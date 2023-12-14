435 Stories To Learn About Startup Lessons

Let's learn about via these 435 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startup Lessons /Learn Repo There are more lessons in failure stories than success stories. 1. Optimize for Alignment, Not Control. Great Leaders Serve. And More Startup Mantras :-) Leadership is a craft, like medicine, writing, and bricklaying. Mantras can help you develop yours by signposting the way to deep truths. 2. Why It's a Minimum Viable Process (And Not a Minimum Viable Product) Why do so many startups fail? Why do we hear the concept of the MVP so often? What is it, and is it beneficial? You might think you know the answers to all of these questions. But do you really? Here we talk about all this and even more. I’m happy to welcome product creators and curious developers into this learning journey. So, let’s start with defining the MVP (minimum viable product), one of the most overused and misunderstood concepts in the modern web. In this article, you can learn how an MVP can kickstart your startup. 3. How I screwed up myself building my dream startup I was looking at the doctor’s face, my heart beating super fast, scared of what will come out of his mouth: 4. 3 Main Types of Technical Debt and How to Manage Them The 3 main types of technical debt are: deliberate, accidental/outdated design, and bit rot. 5. What the Pandemic Taught Me About Product/Market Fit The question is not, “Does the company have product/market fit or not?”. The more appropriate question is, “What’s the strength of the company’s product/market fit?” 6. 9 Underrated Startup Podcasts You Should Start Listening to in 2023 Tired of listening to the same 5 podcasts every day? Here's a list of my top 9 most underrated startup podcasts that will freshen up your playlist. 7. "Rationality at the expense of another person’s mental health is not worth it", says Elesaro CEO An interview with Johnpaul Nobodo - the Co-Founder/CEO of Elesaro: a full suite crowdfunding protocol built on Binance smart chain. 8. 6 Lessons From YC Startup School Delhi SMB Meetup #1 YC Startup School’s Delhi founders who work for SMBs met online to share the problems they were working on and what they learnt while building for SMBs. For the first meetup, we had mouve.app, restat.co, designforpeople.in, and Uplift Inc. 9. Get a Job in Tech: Flo's Experience as CEO Florian Narr is CEO of KLIXPERT.io a Growth Marketing Company. 10. 'At the Coalface of Implementing Data Stacks': kleene's Co-founder & CEO Andrew Thomas 2-minute look at the building of kleene.ai through a founder's eyes. 11. The Evolution of Our Tech Stack: Lessons, Optimizations, And Outlooks How to build a tech stack if you run an early-stage startup. 12. 'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch Vijay, Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch talks about the importance of securing the NFT ecosystem. 13. How to Run a Tech Business in 2023: 4 Tips From a Ukrainian Startup CEO Running a tech business in 2023 can be difficult. Here are four tips you can follow to develop your business this year. 14. How Craft Health is Driving Healthcare Innvovation Using 3D Printing Craft Health is a healthcare company building the platform for personalized 3D printed healthcare. 15. #FoundersConnect: Interview with Musty Mustapha, Co-Founder & CTO of Kuda Peace Interviews Co-Founder of Kuda Bank, Musty Mustapha on his journey as a tech entrepreneur, experiences and lessons. 16. Interview with Atsu Davoh, Founder of Bitsika, on Creating a Payment App in Africa Peace sits down with Atsu Davoh, Founder & CEO of Bitsika. Bitsika is a payments app for making transactions. 17. Shaping Tomorrow’s Product Teams: Noonies Nominee Timoté Geimer Read the backstory behind Timoté Geimer's career and the growth of dualoop, a product management consulting firm. 18. How to Launch on ProductHunt ProductHunt is surely one of the places you want to consider for your project or startup. Below you'll find key information to get your work promoted on PH. 19. What I Learned in the First Three Months As an Entrepreneur 1- Don’t get too attached. 20. Theo Priestley, Founder Metapunk, on Building the Cultural & Societal Revoultion for Metaverse Metapunk is helping brands and organizations navigate this revolution, building out new monetization and marketing opportunities in the metaverse. 21. How Running a Venture Capital Firm is Similar to Playing Basketball Justin Caldbeck of Binary Capital explains similarities between basketball game and a venture capital firm. 22. How we Increased Paying Customers by 7x 3 ways we increased conversion from free to paid by 760% 23. The Growth Marketing Revolution A story about a struggling startup that turns its fortunes around by adopting a data-driven, iterative approach to marketing called "growth marketing." 24. 5 Productivity Hacks to Get More Done as the Founder of a Startup As a founder of a startup, chances are that you have one thing constantly going on in your mind: getting more work done. 25. 5 Important Things We Should Stop Neglecting When Hiring The peril of vague job descriptions 26. 6 Ways to Master the Daily Stand-Up Meetings As a Project Manager, one of the most important things that I’ve learned over the years is that Daily Stand-Ups are an effective tool that can solve a particular problem. 27. How To Raise Capital for Blockchain Projects (and other startups) Venture capitalists get pitched hundreds of times a year. And, even though countless articles have been written on the topic of how to present a startup to professional investors, entrepreneurs consistently fail to address check points needed by the investor to come to a decision. 28. From Startup to F@*kup: How To Protect Your Online Reputation Reputational problems hit startups more painfully than established companies. And the matter may not be limited to only a scandal - the business often fails. 29. How to Create an Employee Engagement Plan: The Key to a Happy Staff Make your employee incentive plan focused on each team member because your staff can only succeed when the incentives resonate with them. 30. How We Pivoted Our Startup Business and Mobile Apps From 'Beauty Uber' to 'Beauty Coworking' My name is Dmitrii Konstantinov and this is a personal story of experience and growth in a cozy startup. How we made a business pivot and found product fit. 31. Should You Give Startups a Discount? "Would you give our startup a discount because we're a startup?" I've been asked versions of this question too many times to count. I used to... 32. Startup Interview with Blair Silverberg, Hum Capital CEO and Founder Hum Capital offers a single destination where companies can understand all of their financing options and be matched with pre-qualified investors. 33. Busting the ‘Overnight Success’ Myth in Startups Publications love to bombard us with stories of entrepreneurs who find instant success. The problem is “instant success” simply doesn’t happen. 34. Invert, Always Invert: Why a Problem Reversed is a Problem Solved "All I want to know is where I'm going to die so I'll never go there." - Charlie Munger 35. My College Startup Failed; This is What I Learned College is a great place, you make new friends, try new things, and have no shortage of homework. During my freshman year at Iowa State, aside from doing normal college things, I spent my time learning as much as possible about how people have made technology solve problems for society and everything that goes into making these ideas a reality. 36. 'Digital Information is Easy to Manipulate': Göran Almgren, Co-founder Enigio Startup interview with Göran Almgren, co-founder, Enigio. 37. Reducing Your Exploration Costs Exploration versus exploitation is a topic that merits its own study in the field of AI and reinforcement learning. But it is far more than that. We consider this tradeoff every day in our lives, influencing every decision we make. 38. Advice for Founders During Uncertain Times Having been in the VC business for 22 years now, we have had the misfortune of living through at least two major downturns. While each has its own unique characteristics, there are a few lessons that may be relevant in responding to the latest crisis. 39. How to Get Started with Government Contracting: Stable and Reliable Revenue The federal government represents a massive market opportunity for commercial tech companies. But many aren’t sure how to get started and are left asking themselves how to become a government contractor. 40. What to Know Before Joining an Accelerator Starting a business is hard and requires making tough decisions. More than that, most startups struggle to find the necessary investment. This is why many startup founders seek to join an accelerator that will make the initial investment and provide quality mentor support. 41. Knowing When to Hard Pivot Might Be This Year's Most Valuable Skill In mid-May, we were just closing our seed round after an 8-week-long fundraising process. Two weeks later, we started to have concerns over our product and vision. After a full month of interviews and explorations, we understood we needed to hard pivot. This article is about how we came to understand the shortcomings of our vision, and why we eventually decided to pivot. We talk about how we handled it with all the stakeholders (investors and team) in this article. 42. You haven’t mastered the internet until you’ve also mastered traffic. This post is for the entrepreneurial engineers. 43. The Rise of Digital Neo-Colonialism OR: Decentralized Exploitation, a cautionary tail about Blockchain. 44. Survivorship Bias in Startups During World War 2, the allied military wanted to add some more protective armour to their planes. 45. Startups Legal Advice discussion with Josh Ephraim, AMA on September 3rd, 9 am PST Josh Ephraim is startup attorney and associate at Gunderson Dettmer, where he specializes in the representation of emerging growth companies throughout the corporate lifecycle. Ask Josh anything now on Twitter and tune in for LIVE discussion on September 3rd, 9 am PST. 46. 3 Ways To Make Sure Your Startup Isn’t Successful Startups that focus on the wrong priorities are likely to fail. 47. 4 Crucial Elements to Get Right When Launching a New Startup I’m in the process of launching a new startup. The competition there is fierce, with the top company getting roughly 60,000,000 visitors a month. At scale, it has the potential to make $15 million+ in revenue. We’re fighting an uphill battle and I love every minute of it. 48. A Thorough Guide on How Wefunder Works What is Wefunder? How do you get starting crowdfunding your business? Read this in-depth guide to find out. 49. Entrepreneurship Or Compulsive Gambling? The risk, reward and excitement of starting up a new company from scratch as an entrepreneur has been glorified by many but doesn't sound like gambling?t 50. How to Combat Persistent Hiring Problems In 2021, the ‘hire to fire cycle’ has almost become the norm for recruiting and managing talents in the general startup sphere – especially in the tech space. 51. How to Approach Strategic Planning When the Sky is Falling Can you remember when you used to gather in person with your team to define your roadmap and reassess your company’s collective priorities? Every quarter, our team at Pillar VC convenes for a strategic planning session to decide how we’ll invest our time and energy in the months ahead; last week, we held this meeting for the first time over Zoom. While we’ve only been working remotely for a few weeks, it feels like the world around us has changed at lightning speed. 52. 6 Essential Steps to Build a Blockchain Startup Blockchain and crypto startups are on the rise. What do you need to know before starting your own business in the space? 53. Should You Incorporate Your LLC in Delaware or Wyoming? [Deep Dive] So you’ve decided that a limited liability company (LLC) is the best structure for your new venture. The next biggest challenge is choosing the best state to form your LLC. 54. Supercharge Your Team with the Right Project Management Tool As a compact team of two or three founders, it’s easy to stay organized… But when you’re doing well the team grows. Suddenly you’re managing a team of 5! Keeping track of everything, such as projects, tasks, new features, marketing campaigns, and more becomes much more difficult. 55. 