197 Stories To Learn About Startup Marketing

Startup Marketing /Learn Repo Creative methods for marketing the unique value offerings of young and growing start-ups. 1. How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses The main thing for a successful marketing strategy is to keep track of it systematically: test hypotheses, learn from best practices, and constantly improve. 2. How to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Business from Scratch Without Investing in Marketing Anton Tkachev, the founder of Browsec VPN, explained how he built a successful business without relying on marketing investments. 3. 7 Psychological Hacks to Impress Your Customers (& Boost Sales) Meaningful relationships are high maintenance, but always worth the investment of efforts and time. 4. Top Guiding Principles on Growing your Startup You have a talented team, and your teammates both embrace your vision and are helping you shape a matching culture. Congratulations as these are two big ‘wins’ that many investors will rank above opportunity size. 5. 53% of People Think We Buy New Tech, Not Progress. They're Wrong. I did a Twitter poll to see what people think is the best approach to developing new products/services. The poll has been featured among people with startup or entrepreneurial interests. After looking at the results, I was surprised. 6. How to Make a Startup Explainer Video To Entice Your Target Audience Are you a startup? These several expert tips and recommendations can help you create a truly engaging explainer video to present your business idea. 7. Facebook Groups Vs. Pages: The Best Marketing Tool for Startups Facebook isn't just for sharing pictures with friends and family; it's a powerful business tool. Learn how startups can leverage Facebook to grow. 8. What I Learned from My Betalist Product Launch In early April, my co-founders and I had a conversation about beginning the “beta launch” process for Phiona. We had recently finished up a pretty significant enhancement to the application that would add much more value to people who were looking to transform their data in specific ways. At this point, it was time to move from a more limited alpha testing phase to a more significant beta testing phase. 9. Digital Marketing Tips to Increase Customer Loyalty During a Recession How to make your brand shine out of competitors during a recession? How can customer loyalty help survive a crisis? How to gain the target audience's trust? How to ensure your business resilience to the new normal? These and other entrepreneur's urgent questions are briefly answered below. Let's take a look at the five simple yet actionable practices proven by my marketing experience that can help your business increase customer loyalty during the downturn. 10. What Is Product Marketing, and What Do PMMs Do? Product marketing function varies significantly from company to company and it sometimes even means different things at the same organization. 11. Modern PR: Results Driven Brand Awareness & Demand Generation Modern PR: The Next Generation Of Brand Awareness & Demand Generation 12. How To Design Die-Cut Stickers? Stickers are a unique form of advertising as they can capture the interest of the audience and can go viral. They are similar to pay-once banner advertisements. Just create it once, and it will stay included under your customers’ favorite items like laptops, notebooks, stationery, cars, etc. 13. Growth Hacking With AI AI-driven marketing has been rising over recent years due to its ability to help businesses scale their operations without adding additional staffing. 14. 8 Growth Hacking Principles for (Near) Guaranteed Startup Success A lot of entrepreneurs have great vision, but lack growth hacking skills. Here are 8 growth principles to help startups succeed in 2022. 15. 7 Facebook Advertising Tips for eCommerce Businesses You still aren’t sure about trying Facebook Ads? 16. Building Your Consumer's Trust As A Direct-To-Customer Brand [A How-To Guide] A recent Deloitte Insights report talks about embedding trust in the Covid-19 recovery phase, in a world dealing with severe trust deficit. Edelman's Trust Barometer 2020 report talks about how none of the four pillars of government, business, NGOs and media are trusted, in competence or ethics or a combination of both. 17. How to Create an Effective Influencer Marketing Strategy for Your StartUp The power of influencer marketing can’t be denied. Although the industry is still relatively new, it is set to reach $10 billion by 2020. 18. A Bootstrapped SaaS Story: from $0 to $10K MRR 🦄 The journey of a bootstrapped landing page builder SaaS. Learn how the idea was born, how the tool was built and discover the traffic channels that worked. 19. Making the Leap to Solopreneur It was a big, scary decision to make—going from a conventional 9-to-5 desk job working in operations of a small company, to launching my own digital business where I work as a content manager and writer. 20. 10 Reasons Why Startup Fails There are a number of prominent startup examples that have been very successful in the past few decades like Facebook, Instagram, and Airbnb among others. But from these stories of success, quite a number of failure stories are left untouched. According to an estimate 9 out of 10 startups end up failing. Entrepreneurs publish post mortem online and they are quite haunting. The reasons for failure may depend upon various factors like insufficient funding, incompetent team, and lack of motivation. I have compiled a list of 10 reasons which have been the cause of startup failures. 21. 