87 Stories To Learn About Spring Boot

OpenAPI Specification v. 3+ Introduction Mental Checklist 2. Spring Boot Quick Start: Spring Boot Tutorial for Beginners How to create spring boot application using Spring Initializr and creating spring boot rest api example 3. We Moved 250 Microservices to Kubernetes With No Downtime How to move spring boot microservices cluster to kubernetes 4. How To Extend and Customize Auto-Configuration Classes Provided by Spring Boot How to dynamically exclude selected Spring Boot auto-configuration classes using profile groups. 5. How to Use Kong Ingress Controller with Spring Boot Services Kong Ingress Controller allows users to include the power of Kong Gateway in existing Kubernetes implementations, all without much effort. 6. How I Built a Spring Boot Application that Handles Requests for a Telegram Bot I chose Spring Cloud for the architecture of my Kotlin pet project and it was right. What conclusions have I drawn? 7. How To Leverage The Salesforce API Without The Salesforce Client Interested in using Salesforce with your own client application? Learn how to use Spring Boot to accomplish this need, caching data along the way. 8. Monolith to Microservices: Build Your First Microservice App With Spring Boot Microservices are a part of cloud computing which will become more important over time. This is how to create microservices using Spring Boot for the process. 9. Top 10 Books to Learn Java This collection lists the best Java books. The books are listed in ascending order of the reader's level of training. 10. Application Modernization: Breaking the God Service Using Heroku Stop replacing your monolith with a God service and start doing things better. Let John Vester show you how to get started. 11. Learn Why and How to Use Relational Database Migrations Learn Why And How To Use Relational Database Migrations. The way to initialize and update schema for relational databases with Java. 12. Optimistic and Pessimistic Locking in JPA The article explains optimistic and pessimistic locking. We consider a Spring Data JPA application with concurrent transactional code as an example. 13. Angular & Spring Boot - Using Serenity BDD for Integration Testing Learn how to write fluent integration tests for modern web applications! 14. How to Use Gitlab CI/CD to Build, Test and Deploy a Spring Boot Web App Create a Spring Boot application, set up your server and configure Gitlab to build your app, run tests and automatically deploy it to your server 15. 6 Months Of Using GraphQL Having worked on a project for 6 months using GraphQL on the backend, I weigh up the technology’s fit into the development workflow 16. Tips For Profiling Your Spring Boot Application Using VisualVM According to Wikipedia, Software profiling is a form of dynamic program analysis that measures, for example, the space (memory) or time complexity of a program, the usage of particular instructions, or the frequency and duration of function calls. 17. How to Schedule Jobs With Quartz in Spring Boot In this article, we will look at how to schedule tasks using the Quartz framework in Spring Boot. We will consider JobStore, and thread pools. 18. Building GraphQL API with Spring Boot, Neo4j and Kong – Part 3 In part 1 and part 2, the setting up and testing of GraphQL APIs was covered. In this article, the focus is on the querying of the graph DB, which is Neo4j in this case. For querying, the Neo4j OGM library and Spring Data’s Neo4jRepository will be used. 19. Why Java Is Still Popular There's a reason Java maintained popularity for such a long period of time. The language's conservative, slow and steady approach is the key to its success. 20. How Do I Integrate WebSockets and Not Get Burned? Dashkivsky Roman, 5 years in Java. An avid gamer. Successfully balances work and volunteering. How to implement simple task using WebSockets and not burn out 21. How To Connect MariaDB Docker Containers with Java Spring And JDBC Since being forked from MySQL back in 2009, MariaDB has become one of the most popular databases of choice for developers over the past decade. While many technologists have likely gravitated to it as a solution due to its open source roots and that it's rooted in the relational database world, that really only begins to scratch the surface of what MariaDB has to offer. 22. Developing an E-Commerce Application Using Java and Spring We are going to build an e-commerce application using Java, Spring backend, build web UI in Vue.js, and mobile UI using android. Stay tuned! 23. How to Hide Credentials in Spring Boot Use env properties in spring boot to add the environment variables. 24. Leveraging Marqeta to Build a Payment Service in Spring Boot: A How-To Guide After paying an Uber, John Vester decided to dig into the Marqeta API used for payment processing. Hours later, he created a fully functional Payment Service. 