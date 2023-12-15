102 Stories To Learn About Startups Advice

Let's learn about via these 102 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startups Advice /Learn Repo Because there just aren't enough people on the internet telling you how to run your business 1. Natural Language Processing and How it Could Improve Employee Engagement Internal communication and employee engagement are key when it comes to the smooth functioning of an organization and building a reputation, especially in today’s age when more and more people are opting to work remotely and teams are scattered across the world. 2. Steering The Path to Business Growth: Innovate or Be Late In this article, Vladyslav Kopanko, a VP Delivery Account Management at Innovecs, shared his thoughts on business transformation and growth, how it affects team 3. The Founder's Choice: Stupid & Unlucky or Lucky & Smart? Given a choice between lucky and smart vs unlucky and stupid, which one should you pick as a founder? 4. 5 Storytelling Tips That Improve Pitching for Startups A very concise article with 5 tips for storytelling when fundraising for a startup or pitching at a competition. 5. How To Start an App Business in 8 Simple Steps Starting an app startup can be overwhelming. Here's how to go all the way from ideation to marketing in 8 (relatively) easy steps. 6. Tekpon solves a $30 billion problem: Unused Software U.S companies waste almost $30 billion on unused software over a year. Curios on how Tekpon, a software marketplace, can solve this problem? Read more! 7. Launching a Minimum Viable Product as a Non-Technical Founder How to Launch a Minimum Viable Product as a Non-Technical Founder 8. Why Digital marketing is Important for Startups? Startups face many challenges in building up a reputation for themselves in the market. They have to compete with already established businesses, which are not an easy task at all. The marketing strategies play a vital role in their success. Digital marketing will be an essential tool for Startups' success. 9. A Practical PR Guide for New Startups At a startup and not sure where to get started with PR? Want to understand how it works before doing it? Voila, a practical PR guide for new startups! 10. How Startups Can Overcome The Shiny Object Syndrome? What's the catch with all these shiny objects, and why they're proven to be dangerous for startups? Well, when something is shining all day long, you simply can't avoid it and take your eyes off it. That's a completely normal and understandable reaction. So, don't worry, there's nothing wrong with you. 11. 7 Essential Skills Every Entrepreneur Should Possess An entrepreneur is a proud name for people who have the courage and wit to kick off their business and cruise through the world of financial ups and downs. 12. What Questions Should I Ask My Startup Advisor? Confused about how to ask bold questions to your soon-to-be advisor? This article will fire you up in 6 minutes. Promise! 13. 10 Hacks to Pitch Your Idea and Have Stakeholders Love It These simple steps will help you to avoid common mistakes during a presentation, catch stakeholder's attention and receive the green light for your project. 14. 7 Reasons Why Your MVP may Never Launch 15. So You're Planning To Pitch Your Startup W/O a Growth Strategy This Year? A month ago, I had the privilege to chat with a third-time founder with two successful exits under his belt. 16. 5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up Sometimes it’s not just enough to have a great startup idea. You'll need to balance your team, get the right timing, have the perfect business model and more. 17. When is The Right Time to Step Down as Your Startup's CEO? Here's why you can't and shouldn't be your startup's CEO forever. Eventually, if you're lucky, it'll come time to let someone else manage your baby. 18. "Being Glue" is Holding Women Back in Tech, but Documentation Can Help Internal documentation can help improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace. 19. Will the Travel Industry Bounce Back From Covid-19 Like it Did From 9/11? [Interview] "While Q2 2020 is expected to recover slowly, I’m personally expecting the major recovery to take place from Q3 mainly for domestic travel with a full recovery, including international travel, towards Q4." 20. Why Do Most Startups Die Before Taking Off? Going by the current market scenario, most of the startups fail to achieve progression even before reaching their maximum potential. And those who achieve success are the ones who have full proof plans, financial backups and thorough strategies to fuel their ambitions regarding their businesses. 21. The Early Start-up Fallacies and Identifying Your Alphas However educated you may think you are, you aren’t doing it enough. 