970 Stories To Learn About Startups

Let's learn about via these 970 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. 1. Startups That Help Construction Companies Let's take a look at a few construction startups that simplify the work of construction companies through artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation. 2. Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon Startups of the Year, hosted by HackerNoon, honors over 40k startups all over the world in cities with 100k+ population. Visit startups.hackernoon.com to vote. 3. Lessons from a Product Manager at Google Quick background 4. Why 2022 Will Be the Year of the DAOs DAO developers believe that they can eliminate human manipulation or error from how companies work. This way, decisions are geared towards profitability alone. 5. How Didactic's Move to Crowdfunding Signals Opportunity for All Didactic's crowdfunding will change the crowdfunding space. 6. Unicorn Startup Companies Founded During a Recession The global recession is a turbulence time for all businesses. We have used to be afraid of scenarios that may play out during and after the financial downturn. Different sources define this period as "a significant decline in economic activity, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in the real gross domestic product (GDP), real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales." 7. Meet Clique: An Identity Oracle That Brings Web2 User Behaviors to Web3 The founders of Clique, an identity-oracle protocol connecting web2 and web3, are proud to announce its first alpha launch this winter. 8. Yes, You Can Start a Tech Startup With Any Level of Technical Proficiency Like most absolute statements, this one simply isn't true: 9. What is the Biggest Risk For Passion Economy Startups? Creators want a direct relationship with their own users, which is against the platforms’ DNA. E.g. FB restricts ability for large group admins to message members. Agree that platforms adding in direct monetization\nfeatures is a big risk though to new startups in the Passion Economy.\nHere’s some tactics for startups to hedge against incumbents: 10. Time is NOT Money! Time is NOT Money…Time is truly scarce and the only currency that really matters. 11. Do You Have to Code to Be in Tech? Software Development is a route that’s proved to be very popular in the last couple of years in tech. From HTML & CSS webinars to Ruby on Rails meet ups, you can’t escape the hype. But what if coding isn’t for you? What if you want to solve problems in Tech without writing code, is there a career out there for you? 12. What I learned from interviewing at Twitter, Webflow, Netlify, and Shopify The week after a rejection email is tough. My brain recreates the interview looking for mistakes and inserting thoughts that I will never be good enough to work 13. How Gamification is Changing Dating Online dating has changed over the past decade, so why are most people still using it in much the same way that they’ve always used it? 14. How Time Tracking is Reshaping the Future of Work If you are running a business or just started your own startup, it’s important you keep an eye out on every minute detail. In case you are hiring designers, software developers, and/or a team for project management, tracking total working hours is probably what you should be doing. 15. Find a Hard Metric From the Start To succeed at sales, you need to know the value of your product. 16. Freelance Developers and Startups: A Love-Hate Relationship in the Silicon Valley There is no such thing as perfect relationships. Especially in business. Especially between startups and freelancers. They meet, they fall in love, they argue, they make up, they fall in love again, and at the end the day they depend on each other badly. But who is the ‘bad guy’ in this story: contractors or entrepreneurs? Who is using whom? Is there a right answer at all? As always, there are two sides to every story. 17. How Android App Development Became Kotlin-first? If you clicked on the article, you might have a fair idea about where I’m headed. At the annual I/O developer conference, Google declared its lovefor Kotlin android to the applause of the Android app development community. 18. How to Start Marketing Your Start-up the Right Way? In today's digital era and cut-throat competition, it is important to have a great marketing strategy in place before you launch your business. Start marketing. 19. "When You’re Humble and Have Humility - You Rise to the Top" Michael Gaizutis is the Founder of RNO1 – Experience Design Agency for Tech & Web3 Brands of the Future. 20. How Drones Are Transforming Big Data Analytics The world is transforming right before our eyes. We’ve heard about drones for a long time now, especially with big companies like Amazon using them for more efficient package delivery, a major trend in modern e-commerce. Instead of your local delivery man, a drone may drop a package right on your doorstep. The true power of drones goes well beyond that, though. They provide businesses with data that’s difficult to collect otherwise. In addition to taking aerial photos and videos, drones can collect information about everything from the health of crops to thermal leaks in buildings. 21. Crypto.com partners with LeBron James and LeBron James Family Foundation to Bring Web 3 Education LeBron James and the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) have partnered with Crypto.com to offer educational and workforce development. 22. TekPon is Offering "Free" Marketing Services Of $1.5m To Newly Launched Software Companies A tech start-up is offering free marketing services of $1.5m to newly launched software companies 23. How I Got 15,000+ Requests on My Learn to Code App in Less Than 24 Hours! It was a warm evening in April in the northern plains of India, I was sitting at my desk with a slight discomfort for I could not figure out the solution of a Foobar Level 4 problem because well, my high school was closed ( still is! ). 24. How New Startups are Helping Remove the ONE Thing that Terrifies Would-Be Crypto Investors Last year, crypto saw everything from 7,000% gains to catastrophic failures, where anyone investing would have got a better return if they'd burned their assets 25. 3 Common Mistakes Young Startup Founders Make The 3 top mistakes and how to avoid them 26. Airtable: 26 Firms Offering Non-Dilutive Funding Options to Founders Raise money without giving up a piece of your company 27. Pecan.ai Raises 11 Million to Bring Machine Learning to Business Analysts Pecan.ai has just come out of stealth, raising an $11M Series A, to enable business analysts to build machine learning models automatically. Dell Capital led the round, joined by S capital and bringing the total funding of the company to $15M. 28. A Framework on How to Find your Co-Founder Roughly three and a half years ago, we started working on Tara AI, however the genesis of the story begins much earlier. It all began when I had the good fortune of meeting Syed Ahmed in freshman year of college, our company’s current co-founder and CTO. Everyday, I continue to meet with founders and hopeful entrepreneurs that are starting companies with enormous potential, and I find that the first hurdle they have to cross, is finding a partner-in-crime. I truly believe that going about building a company is an arduous journey, and its nearly impossible to build a lasting high-growth company without a co-founder (kudos to those who have achieved this as single founders). I’ve also come to realize, that if you can convince another human being to invest all of their time and energy in building this “thing” that doesn’t currently exist, then other obstacles start to become easier (even if it’s by a factor of 0.0001%). 29. 4 Business Trends: 2020 Edition Let's look at important trends happening in the business world, that have the potential to affect and reshape current industries. 30. If all startups were lean, would we ever get to Mars? Lean methodology is simple: identify value, and deliver it with as few steps as possible. 31. Crypto.com Hires Giuseppe Giuliani as the MD of the Crypto.com Exchange Giuseppe Giuliani has been appointed Managing Director of the Crypto.com Exchange, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency marketplace. 32. 5 Branding Myths to Stop Believing if You Want Your Startup to Survive Startup founders have a tremendous range of tasks: from product refinement and customer acquisition to pitch-decks design and conversations with investors. In such extraordinary environments, brand building is often far from being a priority. It's curious to notice that successful startups start working in this area even prior to their launch on the market. 33. Is Lumin PDF Safe to Use? A spate of data breaches in the past year has refocused user attention on online security, particularly on cloud platforms. 34. Netflix Tech Stack Has No Chill: How To Account for 15% of the World's Bandwidth Disclaimer: This is NOT a press release by Netflix. Just my honest review of tech that helps us binge great content without hassle. 35. Growing your Startup with Limited IT Resources Growing a startup business now almost inevitability means growing the infrastructure you’ve built your business on. Costly IT often forms the bedrock of this infrastructure – so what happens if you need to grow but you don’t have the capital to invest in sophisticated systems? 36. The Power of Tech Communities And how it led me to a Software Engineering job at one of India’s largest online grocery company. 37. Here's Why Journalists Won't Write About Your Startup The media is a key point of contact for the marketing team of any startup. As a tech journalist and freelance writer, I talk to hundreds of SMEs, startups, fortune 500 companies, investors and industry experts every year. I receive thousands of press releases and invitations to events and conferences. Many businesses do themselves and their product a real disservice meaning we can't or won't write about them. Let's walk through some of the most common mistakes so you can avoid them: 38. Being A Creator: Definition, Economy, Tools and More 39. How No Code ML Can Create an Impact on Businesses There’s a process for solving business problems via machine learning. If you Google “learn machine learning,” you’ll find a bunch of guides, online courses, and such that walk you through the coding languages of ML and the processes it takes to solve data predictions. You conclude it takes a lot of time to learn technical machine learning. 40. Understanding How Uber Works The taxi industry's revolution is divided into two parts: before and after Uber's existence. In this blog, we will look at Uber's business model. 41. Will the Travel Industry Bounce Back From Covid-19 Like it Did From 9/11? [Interview] "While Q2 2020 is expected to recover slowly, I’m personally expecting the major recovery to take place from Q3 mainly for domestic travel with a full recovery, including international travel, towards Q4." 42. How to Democratize E-Signatures Using Blockchain Technology We democratize digital e-signatures and make them public, so that all participants can unambiguously identify the contractors 43. Your Voting Power Ends Next Week Voting for BOTH Noonies and Startups for 2021 will end next week. 44. How to Scale a Business on AWS Lambda and Process Millions of API Requests per Month on a Budget My biggest fear was the database. 45. Fintech Talent Shortage Research : Risk of Inaction in 2020 Fintech companies are experiencing problems with finding the right IT candidates for open positions. The skills shortage has become a bottleneck to growth for many companies. Hiring tech talents in the US is time and money consuming. Find more details about the problem in the infographic below. 46. How Mobile App Developers Can Save Millions on App Store Fees Mobile app developers can now save millions on app store fees by using alternative payment channels. 47. No-Code is Eating the World Recently, Amazon released a new tool, called Honeycode, which lets customers quickly build mobile and web applications — with no coding required. This came a few months after Google’s acquisition of the no-code mobile-app-building platform, AppSheet. While these moves surprised many, they’re in line with a larger trend I’ve observed, one that’s growing strong in all sectors, even amidst economic turmoil. 48. Five Crypto Music Startups To Keep an Eye On Let’s have a look at some crypto music startups who are trying to disrupt the music business in one way or other. There were dozens of crypto music startups popped out in icomania of 2017. But many didn’t deliver or turned out to be outright scams and exit scammed the investors. I am listing only few startups which i know are in operational state and looks genuine. Still I can’t gurantee if these projects will deliver as promised so please do your due deligence if you think of investing in them. So let’s start with some crypto startups that maybe could have a chance to compete or replace Spotify or Youtube or Napster. 49. I Chose Serverless for My New Startup — Should You? I have seen cloud tech change a lot in my 10 years of experience. AWS and GCP were not the default choice a few years ago, and I have worked in companies that bought and installed physical servers. What a nightmare! And this is why trying out serverless was the natural next step for me. I think everyone should give it a shot, and I wanted to share my experience! 50. The Right Way to Build Things is to Build Things A few nights ago, I used the wrong pan to make dinner. 51. How To Protect Your Big Idea When Hiring a Freelancer Hiring freelancers or independent contractors is a great way to get specific tasks done without having to hire more full-time employees. This can save you time and money; you won’t have to go through a lengthy interview and hiring process or provide benefits like health insurance. 52. The Startup Action Framework Explained How to Take Your Startup from Foundation to Flourish 53. Future of Technology in Modern Education: Hallway Conversation 54. Blockchain is Not Trustless or Decentralized If you ask the average person in the blockchain industry what the benefits of blockchain are, they'll probably mention trustlessness and decentralization. 55. Is this New macOS Dock the Answer to Virtual Collaboration? Charley Ho is Co-Founder and CTO of Remotion, a virtual office that puts your hybrid or remote team on your desktop. 56. How to Evaluate New Ideas For Value? It is easy to know the value of a product or service which is used often and is accepted as something worthy to pay for. Everyone agrees gold coins are valuable even if they don’t know the current gold rate in their currency. 57. Why Startups Are Better To Work For Last fall as I started my last year at UCLA, I aggressively applied and interviewed for programming jobs. The decision agonized me for weeks and I devoured career guides and advice. And in the end, I chose a small 50 person startup over exciting companies like Facebook, Stripe, and Cruise. I basically chose less money for more work mostly because it was a startup. 58. Intro to SAFe®: Scaled Agile Framework® Scaled Agile Frameworks can take some figuring out. Let's understand SAFe. We'll see why to use it, its core elements and how it works. 59. 5 Emerging Climate Tech Startups to Watch in 2022 and Beyond Climate change is a global challenge that can no longer be denied, and technology is here to help. Meet 5 most promising ClimateTech startups to watch in 2022! 60. 5 Major Mistakes Startup Owners Make After Getting Funded Article focuses on five major mistakes Startup owners make after getting funded. 61. How The Capital Markets Industry is Being Innovated and Why You Should Be Happy About It The adaption of digital assets, along with blockchain infrastructures, has placed tremendous pressure on stock exchanges, marketplaces, and trading vehicles. 62. 20 Questions for Yearly Employee Reviews After scouring the internet and tapping into whatever it is I've learned about building teams and leveling up the purpose of work, I came up with 20 questions for the Hacker Noon team to reflect on the year behind and improve for the year ahead. Maybe they can help your startup or team too? So, I'm publishing them here. 63. Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups It can be hard for an early stage startup to get featured in tech news. But if hiring a PR manager will make a hole in the budget, what options do they have? 64. How Will DAOs Impact the Future of Startups? Do you believe DAOs will be the evolution of early-stage startups? 65. Building Trust And Security In A Collaborative P2P Marketplace - Why ID Verification Is Critical Of late, a growing number of users have been participating in the sharing economy. Whether you're renting an AirBnB, requesting a ride on Uber, or using peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders for a loan, the peer-to-peer marketplace is growing rapidly. 66. Smartlands Launches Fundraising Campaign on Seedrs Without any further ado we can say that this is the defining moment in the history of the Smartlands + Smartee ecosystem. And now it gives us great pleasure to announce that Smartlands + Smartee has now launched a private stage of the fundraising round on Seedrs - a leading equity crowdfunding platform for investing in startups and later-stage businesses throughout Europe. The private stage will go on for 5-7 days, you are welcome to participate, and as an early backer you will receive an Exclusive Golden Smartee Co-Owner Payment Card. In the case shares remain available post-private sale, the campaign will open to the general public so if early-stage investing is not for you we hope to see you later anyway! 67. Increase Your Conversions with these Pricing Models There are many pricing models that you can use to increase your conversions, here is a list of 5 pricing models you should be using. 68. How Apple Became A Way Of Life Job's infamous speech on marketing was, above all else, authentic. Before it was cool. 69. The Rise of Tech Influencers, Monetization, and the Future of LinkedIn Today, we share our thoughts on B2B influencer marketing, efficiently managing multi-channel distribution and the future of content creators on LinkedIn. 70. 6 Ways You Can Build and Maintain Strong Relationships With Your Partner Building and maintaining strong relationships can be a challenging endeavor. 71. #FoundersConnect: Marvin Coleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Raise Marvin Coleby is building Raise, an equity management platform with a vision for Panafrican unity. He shares his background, startup and experiences with me. 72. Why You Should Be Obsessed With Dogfooding How dogfooding has evolved from its humble origins as a marketing gimmick to a central part of tech companies' product strategy 73. 2022's 10 Most Promising Startup Ideas Are you considering launching a startup in 2022? We’ve put together ten innovative startup ideas that will inspire you to get started on your new business! 74. Sell Trust, Not Technology Trust is foundational to all human relationships. You put your lives in the hands of strangers every day, whether it's the water-control company, the barber, the taxi driver, or the train operator. 75. Why a YC Rejection Isn't The End of The World If you've been following tech entrepreneurs on social media channels, you've probably seen many people sharing their stories about getting rejected from YC—the famed startup accelerator in Silicon Valley. A few others shared their success stories, and the vast majority of applicants remained silent as the decision letters were rolled out. 76. More Startups Pivoting to the Home Office Workspaces are under the microscope again but how are tech workers affected by the flexible workspaces and sharing culture of startups? The office petri dish 77. An Introduction to MaaS; Marketplace As a Service 78. 3 Ways ChatGPT Has Dramatically Transformed Sales Processes in 2023 ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art language model that’s currently revolutionizing the way companies operate. 79. The Strong Game of Developer To Entrepreneur The title of CEO/Founder seems cool but it's all about burning our hands and heads by Hustling. It's not like a general race where once you run quick and finish before anyone else and win the game. To be honest, entrepreneurship is like slowly moving with high efforts for success. 80. Online "Skins World" Reaches $25B in Past 5 Years. What’s Next? Vlad Panchenko at the DMarket office ideating on in-game skin concepts. (Courtesy: DMarket) 81. My Path to Six Billion Notifications Sent In January 2019 I launched Truepush, a free forever platform for Push Notifications, on ProductHunt. The very next morning after trending as the “Product of the day”, the skyrocketing growth was set to take place in the next coming months. A lot of growth strategies were implemented and continuous feature updates were done covering the journey of one whole year. 82. Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash A case study for all software developers to earn with side hustle by using their skills to earn extra cash 83. Startups: Beware Of Bad Advisors The earliest phases of a startup’s journey are treacherous. Product market fit is elusive. Opportunities, when they appear, can come from too many directions. Your financial runway grows shorter by the day. Usually in these times, you rightly seek outside advice to ensure you’re moving in the right direction. 84. 4 Ways to Boost Your Buying Power For most businesses, “buying power” is a phrase reserved primarily for customers. In today’s ecosystem, however, each company is as much a buyer as it is a seller — and yours is no exception. Heading a successful organization is never cheap, so the more bang you can get for your buck the better. 85. What OpenAI’s GPT-4 Means for the Future of Software Engineering OpenAI's GPT-4 could impact 80% of US workers' jobs, but is the end for software engineers? 86. Lazerpay: An African Decentralised Dream African startup called Lazerpay is the blockchain and web3 solution to Africans banking problems since colonisation. They are a decentralised finance company. [87. Building End-to-End Digital Onboarding Workflows Using Low-code](https://hackernoon.com/building-end-to-end-digital-onboarding-workflows-with-low-code-solution-2nak3y9x) On average, organizations admit they have identified around three major time wasters inside their companies: 88. Ukrainian Tech Startups Carry On: How We Are Enduring The Invasion Though my life and the lives of all Ukrainians have drastically changed, we all stay strong and fight for our country on various fronts however we can. 89. Using Low Code Tools to Ship Products Faster In this era of digital transformation, the ability to ship products quickly is a precious trait. Embracing the changes in technology and the newest innovations is no longer limited to the high-flying startups in Silicon Valley. Now, every company is becoming a technology company in some way. 90. Story behind the Feelin App Feelin | Share what you feel 91. How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck” How to build a 'Killer Deck' investment presentation. 92. When Life Gives You Lemonade On July 2nd, 2020, a shockwave rippled across the technology landscape, as a few newly minted millionaires took stock of their fortunes. Simultaneously, individuals in Silicon Valley and New York met in private for celebratory cocktails. Major publications across the world reported the event including Forbes, Reuters, and the Financial Times. 93. How the F*ck Do You Get Started with AI—A Lesson From the Fight Club Google "AI" and you get over a billion results. Seriously. 94. 5 Successful Explainer Videos Examples Are you a newborn brand, startup, or even established company launching a new product? Likely, you are now looking for ways to attract your audience’s attention and gain their loyalty. Good news! There is a great solution to obey the customer’s hearts and instill strong associations with your brand — animated explainer videos. 95. How to Secure Your SaaS Application The Software as a Service (SaaS) model has been gaining in popularity in the business world in recent years as an alternative to on-premises software deployment. Also known as on-demand, hosted or web-based software, the model entails the delivery of cloud-based applications via the internet. The service provider is responsible for the service’s security, availability and performance so SaaS is a natural choice for businesses (especially small ones) that want to save on IT infrastructure installation and maintenance, as well as on software license purchases. 96. How to Win in Every Negotiation Lessons in Information Asymmetry When I first moved to San Francisco, I didn’t have a car. Who needs a car in San Francisco? And the parking is like $350 per month so that is a hard no. 97. Supercharge Your Team with the Right Project Management Tool As a compact team of two or three founders, it’s easy to stay organized… But when you’re doing well the team grows. Suddenly you’re managing a team of 5! Keeping track of everything, such as projects, tasks, new features, marketing campaigns, and more becomes much more difficult. 98. Why Do Startups Love Ruby on Rails? Why do so many startups choose Ruby on Rails over other technologies? 99. The Metaverse is Eating the World The metaverse started as the simple idea of immersive digital spaces. Now, it's taking off like a rocket with the likes of Facebook and Apple getting involved. 100. Community-as-a-Service Concept: How You Can Monetize Access 101. Li Jin: My Path to Venture Capital 102. COVID-19 State of Work: How is everyone coping with sudden remoteness? 🤔 I am sure you would have thought to yourself, "How has COVID-19 impacted our lives?" Particularly, just like me, you would be curious to know the impact on our work-life. 103. 5 Quick Productivity Tips for Busy Solopreneurs Not only do these productivity tips work, they also rhyme for easy recall. 104. 20 Questions for Yearly Employee Reviews After scouring the internet and tapping into whatever is I've learned about building teams and leveling up the purpose of work, I came up with 20 questions for the Hacker Noon team to reflect on the year behind and improve for the year ahead. Maybe they can help your startup or team too? So, I'm publishing them here. 105. How to Leverage Word-of-Mouth Marketing in 2020 What is word-of-mouth marketing? 106. The Markdown Test As an investor, I am focused on what I think of as ‘technical tools.’ That is, tools that either help developers build or deploy code, or tools that help pseudo-technical users do developer-like things. There are some edges for this where it’s hard to delineate what is/isn’t a tool for a technical user, especially in the collaboration space. In fact, much of my thinking here stems from the question, “so does this include stuff like Slack?,” which comes up a surprising amount in conversation. 107. What Are Generative Adversarial Networks and What Can They Achieve? [ELI5] Not long ago, the wider sentiment in the AI industry was that "AI can't be creative." Even today, some people hold to that view, though AI is being used to compose music, poems, sculptures, and draw paintings, like the one below: 108. Summarizing Youtube Videos and News/Blog articles I made a new app/service that lets users summarize the deluge of info that comes our way every day. Its unambiguously named MakeMySummary. 109. Dear Young Entrepreneurs: Skip College, Do This When I see a stereotypical graduation ceremony photo, I think to myself: "I hope the 6 years and $100,000 of debt was worth it." 110. User Personas in Product Management - Why They're Necessary Why a PM should care about the particularities of the users? Well, that is the irrelevant part of a product development, as you should know what the users demand. 111. Restaurant Table Side Tech: How OneDine Solving Chargeback Issue for Restaurants In the good old days, when you wanted to grab a bite to eat, you walked into a restaurant, swiped your credit card and bon apetite. Or you made your order by phone, then paid when you pick it up. Smooth process from start to finish. 112. 6 Books To Supercharge Your Startup Journey And Entrepreneurial Skills This time of the year typically involves cocktails at rooftop bars, stunning city views, vacations in quaint European countries, or relaxing on the beach with a book. While the first three may be off limits this year, reading is one pleasure we can still enjoy. Most entrepreneurs we know are voracious readers, so we decided to round up a list of books that will make Summer 2020 more enjoyable and productive. Whether you’re headed to the beach, the mountains or the living room, these six books are bound to offer good ideas and a dose of inspiration. 113. How Setting up a Company in the US Helps Startups Scale Hundreds of startup founders around the globe choose to incorporate their companies in the US to get access to the flourishing startup ecosystem. 114. How to Create an Effective Influencer Marketing Strategy for Your StartUp The power of influencer marketing can’t be denied. Although the industry is still relatively new, it is set to reach $10 billion by 2020. 115. The Best Leadership Advice? Don't Create Chaos One of the most harmful behaviors I’ve observed in ineffective leadership is a tendency to add chaos when one enters a room. Chaos comes in many flavors: A decision was reached about an important architecture question weeks ago, but someone suddenly insists that you revisit the project’s fundamental goals at the 11th hour. An executive insists that their project is most important, and pushes it onto the roadmap. Or maybe you leave a productive meeting without concrete next steps, and are right back where you started in a week. 116. How We Closed Our First Pre-Seed Round in 2 Weeks We got accepted into YC on the 9th of December 2019. Originally, we wanted to raise a pre-seed round before starting YC on the 6th of January. But at the same time, we didn’t want to incorporate the company in 2019 so we wouldn’t have to deal with the taxes for 2019. Call us lazy! One would say lazy is not bad, as long as it’s smart lazy! 117. Fundraising: No One is Going to Do It For You My "Tough Love" Talk To Founders Who Are Struggling To Raise Capital 118. Tokenized Assets and Europe: A Snapshot Issue No. 1 119. International Tech Sanctions: A Summary for Startup Founders In this article I'll give you a quick overview of the concept of international sanctions, how they work and how it may impact a FinTech company, especially from the standpoint of technical implementation and tools. 120. Why Decentralized Crowdfunding Could Be The Better Option Running a successful crowdfunding campaign in the cryptocurrency space has posed many roadblocks over time. Finding a solution to this problem will require a decentralized approach. Centralized crowdfunding is not what this industry needs right now. 121. Dot-Com Bubble 2.0: How Did We Get Here? An in-depth explanation of everything you need to know about current tech events. Especially Layoffs and loss of valuation. 122. Passion Economy is a Consumer Enterprization Movement 123. How Hacker News Home Page Got Us 300+ Stars on GitHub in 24 Hours Hacker News is said to be the Holy Grail for tech folks. There’s one thing that a company, startups in particular, wants desperately: RIGHT traffic for free. 124. Affiliate Marketing Tips for Beginners Companion advertising is exceptionally successful for those who understand what you are performing. As soon as you have become successful and are making a really good salary from this, look at inquiring your plan for a higher quantity of loan. 125. Say Goodbye to Scrum and Kanban: Welcome 6-week Product Cycle Up until pretty recently my company’s tech team managed its projects through a Kanban-board. In practice this entailed that we’d come up with a product roadmap for the 12 months ahead and would start working on this from top to bottom, moving tickets through the usual swimming lanes as we went. 126. How will Proptech change the way we deal with real estate? You've all heard of Fintech - a portmanteau of 'finance' and 'technology' - companies disrupting and changing the way we think of finance, from contactless payments to instant home loans. But what about its cousin Proptech? 