7 Startup Safety Considerations for New Businesses If you’re getting your startup up and running, then you know that it takes a lot of effort and time. It also takes a lot of resources. No matter the size of the business, you are investing resources in it, and we’re not just talking about financial resources. Startup owners are also prepared to invest their time, energy, and emotions in something they truly believe in. 56. Gamification in UX Design: Designing for an Intention In this article we will know how we can use gamification and take to the next level in strategic design enhancement for motivating users. 57. Startups: Pulse Surveys are Dumb. There’s something I’ve been saying since SoapBox was first born: employee surveys are dumb. They’re really, frustratingly dumb. They’re not the solution to the employee engagement crisis. They’re part of the problem. 58. Building Strategic Partnerships: A 5-Step Guide for Early Stage Startups Entering into strategic partnerships in the early stages of your startup can often do more for your brand than an outright acquisition. 59. How Licious Turned a Simple Idea Into a Billion-Dollar Startup How did Licious created a trustworthy meat brand in the fresh meat industry and a billion-dollary startup in just 6 years? 60. The Importance Of Staying Humble And Strong Company Culture: Stephen Goldberg, HarperDB CEO Harper DB is a startups of the year nominee from Denver, Colorado. Stephen Goldberg, CEO, shares the origin story and what makes their company culture relevant. 61. 'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX Startup interview with Micheal Skoblov, founder and CEO of BITLEVEX. 62. "Do what you love and love doing it": Colby Tunick, ReFocus AI Co-Founder "I don't believe it’s possible for someone to ‘just do a startup.’ It's a mission you fall in love with, again and again." 63. 3 Lessons That I Learned From my Failed Indie Hackers Project Earlier this year, I shamelessly ripped off an idea and built an app for making printable place cards thinking I too could generate some passive income. 64. From Bribing Customers with Food to a Universal Secrets Manager: 5 Lessons from a First-Time Founder Doppler's Brian Vallelunga shares five lessons he learned about raising capital and creating sustainable partnerships. 65. TON and the Importance of Time in Blockchain It is shortly after a successful bitcoin halving, that the news come in on Telegram stopping further development of TON blockchain, that it has been working on for the last 2.5 years. According to Pavel Durov’s official Telegram channel, the move is explained by US Court ruling, stating that TON blockchain is considered illegal, due to how easy it may be for US citizens to buy GRAMS, the token on which the TON blockchain is designed to run. 66. Thomas Biodun, Manager at TDPel Media, advises to "start immediately without delay" TDPel Media offers original news content and covers general news, politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, lifestyle, culture, comedy, etc. 67. 7 Questions To Help You Find Out If Your Team Feels Psychologically Safe Does your team have psychological safety? This may be a much more important question than you think. It may seem unintuitive but safety is a critical ingredient to unlocking your team's potential. Google certainly believes so, and Amy Edmondson at Harvard Business School agrees. 68. Top 3 Ways You Can Use Data Privacy Trends to Boost Your Growth A robust data privacy and protection program can boost your sales by improving customer service and trust. 69. Creating a Winning VC Fund Strategy: Tips and Best Practices A breakdown of vital steps that startup founders can take to position their products a valuable investment objects. 70. Startup Interview with Henry Shapiro, Co-founder at Reclaim.ai Reclaim is an intelligent calendar assistant that enables you to block adaptive time for anything you care about. Vote for us for HackerNoon's SOTY! 71. Startup Interview with Oona Rokyta, CEO and Co-Founder, Lance Lance is the first financial guidance account for creators and flexible workers. 72. How Two College Students Are Solving The Problem Of Food Waste Paran Sonthalia, DeWaste CEO and a college student, shares his experience of what it's like working on a food waste solution in the middle of the pandemic. 73. A Checklist of Questions to Ask as a New Product Manager Start-ups are super exciting, fun and challenging. You have a notch above of all these when you join as a product leader/manager in start-ups where the product offering is unique yet interesting, the potential is high but the road ahead is less travelled and undiscovered. 74. How a Solo Developer Can Make $1,100,000 Per Month It's possible for a solo developer to build a profitable microstartup to pay the bills and live life on their own terms. 75. 5 Things I Wish I Knew When Learning to Code From dropping out of college at the young age of 20 to co-founding a deep-tech startup, the last 5 years have made for a convoluted and enlightening journey. All this while, coding has been a constant positive in my life. 76. The Complete Guide — Incorporating a Startup 77. Why Your Startup Should Care About Revenue Multiples Revenue multiples are valuation metrics based on company revenue. It is derived by dividing the enterprise value by the total revenue generated by the startup. 78. Product is the King: How Ukrainian Engineers Are Creating Home Security Products 5 years ago, Ajax Systems were making 4,000 devices per month. 2 years ago, 30,000. Now we make 250,000. Our Kyiv team has managed to create competitive security systems, which are successfully sold in more than 90 countries worldwide. Global trade fairs recognize Ajax devices as the best on the European market. 79. How a First Time CTO Can Choose the Right Techstack for Their Startup If you are a developer who is still in school or freshly (drop) out of the college or you just have a couple of years of corporate experience and have decided to take on the entrepreneurial journey as a tech-(co)founder / CTO of a startup, this series will help you understand various aspects and the role you will have to play as a technology leader for the success of your startup. 80. How a Game About Birds Fighting Pigs Got Valued at $1 Billion: The Angry Birds Story With such an odd game concept, how on earth did Angry Birds manage to become this successful? 81. Why Tropicalization Often Fails in LatAm and What Needs to be Done for Success in Digital Products Tropicalization is a process by which a company adds local flavor to its product, giving it a more regional feel. Here we will discuss costly mistakes 82. 5 Things I’ve Learnt From Working at Web3 Startups Funded by VCs, the promise of remote work and lots and lots of networking parties- sounds like quite a dream right? Kinda. But also not really. 83. Why Should You Startup? myPluto helps small teams, young entrepreneurs and ,aspiring product managers to navigate the development of their first product in a structured manner. 84. The Art and Science of Crafting a Job Position in the Startup Stage When hiring, especially for start-ups, you can and should collaboratively design a position that honors your colleague's aspirations. 85. How to Find the Best Growth Marketer for Your Startup Looking to grow your startup? Hire the right growth marketer with our helpful tips and tricks. Learn what to look for in a growth marketer. 86. Camarounds' Journey as a Startup After 1 Year A briefing of the challenging first year of a Latin-American startup in Panama. A journey with tips for surviving, strategies, challenges and excitement 87. 22 Best Tools to Use for Marketing Startups in 2022 Good advice on the useful tools in different marketing niches. Short description of tools that can be really useful for marketing startups 88. What Are The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Startup Lessons From Netflix’s Movie “The White Tiger”? What is “The White Tiger?" If you’re asking startup founders, the answer is - not just another Netflix movie, but a unique collection of great business lessons. 89. How Kuda Bank Grew From Zero to Millions of Users Peace interviews Bradley Want, the VP of Growth at Kuda Bank. 90. 'Can’t Imagine Doing Anything Else', says Lisa First-Willis, CEO Truvelop Truvelop is a best in breed HR tech solution for a modern approach to performance management and development by leveraging a large scale data asset. 91. Using AI to Combat COVID19: Startup Interview with Marc Fiume, DNAstack's CEO As a team, we’re breaking new ground with game-changing technologies that enable collaborative biomedical research at planet scale. 92. 11 Non-Technical Startup Founders Who Built Great Tech Products It might be surprising to some, but even non-technical startup founders have been behind great tech products like Tinder and AirBnB without the usual background 93. Valuing a Startup with Negative EBITDA Learn how to value a startup with negative EBITDA a startup valuation tool that stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. 94. Unicorn Startup Companies Founded During a Recession The global recession is a turbulence time for all businesses. We have used to be afraid of scenarios that may play out during and after the financial downturn. Different sources define this period as "a significant decline in economic activity, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in the real gross domestic product (GDP), real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales." 95. Startup Stories: The 'Uber Success' of Uber How Uber became the world’s most valuable startup. 96. Introducing Stark Drones: Propelling into the Future The purpose of this article isn't investment advice. It isn't to sell a product. However, it is to sell a vision. I am writing about my startup known as Stark Drones that is working on some quite innovative technologies. In the age of copycat products and the whole Silicon Valley bugs, comes some startups wanting to build truly disruptive technologies. 97. Startups Don't Need NDAs: 5 reasons Why Nobody Will Steal Your Idea Startups often ask to sign an NDA before sharing any metrics with VCs. Here are top five reasons why this is generally a bad idea. 98. A Simple Framework to Assess Co-Founder Fit According to Paul Graham, about 20% of YC startups have had a co-founder leave. How do you de-risk this? We share the simple framework we used to assess co-founder fit when we decided to start Shuffle. Notion template here. 99. The Product Discovery Phase Can Make or Break Your Startup Product discovery is a proven way to minimize uncertainty. 100. Tokenomics. From Myths To Reality. It seems that the last 5 years in the global economy and science have become the time of the innovation boom. So many different things appeared, so often one began to use new terms and epithets, previously unknown to the public, that in fact it can be argued that hype and innovation are synonymous. 101. The Agony of a First Time Founder First time founders build out of passion. They face a problem and try to solve for themselves, making assumptions that everyone has the same problem. 102. How Blogging is the Best Way to Build Audience and Grow Your Startup Find out how blogging can help founders quickly solve many marketing challenges and acquisitions by effectively creating content that can solve common problems. 103. Startup Legal Due Diligence: A Brief Guide for Investors and Founders The guide centers on the legal aspects of due diligence (DD) and outlines the 10 most common mistakes. 104. How Copyright Strikes Helped Boost my Freelance Music Career By researching an analysis on why I got a lot of orders, I figured out an issue with the music industry. It’s called “Copyright”. 105. Saving An Industry Through Digitalization: Interview with Milegny Castro, Tebeox CEO Tebeox is a streaming-based freemium platform to publish and read digital comic books. Milegny talks about their origin story and lessons she learnt on the way. 106. How did Grab Beat Uber as the Top Ride-sharing App in Southeast Asia In the last few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid increase in ride-sharing apps. One of these companies is Grab. 107. Nine Lessons I Learnt Over Nine Years Running A Company I sent the following note to the Sift team today. I’m also sharing it here in case it’s useful to others. 108. Top 10 Questions Managers are asking during 1:1 Meetings I love 1:1 meetings. It’s a chance to swap feedback and make sure our company is working. It’s also one of the reasons we built SoapBox bot — a bot to help people have productive 1:1 and team meetings. The reaction has been overwhelming: Managers from over 500 of the best companies in the world (Adobe, Intercom, Wayfair, etc…) are now using it with their teams. 