22. Everything Startups Need to Know About Cybersecurity Cyberattacks have become more frequent over time. Businesses increasingly use digital platforms to store their data, making it more likely for bad actors to launch cyberattacks. Startups are the most vulnerable to these attacks, even though we've seen large firms also be the target, which causes them to have a damaged reputation or closure. 23. Startup Lessons: Customer Discovery is Invaluable 24. The Art and Science of Crafting a Job Position in the Startup Stage When hiring, especially for start-ups, you can and should collaboratively design a position that honors your colleague's aspirations. 25. NFX's Gigi Levy-Weiss Talks About Startup Speed, Time Management Tips and Developing a Laser Focus Every entrepreneur knows that speed is key to a startup’s success. 26. Free Leadership Assessment for 500 Startups, Accelerators, and Investors Wavveup is partnering with US Research Center Blackhawke Behavior Science to offer entrepreneurs the first tailored 360 leadership assessment. 27. How a DNS Firewall Can Improve Networking Security for Your Business Business is driven by the well-calculated balance between spending and earning, and even the most successful companies are in a constant search for ways to cut costs. But what’s often a “nice to have” for larger companies can be a matter of survival for startups and small family businesses, who are usually only able to spend money on the essentials. 28. Three Reasons Startups Should Not Hire Marketing Experts tl;dr: Hire a hardworking, versatile person instead. 29. What Is an Open Statistics Page and Why You Should Have One? Online business in 2019 isn't what it was in 2000, or even just a few years ago. Things are changing. Starting companies isn't the same anymore. It starts with validation and goes through to running businesses. The old idea of companies being closed, unapproachable entities is coming to an end slowly. 30. "Marie Kondo" your Startup Ask yourself if it sparks revenue 31. Top Tips to Grow Your Electrical Contracting Business As an electrical contractor and business owner, you want your electrical business to be as successful and lucrative as possible—and that means leveraging different strategies to connect with potential customers, get the word out about your company, and drive business growth. 32. 5 Successful Startups With Outsourced Development Hiring talented software developers is a huge expense for business, even more so when the development has to be fast and for a startup. Many new companies in the US and Europe don't have the budget to pay for full-time developers, with this they must look outside of the local talent pool. 33. What is Multi-Cloud Really? Smaller companies may be more practical users of multi-cloud setups 34. Retool for Startups: Early-stage startups can now build internal tools for free Retool for Startups is a program designed to help early-stage startups build critical internal tools. Eligible startups get 12 months of free Retool credits. 35. Reasons That Will Prompt You To Start Your Startup No Reasons That Will Prompt You To Start Your Startup No. Working in an office as a team member and being the leader of the team are like two sides of the coin. 36. Tips For Creating A Long-Lasting Partnership Agreement With Your Startup Cofounder Here are a couple of useful tips you can find to be helpful for your future startup business partnership. [37. 9 Ways To Optimise Your Site For Mobile Search](https://hackernoon.com/9-ways-to-optimise-your-site-for-mobile-search-i1q2gzy) In this day and age of smartphones, it's imperative to have a website\nthat is mobile-friendly. Smartphones are our primary connection to the\ninternet. Over the recent time the use of smartphones has considerably\nincreased as compared to desktops, laptops and tablets. 38. Startups Don't Need NDAs: 5 reasons Why Nobody Will Steal Your Idea Startups often ask to sign an NDA before sharing any metrics with VCs. Here are top five reasons why this is generally a bad idea. 39. How One Bain Consultant’s Medical Debt Led Him to Become the Consultant For Aspiring Consultants Listen to the interview on iTunes, or Google Podcast, or watch on YouTube. 40. An insight into Asia's Tech Startup Scene With the boom in technology, tech startups are booming all over the world, especially in the Asian region. In recent years, it has been noticed that startups are growing the track record of success stories in the business world. 41. 3 Things That Can Prevent a Startup From Failure More than 30.2 million people in the U.S. own their small business. 