25. Difference Between Spring MVC and Spring Boot Spring MVC is a framework that is used to build web applications. It follows the Model View Controller pattern. DispatcherServlet is the servlet that controls the flow of a request from view to controller. Since Spring 3.1, the Servlet 3 API is supported and we no longer need web.xml for configuring DispatcherServlet – instead, it is configured programmatically. 26. Shutting Down Spring Boot Applications Ways for Clean Shutdown of Spring Boot Applications, whether in Developer mode or in Production Mode. Code Samples are provided Inline and via Git Repo. 27. Spring Boot with Apache Pulsar 101 Spring Boot Java applications now with real-time unified messaging and streaming with Apache Pulsar 28. IKODIX Helps to Create Admin Panel Fullstack Apps for Your Databases IKODIX is an online code generator for admin panel full-stack applications for any relational database. 29. Building Java Microservices from Scratch Today, microservices architecture is a common approach to building a system. In this article, I will show you how to build microservices using Java and Spring. 30. Avoid security loopholes using @JsonView Don’t expose more than you think needs exposing. If a certain property on an object is not useful to a consumer and internal to your business, then don’t return it. 31. An Essential Guide to HTTP Clients and Spring Boot Microservices This is the best way to implement an HTTP client in your Spring Boot microservice. 32. Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1b Spring/Boot REST API and Stereotype Annotations Reference for Learning and for Daily Development. 33. Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1 One-Place Reference with Code Samples for Spring Boot Annotations. 34. Package Your React App with Spring Boot [A How-To Guide] A little backstory on how this started. My team needed to save some on money on the infrastructure we were requesting and since most of the load for the application we wanted to build would be on the client-side rather than the service side. We decided to see if we could combine a Spring Application with a React app and serve up a single war file. 35. What’s in Store for the Future With GraalVM? The big release of Spring and official support for spring native resurfaced my thoughts on migrating to GraalVM native image. Is it SubstrateVM time? 36. 5 Tips for Creating Docker Images with Spring Boot Keep up with the latest and best practices to build spring boot docker images. 37. Book Review: Effortless Cloud Native App Development Using Skaffold Skaffold is a cloud native open source framework from Google that lets Spring Boot developers build Kubernetes apps easily and deploy effortlessly 38. 100+ Free Pluralsight Courses to learn Python, Java, and Spring Boot Hello guys, I have awesome news to share with you. Pluralsight has announced that all their 7000+ expert-led courses are free for one-month, April 2020, to support people staying at home due to COVID-19. 39. Integrating Flyway With Spring Boot Learn how to integrate FlywayDB to Spring boot application to help with adding database migration functionality to your Spring Boot project using Flyway. 40. An Awesome Tool To Quickly Create An Amazon-Like Recommendation Engine [TL;DR; Get started using Dgraph's Slash GraphQL product and connect to a Spring Boot application which will act as a simple RESTful recommendation service.] 41. CI/CD Workflow for SpringBoot Applications on Kubernetes via Skaffold In this article, we'll explain how to create a CI/CD workflow for a SpringBoot Application deployed to Kubernetes using Skaffold. 42. Leveraging Salesforce Using a Client Written In Vue.js John Vester introduces a Vue.js client application to read data from Salesforce and process SSE-based events via SSE implementation. 43. Building Graphql API with Spring Boot, Neo4j and Kong [Part 2] Part 1 of this series provides detailed description on GraphQL server and how to start setting it up using springboot, Schema Definition Language (SDL) and its types. 44. Spring Framework: To Use Or Not To Use, That Is The Question It's impossible to write OOP code with Spring. From its core it promotes the use of singletons and anemic data structures a.k.a. data "objects" a.k.a. DTO. This fuels procedural programming and kills OOP. 45. How To Build Graphql API with Spring Boot, Neo4j and Kong [Part 4] Introduction 46. Top 10 Interview Questions on Spring Boot In this article, we will discuss some important 10 interview questions in Spring Boot. These the entire question is trending with building strong java career in the job market. 47. Kafdrop Open-Source Web UI for Apache Kafka 48. Here's Why Java Is Still Alive And Kicking Let’s see what awaits our favorite Java language directly, and then — what awaits the IT-sphere. 