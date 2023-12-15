240 Stories To Learn About Startups Of The Year

Let's learn about via these 240 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startups Of The Year /Learn Repo Startups of the Year, hosted by HackerNoon, honors almost 40k startups all over the world in cities with 100k+ population. Visit startups.hackernoon.com to vote up your fave startups! 1. Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon Startups of the Year, hosted by HackerNoon, honors over 40k startups all over the world in cities with 100k+ population. Visit startups.hackernoon.com to vote. 2. 'UTU Changes the Economics of Trust', says Jason Eisen, CEO UTU UTU CEO Jason shares the origin story of UTU in Nairobi and how its helping companies build digital trust with AI and blockchain. 3. 'Archbee is Built Out of Frustration with Available Tools': Startup Interview with Dragos Bulugean Archbee is on a mission to solve documentation challenges for companies that build software. To write docs, developers need a tool built for them. 4. Tel Aviv-Based Startup Frontegg's Founder Talks About the Company's Origin and Passion We spoke to CEO and Co-founder of the User Management development platform Frontegg about the origins of his company, his background and thoughts on the future. 5. Is the voting process of Startups of the Year really democratic? A short explainer of how HackerNoon weighs votes for Startups.hackernoon.com depending on who are the voters. 6. Bob Sabra, CEO Hovi Digital Lab on How Putting Employees First Helps in Success Started from the bottom now we’re here. 2 years into our venture, we're 32 people with a plan to conquer the world of Digital Marketing! 7. 'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch Vijay, Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch talks about the importance of securing the NFT ecosystem. 8. "90% of software startups fail because no one wants to use them" according to Exhibia CEO Miko Lasso Exhibia was nominated as one of the best startups in Miami in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. This is an interview with their CEO. 9. "Work hard and be ready for failure before success" I love our team because every person is community-focused and gives back. 10. How Craft Health is Driving Healthcare Innvovation Using 3D Printing Craft Health is a healthcare company building the platform for personalized 3D printed healthcare. [11. Interview with Priyanshu, Founder of Hyperspawn Robotics](https://hackernoon.com/interview-with-priyanshu-founder-of-hyperspawn-robotics) Hyperspawn Robotics is developing humanoid robots that precisely mimic human movements and can be controlled remotely using VR gear from anywhere in the world. 12. Grant Michael Leingang founded BLVCK DIVMOND in his father’s garage when he was 23 A brief overview of digital entrepreneurship with Grant Michael Leingang, President of BLVCK DIVMOND. 13. "Borders are Getting Thinner, but Division Among Societies is Growing" An interview with the founder of Quixy, a no-code platform that helps automate processes for any industry and any function. 14. Is this New macOS Dock the Answer to Virtual Collaboration? Charley Ho is Co-Founder and CTO of Remotion, a virtual office that puts your hybrid or remote team on your desktop. 15. This CEO was Going to be a Consultant but Decided to Solve Mental Health Issues With AI Instead. Sumondo was nominated as one of the best startups in Copenhagen, Denmark, in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. This is an interview with their Founder CEO. 16. Riddhiman Das, CEO TripleBlind, on Breaking Data Monopolies TripleBlind has created a new data privacy solution that enables highly-regulated enterprises to share data without ever decrypting it. 17. Go for the "dirtiest, unsexiest problems out there to solve," say Poplar Homes Co-Founder & CTO Learn from PropTech founder, Rico, and his journey to build Poplar Homes, a tech-enabled property management service. Vote Poplar for Startup of the year! 18. Startup Interview with Changsu Lee, Allganize's Founder and CEO This interview with Changsu Lee, founder and CEO of Allganize, Inc. goes into details the main reasons why he started his AI NLU company back in 2017. 19. DO NOT Keep Your Genius to Yourself Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! As part of this program, we will be creating an ongoing series of entertaining interview templates. 20. "Fail more", advised David Stapleton, BUA FIT's Founder & CEO BUA FIT was nominated as one of the best startups in London in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. This is an interview with their Founder CEO. 21. On Productivity Tools And Time Management With Julien Quintard, Founder Of Routine An interview with Julien Quintard on why he is building Routine and why productivity tools as we know it is going to change drastically in the a few quarters. 22. How Joe Roets Built 'Dragonchain', A Hybrid Blockchain Platform Interview with Joe Roets, Architect and Founder of Dragonchain, a company that solves real-world problems using blockchain technology. 23. "Being a founder usually means that you have to play bad cop often", said Tico Founder Tico, where better conversation happen, was nominated as one of the best startups in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year. This is the story of their founder. 24. "Fintech is Truly Changing the World" Interview with John Hegrenes, Founder of Bueno Bueno makes it easy for people to manage their property abroad by combining financial services with innovative solutions. 25. Antoni Zolciak, Aleph Zero's COO & CMO, talks about creating a public blockchain Startup interview with Antoni Zolciak of Aleph Zero, a public blockchain with enhanced privacy features. We combine academic excellence with business know-how. 26. Startup Interview with Krishna, Founder/CEO, Apty A startup interview with Krishna Dunthoori, CEO and Founder of Apty. 27. AI + Creativity: Startup Interview with Olof Lindh, Kive.ai Founder Kive is a smarter way for creatives to automatically organize their libraries and collaborate on the creative process. 28. "Walk Down the Road of Life Without Fearing Anything" Max Azarov, CEO and Co-Founder, Novakid Max Azarov, the CEO and Co-Founder of Novakid, a language learning platform, shares the origin story of the company and the value of their community. 