5 Tips to Improve Your Website's UX UX design is the key to battling a growing number of competitors in a post-covid e-commerce environment. Here are 5 strategies for ultimate success. 22. Startup Planning 101: How to Write Your Business Plan Want to know how to write a Startup Business Plan? We will take you through all the steps of creating a business plan and show you what to be aware of. 23. How to Hustle Your Way to 1.5 Million Newsletter Subscribers This article takes you through the growth journey of The Hustle and the lessons that startups can learn from their growth over the years and how to apply them. 24. What Is the Impact of Artificial Intelligence On Your Social Media Campaigns? The last decade saw a massive shift in the marketing industry. 25. Using Instagram Email Scrapers To Scale an eCommerce Brand This article goes over my strategy when I used an Instagram Email Scraper to scale my eCommerce brand. I highlight my trials & errors so you can learn from me. 26. 6 Trust Signals You Can Implement Today to Increase Your Google Traffic Scandals like Cambridge Analytica and fake news became all the rage in the past years. 27. Top Marketing Tips for Startup Founders in 2021 There are countless strategies to apply for the marketing of any startup. Here some personal marketing tips for startup founders are shared to follow in 2021. 28. How to Keep Your Brand Afloat when the Crypto Market is Down Crypto projects can keep their brand awareness up and maintain a positive image even with a fluctuating market. Here's how. 29. 5 Successful Explainer Videos Examples Are you a newborn brand, startup, or even established company launching a new product? Likely, you are now looking for ways to attract your audience’s attention and gain their loyalty. Good news! There is a great solution to obey the customer’s hearts and instill strong associations with your brand — animated explainer videos. 30. How to Run a Tech Business in 2023: 4 Tips From a Ukrainian Startup CEO Running a tech business in 2023 can be difficult. Here are four tips you can follow to develop your business this year. 31. 56k+ Marketers Joined Global Marketing Day Global Marketing Day: A Recap 32. 5 Ideas To Promote The Launch Of Your Startup As the launch date approaches, you want to do everything you can to promote your business, especially online. Here is how! 33. How to Maximize Digital Marketing Impact on a Tight Budget A few thoughts on emphasizing immediate impact, while keeping an eye on long-term success. 34. How Blogging is the Best Way to Build Audience and Grow Your Startup Find out how blogging can help founders quickly solve many marketing challenges and acquisitions by effectively creating content that can solve common problems. 35. What Does Good PR Support Look Like for Startups and Small Businesses? No doubt everyone nowadays has an opinion whenever a startup needs PR or not. There are tons of advice. However, the questions still stand. 36. So you want to do marketing for a tech company… (Part 1) I often find myself engaged in conversations where I’m asked how to get into marketing. It is both an easy and hard question to answer because marketing means different things to different people, and it differs by company. And so in this first post I want to highlight some of the differences by company types: Consumer, Enterprise, SMB to help you think through potential options. This is relevant because it defines how and who you market to. In a subsequent post, I’ll go over different roles and some questions to help steer you towards a right role for you. 37. KOL: The Startup Aiming to be at the Intersection of Google and LinkedIn A Key Opinion Leader is an influencer and subject matter expert. 38. How It Took Grit to Stand Out And Save More Lives More than one million children in the developing world die each year from diseases that are largely preventable with proper hand washing. 39. Should You Give Startups a Discount? "Would you give our startup a discount because we're a startup?" I've been asked versions of this question too many times to count. I used to... 40. Online Research — The 6 Steps You Shouldn't Miss It's pretty obvious that understanding how to conduct this research more thoroughly, accurately, and quickly can pay off sooner rather than later. 41. 22 Best Tools to Use for Marketing Startups in 2022 Good advice on the useful tools in different marketing niches. Short description of tools that can be really useful for marketing startups 42. 4 Facts You Should Know About Republishing Content on Hacker Noon Common Question: Can I republish content on Hacker Noon if I've already published it elsewhere? 43. 7 Growth Hacking Strategies For Your Business Growth hacking is fundamental as it allows businesses to scale quickly and efficiently. Here are 7 effective growth hacking strategies for your business. 44. How is B2B Different from B2C Marketing? It cannot be denied that there are two very different forms of marketing, which are respectively noted as being B2B marketing and B2C marketing. Therefore, this article will look at how they are different from each other. 45. 5 Ways Startups Can Grow Content to Rank Quicker One of the biggest barriers for startup founders is their ability to compete with other businesses. Because of this, ranking on the first page of Google is often an important part of the process. 46. 7 of the Best Ways to Use AI to Improve Your Marketing Strategy Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies have grown leaps and bounds in recent years and have found applications in almost every field. Marketing is no different and has many useful applications of AI. Marketers use AI to grow their audiences, get more sales, generate leads, and more. 47. How to Start Marketing Your Start-up the Right Way? In today's digital era and cut-throat competition, it is important to have a great marketing strategy in place before you launch your business. Start marketing. 