109. Why Creative Navy Awarded a $20,000 Grant to Sophie App Sophie App is designed to help vulnerable groups escape violent situations unharmed. It can alert the authorities and trusted contacts in a discrete manner. 110. Courier is Moving to Remote-first: Here's Why We wrote a blog post about why Courier would never be permanently remote. This post covers why we changed our minds and Courier is now a remote-first company. 111. How Cutting Cloud Costs Can Help Startup Fundraising One key way that startups can become more attractive to investors is by reducing their burn rate — the rate at which they are spending money. 112. 6 Pricing Strategy Hacks That'll Boost Your Sales Knowing all the top tips and tricks is one of the best ways to succeed. And if at the same time those tips and tricks are the ones that are unfamiliar to your competition — even better! In the world of eCommerce, most tricks revolve around price. 113. How to Recession-Proof Your Startup Right Now Stay one step ahead of the impending economic downturn with these smart tips to help keep your startup afloat in hard times. 114. How To Explore Your Startup Idea With ZERO Money A couple years ago I was teaching a small course at Stanford about Entrepreneurship and I remember the number one question was how to raise money. 115. 5 Financial Lessons Learned While Launching a Startup Startups fail as they run out of cash or can't raise enough funding. Here are five critical financial lessons for founders. 116. 3 Successful Examples of Using an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) A concept first introduced on the Lean Startup book, MVP means minimum viable product and it is a way to get the most knowledge about the target of your project 117. How to go From Idea to MVP Simple steps to get an idea off the ground and start building momentum. 118. If Composable Commerce is the Future, Where is it? Composable Commerce was predicted to be the future, but remains out of reach for most companies. Integrations will be key to ensuring this approach succeeds. 119. How a Ukrainian Startup CodeGym Managed to Enter a New Market During the War Our company faced enormous challenges when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 120. Implementing Business Technology Improves Startup Operations Considering all the ways technology is currently improving your business can help you think more broadly about how further implementation can affect operations. 121. Developing a Healthtech App: Notes on Process and the People You'll Need Are you planning to develop healthcare software? Or maybe you have an idea for a healthcare app and don’t know what to do next? This is a guide for you. 122. 10 Lessons Startups Can Learn from Instacart’s Growth In 2014, when Instacart launched, nobody imagined that the newly started grocery delivery and pickup service would grow to become the toughest rival of Amazon and DoorDash in the U.S. and Canada. With robust marketing strategies and appealing business plans, Instacart is making headlines in the grocery delivery business segment. 123. The Right Way to Build Things is to Build Things A few nights ago, I used the wrong pan to make dinner. 124. 5 Major Mistakes Startup Owners Make After Getting Funded Article focuses on five major mistakes Startup owners make after getting funded. 125. What Questions Should I Ask My Startup Advisor? Confused about how to ask bold questions to your soon-to-be advisor? This article will fire you up in 6 minutes. Promise! 126. Mistakes I Made While Building an EdTech Startup With 400K Active Users Back in 2017, I became a CEO of an EdTech startup. With no prior experience, I made mistakes almost from the very beginning. 127. 15 Lessons from 5 Different Business Ventures I've dabbled in five different business ventures. Read this article to learn my 15 biggest takeaways, so you can avoid making the same mistakes I've made. 128. "Don’t fall into the trap of accepting average", advises Scott Wilson, Joticle CEO Challenge yourself every day to be a more improved version of yourself each day and don’t fall into the trap of accepting average. 129. 8 Ways Startups Are Changing The Way Businesses Work The new era of highly connected and interactive technology is changing not only how business employees interact with customers, but also how they interact with each other, and with their company. 130. Startup Interview with a Serial Fintech Entrepreneur Shan Han, CEO of Zetl We’re called Zetl because we help our customers ‘settle’ their bills! 131. Is this New macOS Dock the Answer to Virtual Collaboration? Charley Ho is Co-Founder and CTO of Remotion, a virtual office that puts your hybrid or remote team on your desktop. 132. RiseUp, NBA of Fintech, Measuring Goals, and Productivity Tips An Interview with a Fintech founder on scaling a product, measuring goals and practical productivity tips. 133. To Get the Outputs You Want, You Need to Build Systems There are two kinds of leaders: one that acts on a whim, and one that follows procedures to solve a problem. 134. How to Validate Your Startup Idea Using Delta-4 Wealth Creation Theory Delta-4 is a theory coined by Kunal Shah on how to evaluate your startup idea. It can be used as a framework for evaluating startup ideas and growth potential. 135. Your Kids Should Start Coding Early and Here's Why There are good reasons to believe that children that explore code early can develop more complex thinking processes. 136. The 10 Things I’ve Learned Attending Y Combinator Startup School 2020 Y Combinator shouldn’t need any presentation, but just in case, let me give a quick intro. 137. How Should an Early Stage Startup Structure Agreements and Expectations with Advisors? “Startup advisors are crucial to the success of your business.” 138. NFX's Gigi Levy-Weiss Talks About Startup Speed, Time Management Tips and Developing a Laser Focus Every entrepreneur knows that speed is key to a startup’s success. 139. Retool for Startups: Early-stage startups can now build internal tools for free Retool for Startups is a program designed to help early-stage startups build critical internal tools. Eligible startups get 12 months of free Retool credits. 140. What Can Tesla, the Company, Still Learn From Tesla, the Inventor? It is pretty much obvious why Elon Musk named his company - Tesla, isn't it? But, did Elon Musk do his homework research on Nikola Tesla thoroughly? 141. How Your Startup Can Benefit From Lead Generation Landing Pages Usually, when people write about landing pages, they tend to write about those pages that come at the very bottom of the purchasing funnel – the converting money pages, so to say. And this is perfectly understandable. 142. What Makes a Successful Product Launch: 6 Lessons for First Time Founders Launch is neither the beginning nor the end. It is a series of overlapping sequences. A typical one may include pre-build, pre-launch, launch, and post-launch. 143. Setting Up Your Customer Support System on Zendesk [A How-To Guide] Any growing startup needs a professional customer support system sooner or later. There are many solutions on the market (just look at G2 Grid here), but I personally prefer Zendesk for its flexibility, simplicity and good UI. I know Zendesk from a very early time and still love it. 144. 10 Business Models, 10 Companies, 10 New Ways of Working In A Pandemic Covid-19 has revealed and keeps revealing holes in the economic and healthcare infrastructures worldwide as it spread and invades countries mercilessly. The gap between the rich and poor has become more obvious, especially in well-developed countries. The number of job losses in two weeks exceeded 10 million in the U.S. alone. 145. What are the Biggest AI Trends in 2022? Knowing the trends in AI will help any business take more advantage of technology in 2022. 146. Production Horror Story: How My Startup (Almost) Went Bankrupt Just in time for Halloween failures in production are scarier than most movie monsters. Here's a personal scary story of a production fail. 147. Hiring IT-specialists For Tech Startups in a Financial Crisis Let's see are the ways for tech startups to survive during the crisis and expand their IT teams. 148. Growing a Startup is all About Decision Making I love reading the insights of successful entrepreneurs contemplating on their decision-making evolution and try to draw insights from my own experience as a startup owner. The more I’m into it, the more I realize that growing a startup is all about decision making. 149. Why Startups Should Look Positively At Doing Business with the Feds The 10 Perfect Reasons for Focusing on Funding from the Federal Government in Times of Crisis (or Not). 150. Everything I Learned About Generating Startup Ideas in My First 10 Years as a Founder This article is a compilation of everything that I learned about how to generate product ideas. It’s my my way of learning and it’s not a finished work I will update it as I learn more in my journey to great great products. 151. How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business on a Budget The lessons learned in business can make you happier, wealthier and give you more free time. 152. Startup Wrappers Can Be Insanely Valuable SaaS businesses (particularly ones for technical users) sometimes have to deal with a vocal outcry that their product “is just a wrapper around” something. The implication is that ‘a wrapper’ is inherently not valuable, and it’s impossible to build a great business around such a product. This logic is a product of lazy thinking and myopia; ‘wrappers’ can be insanely valuable. 153. This is Why Your Startup is Failing Top 5 failure reasons for the majority of startups. 154. #FoundersConnect with Damilola Olokesusi, Co-founder & CEO of Shuttlers Peace interviews Damilola Olokesusi, Co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, a platform that enables its users access efficient shared transportation in Lagos, Nigeria 155. Startup Interview with Sébastien Marion, Founder & CEO of Kasaz The real estate portal of the future: Kasaz. The Proptech that'll change the way to sell or buy a property in Europe 156. The Best Leadership Advice? Don't Create Chaos One of the most harmful behaviors I’ve observed in ineffective leadership is a tendency to add chaos when one enters a room. Chaos comes in many flavors: A decision was reached about an important architecture question weeks ago, but someone suddenly insists that you revisit the project’s fundamental goals at the 11th hour. An executive insists that their project is most important, and pushes it onto the roadmap. Or maybe you leave a productive meeting without concrete next steps, and are right back where you started in a week. 157. The Default State is Failure - Don't Give Up! In 2018, I built a team of 21 product managers, designers, and researchers to build a digital gym. Find out what we learned about human nature. 158. How to Successfully Interview Developers in 2022 Here is the exact process I’ve used to successfully interview software developers. 159. How To Win the “Learning War” for Talent as a Startup Growth and learning is the #1 reason to take a job in a startup. The economy of longer life leads to frequent job changes and the unprecedented rate of skills obsolescence, which require new approaches to creating learning experiences. 160. I Chose Emergency Healthcare After Losing My Friends in a Terrorist Attack: CEO Xena Vision Next Generation Emergency Recognition Technology of Brave New World!\nThere is nothing more precious than having a second chance to live! 161. Why You Should Be Building in This Crypto Winter The bull market favors investors that take good advantage of the bear market to accumulate assets at cheaper prices. 162. AttachBack So Far: The Story of My Early-Stage Startup Can a brand new startup forever change the way we use our phones? I think I know the answer. In this post, I’ll share the story of my fledgling startup that aims to do just that. 163. Building Notification Systems for Scalability and Reliability. The Developer's Guide to Building Notification Systems: Scalability, Reliability 164. Your Favorite Investor's Update: Flipside March 2020 VC1: “Didn’t get a chance to say so last week, but this is the best update I’ve read since the start of COVID.” 165. VC Market Trends and Current Situation Explained by a Corporate Lawyer How does the VC market look like in late 2022, what jurisdiction do venture funds use now to establish their operations, and which laws affect their business? 