29. Startup Interview with Ato Kasymov, CEO & Co-founder of Zentist 30. 'Experience is a Double-edged Sword': Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye An interview with the founder and CEO of Bigeye, a data observability platform. 31. Startup Interview with Niels Klitsgaard, CEO & co-founder, FortKnoxster, Gibraltar Our company is called FortKnoxster. We are a cybersecurity company focused on the crypto space. 32. From Gossip Girl Cast To Building A Blockchain Marketplace: Nan Zhang, MyMarkit Inc. CEO Nan Zhang, CEO and Founder of MyMarkit Inc. shares the story behind building the first blockchain marketplace and the future of crypto and fintech industry. 33. Believing in the Power of Ideas: Startup Interview With Paul Wilcox Co-founder of The Hatchit Marketplace talks about their buy and sell platform for online businesses and why they are excited about the benefits of AI. 34. "Fail faster. Shorten the path to success": Borys Pikalov, Stobox Co-Founder Stobox was nominated as one of the best startups in Los Altos, United States in Startups of The Year hosted by HackerNoon. 35. I Acquired a Domain that could Worth $1.6M USD today Startup interview with FreeBitcoins.com CEO, Steven Steiner. Learn more about how FreeBitcoins intends on spreading cryptocurrency for free. 36. Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising at < $1 CPM HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year is back, and it is bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever! 37. How can AI turn Social Media into a Smart Fundraising tool for Nonprofits? Hopeful was nominated as one of the best startups in Toronto in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 38. Startup Interview with Andrey Ustyugov, CEO, Planner 5D Planner 5D CEO talks about what is driving the team to build the best interior design and home improvement platform. 39. "The 4-Day Work Week" and other Insights on Bootstrapped Business with GooseChase CEO Andrew Cross Inspired by scavenger hunts, GooseChase is an online platform that enables you to create exceptional experiences for your communities. Meet CEO Andrew Cross. 40. Startup Interview with Kosuke Sogo, CEO of AnyMind Group AnyMind Group is one of the fastest-growing startups in Asia. The company is building the next-generation business infrastructure for the digital economy. 41. Soluno Co-Founders Alan Tuback And Doug Dagworthy Are Here To Set A New Standard For Legal Software Alan Tuback & Doug Dagworthy, co-founders Devlos Software and makers of Soluno, legal accounting share how they built a start-up with 100 years of experience. 42. Startup Interview with Asaf Nevo,CEO & Co-Founder, Pico - Get Personal Pico - Get Personal's native gamifications and technology turns digital engagement on social into valuable first-party data for organizations of all kinds. 43. Digitizing Human Biology: Startup Interview with Naveen Jain, Viome Founder and CEO Startup Interview with Naveen Jain, Viome Founder and CEO. 44. Startup Interview with Blair Silverberg, Hum Capital CEO and Founder Hum Capital offers a single destination where companies can understand all of their financing options and be matched with pre-qualified investors. 45. Startup Interview with Adam Gordon Bell, Earthly Developer Relations Earthly was nominated as one of the best startups in San Francisco for Startups of the Year 2021 hosted by HackerNoon. This is their story. 46. Startup Interview with James Taylor, Founder of Particular Audience (aka Similar Inc) Particular Audience and Similar Inc founder James Taylor is interviewed by Hackernoon following nomination for Startup of the Year! 47. 'The North Star of Our Success Is the Impact We Have on American Borrowers': Tomas Campos We're the embedded finance solution for consumer debt that any application can integrate with. Embed payments, refinance, debt management, automation, and more. 48. On Fintech Trends and Contactless Technology: Startup Interview with Daumantas Barauskas Daumantas Barauskas, COO of Genome, shares with us Genome's origin story, technology to be excited about and the future of fintech in the Startups interview. 49. David Fuller on building the first-of-its-kind Automation Platform with Artificial.com Artificial was nominated as one of the best startups in Palo Alto in Startups of the year hosted by HackerNoon. Here's an interview with their CEO/Cofounder. 50. Startup Interview with Nicole Upchurch, CENNZnet CEO CENNZnet is a DApp platform that puts great user experience first. We are empowering devs and future thinkers to harness blockchain out of the box. 51. Alchemy in Blockchain, NFTs into the DeFi Space: Madalin from Sphynx Network Mandalin, CEO of the Bucharest-based DeFi company, Sphynx Network, speaks about the new technologies the startup is pursuing and the lessons learned over time. 52. "It's kind of morbid but I kinda love it", CEO Tai Shi Ling of UI-licious on QA UI-licious was nominated as one of the best startups in Singapore in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. CEO Tai Shi Ling shared her founder story here. 53. 'Humanity Has Yet to Figure Out How to Develop Truly Secure Software': Adam Ernest Learn about Follow My Vote Co-Founder & CEO Adam Ernest in this exclusive HackerNoon startup interview about his origins, motivations and future plans. 54. Success is Gratitude When You Wake Up and No Regrets Before You Sleep Building a product that solved the enormous inefficiencies in digital advertising seemed like a win-win for everyone: consumers, marketers and publishers alike. 55. The Top 100 Trending Startup Cities HackerNoon open sources original data about where startups are trending relevant to population in cities all around the world. 56. "We need to do something about death", said Liz Eddy, Lantern's Co-Founder and CEO Lantern was nominated as one of the best startups in New York City in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon 57. "Take More Risks," says Tzafrir Blonder, CEO of UpStay UpStay is the leading automated premium inventory optimization solution for hotels. 