48. The Blind Spot of Optimization Strategy “We are struggling a bit with the optimization of our marketing activity,” said the CEO of a three-year-old startup that had just raised almost $10M in funding. His marketing manager and self-described growth hacker was nodding in confirmation from behind his shoulder. 49. How to Market on Quora Effectively in 2022 Quora is packed with high-intent users, which are a goldmine for any marketer. Find out how it works, and how you can use it as a marketing channel. 50. How to Get Press Coverage for Your Startup in 2023 A brief guide for startup founders looking to get some media exposure. 51. Five Life Hacks That Help Your Crypto Startup Get Its First Users For Free. Knowing where to publish info about your new crypto startup and successfully building an audience on that platform is key to sucessfully building up a userbase 52. Why You Should Be Building in This Crypto Winter The bull market favors investors that take good advantage of the bear market to accumulate assets at cheaper prices. 53. 6 Best Digital Marketing Strategies for Startups In the world of business, challenges have always been higher for startups, especially in recent years when a number of competitors has surged drastically. This is the reason why many businesses are shutting down within a few years, despite being laced with great unique ideas, a skilled team, and enough funds. 54. 5 Ways to Future-Proof Your Brand Your company’s brand is an essential yet intangible asset that narrates how your audience views your organization. It’s no longer sufficient to merely develop your branding. To be sustainable, you must also future-proof your brand, ensuring that you evolve with industry trends and stay relevant to a digital audience. 55. Entice Clients and Increase Revenue via Basic Marketing Fundamentals Understanding and applying fundamental marketing concepts will broaden your customer base and strengthen your client-relationships 56. How Startup Business Can Survive Despite the Pandemic Lockdown The time when a natural disorder occurs, peoples are in hard times. Times that are unprecedented. No matter whether it is developing or developed country, when they are uncertain about features they are living with anxiety and depression. 57. Content Atomization: Your Content Strategy for 2022 Content atomization is breaking down your content or a major theme into smaller, more manageable pieces. 58. Open Source Founders' Advice on Marketing that You Should not Ignore Learn from the experience of other open-source founders who have gone through the process of marketing their projects. 59. The Two Most Important Things To Remember When Doing Modern PR 60. How to Tell Your Product’s Story in Compelling Visuals: Advice for Startups on a Budget A great video can be worth a thousand words – particularly for showcasing your product. Learn how to make engaging videos for your startup on a budget! 61. How to Make Explanatory Videos for Your SaaS Product in Just 16 Hours For an explanatory video, there are multiple options. Easiest is to sit in front of your camera and speak or record your screen with voiceover. 62. How to Do SEO for Bootstrapped Businesses SEO can be an amazing growth tactic for a bootstrapped startup bringing long-term results. Here are the basics of SEO for bootstrapped businesses. 63. 6 Steps to Enhance Your Webinar Lead Generation Over the last few decades webinars have been growing in popularity, but with the rise of pandemic - when traditional face-to-face tools are unavailable and more and more people work remotely - they became a crucial part that fills the gap between offline and online business communication. 64. Top 10 Mobile App Marketing Companies in 2019 Mobile applications are must-haves for businesses of every kind. The ease of using apps to procure services and products have created enormous amounts of opportunities for business owners worldwide. Although several companies have turned to the new-age way of providing services with a few taps on mobile devices, their applications don’t seem to fare well because of a lack in quality mobile app marketing services. 65. 5 Steps To Plan Effective Ad Campaigns In Facebook & Instagram Want to create successful Facebook Ads? Here are 5 simple steps to plan an effective advertising campaign on Facebook & Instagram. Bonus: project plan template. 66. Conversational Marketing: An Effective Mindset To Engage Audiences Traditional methods of marketing left customers ignored for a long time. Let's imagine a scene where you see an advertisement that evokes you to buy the product 67. It's Not Too Late — 5 Ways to Make Your Tech Startup Stand Out in the Global Market in 2023 2022 has brought us many surprises, and many businesses have realized that the old promotion mechanisms are no longer effective. 68. Great Marketing Takes a Marathon: Should Marketers Slow Down? In an ever-accelerating world that prioritises instant gratification, it’s all too easy to focus on short term tactics over long term strategy. 69. D2C101: Lessons Learnt From Studying Most Successful Brands Retail as an industry is one that is so core to how we live our lives, but is often ignored when thinking about innovation and disruption. When I set out to start this series on D2C brands, I wanted to figure out why we should care about the evolution of retail, and what the new face of this industry looks like. In part 1, I set out to answer the first part of this fundamental question. 