127. Why You Need To Use Cloud Tech For Your Startup And What Mistakes To Avoid [Interview] The cloud has been a hot topic for the last several years. However, it is not always easy to understand how to use this particular tool because of information overload and massive marketing activities performed by vendors. 128. 5 European Healthcare Startups Thriving Amidst the Pandemic While a global quarantine became fatal for many businesses, industry sectors like mHealth, self-care, and wellness experience increased attention because of COVID-19. Today we are taking a closer look at MedTech startups that managed to use the pandemic as a growth booster, bringing a new level of value in the digital market. 129. 53% of People Think We Buy New Tech, Not Progress. They're Wrong. I did a Twitter poll to see what people think is the best approach to developing new products/services. The poll has been featured among people with startup or entrepreneurial interests. After looking at the results, I was surprised. 130. Fullmetal Alchemist and The Philosophy of Debugging Finally got through all the content around the much-hyped Fullmetal Alchemist in 2020, and I was not disappointed; quite the opposite. It evokes philosophical questions on the things we do and how we do them. So naturally, with software engineering for me. 131. How Adfolks Made the Pivot from Services to Product Unlike most cloud consulting companies that are US or EU based, Adfolks is a Middle East-based cloud-native engineering company that has been making great strides in recent years. This post is about their transition from a consulting services company to a product company. 132. In the Digital Economy, the HOW is More Important Than the WHY A clearly articulated purpose is only effective when accompanied with an authentic process. 133. 5 Hacks To Help You Keep Remote Teams Productive and Engaged Around the world, many of us are working from home because of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads. Whether you're working from home or remotely, it's an uncertain time. And it is also difficult to stay focused and productive. 134. Implement Authentication & Security Using SuperTokens in Your React and HarperDB App 135. 36 Questions Every Software Developer Should Ask Potential Employers “Do you have any questions for us?” the interviewer asks. This is your chance to find out if the company if a good fit for YOU. 136. Adopting a Mature Engineering Organization in Startups Have you heard of software companies struggling to go through the stages of business development? Yes, of course, all of them do. The CEO oversees the company, ensuring that there are enough funds and the team is set up to get the right things done properly. But this is not a one time phase. It is an ongoing challenge. The company must continue to develop to remain competitive and infiltrate new markets. 137. I Built a Tool to Help You Sketch Out an MVP Proposal in Minutes How would you go from an idea to a potential product? 138. Critical Necessities of the Venture-Backed Startup Once you’ve obtained the capital required to launch your startup, it’s time to look at fulfilling your technical needs. Do you have a secure web server? An IT security specialist? A reliable computer setup? These are all important, but there’s more. 139. How To Not Be Blockbuster (And Other Failures, Like Netscape And Sears) Starting a business isn’t an easy task, no matter how small it is. Unlike employees, entrepreneurs are faced with uncertainty ahead of them. In fact, a study found that 20% of small businesses fail in the first year, 30% in the second year, 50% after the fifth year, and 70% fail in their tenth year. However, it turns out that big companies aren’t immune to failures as well. 140. Creativity is the Heart of Cybersecurity Insights from a Q&A with Deflect’s Founder, Kevin Voellmer 141. How I Got 78 Criticisms on Show Hacker News for My Zoom Competitor Last month, I launched the app on Show HN. As a result, it got 82 points and 78 comments. Ranked in the toppest 10 of popular posts in a day also. Actually, we have pros and cons about it and people tend to criticize it more. Anyway, it felt so amazing that a lot of the people across the world visited my website and said hi to me. What an exciting moment! Today, I’d like to share how to develop and launch a landing page. 142. Agile is "The Best"! I was asked to answer the Quora question, “Why is the Agile model the best”. 143. How AI is Impacting the Digital Marketing Landscape Technology has always influenced the way a product is marketed. In fact, that’s how we went from traditional marketing to digital marketing. Now, we have more advanced technologies impacting the way digital marketing works. AI or Artificial Intelligence is one such example. 144. 10 Reasons Why Startup Fails There are a number of prominent startup examples that have been very successful in the past few decades like Facebook, Instagram, and Airbnb among others. But from these stories of success, quite a number of failure stories are left untouched. According to an estimate 9 out of 10 startups end up failing. Entrepreneurs publish post mortem online and they are quite haunting. The reasons for failure may depend upon various factors like insufficient funding, incompetent team, and lack of motivation. I have compiled a list of 10 reasons which have been the cause of startup failures. 145. "Borders are Getting Thinner, but Division Among Societies is Growing" An interview with the founder of Quixy, a no-code platform that helps automate processes for any industry and any function. 146. 5 Reasons Why Your Business Needs VR Today Virtual reality opens many new opportunities for businesses, but many companies are missing out because they don’t understand VR’s true potential. While some companies are pushing the envelope with VR implementation in their daily processes and gaining a competitive advantage, others are not even aware of what VR can do. This article will highlight five ways that VR projects can help your business. 147. Hiring Independent Contractors For Your Bootstrapped Startup (Source: NordWood Themes, Unsplash) 148. Ayo Akindele, Founder and CEO of Kyshi Interview with Ayo Akindele, of Kyshi, a payment startup for transnational money transactions. 149. Innovation Validation Without a Product A Startup Model for Corporate Innovation 150. Bye Bye Google: How I Botched My Company's Launch After Leaving I like to analyze my past work through the prism of evaluating my mistakes (I’m sure my therapist would have a field day with that one). I launched my first publicly available engineering project in early December and as George W. Bush once said, “Mistakes were made”. 151. 3 Books to Top the List on Digital Trends in 2021 3 Books to Top the List on Digital Trends in 2021. 152. What Makes A Venture Studio So Successful at Building Startups? As an increasing number of venture studios break into the entrepreneurial scene, it’s time to analyze what makes this model so competitive. 153. I Built a Mental Health App While Stuck in My Tiny Studio in NYC Mental health has been a rising issue lately since the pandemic and it caught my attention right away since I was going crazy being stuck in my tiny studio in New York City that has no view. Also, I was consistently looking for ways to help users on Goodnight Journal who expressed depression and anxiety through public journals. Some of the public journals really got me concerned and think more about features that I can implement to help them feel better. It kind of came naturally that I want to do something about it. I ended up playing around with a bunch of mental health and meditation apps out there and came up with the app called Happy. 154. Naming Your Startup: 6 Considerations for First Time Founders Naming your startup can be a tricky and time-consuming process. This article breaks down some tips and stories from VC Partners and CEOs to get you started. 155. What I Learned from My Betalist Product Launch In early April, my co-founders and I had a conversation about beginning the “beta launch” process for Phiona. We had recently finished up a pretty significant enhancement to the application that would add much more value to people who were looking to transform their data in specific ways. At this point, it was time to move from a more limited alpha testing phase to a more significant beta testing phase. 156. The Passion Economy’s Worklife Balance The top-earning writer on the paid newsletter platform Substack earns more than $500,000 a year from reader subscriptions. The top content\ncreator on Podia, a platform for video courses and digital memberships,\nmakes more than $100,000 a month. And teachers across the US are\nbringing in thousands of dollars a month teaching live, virtual classes\non Outschool and Juni Learning. 157. I'm Failing at Building a Startup and Here's Why - Part 1: The Problem The problems faced and the lessons learned working on a startup and launching an app. 158. 4 Cost-effective Ways to Find New Customers for Your Startup Here are four low-cost channels we discovered that would help you generate leads and take your startup to the next level 159. What Startups Can Learn From 5 Security Trends that Didn’t Exist 5 Years Ago Technology is evolving at an incredibly fast pace. An analog world wasn’t that long ago, when phones stayed on the wall, the internet was in its infancy, and seamless global connection seemed distant. Yet now we can summon cars from the mini computers in our pockets, jump on a real-time video call with someone across the world, and have our refrigerators order our groceries. 160. ‘Never Give Up’ is an Awful Startup Strategy Actually, it’s exactly the other way around. A startup, any startup, has too many opportunities and paths it can take. Business opportunities, technology opportunities, in marketing and of course with its product. So obviously, a startup must constantly give up on opportunities and possible paths. 161. How No-Code Can Save Your Startup The trick of being an entrepreneur is to extend your runway long enough to become profitable. If you haven’t nailed product-market fit by the time you run out of cash, the jig is up. 162. Legitify - Europe's first remote online notarization solution Legitify is an AI-powered solution using audio-video authentication that allows customers to notarize documents online remotely from anywhere. 163. Introducing Spark: Our New Early-Stage Launchpad for Startup Founders This year we have been quietly developing and launching our first micro-incubator programme at ucreate. Since 2015 we have been working with talented founders as their tech partner across a variety of industries and technologies. 164. What are the Reasons Behind Your Sluggish Business Growth Every entrepreneur wants to see his business making profits and growth. But, the sober truth is--not all businesses flourish. Running a successful business is not at all an easy affair. In addition to the investment of time and money, business owners have to be ambitious, careful and able to take calculated risks for running a successful business. 165. Why Nanoparticle Technology is the Key for a Clean Future with Kirill Gichunts, CEO at FuelGems How Nanoparticle technology is making the fuel industry clean. Innovative fuel additives reduce emissions by 8%, an Interview with Kirill Gichunts. 166. How Can AR Furniture Apps Simplify & Boost Sales: GFG Use Case AR furniture apps have proved its tremendous impact on business. Have you heard about Houzz AR app used by more than a million users? It made customers 11 times more inclined to buy an item and spend 2.7 more time on navigating it. So how can you create a robust app like this? What problems could you solve with another AR app? 167. Lean and Agile: Why Not Both? An Introduction for the Uninitiated If you aren't an educated and/or experienced tech person, a lot of question marks may pop up in your mind while looking at these two terms: Lean and Agile. Even if you are technically proficient, you may wonder what the difference between these two really is. 168. Meet The Entrepreneur: Gal Ringel, CEO, Mine PrivacyOps How Gal Ringel, co-founder and CEO of Mine Privacy Ops, deals with stress and tips that he has for other entrepreneurs trying to get their own startups going. 169. From Zero To $210K MRR in Five Months: Here's How Building a SaaS startup 170. If Virality Is What You Want, Be A Nepotist To spread, you want to get people to hear your story. 171. Top Industry Trends for AI Marketing Companies that embrace AI will be able to test, learn, and iterate much faster, raising the competitive bar for learning. 172. 5 Great Tools To Create an MVP Without Coding [Bonus Included] How to build a start-up or product MVP without coding 173. Why We Don't Want to Sign-up for The Paid Version Price-tags are the first filter. Obviously features and benefits are important, but one thing hasn't changed and that is in the majority of time: value is still the determining factor. 174. Everything is Impossible Before Someone Does It During the 1930s, there was a frenzy for mountain climbing in Europe, driven by some advances in technology, and a modernist zeal. Pre-eminent among these grand challenges, was the lust to climb the North Face of the Eiger, a mile-high sheer face of rock, the largest in the Alps, perpetually in shadow, and shrouded near the top by the dreaded “White Spider” ice field. 175. Meet The Entrepreneur: Alon Lev, CEO, Qwak Meet The Entrepreneur: Alon Lev, CEO, Qwak 176. What I Learned as an Entrepreneur in the Past 11 Years The past 11 years as an entrepreneur changed my life. 177. 7 Reasons Why Django Framework is a Perfect Framework for Startups The programming language and the main framework are often crucial for startups. Here is why we think Django is a wise choice. 178. Israel is Swiftly Becoming the World’s Leading AI Hub as Investments Continue to Surge in 2022 Israeli startups embrace AI across multiple industries with great success – meanwhile investment in these companies exceeded $25 billion in 2021 alone. 179. Why Business Owners Should Pay Attention to Sustainable Startups and Entrepreneurs Why sustainable startup initiatives are becoming more popular among younger investors and why business owners should take notice of this growing trend. 180. Link up With the Best Blockchain Development Companies in 2021 Although blockchain is a relatively young industry, many companies have emerged that offer Blockchain Development Solutions. 181. Cross Functional Teams Cross Functional Teams 182. 9 Startup Metrics For Tech Founders To Track In this post, you will find nine essential metrics that you should know about and measure. Your KPIs can change as your startup grows. 183. What Developers Should Expect From Working in a Startup We continue sharing our team's ideas and opinions. This time we talked with Alexey Simatov, our senior developer. He has come a long way and gained profound career experience in both startup and corporate. 184. Risk Aversion Kills Startups One of the most important things you can do as a startup, and in life, is be smart about how you choose to invest your time and energy. Every meeting you schedule, feature you decide to build, or bug you decide to fix is ultimately a bet. You are betting that your actions will ultimately result in generating or capturing more value as a company. 185. Bootstrapping A Marketplace: "Fake It Till You Make It" Strategy 186. What Will Happen to Zepto? What will happen to Zepto (India's 10min delivery startup valued at $900M)? 187. Scrum Methodology: A Quick Explainer Scrum methodology brings team members together to implement an agile\nframework for the successful completion of the task. Professionals love it because its unique features reduce the efforts of developers without declining their efficiency. It encourages learning and improving through experiences and mistakes where each team member sorts out any work-related problems. 188. It Takes a Village... You know the old saying right? It takes a village to raise a startup. Well, at least you need a team, a community, collaborations and supporters to succeed. Here’s how the young startup Marble.Cards works to grow its village. 189. Data Leak of $1B “Tech Unicorn” Gorillas Shows How Far Venture Capital Has Fallen VC money is spilling out onto the streets, and despite millions of dollars of investment tech companies still neglect their security. 190. Does Software Need to Solve Problems? “What is the problem your software is solving?” 191. A Genius, a Deceiver, or a Naive Dreamer? Deep Tech Explained In 1943, the American aircraft engineer Clarence "Kelly" Johnson received a call from the Pentagon: the US Air Force needed a fighter jet. Johnson ran Advanced Development Projects (ADP), a closed division of the Lockheed Corporation aircraft manufacturing company. It was located in a separate room, and only employees directly involved in the development of ADP could go in there. 192. Build an Effective MVP in 5 Steps — An Algorithm for Startups Imagine you have a business idea and it seems very good and feasible. No rush to order full cycle development with tremendous investments and the same uncertainty. Test your business hypothesis with an MVP. 193. How Regular Writing Practice Can Make You A Pro in Programming I’ve been coding professionally for around 5 years now and I’ve continued to work on my writing for more or less the same amount of time, although in a much smaller capacity. In this time, I’ve learnt to see some key similarities between the two crafts. Despite how different the two fields seem on the surface, I truly believe that working on my writing skills continues to have a spill over effect on my how I think about code as well. 194. Startup Interviews: Josh Aziz of TransferWise What's your background, and what are you working on? 195. [BREAKING] Pants Now Officially Optional — In Your New Limited Edition Hacker Noon Tee: 196. My way of dealing with Burnout as a Creative Freelancer Why the hell, suddenly I don’t enjoy illustrating and designing? What is wrong with me? Is burnout happening to me? 197. The Funding Ask Slide: How to Make it Better? Asking for money isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Ask for too much, and you can end up looking for funds for months or years on end. Fail to show ho 198. Goodnight Journal Introduction: Building the best online journal community Goodnight Journal was launched on Jan 1, 2013 and has been serving over 100,000 members in the world. It started as a side project and became a full time job when I decided to revamp the app and community completely. 199. Pros and Cons of Running a Managed Marketplace 200. Getting Into Tech: 7 Golden Tips For a Career Change If you are reading these tips on how to switch your job to IT, then below you will find some golden tips which I wish I had got at the start of my career back t 201. The Freemium Model's Reciprocation Effect Spotify is a music app, Adobe provides apps for creatives to draw and design, Fortnite is a game. These three products are completely different when it comes to what service they provide. But they all have same revenue model: a subscription model. To be precise: The Freemium Subscription Model. 202. A Letter of Encouragement to the Female Founders of the Future Surveys suggest that over a third of the world’s female entrepreneurs have experienced gender bias. Only about 6.4% companies have women CEOs. 203. Venture Capital: What is the Price of Freedom? Entrepreneurs love being their own bosses. They want to build a company that fits the mission and vision that got them started in the first place. Following one’s passion is very satisfying and, if done right, can make a founder rich. But building a dream is demanding, with endless hours of work and no vacations. 204. The Problem With Adam Neumann: When A King Wants To Be Rich If you're raising venture capital funding, expect to be asked the question, "Do you want to be rich, or do you want to be king?" Some VC's use those exact words, others will ask questions to find the answer, but nearly every VC wants to know if a founder is driven more by profit or control. 205. How An "Underdog" Founder Raised $4.7 Million To Build A Plastic-Free Grocery Delivery Service Zuleyka Strasner raised $4.7 million for her environmentally-friendly store Zero Grocery in two years. She shares her advice on fundraising seed rounds. 206. From Zero to Manic I am 36 years old and have long felt disconnected from the world. Not so much the natural world — that I’ve been lovingly drawn to and constantly in awe of as far back as I can remember. 207. Make it Sticky, then Acquire: 4 Pricing Lessons From My First 0-100 Users In an ideal world, the goal of any business starting up is to make money. In most cases, the profitability of a product is closely tied to how you as a product manager choose to price your product. Apart from building a product that provides real value to its customers, profitable monetization is the second most important aspect of running a successful business. 208. How Cutting Cloud Costs Can Help Startup Fundraising One key way that startups can become more attractive to investors is by reducing their burn rate — the rate at which they are spending money. 209. That Moment When You're Boarding a Flight Home, and Andreessen Horowitz Calls... Joseph Woodbury of Neighbor.com shares three pieces of advice on how to raise capital — from integrating yourself into the local ecosystem to being able to change your plans on a moment’s notice. 210. What Is an Open Statistics Page and Why You Should Have One? Online business in 2019 isn't what it was in 2000, or even just a few years ago. Things are changing. Starting companies isn't the same anymore. It starts with validation and goes through to running businesses. The old idea of companies being closed, unapproachable entities is coming to an end slowly. 211. So You're Planning To Pitch Your Startup W/O a Growth Strategy This Year? A month ago, I had the privilege to chat with a third-time founder with two successful exits under his belt. 212. 10 Important Use Cases of ERP For Businesses Wondering why your business needs a dedicated ERP system? Read to explore some important use cases of ERP for business growth and profitability. 213. The Future of Games Lies In Blockchain: An Overview of Our Gaming Platform The annual turnover of the gaming industry exceeds billions of dollars. E-sports events gather thousands of fans around the world. More and more gamers are trying to make games their profession, and new products are released every day. However, the more competition there is in the gaming market, the less truly unique projects can be found. 214. How to Support #WomenInTech As a 19-Year-Old Korean woman, my journey into the tech industry has been fraught with difficulties that many people are fortunate enough to not even be aware of. Though statistics vary, only 20% of the U.S. tech industry is female, though obviously we make up around half the work-force. According to a WEF Gender Gap report, the situation is even more difficult in Korea, where: 215. Find out Which Startup is Winning in Your City Vision, strength, determination, resilience… these are all key building blocks to moving the world forward. 216. Marketing with a Handicap: How to Promote Your Product on a Budget Marketing Advice for entrepreneurs in the FaceBook haters club. 217. 8 Efficient Ways to Monitor Employee Productivity Monitoring employees’ productivity is a key to success at any company, be it a startup or a huge enterprise. CEOs and HR Managers know how important employee tracking is. Some modern technology and classic proven methods will help you keep an eye on employees’ activity. Here’s the list of the best ways to keep track of your team’s productivity. 218. Airbyte's OKRs for Q1 2021 ?The team has had diverse experiences with OKRs. In this article, we'd like to share our learnings, as well as Airbyte’s OKRs for Q1 2021. 219. Why you Need to Hire a CTO-as-a-service Company Find out when and why you need CTO for your company. 220. Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos, and Fake-It-Till-You-Make-It Silicon Valley Startup Culture Did Elizabeth Holmes corrupt Silicon Valley, or was it the other way around? 221. This Is Software Engineer's Nightmare This is a true story of a software job turning into HELL. 222. Your Perception of Success is Wrong. Here's A Technical Representation to Prove It We often mix a state of being with personalities. Like being successful... Is success a personality of a person? or rather a state of a person at a given point in time. Here's a technical representation of such a model. 223. How To Build Your Startup Team Every tech company either big or small tries to find the right team for their tech startup since it is the most crucial thing for their success. Bringing the best tech builders can make a major impact in achieving the company’s goal. Failure in this can bring skyrocketing debt, failure in launching products hence will lead the company to face serious dysfunctions. It is a major strategic decision for any tech organization. So, while choosing them the following things should be considered 224. AI Is Changing The Future Of Online Dating Discover how AI-driven dating apps can help users escape information overload, avoid inappropriate content, and find compatible partners faster. 225. 7 Reasons Why Your MVP may Never Launch 226. Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon Sometimes a small gesture can go a long way in creating genuinely positive emotions for both gift giver, and gift receiver. 227. Why Digital Marketing Isn't Working for Your Tech Startup That are countless blog posts that extoll the benefits and power of digital marketing. There are even more that show you exactly how to do it. 228. 7 Essential Skills Every Entrepreneur Should Possess An entrepreneur is a proud name for people who have the courage and wit to kick off their business and cruise through the world of financial ups and downs. 229. On Product and Parkour Product, Parkour, and Pioneering: how the role of product management varies by stage of company 230. How Many Is "Too Many" Investors? Brex Founder Henrique Duburas Believes You Should Pack Your Cap Table With As Many Investors As Possible 231. Journey with my startup so far The many pivots of building a startup from a UK Founder 232. 34 Trending Startup Locations Based on 2021 Tech Community Polling Trending Startup Locations Based on Total City Vote Counts: 1. Singapore, 2. Los Angeles 3. Redwood City, 4. Chicago, 5 San Francisco, and so on... 233. 3 Lessons That I Learned From my Failed Indie Hackers Project Earlier this year, I shamelessly ripped off an idea and built an app for making printable place cards thinking I too could generate some passive income. 234. Mozilla Summer Startup Studio and MVP Lab TLDR: See mozilla.org/builders for more details regarding our summer programs! 235. Top 9 Business Valuation Calculators You Can Try in 2021 Here are the top 9 business valuation calculators you can try for your business in 2021. 236. Learn to build the best sales culture at your company in five easy steps. Sales culture is a pivotal element in driving the sales numbers crucial for any startup's success. Here are ideas on building a sales culture for B2B startups. 237. Passion Economy: Not All Communities Are Created Equal 238. How To Acquire Early Users Through Content Marketing As the cost of paid acquisition strategies continually rise, it’s more important than ever for brands to leverage content marketing within their digital strategy. 239. 3 Startup Positioning Exercises for Differentiation and Purpose Positioning is one of the most important steps after entrepreneurs finish their market, customer and competitive analysis. Knowing competitors plus their positioning, the target audience, the market trends along with the problems and challenges of the customers it becomes easier to position the product competitively in terms of value, audience and price. 240. 12 Product Design Principles While Working in Small Startups If you are aware of the values of carrying out the Product Design Process, then you are halfway through the success! 241. How the Right Problem Statement Can Save you From Unnecessary Work Try our problem statement guide to ease team collaboration & prioritization process. Develop a distinct workflow and bring order. Get synched and result-driven. Make your team understand what they do and why. 242. Interview with Jérôme Nagle, CEO and Founder at Ultimate Go-Getter Become Your Ultimate Self. A brand new app with unique assignments that help you get the most out of yourself. See how Ultimate Go-Getter got started and how you can get started. 243. Zoom's Desktop Client Banned by Google Google is joining the developing number of associations who've chosen to quit utilizing Zoom because of the security worries with the video-conferencing administration. 244. Planning Poker: Agile Estimation And Planning Made Easy 245. Why Startups Give The-Go-Ahead For Remote Employees Remote work has become a common practice across the globe. Even 5 years ago, the scenario was entirely different. Organizations were worried that this trend could tarnish their employees’ performance. However, as technology evolved at a rapid pace, so did everything else revolving around it. Now people at the workplace communicate more over Slack or Zoom than they do in person. It’s not a trend anymore. It’s a necessity. 246. The Problem With Promotion-Obsessed Cultures The problems with promo-culture 247. Be the Project Manager Your Team Needs With Good Gantt Chart Tools When you begin working on a complex project, the sheer number of tasks can be overwhelming. Especially if different tasks are assigned to different people on the team, and each has its own deadline. How do you keep track of who must do what and by what date? The answer lies in specialized Gantt chart software. 248. Top Marketing Tips for Startup Founders in 2021 There are countless strategies to apply for the marketing of any startup. Here some personal marketing tips for startup founders are shared to follow in 2021. 249. InvoZone CEO Furqan Aziz on Passion, Failure, and Monday Rituals This week, Furqan Aziz joins me on “Mondays with Entrepreneurs” to discuss how you can make a difference in the world and grow your business at the same time. 250. These Budding Startups Are Building Tech the Cannabis Industry Needs What are the top 5 tech startups that are driving the medical marijuana industry? Read to learn more. 251. Founders and MMA Fighters are More Similar Than You Think What if startup founders learning mixed martial arts - or mixed martial arts fighters found a startup. Takeaways of traversed startup journey and sports. 252. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC? In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them. 253. Thrilled to be Recognized as a Trending Startup in Jaipur, India Emizentech is recognized as one of the trending startups in Jaipur India in 2022 by Hackernoon. 254. Tel Aviv-Based Startup Frontegg's Founder Talks About the Company's Origin and Passion We spoke to CEO and Co-founder of the User Management development platform Frontegg about the origins of his company, his background and thoughts on the future. 255. From Graduating College to Raising $1+ Million Dollars in 9 months I was studying Mechanical Engineering in my final year at college in the UK when I joined my roommate and his friend in building an app called Cluttr they started developing in the Summer of 2017. 256. A Game-Changing Blockchain Startup for DApp Development with No Code Bunzz is the world's first platform that allows software developers and businesses to develop DApps (Decentralized Applications) in a few minutes without knowin 257. My College Startup Failed; This is What I Learned College is a great place, you make new friends, try new things, and have no shortage of homework. During my freshman year at Iowa State, aside from doing normal college things, I spent my time learning as much as possible about how people have made technology solve problems for society and everything that goes into making these ideas a reality. 