58. Teylor has Been Named Startup of the Year 2021 in Zürich An interview with Patrick Stäuble, founder and CEO of Teylor, a Hackernoon startup of the year 2021 59. SuperBetter Improves Mental Health Using the Psychology of Gameplay SuperBetter is tackling the youth mental health crisis. Its scalable science-backed platform promotes resilience, mental health & social emotional learning. 60. Startup Interview With Mitja Goroshevsky - Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs Mitja Goroshevsky, the Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs, where I focus on developing core technical infrastructure for Free TON 61. Thierry Schellenbach co-founded Stream after struggling to scale activity feeds Interview with Thierry Schellenbach, co-founder & CEO of Stream, a provider of APIs and SDKs that enable product teams to add in-app chat and activity feeds. 62. Remote Work is Over, get Back to the Office We all spent a year getting used to remote work; now, the big question is how do we transition back to the in-person work pattern in a new world with Covid-19? 63. "Insurers Miss Out On Millions Of Dollars In Business", Manuel San Miguel, Ignatica CEO Ignatica CEO and Co-Founder Manuel San Miguel discusses why he founded the company, AI and Machine Learning and why he should have gone to Japan sooner. 64. 'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi An interview with Ron Benegbi, founder of the Toronto-based Fintech startup Uplinq about his company, experiences and lessons learned as a startup founder. 65. 'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX Startup interview with Micheal Skoblov, founder and CEO of BITLEVEX. 66. Startup Interview with Antonio Peláez, Dapp CEO & Cofounder Dapp was nominated as one of the best startups in Queretaro in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 67. Startup Interview: "Not as many people genuinely care about food security as they should" Grow fast and fix things: if you aren’t fixing things, you are not growing fast enough. Look where "move fast and break things" has gotten us. 68. 34 Trending Startup Locations Based on 2021 Tech Community Polling Trending Startup Locations Based on Total City Vote Counts: 1. Singapore, 2. Los Angeles 3. Redwood City, 4. Chicago, 5 San Francisco, and so on... 69. Startup Interview with Denis Vasilev, LAVA's Founder LAVA was nominated as one of the top startups in Moscow in Startups of the year hosted by HackerNoon. This is an interview with its founder. 70. Startup Interview with Fady Azzouny, Vetwork Inc. CEO This startup is building the w of PetCare, with at home services, pet products like dry food and accessories and more can also be found on the platform, & more. 71. "Software Management Is A Challenge For Every Company Of Every Size," David Campbell, Tropic CEO Tropic wants you to fall in love with procurement. See how this startup is transforming an underserved industry in an interview with their CEO, David Campbell. 72. The Qnum Analytics Team On Turning A Side Gig Into A Full Time Business The team behind Qnum Analytics, tool leveraging AI to help businesses fix leaky inventory buckets, shares their origin story and what makes their team special. 73. Startup Interview with So Iizuka, Trambellir's Co-Founder and CEO Trambellir was nominated as one of the best startups in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. Let's learn from their founder?CEO! 74. Your Story Matters More Than Your Traction: Jiga's Adar Hay On Fundraising Adar Hay is a co-founder of Jiga, a Startup Of The Year nominee, and shares with us the origin story of Jiga, as well as their startup and fundraising lessons. 75. "The content we listen to augments our perception of reality", said Gleb Braverman, Gossip Inc. CEO Gossip was nominated as one of the best startups in San Francisco in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon! This is the story of their CEO. 76. This founder would be a farmer if he weren't building his startup Prakshep Private Limited was nominated as one of the best startup in Bengaluru in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 77. Startup Interview with Itamar, CEO, Anzu.io Operating across mobile, PC, and console platforms, Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams. 78. This CEO was told medical cybersecurity wasn't a real problem and started his company anyway MedCrypt was nominated as one of the best startups in Encinitas in Startups of the year hosted by HackerNoon. 79. The Importance Of Staying Humble And Strong Company Culture: Stephen Goldberg, HarperDB CEO Harper DB is a startups of the year nominee from Denver, Colorado. Stephen Goldberg, CEO, shares the origin story and what makes their company culture relevant. 80. "Blockchain has the Ability to Raise Billions out of Poverty" Rahkeem Morris, Syrg Co-Founder & CEO. Syrg is empowering both employers and employees using automation tools. Their CEO shares the fascinating origin story and explains their covid pivot. 81. ‘It’s Never Too Late To Learn a New Language’: Yair Solow, CEO of Centraleyes Startup interview with Yair Solow, founder and CEO of Centraleyes. Learn more about the company and different solutions. 82. Tackling a new Human-Centric AI Paradigm: Startup Interview with AIR Cofounders It's high time for a new approach to developing AI, that is context-sensitive, human-centric and steerable; this is what startup AI is working on with Cogment. 83. 'It's Not a Sprint, It's a Marathon': Fredrik Edeland, CEO of Sendify HackerNoon startup of the year interview with Fredrik Edeland, CEO of Sendify. 84. I Chose Emergency Healthcare After Losing My Friends in a Terrorist Attack: CEO Xena Vision Next Generation Emergency Recognition Technology of Brave New World!\nThere is nothing more precious than having a second chance to live! 85. "Learn How To Ride The Highs And Lows" Says Luis Perez, Remoov CEO Luis Perez, talks about the importance of circular economy and sustainability, and how Remoov, Startup of the year nominee, came to be thanks to its role in it. 86. Startup Interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of Middletrust A startup interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of the Nigerian Fintech company Middletrust on starting up his own business and what he learned. 