166. How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue MyValet updates car parking and car services to the 21st century. No more paper, no more stamps, no more cash. 167. How and Why My First Five Startups Failed Before Loki.ai became a financially sustainable venture, I failed with 5 other startups over 5 years. Here is what I learnt. 168. On Productivity Tools And Time Management With Julien Quintard, Founder Of Routine An interview with Julien Quintard on why he is building Routine and why productivity tools as we know it is going to change drastically in the a few quarters. 169. A Female CTO Shares Her Thorny Journey In the Male-Dominated Tech Industry Colette Wyatt is a Chief Technology Officer at Evolve, an award-winning UK-based software house with an R&D Centre in Ukraine. She's also a Co-Founder and COO of e-bate, a revolutionary platform for rebates management, which attracted £950,000 last year from Mercia Asset Management, the MEIF Proof of Concept & Early Stage Fund, and part of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund. 170. 6 Ways to Know if You're Ready to Lead 2 Startups Simultaneously In this article, entrepreneur and dual-CEO Misha Rudominski offers his expert advice on running two companies at the same time. 171. Perfecting The Art Of Investor Updates: How-to Guide And A Template Our investor update guide includes a template and best practices, including why you should send updates before you even have investors. 172. Startup Lessons: How Clubhouse Made $1B in 8 Months The transformation of Clubhouse from a startup to a $1B business in eight months was among the most remarkable, fascinating, and brilliant growth stories. 173. Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Strategy Companies of all sizes and industries increasingly prioritize technological development in their business strategies. 174. How Early Stage Startups Can Leverage Startup Incubators A Startup Incubator is a collaborative organisation designed to support new startups that are looking to validate their formed product vision. 175. 263 Meetings, 12 Months and $128,700 in Startup Funding Later Is traction enough to raise funding for a Startup or do you need more than that? Here's how we raised $128,700 at Alpe. 176. Understanding DeFi With Yubo Ruan, Two Times Stanford Dropout & Founder Of $500m Valued Parallel Fi DeFi has virtually transformed and entered into almost every traditional finance sector that we know of. The idea of decentralizing finance for all stakeholders 177. How to Win in Every Negotiation Lessons in Information Asymmetry When I first moved to San Francisco, I didn’t have a car. Who needs a car in San Francisco? And the parking is like $350 per month so that is a hard no. 178. Launching a Sex Therapy App During Covid How we quit our jobs in the midst of the pandemic and launched a sex & relationships app to help partners discuss sensitive questions in a playful way. 179. How To Be A Successful Millennial Entrepreneur Five actionable steps Millennials can take to help them overcome obstacles and forge their path to business success. [180. I Live On the Internet: Interview With Bin Nguyen, CEO of Chiheisen Technology](https://hackernoon.com/i-live-on-the-internet-interview-with-bin-nguyen-ceo-of-chiheisen-technology) 181. Should You Ride the Hype-Train to Launch your Startup Faster? Do you want to create a startup but are lacking an idea? Have you noticed a trend but don’t know how to capitalize on it? Maybe you wonder why are so many new billion-dollar tech companies popping up every year? 182. 5 Key Tips for Raising Funds in a Niche Industry 5 Tips for fundraising in a niche industry from personal experience building a dating app for Africans 183. Interview with Digilus Technologies LLC Founder and CEO, Saahil Kumar Chathrath Founder and CEO of tech company Digilus Technologies LLC, Saahil Kumar Chathrath shared few important tips for starting a successful startup. The Indian entrep 184. Introductory Guide to Unit Economics and Financial Modeling for Early-Stage Tech Startups Introductory guide to the unit economy for aspiring tech startups founders. 185. Bani Singh’s Journey From Building Side-Projects To Starting Her First Company This story is a look into the transformation of a promising entrepreneur as well as the technological and social changes she is trying to make. 186. 4 Key Steps to Developing a Successful SaaS Product We'll cover everything from product ideation to marketing and sales to customer success. 187. Linguix's Co-Founder Alex Lashkov on Empowering Writers Through AI How an AI-based writing assistant can boost your communication and improve your writing skills. 188. Taming the Beast: Ambitions Vs. Successful Projects To realize real merits and demerits, an ambitious person needs to evaluate objectively the results of work, comparing it with similar results of other people in similar business situations or a similar project environment. 189. Approach Your B2B Sales Launch Like Another Startup: 5 Tips to Accelerate Growth The first and foremost rule to succeed is to treat the creation of a B2B department like a startup, even if you aren’t introducing a new product. 190. 7 Tips for Successful Startup Launch If you've never started a business, you might be a little scared the first time around. Mainly because it requires a lot of work and planning. Furthermore, only about half of all activities last longer than five years. 191. ‘Never Give Up’ is an Awful Startup Strategy Actually, it’s exactly the other way around. A startup, any startup, has too many opportunities and paths it can take. Business opportunities, technology opportunities, in marketing and of course with its product. So obviously, a startup must constantly give up on opportunities and possible paths. 192. On Rebuilding the Future Of Medical Imaging: Mircea Popa, Medicai Co-Founder An interview with the founder of Medicai, a medical imaging startup. On helping coordinate doctor-patient care, the future of AI in medicine, and more. 193. An Interview With The Founder of Maven Cluster: How Faheem Hasan Turned The Business Profitable I started my journey as a 15-year-old kid who was curious and fascinated by the world of technology. I started by reading about designing and building websites. 194. Maciej Krol, Co-Founder Of FCQ Platform, On Building A Global Transaction Platform Maciej Krol, the co-founder of FCQPlatform shares the story of how their blockchain platform came to be, the challenges they are facing, and success so far. 195. Ivan Huerta, Parabeac CEO, made every mistake in the book until he pivoted the business Our startup is called Parabeac, and we make it easy for both designers & developers to make accurate and responsive designs. 196. 6 Entrepreneurial Tips For First-Time Entrepreneurs People aspiring to become successful entrepreneurs must try and follow certain tips that can give them their desired success. 197. The Novice's Guide To Side-Hustles I don’t know about you but in my view, work culture seems to have taken a 360- degree turn since the time I got into the workforce in 2012. For years before that, I saw people stay in the same job for years. 198. Are People Willing to Pay for Your Product? Here's How to Find Out The first step in validating a product idea is not to build a MVP. 199. Recycled Ventures: How to Drive your Startup out of Stagnation Startups lose billions of dollars in VC funding every year, but they can still succeed by “recycling ventures." 200. Go for the "dirtiest, unsexiest problems out there to solve," say Poplar Homes Co-Founder & CTO Learn from PropTech founder, Rico, and his journey to build Poplar Homes, a tech-enabled property management service. Vote Poplar for Startup of the year! 201. "Insurers Miss Out On Millions Of Dollars In Business", Manuel San Miguel, Ignatica CEO Ignatica CEO and Co-Founder Manuel San Miguel discusses why he founded the company, AI and Machine Learning and why he should have gone to Japan sooner. 202. EdTech: How Dutch Secondary Schools Are Transforming With Tech It's been 2 years since I joined a Dutch EdTech company as Lead Dev and in this article I'll explain how we are transforming communication for Dutch schools. 203. What I Learned as an Entrepreneur in the Past 11 Years The past 11 years as an entrepreneur changed my life. 204. Startup Advice: Zebra, not Unicorn. Focus on creating products that the market needs and chasing customers, not on creating the perfect pitch for investors that see you as a commodity. 205. "Fail faster. Shorten the path to success": Borys Pikalov, Stobox Co-Founder Stobox was nominated as one of the best startups in Los Altos, United States in Startups of The Year hosted by HackerNoon. 206. 7 Tips for Co-founder Dating Success As someone who went through the co-founder dating process (and emerged with a fantastic partner), I thought I’d share a few “real dating world" tips. 207. AI Startups Await a Mountain of Funding as “Dry Powder” Grows Startup funding is down, but it's not out. Investors are sitting on a mountain of capital that patient AI startups can still access. 208. 5 Reasons to Invest in Analytics For Your Startup Now Data analytics are a startup's best friend, and here are five reasons why. 209. Startups: Stop Romanticizing Your Brand and Tailor it for Early Adopters Don't worry if your startup has a poor brand. Just make sure it is appealing to your audience and focus on branding that speaks to your early-stage customers. 210. Founders, Do You Have a Plan for the End of the World? Founders and CEOs have a lot of tasks and responsibilities. Coaching the team, becoming a mentor for newcomers, and preparing for the end of the world. 211. Bob Sabra, CEO Hovi Digital Lab on How Putting Employees First Helps in Success Started from the bottom now we’re here. 2 years into our venture, we're 32 people with a plan to conquer the world of Digital Marketing! 212. Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023 The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. 213. What I Learned Working 6 Weeks on a Sh*tty Side Project About a month ago, I started working on Unfluence! It was going to be the perfect side project. In fact, Here is a list of things why it was going to be a perfect side project. 214. 11 Lessons I Learned as a Tech Founder I’ve been a full-time founder for almost a year but have been into startup culture for most of my professional career as a software engineer (~4 years). 215. 4 Tips For Redesigning Your logo The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients. 216. Five Life Hacks That Help Your Crypto Startup Get Its First Users For Free. Knowing where to publish info about your new crypto startup and successfully building an audience on that platform is key to sucessfully building up a userbase 217. Startup Interview with David A. Smith, Founder & CTO, and John Payne, CEO of Croquet The Croquet Collaboration Library and Frameworks are the easiest & most powerful way for developers to create instantaneous shared experiences. 218. 12 Product Design Principles While Working in Small Startups If you are aware of the values of carrying out the Product Design Process, then you are halfway through the success! 219. Spreadsheets Don't Scale Well: Here's How 3 Startups Have Overcome Those Limitations Spreadsheets are the versatile go-to for a wide array of business practices. Companies use them for everything from finance to marketing analytics. "Just use Excel" has even been the go-to battle cry of data scientists who are frustrated by watching companies waste billions of dollars trying to ramp up analytics programs that they're not ready for. 220. What Rowing For The U.S. National Team And Building A Startup Have In Common Saying “it’s not fair” won’t get you there. To be the best, you have to beat everyone. 221. #MyStartInTech: An Interview With Elle Johnson, Co-Founder & CEO of TheDCMG.Tech .Tech Domains has launched #MyStartInTech, a campaign dedicated to drawing attention to the lack of diversity in Computer Science education in the US. 222. "It Just Happened On Its Own" Franck Jones, Node Chronicles, On Their Unexpected Preorder Wave Interview w/ co-creator Franck Jones on a new comic book series that teaches computer science & electrical engineering. Episode #1, The Hacker Way (on Amazon). 223. Rethinking the Hiring Process: How to to Stand Out and Delight Your Candidates In this hiring climate, you need to to attract candidates. differentiate 224. How I Built a Technical Writing Company: An Interview with Karl Hughes. CEO, Draft.Dev Learn how Karl went from startup CTO to full-time technical writer in 2020. 225. "Marie Kondo" your Startup Ask yourself if it sparks revenue 226. 