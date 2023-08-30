109 Stories To Learn About Streaming

Let's learn about via these 109 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Streaming /Learn Repo 1. How to Use DeepAR For AR Effects on Amazon IVS Live Streams Now that people are more accustomed to using video technology, AR stands to dial up both the functionality and fun factor of the medium. 2. Comcast Got FBI to Pursue Gears IPTV Case - Claims YouTuber OMI IN A HELLCAT Popular YouTuber OMI IN A HELLCAT was raided by the FBI last year in connection with his 'pirate' IPTV service Gears TV. 3. Live stream an ONVIF Camera on your Android app! 📱 Onvif (stands for: Open Network Video Interface Forum) is a non-profit with the goal of facilitating the development and use of a global open standard for the interface of physical IP-based security products — Wikipedia 4. How to Start a Movie Streaming Website, Service or Platform Like Netflix & Amazon Prime? Wondering how to create a movie streaming website? The article will walk you through the process of building a movie streaming app/website like netflix & hulu. 5. Creating a Spotify Like Music Streaming App, Service or Website That Actually Boost Your Revenue Build your own music streaming app/website like Spotify with complete headway technologies, features, and monetization models to maximize your revenue. 6. How AI Will Help You Stream Your Favourite Shows Faster While streaming video may seem like cutting-edge technology, given how central it has become to people’s digital lives, there is still tremendous room for improvement. William Erbey, a serial entrepreneur and the founder of six multi-billion dollar companies, asserts that the video streaming industry faces strong headwinds due to the way growing demand negatively impacts streaming quality. 7. How to Use Server-Sent Events (SSE) With FastAPI Server-sent events (SSE) is a way to send data to the browser without reloading the page. 8. How Much Do Twitch Streamers and YouTubers ACTUALLY Make from Donations? Most full-time streamers get an average $3000-$6500 per month. Gamers received up to $1,000,000 donations on Twitch. 9. How IP Obfuscation Works for Streaming Geo-Restricted Content IP obfuscation is a process of making the geographic location of a user to be concealed or masked. IP obfuscation, which is also known as geo-spoofing, includes everything that makes a user's identity to be hidden or made anonymous with different methods. 10. What is Adaptive Bitrate Streaming? A Brief Intro to ABR Adaptive bitrate streaming, or ABR, is the capability of a video player to adjust the video quality dynamically to match the viewer's network. 11. It’s Time to Go Beyond the TV in CTV There is no doubt that the explosive growth of connected television (CTV) has been exciting, but the speed at which it has grown has resulted in problems. 12. The Perks of Piracy: How Sports Industry Earns Thanks to a Portion of Pirates New research published by Synamedia shows that the sports industry can potentially earn billions in extra revenue with a tailored approach to piracy. 13. Streaming Services Overtake Free-to-air TV For First Time in Australia; What Does it Imply Australian viewers of OTP streaming services and FTA television were almost the same. However, by the end of 2020 the popularity of OTP services grew by 70%. 14. Web3 and Metaverse are Overcomplicating the Music Industry Web3 is overcomplicating solutions in the entertainment industry by trying to shoehorn crypto and NFTs into everything and I don’t think it’s necessary. 15. How to Protect Your Netflix Account from Getting Hacked Netflix accounts getting hacked are the least bit of anyone’s concern. Not because it doesn’t mean anything to us, but we anticipate little harm from it. After all, what more can a hacker do than to watch a few titles, get to see their favorite shows or movies? But that’s not always the case. We have left this issue unsupervised for far too long, and there is harm more significant than we give credit for. 16. Video on Demand: Comparing the Monetization Models The infrastructure needed to stream videos for your website can be very expensive to build and maintain. These are three monetization strategies that get used. 17. Netflix Seeks Higher Revenues by Reaching More Subscribers Despite Ongoing Economic Downturn Netflix reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 19 showing growth in subscribers. Following the results, the company’s stock increased by almost 6%. 18. How to Build Your Own "LoFi Radio" Station and Stream it Live With Amazon IVS You may be familiar with the concept of "lofi radio" channels. We'll look into building an entire live-streaming UGC platform that gives users the ability to... 19. Disney's Subscriber Dip Prompts Focus on Cutting Costs, Improving Streaming Content Quality With the aim of making their streaming business more profitable, Disney said it plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs as well as 7,000 jobs. 20. How Free Streaming Websites Could Harm Your Online Security Learn how free streaming and online free movies websites could negatively affect your security 21. Connected TV, Mobile Gaming — Here Are Some Mobile Marketing Trends That Will Shape 2023 Marketers can expect (yet, again) another turbulent year ahead, but it will include significant opportunities. 22. 