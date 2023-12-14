90 Stories To Learn About Startup Strategy

Let's learn about via these 90 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startup Strategy /Learn Repo 1. Startup Interview with Josh Herst, Joon Care Co-Founder and CEO Joon Care is a teletherapy practice for teens and young adults, providing quality mental health care from the convenience of home. 2. Startup Interview with Itamar, CEO, Anzu.io Operating across mobile, PC, and console platforms, Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams. 3. Startup Interview with Blair Silverberg, Hum Capital CEO and Founder Hum Capital offers a single destination where companies can understand all of their financing options and be matched with pre-qualified investors. 4. Startup Interview with Doug Brouse, Equispheres' VP Strategic Partners & Alliances Equispheres produces high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing that will shake up production in the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. 5. Startup Advice: 3 Digital PR KPIs You Should Know If you want to hire a good PR or just get a better understanding of what’s going on in your PR department, here are three digital PR KPIs you should know. 6. 'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch Vijay, Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch talks about the importance of securing the NFT ecosystem. 7. Understanding How Uber Works The taxi industry's revolution is divided into two parts: before and after Uber's existence. In this blog, we will look at Uber's business model. 8. Startup Interview with a Serial Fintech Entrepreneur Shan Han, CEO of Zetl We’re called Zetl because we help our customers ‘settle’ their bills! 9. Startup Interview with Shachar Tal, Loginno Co-Founder Hackernoon's startup interview with Shachar Tal, Loginno's co-founder. 10. ‘Being Naive Is a Feature, Not a Bug’: Abhinov Balagoni, CEO Pax Credit A Chat with Abhinov Balagoni, Founder and CEO of Pax Credit on how he got started and what the future holds for Pax Credit 11. How Meditation will Save your Startup Business How meditation is going save your startup business. Here's a hint: You've been doing it all along. 12. Startup Interview with Andrey Ustyugov, CEO, Planner 5D Planner 5D CEO talks about what is driving the team to build the best interior design and home improvement platform. 13. The Founder's Choice: Stupid & Unlucky or Lucky & Smart? Given a choice between lucky and smart vs unlucky and stupid, which one should you pick as a founder? 14. Startup Interview with Sébastien Marion, Founder & CEO of Kasaz The real estate portal of the future: Kasaz. The Proptech that'll change the way to sell or buy a property in Europe 15. Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time and money. 16. 7 Tips for Co-founder Dating Success As someone who went through the co-founder dating process (and emerged with a fantastic partner), I thought I’d share a few “real dating world" tips. 17. Startup Interview with Viktor Viktorov, Founder & CEO of REINNO REINNO CEO discusses commercial mortgages on blockchain, Ethereum 2.0, getting published on HackerNoon, and measuring success. 18. 'Climate Change is By Far the Biggest Change of Our Time': Lubomila Jordanova, CEO Plan A Plan A’s science-based, one-stop SaaS platform helps companies to decarbonise their operations. 19. How Cutting Cloud Costs Can Help Startup Fundraising One key way that startups can become more attractive to investors is by reducing their burn rate — the rate at which they are spending money. 20. Riddhiman Das, CEO TripleBlind, on Breaking Data Monopolies TripleBlind has created a new data privacy solution that enables highly-regulated enterprises to share data without ever decrypting it. 21. The Basics Of Customer Acquisition For Startups Turning your idea into a real product or business takes real people as users or customers. The goal of this article is to help you validate (or grow) your business by reliably sending relevant visitors to signup for your product or service. 22. Launch Your Startup Idea in a Day Time is money, especially with startups. Check out how easy it can be to launch your startup idea using Render Unified Cloud 23. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC? In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them. 24. 'The Atypical Background has Helped Me Think Out of Box': Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart Interview with Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart, a card with unique codes that is changing the way museums and attractions approach digital audio-guides 25. Startup Interview with Zoltan Csikos, Co-Founder & CEO, Neticle Neticle offers a range of text analytics tools for businesses. If you have textual data to analyze, Neticle has a solution for you! 26. The Art and Science of Crafting a Job Position in the Startup Stage When hiring, especially for start-ups, you can and should collaboratively design a position that honors your colleague's aspirations. 27. How I Wrote and Sent Newsletters that Got 50% Open Rates and Less Than 0.5% Unsubscribes Lots of times, I have mentioned that I love blogging and writing. 