49. Custom Controller Annotation with Spring Boot How to create your custom annotation for request routing for Spring Boot? Custom BeanPostProcessor helps to parse and register target methods. 50. Microservices Wars: Spring Boot Vs. Ballerina Microservices is an architectural style used for creating applications made of individual fine-grained services, which encourages functional decoupling, re-usability, and scalability. This is becoming increasingly popular compared to the monolithic applications we generally build. Monoliths generally lack the flexibility given by microservices in separating out functional components to have their own independent development teams, lifecycles, and deployment. 51. Ultimate Guide To Building an Unbeatable Multi-Tenant SaaS Startup With Heroku [Part 1] In this multi-part series, I'll transform a new application into a multi-tenant experience running in the Heroku ecosystem. This article focuses on the object model, design, architecture, and security. 52. In-Depth Guide to Plugin Architectures with Spring, Consul, and Camel For the past couple of months I've been working on a data management tool I'm calling OpenDMP. As I've started adding more features, I've run into a scalability issue a bit sooner than I had expected and so I decided to tackle what is hopefully the biggest remaining piece of the project's system architecture. 53. Connecting GraphQL with Java Spring Boot and Postgres or MySQL GraphQL is revolutionising the way developers build APIs. It lets you query precisely what you want. Nothing more, nothing less! It also gives you the flexibility to query related objects in a single round trip, unlike the REST APIs. 54. Hashicorp Vault max_ttl Killed My Spring App How to ensure that expiring Spring Cloud Vault dynamic database secrets are renewed, when reaching Hashicorp Vault’s max_ttl 55. What it's Like to Migrate a Backend Service From Spring Boot to Vert.X A practical example of the gains and pitfalls in migrating existing Sprint Boot logic to Vert.x with considerations to the experience and process involved. 56. Quarkus vs. Spring Boot - A Brief Overview When you look at the advanced programming frameworks popular among developers, you will notice that Quarkus and Spring Boot hold prominent places. 57. Launching Docker Desktop with Spring Boot Explanation and Example of a Real-World Spring Boot and Docker Desktop based Deployment. Code Samples are provided Inline and via Git Repo. 58. Secret Tecniques To Improve Dependency Resolution On App Class Loader Recently I had the need to change certain classes -from external dependencies- loaded on a Spring Boot application. All this happened in a very restrictive environment, where I was not allowed to use other libraries or tweak the JRE, it was only possible to modify the fat JAR and environment variables or system properties. 59. Getting Started Debugging Spring Transactions in Production We use annotations to denote transactional behavior in modern Spring so we have no code, no failure, no debugging... But is it really? 60. SpringOne Tel Aviv World Tour Trip Report My talk was accepted by SpringOne in San Francisco. I never went to that conference and was really looking forward to it. 61. Top 10 Java Frameworks For Web App Development: 2021 Edition Java Frameworks are the pre-written code body through which you are enabled to add your own code. There are numerous Java frameworks that have different leading features, on the basis of the same here, I will discuss Top 10 JAVA Frameworks For Web App Development 2020-2021. 62. Dependencies, Entity Classes, and Configuration for Jinq to Create Database Queries in Java Jinq is a library that provides a convenient and natural way to build typesafe database queries in Java. It is easy to use and does not require code generation 63. Reactive Programming with Java Spring, R2DBC and MariaDB Whether or not you've been actively developing within one of the JVM languages or not, you've likely at least heard of the concept of reactive programming by now. If not, I certainly encourage you to do a little research into the whole idea of declarative programming using data streams. 64. SaaS Database Migration To Heroku Postgres The next step in my fitness application journey is to migrate to Heroku Postgres. Check out how easy this turned out to be too. 65. Using Heroku To Leverage CloudAMQP As part of my Fitness application journey, the CloudAMQP service is introduced into the Heroku-based service in order to process invoices asynchronously. 66. How To Find Origin And Context of JPA For Issued SQL Statements ORM frameworks like Hibernate and other JPA implementors can significantly simplify development of persistence layer. Introducing entity abstraction level helps to model clean business domain and to hide underlying SQL statements used to achieve persistence of the domain. Such approach is especially useful in large domains, since developer no longer needs to create and maintain all SQL statements used by application. 