5 Best Screen Recording Programs for Windows So you want to create professional-looking screencasts, or record demos for your business, podcast or blog and provide a tutorial for your users? 23. How Netflix Transitioned From DVDs to Video Streaming The story of Netflix as a company is the story of a business that knows how to innovate, takes chances, and takes risks that even compromise its business model 24. Introducing Clutch: An Instagram For Gamers There are more gamers in this world than you might think. According to NewZoo's global games market report, there are more than 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. In other words, roughly ⅓ of the world's population plays games! 25. How to Jailbreak Your Amazon Firestick in 2021 Learn how to jailbreak your Amazon Fire TV Stick! This will let you watch more movies, tv shows, live tv and live sports on your device. Takes only 5 minutes! 26. Will New Hollywood Save Old Hollywood? Read this article for insight how New Hollywood streaming companies could help Old Hollywood by releasing films in theaters. 27. Why the Apple/NFL Super Bowl Deal Matters to New Hollywood and Sports Viewing Read this post to understand why Apple Music became the NFL's official partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and why the deal matters to sports streaming. 28. Old And New Strategies That Help Movie Theaters' Owners Make Money Movie theaters have five methods of making money. The theater's income sources are preview ads, concessions, ticket sales, memberships, and more. 29. Will Superhero Movies Survive the Streaming Era? The majority of cinemas all over the world have had to close their doors for much of 2020 to maintain social distancing protocols. 30. Parasocial Relationships: A Pervasive Risk Virtual relationships can be complicated, especially when they're not symmetrical and parasocial: "I know a lot about you, but you don't know me at all." 31. How Twitch Built the Global Live Streaming Network That Powers Amazon IVS Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video. 32. Why Choosing The Right Video Platform Is Essential For Your Business The amount of video being created today, as opposed to pre-pandemic, has skyrocketed. 33. The Future of Health and Entertainment: Technology Benefits Amidst the Pandemic The world presently faces a huge healthcare crisis, in managing the coronavirus. So, it is only ideal to talk about healthcare solutions. However, when a virus is sweeping through the world is not the best time to discuss a 'trivial' issue such as entertainment. More so, where is the connection between the two? 34. First steps toward interactive live streaming Live video is central to many aspects of modern life, from the way we socialize and keep ourselves entertained to how we work, learn, and more. 35. How Headliner Helped Artists Deliver Quality Virtual Concert Experience During the Pandemic While most music is accessible today via streaming services, the allure of experiencing performances live remains strong as fans seek out concerts and festivals. When the global pandemic halted large gatherings, artists began exploring alternate ways to continue performing, typically via live streams ranging from intimate and low-fi setups to clones of stage shows in empty halls. Inspired to help deliver a more dynamic virtual concert experience, Headliner Founder and CEO Matt Smolin began building a new way for artists to connect with fans. Leveraging Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) for ultra-low latency streaming, Headliner established a new medium for performers to host live, interactive virtual concert events. 36. How to Build a Product in Public And Get Traction Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay An increasing number of indie makers decide to build in public. Some do it via their blog, on Twitter, on an open page or via communities. But it can be incredibly daunting to makers who are used to build their products in a more private fashion. 37. What Is the Right AWS Live Streaming Solution for Your Use Case In July last year, AWS launched Amazon IVS, a managed live streaming platform for creating low latency interactive streaming services. 38. How to Stream Little League Games 2022 and Its Full Schedule For your convenience, we have listed the most popular broadcast networks as well as their schedules. 39. Using ReactPHP to Stream Media A design for a streaming media server using ReactPHP and Laravel. 40. Using OBS Macros to Automate Your Processes for Streaming In this post, we teach you how to create macros for starting a stream, intro video, and ending a stream in OBS. 41. How to set up a Podcast Studio for Live Streaming A summary of the video and audio setup I have honed over the past 18 months. 42. CTV Advertising: What It Is and How Brands Can Make the Most of It The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly. Here's how brands can optimize connected TV (CTV) advertising to reach audiences lost to cord-cutting. 43. The Fate of Streaming Services After the Pandemic Want to see how the contemporary streaming empire is holding up right now? Who’s leading the pack, and who’s falling behind? Say no more; I got you! 44. What the Amazon/NFL Deal Means for New Hollywood The NFL officially joined the streaming era through a $13 billion deal with Amazon in which TNF games air on Amazon Prime. Here's what this moment means. 