70. Reasons That Will Prompt You To Start Your Startup No Reasons That Will Prompt You To Start Your Startup No. Working in an office as a team member and being the leader of the team are like two sides of the coin. 71. DOs & DON'Ts of an Email Signature That Works for You Considering the above discussed DOs & DON’Ts of email signature can increase your chance of getting a response by over 40%. 72. 3 Things That Can Prevent a Startup From Failure More than 30.2 million people in the U.S. own their small business. 73. How Top Tech Marketers Receive Quality Traffic: 7 Tips Proven to Reap Recurring Revenue for Years How Top Tech Marketers Receive Quality Traffic: Proven To Reap Recurring Revenue For Years. 7 lessons in 5 years 74. How Airbnb Hacked Craigslist for Viral Growth Not only did they completely revolutionize and redefine travel as we know it, but Airbnb was also one of the first-ever true “Unicorns”. 75. 5 Reasons Why Newsletters Should Be Part Of Your Business Strategy ‘Newsletters? Let’s flock to social media instead.’ 76. How to Launch on ProductHunt ProductHunt is surely one of the places you want to consider for your project or startup. Below you'll find key information to get your work promoted on PH. 77. Seven of the Best Online Marketing Books to Read in 2020 Image credit: Unsplash 78. Does Software Need to Solve Problems? “What is the problem your software is solving?” 79. The Ultimate Guide to Marketing Funnels and Conversion In this blog, I’ll share the key elements to creating a marketing funnel, different types, and how to retain customers. 80. The Four Best and Safest TikTok Bots Right Now The author has added affiliate links to this story . 81. Augmented Reality Marketing: It's Now or Never The catalyst for virtual and augmented reality: that is how the majority of tech analysts describe Covid -19. 82. The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing Sean Ellis (Dropbox’s first marketer) first coined the term “growth Hacker” to mean “creative, collaborative idea generation and problem-solving". 83. Integrating Your Sales and Marketing Teams Will Save Your Company Millions of Dollars Sales and marketing departments are closely connected and it's impossible to increase revenue without building interaction between them. Learn 3 ways to do it. 84. Best Instagram Analytics Tools in 2020 Many people run their business on Instagram and want to know about their performance by identifying their business insights. Earlier, people also criticized Insta for not providing any analytics tools that describe the performance and optimize their posts. 85. Cloud Manufacturing Paradigm: The Capabilities are Now Becoming Clear The UK’s Best New Tech company, according to the British Chamber of Commerce, is Fractory, a cloud-based sheet metal fabrication platform based in Manchester, UK. 86. Running A Digital Marketing Agency: An Interview With Abdelkader Bachr Recently, I had the pleasure to interview Abdelkader Bachr, also known as Abdoobachr. Abdelkader is the founder of various firms that assists businesses with a variety of marketing strategies to help them get more online exposure. 87. Is Your Startup Brand Ready for the Metaverse? The metaverse is changing the way we work and live - so how do startups prepare for it? 88. What You Can Do If Your Startup Does Not Get Traction Startups might sound cool but they are not easy! 89. How a Ukrainian Startup CodeGym Managed to Enter a New Market During the War Our company faced enormous challenges when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 90. Why Digital Marketing Isn't Working for Your Tech Startup That are countless blog posts that extoll the benefits and power of digital marketing. There are even more that show you exactly how to do it. 91. 6 Recruitment Hacks for Early-Stage Startups Structuring a great team is one of the most challenging tasks you will need to get around. You may have an idea when it comes to the future of your company, but chasing it alone is not sufficient. Without qualified by your side, your dreams will never materialize. 92. Don't Sell Solutions: How Your Scrappy Startup Can Tell Stories That Resonate by Anne Szustek Talbot, VP of Content, BX3 93. A Simple Growth Marketing Plan For SaaS [Free Template] Use this framework to successfully distribute your SaaS product online! 94. What does it mean to be an Open Startup? 95. Three Reasons Startups Should Not Hire Marketing Experts tl;dr: Hire a hardworking, versatile person instead. 96. The Pitch Deck That Makes Investors Say Yes In these uncertain times of Covid-19 and lockdown, it’ll come as no surprise to say that investments, as with everything else, have taken a bit of a hit. In France alone, investment was down 30% in April compared to April 2019. But, not to despair! Despite the current climate, investors are indeed still active. 97. 4 Cost-effective Ways to Find New Customers for Your Startup Here are four low-cost channels we discovered that would help you generate leads and take your startup to the next level 98. From Startup to F@*kup: How To Protect Your Online Reputation Reputational problems hit startups more painfully than established companies. And the matter may not be limited to only a scandal - the business often fails. 99. 15 Core Digital Marketing Metrics To Master For Startup Owners When you are just starting a business, it is quite easy to become wrapped up in various metrics and choosing the right ones that actually help in measuring the success of the business can be challenging. 100. How We Achieved One Million Users In KickRef Without Investing In Marketing Written by founder and CEO of Kick Ecosystem and KickEX exchange Anti Danilevski 101. The "Eat Shit" Marketing Guide: A GaryVee Collection If you've ever stepped foot into the marketing world, you've probably heard of Gary Vaynerchuk, a veritable business tycoon. In just 10 years after founding VaynerMedia, a full-service global agency, he grew to almost 1,000 employees. 102. How to get Funding for Your Startup If you are a startup looking for funding, it can be difficult to know where to begin with all the options available. 103. 6 Essential Startup Marketing Tactics Every Entrepreneur Should Know This article will present six startup marketing strategies that can increase your chances of highly efficient marketing with ROI. 104. A Practical PR Guide for New Startups At a startup and not sure where to get started with PR? Want to understand how it works before doing it? Voila, a practical PR guide for new startups! 105. Debunking the Top 5 PR Myths Getting press coverage for your startup can be tricky. Avoid these 5 PR misconceptions. 106. Instagram Hiding Likes Moves Caption Influencers Up Marketing Food Chain In 2019, Instagram began a global movement from one valiant idea: 107. 5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up Sometimes it’s not just enough to have a great startup idea. You'll need to balance your team, get the right timing, have the perfect business model and more. 108. PR Support: How Do You Make the Media Talk About You? How can a business remain in the spotlight when there's nothing newsworthy happening? And what can a small company do to attract attention from the media? 109. How Press Releases Can Boost Your Branding Efforts Globalization and digitalization have transformed the way we perceive the world. People now have access to every information right from their phones. As a result, more and more companies have started investing in the online approach where a person can learn about any new product or service right at their homes. We live in a very fast and competitive world, where every market is trying to expand limitlessly and be at par with the international market. To do that, reaching a wide audience base is of foremost importance. The success of any marketing strategy only comes to play with the involvement of people. Any company that wants to grow needs a proper plan and strategy that would boost its brand awareness. So what is that one best fitting way in which your brand can generate huge publicity by getting the attention of both the audience and the media outlet? 110. What is Growth Marketing? Find out about growth marketing, key growth marketing strategies and how you can use growth marketing for your business in this opinion piece. 111. Our Outreach Setup That Grew an E-Commerce Store to 2.5M ARR [How We Did It] This article is a step-by-step guide on how to get quality data, set up your email accounts, and follow up at a scale of 100k emails per day with a 95% inbox rate. 112. 7 SaaS Trends to watch out for in 2023 7 SaaS industry trends of 2023 that can give your growth strategy the push it needs. 113. 5 Ways to Use Data-Driven Decision-Making in Your Growth Marketing Strategy in 2023 Growth marketing is the easiest way to increase the revenue of a B2B and B2C company, and there is a need to use data-driven decision making for 2023 strategies 114. 6 Practical Ways Products Get Their First 100 Users Many product teams and startup founders buy into the theory of the Lean Startup, and want to “do lean” but don’t know where to start.\nIn this blog series, I will provide a practical guide on how to apply these principles. 115. How You Can Leverage The Strength Of Agencies (And Find The Right One) Want to find the perfect agency? Find how to get a personalized introduction to the web's best agencies in my easy guide to using agencies to boost your growth! 116. Chase Bowers Got His First Thousand Customers Without Spending Any Money - Here's How! How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans. 117. SEO Strategies of YCombinator’s Fastest-growing Startups in 2022 Steal 14 SEO content frameworks from 10 fastest-growing YCombinator startups. Replicate their success for your product and grow up to 10,430%... 118. How Does the GDPR Affect B2B Data? - A Simple Explanation You can reach out to prospects and collect B2B data even under the GDPR. However, there are some rules and regulations. 119. Growth Marketing vs Growth Hacking: Difference and Benefits This article discusses the difference between growth marketing and growth hacking. It covers what are the benefits of growth hacking and rules of growth hacker 120. Running a Nonprofit: Gary Vee Interviews Scott Harrison, Founder & CEO of Charity Water This inspiring video covers Scott’s background story, why he decided to “quit being the worst guy he knew” and start working to serve others through his work at Charity Water. 121. Influencer Marketing Trends for 2020 Influencer marketing shows no signs of slowing down in 2020, having evolved into a core marketing strategy that is practiced by over 90% of marketers. Predicted to be a $10 billion industry by the end of 2020, the role of influencers will clearly continue to help brands connect with their consumers in highly relevant ways. 122. How to Find the Best Growth Marketer for Your Startup Looking to grow your startup? Hire the right growth marketer with our helpful tips and tricks. Learn what to look for in a growth marketer. 123. The Complete Guide to Growth Marketing Every year, over 500,000 new businesses start in the US, and over 200 billion dollars are spent on marketing, as reported by Statista. 124. Google Ads Algo Game – Seven Ways to Stop It From Blowing Your Money A lot of advertisers follow the suggestions made by Google algo and loose money. Here are seven ways to prevent Google ads algo blowing your money. 125. Why Are Explainer Videos Absolute Must for Tech Companies Explainer videos are a powerful marketing tool for tech companies as they can effectively explain a technology product, service, or a company itself. 126. Marketing 303 for Engineers: Understanding Pricing (Photo by Alvaro Reyes on Unsplash) 127. How to Apply Web Scraping in Marketing Both large and small businesses rely more and more on web crawling to boost their marketing efforts. 128. Here Are 4 Easy Ways to Be Useful in Your Startup Life is not a race, but startups are. You have to add value to the market before the runway is up. Success and failure are binary. 129. How To Create Marketing Plans That Don't Suck Welcome to Push ROI’s series on how to create a marketing plan. In part one we will define goals and budgets. Defining budgets and goals are the first steps to being able to plan. 130. 3 Tips to Running a Successful Pop-up Store to Boost Traffic Startups and experienced retail store owners alike can enhance the B2C experience and attract customers to their pop-up store with these 3 strategies. 131. David Horesh on Marketing Optimization, Importance of MultiLayer Touchpoints, & Tik Tok For Startups B2B marketing is all about constantly navigating multiple touchpoints and discovering platforms to achieve maximum efficiency. 132. A Copy-Paste Strategy to Build Repurchase Intention Consumers, their satisfaction and repurchase intention are cognate subjects. 133. 4 Ways How Entrepreneurs Make A Mess of Their Public Relations I recently spoke to a Malaysian CEO with over 20 years of experience in technology and running multinational brands. We spoke at length about public relations and he felt that it was not a smart decision at the moment, since his new startup was only 18 months old. 134. Top Startup Directories To Submit Your Business in 2021 Recently we decided to start trying harder to market our side project, Notifier.so - Get Notified when your business is mentioned on Reddit and more, and as part of that process we submitted it to a bunch of directory sites we found in an older article. 135. How You Can Organically Increase Instagram Engagement Rate: 2020 Edition After Instagram discarded chronological order feed in 2016, brands and creators now constantly need to fight Instagram algorithm to get discovered by other users. 136. Premium Chat Module For Your React Native App At Instamobile, we’re building a ton of complex features to save time and energy for React Native developers across the world. One of these complex features is the chat functionality, which is a must have in almost all mobile apps nowadays. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to add a React Native Chat into any mobile app with only a few lines of code. 137. Branding for a Purpose in 2023: An Ecommerce Guide Branding is an important factor for businesses to stand out from the competition and create a strong, recognizable presence in the market. It helps to build tr 138. 4 Lean Marketing Strategies for Disruptive Startups Startups rarely have money to throw around on ostentatious marketing strategies. 139. Product Marketing Tech Stack Options Under $100/Month User acquisition is one of the biggest struggles growing SaaS and app companies face. The right product marketing tech stack will push the number of new and active users up and decrease customer acquisition costs at the same time – the perfect recipe for a growing product. But marketing tools cost money, and growing businesses have tight budgets to keep. Use these tools to build a killer product marketing strategy at a total cost of less than $100 per month. 140. Best Instagram Analytics Tools in 2020 Many people run their business on Instagram and want to know about their performance by identifying their business insights. Earlier, people also criticized Insta for not providing any analytics tools that describe the performance and optimize their posts. 141. 7 Software Executives’ Advice for Powerful Marketing Strategies In this article, I will highlight some of the best marketing strategies according to veteran Founders and C-Level executives in the software dev industry. 142. How to Go From 0 to 1000 Users in 30 Days In this article, you will learn how to go From zero to thousand users in 30 Days! 143. How We Got the First 100 Customers for Our Tech Startup It’s been said that getting your first ten customers is hard but getting your first 100 customers is the hardest. It’s also the milestone that many startups never get to because of the competition, their skillsets, and so many other factors. 144. Launch Your Startup Idea in a Day Time is money, especially with startups. Check out how easy it can be to launch your startup idea using Render Unified Cloud 145. Marketing Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: Strategies That Experts Suggest Many days have gone by, since the outbreak of Coronavirus. This coronavirus pandemic was an unpredictable crisis worldwide. Due to this, social distancing and work from home has become the normal routine of a human being. This pandemic has affected the market and the financial status of leading companies very much. 146. How to Adapt Your Marketing in Uncertain Times “The higher man is distinguished from the lower by his fearlessness and his readiness to challenge misfortune.”― Friedrich Nietzsche, The Will to Power 147. B2B Marketing: Strategy and Tactics for SaaS According to Wikipedia B2B Marketing, or Business marketing is a marketing practice of individuals or organizations (including commercial businesses, governments and institutions). It allows them to sell products or services to other companies or organizations that resell them, use them in their products or services or use them to support their works. It is a way to promote business and improve profit too. 148. Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before This Week On Planet Internet, Natasha Nel, Kien Dao, and Amy Tom talk about validating startup ideas, structuring startups, and the latest startup funding news. 149. 👀 From 0 to 81 Signups in a Day with Product Hunt As a developer I've always had a problem : Find new concepts to learn. 👨💻 150. How to Incorporate an Influencer Program Into Your Marketing Strategy Want to finally try influencer marketing, but don’t know where to start? Read this post to learn how to add influencer marketing to your marketing strategy. 151. 🚀 Ultimate Startup Launch Checklist: 2020 Edition 🚀 Over the past few years, I've had the great chance to help some awesome SaaS startups with their digital marketing. 152. Startups: Stop Romanticizing Your Brand and Tailor it for Early Adopters Don't worry if your startup has a poor brand. Just make sure it is appealing to your audience and focus on branding that speaks to your early-stage customers. 153. The 2020 State of Marketing Marketing trends and actionable insights on what works today 154. 12 Ways You Can Use Email to Nurture Leads to Conversion In Dashly, we prepared 12 examples if emails which can be used to nurture your leads. But for starters, let’s define our concepts. 155. How To Go About Creating A Unique Value Proposition For Your Product / Startup Creating value-propositions for a product or a service can sometimes be a tedious task that takes a lot of back-and-forth effort while understanding what messages resonate your customers is paramount to successful marketing. 156. Why Startups Publish With HackerNoon HackerNoon understands the struggle and pain involved in running a startup. I mean, we are also ONE OF YOU! 157. 4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Planning A Social Media Strategy What should you know before planning your social media strategy? Build a solid foundation on which to grow your presence online by asking these four questions. 158. How to Get Featured on Product Hunt Without a Hunter How to launch on Product Hunt and get to the top-5 products of the day? I share fresh tips and heads-up based on successful and failed 2021 ProductHunt launches 159. How to Optimize Your Digital Marketing Strategy Using AI Naomi Simson, one of the Sharks in Shark Tank Australia, turned around the future of her ecommerce company by including AI in her marketing strategies. 160. What Happens When You Make Product Decisions to WOW your Customers [A Case Study] Which of you, when you have to buy an airplane ticket, is not looking for the cheapest and more convenient solution from SkyScanner or similar? And which one of you, once aware of the prices of the big airlines, doesn’t try to take a look at EasyJet or Ryanair? Honestly, for flights of less than 3 hours, the price paid plays a decisive role in my personal decision. 161. SaaS Pricing Guide Pricing is one of the important factors that make any business move forward. Even if your product is awesome, users won’t feel like buying it unless the value is appropriate for them. So, you need to keep your pricing right. 162. Email Marketing and How to Curate an Effective Business Newsletter Email marketing is the most effective channel available to marketers today. It can help you keep your business the center of attention. 163. How to Scale Globally as a Niche Startup: DNA of Wachanga's Success When you think about profitable business opportunities, mobile apps for parenting are probably not the first thing that comes to mind. But the Wachanga team manages to prosper, attract investments, and keep global leaders on their toes. How? 164. Hacking Advertising with Media Day Trading When someone declares an advertising medium (like newspapers) worthless, I listen. 165. PR 101 for Engineers Demystifying public relations and making it work [166. What Is a Reasonable Digital Advertising Budget for a Small Business?](https://hackernoon.com/what-is-a-reasonable-digital-advertising-budget-for-a-small-business) Have you started a small business, or are you planning to do it? You’ve probably started wondering exactly how much you should be spending on advertising. Advertising is a critical component in selling. So how much is the right amount? The truth is there is a lot of debate about this. 167. 5 Marketing Mistakes That SaaS Founders Make Working with SaaS founders over the years has allowed me to look at their marketing mistakes. The success of SaaS depends mainly on the marketing strategy that is put into place. As a SaaS founder, you must be aware of the mistakes that could cost you time and money, eventually failing your startup. 168. Marketing 204 for Engineers: Generating Demand From Marketing 103 for Engineers: Roughing Out a Funnel: 169. Marketing 301 for Engineers: Strategy & Planning From Marketing 204 for Engineers: Generating Demand.. 170. Why Clubhouse’s Invite-Only Strategy is (Still) a Great Growth Hack Analysing the growth strategy behind exclusive social media platform Clubhouse - which achieved a $1B valuation in less than one year. 171. How to Develop Marketing Resilience in Uncertain Economic Times This article is about how to make your marketing efforts an achievable goal during times of uncertainty and how strategic marketing visions can help brands. 172. Digital Marketing And Design: How The Quest for Success is Damaging Advertising Design Digital Ads are everywhere. And at times it gets very hard for startups & new brands to standout in the crowd. 