3 Business Lessons Learned from My Near-Failure Startup Experience Reflections and lessons learned by Rihards Piks, a successful entrepreneur who was the co-founder of Grafomap, a profitable e-commerce business selling maps. 227. Riders on the Storm: Leading an Engineering Team Through Turmoil Towards Triumph In this article, Cheslav Novytskyi, an Engineering Manager at Innovecs, describes how to lead an engineering team during challenging times. 228. Is a Business Coach Necessary? Do You Need A Business Coach? 229. How to get Funding for Your Startup If you are a startup looking for funding, it can be difficult to know where to begin with all the options available. 230. 3 Lessons I’ve Learned Leading My Startup to Global Markets Getting your startup to succeed in markets across the globe is worthwhile but requires brings extra challenges thanks to each country having a distinct culture. 231. What Is Your Leadership Style Leadership comes in many shapes and forms, sizes, titles or lack thereof, and has a profound impact on whoever and whatever follows. Google defines leadership as "the action of leading a group of people or an organization", and to lead as "organize and direct", "be the principal player of a group", or "set (a process) in motion" among many similar definitions. 232. How to Create an Effective Influencer Marketing Strategy for Your StartUp The power of influencer marketing can’t be denied. Although the industry is still relatively new, it is set to reach $10 billion by 2020. 233. Founders and MMA Fighters are More Similar Than You Think What if startup founders learning mixed martial arts - or mixed martial arts fighters found a startup. Takeaways of traversed startup journey and sports. 234. How to Launch a Tech Startup and Raise Financing in the U.S. Starting a tech business in the U.S. can be a challenge and a privilege. While the market is large, the competition is intense and consumer standards are high. 235. Which Challenges Are Breeding in the Startup Ecosystem? But for many new entrepreneurs, especially in developing nations, the dream is short-lived. 236. How To Utilise Gig Economy As A Start-up For Flexible Success Gig economy prospers post-pandemic. How can startups utilise flexible workers in their business strategy to get more affordable employees in their offices. 237. From Zero to Hero: A Defi Startup Story DeFi security is a booming sector as we protect against an ever-increasing amount of hacks, and Immunefi has had a metaphorical rise in the blockchain sector 238. The Pillars of a Successful Startup The ability to launch and scale a project efficiently is a practice mastered with experience and, in most cases, a whole portfolio of failures. 239. Launching a Minimum Viable Product as a Non-Technical Founder How to Launch a Minimum Viable Product as a Non-Technical Founder 240. How To Save Time Building Authentication, Notifications, and Payments In Your App In this post, we use Auth0’s post-user registration hook and Courier’s automations feature to learn how to help a user sign up for your product. 241. 'Nothing beats in-person interactions for building relationships,' says Ian Yip, CEO Avertro Hackernoon interview with Ian Yip. Ian is the founder and CEO of Avertro, the Cyber-Why Company. 242. Untangling Two of Today's Most Unnecessary Startup Fundraising Myths If you are building a startup, you’ll find no shortage of people who are willing to give you advice, particularly when it comes to raising financing. Unfortunately, much of this advice is wrong. 243. The Two Biggest Mistakes Founders Make While Trying to Raise Venture Capital First-time founders reach out to me via Twitter for general fundraising advice or for deck review, and over time I noticed a common pattern amongst those who have trouble raising money. The two biggest mistakes appear to be rooted in poor assumptions about raising venture funding in the first place: 244. Five Things I Would Have Done Differently I don’t have many regrets in my professional career. In fact, I have none. Regretting is useless and a waste of time. 245. "AI Shouldn't Have the Final Word in Recruitment Yet" - Jamie Beaumont Less than a decade ago, we could only dream of being able to spend five minutes on a job that required 10 hours to complete. All we could hope for was a magic wand. Cargo dancing with tambourines could also help, but there was no guarantee (pun intended). 246. Remote Work Playbook: Best Practices To Follow Although WFH is now the new normal because of COVID, managing a remote startup presents unique challenges. As first-time founders of a fully-distributed team, this is the advice and playbook we wish we read when we started out on this journey. 247. The 3 Tools You Need to Need to Get Your MVP From Idea to Launch Over the last 20 years, our Project Manager, Pedro, has helped build many startups. 248. How to Design Products For Happiness in 2022 Learn how to design products with happiness in mind by using focus and specificity in order to make the process for both your customers and your team smooth. 249. 7 Tips for Managing Startups Through Troubled Times The pandemic of 2020 has tested most sectors of the economy, and like the two most recent downturns in 2008 and 2001, this has been a very trying time for entrepreneurs running startups. 250. What An Investor Needs to Feel to Say Yes to Your Startup A Previous VC Reveals What Matters More Than Your Pitch Deck. 251. What I Learned From 3.5 Years as a Product Leader at a VC Backed SaaS Startup I first heard of Elium, formerly known as Knowledge Plaza, in 2011. I was attending a very small startup event where Gregory Culpin presented the company and its market vision. 252. Scarcity Mentality May Be Stopping You From Seeing the Size of the Pie The market for ideas (the pie) is bigger than we can imagine. PIEces of the pie are bigger than we can imagine, so don't let people say it's small. 253. Understanding Startups Growth for Better Management Once you begin your startup business, then comes the toughest part! To sustain and grow to a leading organization by managing the same with some brilliant ideas. Many of the leading management gurus have written a lot about how to achieve the same. 254. TRASTRA's Founder & CEO Roman Potemkin on disrupting the Paypals of the world with crypto Trastra was nominated as one of the best startups in London in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. Learn more about the journey of its Founder CEO in this story. 255. Six Tips to Build Awareness for Your Tech Startup You have built a tech startup to provide an outstanding solution, but it is not necessary that all the people will understand your idea in the beginning. 256. 6 Ways IT Business Leaders Can Effectively Respond to Covid-19 With the coronavirus crisis taking over the world, startup businesses all wonder how they are going to manage to survive this storm. Even the well-rooted giants are struggling to find their existence, how startups can endure in this crisis. 257. Your Story Matters More Than Your Traction: Jiga's Adar Hay On Fundraising Adar Hay is a co-founder of Jiga, a Startup Of The Year nominee, and shares with us the origin story of Jiga, as well as their startup and fundraising lessons. 258. 🎓 How I am Learning Sales as a Technical Founder As a first time founder embarking on my (intended to be a VC-backed) startup journey 🚀, I quickly realized there are a lot of skills that I need as a founder that I didn’t have. I was comfortable with talking to customers & product development due to my engineering background but I massively struggle with copywriting, marketing, and the most important one — Sales 💸. 259. Pool Architecture for Saas Most of the startups facing scaling problems move to microservices. Inspired by cell-based architecture, it split services per function and scale only specific features. It works especially well for B2C where traffic is uniformly spread across users. However, B2B can face a different type of scaling issue where only one user is scaling. A pool architecture is a simpler yet powerful solution, used both by GAFA and fast-growing startups. 260. How We Pivoted 3 times In The 1st Month of YC If you ever think about joining YC, be intentional about the value you want to get from it. 261. 11 Lessons I Learned From Transforming a Product Organization Key takeaways from transforming a monolithic team into three autonomous squads and much more. 262. 4 Ways to Celebrate Company Successes and Milestones — Virtually If you’re looking for ideas for being more creative or intentional about celebrating successes and milestones with remote teams, here are four tips. 263. 'Step out of your comfort zone and don't be ashamed of your code': Vedran Cindric, CEO of Treblle Treblle makes it super easy to understand what’s going on with your APIs and the apps that use them. 264. How to Make a Startup Explainer Video To Entice Your Target Audience Are you a startup? These several expert tips and recommendations can help you create a truly engaging explainer video to present your business idea. 265. The Four Cornerstones of Mindful Leadership Mindfulness: Paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, without judgement. 266. How Serverless Empowered Us to Accomplish More with Less We explore how we use Serverless at Courier, review some Serverless basics, and show how Serverless has empowered our team to accomplish more w 267. Estimating How Long Will It Take to Build Your MVP If you’re reading this, chances are that you’re about to take the first step in turning your business vision into a reality by building an MVP. 268. 6 Surprises Founders and CEOs Find Out After Selling Their Startup This touches on some of the biggest surprises that can arise when you decide to sell your company. 269. Lessons I Learnt From Becoming a CEO As someone who’s been the CEO for years, I think I might be of some help here. Over these years, I saw hundreds of things not working out the way I initially planned but, knowing that I was in the middle of a process kept me going. 270. Startup Branding Process: How we decided on Look & Feel, Logo, and a Mascot Startup branding is as opaque as it is necessary. We wanted to give people a window into the process that we went through to update Speakeasy's branding. 271. The Biggest Startup Lie Ever Told Putting effort into marketing before you have a product may seem counterintuitive. But in reality, it makes total sense. And this is the reasoning behind it. 272. Newsletter Launch: Where To Post and Promote Your Side-Project or App Marketing is a challenge. Everyone who has built anything on the web knows that. This is especially true for us developers. I've watched many great projects go under due to their makers and founders not knowing the basics of getting it noticed. I've spent much of last year learning content marketing and am still on it. I'm not claiming to have the ultimate recipe for overnight success, but I know that putting yourself and your idea out there regularly helps. 273. 3 Key Considerations when Recruiting for Clean Tech Startups Remarking key points to have in mind when cleantech startups are recruiting talent 274. I Said, "It's Funny Being Human" at a Marriott Sports Bar in 2001 There I was. Sitting in a Marriott hotel sports bar in downtown Chicago in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday having a drink with a good friend — and suddenly former colleague — when I said that phrase out loud. [275. Bookkeeping for Startups: Tips and Common Mistakes](https://hackernoon.com/bookkeeping-for-startups-tips-and-common-mistakes) Bookkeeping is one of the most complicated aspects of starting and growing a business. When young entrepreneurs launch their startups they have deep education and expertise in the matters they’ll be dealing with in their company, but - usually - none of them know anything about bookkeeping. And yet, this is the aspect that is most common to any business in the world. 276. Here's What I Learned About SaaS During My 5 Years At Buildium, After it Sold For $580M I’m pretty jaded when it comes to the financial numbers that get thrown around in start-up land—I don’t care what TechCrunch says, I don’t care what your market cap is—I think it’s clear that the world of technology start-ups is pretty screwed up when it comes to financial valuations. Only in this world is whether or not your company is profitable so often seen as being of secondary importance. I digress. 277. Do Startups Need an In-House Lawyer or Should They Hire Outside Counsel During Growth Stages? If you’re debating whether or not it’s the right time to protect your startup, we break down everything you need to know about bringing on a lawyer in-house. 