258. Top 5 Machine Learning Platforms to Watch in 2022 Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) is a form of DevOps in a growing area. In this article, we'll discuss the top 5 Machine Learning Platforms to watch in 2022. 259. 4 Marketing Lessons I Learned the Hard Way To an aspiring marketer, the profession looks bright and sunny. Everybody starts with a dream of creating viral posts, but seldom it works. Hence a lot of disappointments and frustrations. 260. Warp: The Terminal For the Modern Developers Today, I’m proud to officially introduce Warp, a from-first-principles reinvention of the terminal to make it work better for developers and teams. 261. Top Guiding Principles on Growing your Startup You have a talented team, and your teammates both embrace your vision and are helping you shape a matching culture. Congratulations as these are two big ‘wins’ that many investors will rank above opportunity size. 262. #FoundersConnect: Interview with Yinka Adewale, the CEO of Kudi Peace interviews Yinka Adewale, CEO of Kudi, a Start-up that offers seamless banking services to communities in Africa. 263. Startup Interview with Kate L, NOWPayments Senior Marketing Manager NowPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept payments in 100 cryptocurrencies. 264. How COVID-19 Has Impacted Media Consumption by Generation Due to the frenzy of pandemic-included quarantines, it’s no surprise that media consumption has seen a massive increase. People’s time that would have otherwise been spent perusing malls or going to live events, is now being spent on the sofa. 265. What An Investor Needs to Feel to Say Yes to Your Startup A Previous VC Reveals What Matters More Than Your Pitch Deck. 266. Why the Southeast Is a Great Place to Launch a Startup When considering where to launch their startup, many entrepreneurs naturally think of the “Innovation Hubs” of Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and New York City. After all, that is where the deals are, right? Well, they’re not the only places where companies are being launched and receiving game-changing investments. 267. Startup Interview with Changsu Lee, Allganize's Founder and CEO This interview with Changsu Lee, founder and CEO of Allganize, Inc. goes into details the main reasons why he started his AI NLU company back in 2017. 268. Startup Interview with Brady Harris, CEO, Dwolla, Inc. Dwolla, Inc. is an Iowa-based fintech company helping innovative organizations digitally transform their payments. 269. Why microcopy is vital for startups & large businesses alike. Brands usually skip microcopy without realising that it boasts enormous potential. After all, it is the smallest of details that make life worth living. 270. What a Baby Can Teach You About Adulting at Work What I’m trying to say, is that despite my best efforts; I’m not much of a people person. 271. Why Your Startup Needs to Spend Money to Make Money Often in the startup world, you need to spend money to make money. My business partner, Roz Lemieux, and I raised our second round of funding, Series A, on the strength of our belief that we could expand the appeal of our product, Attentive.ly, to the private sector. 272. Goodtalent is the Startup of the Year in Lagos, Nigeria Goodtalent wins best startup, Lagos, Nigeria 2021 273. Opening a Bank Account is Still A Hurdle for Crypto Startups If you’re a crypto startup dealing with stubborn institutions, you’re not alone! 274. 3 Ways To Make Sure Your Startup Isn’t Successful Startups that focus on the wrong priorities are likely to fail. 275. Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question What is Canva? Canva is a software product that helps designers of any skill level to create media 10x faster. 276. Five Tips for Applying to YC 2021 Tips and resources for applying to Y Combinator 277. Whether You Think You're The Next FAANG Or Not, You're Right In the words of Henry Ford, “whether you think you can, or you think you can't– you're right.” 278. The Top 100 Trending Startup Cities HackerNoon open sources original data about where startups are trending relevant to population in cities all around the world. 279. Nine Lessons I Learnt Over Nine Years Running A Company I sent the following note to the Sift team today. I’m also sharing it here in case it’s useful to others. 280. Fundraising In A Falling Market Might Be A Good Opportunity For Startups And Investors Raising capital is crucial for any startup, regardless of overarching market conditions. 281. CMOs Need To Develop 5 Key Skills in 2021 Here are five key skills needed for the modern CMO to succeed including the ability to be data-driven and an understanding of digital transformations. 282. Technology Trends for 2021: A Forecast from Hacker Noon’s Top Writers I asked 10 of Hacker Noon’s Top Contributors to weigh in with their strategic tech predictions for 2021 — you can expect a 14-minute briefing on everything from recession startups and (self) edtech, to AI applied to end Covid-19 and the commoditization of Machine Learning. 283. What Will VC Investment Look Like in the Year Ahead? The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment. 284. How We Automated Our Fitness Instagram Our website Bulk Hackers interview people who do great in fitness. A big part of the online fitness is Instagram, so just like everybody else we have an Instagram account. 285. 3 Ways To Reach the C-Suite You can find your way to success from an entry-level to an executive-leadership position. You just have to take the route that compliments your attributes best 286. Startup Interview with Alex Cojocaru, CEO of Licenseware Licenseware is the first open app ecosystem for software license management. Reduce software costs and manage licensing risks, PAYIG, completely modular. 287. From blueprint to construction : How to build a Startup The road to success is always under construction. And nine 9 out of 10 roads trying to merge onto it wind up with “Road closed” sign on them. 288. Should You Ever Build a Startup with a Friend? 289. Importance of Accessibility Tech and the Tech Trends Helping Millions of People Why Accessibility Tech Is So Important and what Tech Trends Are Helping Millions Of People 290. B2B Tech Startups That Ignore Multi-Cloud Restrict Their Customer Reach Opportunities The pitfalls of building a B2B solution on only one cloud platform is that the application design becomes rigid and makes it difficult to later extend it to support other cloud providers. 291. 5 Reasons Why Your Startup or SMB needs a VPN Conversations about VPN servers for business applications usually come down to on-premises solutions for large corporations with several international offices and thousands of employees who require access to shared intranet. On the other hand, cloud-based VPN services often cater to private customers looking to stream their favourite TV shows while travelling, or to circumvent the Great Firewall. 292. 4 Lean Marketing Strategies for Disruptive Startups Startups rarely have money to throw around on ostentatious marketing strategies. 293. Zoom, and the Rise of the Freeterprise Business Model A freeterprise is a combination of free and enterprise where free professional accounts are driven into the funnel through the free product. As the opportunity is identified the company assigns the free account to a salesperson within the organization (inside sales or fields sales) to convert that into a B2B/enterprise account. 294. What is Online Gifting And How This Market it Disrupted by New Tech Recently, online gifting has become a hot topic in many media. Journalists and bloggers are discussing the new potential market, its volume, and emerging trends. I decided to tap into the subject as well and study some numbers, global problems to be solved there, and what technologies can do it. Let's go! 295. The Quintessential Work of Remote Developers Building and supporting software does not require you to be in the office every day. Companies like GitLab, Digital Ocean, CircleCI, InVision, and Stripe have realized that remote work gives them a recruiting and productivity advantage over the competition. 296. Growing a Startup Without the Bank: Comparing Equity & Revenue-Based Funding An entrepreneur needs a roadmap for growing his or her business into the “next big thing,” but the road ahead is a dead-end path without capital funding. 297. 7 Reasons Content Marketing Is The Lifeboat Of Startups Today we are living in a generation where talent and ideas are being\nvalued more than anything else (fortunately!). There was a time when businesses were only for the people who either have a legacy or a bag full of money. 298. Innovative Caregiver Startup Wins Startup of the Year in Union, New Jersey Thrilled to be recognized because I-Ally is a labor of love. 299. Slide by Slide Analysis of My $1.4 Million SaaS Seed Funding Pitch Deck See the actual pitch deck we used to raise our 1.2M seed round including my comments on each of the slides, feedback from VCs, and pitching tips 300. D2C101: Lessons Learnt From Studying Most Successful Brands Retail as an industry is one that is so core to how we live our lives, but is often ignored when thinking about innovation and disruption. When I set out to start this series on D2C brands, I wanted to figure out why we should care about the evolution of retail, and what the new face of this industry looks like. In part 1, I set out to answer the first part of this fundamental question. 301. How to Raise Funds Successfullly 3 Tips from VC-Turned-Entrepreneur Lewis Gersh Lewis shares lessons learned from his time on the other side of the table as a VC of Metamorphic Ventures. 302. The Reddit Rollercoaster Underlines the Changing Nature of Social Media The Reddit vs Wall Street movement is more than a fluke. 303. Why Indie Products Differentiation Is Important And How To Achieve It Analyzing how successful indie businesses are able to differentiate themselves. 304. How I Built a Technical Writing Company: An Interview with Karl Hughes. CEO, Draft.Dev Learn how Karl went from startup CTO to full-time technical writer in 2020. 305. Financial Products That Combine The Innovation and Purpose: The Choice of Conscious Consumers Consumers look for products that enable them to contribute to sustainability. Banks and fintech companies can address this need with innovation. 306. From Zero to 45k Users: How We Created a Chatbot To Track Airfares Everything started when my mate was going on a vacation to Spain. Every single day, he checked the airlines’ websites to find the cheapest ticket and manually monitored prices of a certain flight. All these attempts were tedious, humdrum, and time-consuming for him. 307. Are People Willing to Pay for Your Product? Here's How to Find Out The first step in validating a product idea is not to build a MVP. 308. 8 Steps to Successfully Marketing Your App Marketing is a simple strategic technique to win over people, this can sometimes be the hardest thing to decide on. With the power to click on personal interests and desires, marketing can provide good respect for the product. 309. Top Ten Startup Ecosystems in the World 2019: Flat Earth Ahead We skipped last year, but this year SparkLabs Group is back with our fourth\nrankings and report of the Top Ten Startup Ecosystems in the World. 310. How to Leverage Machine Learning to Improve AdWords Efficiency Recent issues surrounding racial inequality in the United States have led to direct action in the digital marketing world as well. More and more companies are pausing their Facebook ad campaigns because of the social network’s inaction on discrimination and hate speech. 311. 3 Benefits of Low Touch SaaS from a Product Manager's Perspective I am a Stripe fanboy. Back in 2014, I remember being mighty impressed at the ease with which we were able to implement a seemingly complicated thing - the billing infrastructure at Zinrelo - using Stripe. Right from the discovery to on-boarding, the API docs to the error messages, everything with Stripe was a cakewalk. And not a single time did we have to interact with a human being at Stripe’s end. After a couple of years, I had a similar experience with another product - Intercom. Integrating Intercom and the whole product experience in general was exceedingly simple requiring no human interaction. 312. Building an E-Sports Empire: How John Fazio Took Nerd Street Gamers from Bootstrap to $25 Million John Fazio built Nerd Street Gamers into an in esports and gaming infrastructure by finding premier investors who align strongly with his vision. 313. Japanese Quantum Computing Startup Has One Eye On The Future The Japanese are good at most things. Now they’re starting to find their feet with the hardest of hard tech niches around 314. Teylor has Been Named Startup of the Year 2021 in Zürich An interview with Patrick Stäuble, founder and CEO of Teylor, a Hackernoon startup of the year 2021 315. Fintech Is Dead: All Hail Insurtech Wall Street. Tokyo. London. Shanghai. Hong Kong. 316. Our Hospitals Are Overrun: How We Made a COVID-19 Bot to Help Out COVID-19 Prescreening SMS Bot 317. 5 Easy Steps to Name Your Startup Business When you’re starting out as an entrepreneur you may not think twice about your startup name, but a brand name has the power to make or break your business. 318. Use Consistency To (Remotely) Lead Your Startup Through A Pandemic Since we're in a unique and ever-evolving working world of the future far sooner than expected, I thought I'd share some of the lessons I've learned in how best to keep consistent and guide your team through turbulent times. 319. From Playing Music in the Street, to Creating Two Companies: Spanish Academy and a Marketing Company My story begins when I was 16. I've always considered myself an ambitious person, always wanting to do things differently and be financially self-sufficient. At that time, I lived with my parents. I was still studying and the weekly money that my parents gave me was not enough to cover my weekend expenses. 320. 5 Non-Obvious Lessons We Learned From Launching ITEMSY On Product Hunt 321. Busting Data Science Myths: "You Need a PhD, Extensive Python Skills, and Tons of Experience" DJ Patil and Jeff Hammerbacher coined the title Data Scientist while working at LinkedIn and Facebook, respectively, to mean someone who “uses data to interact with the world, study it and try to come up with new things.” 322. To Remote Work or Not to Remote Work? That is the Question 🤔 Every once in a while people approach me and ask what it takes to start working remotely, so I figured I could turn my talk into a short post. 323. Everything you need to know about YCombinator S19 startups It is not a secret to anyone that YCombinator is the most successful accelerator in the world. They have made well over 2,538 investments. 324. Cash Rules Everything Around Me [Writing Prompts For Startup Founders] Are you a startup founder? Consider filling out these writing prompts so readers can get to know your company better, and it's a great way for others to learn. 325. How to Print Your Tweets onto Tshirts Tech Startup Allows Customers to Easily Print Any Tweet on a T-Shirt 326. 7 Things Tech Entrepreneurs Should Know Before Starting a Business To start your own business or a startup you don’t need to have a degree in business specialization or business experience. All you need is to know how business works and do proper business planning. 327. How Does Stockholm Syndrome Look in the Corporate World? The Stockholm syndrome is an emotional response that happens to some abuse and hostage victims when they have positive feelings toward an abuser or captor. 328. Joey Poareo Explains How Blockchain Can Revolutionize and Speed Up Scientific Innovation Interview with Joey Poareo, co-founder at InuYasha, a decentralized incubator accelerator fund that uses uses DAO governance to speed up crypto projects. 329. Food Tech Stories: Amazing Dahmakan [Part 1] Dahmakan is a food-tech startup in Southeast Asia that carries a composed way to deal with food delivery. The organization offers chef-made meals at a cost lesser than other eateries. 330. Six Tips to Build Awareness for Your Tech Startup You have built a tech startup to provide an outstanding solution, but it is not necessary that all the people will understand your idea in the beginning. 331. How To Say "No" At Work Without Sounding Like A Jerk “No” is often equated with being mean but “no” isn’t about shutting projects and people down. Here's how to say no in a corporate setting without sounding rude. 332. Is Saga the future of stablecoin and a new monetary regime? [Interview with Ido Sadeh-Man] The most essential difference between Libra and Saga is a governance mechanism. In Saga, the owners of the currency and its "fate" so to speak are the SGA holders. Saga has a built-in democracy to prevent the case of plutocracy. 333. Is Upwork The Next Wework? What do Upwork and Wework have in common? 334. Technical vs. Non Technical Marketers: Why You Need Both In 2015, I had the chance to work closely with the CMO of a $100 million company. As CMO, this individual was an extreme “performance marketer”, leveraging SQL and database skills to drive metric-driven performance to clients and his company. If something wasn’t backed by data or metrics, it was dismissed. It was my first taste of technical digital marketing. 335. How To Design Die-Cut Stickers? Stickers are a unique form of advertising as they can capture the interest of the audience and can go viral. They are similar to pay-once banner advertisements. Just create it once, and it will stay included under your customers’ favorite items like laptops, notebooks, stationery, cars, etc. 336. Succeeding In Challenging Times: Marketing During The Coronavirus [An Overview] COVID-19 has turned the whole world upside down. It’s changed our personal lives, our businesses and the way we spend our days. No matter where we live, what we do, our race, nationality or status, everyone has been impacted in some way. The uncertainty created by this rapidly deepening global crisis has left all of us vulnerable to anxiety, stress and worrying about the future. It’s no wonder that everyone — including technology and blockchain companies — are re-evaluating the way they do business, revisiting their budget and expenses and modifying their operations. 337. The Two Biggest Mistakes Founders Make While Trying to Raise Venture Capital First-time founders reach out to me via Twitter for general fundraising advice or for deck review, and over time I noticed a common pattern amongst those who have trouble raising money. The two biggest mistakes appear to be rooted in poor assumptions about raising venture funding in the first place: 338. 6 Best Digital Marketing Strategies for Startups In the world of business, challenges have always been higher for startups, especially in recent years when a number of competitors has surged drastically. This is the reason why many businesses are shutting down within a few years, despite being laced with great unique ideas, a skilled team, and enough funds. 339. Tech for Good: Vertical Farming 100 years ago, if you suggested that climate change would one day threaten our way of life, you'd be laughed off the stage. Today, climate change is increasing global hunger and bringing 100 million people into poverty by 2030. 340. 6 Essential Steps to Build a Blockchain Startup Blockchain and crypto startups are on the rise. What do you need to know before starting your own business in the space? 341. Is "Crypto For Good" Real Or Just Hype? In these early days of the blockchain industry, wild claims are thrown around left and right, whether it's that "blockchain will capture $10 trillion by 2027" or that it can "eradicate poverty." Another claim is that blockchain can be a powerful tool for social good, spread by the likes of IBM and Stanford. Let's separate the wheat from the chaff and ask, is "crypto for good" legitimate, or just another speculation? 342. Why Startups Should Focus on Revenue And Innovation, Not at SEO The success-killer for most startups is not running out of cash. It’s running out of time. 343. Make Your Way Out Of Developer’s Block 👨💻 344. Synchronous Communication is the New Cocaine in Silicon Valley This blog from Paul Graham beautifully articulates why meetings kill productivity for people in the "maker's schedule": 345. 6 facts about Scrum you need to know before you consider adopting it As the popularity of Scrum grows, so do the expectations and myths surrounding its capabilities. Exaggerated expectations often incur serious disappointments. In this post, I’ll attempt to objectively evaluate Scrum’s real capabilities, advantages, features, and, of course, limitations. 346. Should You Incorporate Your LLC in Delaware or Wyoming? [Deep Dive] So you’ve decided that a limited liability company (LLC) is the best structure for your new venture. The next biggest challenge is choosing the best state to form your LLC. 347. Busting AI Myths: "You Need Tons of Data for Machine Learning" Leading researchers like Karl Friston describe AI as "active inference" —creating computational statistical models that minimize prediction-error. The human brain operates much the same way, also learning from data. A common argument goes: 348. Background BLE scan in DOZE mode on Android devices Hi there! We are the Navigine team. For 8 years we have been providing integrated positioning mobile technologies that enable advanced indoor navigation and proximity solutions. Today we decided to open the doors to our technology and talk about how to scan BLE devices when the Android application is killed and in background mode. 349. Innovation in The Yachting Industry: What to Build in a Not-So-Known Industry What's the main digitalization trends in the yachting industry and points to specific areas of improvement where AI-based solutions should be applied? 350. For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. 351. Nanotechnology in Clothing A new kind of fashion has hit the fashion industry called nanotechnology. From active membranes to heat protection, you don't want to miss out on these pieces. 352. Q&A with Brendan Playford, Founder of Masa Finance 353. You Don't Know What You're Spending Your Time On Unless You Start Tracking It Think you know how you’re spending time? I’m not sure.\nDo you often panic if you haven’t finished a task on time or just don’t have enough energy left? 354. Launching a Sex Therapy App During Covid How we quit our jobs in the midst of the pandemic and launched a sex & relationships app to help partners discuss sensitive questions in a playful way. 355. Starting a SaaS Business During Covid: My 5 Year Journey In September 2020, I went all in working for myself. The COVID Pandemic and my cushy engineering manager job made it a hard decision. However, it wasn't one I made overnight. In fact, It took me five years to wrap my head around it. I can divide that time into three entrepreneurial seasons of my life. Each season taught me essential lessons that provided enough insight into changing the course of my career. 356. Lessons From the WeWork and Blue Apron Hype Startup founders' dreams are often filled with massive fundraising rounds, IPOs, and high valuations, and their nightmares with crashing stock prices and angry VCs. WeWork and Blue Apron have long been the type of company many founders look up to, but they seem to be facing their demise in 2019. How do companies with so much initial promise crash and burn so quickly? And how do we avoid the same fate? 357. A Manual For Leading Scrum Teams To Maturity If teams are not disciplined about the process, or not technically mature enough to actually deliver the work committed to a sprint, scrum processes are bound to fail. 358. The Trek of a Solo Founder The first time I’d considered working at a startup, I was still in college, commuting from my parent’s house to save on student loans. 359. YellowCard, The Crypto Ambition of Africa This article is about a Web3 company called YellowCard that has a crypto exchange app platform for bitcoin, ethereum and others, based for the African market. 360. Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies for 2023 As the NFT sector expands, entrepreneurs have a choice to make. Especially if they plan to enter the NFT space. 361. LLC vs. Corporation: What’s the Best Structure for Your Startup? Source: Zuza Gałczyńska, Unsplash When starting your own business, it may be challenging to choose between an LLC and a Corporation. Here is some information that may make the decision a little less taxing. 362. How Discord Became the Most Successful US Consumer App in the Last 5 Years I recently came across this very interesting Twitter thread which claims that: 363. I Quit My Job at the Age of 36 to Be Happy Hi! my name is O. I am the founder of Goodnight Journal, where people come to write their own private and public journals. In this blog article, I want to share my own story about quitting my job and working on the app that I’m passionate about while traveling. 364. Running a Nonprofit: Gary Vee Interviews Scott Harrison, Founder & CEO of Charity Water This inspiring video covers Scott’s background story, why he decided to “quit being the worst guy he knew” and start working to serve others through his work at Charity Water. 365. A Primer to Fundraising Basics And How To Become Pitch Perfect Often one of the biggest obstacles to starting a business is finding the capital to get your idea off the ground. Those who cannot turn to their own personal savings or borrow funds from family members or friends must turn to investors, funding organizations, or bank loans to raise startup funds. 366. Here Are 4 Easy Ways to Be Useful in Your Startup Life is not a race, but startups are. You have to add value to the market before the runway is up. Success and failure are binary. 367. 3 Examples of Lead Generation Activities For B2B & SaaS Companies Here are some examples of innovative lead generation activities that will skyrocket your sales in 2020. Triggered Messages From Chatbots 🤖 368. An Interview With Fabian Vogelsteller: Founder of ERC-20 and LUKSO While Vitalik Buterin is the most well-known name in the Ethereum space, the birth of Ethereum was a collaborative effort, as were later developments like ERC-20. Fabian Vogelsteller is one-such early Ethereum developer and thought leader on blockchain technology. He has built many Ethereum user and developer-facing projects including the Ethereum Mist browser, the Ethereum Wallet and web3.js - the Ethereum’s space most used JavaScript library. Together with Vitalik Buterin, he proposed the ERC20 token standard, which initiated the world ICO wave and redefined investment and crowd ownership as we know it. Today Fabian is leading the concept, design, and development of the LUKSO Blockchain. 369. How to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Business from Scratch Without Investing in Marketing Anton Tkachev, the founder of Browsec VPN, explained how he built a successful business without relying on marketing investments. 370. 4 Innovative Email and Instant Messaging Platforms in 2022 We will explore a list of the most efficient platforms for collaboration and communication that may be utilized in today’s hyper-digitalized world. 371. How To Use UTM Parameters To Correctly Identify Your Website Visitors As I was looking for ways to grow the Smash Notes daily newsletter, I began researching which of the traffic sources were actually converting to signups. In the process, I learned a few things about Google Analytics, so much so that even Google Analytics team found it worth sharing. What I know now about GA is incredibly simple, but completely underutilized way to analyze, to segment and to grow your audience. Here it is. 372. How to Get Everyone on the Same Page Chaos. 373. AttachBack So Far: The Story of My Early-Stage Startup Can a brand new startup forever change the way we use our phones? I think I know the answer. In this post, I’ll share the story of my fledgling startup that aims to do just that. 374. An Intro to AI Startups for Complete Beginners AI Startups have set the ball rolling for a revolution in multiple industries: Find out how to get billions of dollars from investors for your AI startup. 375. How to Ensure that the Product Satisfies the Product/Market Fitness. One of the most common questions asked by up-and-coming entrepreneurs is “ What matters most for a startup’s success? ” 376. How Startups Can Increase Profitability & Productivity Through Time Tracking Have you ever wondered how time tracking can invest in your growth and raise the bar of your profitability? Investing every inch of a cent into production has always been crucial for the survival of thriving startups. 377. 8 ways to communicate your ideas to your development team 57% of projects fail due to poor communication. To make a project successful, every team member should communicate with each other to be on the same page. 378. Why Working Remotely Normally Works, and Why This Isn't Normal Under normal circumstances, the switch to remote work can benefit teams and companies. his sudden switch was unprecedented, and challenging to navigate. 379. Is There Actually a Problem with Hiring Fintech IT Talents? CTOs have a broad range of important responsibilities within tech companies; recruiting should not be one! 384. Startup Interviews: Nimrod Hoofien of Gusto Nimrod Hoofien is the Head of Product Engineering at Gusto, the people platform that enables small businesses to pay, onboard, and insure their teams. Prior to Gusto, Nimrod led people engineering as Director of Engineering at Facebook. 385. How to Name Your Startup I’ve always found naming things to be particularly challenging. That is because a bad name is way worse than a good name is good - naming your car the “No-Go” (as the Chevy Nova was in Spanish) is far worse than a decent name like the Passat is good. Naming is, unfortunately, a negative sum game. 386. Everyone Should Have A Decentralized Company On The Blockchain Metis, a decentralized framework to support the creation and management of decentralized companies, has announced that Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of CasperLabs Medha Parlikar is joining the team as an advisor. The partnership comes ahead of the launch of the Casper network mainnet scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. 387. 4 Focus Areas for New Engineering Managers Who Give a D.A.M.N. Management is just doing The D.A.M.N job: providing Direction; fostering Alignment; maintaining Motivation, and making sure there's No Blockers. 388. New Forms of Collateral Arrive To Diversify DeFi So far, the only trustworthy collateral in the crypto space is BTC and ETH. Stablecoins became a trend because they can also be used as collateral for loans and expand the balance sheets of services such as Maker and Compound. To expand credit in the crypto market, new forms of collateral are needed. 389. The Importance of Focusing on User Experience 10 years. For 10 years I have been working with data. I still remember those first days when we didn’t even have that much data to work with, then Google Analytics came in and changed the way we track users. I remember the rise of apps and the attribution tools that followed to help us understand how the user found us. Compared to 10 years ago, we have become even more clueless about our users, and the worst part is that we still make decisions based on emotions – despite having so much data to support us. 390. I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed) A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software and winning hackathons. 391. 23 Creative Ideas to Boost Employee Retention at a Low Cost Here are 23 employee incentive ideas that small businesses can start using today including letting employees listen to music, sending thank you notes, and more. 392. 