87. Startup Interview with Stefan Opsal, RendezView Co-founder RendezView was nominated as one of the best startups in Honolulu in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 88. AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO We spoke with Stuart Barrass, CEO and Co-founder of Kaizen Languages, a startup that helps people with language aquisition through AI-Driven conversations. 89. How Two College Students Are Solving The Problem Of Food Waste Paran Sonthalia, DeWaste CEO and a college student, shares his experience of what it's like working on a food waste solution in the middle of the pandemic. 90. "Spend Less Time in Fear," says nBanks CEO Orlando Costa Learn more about Porto-based startup nBanks in this interview with nBanks CEO Orlando Costa. 91. IT Industrialization: How will it happen? With Adam Wasserman, CEO of Neonto The CEO of Neonto, a startup of the year nominee, talks about his company that provides tools for creating code robots, otherwise, know as no-code platforms. 92. Startup Interview with Kate L, NOWPayments Senior Marketing Manager NowPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept payments in 100 cryptocurrencies. 93. Startup Interview with Vivek Khatri, Director & Founder, at Emizen Tech Vivek Khatri, Director and Founder of a Startup of the year nominee Emizen Tech, shares their origin story, why they focus on retention and exciting technology. 94. Lincoln Lin, Filmplace's Founder/CEO, on building the Airbnbs of filming locations Startup Interview with Lincoln Lin, CEO/Founder of Filmplace on his idea and thought of how it all begin and what's next. 95. Epix Industries' CBDO, says "in just a few days we gained 3,000 [NFT] collectors" Interview with Epix Industries. Epix Industries is building solutions, tools, and multiverses for the future of the professional NFT industry 96. 'Digital Information is Easy to Manipulate': Göran Almgren, Co-founder Enigio Startup interview with Göran Almgren, co-founder, Enigio. 97. Startup Interview with Robin Eriksson, Co-founder/CEO of Cogo Cogo is an app that gather all shared electric scooters, bikes, cars and mopeds from hundreds of mobility operators. 98. Startup Interview with Emil Åkesson, Vetrik's Founder CEO With a month-on-month growth measured in thousands of percent, Vetrik is the world's leading platform for pet owners and professionals in the animal sector. 99. "Stay hungry and go your own way", advised Felix Paul Wagner, Managing Partner of Next Mobility Lab Next Mobility Labs was nominated as one of the best startups in Mainz, Germany in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 100. Startup Interview with Abbie Shone, Founde and COO of RPAIR The UK startup RPAIR is an online comparison marketplace for watch and jewellery owners in the UK to get easier access to watch repairs and jewelry repairs. 101. Startup Interview with Doug Brouse, Equispheres' VP Strategic Partners & Alliances Equispheres produces high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing that will shake up production in the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. 102. Startup Interview with Gabriel Dymowski, DoxyChain Co-founder & CEO New enterprise-ready blockchain revolutionising document management space. DoxyChain brings new online contracting standards to European Union. 103. Behavioral Signals Analyzes Human Behavior from Voice Data Behavioral Signals is an AI company that develops AI technology to analyze human behavior from voice data. 104. On Prioritizing Quality In CBD Industry, Jim Higdon, co-founder of Cornbread Hemp Cornbread Hemp is the only CBD brand in America to offer Flower-Only™, full spectrum, USDA organic CBD products. Founded in 2019, family-owned and crowdfunded. 105. Startup Interview with Sébastien Marion, Founder & CEO of Kasaz The real estate portal of the future: Kasaz. The Proptech that'll change the way to sell or buy a property in Europe 106. The Noonification: 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 (1/6/2023) 1/6/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 107. ObjectBox: Empowering the Edge An interview with the CEO of Berlin-based Startup solving local on-device data storage and decentralized data-flows out-of-the-box to empower Edge Computing. 108. "It's all about the customer", said Sohaib Zahid, Co-Founder and CEO of Railz Railz was nominated as one of the best startups in Toronto in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 109. Startup Interview with Catherine Whitehead, MathforMoney COO Math for Money was nominated as one of the best startups in Zurich in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 110. Startup Interview with UB Ciminieri, interviewIA CMO interviewIA is a minority and Colorado-founded technology startup helping interviewers hire better with less bias using our interview collaboration platform. 111. "Using this method, I went from a teller to an executive," says Carlo Martinez CEO of Steppingblocks How I became obsessed with helping students connect college degrees to careers sooner. So, I decided to build a platform and call it Steppingblocks. 112. BeyondBoard AR: The Origin Story of a Tehran Startup of the Year Nominee AR Bulletin Boards: T 113. Startup Interview with a Serial Fintech Entrepreneur Shan Han, CEO of Zetl We’re called Zetl because we help our customers ‘settle’ their bills! 114. Wannie Park, Zen Ecosystems CEO, On Current Energy Infrastracture And Circular Economy Zen Ecosystems, Startups of the year nominee, provides sustainable energy solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Here's an interview with their CEO. 115. Thrilled to be Recognized as a Trending Startup in Jaipur, India Emizentech is recognized as one of the trending startups in Jaipur India in 2022 by Hackernoon. 116. The World's First 'Idea Currency' by UCROWDME UCROWDME is the world’s first idea currency and global ideas marketplace where people can sell their ideas to businesses, protected on the blockchain. 117. Startup Interview with Tony Park and Daniel Cho, co-founders of Stipop Stipop is a sticker platform that offers over 270,000 stickers for mobile apps with SDK and API. Stipop is nominated as Startup of the Year by HackerNoon. 118. Startup Interview with David A. Smith, Founder & CTO, and John Payne, CEO of Croquet The Croquet Collaboration Library and Frameworks are the easiest & most powerful way for developers to create instantaneous shared experiences. 