278. "Investors Expect a Company to Own Its IP," Josh Ephraim, Attorney (AMA) Josh Ephraim is startup attorney and associate at Gunderson Dettmer, where he specializes in the representation of emerging growth companies throughout the corporate lifecycle. In Ask Me Anything session with Hacker Noon community, Josh shared his expertise on startups scene, startups legal issues and more! 279. The Best Time for Startups to Hire Accountants is Day 1. The Next Best Time is Right Now If you’re the owner of a tech start-up, you’ll know it can be challenging to manage your company. In the initial days, you’ll probably be very conscious about costs and not want to spend your money needlessly. 280. Product Management Experience: Corporate vs. Early Stage Startup Work in a corporation can blind a product manager's eyes, due to the safety provided. Why it is necessary to gain more experience by building your own startup? 281. The Trident Strategy: Using A Combination Of 2–3 Skills To Maximize Wealth T-shaped skills are dead. The top 1% of high performers are using a secret strategy to build their Trident skillset and get ahead of the competition. 282. 4 Surprisingly Easy Steps To Make Your Product Into A Habit For Customers I did a survey this summer: I asked the founders what they want help with for their startup. I created a long list of options including sales, metrics, marketing, and product development. 283. Why We're Pivoting After Making $109,000 in Revenue Last Year It’s Time for a Change 284. How We Built Our Software Documentation On Docusaurus To cover our bases, we needed to improve and expand our documentation and this time, we wanted to make it scalable with Docusaurus. 285. The Most Valuable Business Advice I Ever Received Mason Pelt describes the best business advice he has gotten. 286. What Category Does Your Startup Fall Under? Is it Viable? Finding Your Category: Are You Viable? 287. Optimize Your Startup Ideas for Low Competition "Our main competitor is Microsoft, but we are very smart, so I’m sure our product will win." Famous last words... 288. Here's How I Increased Web Traffic by 300% in 30 Days Here is a 3-step framework to deliver consistent results with limited domain knowledge. I had no marketing knowledge prior to this project but I grew traffic. 289. What I Learned from My Betalist Product Launch In early April, my co-founders and I had a conversation about beginning the “beta launch” process for Phiona. We had recently finished up a pretty significant enhancement to the application that would add much more value to people who were looking to transform their data in specific ways. At this point, it was time to move from a more limited alpha testing phase to a more significant beta testing phase. 290. When Should Startups Consult A Lawyer? Expert Interview with Startup Lawyer & Founder of SPZ Legal I’ve seen my fair share of entrepreneurial mistakes over the years. And not all of them had to do with building the right product or assembling the right team. 291. How We Built This: Launching our Flight Alerts Service with No Financial Backing We often pay for air tickets more than necessary. And most of us know about that. However, we sometimes just have no time or patience to find better deals. That’s the reason why email subscribing services, sending their users notifications about advantageous flight deals, have recently become popular. They commonly work as freemium services offering free or paid subscription plans. Since this market is relatively young, we saw an opportunity to enter it with our product and launched our Manyflights system in late December. 292. WTF is P-Hacking in Startups? Science has a problem. 293. Dear Entrepreneurs, Here's How to Love Fundraising If you are an Entrepreneur and have a pulse, fundraising is one of the worst things that you have to deal when you are running a Startup. 294. Can Offering Equity Help in Hiring Great Talent for Startups? A crucial success factor for Startups is the skill to manage finances. Almost 80% of startup founders bootstrap their way in. They operate with limited resources, ensuring optimization at every step. 295. 6 Most Common Product Marketing Mistakes Founders Make At this point, my co-founder and I have helped over a dozen software companies with their product marketing (both as an agency, and freelancers). 296. Common Mistakes Startup Owners Should Avoid When Designing a Product: Founder Interview What are common startup design mistakes and how to avoid them to achieve the best performance? Sergey Krasotin, an experienced entrepreneur, outlines some. 297. Mentors Are Like Magic Mushrooms I explain why mentors are like magic mushrooms and share six of the main ways that getting a mentor can help you develop professionally and personally. 298. I Lost $400k ARR and Tested Positive for Covid-19 on The Same Day March 13, 2020. I’ll remember this day as Charcoal Grey Friday in honor of my Costco sweatpants (thanks mother-in-law) and it being the hardest day of my career at GrowthHit. 299. What You Can Do If Your Startup Does Not Get Traction Startups might sound cool but they are not easy! 300. Why You Should Think Like A Child The Benefits of Thinking Like A Child 301. Entrepreneurship Trends Happening in the Robotics Industry Here are some of the trends we’re seeing from entrepreneurs in the robotics space. 302. Why My First Startup Failed: 5 Lessons Learned I started working on my first startup of the year, but it failed. Some important lessons were learned. 303. 8 Questions Startup Founders Ask Too Late Recently I’ve been able to interview several startup founders, ranging from very early stage to actively scaling, bootstrapped to funded. Along with the lessons learned from my own hands-on work with startups, I’ve put together my highlights on key points that could make or break your startup venture. 304. 15 Core Digital Marketing Metrics To Master For Startup Owners When you are just starting a business, it is quite easy to become wrapped up in various metrics and choosing the right ones that actually help in measuring the success of the business can be challenging. 305. 15+ Growth Marketing Strategies for Businesses (with Examples) What is growth marketing? 306. Six Crucial Startup Lessons I Would Share With My Younger Self In hindsight, the first business I started had all the ingredients to succeed. I just didn’t realize it at the time. 307. Why It’s a Good Idea for Developers to Work with Startups Instead of for Them What if I told you, it’s possible to get the best of both worlds – to capture the advantages of working with a startup while mitigating the downsides? 308. Don’t Wait For A Good Idea: The Netflix Origin Story Don’t Wait For A Good Idea 309. PSA: Stop Using the Word "Growth Hacking" in 2020 OK guys, here's the thing: 310. Is Blockchain-Based Watch-to-Earn Monetization the Future of Video Streaming? Coub.com, a micro-video streaming social network, has launched its blockchain-based 'Watch-to-Earn' content monetizing mechanism. 311. Pre-PMF Startup: How To Do It Right In the beginning of June 2020, we had enough cash to sustain ourselves for 2 years, and had decided to pivot. At the time, we weren’t sure if we needed to move away from our product, on which revenues were growing very slowly, or not. We spent 6 weeks in full exploration mode to identify what our next step was. 312. Naming Your Startup: 6 Considerations for First Time Founders Naming your startup can be a tricky and time-consuming process. This article breaks down some tips and stories from VC Partners and CEOs to get you started. 313. The Most Important Lessons for a First-Time Entrepreneur The Most Essential Things to Teach a First-Time Entrepreneur [314. When We Can Pitch Startups at Events Again, Take These Lessons With You](https://hackernoon.com/when-we-can-pitch-startups-at-events-again-take-these-lessons-with-you-in2jc3yio) Here I am, a twenty-year-old astrophysics student designing satellites to place in orbit around Mars and a self-starter entrepreneur longing to show my baby — nect MODEM — to the earth. I've had a few bumps on the road. Thankfully, I learned a few valuable lessons, and the experience of attending five conferences with my startup as my product made me reflect on a lot I'd like to share with other aspiring startup owners. 315. After Six Months, I Ended My Pandemic Startup Back in July, I launched Wisherie.co. It was a barter network rooted in the passion economy and improving mental health. My hypothesis, based on my own Great Recession experience, was that bartering during the Pandemic would provide the opportunity for professionals (mainly jobseekers and freelancers) to help small businesses while at the same time offering networking and professional development. 316. Startup Mantras (Not the "HBS" Kind) I used to think mission statements were laughably gratuitous and "frou-frou". Over time I realized a good mantra can save your company. 317. Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem Julia MacDonald, a Fractional Growth Executive, breaks down a 7-step framework to solve any problem. 318. How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips Learn to think critically about your ideas 319. Product, Marketing, and the Art of Managing Expectations 320. What Developers Should Expect From Working in a Startup We continue sharing our team's ideas and opinions. This time we talked with Alexey Simatov, our senior developer. He has come a long way and gained profound career experience in both startup and corporate. 321. 3 Things That Can Prevent a Startup From Failure More than 30.2 million people in the U.S. own their small business. 322. Startup Interview with Josh Herst, Joon Care Co-Founder and CEO Joon Care is a teletherapy practice for teens and young adults, providing quality mental health care from the convenience of home. 323. 5 Recession-Proof Startups Founded Around the Time of Our Last Collapse If we are to date back to the calendars of recession, we would immediately loop into the 2007-2009 recession period that took us on an unprecedented rollercoaster ride. Every passenger seat had a forced audience representing every corner of the globe, but the journey itself was something else. It was unearthly because the economy of our planet shook to its core as if some Decepticon alien galaxy hacked us. Countries like the U.S had to part way with eight million job segments that significantly contributed to its economic stamina. Corporate bankruptcy filings then followed suit as numerous business closures soared like ravens through the economic landscape. 324. Tips For Creating A Long-Lasting Partnership Agreement With Your Startup Cofounder Here are a couple of useful tips you can find to be helpful for your future startup business partnership. 325. How Good UX Designers Can Rescue Your Startup The biggest mistakes startup founders are making and real reasons why compromising on UX is detrimental to the success of your business. 326. 9 Things I‘ve Learned About Running a Startup Almost 2 years ago, we launched Meddy out of a class project at college. We faced our fair share of challenges from lawsuits to team conflicts to engineering issues etc. 327. Quibi's Launch: Why It Fell Flat With GenZ A little more than a month ago, the world officially saw a new entrant to the streaming war. After raising ~$2 billion from the likes of The Walt Disney Company, Alibaba Group, & Greenspring Associates, Quibi, a short-form video streaming platform founded by Silicon Valley veterans Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ken Howery & Meg Whitman officially launched on April 6th, 2020. Quibi has been the subject of a lot of speculation in the tech and VC world and much of VC and tech Twitter has been waiting with bated breath on how it will be received at launch. 328. Time Off Isn't An Issue: The Key Practices Helping Me Lead Remotely Right Now I’ll not deny it. I love being in a physical office with coworkers. I love being around people with the same objectives and challenges. It gives me strength and motivation. 329. Back on the Market: Could It Be Time to Sell Your Small Business? Read on as we evaluate the challenges of small business management post-pandemic and decide whether it could be time for you to say goodbye to your venture. 330. How to Administer A Team of Developers In Crisis Like COVID-19 Being a manager at any post comes with a lot of responsibilities and accountability which cannot be shared, you are solely responsible for you and your team. 331. How Founders Can Adapt to the New Normal The ongoing pandemic has impacted not only our lives but also the global economy. COVID-19 will stay with us for months to come and it is unlikely that our world will ever look the same. This is the time to adapt. 