45. Why Apple's Win at the 2022 Oscars is a Win for New Hollywood Read this post for insight into why Apple's victory at the 2022 Oscars is a win for all the New Hollywood streaming companies -- and a sign of Oscar's demise. 46. Nonstop Laughter With Amazon IVS Virtual comedy platform uses scalable, low-latency live stream technology. 47. Migrating To Serverless Video Streaming Platforms like AWS Elemental Serverless technology is spreading across the SaaS industry like wildfire, including the Video Streaming industry. Is it a good idea? 48. Will Disney+ Create Magic through Profitable Content and Commerce? Read this post for insight into two keys to the future of Disney+ and New Hollywood: content and commerce. 49. You Are Invited to be a Game Show App Contestant! Live Video, #Moar Audience, Remote, Open to All With the rise of interactive live streaming, the format is no longer confined by traditional broadcast parameters, opening new opportunities. 50. fitlive is a Better, Easier Way to Provide a Virtual Fitness Experience Fitness instructors are not necessarily all digital natives, although many have large followings. 51. Ten Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Streaming Service Things to consider when choosing a streaming service 52. 5 Best VPN Services for Fire Stick Learn about 5 VPN services that work great for streaming on Amazon Fire Stick! 53. Three Questions for Netflix’s New Co-CEOs Read this post for a deep dive into Netflix's three growth imperatives for 2023.. 54. America's Strangest Unsolved TV-Hack and The Story Behind It In 1987, an unknown hacker hacked evening news with Dan Roan on local WGN-TV and later WTTW. A person wore aMax Headroom mask and gave birth to Wyoming incident 55. If Only Netflix Had a Moat... What did Netflix really miss? Its more than earnings. 56. Build a Live Dashboard with Materialize, Airbyte, MySQL and Redpanda/Kafka 57. Stream Scheduling With Superfluid & Gelato Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps by using smart contract automation Gelato Network. 58. Movie Streaming Apps: An Innovative Way to Redefine Entertainment When we think of streaming TV shows and movies, the first thing that comes into our mind is Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Instant Video which dominates all the movie streaming apps in the entertainment industry. It seems like they captured the world with its cutting edge technology base and remove the era of CDs, DVDs, and video players. As per the survey held on February 2019, Netflix is one of the largest providers of streaming movies and TV shows on the internet with 139 million subscribers. 59. From Wojcicki to Mohan: A Look at the Future of YouTube Under the New CEO In light of Susan Wojcicki's departure as the CEO of Youtube, what is the future of the company like? 60. How AI-powered Mobile Apps have turned into a Game-Changer for Musicians Between social distancing requirements, stay-at-home orders live concerts, dive bar gigs and massive festivals have disappeared. Making it extremely difficult for musicians to earn a living due to the lack of solutions for fan engagement and revenue. 61. Podcast Analytics: How to Accurately Measure Content Performance The podcast industry is booming. Each week the number of Americans who listen to podcasts tops the number of those who have Netflix accounts. 62. What is IPTV and is it the Answer to Having Too Many Streaming Services? This article explores IPTV and its benefits. 63. Streaming Revenue Growth Slowed by 19.1% Year-Over-Year in 2019 What Do the Music Industry and Netflix Have in Common? The Slowing Streaming Growth 64. Monetizing Interactive Live Video: How To Get It Right Business success for any brand hinges on monetization. Read on to know how to get it right when it comes to monetizing interactive live videos. 65. Understanding How Netflix Business Works Through Binge-Watching Binge-watching is the practice of watching TV series all at once. In a speech at the Edinburgh Television Festival in 2013, Kevin Spacey said: “If they want to binge then we should let them binge.” This new content format would be popularized by Netflix, launching its TV series all at once. 66. How the Future of Streaming Will Leverage Web 3.0 To Make Media Free of Every End User The next disruption to the media creation space will leverage Web 3.0 principles to reflect a new continuum: free streaming media services for all. 67. An SVOD Platform That Puts Creators and Consumers in Control - With DeFi Vabble, a blockchain-powered subscription video on demand (SVOD) service that gives both creators and consumers total power over their user experience. 68. Measurement And Attribution Really Matter in 2021: The Hottest CTV Ad Market Trend How CTV/OTT measurement influences the results and helps in optimization. 69. How Disney+ and Prime Video will dominate the streaming wars It’s the year 2030, and your family is getting ready to watch a movie on a Saturday night. You turn on the TV and pause to think which service you should use: Disney+, Prime Video or Netflix. You don’t have any more streaming services. You end up settling for “Avengers 7” on Disney+, a family favorite. Popcorn is ready. 70. 10 Free Netflix Alternatives At the point when your spending plan is tight, sliced the string and change to amusement applications like Netflix. There are a few projects like Netflix that offer free TV gushing and free film spilling. 