119. Legitify - Europe's first remote online notarization solution Legitify is an AI-powered solution using audio-video authentication that allows customers to notarize documents online remotely from anywhere. 120. "Challenge Our Comfort Zones, Indulge in Our Passions" Taylor Smith, Cofounder and CEO at Blueboard Meet Taylor Smith, Cofounder and CEO at Blueboard - a rewards & recognition platform sending top talent on awesome experiences - like learning to surf. 121. Thomas Biodun, Manager at TDPel Media, advises to "start immediately without delay" TDPel Media offers original news content and covers general news, politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, lifestyle, culture, comedy, etc. 122. Tackling Learning Disorders With Technology: Hasan Zafer Elcik, Otsimo's Co-founder & CEO Otsimo is democratizing special education, one child at a time. And Zafer, the CEO of this Startup of the year nominee, shares with us their origin story. 123. Mette Kibsgaard, DigiShares's Co-founder & CMO on Gaining Tractions with Customers DigiShares was nominated as one of the best startups in Aalborg, Denmark in Startups of The Year hosted by HackerNoon. 124. Michael Barg, CEO of Passparto, On The Importance Of Leveraging AI For Good AI and ML hold great potential, and we have to work hard to use them for the right purposes. CEO of Passparto, startup of the year nominee, shares his thoughts. 125. Startup Interview with Brady Harris, CEO, Dwolla, Inc. Dwolla, Inc. is an Iowa-based fintech company helping innovative organizations digitally transform their payments. 126. "Success Comes To Those Who Work Hard" Gaurav Jain, Co-Founder of MageComp MageComp's co-founder talks about his company, a startup of the year nominee, that provides Magento extensions, services, and customization for eCommerce stores 127. On Building a Crypto Trading Platform with Jennifer, Co-founder of Coinstore In with the new, out with the old. Coinstore is the crypto exchange for the new generation. Learn what their co-founder, Jennifer, has to say. 128. Innovative Caregiver Startup Wins Startup of the Year in Union, New Jersey Thrilled to be recognized because I-Ally is a labor of love. 129. ‘Being Naive Is a Feature, Not a Bug’: Abhinov Balagoni, CEO Pax Credit A Chat with Abhinov Balagoni, Founder and CEO of Pax Credit on how he got started and what the future holds for Pax Credit 130. Providing Credit for Small Businesses - Interview With Dave Lewis, CEO and Founder of Ranqx Prior to starting Ranqx, I founded a company called VantagePoint, a growth advisory business with offices in Auckland, Sydney and Dubai. 131. "Since its founding, Sift has raised $7M", says Bethany Grabher, VP of Marketing at Sift Healthcare Sift was founded in 2017 by CEO, Justin Nicols. Sift provides healthcare organizations with a Payments Intelligence Platform that integrates machine learning. 132. Startup Interview with Estiuck Al Regun, Founder of DataXpie DataxPie was nominated as one of the best startups in Sylhet in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 133. Learnings from Michael Bettua, CEO and Co-Founder of Volan Technology Volan Technology is a new micro-location technology that enables organizations to dramatically improve the safety and security of people and decrease costs. 134. 'Can’t Imagine Doing Anything Else', says Lisa First-Willis, CEO Truvelop Truvelop is a best in breed HR tech solution for a modern approach to performance management and development by leveraging a large scale data asset. 135. Startup Interview with Patrick Stäuble, Teylor CEO & Founder Teylor is a modular technology platform to build, automate, deliver and scale credit products. We are building the lenders of tomorrow. 136. Startup Interview with Christine Bottagaro, Resurface Labs Co-founder Resurface Labs was nominated as one of the best startups in Boulder in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 137. "The market will tell you the truth," says David J. Kim, CEO of Between Between is a hybrid spatial audio platform that uses devices to capture the audio in the physical room and maps out conversations onto a virtual spatial call. 138. "You Can Build a Strong Team That’s Remote From the Beginning" Carolyn Mooney, CEO, Nextmv Nextmv is a Philadelphia startup of the year nominee, and their CEO and cofounder, Carolyn Mooney shares with us their origin story and remote culture secrets. 139. 10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022 In 2021, the number of mobile app downloads reached 230 billion and is growing. Here are the 10 most promising start-ups apps that are rolling out in 2022. 140. ‘It Is Never Too Late to Learn, Grow, and Inspire’: Viktor Kochetov, CEO of Kyrrex Startup interview with Viktor Kochetov, CEO of Kyrrex. 141. My Mother Lost Her Vision, So I Made African Books into Engaging Audiobooks AkooBooks Audio is Ghana's first publisher and digital distributor of Black/African audiobooks. Be inspired, moved and transported to Africa anytime, anywhere! 142. Equispheres Recognized as HackerNoon's Startup of the Year in Ottawa HackerNoon recognizes Equispheres as the winner of Startups of the Year for Ottawa. 143. Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity headversity Co-Founder and CMO Steven Gramlich talks startup life and origins of his employer mental health training company. 144. "Posting Raw Content is Comfortable, Now" — AJ Picard, Clava Founder My name is AJ Picard, founder of Clava. We allow you to start making money per minute from each viewer in your Live. Our goal is to help Creators monetize! 145. Ivan Huerta, Parabeac CEO, made every mistake in the book until he pivoted the business Our startup is called Parabeac, and we make it easy for both designers & developers to make accurate and responsive designs. 146. An Interview with Johanna Hoof, Co-Founder of Social Audio Network Logcast Hackernoon spoke to Johanna Hoof, co-founder of Logcast — a social audio network empowering the next generation of audio creators in web 3.0. 147. My Tiny Blog Ranks Above Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB Japan Bound publishes articles about Japanese culture and pop culture. We publish a lot of anime content, as well as insights and tips for living in Japan. 148. Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time and money. 