6 Ways to Know if You're Ready to Lead 2 Startups Simultaneously In this article, entrepreneur and dual-CEO Misha Rudominski offers his expert advice on running two companies at the same time. 393. Overcoming Imposter Syndrome in the Technology Industry Hacker Noon Non-Technical Founder Podcast- Episode 53 Zack Hurley 394. Social Platforms Without Paid Ads In today's digital world, it feels like we need to be constantly tuned-in to countless flows of information. Ironically, we end up remembering less and with a shortened attention span, resulting in a lose-lose for consumers like us and also advertisers. In fact, "the fifth-highest cause of stress in peoples’ lives is advertising." 395. Founders Interviews: Stephen Cavey and Peter Duthie of Ground Labs 396. How Recession May Impact The Tech Hiring As recession fears continue to mount, recruiters are preparing to face hiring conditions not experienced in over a decade. 397. [Interview] How Technology Is Reshaping Transportation: Trends and Challenges Why will more people switch to cars as their choice of transportation? When will all vehicles become self-driving? I had the opportunity to sit down and talk about these issues in greater detail with Alexander Sapov, the CEO of GetTransfer.com, one of the biggest airport-to-city transfer providers. 398. Introduction to Circuit Breaker Pattern: How to Build Better Software In any application, different sets of services/third-party APIs communicate either asynchronously (out of score from current context) or synchronously or sometimes both (rare cases). 399. How We Iterated on 10 Ideas in a Month After a discussion (that lasted 30 seconds, as it was an obvious decision for us), we decided to share our complete journey with our new startup, Dataline, with as much transparency as possible. Learnings should be shared! Anybody can leverage our journey, and it’s also a good way for us to take a step back and understand what we did right and what we could improve upon. So here is our first story: how we iterated and sorted through 10 ideas in our first month of working on a new startup. 400. How I started my IoT Company A biological marvel, the human itself known as homo sapiens. In the Latin language, it stands for a wise man. A wise man that survived about 200,000 years of evolution and extinction. There are many perspectives towards its survival and today I would like to share my perspective, slightly vague but different. There is a concept of what drives you that has become popular within the last decade. Certain presumptions about the driving force are based upon raw emotional aspects such as passion and rage. I find to myself that these aspects are reactions to our stubbornness to keep on going on but the negative aspect is that these reactions are short-lived and eventually man settles with peace. I would like to share a certain experience in a short period of my life that has produced results beyond my expectations. It is a small story of how I created my IoT Device converted into a product and made a company out of it. 401. Why Women Are Paid Less: Reflections on a Netflix Episode of 'Explained' The Gender Pay Gap can be interpreted differently by different individuals on the basis of the lens through which it is viewed. In recent times, pay equity has been thrust under a glaring media spotlight. The #MeToo movement of 2018, which began as an exposé of sexual harassment and assault, cascaded into the analysis of various prominent issues, one of which being gender inequality in workplace, encompassing not only pay inequity but also barriers to advancement and representation of women in leadership. 402. From Minimum Wage to $75k a Year: Making Google Sheets From Minimum Wage to $75k a Year making Google Sheets tutorials, tools, and templates. The story of writing one piece of google script that got me a huge raise. 403. How to Use Chatbots to Improve Brand Experience Recent studies show that the global chatbot market is projected to reach $1.23 billion by 2025. The fast growth, according to expert reports, is fueled by the ever-increasing number of consumers excited to engage chatbots in sales conversations. 404. Why Africa is Becoming the Land of Startup Opportunity In 2019, the top 5 fastest growing economies in the world were in Africa and they were growing at 2x the global average. 405. Ten Reasons You Should Remove Google Analytics From Your Site, and I'm Building a Competitor I'm working on a leaner and more transparent alternative to Google Analytics without all the privacy baggage. It's called Plausible Analytics and you can see the live demo here. 406. The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities Today, there are new companies that consolidate independent private label brands with decent revenue. They are the aggregators of e-commerce brands. 407. The Blockchain Echo Chamber For thousands of years, the "Byzantine Generals' Problem" was an un-answered riddle asking "how can two strangers trust each other without an intermediary?" Blockchain was the first-ever solution to this problem, enabling trust-less value transactions, leading to "decentralized applications" that take advantage of this to dis-intermediate everything from payment methods to word-of-mouth marketing, and more. 408. 7 Pro Writing Tips for Devs, Founders and Other Non-Writers When I started my business of making SEO packages and helping businesses rank, I didn’t know that an unpleasant scenario will come knocking at my door only to leave me feeling crippled. 409. This is How I Won Pioneer, A Fully Remote Accelerator This is a story about how I won ‘Pioneer’ and what I learned during this program. Pioneer is a fully remote accelerator and it’s a community where entrepreneurs/indie makers help each other improve their own businesses. 410. How The Great Recession Led Me To Innovate Now We all know startups are supposed to solve problems. And, 2020 has been a record-setting year for problems. 411. Are Exchanges Manipulating the Price on Initial Exchange Offerings? Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) are a relatively new method of distributing cryptocurrency tokens during the startup crowdfunding stage. As described in the article, IEOs are closely related to ICOs. However, IEOs use exchange(s) as part of the distribution model. 412. How Dropbox Grew 3900% Using Referral Marketing Dropbox’s referral marketing campaign is infamous. The company grew 3900% in 15 months between 2008 and 2010. How did they do it? Learn how in this Dropbox case study – and what you can learn from their example. 413. Raising Funds as a Blockchain Startup: A KYVE Interview This article talks about how to raise funding as a blockchain startup and decentralized storage systems. 414. How To Easily Validate Startup Ideas The first step in building a startup is validating the idea. It is a huge risk building a product without know if there are demand for it. The easiest and cheapest way to validate a start up idea is always cold email people at first. 415. Pros and Cons of The Gig Economy: Can Remote Workers Be Assets in Small Business? Advancements in technology have made it possible for businesses to operate as normal with significantly fewer in-house staff. 416. The 7 Simplest Habits of Highly Effective Founders How Startup Owners Can Boost Their Productivity: Simple Tips That Really Work. 417. How Public Product Roadmap Help Us to Understand Our Users To what extent do you allow your users and customers guide your development process? This is a question we have grappled with over the last year and, frankly, continue to debate passionately at our morning pow wow. But, today is the first time we have shipped a purely user-requested feature and it feels like a significant milestone. 418. Finally Going Full Remote? Here's Everything You Need to Know First Remote work is booming largely because of the lockdown. But this way of working has been around for a long time - especially among knowledge workers. During the pandemic, a lot of companies tested remote working for the first time, and most of them do not plan to go back to the office even after the lockdown. However, some holes need to be patched and things taken care of before any founder jumps into remote working permanently. 419. Launching Your Own Startup? Make These Mistakes for Too Long And... Bammm! tl;dr In this game of startups; some win, some lose. 420. We Built A Coronavirus Map with COVID-19 Data and Travel Restrictions Across All Countries Back in March my teammates and I switched from our regular tasks working on a travel platform to building a COVID-19 monitoring service. Here is what we’ve managed to get done so far: 421. Culture Eats Diversity for Breakfast At a group job interview for a San Francisco startup, a woman hiring manager shot a Nerf arrow at my head to demonstrate the cliché “play hard” mentality in an interview setting. At first, I was embarrassed to be singled out in this way. Then, I was appalled. I wondered why any professional would do this, let alone a woman to another woman. The answer: company culture. 422. Product is the King: How Ukrainian Engineers Are Creating Home Security Products 5 years ago, Ajax Systems were making 4,000 devices per month. 2 years ago, 30,000. Now we make 250,000. Our Kyiv team has managed to create competitive security systems, which are successfully sold in more than 90 countries worldwide. Global trade fairs recognize Ajax devices as the best on the European market. 423. Are You Ready to Start a Startup? Ask Yourself These Six Questions Fundings, Acquisitions, Success Stories. 424. 5 Things That Make Ecommerce Startups Work 425. 5 Most Common Chatbot Mistakes made by eCommerce Websites - and How to Avoid Them Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and chatbots are on everyone’s lips in the eCommerce industry. These new technologies are shaking things up and changing the way we do business online so it’s no surprise that, by 2020, 80% of businesses are projected to have chatbot automation software enabled. 426. 11 Non-Technical Startup Founders Who Built Great Tech Products It might be surprising to some, but even non-technical startup founders have been behind great tech products like Tinder and AirBnB without the usual background 427. Why I Stopped Working for Free (And Why You Should Too) 428. Passion Economy: Future of Social Products [Tweetstorm] I like this article by Sam Lessin on the future of social, but think there’s a big omission. Namely, one of the major opportunities in social is to first\nfocus on helping creators monetize and own their audiences, then layering in social elements on top. 429. 3 Lessons From Unicorns: Consistency, Simplicity, and Customer Obsession Startup founders are often “hailed as superhumans,” but the truth is they’re not. They’re everyday people like you and me. But the thing that makes them different is their fearlessness to take risks. 430. An Effective Product Manager: The Visionary Of Multiple Responsibilities Product managers are responsible not just for the technical side of the product, but of its heart and soul. PM is not just a very important person from the C-suite. They play a crucial role in the live cycle of any product of the company and they are really supposed to wear suits, but they don’t. Product managers are responsible not just for the technical side of the product, but of its heart and soul. 431. Being a Student Founder Ain't Easy Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes 432. Passion Economy: The "Influencer Stack" and Chinese Influencer Incubators [Tweetstorm] 433. How to Prepare for Usability Testing - Part 2 How do you know if your users understand the interface of your product, or if it's easy for them to achieve desired tasks? Usability testing is the answer. 434. How to Lead More Productive Meetings When it comes to scheduling meetings, I am a firm believer in Maker’s schedule vs Manager’s schedule. In his essay, Paul Graham touches upon the topic of optimizing the number of meetings. In this article, I would like to talk about another related aspect of meetings, i.e. how to optimize the meetings themselves by establishing good meeting etiquettes. 435. Valuing a Startup with Negative EBITDA Learn how to value a startup with negative EBITDA a startup valuation tool that stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. 436. The Problemeter: A sheet that helps startups solve the right problem A quick and easy way to figure out if your startup is solving the problem that really matters. Just update a Google Sheet. 437. The Best Companies Built On Top Of Slack Entire companies are being built on top of the worlds fastest growing software. 438. The Role of Microinteractions in Improving User Experience It's always said that the little things make more significant differences! The case with user experience is also not different. Every user comes across with microinteractions in our daily lives in some form or the other. It may be in the form of time on the phone's alarm to notifications for new emails in your inbox! 439. How To Incentivize Free Marketing For Your SaaS Product Your SaaS product is likely more important than ever before, given that many businesses are pivoting to the world of digital retail and find themselves in desperate need of excellent software to facilitate this sudden change. Despite the fact that SaaS products are in hot demand, however, many of their creators are unfamiliar with the best marketing tactics that are needed to cut through the marketplace’s noise and reach out directly to prospective clients. Furthermore, many SaaS gurus understand that free marketing for their product would be fantastic, but have no idea how to generate such advertising without having to pay for it. 440. Top 21 Startups That Are Committed to Reduce Our Carbon Footprint Learn more about how technology can reduce carbon footprint and what CleanTech startups are likely to make a difference in the near future. 441. Why Pricing is Important for B2B SaaS Startups Anton Zagrebelny, Co-Founder & CTO of Stigg, discusses pricing for B2B SaaS enterprises and why it's vital. 442. My Time at NUS, Singapore Singapore is home to some of the best schools in the field of Computer Science, specifically Artificial Intelligence. The cutting edge research going on there is unparalleled. Colleges like Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and National University of Singapore (NUS) have a great reputation all over the world for their CS programs. 443. What happens to employee equity when they leave a startup? Learn why employee equity is important and things you need to consider or know about equity when you leave the company. 444. Startups Need a New Option: Exit to Community Founders create startups for all sorts of reasons. Often, the motivation is a mix between the founders’ desires to do well for themselves and to do something worthwhile for others. Dreams of greatness might figure in there too. Rarely, however, is the overriding reason to build a company people want to get rid of. But that is what the startup pipeline is designed to produce. 445. 6 Solo Entrepreneurs That Have Changed Their Lives A Solo-Entrepreneur is a person who sets up a business venture and assumes full responsibility for the associated risk. Which traits will make one a good founder? 446. D2C 101: Why the Future of Retail is Vertical Commerce and D2C Brands For as long as humanity has existed, so has commerce in the form of sharing, bartering and selling resources. Even before currency in its most rudimentary form has come into existence in Mesopotamia in 3000BC, economies were created through bartering where people would exchange goods/services based on perceived value (Person A would want to sell Item A to Person B who finds Item A valuable in return for Item B which holds more value to Person A than it does to Person B). 447. Snackable Business Model Breakdowns - Maven.com Snackable Business Model Breakdowns of Maven.com Maven is a platform that enables instructors to launch and run their cohort based classes successfully. 448. Five Job Interview Questions for hiring a UX Designer By Adam Fard, founder of adamfard.com a UX Design Agency 449. 5 Location-Based Mobile Apps Secrets You Should Know Foursquare was probably the first entertainment startup to introduce location-based services to the mass-market. Later on, Pokémon GO was fueling a wave of augmented reality game app ideas, startups with a location-based touch got back into the spotlight. What location-based apps ideas can enhance your software solution or fuel your startup? Let’s find out! 450. Building a Web Vulnerability Scanner In May this year I was part of a team that launched SecAlerts, a free security product that sends subscribers a customised weekly report of vulnerabilities and security news relevant to their software stack. The service was deliberately made a low-barrier of entry way to keep users informed and, as it nears 1,000 subscribers, the decision to 'keep it simple' appears to have merit. 451. Wedu Profile We all know the story of how many startups come and go very fast. It's a fast competitive road, and many startups feel chiseled out within months of creation. Yet, startup founder Moshe Reuven Sheradsky has his company Wedu on a different trajectory that’s more promising than the systems we’re used to. 452. MIT's Rizwan Virk Wants You to Follow Your Own Path Entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author and Founder of Play Labs at MIT Rizwan Virk (US) is not only a household name around Hacker Noon's parts for his awesome thinking around the future of technology, startups, and the simulation hypothesis, and for his related contributions to a wide range of top tech tag categories on Hacker Noon, which have earned Rizwan not one but four 2020 Noonies award nominations. 453. Product Management Between Coasts: Adapting to NYC and Silicon Valley Philosophies Product Manager responsibilities can vary depending on the company size, industry, and location. On 10/16, our NYC chapter launch focused on exploring the unique qualities that define Product Management in Silicon Valley and New York. Despite heavy rain and the accompanying subway delays, we had a good showing with highly engaged attendees for our discussion on Contrasting PM Disciplines Between Coasts with a distinguished panel of successful women in product who were selected for their experience in operating across both coasts. The panelists were: 454. Automating Pull Request Merges with Mergify Mergify is a tool that helps prioritize, queuing, and automatically merge your pull requests. 455. Remote Team Motivation Ideas for COVID-19: One Ritual to Rule them All When companies went remote overnight, most thought it would last a month or two, but it has become clear by now that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed not only how we live our everyday lives but how we do our jobs. 456. A Beginners Guide to Developing, Recording and Releasing your Podcast This is how I developed and launched my first podcast, The Brave, in under 2 months 457. Starting A Podcast Production Company with Renay Richardson Renay Richardson — podcast industry legend, Founder and CEO of Broccoli Content, creator of About Race, independent Sony Music Entertainment deal-closer — is under pressure. 458. What to Know Before Joining an Accelerator Starting a business is hard and requires making tough decisions. More than that, most startups struggle to find the necessary investment. This is why many startup founders seek to join an accelerator that will make the initial investment and provide quality mentor support. 459. A Solution To Your Mental Health Worries: "Think Big" Towards Your Future and The Rest Will Follow The ability to think big is the first step to break out of our bubble of self-imposed limits and to channel our energies to explore a bigger and better future. 460. Should You Build Your Startup in Public? You have had a great idea, spent some time validating your business idea and are now facing the next questions: How should I approach my building? One of the most used buzzwords in the indie hacker space is “building in public“. It comes in different styles and with different methods. Of course, success in building a side-project publicly also varies. I aim to provide a starting point in this article with a look at methods, platforms, and tools. This blog-post links into the series on introduction in the indie hacker space. 461. Semantic vs. Keyword Search for Finding ChatGPT Context Last week we’ve added a Q&A bot that answers questions from our documentation. This leverages the ChatGPT tech to answer questions from the Xata documentation. 462. The CEO of My Company, Genius, Must Be Black When Tom and I started Genius in 2009, we wanted to build something that would grow bigger than rap lyrics. The first 4 songs I annotated on RapExegesis, as it was originally called, were rap songs. However, the 5th one was Elton John's "Rocket Man", the 6th was The Eagles' "Hotel California", and the 7th was a poem, the first non-lyrics post on the site - Emily Dickinson's "I'm Nobody! Who Are You?" 463. How Obsessing on Outreach and Marketing Helped Truepush Grow 464. Should You Implement a Multi-Brand Strategy for Your Startup? I used to research a lot on brands, their marketing and other interesting case studies. many huge brands had this “Multiple Brand” thing in common but I couldn’t find anything that explains this idea for a common man so decided to write one.Multi Brand Strategy — Sounds like a term from a very hard subject but it’s very simple. It means a company that sell products under one or more brands. 465. How To Redefine Your Search Intent Strategy For 2020 If you follow news from the digital marketing community, particularly over the past few years or so, one of the most commonly touched upon topics is that of ‘Search Intent’, and it’s been covered by some of the big guns in the industry. 466. 12 Ways You Can Use Email to Nurture Leads to Conversion In Dashly, we prepared 12 examples if emails which can be used to nurture your leads. But for starters, let’s define our concepts. 467. How Startup Can Respond To Reputation Crises In a startup ambitions are as big as the risks. The teams of such projects are looking for a business model that will quickly conquer international markets. Actually, the term is defined by Steve Blank, “Silicon Valley godfather”: “A startup is a temporary organization created to find a repeatable and scalable business model.” 468. RE: "New Normal" — Today's Thriving Startups Will Be Camels, Not Unicorns Unicorn is the term given to startups that are able to achieve a billion-dollar valuation, although not as rare as they were a decade ago, these startups are still often time the center of Silicon Valley’s obsession with building, finding and funding the next big thing. The majority of Unicorn startups are known for growing tremendously fast and burning cash without any sign of profit or a single dime in revenue. 469. Everything You Need to Run a Meetup from Home Over the last couple months, I've created a pretty sweet setup for running meetups -- including the IBM Developer SF Meetup -- and the ForwardJS conference series from my home. Let me show you how! 470. You Shouldn't Launch A Startup Without AI-Based CMS Workflows Photo Credit: evenkolder Flickr via Compfight cc Launching a startup comes with a lot of difficulties and could prove very unnerving. You definitely will want to come up with lots of content and managing this will cost you a lot in financial and human resources if done manually. 471. If your goal is to be a software engineer, you've set the bar too low When I started coding, it was partially because I thought it’d be cool to make a computer do my bidding. 472. How a First Time CTO Can Choose the Right Techstack for Their Startup If you are a developer who is still in school or freshly (drop) out of the college or you just have a couple of years of corporate experience and have decided to take on the entrepreneurial journey as a tech-(co)founder / CTO of a startup, this series will help you understand various aspects and the role you will have to play as a technology leader for the success of your startup. 473. How To Run a Tight Fundraising Process Why you have to own your process from end-to-end 474. How to Grow a Business and a Digital Product [Founder Interview] Find here answers to the key questions often asked by novice entrepreneurs and product developers. The bare truth about entrepreneurship, a bitter taste of failures, the sweetness of triumphs, and first-hand experience - everything is blended here into a cocktail of product design and development insights. 475. What Cryptocurrencies Can Do For Latin America Cryptocurrencies can be a major factor in Latin America breaking the shackles of financial enslavement. And it’s the tech-savvy who are already reaching out to it. 476. Can You Improve Your Mental Health with Psychedelics? Pushing the Boundaries: Healing Mental Health with Psychedelics 477. A Business Strategy for Success A road map that matters 478. Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange Anti Danilevski, KickEX CEO and founder, talks about Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange based on his own experiences in the field. 479. Seven of the Best Online Marketing Books to Read in 2020 Image credit: Unsplash 480. Mobile App Heatmaps: A Powerful Weapon (And How to Use Them) Mobile App Heatmaps: What they are and why they matter. UXCam mobile app heatmaps are one of the most powerful tools for mobile apps. 481. When Burning Man Gets Boring, Silicon Valley Should Worry Burning Man 2002. Photo: Phil Gyford 482. Business Promotion with Thin Budget: The Content Way Gazing at the audience there I was standing on the podium pitching to the auditorium full of investors. 1500 people (mostly investors and founders) were present in the stadium listening to startup founders like me. I needed just one of them to turn towards me and utter - 483. Going From Idea to Client in 6 Weeks [Here's What We Did] In January 2020, we met with about 45 companies. This enabled us to refine our vision (3 pivots in that month), understand our go-to-market, and start to build a list of potential clients. Once we felt confident about the product, we entered into full implementation mode. 484. How to Build a Successful SaaS Business: The 10-Step Guide Looking for some straight-to-the-point advice to help you build a successful SaaS business? Philipp Wolf shares personal advice from a founder in this article! 485. Food Tech Stories: How To Fail Food Delivery Startup Based on this story: Trackin: Solo Founding a +$167,000/Month Food Startup 486. Unbundling New Markets: Who is Doing What Airbnb Did to Craigslist? Every great empire in the history of mankind eventually disintegrated and fragmented into smaller states. Some of those states became empires of their own, sometimes larger than the predecessors. 487. Why Your Startup Should Care About Revenue Multiples Revenue multiples are valuation metrics based on company revenue. It is derived by dividing the enterprise value by the total revenue generated by the startup. 488. Unbundling Education: Monetizing the $90 billion E-Learning Industry People don’t want a university degree. They “hire” universities to achieve an outcome or desire. 489. Confessions of a Serial Interviewer I bombed completely at my first big job interview. It included whiteboard-coding and questions about multithreading and I hadn't prepared nearly enough. Instead of saying I don't know, I ranted on for a good couple of minutes about anything tangential I could come up with, hoping I'd get in the vicinity of the answer–I never did. Fortunately when the ego takes a hit, a willingness to improve kicks in. 490. Optimize Your Startup Ideas for Low Competition "Our main competitor is Microsoft, but we are very smart, so I’m sure our product will win." Famous last words... 491. How to Set Up UX Workshops for Product Design, Discovery, Prioritization, and Feedback User experience workshops are a crucial phase of a well-thought-out product. There is a wide variety of cases where such workshops can help solve pressing problems, critical for a project's success. They can range from tackling intricate design or UX issues to receiving constructive feedback on your designs. 492. 5 Business Growth Hacking Tips to Adopt in 2023 5 Business Growth Hacking Tips to Adopt in 2023 493. Interview with CEO & Co-founder of Symbl.AI Surbhi Rathore is the cofounder of Symbl, a programmable platform enabling developers to build next-generation AI-powered communication experiences 494. Will Baltic states Embrace Crypto Startups and Blockchain Companies? It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. Charles Darwin 495. From Bros to Racial Profiling: More Bizarre Interview Stories “I’m so glad we’re getting along,” said the founder while he dry erased the board in the large WeWork conference room for the group waiting outside. “Do you want to have lunch now?” 496. 5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up Sometimes it’s not just enough to have a great startup idea. You'll need to balance your team, get the right timing, have the perfect business model and more. 497. How Tech Helped This Entrepreneur Reshape The Music Industry What a year 2020 has been! We have endured a deadly pandemic, a failing global market, and a series of civil unrests unlike any we’ve ever seen before. And as we draw closer to the end of the year, a lot of individuals have adapted to the new normal. [498. Security, Transparency and Compliance: An Interview with Mariana Gospodinova from Crypto.com](https://hackernoon.com/security-transparency-and-compliance-an-interview-with-mariana-gaspodinova-from-cryptocom-ow133uok) oAt Crypto.com, we build our services on the solid foundation of security, transparency, and compliance - these are the necessary prerequisites to scale a successful business. 499. As Gen Z Enters the Workforce, They Value Stark Transparency How Gen Z Will Change Corporate Culture — And How We Might Prepare for It 500. How to Use Psychological Tricks to Bring Numbers to Life It’s easy to visualize placing 10 chairs in a room, but it’s difficult to visualize 1,000 chairs. In order to acquire an accurate frame-of-reference, most of us would need to start by sketching out a diagram. Understanding this and applying it to business, the last thing you want is for your customer to have to hunt down a pen, paper and calculator in order to understand your numerically-based product features - don’t assign homework. Captivate customer attention by applying these clever ways to convert numbers into things people care about. 501. What Trump Can Teach Startups About Marketing The world's best marketer isn't Mark Zuckerberg or Neil Patel, it's President Trump. With his marketing strategies, he became the most powerful person in the world. Here are 5 things we can learn from the world's top marketer: 502. Bootstrapping, Fundraising Or Both? How A Gritty Approach Helped Allie Magyar Raise Capital After years of running events for huge companies, Allie Magyar decided she was spending too much of her time hovering over a fax machine. 503. Why I'm Wary of White-Label Services Last month I saw the funniest headline I can recall outside of The Onion. As USA Today put it: 504. Top 20 Fintech Startups to Watch in 2022 Here is the list of top 20 fintech startups that are shaping the future of finance and transforming financial services. 505. Four Insightful Growth Strategy Graphs Top picks of growth hacking visuals curated by Growth Academy — The growth strategy course by leaders from Silicon Valley 506. How Zipline Drones Can Save Lives in Rural Rwanda Everything is easily accessible when your home is in a city. 507. Artificial Intelligence: How AI is Transforming Traditional Industries Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution has been unfolding for decades, but we're now seeing the technology enter into more traditional industries. 