67. Aggregate Logs with Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash & Docker Improve logging in your microservices architecture to make tracking smoother with ELK Stack. 68. How To Shorten URLs: Java and Spring Step-By-Step Guide URL shortener Java and Spring boot tutorial. A step-by-step guide that is easy to follow. This is a common interview task that should be understood by devs. 69. Introduction To Distributed Tracing Pattern A distributed architecture brings in several challenges when it comes to operability and monitoring. Here, one may be dealing with tens if not hundreds of microservices, each of which may or may not have been built by the same team. 70. How To Build Graphql API with Spring Boot, Neo4j and Kong [Part 1] Introduction 71. How To Containerize Java Applications Without Docker Using Jib In this article we will learn about how to create docker or OCI complaint images without installing any docker client or using Dockerfile for our SpringBoot application. We will be doing all of this with help of Jib. 72. Heavy Rotation of Relational Hashicorp Vault Database Secrets in Spring Rotate Expiring Spring Cloud Vault Database Credentials Without Downtime 73. Microservice Patterns to Design and Implement Any Java-Based Event-Driven Microservices Application Java spring boot developers tutorial- Tips to use partitioning strategies in your microservices application and use of various Deployment Patterns & Strategies. 74. 10 Best Courses To Learn Spring Boot for Full Stack Java Developers Hello folks, Spring Boot is one of the top Java frameworks to learn in 2020,\nbut as a full stack Java developer, just learning Spring Boot is not enough, you also need to learn all the technologies which make the eco-system like containers, could, testing spring Boot application, advanced Spring Boot features like Actuator, creating Microservices using Spring Boot, deploying Spring Boot applications on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and GCP. 75. How to Integrate Traditional Cloud Development With Salesforce Heroku provides the necessary components to integrate cloud services with Salesforce to easily create a burndown chart to track performance. 76. How to Deploy Java GraphQL APIs Using Apifi — A Quick Start Guide A Quick Start Guide to Getting a Java GraphQL API up and Running in no time Using Apifi. 77. Step-by-Step Guide to Profiles with Spring Boot Spring profiles are very useful concept in framework but there are some cothas to catch for mastering it. Article about how to survive in multi profile set-up. 78. Use DocRaptor to Add Output Options to a Full-Stack Application Learn how to add DocRaptor to convert HTML to a PDF with advanced features, such as custom headers, footers, watermarks, and endless styling options. 79. The Best Solution Ever For Application Monitoring Just because we do something one way, doesn’t always mean it is the right way … or even the best way. 80. 10 Skills Every Java Programmer to Learn For Java developers, last, a couple of years has brought plentiful changes and posed a tough challenge with keeping up-to-date with new Java version every 6 months, and many release of popular frameworks like Spring 5, Spring Security 5, and Spring Boot 2 etc. 81. Elasticsearch in Java Spring Boot: Starter Pack In this article, I want to teach you how to connect Java Spring Boot 2 with Elasticsearch. We’ll learn how to create an API that’ll call Elasticsearch to produ 82. Building a CRUD RESTful API/Web Service with Spring Boot [A How-To Guide] This guide aims to help you create from scratch a CRUD RESTful API with Spring Boot. We'll create a User entity and develop its endpoints accordingly with a Rest Controller and a Service class. 83. Integrate Java Database Versioning with Liquibase using MySQL [A Step by Step Guide] Versioning database changes is as important as versioning source code. By using a database migration tool we can safely manage how the database evolves, instead of running a bunch of non versioned loose SQL files. In some frameworks like Ruby On Rails, database versioning occurs along the development. But when it comes to Java world, I don't see it happening so often. 84. The Apprentice's Guide to Spring Boot Spring Boot is an easy to use web framework built on top of the framework Spring. Let's bootstrap an API using Spring Boot. 85. 5 Books to Learn Microservices in Java with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud 86. Creating a Simple gRPC Service on the Client Side Standard schema validation allows delegating the validation to a third-party library and being done with it. Without one, we must fall back to manual validation 87. CI/CD Workflow for SpringBoot Applications on Kubernetes via Skaffold In this article, we'll explain how to create a CI/CD workflow for a SpringBoot Application deployed to Kubernetes using Skaffold.