149. "Do what you love and love doing it": Colby Tunick, ReFocus AI Co-Founder "I don't believe it’s possible for someone to ‘just do a startup.’ It's a mission you fall in love with, again and again." 150. Startup Interview with Marco Egbring, CEO of epha.health Learn more about Epha.health, an AI-powered service to improve medication and prevent complications from their CEO Marco Egbring 151. TOP 12 Latest, Hottest Product Features Deployed in Q1 2022: for HackerNoon Users With Love From web3 sign-in, notification to audio ad read by AI, we added 203,627 lines of code and deleted 125,804 lines of codes this quarter! 152. Vote Now for the Worldwide Web Startups of the Year 2021 4500+ cities, 35000+ startups - Who will be crowned Startups of the Year by HackerNoon? 153. Existing Security Tools are not built for developers, so this developer-turned-founder created one SecureStack was nominated as one of the best startups in Gold Coast, Australia in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon 154. TRASTRA's Founder & CEO Roman Potemkin on disrupting the Paypals of the world with crypto Trastra was nominated as one of the best startups in London in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. Learn more about the journey of its Founder CEO in this story. 155. State of The Noonion Q2 2021: We Made over $1M in Revenue! Q2 2021 marked important milestones when it comes to Revenue, Startups of the year Launch, and the much needed Markdown editor. 156. "We Work With Nature, Not Against It," says OUDToken CEO Teh Huang Wei Most innovative concepts lead to some form of manipulation. The only way forward is decentralizing these aspects to keep green investing manipulation-free. 157. "Companies With Content Employees Thrive, And Clients Can Feel That", Brais Méndez, Docuten CEO Brais Méndez, CEO of Docuten, discusses the company's beginnings, what the future holds, and exciting innovations in digital signature and e-invoicing. 158. Mobile Keys: Visiting Made Easy Provide a world-class experience to your guests and optimize your time, costs, and quality of service with mobile keys, 159. Thrilled to be Recognized as the #1 Startup in Santa Fe It’s interesting that we started as a completely remote team and some of us even don't see each other in real life. 160. Using AI to Combat COVID19: Startup Interview with Marc Fiume, DNAstack's CEO As a team, we’re breaking new ground with game-changing technologies that enable collaborative biomedical research at planet scale. 161. Startup Interview with Andreas Kitzing, Sponsoo CEO Sponsoo was nominated as one of the best startups in Hamburg, Germany in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon 162. Saving An Industry Through Digitalization: Interview with Milegny Castro, Tebeox CEO Tebeox is a streaming-based freemium platform to publish and read digital comic books. Milegny talks about their origin story and lessons she learnt on the way. 163. On Real Estate And Future Of Climate Tech, With Jon Falker, Prime Data Centers Jon Falker, Director of Marketing for Prime Data Centers, gets interviewed by HackerNoon for the Startup of the Year awards. 164. Startup Interview with Jack Nikogosian, CEO of ARYZE ARYZE was nominated as one of the best startups in Copenhagen in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon 165. Startup Interview with Shachar Tal, Loginno Co-Founder Hackernoon's startup interview with Shachar Tal, Loginno's co-founder. 166. On Rebuilding the Future Of Medical Imaging: Mircea Popa, Medicai Co-Founder An interview with the founder of Medicai, a medical imaging startup. On helping coordinate doctor-patient care, the future of AI in medicine, and more. 167. "Airports Deserve Better" - George Richardson, AeroCloud CEO Startup Interview with George Richardson, AeroCloud CEO. 168. Startup Interview with Josh Herst, Joon Care Co-Founder and CEO Joon Care is a teletherapy practice for teens and young adults, providing quality mental health care from the convenience of home. 169. Startup Interview with Bryan Schuldt, Tability Co-founder Tability is a focus and accoun'tability' tool for businesses, looking to align on business goals, stay focused, and measure impact in a more meaning way. 170. Startup Interview with Muhammad Bilal, BreatheIO - CEO/Founder My startup is called BreatheIO which is a Smart Air Purifier, that utilizes the power of Artificial Intelligence to reduce and control the Air Pollution 171. On Making The Internet A Safer Space: Inti De Ceukelaire, Head Of Hackers At Intigriti Intigriti co-founder, Inti De Ceukelaire, shares their origin story, what makes him excited about his job, and the technology he is currently excited about. 172. Maciej Krol, Co-Founder Of FCQ Platform, On Building A Global Transaction Platform Maciej Krol, the co-founder of FCQPlatform shares the story of how their blockchain platform came to be, the challenges they are facing, and success so far. 173. Nori raised $4M to reverse climate change: Jaycen Horton, Nori Co-founder and Engineer Using innovative carbon removal solutions, we empower forward-thinking organizations and artists to create positive brand perceptions while they do their part t 174. What We Call the “Ownership Economy” with Braintrust CEO Adam Jackson Braintrust CEO and co-founder Adam Jackson explains why the user-owned network is growing like crazy. 175. 4 Strategic Design Practices to Future-Proof Your Startup in 2022 Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup 176. Startup Interview with Tracie Thompson, HackHunter CEO HackHunter was nominated as one of the best startups in Docklands, Australia in in HackerNoon’s Startup of the Year. This is interview with their CEO. 177. "Rationality at the expense of another person’s mental health is not worth it", says Elesaro CEO An interview with Johnpaul Nobodo - the Co-Founder/CEO of Elesaro: a full suite crowdfunding protocol built on Binance smart chain. 178. Renato Preti, Innvo Digital CEO, On How Fulfilled Teams Drive Business Growth Our main success metric is the satisfaction of our team. If our team is doing well and happy, the customers will be too and the company will continue to grow. 179. Startup Interview with Chase Palmieri, CEO of Credder or "Rotten Tomatoes for News" Credder was nominated as one of the best startups in Larkspur in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon 180. Startups of the Year Voting FAQ HackerNoon's Inaugural #Startups of the Year vote covers all 4k+ cities in the world above 100k+ people. Vote today. Powered by HackerNoon's voting software. 