508. Building a Global Environmental Datastack for Climate Action Blue Sky Analytics is a big data and AI start-up that uses geospatial data to monitor environmental parameters. Our goal is to become the Bloomberg of Environmental data for environmental monitoring, ESG (environment, social, and governance) due-diligence and climate risk assessment. 509. How I Overcame Anxiety and Built an App to Help Others I may have presented myself as a happy person surrounded by lots of friends. Yes, I’m a happy person and am fortunate to have good friends around me. However, it took me a while to live and think this way. Maybe nothing has really changed around me but I know that the way I look and think through things has completely changed. Now I look at things in a more optimistic way than before. It didn’t happen overnight but it slowly turned me into this way after simply writing down things from my mind to actual writing. 510. Online Advertising in The Time of The Consumer Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Syndrome (ADHD) Wikipedia characterizes ADHD symptoms as "difficulty paying attention, excessive activity, and acting without regards to consequences." [1] As we all live in times when not only new generations, but older ones are prone to the syndrome, how to promote and make money on online advertising? 511. Uber's Safety Woes In London Highlight The Critical Need For Stronger Authentication For the second time, Uber is without a license in London. 512. The Secret Behind Successful Marketplaces [Tweetstorm] Thread: The best consumer marketplaces end up\nsupply-constrained, because they tap into an incredible amount of demand. For instance, Airbnb, Lyft, and Uber have seemingly infinite demand since the product/market fit is so strong–and this demand puts pressure on supply. 513. Stop Thinking Big and Start Thinking About the Daily 1% Improvement The only way to learn is by starting and doing things relentlessly. You should go deep into a chosen space, and don't worry about making big leaps. 514. Investing and Africa: Exploring Africa’s Untapped Tech Potential Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs is the theory that human motivation stems from satisfying more and more complex needs, starting from hunger and thirst and ending with self-actualization. 515. How to Build a Scalable Tech Stack for a Growing SaaS Product In this article, I describe the main technical components of a SaaS product, and best practices around each one of them. 516. Hacker Noon Joins Mozilla’s Fix The Internet Incubator The internet functions, but does it work? 517. How One Feature From a Failed Startup Can Become a Billion Dollar Idea I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. 518. Transitioning From a Client Service Company to a Product Company: The Reintech Story This article provides a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the steps taken to make a company successful. 519. IT Arena 2022 - Ukrainian Tech Braves the War This was my third invitation to attend IT Arena in Lviv, Ukraine. But this was the first time, and indeed a first for me overall that it happened during a war. 520. An Open Source Starting Point For Abstracting Common Backend Tasks Appwrite Is a New Open-Source Backend That Strives to Make Programming Less Painful 521. Glossary for Non Technies This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 522. Logo Design Process: Brand Values, Iterations, and Octavia — a Mascot We’re sharing all the iterations that went into the creation of our logo and mascot, and what our thoughts were for each one of them. 523. 5 Prompts to Help You Define Core Values at Your Early-Stage Startup The Tara founding team at San Jose HQ 524. Social Media Trends for 2020 Social media has become an integral part of people’s lives and daily routines. Some are addicted to it so much that the first thing they do after waking up is to check their social media feeds. 525. Hacking Your Way to the Best Angel Investing Deals Means More Transparent Deal Flows When you hear someone say they are an “angel investor,” you may assume they have access to a large disposable income, but that's no longer the case. 526. How To Use OKRs For Your High-Growth Startup Airbyte, the open-source data integration platform, shares how they performed on their OKRs for Q1 2021, and what their new OKRs for Q2 2021 are. 527. Top 3 Online Mentoring Platforms For Startups Stop passive learning and hack your growth with a mentor 528. Measuring Product Maturity: Frameworks for Early Stage VCs, Founders In most new products today, the technological risk is minuscule in comparison with the risk of not achieving product-market fit. 529. How Digital Marketing Can Grow Your E-Commerce Business Nowadays, businesses are increasingly using digital marketing practices to increase their brand awareness, build a customer base, and get a greater Return On Investment (ROI), as compared to traditional marketing methods. 530. Letting Go And Owning Up: Strategies For Learning From Mistakes We are programmed at an early age to think that mistakes are bad. Don’t make a mistake, you won’t get good grades. Choose the right career, there’s no going back. Make up your mind, there won’t be a second chance. You will regret this decision later. What were you really thinking? All this well-meaning advice rings loud and clear in our heads, conveying a simple message - stay away from mistakes. 531. 2020 Founder Review: Product, Community and Challenges Year Highlights for TAIKAI's Product, Community and Challenges. 532. Capitalising on Opportunities: The Primary Ways To Finance Your Business To borrow or not to borrow. That’s a question only you will know the answer to. 533. Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, bo 534. [Writing Prompt] Thrilled to be Recognized as [ ] Insert Award Title Name This list of questions is compiled for the Noonies or Startups campaign winners or runners-up. 535. Shadow Mode: The Dark Side of Outsourcing That Nobody Tells You About Note: Although there are many articles about the pros and cons of outsourcing, I found nothing useful to inform the product owners about fraud prevention. It's about time to fix this. Imagine the situation: you find a suitable developer, work with them for a few weeks, then you end up seeing their code quality become poor. What is that? Lack of motivation? Dark times personally which reflect in their work? The stars aligned wrong? Or is it shadow mode? 536. Hacker Noon Joins Mozilla’s Fix The Internet Initiative The internet functions, but does it work? 537. 3 Playful Elon Musk Inventions to Remind You to Have Some Fun It’s easy to get buried in your work when you’re running an entire network of multi billion-dollar companies. Yet, one of the things that the pandemic could be teaching us today may be to slow down, don’t pass up on a good laugh, and, as they say, smell the flowers. Elon Musk isn’t exactly the person that comes to mind, one would think, when you think about such things. We know he’s busy spearheading technological advancements that blow our minds. This inventor extraordinaire has brought us some of the most impressive innovations like PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, to name only a few. He is even also dabbling in artificial intelligence. Really, is there anything this guy isn’t involved in? Understandably, he’s one busy fellow. But his example shows that you can have your hands full and yet not lose your sense of humor. 538. How to Generate New Software Startup Ideas Ideas are responsible for the progression and prosperity of humans, without them we would still be living in prehistoric times. People spend most of the day work, smartphones when we’re out and about, and tablets and PCs at home. Congratulations to the thousands of software companies that have already helped to make history. Numerous software ideas have been made for people to choose the one with benefits to them. 539. The "Eat Shit" Marketing Guide: A GaryVee Collection If you've ever stepped foot into the marketing world, you've probably heard of Gary Vaynerchuk, a veritable business tycoon. In just 10 years after founding VaynerMedia, a full-service global agency, he grew to almost 1,000 employees. 540. Managing an Engineering Team: A Guide for Startups How to build a proactive and happy engineering team? What should you know to manage and lead the team of engineers more effectively? Here we’re going to share the startup guide with the helpful tips to make you a better manager and leader. 541. Don’t Break Referral Hiring (This is a republished blog from my failed startup, Mighty Spring, on the subject of Referral Hiring) 542. Nextiva Takes Huge Step Growing Sales Channel With Addition of Microsoft’s Former GM, Eric Martorano For six-months (and counting) COVID-19 has accelerated the need for SMBs to leverage UCaaS (unified communications as a service), forcing executives to jump into one of the fastest-growing segments in the supply chain. 543. Three Non-Obvious Fundraising Tips from the Startup Veterans Behind Lovevery When friends Jessica Rolph and Rod Morris partnered to launch Lovevery in 2015, the two founders already had massive success stories under their belts. Jessica previously had a successful exit from organic baby food company Happy Family, which she founded. Rod helped take SaaS utility platform Opower public as part of the company’s leadership team. Despite their wealth of past experience, Jessica and Rod had plenty to learn when fundraising for Lovevery, a subscription business that puts sustainable, science-backed play kits into the hands of parents. As parents themselves, Jessica and Rod knew their idea had legs when they began working on it — but they still felt “very vulnerable” during the fundraising process, according to Jessica. “With the success we had in the raises, on the outside they [seemingly] came easily,” Jessica says. “But on the inside, getting to that place where you have momentum is hard.” As they grew Lovevery, they found fundraising successfully was all about the timing. On an episode of How I Raised It, Jessica and Rod shared the lessons that came from raising $32 million for Lovevery over three funding rounds. 544. What is Alternative Mobility? And Why Digital Identity Is Crucial For Its Future A fundamental analysis of the status-quo of urban transportationA new mobility ecosystem is upon us. Cities are changing at a pace like never before, largely made possible through technological advancements.It has disrupted existing industries and paved the way for a shared mobility market - one that redefines the way people move and interact. Being able to effortlessly move across cities enabled billions across the globe to access opportunities, tap into great products and services, while connecting with people that are important to them. 545. [Insights for CEOs] Starting and Managing A Remote-first and Multicultural-first Company I"m Guillaume, co-founder of Bearer.sh, a Startup we launched 18 months ago as a remote-first company. 546. Staying Relevant In A Recession: Today's Top 4 Market Segments Everything in business starts with the consumer. As time changes, the mental state & consumption habits of your target are also changing. What product/service could be an essential need today may become a treat tomorrow, or an expandable in a week. Waves are always changing directions. 547. AI-Powered Personalisation: Five Platforms to Try in 2020 Voted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as the Marketing Word of the Year, 2019 personalisation is more than just a passing fad that has captured the imagination (and marketing budgets!) of digital brands across the globe. 548. The Components of a Successful Developer Marketing Strategy for Software This article goes over the importance of having a marketing strategy and the nuances involved in developer marketing in the software space. 549. How We Pivoted 3 times In The 1st Month of YC If you ever think about joining YC, be intentional about the value you want to get from it. 550. How we hacked Hacker Noon's "Most Exciting Startup" award and won A cautionary tale of democracy online and why identity-based security is critical for elections large and small. 551. 15 Email List Building Strategies for Your Startup Email marketing is the link that builds a relationship between you and your customers. It hardly matters what business you are operating; an email list acts as the most crucial part of an unbeaten market strategy. Using an email list, it becomes easy for you to share your business story, showcase your business products and boost your business, all the while turning your subscribers into your paying customers. What do you mean by the term Email List? 552. Have You Ever Been Told Your Business Idea Sucks? How to know which feedback to listen to for your startup. 553. Scaling Our AWS Infrastructure This article is written by Kareem Ayesh and Yasser El-Sayed. 554. Are provably fair games going to be the next big thing in the online gambling industry? [Interview] “I have a dream” that one day all forms of online gambling will be possible on the blockchain and users won’t need casinos or anyone else to withdraw, deposit and bet/win. 555. Bill Gates Doesn't Have All The Answers A fantastic documentary about Bill Gates recently came out on Netflix, titled "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates." It's all about how Gates uses his massively powerful thinking mind to solve complex problems within given constraints, from the health space to energy to climate change. 556. How Can Forex Grow Your Startup Business Forex trading is a type of investment. But unlike regular investments, it shows results in less than a year – even with long-term strategies. 557. Three Reasons Startups Should Not Hire Marketing Experts tl;dr: Hire a hardworking, versatile person instead. 558. How Blockchain Could Automate Low-Level Accounting Jobs The deployment of robotic process automation (RPA) is starting to threaten clerical and back-office jobs as well. 559. IOT Product Management: 4 Critical Success Factors It's been over 6 months since I joined KritiLabs. The learning that I have had been very steep and intense, considering its a career shift for me from a services based pre-sales to a product based pre-sales and product management. 560. Proven Metrics and Important KPIs for Startups to Measure Success What are the most important KPIs for startups to measure success? Find your answer in this article and learn what key product metrics to track to enable growth. 561. 4 Crucial Elements to Get Right When Launching a New Startup I’m in the process of launching a new startup. The competition there is fierce, with the top company getting roughly 60,000,000 visitors a month. At scale, it has the potential to make $15 million+ in revenue. We’re fighting an uphill battle and I love every minute of it. 562. Like a Bawse! What to Ask When Hiring Executives Startups are all about the capabilities of a team. A company is not the creation of one individual, but rather the outcome collective contributions of a small army. Hence, hands down the most important thing you do as a startup founder is hiring the leaders who are responsible for building their respected functional teams. 563. Inside the Mind of a Successful Startup Founder As a startup coach, I meet a lot of inspiring entrepreneurs. It’s really one of the perks of the job. However, some stand out more than others, especially when they are the minds behind big startup success stories. I get really curious and want to know exactly what was going on in their minds and the actions they took, which made them one of the top 10 % of startups who survived. 564. A Remote Work Starter Pack for Effective Free-Range Communication One of their biggest concerns for employers considering adding remote work benefits is that employees won't communicate as well with each other when they literally don't see eye to eye. 565. 7 Basic Rules for Better Decision-Making in Business Every manager has to undertake a tricky task of teaching employees to make the right decisions, the ones that will be profitable for the business. As my team was growing, I also came to realize I had to delegate responsibility. I don’t like to be micromanaged — so I don’t micromanage my team. My job is to lead people, not to be a bottleneck. I was lucky that Skyeng is all about principle-based decision-making; this is what makes an annual growth of 200% possible. I only had to take those corporate principles, or rules, and apply them to my field of commercial products. I’ll talk about my rules in this article. 566. The Importance of Cybersecurity in Early-stage Startups When it comes to early-stage startups and cybersecurity, the two concepts do not always go hand-in-hand. In this write-up, we'll explain the importance of cybersecurity and how it will build trust with customers and investors. 567. Growing From $0 to $10 in Revenue in 24 Months I know what you’re thinking. “That title has to be a typo. No one could grow that fast!”. I’m here to tell you that if you work hard and pursue your dreams you too can make $10 in 2 years. 568. Animated Videos Are So Darned Cool in Content Marketing In this article, you'll find 7 great reasons to start using animated explainer videos in your product marketing or content marketing strategy. 569. How to Raise Venture Capital as a Student Founder: 4 Pieces of Advice There are a plethora of successful companies that have been built on college campuses. From Dell to Facebook to Insomnia Cookies. When it comes to securing funding, many of the metrics venture capitalists typically use apply: evaluations of the team, product, market, business model,\ngrowth and timing. The list goes on. 570. How to Find Market Fit for Data Products By the time I entered the bar on that rainy spring afternoon, Justin had already started on his cocktail. It had been a few months since I saw him last; after his product design firm ended their work with my previous healthcare technology employer, he had taken on some new projects and\nit was tough to find time to connect. I had recently left that employer myself to take on a new job that ticked all the boxes- pay raise, prestigious company, work from home, great boss. Plenty of changes to catch up on. 571. Carve Out a Niche of AWS About Unbundling AWS 572. Deno🦕 - Is it a threat to Node? Deno 1.0 is launched on 13th May 2020 by Ryan Dahl — the original creator of Node.js 573. An insight into Asia's Tech Startup Scene With the boom in technology, tech startups are booming all over the world, especially in the Asian region. In recent years, it has been noticed that startups are growing the track record of success stories in the business world. 574. 15 Passion Economy Subscription Marketplace Ideas A few months ago I wrote about the latest instalment of the web mimicking real-life: The Passion Economy Marketplace. Within the article, I discussed how it brings local artisans to a global audience – and how that relates to “Homo Deus” – a civilisation advancing through a hyper-connected world. 575. 4 Tools To Help You Grow Your SaaS Business Selecting the right tools to enable your SaaS PLG growth strategy can be challenging. There are hundreds of tools out there and they all claim to be the magic wand you need to understand your users and drive growth. 576. How to Prepare for your Y Combinator Interview Tick tock, it’s the day the YC interview invitation is sent out. I remember anxiously waiting for my startup’s (Cotter) invite. 577. Privacy As A Service: The DuckDuckGo Application [Full disclosure: this post was written in promotion of fourweekmba.]It was September 25th, 2008. 578. How to Launch Without a Product Or, the No-Product Framework 579. Data Apocalypse No Problem According To Indian QC Startup Photo by Ishant Mishra on Unsplash 580. Lean Business Model: What Entrepreneurs Need To Do in Times of Crisis “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”- Margaret Mead 581. Top Reasons To Take Identity Theft Seriously This year, over 4.1 billion records were exposed through data breaches. When it comes to identity and access management, are companies and users doing enough? 582. 10 Things Every Beginner Indie Hacker Should Know 10 Lessons I learned after making $1K as an Indie Hacker 583. SaaStock West Coast 2019 Launches in Startup Mecca San Francisco SaaStock, "a global community of software as a service (SaaS) founders, executives, and investors" is an ambitious organization with successful events already held in Latin America, Asia, and the U.S. Eastern Coast. West Coast (happening now), Dublin, Australasia, are the final events planned out for this year. San Francisco and Silicon Valley is the birthplace of the world's biggest SaaS companies which brings symbolic significance for this particular event. Unlike the other events held by SaaStock, the West Coast event is specially catered for companies with traction and already in the growth stage doing $0-$10M in ARR. 584. 7 Deadly Vices in Product Management Working as a product manager at a IOT startup, I realised that the IOT Product Management is a bit different from the Product Management of a typical Software / SaaS product. To equip myself better, I started scouting for product management books from a hardware / IOT standpoint. In that process came across this amazing book called Prototype to Products by Alan Cohen. This book clearly articulates what goes into IOT / hardware Product Management and what needs to be done additionally. 585. Why Startups Prefer React Native for Mobile App Development As per the latest reports; the year 2025 will witness a 5.8 Billion app user base! 586. Eating Your Own Dogfood Is Just Not Enough Dogfooding—the disgusting and less than accurate way of suggesting a team use its own product before releasing it to others—is a common way for startups to test their product. If you don't like your own product, who else is going to? It makes a ton of sense, but it's not enough. 587. Don't Test The SEC: Declare As Utility or A Security Recently, in some Blockhain projects born mostly by the brand new teams from around the world that are going to make an ICO, it has become very fashionable to show up or rather be brazenly proud that their project token easily and freely pass such a terrible and hated by everyone - The Howey Test. 588. 8 Legal Documents Every Business Startup Needs ‘Caution’ is not exactly a word we associate with budding entrepreneurs and founders. Many of whom thrive on passion, uncertainty, and taking calculated risks. But before you turn that spark of a great idea into a reality, it’s wise to pause and consider if you’ve covered all your legal bases. To set yourself up for optimal success, it’s critical that each new venture is built on a solid legal foundation so you’re ready and prepared for the challenges and curveballs. 589. Smart VCs Look for Potential Monopolies Understand how VC investors think and evaluate how good your startup idea is for VC investments. 590. Learnings from the Big Market Tech Failures of Zune, Fire Phone, Windows Phone and Snap Spectacles Last year, I did a talk, as part of orienting a team of automotive executives in modern way of iterative working, challenging the prevailing belief that perfect pre-planning backed by big money will always be a clear winner. I used a bunch of highly hyped tech failures to drive the point home. The talk inspired great discussions, and led to sea change in how we ended up working together afterwards. I hope you will find it equally stimulating. 591. Why Giving Developers The Freedom Of Choice Is Not Easy It’s a fact that software developers are in great demand these days, to say the least… The growing need for building more tech products vs. well-trained resources is out of balance. 592. Managing a Bad Product Strategy How to Identify and Navigate Chaos in your Product Strategy 593. Unleashing the Power of Technology and Kindness: the Moving Tale of Volunteering Developers, we have a super power: with a few lines of code, we can make a difference for so many! 594. Meet TakeProfit: The Ultimate Platform for Self-Directed Investors TakeProfit.com: The Ultimate Game-Changer in the Trading Research 595. 5 Pro Tips to Build a Startup Culture in the Nordics Entrepreneurs from the Nordic regions are considered as the most innovative and creative businessmen as compared to many other major regions in Europe. They are very resourceful on how to create a startup company with new business ideas that can rock the startup world. The ability of Nordic entrepreneurs to secure funding with the right startup teams is par excellence, especially in Sweden and Denmark countries. The success rate of the innovative startups in the Nordic countries is very high as compared to many other regions in the world. 596. 10x Growth in 7 Months: How we Invest by Developing Software On the rise of pandemics, we invested in our client by our work. In January 2021 the company has completed the next funding round. 597. Digitizing Canadian Healthcare As COVID-19 has swept across the country, it’s also left behind a trail of shuttered businesses and mounting job losses. To say that this pandemic has adversely impacted our economy would be putting it mildly. However, the one silver lining amongst all of this is that our healthcare system is now, once again, under the spotlight. 598. Walnut Raises $2.5M Seed To Make Product Demos Easier For the Post-Pandemic World Seed round is being led by NFX with additional participation from other top SF Angels 599. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots: The Vital Lifesaver WiFi Map shows you more than just public hotspots that are available nearby, but provides great time-saving help by also offering passwords for these hotspots. 600. Applying First Principles Thinking to your Startup Idea to Enhance Impact One thing that surprises me over and over is how many startup founders don’t use models and equations in their business. I always get strange looks when invariably I ask my favorite business questions: “So, what is the equation here? What variable are you hoping to affect by doing this?” 601. Food Tech Stories: Amazing Dahmakan [Part 2] In Southeast Asia cloud kitchens are undermining the eating out model, working directly from singular cooking settings, and delivering directly to clients' doorsteps. This phenomenon is also known as delivery-only kitchens, ghost kitchens, and dark kitchens. 602. The Next Consumer Apps and How to Build Them (3 Frameworks) Insights are builders’ best friends. They help you see opportunities, launch new products, and win the market before everyone else. 603. Startup Metrics: The Dynamics of Network Effects [This essay was co-authored by my colleague D’Arcy Coolican (@dcoolican) and me. We also compiled a list of metrics to measure your network effects.] 604. How to Harness Diversity & Distance: 5 Tips for Strong Remote Dev Teams This article outlines the five factors most critical to the success of remote, diverse development teams. Each factor is both a challenge and an opportunity for developers and leaders. 605. How To Validate Your Startup Idea With Less Time and Money Validation: The Most Overlooked Aspect Of A Startup 606. A Checklist of Questions to Ask as a New Product Manager Start-ups are super exciting, fun and challenging. You have a notch above of all these when you join as a product leader/manager in start-ups where the product offering is unique yet interesting, the potential is high but the road ahead is less travelled and undiscovered. 607. Monetization Strategies to Help Your App Weather the Economic Downturn During an economic downturn, app monetization will be affected. Apps that can succeed during an economic recession differ from those that thrive in upswings. 608. Work Culture Toxicity In Tech Field I have a confession to make: I was on Twitter over the winter holidays when I should have been spending time with my family. What was the trending topic that caught my eye, you might ask? Last minute Christmas gift ideas? Pictures of pets in Santa hats? No, but I wish I could say it was one of those things. Instead, it was about work culture toxicity in tech. 609. Templates I Used To Validate Ideas and Get Paying Customers in 2021 My reflection notes, processes, and frameworks — how I rapidly test new ideas, generate paying customers, and optimize daily performance. 610. Hacker Noon Product Update 2019-2020 Now that we're a few days into 2020, it's time to take a few steps back and reflect on some of our accomplishments from 2019. First of all, I'd like to thank the community and our team for not only surviving 2019, but continuing to build momentum into the new decade. Let's celebrate our accomplishments and keep the delivery train rolling! 🚂🎉 611. Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A, B, C: How It Works and How to Get Funding in 2020 For any startup, finance is a key issue. Attracting financing is not an easy task due to the high risk factor and the complex process of launching startups. There is also another problem — finding the right way to work with investors interested in your project. 612. Choosing AI Marketing Assistants For Your Early Startup AI-powered writing tools can help early-stage startups with marketing. The author reviews ChatGPT, Copy AI, and Writesonic and points out their limitations. 613. Accreditation as Advertisement Learn more about the Brand as Author Program 614. Meet Lottie — The Open-Source File That Is Changing Animation As We Know It Meet Lottie — the most revolutionary motion design solution of all time. Animation is a proven effective way to grab customers’ attention. 615. A Brief History of Jack Ma's Ant Financial - the $150B Unicorn Image: crowdfundinsider.com 616. Top Reasons For Tech Startups Failure And What To Do To Avoid It The millennials are too tired of 9 to 5 jobs and a monotonous lifestyle for a decade now. They have a good skill set and corporate experience, which pushes, them to open startups with the knowledge gained from their work environment. But does everyone see success in venturing startups, and what are the difficulties they face to be consistent in their entrepreneurial dreams? Let us see the top 10 reasons for tech startups fail and how we can recover and be ready with measures to overcome the failures: 617. Setting Up a Dedicated Distributed Team at a Fintech Startup [A How-To Guide] At the outset of its existence, a startup involves a limited number of people. Basically, it consists of cofounders, whose roles are rather tentative. Soon, however, if that startup succeeds, it requires other specialists for help—specialists whose qualifications are high enough that they can work efficiently in a startup-like atmosphere. 618. Why Uber and Lyft Feature Competitors Who Could Cannibalize Them Last year, Uber announced that it will start showing Lime scooters and Jump bikes in Uber app. On surface, it looks like this move will cannibalise Uber’s cab business. Per trip revenue made by Uber is much higher in case of a cab than in case of an e-scooter or a bike. 619. Finding Market Fit Modern startup advice is to launch and grow revenue as quickly as possible, as aggressively as possible. 620. How to Save Toilet Paper for Your Employer As a person that used to track finances and company expenses in their previous life, I know that toilet paper is a huge expense. Everybody does it. Everybody needs it. 621. Your Startups Deserve Better Organization of Voice Communications Business is often full of clichés, you need to spend money to make money, fortune favors the brave, the road to success and the road to failure are the same, every problem is a gift, and so on and so forth. 622. Five Undervalued Data Points for Emerging Businesses Apparently, data has become more ubiquitous than the stars in the sky. In fact, the amount of data produced daily via the Internet is set to top 44 zettabytes. As you might assume, that’s more data than you could possibly fathom or use. 623. Founder Interviews: Satyam Vaghani of Nutanix What's your background, and what are you working on? 624. How Founders Can Adapt to the New Normal The ongoing pandemic has impacted not only our lives but also the global economy. COVID-19 will stay with us for months to come and it is unlikely that our world will ever look the same. This is the time to adapt. 