71. What is the HLS Streaming Protocol and How Does it Work? HTML5 live streaming solutions have become more popular lately. One of them is the HLS protocol. There are some reasons why this is so popular, the most important of which is that RTMP lost its support by the end of 2020. 72. Beginners can make Money from Video Content Creation- Here's How Master how to make money with videos online with this practical guide for beginners! Monetize your video creation skills and earn extra income for your business 73. Why Streaming Has Not Conquered the World Read this post to understand how the trials of Netflix and Spotify have underlined a reality about the fragility of the streaming industry. 74. How to Build a Live App in 10 Minutes with ZEGOCLOUD's ZEGOLive This article explains how to use ZEGOCLOUD's ZEGOLive to quickly build a live broadcast application, including functions such as mic, beauty, and messaging 75. How To Quickly Set Up Low-Latency HLS I remember a funny old ad, where a Godzilla and a robot fall in love and have a Hummer as a baby! 76. How to Implement Doom UI Streaming in Docker Docker is all the rage these days, with its simple and elegant way to package applications and even entire systems into something that can be ran on any Linux host with Docker installed. But what if Docker could be extended to desktop applications? 77. Watching a War, in a Digital Age Watching a war in a digital age, his-story has the potential to become their-story, our-story, and humanity’s-story. 78. Automatic for the People: Why Netflix Is at the Center of a Fight Between Artists and Audiences Netflix may well be a haven for original voices in filmmaking. But recently Netflix also alienated artists by testing a feature that would allow viewers to adjust the playback speed of the content they watch. As first reported in Android Police, the feature, known as variable playback speed, is being tested with a small group of Netflix customers who use Android devices. Variable playback speed would make it possible for viewers to reduce the speed of content to 0.5x or 0.75x or accelerate the speed to 1.25x or 1.5x. 79. Please Enjoy Some Brain Candy This Weekend! Food for thought is delicious. 80. NFL Going Against VPN Sites For ‘Promoting’ Illegal Streaming Several takedown notices, reportedly sent on behalf of the NFL, are asking Google to remove VPN-related URLs. According to a recent request, these sites promote the use of VPN services "to illegally stream NFL games." While many of the pages show how VPNs can bypass geographical restrictions, Google has left most URLs in its search results. 81. Using KSQL Stream Processing & Real-Time Databases to Analyze Kafka Streaming Data [A How-To Guide] Intro 82. How To Pick Top Video Call APIs and SDKs For Android and iOS Video calling is ideal for every type of industry and is considered one of the easiest and safest modes of communication. Because of this, several organizations around the globe are opting for live video chat apps and integrating real-time streaming chat software. The ultimate intention is to facilitate visitors on the website or portal and make communication easy and effective. But, how does an organization choose a video call service provider? And what are the factors to consider before opting for the best live video call APIs and SDKs? 83. How Tonal Introduced Data-Driven Strength Training Classes Through Amazon IVS Developed with a data-centric approach to fitness, users refer to Tonal as the world’s smartest home gym and personal trainer for good reason. 84. A Simple Live Stream Toolkit for Business Not many businesses are using live streaming in their marketing strategies. And they should be. But there's quite a bit of fear of failure standing in the way. 85. Media Products vs The Rest: The High Leverage Phenomenon In Media Products Hulu purchased the rights of Seinfeld in 2015 for $150 Million. For the same deal after 4 years Netflix wrote a check of $400 Million. During these 4 years, neither Larry David nor Jerry Seinfeld (creators of Seinfeld) has done any new work for the show. 86. VPNs vs. Streaming Platforms: The Never-Ending War Why are VoDs not banning users for VPN usage on their platform? Read about the never-ending battle between VPN services and streaming platforms. 87. Why Warner Brothers Has Gone New Hollywood You could have seen this coming. 88. WebRTC: All You Need To Know About its Advantages and Technical Challenges WebRTC is a browser technology designed to transfer streaming data between browsers or applications using point-to-point transmission technology. This technology is attractive because it allows you to establish the connection between users using only a browser. For many developers, when they learn about WebRTC, this becomes a discovery: you can create a video chat without using a third-party server, you only need a browser — and this is cool! 89. How To Create An Online TV Channel For Your TV Station? Learn how to create an online TV channel right from scratch and essential things need to start an online tv broadcasting platform. 90. The Fall of a Video Rental Empire: How Blockbuster Grew too Big to Change What made Blockbuster different from Netflix; differences that ultimately led to its demise? 91. How to Stream Sports Without Cable in Minutes More people than ever before are cutting cable and switching solely to streaming to get the programming they desire. However, there’s one group in particular that has been hesitant to cut the cord: sports fans. The biggest reason is they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to watch their favorite games or teams without cable. 