42. Bots + Legaltech = Meet AILIRA Ailira (www.ailira.com) the ”artificially intelligent legal information research assistant”, is an AI chatbot that uses natural language processing. The chatbot has been designed to understand and process sophisticated technical legal questions & search quickly. Ailira was created by Adrian Cartland, the founder of Cartland Tech and the law firm without lawyers. 43. Future of Work Post-Pandemic: What Will Our Days Look Like? The predictions of post-COVID future paint all sorts of wild images, from empty and sterile offices to work-from-home utopias. Without any in-depth analysis, it’s clear none of those extremes will come true. However, what’s also clear is that there will be an impact. In fact, some changes are already in motion, so a good way to be prepared for them is to recognize the ones that matter. 44. How Top Tech Marketers Receive Quality Traffic: 7 Tips Proven to Reap Recurring Revenue for Years How Top Tech Marketers Receive Quality Traffic: Proven To Reap Recurring Revenue For Years. 7 lessons in 5 years 45. What No One Told Me About Being a Product Manager at an Early Stage Startup Over a year ago, I asked around, searched for books or articles, went to several talks but found very little advice on being a product manager at an early-stage startup. Now, though still early in my journey, I want to take a moment to reflect on some lessons I have learned so far and look towards the future. If any of these resonate with you, please reach out and let’s chat! 46. How No-Code Can Save Your Startup The trick of being an entrepreneur is to extend your runway long enough to become profitable. If you haven’t nailed product-market fit by the time you run out of cash, the jig is up. 47. Top Reasons For Tech Startups Failure And What To Do To Avoid It The millennials are too tired of 9 to 5 jobs and a monotonous lifestyle for a decade now. They have a good skill set and corporate experience, which pushes, them to open startups with the knowledge gained from their work environment. But does everyone see success in venturing startups, and what are the difficulties they face to be consistent in their entrepreneurial dreams? Let us see the top 10 reasons for tech startups fail and how we can recover and be ready with measures to overcome the failures: 48. Using Proof of Concepts (POCs) To Develop New Software Products A Proof of Concept (POC) is a small exercise to test the product idea or assumption. The main purpose of developing a POC is to demonstrate the functionality and to verify a certain concept or theory that can be achieved in development. 49. Time Management or Customer Value: What Comes First to Startups? Think of a startup as a plane that is flying from New York to Los Angeles. After 6.5 long hours of flying across the states, this plane will have to land. At this point, there are two outcomes: 50. Growing a Startup Without the Bank: Comparing Equity & Revenue-Based Funding An entrepreneur needs a roadmap for growing his or her business into the “next big thing,” but the road ahead is a dead-end path without capital funding. 51. How I Built and Shipped My Revenue-Ready MVP in 4 Hours By Using Low-Code Approach All you need is an idea, the right tools and an audience. 52. Ben Horowitz Was Wrong - Culture DOES NOT Eat Strategy for Breakfast! Once Peter Drucker famously said: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast”. It meant that screw what executive suits say, what matters is what people are actually doing. And that’s correct. However, the truth is that culture and strategy do not compete. 53. Have You Ever Been Told Your Business Idea Sucks? How to know which feedback to listen to for your startup. 54. How Serverless Empowered Us to Accomplish More with Less We explore how we use Serverless at Courier, review some Serverless basics, and show how Serverless has empowered our team to accomplish more w 55. Is Upwork The Next Wework? What do Upwork and Wework have in common? 56. Want Your Mobile App to Succeed? Address These 6 Issues Launching the first mobile app for your million-dollar product idea seems like the way to success in today’s world of Android phones and iPhones. Everyone is using mobile apps nowadays. People can’t imagine their lives without Facebook, Google, or Instagram. 57. How to Write Engaging Copy That Makes Buyers Fall in Love with Your Product When I joined a copywriting agency, the first thing we did was learn how to use trigger words in our copy. One of my first projects was writing a product description for a sex toy. I had to write a copy that encouraged the target audience to buy “sex toys for couples.” 58. How Startups Can Increase Profitability & Productivity Through Time Tracking Have you ever wondered how time tracking can invest in your growth and raise the bar of your profitability? Investing every inch of a cent into production has always been crucial for the survival of thriving startups. 59. Australia’s Startup Scene Goes Digital: Here’s How Entrepreneurs across Australia are refusing to let COVID-19 lockdowns stall business activity by going digital. But this is not the easiest hurdle to overcome. A recent study by Crazy Domains found that almost 4 in 10 (38%) respondents, including Australia's small to medium businesses, have hit roadblocks because of technology hurdles. 60. The Systematic Guide to Finding a Co-Founder You’re going to spend more time with your co-founder than with your spouse. This is why finding the right one is the one activity you CANNOT afford to rush. If you’re truly passionate about founding a company, you have only two options: compromise or keep on looking. 61. Founder Interviews: Satyam Vaghani of Nutanix What's your background, and what are you working on? 62. What Are The Most Common Mistakes New Startups Make? Newbie startups fly HIGH and then fall hard! Here’s why. 63. Marketing to Developers via Facebook Ads: The Right Strategies and Approach Targeting developers is not an easy task, no matter how good your product is. Developer marketing is a nuanced space because developers are notoriously difficult to reach. 64. Artificial Intelligence in Mobile App Development in 2020 This is today's reality: Artificial intelligence has already made a lot of buzz in the mobile app development industry. More cheap and available screens, easy real-time access to the data robust analysis tools have become even more powerful - all of this is already a normal part of our daily routine in society. 65. Growing a Startup is all About Decision Making I love reading the insights of successful entrepreneurs contemplating on their decision-making evolution and try to draw insights from my own experience as a startup owner. The more I’m into it, the more I realize that growing a startup is all about decision making. 66. 4 Leadership Traits That'll Set Your Tech Startup Up For Success Good leadership is the key to any successful business, let\nalone one that relies heavily on technological products. 67. Founders Interviews: Stephen Cavey and Peter Duthie of Ground Labs 68. Design Thinking as a Practice for Business Innovation & Breakthrough There's no denying that Design Thinking is the way of the future. Applying this approach to a strategy and Innovation, brands can completely satisfy the needs of customers. To stay on the top, they should realize the significance of design for product success rates and have a clear understanding of a Design Thinking method. 69. Launching Your Own Startup? Make These Mistakes for Too Long And... Bammm! tl;dr In this game of startups; some win, some lose. 70. Startup Lessons: What I Learnt Pricing My Product Pricing your product or service is one of the hardest things to do. There are so many dimensions to it that it is easy to get lost. Here, I am going to share what I learnt. 71. 10 Reasons Your Retention is So Low At Food Rocket, we consider retention our key metric, and this is especially true for doing business on the US market in general. 72. 6 Questions Startups Should Ask About Design and Development When Building an App Design and development play equally important roles when it comes to completing a successful app build. But what happens when your team doesn’t have the resources to hire full development and design teams? You’ve got to be even more strategic and clever in your approach. 73. 6 Recruitment Hacks for Early-Stage Startups Structuring a great team is one of the most challenging tasks you will need to get around. You may have an idea when it comes to the future of your company, but chasing it alone is not sufficient. Without qualified by your side, your dreams will never materialize. 74. 15 Core Digital Marketing Metrics To Master For Startup Owners When you are just starting a business, it is quite easy to become wrapped up in various metrics and choosing the right ones that actually help in measuring the success of the business can be challenging. 75. 5 Warranted Ways to Annoy a Journalist with Your Email Journalists get thousands of emails, ignore weird messages, and aren't surprised by almost anything that comes their way. 76. Would your engineers recommend your company to others? How likely are our customers to recommend our products to others? - a simple yet powerful tool customer service teams use to gauge and sense. 77. How To Go About Creating A Unique Value Proposition For Your Product / Startup Creating value-propositions for a product or a service can sometimes be a tedious task that takes a lot of back-and-forth effort while understanding what messages resonate your customers is paramount to successful marketing. 78. Get Referrals for your SaaS Product Easily by Following this Guide Get referrals for your product without asking by leveraging word of mouth marketing. Focus on creating customer evangelists. 79. 