332. 4 of the Best Ways to Use AI in Business Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created a lot of disruption in the business world. 333. Cash Rules Everything Around Me [Writing Prompts For Startup Founders] Are you a startup founder? Consider filling out these writing prompts so readers can get to know your company better, and it's a great way for others to learn. 334. The Feedback Fairy 🧚♀️ Shouldn't feedback be one of the easiest things we do as designers or developers? Just look at Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. When you get stuck, just phone-a-friend and make a million dollars. Easy right? 335. 5 Commandments for Designing Award-Winning Hardware Products Learn how to design an award-winning hardware product from Evgeniya - an experienced and tech-savvy Head of Design at Concepter, and winner of 3 RedDot wards. 336. How We Built Arengu — Story and Vision of Our Startup Arengu was officially founded in May 2018, but we had to come a long way before finding our value as a company. Today, we'd like to share our road with you, so you can get inspired and learn from our story. 337. Four Insightful Growth Strategy Graphs Top picks of growth hacking visuals curated by Growth Academy — The growth strategy course by leaders from Silicon Valley 338. How to Name Your Startup I’ve always found naming things to be particularly challenging. That is because a bad name is way worse than a good name is good - naming your car the “No-Go” (as the Chevy Nova was in Spanish) is far worse than a decent name like the Passat is good. Naming is, unfortunately, a negative sum game. 339. How Outsourcing Company Can Be Your Startup’s Best Friend As a founder, you are a specialist in your industry. You’ve had your “lightbulb moment”, the idea that will disrupt your industry with the use of technology. 340. A Gread Idea Validation Method Used By Stripe Leading tech companies like Stripe are using this simple research method to validate their ideas and build products customers really need. 341. Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Startup a Secret Have you ever seen the owner of a kebab joint slap a massive, buzzing wasp with his bare hand directly into the grill whilst you pitch your new startup to him? If this also happens to you, your business idea is not good. 342. The Craze of On-Demand Apps: What Startups Need to Know Learn about the types, market size, and latest trends in the world of on-demand apps. 343. 4 Important Tips to Help Scale Your Startup in 2021 From a business perspective, 2020 has made one thing clear: the world is going digital at an accelerated rate. If you think about it, this is the first time in history when most business is happening virtually, offering a unique position to companies worldwide to create a footprint and legacy like never before. 344. "Success means making a difference in the world", says Furqan Aziz, CEO of InvoZone We named our startup InvoZone (A zone full of innovative people). leading innovators in web and mobile development using AI, IoT, blockchain. 345. Realize The Mistakes on The Way to The Success Startups are unpredictable, but there are a few common mistakes that every product startup is doomed to make! What matters more, is how you react to them. 346. Go for it anyway ....is my answer to this question someone posted on Twitter the other day: "What is your best advice in 4 words or less". Let me tell you about the time I learn to connect all the seemingly isolated events in my career and came up with this advice in retrospect. 347. Layoffs: Making Sense of Your Future Hello Everyone, 348. The Three Questions Every Entrepreneur Should Ask Themself Naveen Jain | Asking All The Right Questions 349. Optimizing for Positivity: Niches and the Future of Social Media Spencer & Sophia Rascoff | Optimize for Positivity: The Next Evolution of Social Media 350. The Story of Canva: A Billion Dollar Startup Built on Democratizing Design How Slack Went From An Unsuccessful Video Game To A $26 Billion Dollar Company 351. Use Consistency To (Remotely) Lead Your Startup Through A Pandemic Since we're in a unique and ever-evolving working world of the future far sooner than expected, I thought I'd share some of the lessons I've learned in how best to keep consistent and guide your team through turbulent times. 352. Interviewing in San Francisco: 3 Bizarre Short Stories ☝️Real Toilet from a Co-working Space in SF—On Finding my cultural fit in San Francisco... 353. 6 Recruitment Hacks for Early-Stage Startups Structuring a great team is one of the most challenging tasks you will need to get around. You may have an idea when it comes to the future of your company, but chasing it alone is not sufficient. Without qualified by your side, your dreams will never materialize. 354. How to Plan and Build a Profitable Mobile App There are currently almost 10.000.000 mobile apps available in the leading app stores. 355. How Coronavirus will Impact Startups and What Could be the Survival Strategy? Originated in China, Coronavirus has affected more than 380,000 people worldwide. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing at an exponential rate. Stocks have plunged again on Wall Street and the spread of the pandemic has left the business over the world counting costs. 356. Focus On The Problem: When Your First Solution Fails, Simply Start Again Ali Halabi moved to Istanbul in 2013 to solve the city's massive traffic problem. His first startup was an on-demand carpooling service, but it failed. 357. Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before This Week On Planet Internet, Natasha Nel, Kien Dao, and Amy Tom talk about validating startup ideas, structuring startups, and the latest startup funding news. 358. Navigating Uncharted Waters: a Robotic Startup Journey Check out what it takes to build enterprise robots and how a corporate robotic department can spin off into a standalone robotic scale-up. 359. The Benefits of Idea Validation and How to Conduct It [Part 1] Idea validation is the process of gathering evidence around ideas through experimentation to make fast, informed and de-risked decisions. 360. 5 Branding Myths to Stop Believing if You Want Your Startup to Survive Startup founders have a tremendous range of tasks: from product refinement and customer acquisition to pitch-decks design and conversations with investors. In such extraordinary environments, brand building is often far from being a priority. It's curious to notice that successful startups start working in this area even prior to their launch on the market. 361. The Epic Story of a Stellar Product Manager: From 0 to 100k Users Sunil Tej Gorantla is a product expert, growth hacker, and writer. He believes in solving for what people need and making data-driven decisions. 362. How Startup Investors Evaluate Entrepreneurs When building your startup you can have a great idea and the perfect market conditions and still come up short. For both your startup and investors, execution is key. 363. What's The Blockchain Strategies of Tech Giants? The crypto ecosystem has come a long way from its humble beginnings in Bitcoin. One testament to the revolution that blockchain represents can be seen in the multitude of large, established companies that have adopted and adapted blockchain. 364. Launch Your Startup Idea in a Day Time is money, especially with startups. Check out how easy it can be to launch your startup idea using Render Unified Cloud 365. Critical Necessities of the Venture-Backed Startup Once you’ve obtained the capital required to launch your startup, it’s time to look at fulfilling your technical needs. Do you have a secure web server? An IT security specialist? A reliable computer setup? These are all important, but there’s more. 366. 3 Lessons From Unicorns: Consistency, Simplicity, and Customer Obsession Startup founders are often “hailed as superhumans,” but the truth is they’re not. They’re everyday people like you and me. But the thing that makes them different is their fearlessness to take risks. 367. Experience vs. Expense? Hiring Strategy 101 — For New Entrepreneurs Most of you would agree that building a successful business is contingent on hiring the right people. Product, price, and market matter, but without the right team in place, even companies with incredible potential can stall out. However, most startup founders focus heavily on “what” they’re building, without a similar amount of attention being paid to “who” they plan to build it with. 368. Start a Tech Startup for Free with Google Cloud Platform Learn how to piece together Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services ($300 credit on signup) and other services to start your tech startup with this no-fuss guide. 369. Do You Know How to Fail Fast With Your Next Idea? I am sharing all the knowledge I gathered during my research in four months of testing different business ideas. Before starting investing lots of time and building an MVP (minimum viable product) you can test ideas with adtotyping and get some metrics without writing a single line of code. This process shows a powerful way to validate ideas with the help of Facebook. 370. Remote Work is Over, get Back to the Office We all spent a year getting used to remote work; now, the big question is how do we transition back to the in-person work pattern in a new world with Covid-19? 371. Ted Lasso’s Leadership Lessons Made Me a Successful Leader Ted Lasso's leadership style is rarely seen in media. What traits can we learn from Ted to make us successful leaders? 372. Lessons Learned Building A Golden Kitty Award-Winning Product Here's the whole story of how I built One Word Domains from scratch, grew it to 50,000 users, and end up winning the coveted Golden Kitty Award. 373. I Built and Sold a Newsletter for 5 Figures - Here's How! My Journey Growing a Business in the Midst of A Pandemic 374. Why Hiring a Business Coach is One of the Best Things You can Do For Your Startup: Expert Interview When you hit a roadblock on your entrepreneurial journey, it can often feel impossible to push through to the next milestone. 375. Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos, and Fake-It-Till-You-Make-It Silicon Valley Startup Culture Did Elizabeth Holmes corrupt Silicon Valley, or was it the other way around? 376. My 17 Years of Tech Experience In A Few Lines I've been working in technology for the last 17 years, and I cannot help but admit that — as rewarding as this industry seems — it's a never-ending race with time, and the speed at which the disruptive becomes outdated is unparalleled. 377. 10+ Reasons Why Outsourcing Software Development Fails As an entrepreneur, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to outsourcing software development. 378. A Founder's Lesson From A Bad Job Listing You don’t know, what you don’t know. Hold that phrase in mind as I explain why one of the worst job listings I’ve ever seen was so terrible. 379. 8 Things a Co-founder Can Start Doing When Others Are Busy With Product Development Find out what you need to do as a co-founder during product development when you have little to do but still need to contribute to the success of the startup. 380. 8 Key Traits Of The Perfect Co-Founder Since leaving the corporate world, and jumping into entrepreneurship I’ve founded three startups. In that time, I’ve seen my fair share of co-founders. 381. A Business Strategy for Success A road map that matters 382. 10 Things Every Beginner Indie Hacker Should Know 10 Lessons I learned after making $1K as an Indie Hacker 383. 7 Tips for B2B SaaS Startup Growth Get advice about how to grow a B2B Saas Startup from a start-up founder that grew his Saas product into a unicorn. Tips on B2B Saas sales, marketing and growth 384. Raising Capital For Your Business: First Steps To a Great Deal Money, or lack of it, can make or break a startup. Period. 385. The 10 Top Places in Europe for New Startups to Apply for Tax Breaks It’s been roughly two months now since the Coronavirus turned our lives upside down. From practising social distancing and getting used to a life confined within four walls. To constant washing of hands and wearing masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) just to buy a loaf of bread. All the while watching strangers, friends and loved ones getting sick, COVID-19 is truly something none of us saw coming — well besides Bill Gates. 