625. Ignore the Internet (and 3 More Lessons Learned Between $10 and $1,100) In July, my brother and I launched our first software product after nearly 2 years of working full-time on our business. We hit a big milestone that month and generated our first $10 in software revenue. 626. Open Source Myths and Half-Truths: Part 1 Back in 2001 an ideological battle was raging: Linux and open source against Microsoft and proprietary enterprise software (the then-standard model). At the peak of the battle Microsoft’s then-CEO Steve Ballmer called Linux and its open source philosophy a ‘cancer’. 627. Everything About Product-Market Fit: And Why You're Probably Confused About It Many people talk about product-market fit, and how important it is in the early days of a startup. Actually, most people agree that product-market fit is fundamental to a startup’s trajectory. 628. Facial Recognition Login: Is This The New Security Standard? Facial recognition could help your business enhance security standards 10X. We explore the business challenges the technology can solve.Thirty thousand. That’s the number of infrared dots used by the latest standard today to create a map of your face for authentication and enable you to securely access your device. The process is as simple as it can get - look right into the camera and the facial login system does the rest. Today, facial recognition login isn’t restricted to unlocking phones, tagging people on social media or scanning crowds for security threats. It’s made its way into gaming, grocery stores, airports and payment platforms. Facial recognition login software and biometric technology are making inroads into building robust security platforms - with a system that’s designed to prevent spoofing by masks or photos. It’s permeated into security and law enforcement, even making paperless travel a reality. 629. Decentralizing Financial Instruments with Programming: Interviewing Boris Povod of Dfinance We want to become the Robinhood of financial products, letting any regular person to experiment with our protocol or try to find profitable opportunities. One of the use cases would be a financial platform-oriented at mainstream users, that we are going to launch on top of dfinance. 630. How to Optimize Your Product Backlog for Better Sprints Scrum is an increasingly popular way to manage projects, and for a good reason. It can help your small teams deliver higher quality products faster and more efficiently than before. 631. Methods Used to Value Early-Stage Startups With a rise in entrepreneurial spirit, numerous startups have sprang up. These startups are just like babies in the marketplace, looking for opportunities and finances to expand. If however someone were to ask startups about their worth in the business world, they will usually get frustrated. Valuing an early-stage startup is very different from valuing an established one. 632. Startups Are Like Marriage: If You Overthink It, It's Always A No Or: how to convince your parents when you want to join (or start) a startup. 633. The Rise of Eastern Europe as a Coding Powerhouse Silicon Valley has always been a dream destination for developers and tech talent. The so called “The Bay Area,” is the world’s largest and most famous startup ecosystem. 634. The Path to Restful Entrepreneurship: DO More, Stress Less “It’s not just physical things anymore that are distracting us and dragging at our mindset and productivity… but it’s also these things in the ether: these ideas, these emails, these tweets. It’s nonstop.” - Josh Ellis 635. Startup Equity for Employees: Glossary, Guidelines, and Software Startup equity is something that every startup founder struggles with even if they have an MBA. In fact, no one really thinks about this until it becomes important, which happens when they start a business or are being compensated by a business. Everyone who puts in a lot for the business deserves to get a piece of the cake in the business. 636. How to Know When it’s Time to Sell Your App So you’ve developed your dream application and have been maintaining it for the past couple of months. It’s a good application and you don’t spend too much time on it. Plus, it’s bringing in a hefty income for you so it makes it even harder to let it go. What do you do in this case? Do you just abandon it and start working on a new project, or do you divide your time between making a new app and maintaining the old one? 637. A Systematic Approach to Building Products (Template) If you’re working on something new, there are so many directions your work and product can take. 638. How to Give Positive Feedback to Colleagues Using SBIR Framework Learn how to give positive feedback to colleagues with examples built off the SBIR process. Make it memorable by using specific examples. 639. Layoffs: Making Sense of Your Future Hello Everyone, 640. Do You Really Need an Application? Are you planning to start an app business or develop an app for your business? 641. Software Specifications: Define, Plan and Execute More Effective Projects A project specification is a comprehensive description of the objectives for the development of the project. It contains all the goals, functionality, and details required for a development team to fulfill the vision of the client. It describes how the software product will be used from a user perspective and performance details such as speed, availability, and response time. 642. How to Communicate a Big Pivot to Your Investors and Team A bit of background on our startup, Dataline. Until June 2020, our product was giving you access to your ad-blocked customer data on your analytics and marketing tools. What happened? We closed our seed round in mid-May 2020. Two weeks later, we were starting to have concerns about our product and vision. We understood that we were a vitamin rather than a painkiller. We spent the month of June exploring some new potential visions. How could we announce this to our new investors who had put money on our previous vision? What would they think of us? Would our team lose motivation, and would we lose any key employees? Of course, all these questions were in our head, but we knew it was best for everyone for us to pivot, investors included. This article is about how we handled the pivot with all the stakeholders - investors and team. 643. State of Hacker Noon 2019-2020 Photo Credit, Giphy.com/HackerNoon, where we have 1.7M impressions since creating our account in October. 644. How the Brazilian Startup Ecosystem Is Driving Innovation in the Space Industry I have close Brazilian friends. Talented, tech-savvy, and extremely creative, my friends come from a diversity of professional backgrounds in software engineering, project management, information technology, design, and marketing. Rarely a dull moment when we connect, they have become like an extended family to me. When I told them I was researching and writing about the space industry in Brazil, they were both enthusiastic and a bit surprised. Space efforts at home emerge in the media on a relatively sporadic basis… 645. No-Code Machine Learning inside Google Sheets Introduction 646. And Then He Said: Let's Fly Like an Eagle! Hi there, I'm Vadim, founder of Wedding Planning Assitant, and this is my three short stories about that. 647. Scale Economies, Network Effects, Branding, and More: The 7 Powers of Product Strategy [Part II] In the last post we looked at what strategy is and the false contradiction between planning for strategy and letting your product emerge through rapid experimentation and fast feedback loops, which often combine and compound in unforeseen ways. We talked at how writing it down can help you clarify your future thinking and crystallize your product definition and the strategy that underlies it. 648. Too Many Product Managers End Up as Project Managers Transitioning into product management can feel like being air-dropped into a war zone. From the moment you hit the ground there are new people and ideas bombarding you from every angle, and everything seems to be on fire. There is no clearly defined way to reach your destination, but you know you can’t just sit there. For most new product managers starting out, this is a critical moment for your career and the habits you build out as a product manager. 649. E-Commerce Development Trends for 2020 As we have entered the digital age, where everything from purchases to sales can be done using mobile devices, there’s one solid conclusion we all can draw: e-commerce development is here to stay. 650. Covid-19's Silver Lining for Digital Content Marketers The Coronavirus Pandemic is not an opportunity, I know. But I personally believe in looking for the "better" sides, even in the worst-case scenarios (Thanks in large part to The Alchemist Quotes, I guess.) 651. What if B2B Marketing Tactics were NBA Players? Here is why PPC advertising is the Steph Curry of B2B marketing tactics 652. How to Waste Money and Time in the Most Painful Way TL:DR: Wake up with a startup idea, Imagine yourself to be Steve Jobs, Talk to people who appreciate your idea, Kill yourself building a product without a validation plan, learn nothing & perish. 653. The Tech Boom's Unanticipated Challenges (a+b)² = a² + b² + 2ab . Remember this age old math formula? 654. 7 Giant Businesses That Started in Garages and Basements When we think of the world's most successful companies, we think about large offices and employees that were there from the very beginning. In fact, many companies started their business in the founder's bedroom or garage. 655. Why Does 'Startup Vision' Matter So Much? There are hundreds of things that could possibly go wrong when you start your own thing. It surely is in the startup stage right now, but there is a clear difference between it growing big and dying out after a year. That difference is - The Vision. 656. What It Feels Like to Close Two Marketing Campaigns on the Same Day Look, I may be a little biased, but I think HackerNoon has one of the best selections of humans working for them in the whole world (literally, we're remote). 657. Microsoft: A Worthy Competitor Or A Killer Of Startups? An investigation into what Microsoft's new Designer app means for other startup products, especially Canva because of how it can effect product advertising. 658. The Founder Playlist: Reflections on Really Good Advice from 45 CEOs On the Importance of Building Healthy Co-Founder Relationships, Navigating Investor Meetings, and Investing in Your Mental Health as a Founder. 659. How I Designed, Built and Launched a product over the Weekend - A Breakdown of Events Earlier this year, I launched a side project of mine called Lancerlist which is a platform that allows companies to find freelancers in their city. 660. Interviewing in San Francisco: 3 Bizarre Short Stories ☝️Real Toilet from a Co-working Space in SF—On Finding my cultural fit in San Francisco... 661. Entrepreneurship Class Secrets: Safety Nets, Shortcuts, and The Five Finding success in entrepreneurship is hard. I would know. I have spent many years talking about, or being involved in, entrepreneurship. I started a UK-based fashion business six years ago, and that all-encompassing dumpster fire makes up most of what I know today about marketing, e-commerce, branding, and how no one will buy your stuff if you just do things the way they’ve always been done. 662. How You Can Reduce Costs on AWS Lambda As a Serverless computing service, Lambda already saves hundreds of thousands of dollars for many companies out there. While traditional server-based infrastructures usually lead to overprovisioning and waste, the Serverless pay-per-use model enables cost-effective cloud spending. 663. Disproving "If You Build It, They'll Come" With Ethereum Token Data If you work at a startup, hearing the line "If You Build It, They Will Come" should make your stomach churn. You probably already know that such thinking comes from an inflated ego and un-backed pride, but if a member of your team has that thinking, you'll need more than rhetoric to keep your organization from hurtling towards a fiery death. 664. 3 First Principles to Assist AI Project Managers in Company-Wide Adoption A million pompous Tweets, a thousand pontifical TedX videos and hundreds of unnecessary hot takes don’t lie: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here, and it’s here to stay. Ok. Good. What now? Well, before AI can truly be called a democratised technology, we have to go beyond Silicon Valley startups and implement it within small/medium businesses and governments to reap the rewards promised by the technology. 665. The Startup Idea Matrix: How to Brainstorm New Startup Ideas Ideas are the new currency of the 21st century. Ideas can be more valuable than money. 666. Breaking Into Product Management: A Guide Over the last 2 weeks, 7 friends have asked me how they can break into Product Management. Additionally, I have got an opportunity to interview several people from product management roles over the last year where I see first time candidates making the same mistakes over and over again. 667. Transitioning from Engineer to Product Manager: My Founder's Story In this post, I'll try to share my experience on learning product manager’s job as a software engineer. What the job is like, what’s involved, as an introvert can you be a become a product manager, and many other questions you might have. I am a technical co-founder of a product management app called Shipit and needed to put myself into the role of product manager to learn the intricacies of the job. 668. Startup Metrics: 16 Ways to Measure Network Effects [This post was co-authored by me and my colleague at a16z, D’Arcy Coolican (@dcoolican). This is a companion to our other essay exploring the dynamics of network effects. If you’re an operator, we’d love to hear your thoughts on how you measure your own product’s network effects!] 669. Corporate Dinosaurs: Can FAANGs Evolve? Information systems evolve. Why don't corporations? 670. The Free-Range Lifestyle: How to Not Live and Die in a Cage We Evolved for Free-Range Living 671. Any Financial Advice You Can Get Online Should be Taken with Caution This article talks about social trading and copy trading. Further, why retail investors should not listen to financial advice online. 672. 4 Surprisingly Easy Steps To Make Your Product Into A Habit For Customers I did a survey this summer: I asked the founders what they want help with for their startup. I created a long list of options including sales, metrics, marketing, and product development. 673. Hiring Managers Share How to Answer Behavioral Interview Questions Anyone making a career change soon? We used our platform to ask senior FAANG employees heavily involved with the hiring process on behavioral interview questions. 😇 Let’s get it started: 674. Business Lessons To Learn From The Apple-Next Deal It was the year 1997. Apple was experiencing a sharp sales decline. 675. Tech Must Disrupt the Mental Health Hotline Industry Venture funding in mental health and wellness companies has seen healthy growth this past year, with $321 million raised across 26 deals in the second quarter of 2019, which is a 141% jump from last year’s $227 million raised during the same quarter. The impact of this growth in popularity is having its much-desired changes in the US, with the use of meditation growing 3 folds from 2012–2017, making it as popular as yoga according to the Center for Disease Control. 676. What to Learn from the Power User Curve The importance of power users Power users drive some of the most successful companies — people who\nlove their product, are highly engaged, and contribute a ton of value to the network. In ecommerce marketplaces it’s power sellers, in ridesharing platforms it’s power riders, and in social networks it’s influencers. 677. Why We're Pivoting After Making $109,000 in Revenue Last Year It’s Time for a Change 678. The Future of VR: An Arms Race for Attention - on Steroids "The Valve Index has almost everything we want in a next-generation PC VR headset. It delivers excellent image quality, believable VR presence and it has a revolutionary pair of motion tracking controllers." - Engadget 679. Innovations in The Robotics Industry You Should Know About The new innovations in the robotics industry are creating exciting opportunities for investors. 680. Chance Favors the Prepared Mind: Luck vs Merit in Product Management Is 10x product success merely arbitrary luck or based on merit? It’s a question that can torture even the most rational-minded product managers. But which should you focus on when victory is on the line? 681. "Powered by": An Acquisition Channel That Drove Initial Growth for 43 SaaS Companies (My Analysis) Update: Some of you emailed me a few questions after this post got on HackerNews front page, so I'll be addressing them in this updated HackerNoon post & include the additional examples I've received. 682. Three Growth Strategies for Individual Contributors My first real job in programming started on July 5th, 2007, which means I have just over twelve years of experience as I write this. It’s a lot more than nothing, but probably not much more than something. Ten years seems to be about the right amount of time to get good at something, though some amount of natural talent or sheer drive can make it go faster. But growth is not as simple as waiting it out and talent does not supersede the need for experience. 683. The Rise of Femtech: Menstruation, Fertility, and Sex — Oh My! The Femtech market is booming, presenting enticing opportunities across the board. But challenges remain. Read about the latest Femtech trends! 684. Guide to Product Research Based on Experiences of Skyeng, Dashly, Miro and ER-Telecom Recently we held a meetup where Dashly and other IT companies talked internal researches. We invited Alisa Velminskaya, user researcher at Skyeng, who told us about how Skyeng’s research team manages to combine user research and data analysis. She also shared some research organizing experience. Other representatives who joined her to talk about their companies’ research methods were Ekaterina Syuma, product designer at Miro, and Maxim Golovkin, head of web & mobile development at ER-Telecom. The one shooting questions at them was Dmitrii Sergeev, the CEO & founder of Dashly. 685. Founder’s Guide: How to Outsource Software Development in 2020 If you are running a startup or a tech business, outsourcing the execution of your product is a critical business decision. You can’t fail and there are many factors to consider to ensure you choose the right agency to outsource software development. This is part of the inherent risk whenever outsourcing anything that is not a commodity. 686. 5 Web3 Startups That Deserve Your Attention I've worked with Blockchain & Web3 startups consistently since 2017. I've seen teams come and go, businesses flourish only to fail, and bull and bear markets prop up, or kill great ideas respectively. 687. What's The One Thing You Can’t Miss When Building an MVP? At Altar.io we’ve built dozens of products over the years, working with entrepreneurs from all over the world. 688. How the Zest Tribe Grew from 0 to 100k [Part1] Recently, at the invitation of Mick Griffin, I traveled to Poland to attend the 2019 Pipeline Summit and present a keynote sharing the Zest success story and how we earned our first 100k users. 689. The Complete Guide to Nailing Customer Feedback By far, the top reason startups fail is the lack of market need (42% of the cases). Many startups are founded based on unique technologies, or on problems that are interesting to solve, but don’t necessarily answer a real market need. Understanding what market you are serving, and the problem you are addressing is key. The basis for that is early, continuous feedback from the right people who fit the early adopter profile. 690. “Launch on Product Hunt” An Anthology of Resources Product Hunt, according to Wikipedia: 691. 6 Strategies to Improve Your Startup's Conversion Rates The success of a startup can be measured by its conversion rates.\nOptimizing a website for better conversion rates is an uphill task, more\nso for a startup website. 692. A Year in Review of My Developer-Focused SAAS This is the first annual review of Snipline. The shell command bookmarker app. 693. Email Templates To Help You Hack Work-From-Home Benefits 60% of the top 20 companies listed in the annual World's Best Workplaces list have an active remote working policy - Great Place to Work® Annual Reports. 694. Finding my Side Hustle [Part 2] Photo by Nosiuol on Unsplash 695. 6 Recruitment Hacks for Early-Stage Startups Structuring a great team is one of the most challenging tasks you will need to get around. You may have an idea when it comes to the future of your company, but chasing it alone is not sufficient. Without qualified by your side, your dreams will never materialize. 696. SaaS IPOs and a Zoominfo S1 mini teardown By some estimates, investing in the IPOs of the 75 or so SaaS companies would have netted you 5x in less than 5 years. That’s the kind of math that makes even the world’s best investors drool, and considering the target for most private market investors is 3x, and that do in any liquid security, it makes this all the more interesting. 697. Our Quest To Solve Inefficient Web Traffic Monetization Have you heard or perhaps even tried new ways to purchase stuff you see on TV? You know, the ones that invite you to buy things you see while your favorite show is being aired? They offer you to shop through various user interaction mechanics that range from scanning a QR code shown at the corner of the TV screen to pressing a set of navigation buttons on the remote control to receive a text message with a link to the product. What a maze, I have to say. 698. 3 Marketing Strategies Delivering the Best Growth for Online Side Hustles Here's what I learned growing an online side hustle from $0 to $800 per month in 3 months: Growing an online side-hustle is not easy. Content, in particular, is a risky marketing proposition because of a steep learning curve, high labor and input costs, with very uncertain returns. Yet content forms the basis of pretty much any online marketing strategy — from email to blogging to social. It’s vital for online growth. 699. Here’s How the Team Chat App Pumble Was Built: An Interview With Nikola Bosic VP of Engineering We talked to the VP of Engineering at Pumble about building a team chat app, the challenges they faced and how they made it work. 700. How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips Learn to think critically about your ideas 701. How to Choose the Right Copywriter for Your Project Copywriting is a unique and beneficial talent that can add enormous value to your business, but finding the right person for your copywriting project is seldom an easy task. 702. The Top 4 Startup Accelerators: Is Y Combinator Still the Best? Where is the next Facebook, Google or Postmates coming from and why you shouldn’t choose Y Combinator? A comparison of the world’s top 4 startup accelerators 703. Startups of the Year Voting FAQ HackerNoon's Inaugural #Startups of the Year vote covers all 4k+ cities in the world above 100k+ people. Vote today. Powered by HackerNoon's voting software. 704. Six Crucial Startup Lessons I Would Share With My Younger Self In hindsight, the first business I started had all the ingredients to succeed. I just didn’t realize it at the time. 705. The Marketing Budgets Survey Winners Are: Events, PPC, Content Marketing, SEO and Scalability “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted – the trouble is, I don’t know which half.” 706. Is WeWork WeWTF? I Beg to Differ... 707. A Simple Growth Marketing Plan For SaaS [Free Template] Use this framework to successfully distribute your SaaS product online! 708. San Diego is Quickly Becoming the Next Silicon Valley San Diego has long been hailed as the home of tech startups. Undeniably, it has become the hotspot for entrepreneurs looking to lay the next big thing's foundation. 709. Taming the Beast: Ambitions Vs. Successful Projects To realize real merits and demerits, an ambitious person needs to evaluate objectively the results of work, comparing it with similar results of other people in similar business situations or a similar project environment. 710. How To De-Risk Your Startup And Become ‘Definitely Fundable’ Immad Akhund has invested in 100+ startups and was a Y Combinator Partner. Here are his tips for raising capital. 711. Good Strategy, Bad Vision? Product Management Paradoxes — Part I There is a recurrent thread going on in tech circles that contrasts 1) the philosophical approach of companies that have adopted the lean startup practice of rapid customer development cycles, and pivoting with your learnings, vs 2) companies that are thesis-driven, have a big mission and are relentless in pursuing it, bending reality to their will — using examples of product visionaries like Jobs, Gates and Musk. 712. How to Map Marketing Automation to Milestones In Your Customer Journey The marketing automation market is predicted to reach $32.6 Billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 13.6%. 713. Open Source in a Cloud World: An Investment Perspective In the original days of the new software stack evolution, there was a fringe section which consisted of developers getting together in old fashioned chat rooms, offline and online, and coding for the love of it. When Linus Torvalds started the project to create a new operating system it was a way of community activation. Back in university, open source wasn't known as such, Linux wasn't the paragon of open source, instead it was a good enough version that allowed one to not pay for Microsoft Windows. 714. Unfiltered Conversations: The Roles Product Manager Job Ads Don't Advertise 715. Should Startups Outsource Software Development or Not It’s a decision that can make or break a startup: Do you invest in in-house resources to create your product or do you outsource software development to a third-party developer? On the one hand, as a startup, shouldn’t product development be a core competency? On the other, surely it’s better to go to market as quickly as possible and allow the “experts” to help you get there and avoid all the pitfalls of technology development. 716. Startup Metrics: A Comprehensive KPI Cheatsheet for Founders How to define your North Star Metric; which Metrics that indicate how fast your startup grows, as well as Financial, Acquisition, and Engagement metrics. 717. COVID-19 Layoffs and Terminations In California The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges, both for public health and the economy — and those challenges are causing many businesses to lay off their employees and shutter their doors, at least for the time being. 718. Is technology widening or closing the gap between humanity? Technology is power, and there is no doubt that we have grown more connected through time. But just because we are connected doesn’t mean we are connecting. Two positive trends that have become apparent through technology are the enablement of virtual interactions, as well as, facilitated physical interactions. On the other hand, when there is good there is evil. Some negative tendencies that have become visible are the inability to connect intimately and the loss of value during human interactions. What are the consequences of these findings? Should we accept that internet power is outgrowing human power or is there something we should do to lessen the domination technology has over us? 719. The CEO of my company, Genius, must be Black When Tom and I started Genius in 2009, we wanted to build something that would grow bigger than rap lyrics. The first 4 songs I annotated on RapExegesis, as it was originally called, were rap songs. However, the 5th one was Elton John's "Rocket Man", the 6th was The Eagles' "Hotel California", and the 7th was a poem, the first non-lyrics post on the site - Emily Dickinson's "I'm Nobody! Who Are You?" 720. The Subtle Mailchimp Trick that Gets Their Customers Emotionally Hooked You know which company I really jam with? Mailchimp. 721. The Four Cornerstones of Mindful Leadership Mindfulness: Paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, without judgement. 722. Hiring Remote Developers with Outsourced Vendors: Do’s and Don'ts Considering hiring remote developers? Learn how to work with tech talent vendors, the companies that connect remote developers to employers. 723. 13 Deadly Startup Mistakes That You Should Avoid If you are an early-stage founder, and looking for some dos and donts. This blog post is for you. I have launched two startups in my entrepreneurial career so far. I have had 1 failed startup and another one is doing ‘Okay’ in revenues. 724. My Second Mobile App 725. "Marie Kondo" your Startup Ask yourself if it sparks revenue 726. How We're Fighting False News with Artificial Intelligence The artificial intelligence applied research startup Abzu identifies false news with its proprietary QLattice. In the latest Reuters Institute Digital News Report, less than four in ten people said that they trust most news most of the time (that’s 38% surveyed in January 2020, a fall of four percentage points from 2019)¹. Imagine the numbers today. 727. Growing Business In Crisis: Automate to Accelerate After an eleven year run of economic growth, the events of the past three months have triggered a period of monumental uncertainty, simultaneously forcing paralysis in businesses across the globe. 728. How to Achieve $9.99 MRR After Just 7 Years It's been a really long ride at Cloakist. 729. Google Ads Are Still Okay, Right? Here's How to Set Up a Successful Campaign One of the reasons why Google Ads is so popular today is because it allows you to boost your traffic, attract more customers, and ultimately, increase your sales. Isn’t it what every business wants? Duh, obviously! 730. The Ultimate Guide to Strategic Thinking for Data Scientists While HBR declared "Data Scientist" the sexiest job of the 21st century, let's admit that the prevailing view is that it's a geeky, highly-technical field. 731. What Startup Equity Compensation Means For Developers: Part I It’s not a secret that most founders get most of the equity because they quit their jobs, fundraise money, or put on their own to start a venture. 732. What Are The Most Common Mistakes New Startups Make? Newbie startups fly HIGH and then fall hard! Here’s why. 733. How One Bain Consultant’s Medical Debt Led Him to Become the Consultant For Aspiring Consultants Listen to the interview on iTunes, or Google Podcast, or watch on YouTube. 734. The Systematic Guide to Finding a Co-Founder You’re going to spend more time with your co-founder than with your spouse. This is why finding the right one is the one activity you CANNOT afford to rush. If you’re truly passionate about founding a company, you have only two options: compromise or keep on looking. 735. What Soggy Breadsticks Taught Us About Service and Social Listening Breadsticks, of all things, were the reason for a huge backlash at the famous Olive Garden chain of restaurants both from customers and employees. 736. Indie Games: The Future Of Esports? While I enjoy esports, I’m most excited for indie games, and the incredible potential both have to help each other grow. More than 75% of all PC games are created by independent game developers. 737. Eliminate Friction In Your SaaS Customer Experience With This Simple Guide Why is eliminating friction so important? 738. How to Make a Startup Explainer Video To Entice Your Target Audience Are you a startup? These several expert tips and recommendations can help you create a truly engaging explainer video to present your business idea. 739. UX Is Not Flows It's safe to say all products are after the best User Experience. 740. Making a fair technical hiring challenge How to differentiate applicants while respecting their time 741. Post-COVID: How To Grow Your Startup as a First-Time Entrepreneur The unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 has shaken everyone. The rate at which the COVID cases are rising each day is agonizing. 