181. Enabling Scientific Research and Analyses Through Automated ML Startup of the year interview with Ioannis Tsamardinos, CEO and co-founder at JADBio. 182. Interview with CEO & Co-founder of Symbl.AI Surbhi Rathore is the cofounder of Symbl, a programmable platform enabling developers to build next-generation AI-powered communication experiences 183. Startup Interview with Dmitry Bubnov, CEO Of ENBISYS ENBISYS CEO shares his tips on running software development company and how his team manages to stay abreast of technology development. 184. Asia Pacific Transgender Network on accepting the honorary sponsor slot for Startups of the Year APTN is proud to share this positivity, hoping more companies would learn from Hackernoon’s example & create more opportunities to give back to their community. 185. Why Startups Publish With HackerNoon HackerNoon understands the struggle and pain involved in running a startup. I mean, we are also ONE OF YOU! 186. On Founding an Event Item Marketplace at the Age of 20: Ben Kennedy, Gecko Founder Gecko is a marketplace to hire event items like Speakers, Chairs, and Party Lights as easily and securely as possible (Amazon Marketplace for rentals). 187. Meet the Winners of Startups in South America Who are the winners of the Startups of the Year awards in South America? The results are finally in! 188. Polypane's Founder Kilian Valkhof on Building the Browser He Wished He Had Learn more about the story of how Kilian Valkhof built Polypane via this story. 189. Startup Interview with Andrew Lau, Co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish Andrew Lau speaks to Hackernoon about starting Jellyfish, the excitement of solving real problems for software engineering leaders, and how he measures success. 190. Figthing the Bad Actors with Machine Learning: Startup Interview with Harsh Pandya, CEO Giant Oak While working in the financial and government spaces, we saw a need across industries for enhanced entity screening processes that use AI and machine learning. 191. How Deemples CEO David Wong built the largest golf app in Malaysia Deemples was nominated as one of the best startups in Kuala Lumpur in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. Here's an interview with its CEO. 192. Startup Interview with Alex Cojocaru, CEO of Licenseware Licenseware is the first open app ecosystem for software license management. Reduce software costs and manage licensing risks, PAYIG, completely modular. 193. Creating a digital-first credit model designed for underbanked micro-businesses with Sean Salas Camino Financial is an AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution (neo-CDFI) offering affordable credit to underbanked Latinx entrepreneurs. 194. Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before This Week On Planet Internet, Natasha Nel, Kien Dao, and Amy Tom talk about validating startup ideas, structuring startups, and the latest startup funding news. 195. On Dynamic Observability and Team Culture with Liran Haimovitch, Rookout CTO Rookout Co-Founder and CTO, Liran Haimovitch, shares the origin story of their debugging tool, what excites him about the startup life, PLG, and more. 196. How to Vote on Startup for Startups of The Year Start voting for the best startups today! We want to recognize the startups that are changing technology and the world as we know it for the better! 197. 'At the Coalface of Implementing Data Stacks': kleene's Co-founder & CEO Andrew Thomas 2-minute look at the building of kleene.ai through a founder's eyes. 198. JUST LAUNCHED: Startups of the Year!!! Who will be your city's startup of the year? Vote now at: https://startups.hackernoon.com/ 199. Meet the Winners of Startups in Asia In 2021, HackerNoon hosted the first-ever Startup of the Year awards!! 200. 'RecycleSmart is Uber for Waste Management,' says Marco, CTO and Founder Our Startup is called RecycleSmart and we are ‘Uber for Waste.‘ You book a pickup, prepare your (hard to recycle) waste, and we collect it and recycle. 201. 'Step out of your comfort zone and don't be ashamed of your code': Vedran Cindric, CEO of Treblle Treblle makes it super easy to understand what’s going on with your APIs and the apps that use them. 202. Startup Interview with Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO Engage3 will transform the way that products are bought and sold by bringing human values into pricing decisions. 203. On Bringing the Change to Financial Education, with Ivan Muck, CEO at ff.next An interview with the Co-Founder and CEO of the Hungarian mobile banking firm, Ivan Muck about how he and his startup got started and some lessons learned. 204. Startup Interview with Terence Hielscher, Founder & Managing Director at MoBerries MoBerries was nominated as one of the best startups in Berlin in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 205. Theo Priestley, Founder Metapunk, on Building the Cultural & Societal Revoultion for Metaverse Metapunk is helping brands and organizations navigate this revolution, building out new monetization and marketing opportunities in the metaverse. 206. Starting a B2B SaaS Company Ben Milne, Founder & Chairman of Dwolla, and Jordan Husney, Co-Founder & CEO of Parabol, join Amy Tom to chat about how they started their B2B SaaS companies. 207. The Land of The Lawless: Using AI In Business Amy Tom chats with Kate Bradley Chernis, CEO of Lately AI, about her startup journey. Kate describes what she's learned in the lawlessness of running a startup. 208. Startup Interview with Pavel Shkliaev, CEO Of LensAI An interview with Pavel Shkliaev, CEO of LensAI, who discusses the vision behind the founding of his company and how he measures the company's success. 209. 'The Atypical Background has Helped Me Think Out of Box': Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart Interview with Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart, a card with unique codes that is changing the way museums and attractions approach digital audio-guides 210. "Don’t fall into the trap of accepting average", advises Scott Wilson, Joticle CEO Challenge yourself every day to be a more improved version of yourself each day and don’t fall into the trap of accepting average. 