92. Why the 2021 Emmys Are a Victory for New Hollywood Read this post for insight into why the 2021 Emmys represent a victory for New Hollywood hybrid TV/movie streaming companies. 93. 5 Powerful Reasons Why Live Streaming Is So Important For Enterprises Businesses with a well established online presence have the ability to build a strong relationship with their customers. Communicating with your target audience is no longer enough for today’s modern customers. Enterprises also secures a space in their area of expertise and actively share their knowledge with their audience through live streaming platforms. To stay at the top of the market, brands frequently post informative and engaging videos that are shared to their audience on social media in different online platforms. 94. Node.js Streams in Action Ever wondered how streams are working in Node.js? I had. So far I know that using streams will most certainly reduce memory usage on the server when processing large files. Instead of reading whole file into memory we stream it in chunks to whoever requested it and apply transformations to that stream if needed. That's huge benefit as it allows to avoid vertical scaling. Processing files is common task but not as common as interacting with databases and that's going to be my focus now. I'll build simple API with 2 endpoints. Both will be returning large amount of records from Postgres DB. One endpoint will stream data to the client and another will read whole data into memory and return in one chunk. 95. Video Monetization Strategies: Methods for Generating Revenue from Online Audiences The online video industry has become popular in the past years with many businesses offering a variety of video services on various niches in streaming media. Due to the high potential of the industry in both business and revenue perspective, many organizations are investing in the streaming market. If your business is looking to use on demand or live video content as a primary revenue streaming, knowing how to monetize videos is important. 96. What to Do When Your Hulu or Netflix Account Gets Hacked Streaming service accounts get compromised all the time either due to data breaches, credential stuffing attacks from leaked databases, or simply because of users employing weak passwords. 97. Want to Make the Next Spotify? The busy user wants to have their music needs and desires fulfilled. They want everything, and your app needs to provide the best experience. Here, we’ll show you how to create a music streaming app that will keep them interested. 98. Building A Roku Channel From Scratch I’d been wanting to create a Roku channel for years but I was really put off at the idea of learning Brightscript so I just never did it until early in 2020 and I discovered the new Roku Direct Publisher functionality which lets you create a channel with relative ease and basically no programming. 99. A Tutorial For gRPC Client and Bi-directional Streaming with Ballerina Swan Lake Resembling a graceful rendition of Tchaikovsky’s infamous ballet, the namesake Swan Lake release of the Ballerina (referred to as Ballerinalang in the article) programming language comes packed with a revamped gRPC library to provide a more elegant way of handling client and bi-directional streaming cases. This article aims to discuss this improved gRPC streaming functionality by referring to an example for better understanding. However, if you are totally new to gRPC in Ballerinalang and seeking in-detail knowledge on the basics and implementation of a Unary application, read this blog on Ballerina + gRPC. 100. Kafka Connect Framework: Creating a Real-Time Data Pipeline Using CDC Microservices, Machine Learning & Big Data are making waves among organizations. Curiously they all share the same biggest concern: data. 101. What Is MPEG-DASH: Dynamic Adaptive Streaming Protocol DASH is stated as not a system or a protocol or a demonstration or a codec or interactivity or a client specification 102. Luive Introduction: Where Music Meets Direct Monetization Whether music is your greatest passion project, full-time career, or favorite hobby, you can now get paid for social media posts about it and support other artists at the same time. It’s all happening right now on LUIVE, the premium social networking and content monetization platform for creators and communities. 103. Understanding WebRTC What is WebRTC? 104. Shapeshift's FOX Token, H.R.3289, and Of Course…The Cybertruck 11/24/2019 105. How Video Compression Works: A Deep Dive into AV1 This blog post provides an overview of why video compression is important and will go over some of the tools that are used in AV1: a royalty-free codec 106. What Does the Future Hold for the New Hollywood Streaming Industry? Where is the New Hollywood streaming industry headed after a wild and crazy 2022 thus far? Read this new post for insight into what to expect from this industry 107. The Modern Day Black Samurai and The Potential of Netflix's New Merchandising Shop Learn how Netflix is branching out into eCommerce by launching Netflix.shop, which takes an inclusive approach by featuring merchandise from diverse artists. 108. Your Guide To Video Streaming Equipment for PC: 2021 Edition 109. Top 8 Best Video Streaming Solutions Comparison in 2023 Thinking about starting a online video streaming platform? Thank you for checking out the 109 most read stories about Streaming on HackerNoon.