742. Don't Sell Solutions: How Your Scrappy Startup Can Tell Stories That Resonate by Anne Szustek Talbot, VP of Content, BX3 743. How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining Most startups have many good reasons to join them, but fail to communicate them well. I explain how to do that, and show how some Y Combinator co’s do it. 744. What Will the Next Era of Marketplaces Look Like? 745. How I Got To #1 on Product Hunt as a Nobody I am a nobody on the internet; not an influencer, not a VC, and not a serial entrepreneur. I only had about 100 followers on Twitter prior to launching. But my product, One Profile, was recently awarded #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt (PH) and that has changed my life. 746. The One Objective to Establish a Winning Startup Culture: Get Better Everyday Last week I had a conversation with a couple of friends about the issues they've been facing at their startup. These friends, like many others, have been affected by CoViD-19 related business impact, as well as the Work From Home situation. As you can guess, the biggest issues have been around communication, specially when it involves some sort of negotiation about what product features to prioritise, and how much effort to put into the same. 747. The Novice's Guide To Side-Hustles I don’t know about you but in my view, work culture seems to have taken a 360- degree turn since the time I got into the workforce in 2012. For years before that, I saw people stay in the same job for years. 748. Pharmacelera’s Quantum Drug Discovery Remedy Photo by Daniel Tafjord on Unsplash 749. 5 Things To Ask About the Engineering Team to Avoid Taking a Job From Hell Anyone with enough job experience knows that some jobs can leave you completely exhausted at the end of the day — while others make you excited, proud, and willing to do more. Sometimes people experience these opposite effects from jobs that are in fact quite similar in terms of responsibilities. So what can account for this difference? 750. How I Built a Mobile App to Manage My Subscriptions Without Code Do you know that feeling when you come up with a cool idea for a product? 751. Building a Bulletproof Pitch: Interview With Victor Larionov While pitching investors might sound straightforward, there are some underlying technicalities most people fail to understand. Here's an explanation of them. 752. Startups, Products, And Engagement Metrics: A Deep Dive The metrics may not be the best model of what’s actually happening in the business every day, or people may use different definitions of the same in a way that makes it hard to understand. 753. 10 React Admin Dashboard Templates For Your Next Website React is one of the most popular tools found in the web development library, but like anything you need to learn how to use it properly. React is used with native. The main purpose is to bring the power to react to native mobile app development. 754. Why Uber for Babysitters is the Best Way for Entrepreneurs to Generate Good Revenue? In a fast-paced world, where the cost of living is high and time is scarce, affording time for quality parenting has become a luxury. This has, however, given rise to a new segment of service providers called nannies or babysitters. While traces of hesitation still exist, most of the trouble or doubt associated with babysitting has disappeared. In fact, babysitting has become so essential that some parents who move into a new locality find it difficult to zero down on the most reliable babysitter. 755. 3 Ways to Win the Negotiation for What You Want From Your Next Job If you are tech worker right now, you are in demand. If you are considering moving on to another position, you are going to want to prepare. Of course, you need to burnish your resume and reach out to your LinkedIn network for endorsements. Such things are a given, but if you really want to be a TOUGH negotiator, then certain things must be so. Get your ducks in a row. 756. Egalitarian Investing & Fair Launch 4 All | Launchpool AMA Been rekt aping into a new token only to watch helplessly as early whales cash out their 100x or 1000x gains? Pre-IDO launchpads may be your solution. 757. How Leaders Inspire and Lead Remote Teams Leading and motivating remote teams will be crucial to being a successful leader in this new hybrid world. Let’s explore how to be a good leader today. 758. Deconstructing A Billion Dollar Newsletter Business: An Agora Case-Study How this company generates over $1B every year with newsletters. 759. Notion CRM template: How I use it to Grow My Career How to build a CRM tool to grow professional relationships and your career 760. Minimum Viable Tool (MVT) There is a lot of talk about the Minimum Viable Product — a prototype with just enough features to satisfy early customers, and provide feedback for future development. But feature creep often starts much earlier, in the design & development, if not the ideation stage of a project. 761. Behavioral Psychology Hacks for Product Managers 762. Digital Marketing Tips to Increase Customer Loyalty During a Recession How to make your brand shine out of competitors during a recession? How can customer loyalty help survive a crisis? How to gain the target audience's trust? How to ensure your business resilience to the new normal? These and other entrepreneur's urgent questions are briefly answered below. Let's take a look at the five simple yet actionable practices proven by my marketing experience that can help your business increase customer loyalty during the downturn. 763. How to Find Minimum Viable Product-Market Fit (PMF) Focus on the problem, not the solution 764. 8 Business Opportunities Emerging in China at This Point in the Pandemic The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a huge economic blow to China. The country’s supply chains are collapsing, many manufacturing firms have closed down, there is minimal human interaction, and consumer behavior has changed in unprecedented ways. However, as in all known crises, a lot of new business ideas and opportunities have come out of the prevailing crisis. Online-to-offline commerce (O2O) is on the rise, the demand for 5G has increased, and the need for online education has skyrocketed. 765. Lead Generation Life Hacks: How to Acquire Contacts of All Web Summit Visitors Lisbon is no doubt a wonderful city, history, wine, architecture. On the other hand, Web Summit is horrible, an overhyped event with crowds of students, omnipotent sponsors, and off-target audience for a whole lot of money. 766. From Idea to MVP to Hacker News in 44 Hours A day by day account of how I went from initial idea to coding and releasing my new app in 11 days, culminating in a Hacker News post. 767. 11 Reasons Why CEOs Got Fired And Companies Got Sued in 2020 Although a typical CEO remains in the role for about seven years, legal issues pose major threats to these positions and, ultimately, company or shareholder val 768. How Latin American Startups Can Make Their Own User Data Their Growth Superpower Investors are increasingly cautious when contributing to the growth of startups through personalized support. So, what can founders do about it? 769. 7 Startups Founded During the Pandemic These 7 Startup Founders used the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to propel them forward. From asynchronous communication apps to a self-sanitizin 770. 7 Proactive Steps to Lead High Performers to Excellence High performers in any organisation aren’t easy to manage. With their uncanny ability to produce outstanding work and an appetite to solve tough problems, they demand even greater attention and engagement from their managers. 771. From Bribing Customers with Food to a Universal Secrets Manager: 5 Lessons from a First-Time Founder Doppler's Brian Vallelunga shares five lessons he learned about raising capital and creating sustainable partnerships. 772. An Overview Of The Nocode Space You might have heard the term “nocode” somewhere on the internet in the last few months. New nocode tools are constantly emerging and more and more people are starting to become nocode makers. In a previous post, I outlined my story of how I became serial maker by going “nocode”. Today I want to give you an overview of the nocode space, with a list of some of the nocode tools I use myself. 773. The WeWork Crisis: How Blockchain Could Help The Company Regain its Former Glory Days “The only constants in life are death and taxes,” is a phrase most of us have heard. The WeWork IPO constant is “debt and obligations.” 774. Founder Interviews: Max Krohn of Keybase What's your background, and what are you working on? 775. Blockchain is useful for adding transparency to charities. Or is it? One of the alleged use cases for blockchain is charity transparency. A project that aims to do that is the AIDChain platform with their AidCoin token. In their whitepaper (v.04) they note a decline in the trust of big charities because of high profile cases of charity fraud. They further claim that current methodologies of assessing charities are limited to self-reporting or third party reporting, which itself is based on charities’ self-reporting. 776. 10 Tools to Create Illustration in 2020 for Graphic Designers & Art Lovers Illustration by Nahuel Bardi 777. Understanding Startups Growth for Better Management Once you begin your startup business, then comes the toughest part! To sustain and grow to a leading organization by managing the same with some brilliant ideas. Many of the leading management gurus have written a lot about how to achieve the same. 778. Identifying The Poor in India: A Data Driven Analysis Ever since I quit the corporate world, the story I have been telling myself is that I want to work on uplifting the poorest. It sounds romantic at the onset but like most things, is a lot more complicated when you get down into the weeds. 779. The Ultimate Tutorial On How To Do Web Scraping Mastering Web-Scraping like a boss. Data Extraction Tips & Insights, Use Cases, Challenges... Everything you need to know🔥 780. I Built and Sold a Newsletter for 5 Figures - Here's How! My Journey Growing a Business in the Midst of A Pandemic 781. The Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs of Digital Transformation The slow death of the old ways 782. Marcus Cobb Overcame A Tornado (And A Pandemic) To Raise Capital From raising money outside of Silicon Valley to pivoting after hitting a fundraising wall, to dealing with tornados and pandemics - Jammber founder Marcus Cobb shares his top tips for startup founders. 783. We Screened Product Hunt Launches With 100+ Upvotes And Learned Things I was recently involved in launching Epiloge a community for students and professionals to connect with people in the same field of interest by sharing not just where you work or study, but by also sharing what you're working on. 784. Pool Architecture for Saas Most of the startups facing scaling problems move to microservices. Inspired by cell-based architecture, it split services per function and scale only specific features. It works especially well for B2C where traffic is uniformly spread across users. However, B2B can face a different type of scaling issue where only one user is scaling. A pool architecture is a simpler yet powerful solution, used both by GAFA and fast-growing startups. 785. We're collecting AI problem statements to crowdsource solutions to data scientists As technology penetrates every facet of life, and continues to grow exponentially, the solution potential becomes enormous. At the same time, we're in a world where billions live in poverty, and millions are on the brink of famine. In order to support an ever-growing populace, we need to leave no stone un-turned in the search for solutions. AI provides many potential solutions to humanity's greatest challenges."AI" is a vague, even confusing term. If you hear the phrase "artificial intelligence," you might wonder why there aren't sentient robots walking around, or why everyone isn't in self-driving cars already. The reality is that "AI" is just a marketing term for a set of computational statistical tools, or more simply, algorithms.However, as versatile as mathematics is, so is AI. AI is limited by (primarily) a couple things: data and computational power. Both the data and the compute power we have available are growing exponentially, so AI is becoming more and more powerful.With this increase in data and computational ability, AI is now being used in a wide variety of applications.For example, bitgrit (disclaimer: I'm CEO), collects meaningful AI problem statements to crowd-source solutions to data scientists. Some problem statements include saving animals’ lives, increasing agricultural yield, and speeding up healthcare claims processing.Michael Suttles, CEO at Save All The Pets, explains how data and AI can be used to save shelter animals: 786. 6 Innovative Startups to Follow in 2022 A few notable startups caught the HackerNoon community's attention this year: Cameo, Eden Life, Wonther, Kiwibot, TopUp Mama, and many others. 787. 5 Proven B2B Content Marketing Tactics You Can Implement Today Content Marketing plays an important role in any B2B Marketing Strategy. B2B marketers are beginning to depend less on traditional marketing tactics. They are replacing these with content marketing. According to the Content Marketing Institute, 93% of B2B Marketers use it, and Demand Metric says that it costs 62% less than traditional marketing. 788. When Good Traffic Goes Bad: How to Measure Traffic Quality Beware, not all traffic is created equally. If you’re a website owner running advertising and SEO campaigns, the chances are that traffic is important to you. An effective campaign can lead to a healthy increase in visitors, but watch out - statistically speaking, the majority of browsers that navigate onto your pages will not only be uninterested in your product but won’t actually be human at all. 789. 25 Products Google Sent To Their Graveyard: A Brief History Google is generally at innovation’s forefront, and a large number of its items and administrations have become industry pioneers. Be that as it may, not all things google conjures up goes to gold. The tech goliath has created a couple of clunkers, yet Google doesn’t stop for a second to cut its misfortunes. Here’s a voyage through the Google Graveyard, with a glance at certain items and administrations Google has executed off as the years progressed. 790. The Mental Health Industry is Braced to Embrace our "New Normal" The problems in the mental health space are clear from the statistics we see and the unfortunate passings of famous figures and our personal loved ones. As an investor at Pascal Capital and a team lead at Hack Mental Health, I often ask what the necessary drivers for the much-needed changes are. 791. Founder Interviews: Matt Creager of Manifold Matt is the co-founder & VP of Marketing and Developer Relations at Manifold, the cloud-native marketplace company. 792. Surviving Coronavirus Pandemic: A Guide for Startups Yes, we’re witnessing a crisis unfolding. Not only people get gripped by the coronavirus fear. It’s like a stroke for most businesses — some will recover, some won’t. 793. How to Invest in Digital Assets and Blockchain Startups with Maggie Wu This article talks about investment into digital assets and how investors should invest and navigate the cryptocurrency industry 794. 4 Ways Startups Entered the Lending Space In times of social distancing, most people spend more time at home. A short series I can recommend for your next evening on your couch is Bad Banks. In the second season, the investment banker Jana Liekam and her team of trusted accomplices move to Berlin to take over a sustainable robo-advisor. The viewer is pulled into the power struggle between the incumbent Deutsche Global Invest with its fintech incubator in Berlin, and the rivalling robo-advisors fin21, and Jana’s Green Wallet. 795. Nailing your first months as a new Engineering Manager Congratulations! You’ve been hired or promoted into a management role, and need to quickly transition from being an individual contributor to actually leading, inspiring and managing people. Not so confident about what to do next, and how to ensure your team and you are successful? 796. 8 Startups That Became Tech Giants via Ruby on Rails Ruby on Rails is an established, battle-tested technology that served as an excellent framework for software developers. But what’s the secret behind the success of Rails? One good reason is that ever since it appeared on the tech scene, it’s been part of projects launched by companies that have become some of the fastest-growing and largest startups we’ve ever seen. 797. The Ultimate Guide to One-On-One Meetings for Managers All managers struggle with the fine balance between doing work that achieves short term goals vs investing time in activities with long term benefits. 798. How to Deliver a Mind-Blowing Startup Pitch to an Investor Did you know that running out of capital means the end of the road for around 29% of startups? 799. 7 Critical Customer Satisfaction Metrics You Need to Measure Measuring satisfaction – the very concept seems weird. It’s either there or not, what’s there to measure? Yet, it turns out that you can, in fact, measure customer satisfaction, and in more than one way. 800. 10 Ideas for Startups Using Stories on Instagram, Facebook, Google... This week I prepared a bunch of ideas regarding stories. (If you want to get weekly ideas right to your inbox subscribe to chimpideas.) 801. What if Video Games Could Treat You A look at the state of prescription video games designed to help individuals suffering from various physical and mental issues and the companies behind them. 802. Learn To Make Better Marketing Decisions For Your Blockchain Startup Today what I want to talk to you about is who should influence your marketing decisions. 803. How to Build a Company in Highly Regulated Marketplaces: 8 Things to Consider What can founders / operators do when it comes to navigating the complexities that come with the territory in regulated industries? Here are some opportunities. 804. 21 Traits in which Great Leadership is Defined Leadership qualities like integrity, humility, focus, confidence, transparency, inspiration, passion, accountability, vision, innovation, patience, authenticity, open-mindedness, decisiveness, affectionate, generosity, persistence and insightfulness are beautiful words that look good on pictures and posters that adorn the wall of offices. 805. A Gread Idea Validation Method Used By Stripe Leading tech companies like Stripe are using this simple research method to validate their ideas and build products customers really need. 806. The Tools You Need to Master Your Startup’s Metrics For many years I have been obsessing about startups and especially their management of metrics and KPIs. Just check my Medium profile and you’ll see :) It has led me to understand that knowing which KPIs to measure is not the first problem to tackle when you want to be a metrics-driven startup. 807. Why Are So Many Startups Built Now Only To Sell Later? Unsuccessful startups are all alike; every successful startup has succeeded in its own way. 808. Why SaaS Companies Require Security Testing? SaaS companies offer a lot of flexibility when it comes to providing essential software solutions to their customers. They have an added advantage of being easily accessible and that too on all kinds of devices. As a result, the modern age businesses are rapidly switching to these solutions provided by SaaS vendors. 809. The New Model For Venture Creation: Inside Roger Dickey's "Untitled Labs" Startup Factory How do you pitch a business that doesn’t yet have a product, or even a prototype? For serial entrepreneur Roger Dickey, it’s about selling possibility, with an emphasis on his track record of innovation. 810. How I Bootstrapped a Website Builder Without Programming Skills Hey! My name is Alex. I had been dreaming to create a website builder for years. Fear, laziness, and uncertainty used to push me back. Until one day I listened to my dreams and followed the natural flow of life. 811. How to Combine Design Thinking & Business Thinking in Product Development Long-life living for only getting profit has not much sense. Life and work have more meaning when you do something, not only to get paid but also to bring value to others. Similarly, products created for "making money" become part of the mass-consumerist machine. Nothing special. They are quickly forgotten. They are, and they are not. They live for a while and bring very temporary value. 812. Why Bootstrapping Can Help Startups Raise VC Money When it comes to defining startup success, no milestone seems more desired than achieving unicorn status. In fact, we usually celebrate stats, such as the funding startups raise and their resulting valuations. 813. Best Free Resources for Devs Bootstrapping Indie SaaS Startups in 2020 A breakdown of the best free resources I've found for developers bootstrapping their own indie SaaS businesses in 2020. 🔥 814. How The Heck Did Robinhood Become So Popular? A Data Driven Analysis Robinhood launched over seven years ago as a stock prediction app, before it became the brokerage we have today. 815. App Metrics 101: What You Should be Measuring Whether you’re serving your colleagues with an internal company app or you’re dreaming of topping the charts, some would say the hard work is only just about to start. No matter how much testing and research you’ve done, nothing compares to real world usage. 816. Interview with Rene Reinsberg, founder of Celo During dAppcon, a recent conference in Berlin, I had a chance to talk to Rene Reinsberg, founder of Celo. 817. Stick and Move: Strategies for Fighting Technical Debt In the fast-paced world of software development, there is a fine line between “doing it fast,” and “doing it right.” Deadlines and time-to-market often dictate a pace that can lead engineering teams to implement features or code fixes in the easiest way possible. The benefit of this is that a product can release fast and entice users to their functionality before a competitor has the chance to usurp said prospective users. The downside, however, is a lurking foe that software teams often ignore to at their own peril: technical debt. 818. 8 Gadgets Every Start-up Must Have The start-up companies of the present time seem to have some great ideas to share in a larger platform. But the main problem in doing this is the lack of modern gadgets and technologies and being a start-up company, it’s not abnormal. 819. How a Solo Developer Can Make $1,100,000 Per Month It's possible for a solo developer to build a profitable microstartup to pay the bills and live life on their own terms. 820. How to Get Startup Ideas Using 3 Frameworks Note: This article is part of my resource newsletters↗️ where I share insights on building things in tech. Join me :) 821. Four Years From ‘Zero to IPO’ : A Chat About Pivots And Productivity I remote chat this afternoon with Joost Boer, a Dutch entrepreneur, company builder and product strategist who has extensive international experience gained through living in 5 different countries in Asia-Pacific over the past decade. He describes himself as having a beginner's mindset, happiest when creating something, a voracious reader. He is currently based in the Netherlands. 822. Deep Dive into Validating Your Side-Project & Startup Ideas Thanks to Juan Betancourt you can read the article in Spanish as well now! 823. Must-Have Tech tools for SMBs and Why You Need Them If you’re a small entrepreneur, you know the pain, and joy, of constantly searching for something that could improve your performance and the performance of your business. As an entrepreneur myself, I’ve spent countless hours thinking about small details and the tools for my business. What if I lower the price of my services by 10%, will it make me more competitive? What if I use that tool to automate my advertisements to all my potential clients; will it be more effective than a specialist? What if I start accepting all kinds of payments, including cryptocurrencies? Will it give me access to a new audience? A lot of questions. Luckily, a lot of questions are already solved, at least for me, and here I’m going to share with you the tools I use everyday, which can be divided into four categories: 824. 4 Routes to Remarkable Company Culture Everything I learnt about how to do company culture right I learnt in a tiny, cramped office at an up and coming publishing startup in Farringdon Road, London. 825. Learnings From My Open Source Startups' First 100k+ Visitors What is it though? 826. I Lost $400k ARR and Tested Positive for Covid-19 on The Same Day March 13, 2020. I’ll remember this day as Charcoal Grey Friday in honor of my Costco sweatpants (thanks mother-in-law) and it being the hardest day of my career at GrowthHit. 827. Data Can Help You: How Technologies Fight Mental Health Issues Medical technologies are not limited to remote examinations, robotic surgical controllers and diagnostic algorithms. Today they transform mental health domain, specifically, work methods with patients and the doctor’s role. 828. "In the US, Customer is King. In Japan, Customer is God": An Interview with Joel Edgerton It is fun to speculate on the price of Bitcoin or whatever your favorite asset is, but the real question for our industry is what value are we delivering to our customers. How are we making their lives better, saving them time or money? If a crypto exchange needs a major bull run in Bitcoin to survive, then they have the wrong business model. 829. Part 2: Developing Software Requirements, A Case Study This is Part 2 of a 4 part series. Part 1: Why Software Requirements In The Real World Are Hard discusses the challenges of developing requirements and what good ones might look like. This post looks at the requirements development process and its outputs on a real-world project. 830. Why It's a Minimum Viable Process (And Not a Minimum Viable Product) Why do so many startups fail? Why do we hear the concept of the MVP so often? What is it, and is it beneficial? You might think you know the answers to all of these questions. But do you really? Here we talk about all this and even more. I’m happy to welcome product creators and curious developers into this learning journey. So, let’s start with defining the MVP (minimum viable product), one of the most overused and misunderstood concepts in the modern web. In this article, you can learn how an MVP can kickstart your startup. 831. 6 Signs that Your Software Project is in Danger According to CIO study, 50% of software projects fail. The Global Project Management Survey conducted by PMI reports that 27% of them run over-budget. Annually, these statistics change but the overall negative trend remains the same, which makes the problem of bringing potential threats to light especially important. 832. Migrating from DC/OS to Kubernetes: The Challenges You May Face This blog will discuss DC/OS and Kubernetes and what challenges you might face when migrating between these container platforms. 833. Elon, I'm Bored [Part One] This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 834. A World Where Nobody Loses: US and Chinese Tech Monopoly Alternatives Growth brought two things: the fragilization of workers, and the concentration of wealth towards the winner-take-all platforms and their investors. 835. AI Trends in 2020: The Comprehensive Guide “AI can be our friend.” 836. How to Raise VC Financing for Your Video Game Startup A complete guide to raising venture capital financing for video game startups of all types - technology, game studios, social companies, and financial companies 837. How to Grow as a Developer if You Live in a Small Town [Story Behind the Coder] By Sergey Zhuk 838. How Apple Excels at the Art of Vibration When Others Don't Dare In this post, you will get to know why Apple's Taptic engine was one of the best technical hardware improvisations of this decade. 839. Why WeWorked Until WeDied WeWork was Silicon Valley’s solution to the corporate burnout problem but now its books, and its leader have gone down in flames. By the fireside, CJ Tayeh reflects on what the company’s decline can teach us about the true value and nature of community spaces. 840. How I Got My Startup Funded By Jason Calacanis This is the story that how I started Remotehour after 5 years of bootstrapping. 841. Setting Up Your Customer Support System on Zendesk [A How-To Guide] Any growing startup needs a professional customer support system sooner or later. There are many solutions on the market (just look at G2 Grid here), but I personally prefer Zendesk for its flexibility, simplicity and good UI. I know Zendesk from a very early time and still love it. 842. Untangling Two of Today's Most Unnecessary Startup Fundraising Myths If you are building a startup, you’ll find no shortage of people who are willing to give you advice, particularly when it comes to raising financing. Unfortunately, much of this advice is wrong. 843. Scraping with Selenium 101: The Big Hole on Data Scientists Toolset [Part 1] Usually forgotten in all Data Science masters and courses, Web Scraping is, in my honest opinion a basic tool in the Data Scientist toolset, as is the tool for getting and therefore using external data from your organization when public databases are not available. 844. Why Entrepreneurs Should Prototype This decade would be long remembered for the boom in entrepreneurial activities. If the last decade of the 20th century and the first one of the 21st were all about the development of technology, this one has surely been one where entrepreneurs have turned technology into an enabler and problem solver for the masses. What is also true is that there is intense competition in the entrepreneurial ecosystem where new ‘light bulbs’ are getting lit every day. Entrepreneurs have to fight hard to attract the attention of VCs and Angel Investors. With failure rate high it has become extremely important for entrepreneurs to show the value and potential in their ideas while seeking investments. 845. How to Choose Web Application Development Company for Your Startup Launching a startup is always about incredible ambitions and passion to your idea. You’re excited and inspired and expect your team to be dedicated for your idea as well. That’s why it’s not enough to find an ordinary web app development company that can provide you with a product. 846. How 100 True Fans Can Change Everything More than a decade ago, Wired editor Kevin Kelly wrote an essay called “1,000 True Fans,” predicting that the internet would allow large swaths of people to make a living off their creations, whether an artist, musician, author, or entrepreneur. Rather than pursuing widespread celebrity, he argued, creators only needed to engage a modest base of “true fans”—those who will “buy anything you produce”—to the tune of $100 per fan, per year (for a total annual income of $100,000). By embracing online networks, he believed creators could bypass traditional gatekeepers and middlemen, get paid directly by a smaller base of fans, and live comfortably off the spoils. 847. Improving SaaS activation rates, step by step tutorial. 42% to 76%! A few months after launching my SaaS I realised I have a problem. 848. What Do Regulators and Investors Want To See In Your White Papers? In September 2017, the Office of Financial Conduct Authority of the UK (FCA) issued a warning about the risks associated with the ICO. In particular, they directly pointed out to the weak level of White Papers, and did describe it like the risk of the “imperfect documentation”. 849. Marketing 403 for Engineers: Answering Founder FAQs Programming notes: this post is n in a series of indeterminate length on GTM topics mainly for startup people, mainly leadership, mainly coming from non-GTM backgrounds. There’s a list at the end. 850. Interview With CEO of Industry 4.0 About Raising Funds During COVID-19 Believe it or not, the investment world is restructuring to cope with the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though some experts have predicted narratives that will hold sway over this sector, there is, however, no definite projections regarding the magnitude of these changes and how much it will affect Founders and investors. Due to these uncertainties, Venture Capitals, Angel Investors, and Founders might tweak existing fundraising mechanisms to withstand new challenges. 