211. Startup Interview with Patrick Samy, Span.health CEO Span.health was nominated as one of the best startups in San Francisco in Startups of the year hosted by HackerNoon. Here's an interview with their CEO. 212. On Empowering Community Financial Institutions: Interview with Har Rai Khalsa, MK Decision's CEO An interview with the founder of MK Decision, a San Diego-based startup, where Har Rai Khalsa shares the origin story, the motivation, and company culture. 213. Startup Interview with Oona Rokyta, CEO and Co-Founder, Lance Lance is the first financial guidance account for creators and flexible workers. 214. 'Nothing beats in-person interactions for building relationships,' says Ian Yip, CEO Avertro Hackernoon interview with Ian Yip. Ian is the founder and CEO of Avertro, the Cyber-Why Company. 215. 'Climate Change is By Far the Biggest Change of Our Time': Lubomila Jordanova, CEO Plan A Plan A’s science-based, one-stop SaaS platform helps companies to decarbonise their operations. 216. "Stay Curious - Keep Asking Why" Caroline Vrauwdeunt, CEO & Founder, Of Map Your City Interview with Caroline Vrauwdeunt, CEO & Founder of Map Your City, a startup of the year nominee, on building company, technology she's excited about and more. 217. How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue MyValet updates car parking and car services to the 21st century. No more paper, no more stamps, no more cash. 218. Building an API-Powered Platform On this episode. Jon Dahl, CEO of Mux, and Thierry Schellenbach, CEO of Stream, talk to Amy Tom about starting their API-powered platform. 219. "Success means making a difference in the world", says Furqan Aziz, CEO of InvoZone We named our startup InvoZone (A zone full of innovative people). leading innovators in web and mobile development using AI, IoT, blockchain. 220. Startup Interview with Raghul Ethiraj, CEO of deetz Deetz allows small businesses to stand up against giants like Amazon. 221. Startup Interview with Viktor Viktorov, Founder & CEO of REINNO REINNO CEO discusses commercial mortgages on blockchain, Ethereum 2.0, getting published on HackerNoon, and measuring success. 222. Startup Interview with Bruce Woodruff, Founder/CEO of NFThub; Daly City, CA An in-depth interview with the Founder/CEO of a platform aiming to become a core infrastructure component of the one of the fastest growing industries ever. 223. Startup Interview with Zoltan Csikos, Co-Founder & CEO, Neticle Neticle offers a range of text analytics tools for businesses. If you have textual data to analyze, Neticle has a solution for you! 224. "Mobile App Development Should be Painless" says Chen Fishbein, Codename One CTO Interview with Chen Fishbein, co-founder and CTO of Codename One about startup life, cross platform mobile development and the origins of the company 225. The Story of Shuttle Planet, Early Traction, and a Bunch of Misfits "Keep going; don’t let fear stop you too much. Focus on the fact that every effect has a cause, find out what that cause is." 226. "It Just Happened On Its Own" Franck Jones, Node Chronicles, On Their Unexpected Preorder Wave Interview w/ co-creator Franck Jones on a new comic book series that teaches computer science & electrical engineering. Episode #1, The Hacker Way (on Amazon). 227. Startup Interview with Henry Shapiro, Co-founder at Reclaim.ai Reclaim is an intelligent calendar assistant that enables you to block adaptive time for anything you care about. Vote for us for HackerNoon's SOTY! 228. Tackling Privacy Management with Aline Deparis, CEO of Privacy Tools I’m Aline Deparis and I’m the CEO of Privacy Tools, which aims to solve the global needs of transparency and compliance when talking about privacy matters. 229. Kris Adair, Mycroft AI CFO, On What It's Like Working In Currently The Fastest Adopted Technology Mycroft AI, startup of the year nominee, is the open source and privacy focused answer to voice assistants from Big Tech. Meet Kris Adair, CFO & co-founder. 230. "I can’t imagine myself doing something else", says Mario Ribeiro Alves, TAIKAI CEO & co-founder TAIKAI, a Startup of the Year nominee, helps organizations run their hackathons and innovation challenges, acting as an online management tool. 231. Yael Tamar, One of the Most Inspirational Women In Blockchain, on Revolutionizing Real Estate Space Converting blocks into digital securities, reinventing the way real estate projects come to life! Yael Tamar, co-CEO/founder, on the origin of SolidBlock. 232. Miss O and Friends: Helping Girls Across the Globe to Find their Voices Miss O and Friends is a no-bully, non-toxic, place for girls to make friends, get great advice, read blogs from girls, and get published! 233. State of the Noonion: A New Era For Brands and Writers Q2 2022 marked important milestones when it comes to Revenue, Software Development, and Readership and Editorial Growth. 234. Near-Life is Bolton's Top Startup of 2021 Near-Life, the first interactive video and VR authoring tool, recognised as top startup... 235. "Be ready to fire youself," advised Markus Wunsch, Executive Chairman at Mount Wish Mount Wish was nominated as one of the best startups in New York City in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 236. Linguix's Co-Founder Alex Lashkov on Empowering Writers Through AI How an AI-based writing assistant can boost your communication and improve your writing skills. 237. Enabling Human-centered Technology: Tina Huang, Founder & CTO, Transposit Transposit bridges the gap between developers and IT operations with automated human-and-machine workflows and operational visibility. 238. Interview with CEO of BreatheIO, Startup of the Year in Lahore Nominee BreatheIO is nominated in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year Awards for Best Startup in Lahore. 239. How to Succeed as a Young Female Entrepreneur Sophie Wyne (Co-Founder and CEO of ariglad), Luna Ito-Fisher, and Ambika Miglani (Co-founders of Decrypted By Us) join Amy on the podcast this week to chat about their entrepreneurship journey 😱 240. The Business of Death: Dealing with Loss and Grief Linh Dao Smooke chatted with Liz Eddy, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern, THE company that helps death-planning easier. 💆♀️