28. How a Ukrainian Startup CodeGym Managed to Enter a New Market During the War Our company faced enormous challenges when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 29. The Tragic Covid-19 Pandemic Could Be an Opportunity For Fintechs Who Learned The Lesson of 2008 Photo by Katrine Bengtsson on Unsplash Fintech startups looking to transform current investing trends or disrupt traditional banking are facing their first major test as Covid-19 pandemic bites into the very fabric of our society. As interest rates fall and fearful consumers seek safety in tradition, brand new industries like digital banking and online investing that never experienced a major market slump now must prove their business models can withstand a crisis. 30. Startup Interview with Andrew Lau, Co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish Andrew Lau speaks to Hackernoon about starting Jellyfish, the excitement of solving real problems for software engineering leaders, and how he measures success. 31. How to Choose a White Label Crypto Exchange Software for Business why white label exchange software is an optimal solution and how a startup should select this kind of software when it comes to the crypto exchange business. 32. 5 Productivity Hacks to Get More Done as the Founder of a Startup As a founder of a startup, chances are that you have one thing constantly going on in your mind: getting more work done. 33. ‘Never Give Up’ is an Awful Startup Strategy Actually, it’s exactly the other way around. A startup, any startup, has too many opportunities and paths it can take. Business opportunities, technology opportunities, in marketing and of course with its product. So obviously, a startup must constantly give up on opportunities and possible paths. 34. What Trump Can Teach Startups About Marketing The world's best marketer isn't Mark Zuckerberg or Neil Patel, it's President Trump. With his marketing strategies, he became the most powerful person in the world. Here are 5 things we can learn from the world's top marketer: 35. Finding Market Fit Modern startup advice is to launch and grow revenue as quickly as possible, as aggressively as possible. 36. The Complete Guide to Growth Marketing Every year, over 500,000 new businesses start in the US, and over 200 billion dollars are spent on marketing, as reported by Statista. 37. Launching an Online Business: “Dogged” Approach is the Way to Go By the time you’ve finished reading this article, I promise that you’ll understand how you can develop and turn your online business into a howling success. 38. So You're Planning To Pitch Your Startup W/O a Growth Strategy This Year? A month ago, I had the privilege to chat with a third-time founder with two successful exits under his belt. 39. 'RecycleSmart is Uber for Waste Management,' says Marco, CTO and Founder Our Startup is called RecycleSmart and we are ‘Uber for Waste.‘ You book a pickup, prepare your (hard to recycle) waste, and we collect it and recycle. 40. SEO Strategies of YCombinator’s Fastest-growing Startups in 2022 Steal 14 SEO content frameworks from 10 fastest-growing YCombinator startups. Replicate their success for your product and grow up to 10,430%... 41. Which Challenges Are Breeding in the Startup Ecosystem? But for many new entrepreneurs, especially in developing nations, the dream is short-lived. 42. 5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up Sometimes it’s not just enough to have a great startup idea. You'll need to balance your team, get the right timing, have the perfect business model and more. 43. 5 Hacks to Grow Your Startup Business Are you struggling to grow your startup business? 44. Why Do Most Startups Die Before Taking Off? Going by the current market scenario, most of the startups fail to achieve progression even before reaching their maximum potential. And those who achieve success are the ones who have full proof plans, financial backups and thorough strategies to fuel their ambitions regarding their businesses. 45. How to Approach Strategic Planning When the Sky is Falling Can you remember when you used to gather in person with your team to define your roadmap and reassess your company’s collective priorities? Every quarter, our team at Pillar VC convenes for a strategic planning session to decide how we’ll invest our time and energy in the months ahead; last week, we held this meeting for the first time over Zoom. While we’ve only been working remotely for a few weeks, it feels like the world around us has changed at lightning speed. 46. Minimum Viable Tool (MVT) There is a lot of talk about the Minimum Viable Product — a prototype with just enough features to satisfy early customers, and provide feedback for future development. But feature creep often starts much earlier, in the design & development, if not the ideation stage of a project. 47. How a Game About Birds Fighting Pigs Got Valued at $1 Billion: The Angry Birds Story With such an odd game concept, how on earth did Angry Birds manage to become this successful? 48. How Startups Can Establish a Sustainable Growth Mindset How to create companies that are positioned for success today, tomorrow, and into the future 49. Decentralized Crowdfunding: A New Way of Funding Seed Stage Startups Many decentralized funding platforms are emerging that are helping new startups raise funding for their business by tokenizing the business ownership. 50. Time Management or Customer Value: What Comes First to Startups? Think of a startup as a plane that is flying from New York to Los Angeles. After 6.5 long hours of flying across the states, this plane will have to land. At this point, there are two outcomes: 51. Startup Interview with Tony Park and Daniel Cho, co-founders of Stipop Stipop is a sticker platform that offers over 270,000 stickers for mobile apps with SDK and API. Stipop is nominated as Startup of the Year by HackerNoon. 52. What's the "Right Amount" of Open Source? How accessible should your open source code be to the common developer? 53. The Less Debt You Have, the More Risk You Can Assume. Think about the level of focus you can have without the stress of losing everything. 54. What if I Fail? What if I fail? You have asked yourself that question before. And it's perfectly normal, a sign of growth. But let someone talk to you about it in this article. 55. Business Planning Software is Essential To Elevate Your Start-Up Journey Business planning is key to a succesfull business and using a software will make it more effective. Learn 3 reasons to use a business planning software. 56. 'Step out of your comfort zone and don't be ashamed of your code': Vedran Cindric, CEO of Treblle Treblle makes it super easy to understand what’s going on with your APIs and the apps that use them. 57. We Got to #1 on Product Hunt in 2022 - Here's What Happened After Getting number one spot on Product Hunt gives your product unprecedented exposure and legitimizes your release as one worth watching. 58. Using AI to Combat COVID19: Startup Interview with Marc Fiume, DNAstack's CEO As a team, we’re breaking new ground with game-changing technologies that enable collaborative biomedical research at planet scale. 59. How Copyright Strikes Helped Boost my Freelance Music Career By researching an analysis on why I got a lot of orders, I figured out an issue with the music industry. It’s called “Copyright”. 60. Founder Interviews: Max Krohn of Keybase What's your background, and what are you working on? 61. How We Pivoted 3 times In The 1st Month of YC If you ever think about joining YC, be intentional about the value you want to get from it. 62. How To Start an App Business in 8 Simple Steps Starting an app startup can be overwhelming. Here's how to go all the way from ideation to marketing in 8 (relatively) easy steps. 63. Why is your business formed in Delaware? I’ve formed companies of different types in several different jurisdictions over many years. I’ve listened to a lot of entrepreneurs, people with a passing interest in “business” and taxation, lawyers and others who all have weak incomplete arguments for what Delaware is good for. 64. The Essence of The Zoho vs. Freshworks [Deep Dive] Two weeks back, Zoho Corporation sued Freshworks for copying its trade secrets. I wrote a report on comparing the two businesses during my MBA as part of a course requirement. In the wake of recent developments, I believe it will be an interesting read: attaching below, a version of the essay. Disclaimer: I worked at Freshworks for fourteen months before pursuing MBA 65. Why Uber for Babysitters is the Best Way for Entrepreneurs to Generate Good Revenue? In a fast-paced world, where the cost of living is high and time is scarce, affording time for quality parenting has become a luxury. This has, however, given rise to a new segment of service providers called nannies or babysitters. While traces of hesitation still exist, most of the trouble or doubt associated with babysitting has disappeared. In fact, babysitting has become so essential that some parents who move into a new locality find it difficult to zero down on the most reliable babysitter. 66. My First Pitch to Investor: From Outsourcing to Product Hi community! My name is Sergii, I'm a CEO at WellSpeak from Kyiv Ukraine. We build a mobile app for practicing English speaking skills. 67. Work Smarter, Not Harder: 7 Powerful Tips To Manage Your Projects Better Thinking is probably one of the hardest, daunting tasks, and George Bernard Shaw had his perspective that made me think more about my way of dealing with challenges. 68. Gamification in UX Design: Designing for an Intention In this article we will know how we can use gamification and take to the next level in strategic design enhancement for motivating users. 69. Scaling an Open Source Project: a Startup Success Story 16 months after launching Lens — The Kubernetes Platform — as an open source project. How has the project come so far in such a short time? 70. The Product Discovery Phase Can Make or Break Your Startup Product discovery is a proven way to minimize uncertainty. 71. Planning for Your Startup: The Data Team's Guide to 2021 Planning in a startup can feel like an exercise in futility — especially when it comes to data — especially when your data team is small and scrappy. 72. PSA: Stop Using the Word "Growth Hacking" in 2020 OK guys, here's the thing: 73. Why Your Startup Should Care About Revenue Multiples Revenue multiples are valuation metrics based on company revenue. It is derived by dividing the enterprise value by the total revenue generated by the startup. 74. Be Dangerous! For The Dreamers of the Day are Dangerous Men In Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel Dune, we follow the story of the fall and rise of the aristocratic Atreides family circa 22,000 CE. The principal character, the marquee of the family, Paul Atreides, goes on a unique hero’s journey of guerilla warfare and political maneuvering, with both cosmological and philosophical repercussions. Without giving too much away, a central plot in the novel is Paul discovering his own telos, “the full potential or inherent purpose” of himself, within his mind and his broader destiny. This mystery surrounding Paul’s purpose creates an underground current through most of the novel. And when the current bursts to the surface, the reader is only left to pondering a hypothetical divine mystery. Is the reader witnessing a transfiguration (see Mark 9:1–10) or a revelation (See Revelation 21:1), as this archetypical desert warlord develops into an enlightened desert mystic? Is Paul a mix tape of Moses meets T. E. Lawrence? Or is he experiencing the slow mental descent of an asylum-bound messiah? 75. Meet Scott D. Clary: From Fortune 500s, to Early-Stage Startups, and Everything in Between Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Scott D. Clary, Host of the Success Story Podcast. 76. Should Startups Outsource Software Development or Not It’s a decision that can make or break a startup: Do you invest in in-house resources to create your product or do you outsource software development to a third-party developer? On the one hand, as a startup, shouldn’t product development be a core competency? On the other, surely it’s better to go to market as quickly as possible and allow the “experts” to help you get there and avoid all the pitfalls of technology development. 77. How to Scale Globally as a Niche Startup: DNA of Wachanga's Success When you think about profitable business opportunities, mobile apps for parenting are probably not the first thing that comes to mind. But the Wachanga team manages to prosper, attract investments, and keep global leaders on their toes. How? 78. How Startups Can Overcome The Shiny Object Syndrome? What's the catch with all these shiny objects, and why they're proven to be dangerous for startups? Well, when something is shining all day long, you simply can't avoid it and take your eyes off it. That's a completely normal and understandable reaction. So, don't worry, there's nothing wrong with you. 79. 6 Questions Startups Should Ask About Design and Development When Building an App Design and development play equally important roles when it comes to completing a successful app build. But what happens when your team doesn’t have the resources to hire full development and design teams? You’ve got to be even more strategic and clever in your approach. 80. How I Went from a Failed Facebook Interview to Founding A Profitable Business in Under 12 Months Here is the story behind the creation of Pixelixe.com, an online graphic creation tool I started creating in my free time 12 months ago after an interview failure at Facebook. The project quickly reached profitability, discover below how all started. 81. How to Create “engagement loops” to Dominate Social Media Reach It's easy to get likes on social media, but how do you turn likes and shares into something that contributes to your key business metrics? By doing this... 82. Managing a Bad Product Strategy How to Identify and Navigate Chaos in your Product Strategy 83. 9 Things I‘ve Learned About Running a Startup Almost 2 years ago, we launched Meddy out of a class project at college. We faced our fair share of challenges from lawsuits to team conflicts to engineering issues etc. 84. A Credible Framework to Validate Startup Ideas Entrepreneurs are known to run into dozens of ideas on a daily basis, if not more. While most of them seem to border on absurdity in the beginning, it is often difficult to determine whether or not they would work out in the long run. That’s why the best way of ensuring your idea is worth developing is to learn at the fastest possible pace and have the willingness to try out different experiments. 85. Founder Story: Lessons From Over 25 Years in Silicon Valley This is part two of a two-part conversation with serial founder and pioneer of “digital identity” Garrett Gafke on how he built and launched his most successful startup, IdentityMind. Click here to read part one. 86. 3 Common Mistakes Young Startup Founders Make The 3 top mistakes and how to avoid them 87. How We Structure the Discovery Phase If you think that a breakthrough idea, strict development deadlines, and marketing strategy are all you need to make your product hit the mark – think again. The reality is, on top of fierce competition and demanding customers, 9 out of 10 startups fail because their solution has no market fit. 88. Tips For Creating A Long-Lasting Partnership Agreement With Your Startup Cofounder Here are a couple of useful tips you can find to be helpful for your future startup business partnership. 89. Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before This Week On Planet Internet, Natasha Nel, Kien Dao, and Amy Tom talk about validating startup ideas, structuring startups, and the latest startup funding news. 90. 24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company.