851. How I Drove My First Thousand Monthly Organic Visitors About four months ago, I wrote my second article ever on my website, Followchain with little to no prior knowledge on SEO. 852. 🚀 Ultimate Startup Launch Checklist: 2020 Edition 🚀 Over the past few years, I've had the great chance to help some awesome SaaS startups with their digital marketing. 853. Startup 101: From Idea to Business Model We all from time to time come across an idea for a Startup. A company that can be a million or billion or maybe trillion-dollar worth. A company that can be next Tesla or Amazon, but sadly, 99.99999% of us don’t take the next step. That idea remains just a fragment of our memory. 854. 4 Ways Startups Can Overcome Implementation Challenges of Machine Learning Machine learning is the best method of data analysis. It also automates the creation of analytical business models. This is the reason why machine learning plays an important role in the growth of a business. Hence, your business will probably need new and highly inspired ideas to deploy machine learning solutions into your business. However, the implementation of machine learning can bring several challenges. 855. SaaS Pricing: Steps, Strategies, and Tactics The goal of any business is to make customers use their products and services. In order to do that, companies should implement the best pricing models that attract customers, as well as, that fits the companies. 856. Passion Economy Shall Be The Disruptor of 2021 and Beyond Clayton Christensen's disruption theory and what it means for the Passion Economy 857. The Ups and Downs of the Theranos Saga Theranos did some things that we should imitate, but it also did some things we should avoid. What should we pick up from the story of Theranos? 858. 78 Experts Share Their Remote Working Tips Productivity is a concern for modern management. As offices have seen productivity benefits of traditional, standardized and documented practices, these companies have also imposed key performance indicators to better gauge employee production and productivity. At the same time, the people themselves, from the employees up to the owners realize that they need to work better, as well as improve their working environment. 859. How Do You Define Business Model Innovation? In 2020, all competitive companies are in a state of constant business transformation. That’s just a fact : those that do not evolve are made redundant by stronger, more agile competitors. And so, mediocre companies update their products and services. Good companies update their processes, too. Great companies, meanwhile, update their business models. 860. 24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company. 861. Useful Tools To Improve Your Business Performance To improve business performance, a business spends a lot of time, effort, and money unaware of the tools that can help him/her to boost business performance. 862. Disruptive Innovation in Sports Training Technologies The COVID 19 pandemic has made the necessity for technology in all aspects of life undeniably evident: from online education software to AI technologies to self-train at home. 863. A Guide to Startup Funding Series Stages for Product Managers The role of a product manager varies across the startup spectrum, from early-stage to the expansion stage. And knowing the stage of a startup when taking on a product management role can help you set the right expectations. 864. Here's How We Built a HIPAA-Compliant Rules Engine for a Medtech Startup MedTech startup, Jiseki Health, is a concierge service that helps its clients take control of their health and improve their wellbeing. Their major clients include a well-known electric car manufacturer and several large American insurance companies. 865. Everything That Startups Do Wrong: A Content Marketer’s Perspective I have around a decade of experience in content and marketing. My first job was in the editorial department of a print publication around ten years ago in Bucharest, Romania, when the digital landscape the way we know it today was almost non-existing. Today, I work as a content marketer for a tech start-up in Singapore, which is often referred to as the Silicon Valley hub of APAC. 866. The Story Behind Raising $59 Million For Pilot As a 3x founder, Waseem had multiple advantages when raising venture capital – yet it still wasn't easy. 867. Startup Planning 101: How to Write Your Business Plan Want to know how to write a Startup Business Plan? We will take you through all the steps of creating a business plan and show you what to be aware of. 868. All about Startup Growth with Lomit Patel on the HackerNoon Podcast Amy Chats with Lomit Patel about startup growth and Lomit's book, Lean AI. 869. Disruption Theory for the Passion Economy: 4 Major Implication (Part 2) Passion Economy platforms are rooted in a value proposition that deeply appeals to workers—they lower the barriers to earning income 870. Building Scalable Blockchain Solutions To Support Dapps of Tomorrow - An Interview Lower transaction fees and settlement time is crucial for the success of any decentralized application, and for that, you need to have a scalable blockchain framework 871. Why Traditional Investment Bankers Don't Work Well with Startups by Harry Friedberg, partner, BX3 Capital 872. Reddit's Origin Story and Persistent Path to Product Market Fit Welcome to the first edition of Product Stories. The first product that I have chosen is Reddit — a company that thousands of startups have tried to emulate but always failed to do so. Let’s look at why that is and what’s so special about Reddit. 873. Meet the Winners of Startups in Europe Congratulations to all of the startups that made it to the top winning list for Europe! 874. Digital Transformation: Beating the Complacency Trap Digital Transformation articles tell us about Amazon putting bricks-and-mortar bookstores out of business or about Netflix killing video rental stores. Big game-changing moves. But business moves can't all be game-changers. What should companies which aren't tech giants be aiming at with Digital Transformation? 875. Tech Newsletter 02/09: "Decentralizing everything never seems to work" This newsletter is proudly sponsored by Indeed Prime. 876. From Idea to App Store: How I Built an App Using 100% No-Code Tools How I built an iOS app using the no code tools Draftbit and Xano and then launched it to the App Store. 877. How to hire the Most Skilled Web Developers? Did you know that by 2020, it’s expected that there will be 1 million programming jobs unfilled? Unfortunately, great developers are rare to find. If you have tried to hire a developer for your startup, you’d know how difficult it is to find qualified candidates who don’t only have the required skills but also fit your culture. 878. How and Why My First Five Startups Failed Before Loki.ai became a financially sustainable venture, I failed with 5 other startups over 5 years. Here is what I learnt. 879. PR Support: How Do You Make the Media Talk About You? How can a business remain in the spotlight when there's nothing newsworthy happening? And what can a small company do to attract attention from the media? 880. Let’s Know the Key Aspects of Building Single Page Applications using Angular As an IT Software Consultant, I keep looking for new Angular development frameworks and AngularJS development tools, recently I have been looking for the best Angular development framework to develop single page applications (SPAs) for businesses. And, I got this: 881. AccuFit Founder Logan Koshenka is Making Personalized Workouts Free for Everybody Logan Koshenka is a software engineer who graduated from Ohio University in 2018 and founded AccuFit, a custom workout app. 882. Can You Join the Startup World Without Quitting Your Job? (a.k.a. How to Invest Like a Sophisticated Poker Player) 883. Your Employees are Not Mind Readers: How To Give an Effective Feedback as a Manager When we think of giving feedback, we promptly think about correcting others. But giving feedback is as much about telling others what they are doing right as it is about telling them what they are doing wrong. 884. Five Tips for Nailing Your Remote Startup Pitch During the Pandemic Now that almost everyone is working from home, startup founders looking to raise money from investors will need to do so remotely. In fact, in-person pitches may now be a thing of the past. 885. How to Precisely Validate and Test Startup Ideas through MVP Techtic lists down 6 ways to validate & test business startup ideas through MVP. Also, know the advantages of MVP and how MVP assists businesses. 886. Building a Recommendation Engine using Ruby on Rails Just to give you some context, we were working on the new Diabecarp App a few days ago. I can't talk much about the new features, but I am going to extrapolate 2 interesting solutions during the process, give you why, explain a bit and, as always, put together a demo with Rails ♥️. 887. How I Started My Own Business at 19 Hi there. My name is Mandy, and I'm 24 this year. I don’t have many years of wisdom to preach about, but I do have something interesting to share for those who are afraid to take the leap of faith – the story of how I started my own business at 19. 888. How to Use the Creative Heuristic Algorithm to Generate Business Ideas Convert any task that requires creative problem solving into a simple, step-by-step procedure. 889. Cannabis 2.0: “Honey is Sweet, But the Bee Stings” Cannabis is gradually coming out of the closet. In Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Argentina, Australia, and some other countries in Europe and the Americas can already use it for medical purposes. In the Netherlands, Georgia, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries, there is no criminal punishment for the recreational use of marijuana in non-public places. And in Canada and Uruguay, the use of marijuana in all forms is completely legal. 890. 479 Founder Interviews Later: Here are 15 Sure-Fire Acquisition Channels This is a post that took almost 240+ hours to research. 891. Build Your Product Roadmap for 2020 Today With One of These Great Tools What is a Product Roadmap? 892. Startup Lessons: What I Learnt Pricing My Product Pricing your product or service is one of the hardest things to do. There are so many dimensions to it that it is easy to get lost. Here, I am going to share what I learnt. 893. Marketing 401 for Engineers: Stages of Going to Market Every product or company goes through a similar set of steps on the path to success. In previous posts, we’ve looked at different aspects of going to market — from launching to building and measuring a funnel to pricing — with some ideas about how to measure things and know when you’re off track. In this post, we’ll take a step back and walk through all the stages of GTM that you’ll typically experience. 894. A Step by Step Guide to Early Customer Interviews As soon as you have a new product idea that you think is worth pursuing you need to workout whether the problem you plan to solve is worth solving. Early Customer Interviews are one of the best and fastest first steps to figuring out whether your new idea will succeed. 895. Start a Tech Startup for Free with Google Cloud Platform Learn how to piece together Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services ($300 credit on signup) and other services to start your tech startup with this no-fuss guide. 896. UX For Startup Founders: How to Grow Faster With Less Marketing Spend Are your sales coming too slowly? Maybe you’re spending some money on Marketing, just to realize that you are not getting a return on your investment… Ugh, that feeling of powerlessness is painful. Right? 897. You Owe Your Team Prompt Layoffs and a New Plan Right now, the start-up community is facing upheaval. Although shelter-in-place rules tend to affect some companies more than others and hopefully will be limited to the short-term, all of us will be in uncharted territory for the rest of the year, as we navigate chaotic capital markets and a possible recession. 898. Why Your Tech Project Can Fail and How to Avoid the Failure Project Management Institute claims that one out of four organization’s projects failed outright. The numbers are far from being encouraging. 899. Five Big Myths Surrounding Technical Debt In a software company, people often talk about tech debt, usually blaming it for something bad that is happening, such as 900. Scaling to Infinity: Innovating the Worker Queue When building applications, it's common to be coordinating frontends, databases, worker queues, and APIs. Traditionally, queues and APIs are kept separate; queues handle long-running or CPU intensive tasks and APIs serve quick responses to keep applications snappy. 901. JUST LAUNCHED: Startups of the Year!!! Who will be your city's startup of the year? Vote now at: https://startups.hackernoon.com/ 902. Why an Executive MBA Program Was Right for My Tech Career When I first started applying to MBA programs a few people suggested I look into Executive MBAs as well, which I thought had a negative connotation to it. A bunch of C-suite execs in suits, which turned out to be completely wrong. 903. Vote Now for the Worldwide Web Startups of the Year 2021 4500+ cities, 35000+ startups - Who will be crowned Startups of the Year by HackerNoon? 904. 6 Practical Ways Products Get Their First 100 Users Many product teams and startup founders buy into the theory of the Lean Startup, and want to “do lean” but don’t know where to start.\nIn this blog series, I will provide a practical guide on how to apply these principles. 905. The 10 Top Places in Europe for New Startups to Apply for Tax Breaks It’s been roughly two months now since the Coronavirus turned our lives upside down. From practising social distancing and getting used to a life confined within four walls. To constant washing of hands and wearing masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) just to buy a loaf of bread. All the while watching strangers, friends and loved ones getting sick, COVID-19 is truly something none of us saw coming — well besides Bill Gates. 906. Why Developers Are Buzzing About Mozilla’s Fix-The-Internet Incubator I've seen software developers in dozens of Slack channels, Telegram groups, and Discord servers pass this image around about Mozilla's Fix-The-Internet Incubator. 907. Unraveling The Budget Of A Crypto Startup: Behind The Secrecy In project management, there are several key success criteria for the possible implementation of any project: from building a plant, developing a software product, opening a new supermarket to something else. They are time, budget and quality. 908. Painkillers, Vitamins and Misunderstood Startup Lessons If you’re a startup founder, you may be short of many things : funding, sleep, the will to live. 909. Success Has Nothing To Do With Luck Success is not about being lucky or born with a silver spoon in your mouth. 910. The Space Tech Startup Making Our Internet A Better Place With Lasers🖖 Greetings, humans. I remote chat this afternoon with Rohit Jha, the CEO & Co-Founder of Transcelestial Technologies, a startup building light speed communications infrastructure for the next 100 years. 911. 18 Common Legal Mistakes Small Business Owners Make According to a study conducted by smallbiztrends, of all small businesses started in the year 2014: 912. How We Manage Editorial At Hacker Noon At Hacker Noon's first All-Hands company meeting for 2020, CPO Dane Lyons talked the team through how the North Star framework applies to Hacker Noon. Since the term is pretty self-explanatory, I'll get straight to the story of how we're using this framework to prioritize activity. 913. Takeaways from Sequoia Capital's Black Swan Memo Soothsayer Sequoia Capital warned its portfolio companies in a memo—how can startups stay healthy? 914. Tokenomics. From Myths To Reality. It seems that the last 5 years in the global economy and science have become the time of the innovation boom. So many different things appeared, so often one began to use new terms and epithets, previously unknown to the public, that in fact it can be argued that hype and innovation are synonymous. 915. “Looking For My Next Challenge”: How Tech Executives Should Do It We try, we fail or we succeed but we always learn. 916. Zoom's Nine Year Path to Overnight Success Zoom has been in news a lot lately. It has gone from being an enterprise solution to a household name pretty fast. 917. Learn The "Disagree and Commit" Exercise for Better Leadership What can make us incredibly valuable at work - our willingness to disagree openly and commit to helping others succeed or sticking to our arguments even when others have moved forward and a decision has been made. 918. Revue Definitely Isn't the Only Dutch Startup Worth an Undisclosed Sum Twitter's acquisition of Revue—basically Dutch Substack; founded two years earlier—got me Googling what else is being built in the Netherlands right now. 919. Your Complete Guide to Meaningful User Research—Without Interviews First, we need to talk about user research conducted with interviews. 920. Advice for Founders During Uncertain Times Having been in the VC business for 22 years now, we have had the misfortune of living through at least two major downturns. While each has its own unique characteristics, there are a few lessons that may be relevant in responding to the latest crisis. 921. How Threads Raised A $10M+ Series A Led By Sequoia Capital Four fundraising tips from Rousseau Kazi of Threads.com 922. 10+ Reasons Why Outsourcing Software Development Fails As an entrepreneur, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to outsourcing software development. 923. How Do Code Reviews Work at Google? Code reviews at Google play an important role as an engineering practice and have been adopted already in the early days of Google. Still today, they are used to keep the code base clean, coherent and to ensure no arbitrary code is committed. Even though the code review process looks similar to code reviews at Microsoft, there are some Google specifics that allow for a particular lightweight code review process. 924. Eleven Trending AI Chatbot Platforms The artificial intelligence of the chatbots is revolutionizing the customer experience. They can provide useful information to customers when they need it. Hence, a number of companies that use AI Chatbots have grown exponentially. It provides them with proactive assistance to their customers. 925. ‘Kill Your Darlings’ - Know When You Need to Pull the Proverbial Plug Basing our decision on what’s going to happen in the future and not what investments have been made in the past by treating every decision as a new one is indeed very difficult. It’s not a clear, straightforward choice. 926. Uber Wants to be an Amazon Just like how Amazon is no longer about books, Uber is no longer about booking a car ride. 927. Interview with Chatroulette Founder Andrey Ternovskiy Topics Discussed: the “dick problem” // virtual reality for cats // the stupidity of going to mars // mathematical machines of evil // why being a god would be boring // creating your own country in the ocean 928. A Step-by-Step SaaS Marketing Roadmap This article is meant to serve as a step-by-step SaaS marketing workbook that will walk you through the entire process of building a full-funnel lead generation platform to enhance your marketing campaigns. 929. The Unbundling of Excel: How SaaS Businesses Are Replacing Excel Weekly tech analysis, market deep-dive & strategy. Today’s post is about the future of SaaS. 930. How We Got the First 100 Customers for Our Tech Startup It’s been said that getting your first ten customers is hard but getting your first 100 customers is the hardest. It’s also the milestone that many startups never get to because of the competition, their skillsets, and so many other factors. 931. How to Create a Marketplace: Pay In and Pay Out In the current era of the internet, we tend to shop online more often than ever before. We can attribute it to the fact that it’s infinitely easier to compare products from different sellers this way. 932. Books to Billions: How Sachin and Binny Bansal Built Flipkart to 100+ Million Customers It is hard to imagine that one small company can completely transform the way we shop. But that is exactly what Flipkart has done. In 2007, e-commerce was still considered a niche business and most Indians did their shopping offline. Internet was taking over the world and Steve Jobs had just launched the world’s first iPhone in 2007 which was about to disrupt the entire smartphone industry in the years to come. 933. How to Do Marketing in the Age of Coronavirus The outbreak of covid-19 is rapidly hitting supply and demand and it’s becoming clearer and clearer that no business will remain unaffected. Only those that make smart choices and take timely action will be able to stay ahead of the game and avoid potentially threatening losses. 934. How to Hack a Huge Career in Tech with PR Expert & Founder Sarah Evans I sat down with Sarah Evans—tech industry PR legend and strategic communications startup founder—to talk all things branding and influence: from personal to B2B. You can watch the Youtube version of this podcast right here in this post, or grab the audio-only on Spotify, or over at podcast.hackernoon.com. 935. I Built An Online Subscription Tracker App in Coda—Here's The Template Simple app to manage your online subscriptions in one place. 936. Here's What I Learned About SaaS During My 5 Years At Buildium, After it Sold For $580M I’m pretty jaded when it comes to the financial numbers that get thrown around in start-up land—I don’t care what TechCrunch says, I don’t care what your market cap is—I think it’s clear that the world of technology start-ups is pretty screwed up when it comes to financial valuations. Only in this world is whether or not your company is profitable so often seen as being of secondary importance. I digress. 937. Start with a Prototype, Follow with an MVP and Then Get to the Final Product Your Guide to the Main Stages of Tech Startup Development 938. How Developers Can earn a Side Income by Online Courses and Coaching As a mentor and author of a programming blog, I often receive queries like should programmers and software engineers create an alternative source of income?, or should developer create their own blog or website? 939. Ten Underground Tech Masterminds You Probably Haven't Heard Enough About The history of technology, intended here in a narrow sense as the history of information technology, rests on the shoulders of a small handful of giants. 940. Marketing Automation for Non-Technical Professionals [The No-Nonsense Guide] Chances are, you need better strategy, not more tools. Marketing Automation (MA) historically has been perceived as a magic solution for most businesses' growth problems. Many business and marketing “experts” are obsessed with automation, preventing them from strategically thinking about their customers and instead relying on tools to automate as much as they can without a clear or realistic goal in mind. 941. How to Invest Intelligently in the Podcast Ecosystem In the world of podcasting, the flywheel is spinning: new technologies including AirPods, connected cars, and smart speakers have made it much easier for consumers to listen to audio content, which in turn creates more revenue and financial opportunity for creators, which further encourages high-quality audio content to flow into the space. There are now over 700K free podcasts available and thousands more launching each week. 942. 5 Online Business Ideas You Can Start From Home (Ecommerce) In the wake of the recent global Coronavirus pandemic, most of us have gone into self isolation to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others. 943. How To Keep the Spirit of Teamwork During the #Coronavirus Outbreak The shock-wave caused by a coronavirus has already rolled around the globe several times. Today's businesses feel the growing anxiety and concerns about how it will impact all the processes. 944. 10 Startup Ideas Spun Off Product Hunt's Business Model This time I have prepared a bunch of ideas (more ideas - less data) based on the same or similar business model as Product Hunt. Next week you will receive one idea that is bouncing in my head for you but I have to make more research on it, so stay tuned…. 945. How Organizations Can Build Trust And Security Through Digital Identities Exploring how we can solve the issue of trust by securely identifying people online, while providing digital convenience and a seamless customer experience. 946. Promoted from Dev to Team Lead: 8 things they didn’t tell me I was 24 years old. A baby. 947. The Future of Marketplaces: Reinventing the $10 Trillion Service Economy [I co-wrote this essay with my a16z partner Andrew Chen. We’re excited about the future of marketplaces and the service economy. Hope you enjoy this glimpse into our thinking, and let us know if you have any feedback!] 948. How To Track All Your Side Projects in 1 Notion Template Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 949. Best Chatbot Development Companies For SME's and Startups in India, USA| Hire Best Chatbot Developer Which is the best Chatbot development company in India & the United States? This is the most confusing question for modern developers and business owners. But, not all chatbot companies are fully perfect in terms of quality.This is what creates an uproar among people to find the best when Chatbot is already a hot topic among us. 950. 25 Startup Tips From 25 Venture Backed Founders A collection of insider tips from our "How I Raised It" podcast 951. How To Fight Imposter Syndrome As a Programmer I’ll never forget the time I spent a summer at Facebook. I had an opportunity most people can only dream of. I stepped into a robust engineering culture and a community of mission-driven people. The perks were everything you’ve heard of and more. I ate at gourmet cafeterias, rode free commuter buses with Wi-Fi, and had all the free tech gear I wanted. 952. Top Startups and Enterprises Using ReactJS React is a framework released by Facebook for creating Single Page Applications (SPA). What is a Single Page Application? Most web applications are traditionally server-side applications. The server holds the business logic, stores data, and renders the website to the client. When a client clicks on a link, it sends a request to the server, and the server will handle this request and send back a response with HTML code which the browser will render and be viewed by the user. 953. How I Build a Personal Website With Monetization (And Without Coding) These are 10 no-coding tools for building, marketing & monetizing a personal website. Here we discuss different business models, marketing strategies, and more. 954. Family Offices: The Secret Instrument to Keeping Your Wealth According to a study by American expert and businessman Russ Alan Prince, three quarters of surveyed wealthy people in the world (with assets of more than $30 million) prefer to use the services of multi-family offices (MFOs). At the same time, 85% of those participating in the study would like to organize their own family office — single-family office (SFO), if they could afford it. It is very unusual that such sentiments arise despite standardization and automation of financial services. Today, managing your own liquidity is no longer technologically complex, and the link to the bank, as an infrastructure, is weakening. 955. How To Name Your Next Open Source Project These are some AI-generated project names, courtesy of Namelix. 956. Best Working Environments for Devs: A Hierarchy of Needs Developing and coding are incredibly tough. There are hundreds upon thousands of lines of code, and a single error can leave you trawling to find what exactly went wrong and why. 957. Fight Telegram Impersonators With A Bit Of Common Sense And A Dash Of Vigilance The number, frequency, and scale of scams involving impersonations are growing like fungi. It’s probably the sign of our times and it’s worrisome. 958. How to stop prioritizing and start working It is believed that product managers should help a company do something that makes sense and advise against doing something that doesn’t. 959. Why Clubhouse’s Invite-Only Strategy is (Still) a Great Growth Hack Analysing the growth strategy behind exclusive social media platform Clubhouse - which achieved a $1B valuation in less than one year. 960. 10,000+ Personalized Business Ideas Using Heuristics Heuristics are used by Nature (and some computer scientists) to solve really difficult problems. 961. Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories Jessica Livingston's book "Founders at work" (2007, 32 stories) inspired thousands of founders to start their startups. 962. 27 Lead Generation Tools Analyzed: Pros, Cons and Pricing Lead generation is way more than getting traffic and make people visit your website. But, If you are able to collect information of people and drive a good communication with your website traffic to convert them into loyal customers, you are on right track. 963. Meet the Winners of Startups in North and Central America Startups from all over the world were nominated, from North America to East Asia. In total, 44,000 startups were nominated in over 4,500 cities. 964. Introducing Notion to Entrepreneurs, Founders, and Startup Executives This long-form article is an informal introduction to Notion for entrepreneurs, founders and startup executives. It covers the basics and explains what makes this company truly special. It’s a 17 minute read full of film and pop culture references because why not. Also, this is my first blog post on the internet. 965. How We Find A Way to Grow our MRR by 800% in 6 Months At the end of 2018, my co-founder Steve and I sat down and reflected on the year. We had grown 100% across many key metrics during the previous year and usage of doopoll had increased 300% in a matter of weeks. [966. "You Have to Distinguish a Startup From a New Business" says Paul O’Brien](https://hackernoon.com/you-have-to-distinguish-a-startup-from-a-new-business-says-paul-obrien-aa313yie) There are countless articles on the web that talk about what investors look for when funding your startup. Normally they all focus on similar things: 967. The Ultimate Guide to Angular for Non-Technical Founders In this guide, I’m going to give you in-depth knowledge of a very popular and widely used client-side framework called Angular. This guide intends to help founders of non-technical background who wish to learn the basic idea behind Angular. It will also help you make a decision if it’s the right choice for your upcoming project, and, subsequently what a front-end developer must know about Angular and how to hire angular developers in the current scenario. 968. Top 15 Outsourcing Software Development companies in India & USA for Startups & SME's | 2019 We are living in the age of IT revolution where almost all industries in the world have found that implementing software solutions for their key operations brings operational efficiency and enhances their business productivity by a huge margin. This report by Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Reach $3.8 Trillion in 2019. 969. Approaching in-house Modern UI Library: Startup`s Guide I can list down the reasons for “why” to do in-house, but I’ll refrain. Since you are landing here I assume you will know your why’s. 970. Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast Top software development companies that are growing fast in 2022. Hire the best software developers for your project today! Thank you for checking out the 970 most read stories about Startups on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo