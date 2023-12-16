102 Stories To Learn About Storytelling

Let's learn about via these 102 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Storytelling /Learn Repo “After nourishment, shelter and companionship, stories are the thing we need most in the world.”\n― Philip Pullman 1. Writers Can Process and Feel Emotions Faster than Non-Writers The secret power of telling your story. Psychology suggests that writers can process and feel through emotions faster than non-writers. 2. 5 Storytelling Tips That Improve Pitching for Startups A very concise article with 5 tips for storytelling when fundraising for a startup or pitching at a competition. 3. The Dog's Tale: A Short Post-Apocalyptic Comic The comic is set in a dystopian future somewhere in the Midwest. A man and his dog are living in a protected above-the-ground bunker 4. An Inspiring Story of Sowemo Tech Company Founder Sowemo Tech Private Limited Founded by Ketan Shrivastava and Surendra yadav in July 2019. Basically its a IT service company located in heart of India at Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. Its a long journey travelled by Ketan from 2012 When Ketan was in final year of engineering in 2012. He had idea of Talent Search Portal. At that time in Bhopal Engineering students have potentials But was not much aware about Angel investors. 5. I'm Javascript: And I'm Done Taking Your Shit Alright, douchebag! You think you can go on the Internet — the house that I built — and talk smack about me? You thought I wouldn't know every time you and your hipster buddies on r/programming traded upvotes at my expense? What did you think you were using when typing out your little tweet about "Javascript Fatigue"? Yeah, that's right... me! 6. How I Get My Blog on #1 Page on Google Without Any SEO Hacks No, it isn’t clickbait or a false promise. I’m really going to show you how I ranked my blog on the first page on Google. 7. Storytelling Epiphany The Power of Stories in Marketing and Everyday Life 8. How a Unicorn Startup in Japan Leveraged the Power of Microservices Startup experience in Mercari. Road to microservices from monolith. 9. How to Succeed in Your Studies : How To Start [ Part 1] Why? What? How? 10. This Is Software Engineer's Nightmare This is a true story of a software job turning into HELL. 11. Japanese Manga: Storytelling through Anime Writing Manga slowly evolved into a unique type of Japanese comic books reflecting the demands of presenting the depth of human dramas in graphic narrative ... 12. We Moved 250 Microservices to Kubernetes With No Downtime How to move spring boot microservices cluster to kubernetes 13. Three Misunderstood Notions About How Stories Work How to utilize the power of stories without actual storytelling 14. Algorithms aren’t racist. Your skin is just too dark. The rise of artificial intelligence necessitates careful attention to inadvertent bias that can perpetuate discriminatory practices and exclusionary experiences 15. The SANDBOX Will Lead The Decentralized Storytelling Revolution Blockchain gaming and platforms like The Sandbox will open up game development to a wider audience of storytellers than ever before. Viva La Revolution! 16. Marketing the Engineering Team Ever been a Systems Administrator? I have (first job I ever had!), and I have to tell ya, it's a pretty thankless gig. I mean yes, there is the satisfaction of a job well done, the joy of knowing that everything is up and working to spec, etc., but, behind all of this, you are left with the knowledge that Nobody Cares Till It Breaks 😔. 17. Stop Complaining About Being at Home You got what you wanted. 18. Goodnight Journal Introduction: Building the best online journal community Goodnight Journal was launched on Jan 1, 2013 and has been serving over 100,000 members in the world. It started as a side project and became a full time job when I decided to revamp the app and community completely. 19. Learning the Art of Storytelling from Pixar Pixar has successfully presented stories using a structure that works every time; it is a must-explore for any storyteller. 20. The Importance of Lore in Web 3.0 Games While a story is crucial to every product, ‘story-telling’ is more important. 21. Taking the Harder Path Is almost never the right answer when developing systems, at least the sort that I build. The easy path is almost always best and that feeling of “something being easy” is often a sure sign of being on the right track. 22. What is Personal Branding and How to Get Started Personal Branding refers to the ability to identify, enhance and promote one's personal assets to an audience by communicating effectively what distinguishes us from others in terms of technical and relational skills, experiences, behavior, values, personality and style. 23. Should you Discuss Time Travel With Your New Neighbor? I woke up this morning with a very strange headache. It was nothing serious but I felt a bit disoriented. 24. Introducing Myself I have stumble upon this site looking for some solutions for my Django problem, and I loved it. I decided to signup and share my views on technology and apps development. I'm like 5 years experience PHP and JavaScript developer, although in that time I have developed one Angulajs mobile app. 25. When Comedy and Game Design Combine: Meet the Writer PhilFTW, Uncomfortable Interviewee PhilFTW is a freelance writer, illustrator, and game designer. He is an adult living with ADHD which means procrastination and panic are key inputs in his writ 26. Exploring Shikamaru's Stoicism The concept of the "will of fire," as taught by Shikamaru's sensei Asuma, contains a lot of Stoic ideals. 27. Replacing Content Marketing with Knowledge Marketing Content Marketing and its Downside 28. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Christopher Grant, Storyteller-at-large Christopher Grant Interview 29. Narrative Podcast: 8 Steps to Create an Immersive Show Narrative podcasts create unique listener experiences. They're also more complex than standard interview shows. Learn how to make a narrative-style podcast. 30. Second Variety by Philip Kindred Dick - Table of Links Second Variety, by Philip Kindred Dick is part of HackerNoon's Book series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 31. Product Positioning: 5 Easy Steps to Strategic Storytelling A 5 step framework for strategic storytelling and how to position product. 32. Charging Up Your Debugging Skills After struggling with a finicky laptop charger, I learned some valuable lessons in software debugging 33. An Augmented Reality Book on Equality and Activism Do you remember the first time you watched a cartoon on an old-school slide projector? Or when you listened, as a child, to an audio story? These small and magical childhood memories are experienced on a different level by today's kids. 34. "I don't want anyone to go through what I went through" - with I-Ally Founder Lucinda Koza Interview with I-Ally Founder Lucinda Koza where reveals she wants to save millennial family caregivers from a broken system 35. Today Is My 33rd Birthday: Suprise, It's Life! I have never been on Hackernoon before, it was just one of those things that my endless cycle of mad clicking, ADD inspired pursuits of I don't know what don't me here moment. It's April 28th and I have finally been able to mildly celebrate my birthday for the first time in 3 years... Yeah, that's right! 3 years. I'll get to that in a sec. But I wanted to let you all know that I have first completed my first semester of college courses. Just 2, no biggie. 36. How To Build A Strong And Unique Business Brand Here are our top tips for building a lasting impression with customers through effective storytelling tactics. 37. Searching For the Unknown - The Curse of Eternity After walking down the path of fire, captain Smith decided to visit the Earth realm and continue his exploration of the universe. The doorway he entered lead down a path that was seemingly endless. 38. Why Linux-Based Brands Are So Desirable I'll start off by dating myself... it was the year 2000. I was in college and the brand new Mini Disk MP3 player had just come out. Superior audio to CD's and the ability to hold hundreds of songs on 1 little disk. Being a broke college kid, it took me about 6 months to make the purchase. Just when I got used to looking cool with my MD player, a wild flash of cool came across the analog airways via a commercial from a company that was only recently regaining its cool with a crappy multicolor desktop PC called the iMac. Of course, I'm talking about Apple. The product was the iPod. I was defeated and nearly threw away my MD player on the spot. 39. Reacting to State of the Noonion 2022: It's Time For HackerNoon 3.0 Behold! HackerNoon 3.0!! 40. Doers Vs No Doers: An Analytical Approach To start with, this is a tricky topic, where I might find people in conflict with my perception but after all when isn’t conflict a promising act. Conflict by its meaning is a disagreement where one holds an entirely opposite perspective and surely does one defend it as if it was their very own life at stake. I think that is a beauty of it, perhaps lasting for a long time that is unexpected or usual. I would put it as my experience to suggest that I have seen people get excited and enthusiastic about doing something. It can be an idea or a project or anything that they either want to achieve in life or a common goal to which one puts an effort. 41. Why Bucketbuff Is The Best Blogging community I want to share about the beauty of the site which i recently came across because just recently I realized something about this platform that I hadn’t previously so i was curious to share this with you guys. 42. 3 Life Savers During Covid Lockdown A little different post than my side-project or coding-related stories. Don't worry it's not about the Chinese virus Covid19, at least not directly. 43. Personal branding - How Is Social Mining Helping You With That Personal branding in the cryptocurrency world is everything. In this very young space where reputation is everything, everyone has to work on their very own brand. When building your brand, you are most often forced to work for free sacrificing a lot of your time. I am not saying that it’s a mistake, but what if I told you that there is a way to brand yourself, earn money and get the exposure you need at the same time. 44. Searching for the Unknown: The Chamber of Wisdom - Part III The search for knowledge has put our protagonist in many different situations and brought forth many new discoveries that were previously unknown to him. 45. Treating Your Software as a Craft As a software engineer, developer, coder, or hacker, whatever title you adopt, are you a craftsperson? If you take pride in your work, what makes you a craftsperson? If you don't, why not? 46. Strategy is a Compromise Are you compromising? You should! 47. Avatars Will Emerge as Storytellers Humans rule the world. 48. Here's Why We Invested in Minerva — The Internet’s Universal Process Sharing Platform Once you use it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it… 49. Will Metaverse Affect us Emotionally In 2015, reading about VR in the New York Times was nothing short of euphoric. It got me thinking: The NEWS in the Metaverse — would it affect us emotionally? 50. A Beginner's Guide for Alien Invaders Exclusively on HackerNoon! An original never-before-published science fiction story! 51. Recursion Can Be Weirder Than You Think I love recursion. I think it's a very elegant way of writing code, and sometimes it lets you write simple but yet effective pieces of code. And if you happen to use languages like Scala, then recursion is a must. 52. Was the Mona Lisa the Result of a Fad? A picture is worth a thousand words. Throughout history, art has gone through many phases like Romanticism, Classicism and many other types of -isms. These are regarded as styles of painting of those periods. However if you think about it, from a modern perspective, these phases can be considered fads, although the more precise term would be trends, due to their longevity. 53. Searching For Unknowns: Captain's log 001 My name is captain Smith and I am the only pilot aboard Prometheus 042. We were sent into space roughly 13 billion years ago and our mission is to find the answer to the ultimate question - what is the meaning of life? 54. Public Relations 101 for Nonprofit Organizations Your organization needs exposure. If people do not know that your NGO exists, there's no way that they can become volunteers, supporters, and donors. 55. 7 Powerful Writing Tactics Every Writer Should Know Happiness for me is to share every interesting thing I learn. While doing a course: "Become a Thought Leader" on Linkedin, I came across the best course on Storytelling by Shane Snow. 56. The Jinn: My Storyline for my first Game Project in Unity The daylight dims, its 3:00 pm, almost afternoon. It feels humid as the moisture in the air has increased. The skin feels all damp and sticky. My little room is getting all hot as I start sweating. It was supposed to be an ordinary afternoon on a summer day. “Lets go outside…” I talked to myself. 57. VR Storytelling: Navigating Virtual Spaces To Tell An Immersive Story VR Storytelling is about navigating virtual spaces, exploring what the body or the brain can do, and interacting with characters and events in a virtual world. 58. The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer The story of how I almost became a developer. Featuring confusion, frustration! Triumph! Coming soon to Netfli.... just kidding. 59. A Tale of Two Pitch Decks You arrive at a fork in the road. Rain pours down, with no end in sight. You are running out of resources, namely money, from which most resources are derived, including food and basic shelter. You are unable to make money out of the surrounding forest. Everything is very wet, you don’t have a saw, or a printer, or green ink. You have just listed three things you think go into the formation of paper currency, but you are generally unsure. You have now wasted an additional sixty seconds, for which you will never get back. Your inventory consists of:1. A business idea that you think is pretty good.2. A mobile app for your business that mostly works3. A pitch deck that you believe represents your true mission (but also says “fuck” on the first slide)4. A pitch deck that is for a similar but different business. (A positioning more enticing to investors.)5. Enough money to last you approximately two to three months 6. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie cardWhat do you do?> Try to sell Mickey Mantle cardYou take a risk and leave the fork in the road in search of the nearest collectible merchandise shop. During the treacherous journey, you fail to answer a troll’s riddle and are forced to give up more money. You finally arrive at a collectibles shop. Your hope meter increases by 20%. The Mickey Mantle card is valued at approximately $5 million USD. Your reach into your jeans pocket. You present the store clerk with a soggy ball of cardboard which drips yellow and blue ink all over the counter. I told you the pouring rain showed no signs of stopping. The clerk feels bad for you and is willing to give you $5 USD. You accept.Now what?> Extract ink from counter. 60. Top Reasons Why You Should Make Reading a Habit For every person barring a few fictional ones, life is only experienced once. 61. Team Red: Long Lost Contact Linus Chen is a research scientist who was given an opportunity to interview for a Volga during a global pandemic, the largest e-commerce company. 62. We Should All Learn How To Code, Period! One day we will all be developers, won't be? 63. Non-Linear Storytelling: Studying the Art of Sharing Stories a narrative method where events are portrayed out of chronological order or in other ways where the narrative does not follow a linear pattern 64. AI: From ZERO to H...aving A Lot of Questions (Part II) (If you just landed here, be sure to check Part I) 65. StoryLab.ai Uses GPT-3 to Make Content Marketing Easier for Everyone We believe we’re building something special. And we believe humans need more than AI to create more and better stories. We need each other to grow. 66. Meet Noonies 2022 3x Winner: Zevi Reinitz Most Valuable Marketer & Greatest Storyteller Zevi Reinitz talks Noonies, marketing, and helping out your fellow humans. 67. 5 Content Strategies That Drive Your Readers to Act Great content—blog posts, case studies, newsletters, etc.—is a valuable tool for engaging your audience while providing value. Before ever asking for a sale you’re able to give them something, which drives a makes a great impression on anyone who comes across your content. 68. Searching For Unknowns: The Path of Fire 002 Captain's log 002: As instructed by general @hatoto I went down the fire path and discovered a world that is hard to describe with words. You could label it as a theme park but it was so much more than that. 69. Marketing Influencers Are Overrated Says 3x Noonie Nom Viktor Bogdanov Viktor Bogdanov is a Ukraine-based Tech Storyteller, a designation we at Hacker Noon can happily confirm, because the beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @viceasytiger’s 18 hn stories for 5 days, 3 hours, and 9 minutes — so far. In this Noonies interview, Viktor tells us where he'd invest $10M, how Covid-19 has impacted his life, and which 2 opinion he has that most people don't agree with. 70. Pivot via Repositioning The restroom story 71. How to Save Toilet Paper for Your Employer As a person that used to track finances and company expenses in their previous life, I know that toilet paper is a huge expense. Everybody does it. Everybody needs it. 77. Is Artificial General Intelligence Really Achievable or Not? With a new year starting, you would have already seen a lot of industry experts sharing their insights on the future of AI and considering 2020 to be the year when artificial intelligence will become a reality. However, the reality is quite the opposite of what non-tech people imagine. 78. Farley Was an Augie, an Augmented or Modified Human Being a tale about life among the Asteroids. 79. How to Boost Your Content Marketing Strategy in 2023 Today, content marketing is integral to any brand effort. It helps achieve a wide range of goals, from tailoring brand perception and raising awareness to attracting traffic and increasing conversions, smoothly paving your company’s way towards becoming a market leader. 80. Don’t Start with Why! 81. [Interview] Designing & Creating Chat App Stickers For Online Engagement I wondered about who is behind the often cute and creative online stickers we use and share on chat apps to others, these days, as a medium to express our feelings, and found someone who created a whole family of stickers with sometimes poignant stories behind them. 82. Explaining Important Skills For Hero Developers Using Lego Bricks Programming is like building Lego bricks. Any developer can pick a brand new Lego set and build it following the instructions. This is very easy. Think of it as coding school assignments or entry level tutorials. 83. How to Write Things People Want to Read A checklist for writing good human-first content 84. Using Stories to Defeat Human Indifference with Yonatan Kagansky Yonatan Kagansky from Israel is a 2020 Noonie Nominee who understands the power of storytelling, and wants you to stop consuming the news. 85. The Fable of the Little Chickadee As I walked along the park on a crisp winter day I spotted a most curious sight. 86. Everything I Learned About Generating Startup Ideas in My First 10 Years as a Founder This article is a compilation of everything that I learned about how to generate product ideas. It’s my my way of learning and it’s not a finished work I will update it as I learn more in my journey to great great products. 87. AI: From ZERO to H...aving A Lot of Questions (Part I) People are just like a Swiss Army Knife, but we are born with no tools on it. Everything we learn might become a new tool. With enough tools, we can accomplish everything. With the right tools, we can accomplish it faster, better and enjoy the endorphin rush. 88. I Met Brad Pitt And It Was More Than Underwhelming Can everyone just sit down and stay quiet for a minute? You know that you don’t have to be here if you don’t want to, right? 89. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend in Web3 In today's rapidly changing, overly-automated, and digitally driven culture, it's hard to see or experience humanity in its essence. Additionally, the internet is constantly warping us in its incredible convenience and gratification, making personal interaction especially scarce. 90. Why I love Java So , I recently completed a course on Coursera named “Kotlin for Java Developers” and therefore I feel I am the right person for one of the most hot trending question “Kotlin or Java”. 91. How I Started to Learn HTML and CSS You always want to jump into web development but don’t know how to start. That is fine me too I had this similar problem. I start download every e-book I found on the internet, when i realize that I have an external backup with more than 200 HTML and CSS book it became hard for me to pick one and start. Reading is good but reading without purpose is worse. 92. Lessons in Authentic Content From Thunberg, TED, Sprout, and Basecamp Most of the exceptional and remarkable content pieces throughout the history of content marketing seem to have a few things in common: they are the result of mastery, collaboration, strong ideas, and are data-informed – plus they are always created with the purpose of educating and inspiring. 93. Our Storytelling Platform Built On ‘Kokorozashi’ Dear reader, Even though we do not want to believe that you do not know yet about HeadUP, we kind of understand this eventuality and the reason(s) why; and it is all fine, no hurt feelings (not like these guys below)... 94. 7 B2B Storytelling Marketing Strategies, with Examples Are you looking for the right quality and quantity content to help you grow\neffectively in your area of business? 95. Do you still think your decision-making is rational? [nope, no game theory fun-facts here] 96. Here's Why You Need Compelling Copy On Your 'About Me' Page The ‘About Me’ section of your website, LinkedIn profile, or your social media accounts is the most important copy you’ll ever write. Here's how to write it! 97. Your False Advertisement Broke My Windshield You know that strange feeling when you see the name Al Pacino in a sentence and without your consent, you just start adjusting your reading? 98. If Virality Is What You Want, Be A Nepotist To spread, you want to get people to hear your story. 99. Applying for Research Internships at IITs, IIMs, NITs, and Foreign Universities Hi there! 100. 20 Developer Communities Worth Joining This Year The benefits of developer communities cannot be over-emphasized in the growth of developers from peer-programming to sharing knowledge, mentorship, sharing support, sharing tools, code reviews, answering questions, and much more. 101. The Last Anomaly As Harry opened his eyes from the dreamless slumber, the first thing he noticed was Evelyn looking down at him. He was lying on her lap, on the ground. A peculiar orange glow, mostly from the sunset, was reflecting off from her golden hair. Her otherwise cheerful eyes were moist and blank – and he had never seen her so much without joy before. Her signature smile that she always flashed at him, from which happiness emancipated – had disappeared. 102. Second Variety Leone considered. The Russian was close, moving rapidly, almost running. "Don't fire. Wait." Leone tensed. "I don't think we're needed."