173. Map Customer Journeys with Content Marketing Let your content be the guiding light on the pathway of your customer journey 174. Animated Videos Are So Darned Cool in Content Marketing In this article, you'll find 7 great reasons to start using animated explainer videos in your product marketing or content marketing strategy. 175. 7 Tips for B2B SaaS Startup Growth Get advice about how to grow a B2B Saas Startup from a start-up founder that grew his Saas product into a unicorn. Tips on B2B Saas sales, marketing and growth 176. The Biggest Startup Lie Ever Told Putting effort into marketing before you have a product may seem counterintuitive. But in reality, it makes total sense. And this is the reasoning behind it. 177. Newsletter Launch: Where To Post and Promote Your Side-Project or App Marketing is a challenge. Everyone who has built anything on the web knows that. This is especially true for us developers. I've watched many great projects go under due to their makers and founders not knowing the basics of getting it noticed. I've spent much of last year learning content marketing and am still on it. I'm not claiming to have the ultimate recipe for overnight success, but I know that putting yourself and your idea out there regularly helps. 178. Founders Writing: How I Made $640 ARR on Reddit This is a “how I use Syften to grow Syften” story. 179. Transforming Your Brand Strategy in 5 Reliable Ways Now is the best time to recalibrate your brand’s story and (re)inspire your community. Three months into the pandemic, we finally have a cause for cautious optimism. The latest stats suggest that the coronavirus has started to loosen its grip. 180. Understanding Startups Growth for Better Management Once you begin your startup business, then comes the toughest part! To sustain and grow to a leading organization by managing the same with some brilliant ideas. Many of the leading management gurus have written a lot about how to achieve the same. 181. Sell Trust, Not Technology Trust is foundational to all human relationships. You put your lives in the hands of strangers every day, whether it's the water-control company, the barber, the taxi driver, or the train operator. 182. Are You Building A Business: Leverage Those 6 Trends Google, now Alphabet, surfed the incredible growth of the web, extremely well, and it then became itself one of the key nodes of the web we know today. 183. How To Improve Your Design With Right Illustrations And Animations Stunning designs and dynamic illustrations seize attention, don’t you agree? 184. Supercharge Your Team with the Right Project Management Tool As a compact team of two or three founders, it’s easy to stay organized… But when you’re doing well the team grows. Suddenly you’re managing a team of 5! Keeping track of everything, such as projects, tasks, new features, marketing campaigns, and more becomes much more difficult. 185. 5 Webinar Mistakes and Ways to Avoid Them Webinars have been a popular way of attracting audiences and promoting your business for a long time. Research shows that more than half of marketers use webinars for promotion purposes. Now they have gained even greater importance, since holding offline events became dangerous due to the pandemic. 186. 10 Cringe PR Outreach #FAILS Shared by Journalists on Twitter The most wondrous PR pitches and moves get a moment of fame eventually. Usually, in a reporter’s Twitter post. 187. Google Ads Are Still Okay, Right? Here's How to Set Up a Successful Campaign One of the reasons why Google Ads is so popular today is because it allows you to boost your traffic, attract more customers, and ultimately, increase your sales. Isn’t it what every business wants? Duh, obviously! 188. SMS Marketing 101: How to Get Started Text messaging is a direct line of communication with the customer and is very effective but only if it is planned to keep certain rules in mind. 189. 6 Most Common Product Marketing Mistakes Founders Make At this point, my co-founder and I have helped over a dozen software companies with their product marketing (both as an agency, and freelancers). 190. Marketing 302 for Engineers: Hiring Marketers (Photo by Josh Calabrese on Unsplash) 191. We Live Streamed For 14 Hours From Bali For Our v2.0 ProductHunt Launch On Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 we officially launched Leave Me Alone v2.0. To celebrate we hosted an event that included interviews with entrepreneurs from around the world, and live streamed the whole day from Bali. This post is the breakdown of everything that went into the most crazy, incredible, and exhausting 14 hours of our lives! 192. 24 Customer Retention Strategies One is better than two and is equal to six. At least, that’s how we (Dashly.io) think when it comes to comparing your regular customers with your potential customers. 193. 8 Important Learnings from 9 Months of Product Development As Decentro turns one, here are the 8 things we learnt over the first 9 months of our product development cycle. Grab these takeaways, especially founders! 194. How to Digitally Market your Content with Khamisi Hamisi Khamisi Hamisi is the founder and social media strategist at Khamisi Digital, a platform that connects brands to social media. 195. How To Boost Your Email Conversions With An Email Preferences Page You can control your unsubscribe rate! An email preference page is a powerful tool to keep your email subscribers engaged & your unsubscribe rate down. 196. Content is Only King When it Sells 4 Tips for creating content that sells in 2020. 197. HackerNoon & The Wild West of Startups Amy Tom chats with David Smooke (co-founder and CEO of HackerNoon) about his founder's journey with HackerNoon, and with Storm Farrell (Software Developer at Ha