386. Google Wave’s Misfire Is A Lesson for Today's Real-Time Collaboration Tools When Google Wave previewed at the 2009 I/O conference, it was a tool like no other. Not only was it the first unified workspace and collaboration platform before the remote-work boom happened, but it also tried to solve many of the same problems we’re facing today. 387. 10 Reasons Why Startup Fails There are a number of prominent startup examples that have been very successful in the past few decades like Facebook, Instagram, and Airbnb among others. But from these stories of success, quite a number of failure stories are left untouched. According to an estimate 9 out of 10 startups end up failing. Entrepreneurs publish post mortem online and they are quite haunting. The reasons for failure may depend upon various factors like insufficient funding, incompetent team, and lack of motivation. I have compiled a list of 10 reasons which have been the cause of startup failures. [388. "You Have to Distinguish a Startup From a New Business" says Paul O’Brien](https://hackernoon.com/you-have-to-distinguish-a-startup-from-a-new-business-says-paul-obrien-aa313yie) There are countless articles on the web that talk about what investors look for when funding your startup. Normally they all focus on similar things: 389. How to Launch and Sell a Fintech Startup in Less Than 4 Years —Interview, Ankit Singh From “challenger banks” to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, fintech startups such as Stripe & Paypal continue to revolutionise the financial industry. 390. How To Create Personal Breakthroughs By Mastering EI: Interview With Matt Kursh A recent nationwide survey aiming to better understand the “before and after” of emotions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic has found that people’s #1 emotion now is anxiety, and before the outbreak, the #1 emotion was calm. 391. Bet on the Jockey, Not the Horse: What Angel Investors Look for in Startups [Expert Interview] To find out exactly what angel investors look for in entrepreneurs and their startups, we sat down with angel investor Armando Biondi. 392. You Owe Your Team Prompt Layoffs and a New Plan Right now, the start-up community is facing upheaval. Although shelter-in-place rules tend to affect some companies more than others and hopefully will be limited to the short-term, all of us will be in uncharted territory for the rest of the year, as we navigate chaotic capital markets and a possible recession. 393. How To Validate Your Startup Idea With Less Time and Money Validation: The Most Overlooked Aspect Of A Startup 394. A Woman of Tech Success: "I will never forget where I came from because it built grit & resilience" It's a brief story of my journey from a low-income single-parent family in Taiwan to female leadership in the United States. 395. "Assume You Don’t Know and Test Everything" As entrepreneurs, much of our decision making is grounded in empirical data, and that makes sense. There’s too much at stake to risk it all purely on guesswork. 396. Exploring 10 New COVID-19 Realities You Might Already Be Experiencing We are halfway through 2020. Self-evident truth makes it crystal clear that there is too much to swallow and digest to make sense of everything that is happening in our new reality. It is also important to mention that there is no doubt that the world will remember this year just like they remember 2012 when everyone was expecting the end of the world. But what happens after COVID-19? The Economist has its perspective: 397. Startup Founders: Finding the CTO (Robin) to Your CEO (Batman) When building a startup, you have many options for software development. Whether you hire a team of developers, outsource to an agency, or find a CTO. While all of these options are viable, if you find a CTO with the right tech expertise, you’ll have gained a key player to help you succeed. But remember, if you pick the wrong CTO you won’t survive long — you may not even make it to launch. 398. Things You Should Know When Choosing Technical Partner Building a Startup? Hopefully, that means you’ve found a problem or inefficiency, you thought long and hard about it, and now have a vision on the best way to solve it. 399. Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash A case study for all software developers to earn with side hustle by using their skills to earn extra cash 400. 8 Growth Hacking Principles for (Near) Guaranteed Startup Success A lot of entrepreneurs have great vision, but lack growth hacking skills. Here are 8 growth principles to help startups succeed in 2022. 401. 24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company. 402. Founder Story: Lessons From Over 25 Years in Silicon Valley This is part two of a two-part conversation with serial founder and pioneer of “digital identity” Garrett Gafke on how he built and launched his most successful startup, IdentityMind. Click here to read part one. 403. 8 Important Learnings from 9 Months of Product Development As Decentro turns one, here are the 8 things we learnt over the first 9 months of our product development cycle. Grab these takeaways, especially founders! 404. How Netflix Thought Ahead, Future-Proofed, and Raised Its Share Price to $500+ Netflix started to future-proof their business by entering the video streaming market. By making this shift, they could better serve their subscribers. 405. 10 Myths Stopping You From Becoming an Entrepreneur Entrepreneurs tend to believe that all the stars in the sky need to be aligned perfectly for their start-ups to succeed. Because of this belief, they postpone their jump to entrepreneurship, often indefinitely. 406. Expert Interview: Building and Scaling a Multi-Million Dollar Fintech Startup “How can you make a startup successful?” That was my main question when I sat down with Yaron Samid. He’s a multi-exit founder whose companies have been acquired by the likes of Microsoft and Cisco, to name but two. Yaron is a regular lecturer at Stanford and Columbia business schools. He is the founder of TechAviv, one of the largest founder clubs in the world. 407. HackerNoon & The Wild West of Startups Amy Tom chats with David Smooke (co-founder and CEO of HackerNoon) about his founder's journey with HackerNoon, and with Storm Farrell (Software Developer at Ha 408. From Rejections to $21M in Funding: A Founder Story Launching a startup is a huge undertaking that will test your personal and professional relationships to the limit. 409. A Bootstrapped SaaS Story: from $0 to $10K MRR 🦄 The journey of a bootstrapped landing page builder SaaS. Learn how the idea was born, how the tool was built and discover the traffic channels that worked. 410. The 4.5% Success Story: Lessons From 70+ Projects Most of those who succeed in the startup world often talk about the fact that it takes an average of ten failures to find the right idea. 411. How to Launch a Mobile App Startup - 7 Tips from Industry Veterans Mobile app development continues to grow but creating a mobile app startup is not easy. This article will help you in launching a mobile app startup. 412. Startup Founder's Thoughts: Should I Stay or Should I Pivot An outline that might be helpful for you to answer when and why to pivot or not to pivot. 413. D2C101: Lessons Learnt From Studying Most Successful Brands Retail as an industry is one that is so core to how we live our lives, but is often ignored when thinking about innovation and disruption. When I set out to start this series on D2C brands, I wanted to figure out why we should care about the evolution of retail, and what the new face of this industry looks like. In part 1, I set out to answer the first part of this fundamental question. 414. What Are The Most Common Mistakes New Startups Make? Newbie startups fly HIGH and then fall hard! Here’s why. 415. 4 Ways to Manage Remote Teams It's a challenging time for teams and organizations that have suddenly jolted to working remotely. For startups and larger organizations, helping their teams with a generous dose of empathy, to enable productivity, is key. 416. How to Find Market Fit for Data Products By the time I entered the bar on that rainy spring afternoon, Justin had already started on his cocktail. It had been a few months since I saw him last; after his product design firm ended their work with my previous healthcare technology employer, he had taken on some new projects and\nit was tough to find time to connect. I had recently left that employer myself to take on a new job that ticked all the boxes- pay raise, prestigious company, work from home, great boss. Plenty of changes to catch up on. 417. Top Management Tips for Startup Founders Here are some top dos and don'ts for startup founders, alongside some management tips for startup founders from successful entrepreneurs. 418. The Importance of Cybersecurity in Early-stage Startups When it comes to early-stage startups and cybersecurity, the two concepts do not always go hand-in-hand. In this write-up, we'll explain the importance of cybersecurity and how it will build trust with customers and investors. 419. Startup Lessons: How Clubhouse Made $1B in 8 Months The transformation of Clubhouse from a startup to a $1B business in eight months was among the most remarkable, fascinating, and brilliant growth stories. 420. Food Tech Stories: How To Fail Food Delivery Startup Based on this story: Trackin: Solo Founding a +$167,000/Month Food Startup 421. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC? In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them. 422. 13 Deadly Startup Mistakes That You Should Avoid If you are an early-stage founder, and looking for some dos and donts. This blog post is for you. I have launched two startups in my entrepreneurial career so far. I have had 1 failed startup and another one is doing ‘Okay’ in revenues. 423. What's The One Thing You Can’t Miss When Building an MVP? At Altar.io we’ve built dozens of products over the years, working with entrepreneurs from all over the world. 424. Growing a Fintech Unicorn: Alex Tonelli's Anthology of Lessons Learned Whether you’re thinking of launching a startup or in the trenches of your first entrepreneurial venture, any morsel of advice from someone who’s been in your shoes can be like gold. 425. Web 3.0 + DEX: Why DEXs will Win the Race Against CEXs This article talks about decentralized asset management services and decentralized trading. 426. What Does it Take to Be an Entrepreneur? Many of us are obsessed with the idea of creating something cool and being our own boss though we often forget to ask ourselves the tough questions. 427. Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO: A Deep-Dive Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO 428. Top Reasons For Tech Startups Failure And What To Do To Avoid It The millennials are too tired of 9 to 5 jobs and a monotonous lifestyle for a decade now. They have a good skill set and corporate experience, which pushes, them to open startups with the knowledge gained from their work environment. But does everyone see success in venturing startups, and what are the difficulties they face to be consistent in their entrepreneurial dreams? Let us see the top 10 reasons for tech startups fail and how we can recover and be ready with measures to overcome the failures: 429. How to Build a Successful SaaS Business: The 10-Step Guide Looking for some straight-to-the-point advice to help you build a successful SaaS business? Philipp Wolf shares personal advice from a founder in this article! 430. How to Take Your MVP From Idea to Launch As a business person without the tech skills to build an MVP, it can be tempting to look for a software development partner as soon as possible. 431. 6 Key Takeaways From Clubhouse FOMO for First-time Founders Though the FOMO is gone but here are the key takeaways that founders can learn from Clubhouse. 432. 10 Logical Fallacies and Cognitive Biases Blocking Your Creativity Transformation is no easy task. Though we like to think of ourselves as rational creatures, we are far from it (economics be damned). 433. CARPA: How To Identify Fortune Cookie Advice, As An Entrepreneur Entrepreneurship is tough and full of unknowns… Deciding to start a company is like going back to school on purpose, every single day, knowing that there’s much you don’t know. Luckily, it’s 2020: a whole lot of people have started startups before you, and many of them like to talk about it. 434. How I Got My Startup Funded By Jason Calacanis

This is the story that how I started Remotehour after 5 years of bootstrapping.

435. Finding the Right Technical Partner for Your Startup

A first-person account of how Founder and Entrepreneur Adil Kurt-Eli found the right technical partner for his startup.