3 Ways Team-Love Impacts the Bottomline and How to Cultivate It These little-known, scientifically proven customer retention strategies ALWAYS work. 80. Why Your Startup Should Care About Revenue Multiples Revenue multiples are valuation metrics based on company revenue. It is derived by dividing the enterprise value by the total revenue generated by the startup. 81. Create A Robust Business Continuity Plan For Your Small Business If a disaster were to occur, would your business be prepared? 82. How You Can Leverage The Strength Of Agencies (And Find The Right One) Want to find the perfect agency? Find how to get a personalized introduction to the web's best agencies in my easy guide to using agencies to boost your growth! 83. No-Code Solutions for All: A Peek Into How Far We've Come low-code & no-code application platforms will account for 65 percent of all app development by 2024. 84. How to Waste Money and Time in the Most Painful Way TL:DR: Wake up with a startup idea, Imagine yourself to be Steve Jobs, Talk to people who appreciate your idea, Kill yourself building a product without a validation plan, learn nothing & perish. 85. Finding Market Fit Modern startup advice is to launch and grow revenue as quickly as possible, as aggressively as possible. 86. How Time Tracking is Reshaping the Future of Work If you are running a business or just started your own startup, it’s important you keep an eye out on every minute detail. In case you are hiring designers, software developers, and/or a team for project management, tracking total working hours is probably what you should be doing. 87. 25 Startup Tips From 25 Venture Backed Founders A collection of insider tips from our "How I Raised It" podcast 88. What Tech Employers Should Know About IT Skills and Trends in 2020 Intro 89. How I Got 40 Paying Customers in 6 Months With 0 Dollars Spent On Marketing Launching and growing a business has never been an easy task for anybody, we all have our strengths and our weaknesses. Discover how I went from zero to more than 40 paid customers without sales or marketing skills. 90. The Trident Strategy: Using A Combination Of 2–3 Skills To Maximize Wealth T-shaped skills are dead. The top 1% of high performers are using a secret strategy to build their Trident skillset and get ahead of the competition. 91. Business Lessons To Learn From The Apple-Next Deal It was the year 1997. Apple was experiencing a sharp sales decline. 92. How to build an effective MVP in 3 steps Building a startup! You have an epiphany and say to yourself: 93. My First Pitch to Investor: From Outsourcing to Product Hi community! My name is Sergii, I'm a CEO at WellSpeak from Kyiv Ukraine. We build a mobile app for practicing English speaking skills. 94. The Benefits of Utilizing Telegram for your Business Telegram Marketing is a method of attracting and retaining new consumers through the creation of Telegram communities 95. How the Zest Tribe Grew from 0 to 100k [Part1] Recently, at the invitation of Mick Griffin, I traveled to Poland to attend the 2019 Pipeline Summit and present a keynote sharing the Zest success story and how we earned our first 100k users. 96. How to Build a Startup? CTO, Freelancers, Agency? You have a brilliant idea, but you have no idea how to build a startup. And you can’t code. You have 4 options: 97. 24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company. 98. 4 Strategies to Skyrocket Your Startups Online Visibility Have you ever observed how a spaceship propels itself into the orbit? 99. Should Startups Outsource Software Development or Not It’s a decision that can make or break a startup: Do you invest in in-house resources to create your product or do you outsource software development to a third-party developer? On the one hand, as a startup, shouldn’t product development be a core competency? On the other, surely it’s better to go to market as quickly as possible and allow the “experts” to help you get there and avoid all the pitfalls of technology development. 100. The Pitch Deck That Makes Investors Say Yes In these uncertain times of Covid-19 and lockdown, it’ll come as no surprise to say that investments, as with everything else, have taken a bit of a hit. In France alone, investment was down 30% in April compared to April 2019. But, not to despair! Despite the current climate, investors are indeed still active. 101. What The Non-Technical Entrepreneur Needs To Know About Tech You’re a non-technical entrepreneur and you have a business-driven vision for your startup. As an entrepreneur, you don’t need to be a technical expert. 102. 13 Deadly Startup Mistakes That You Should Avoid If you are an early-stage founder, and looking for some dos and donts. This blog post is for you. I have launched two startups in my entrepreneurial career so far. I have had 1 failed startup and another one is doing 'Okay' in revenues.