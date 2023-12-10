102 Stories To Learn About Fundraising

Let's learn about via these 102 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Fundraising /Learn Repo Even the noblest, most life changing ideas and solutions need to be bankrolled. 1. Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding 2. Invest in People, Not Companies: Identity-Centric Investment Model According to Paul A. Gompers and Anna Kovner’s research, serial entrepreneurs are the key driving forces in the modern business world. Those who succeeded once have significantly higher chances of succeeding in their next venture by 30% when compared to the first-timers. That makes the past performance of an entrepreneur is a strong indicator of a future success.[1] 3. How Didactic's Move to Crowdfunding Signals Opportunity for All Didactic's crowdfunding will change the crowdfunding space. 4. Founders, ditch your long presentations. Here’s how to make a 5-slide pitch deck Investors spend less than 3 minutes on each deck. Use these tips to turn your 20-slide deck into a short 5-slide presentation. 5. Pecan.ai Raises 11 Million to Bring Machine Learning to Business Analysts Pecan.ai has just come out of stealth, raising an $11M Series A, to enable business analysts to build machine learning models automatically. Dell Capital led the round, joined by S capital and bringing the total funding of the company to $15M. 6. Can Open Source Pay Your Rent? 💸 Pay for My Coffee At Least. No? hello world! 👋 7. Stripe Atlas Review: Our Experience with the Service Now that we are fully incorporated and started to receive some money on our bank account, it’s time to debrief and review the experience we had incorporating our company with Stripe Atlas. 8. 4 Crypto Fundraising Platforms: Launchpad Vs. Polkastarter Vs. DAO Maker Vs. DuckStarter Here, we take a look at four of the biggest fundraising platforms or launchpads running the hottest token sales right now. 9. HackerNoon Raises $1M From Coil, Will Stream Micropayments from Readers to Writers via the Browser EDWARDS CO June 10, 2020 -- Hacker Noon, the technology publishing platform serving 4M readers per month, today announced a $1M strategic investment from Coil, the San Francisco-based startup designed to help creators monetize content and provide a premium experience to consumers. Additionally, the companies kicked off a three year partnership focused on Web Monetization for contributing writers. Web Monetization is an open specification that is freely available to any monetization service provider who wants to support sites like Hacker Noon. 10. Looking at the Startup Ecosystem: Fundraising Market Map This map is a visual overview of every company that helps you get an investment for your startup, from pitch decks to captable management. 11. The Ultimate Guide to YCombinator Interview Preparation During my own preparation for Winter 2018 class interviews, I’ve reviewed every public resource on the topic and did over 20 practice interviews with Y Combinator alums. Everything I’ve learned is summarized below. This guide is my personal take and doesn’t represent an official position of YC. 12. Why Bootstrapping Can Help Startups Raise VC Money When it comes to defining startup success, no milestone seems more desired than achieving unicorn status. In fact, we usually celebrate stats, such as the funding startups raise and their resulting valuations. 13. Untangling Two of Today's Most Unnecessary Startup Fundraising Myths If you are building a startup, you’ll find no shortage of people who are willing to give you advice, particularly when it comes to raising financing. Unfortunately, much of this advice is wrong. 14. Ethereum is the Leader in DeFi but Some Blockchains Will Take Market Share This article talks about fundraising, launchpad and what makes a good crypto project. 15. Understanding IBCO: Can Another Crypto-Funding Mechanism Yield Accountable Results? TLDR: IBCO is the new primitive for crypto projects funding, solving for the main issues of ICOs such as lack of accountability, lack of liquidity and flawed price discovery mechanics for the token itself. 16. The Top 4 Startup Accelerators: Is Y Combinator Still the Best? Where is the next Facebook, Google or Postmates coming from and why you shouldn’t choose Y Combinator? A comparison of the world’s top 4 startup accelerators 17. Future of VC in the Web3.0 era: A Race To Investing In DAOs Decentralized fundraising and the ability to raise money “independently” from VCs and funds has always been a deeply rooted ideal in the crypto sphere. 18. What Milestones Do You Need to Hit to Raise That VC Money? Raising funds can be an exciting and terrifying part of your startup journey. This is finally your chance to raise the money your startup needs! 19. Your Story Matters More Than Your Traction: Jiga's Adar Hay On Fundraising Adar Hay is a co-founder of Jiga, a Startup Of The Year nominee, and shares with us the origin story of Jiga, as well as their startup and fundraising lessons. 20. PropelAuth Raises $2.59M to Address Specific Authentication Requirements of B2B Companies PropelAuth Raises $2.59M to Address Specific Authentication Requirements of B2B Companies 21. The Tyk Side Project Fund is open for applications Tyk's micro-grant program is now accepting applications! Get a chance to receive a £500 grant to help advance your side project. 22. Apps to Help Your Organization With Fundraising and Volunteering The last few years have been a pivotal time for nonprofits around the globe. 23. Delphi Digital, Arrington Capital, Gnosis and Flow Ventures Invest $3.5 million in Azuro Azuro raised $3.5 million in a seed round from Gnosis, Flow Ventures, Polymorphic Capital, Ethereal Ventures, Delhi Digital, Arrington Capital, and Meta Cartel 24. Regulations are Coming to DeFi Whether We Like It or Not KOLnet is an innovative, transparent and fair launchpad that allows early-stage projects to optimise their marketing strategy through the innovation of Web3. 25. Tips on Leveraging E-Commerce to Raise Funds An option to diversify your organization's fundraising is to follow the trends of the larger business world and dive into the endless possibilities of ecommerce 26. How to Apply for a Grant: An Essential Guide Learn everything you can from the grants you don't win, take all feedback on board, and use it to make your next application even better. 27. How to Create an Effective Online Fundraiser In general, the most successful online fundraisers prioritize the donor experience from start to finish. 28. How SMASH Used 'Audiense' Targeting to Raise $1 Million for Social Justice Find out how SMASH used Audiense targeting to their advantage to raise a million dollars. 29. The Pitch Deck That Makes Investors Say Yes In these uncertain times of Covid-19 and lockdown, it’ll come as no surprise to say that investments, as with everything else, have taken a bit of a hit. In France alone, investment was down 30% in April compared to April 2019. But, not to despair! Despite the current climate, investors are indeed still active. 30. The Funding Ask Slide: How to Make it Better? Asking for money isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Ask for too much, and you can end up looking for funds for months or years on end. Fail to show ho 31. How Running a Venture Capital Firm is Similar to Playing Basketball Justin Caldbeck of Binary Capital explains similarities between basketball game and a venture capital firm. 32. Colizeum Raises $8.4 Million From Deribit, SevenX Ventures, Axia8 and Genblock Capital Colizeum, a software development kit startup that provides SDK for mobile game developers and the Play-2-Earn economy, raised $8.4 million. 33. How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck” How to build a 'Killer Deck' investment presentation. 34. New Investment Report: Is All Capital the Same Shade of Green? A new study released today challenges the misperception that taking on Out-of-State capital drives more attractive valuations and better business outcomes for founders. The study, titled “Is all Investment Capital the Same Shade of Green?,” draws on data from the Atlanta Technology Development Center (“ATDC”) to understand the deal dynamics and outcomes of companies in the ATDC incubator program that accepted capital from In-State versus Out-of-State equity providers from 2014 to 2019. In the study, “In-State” represents companies that included investors that reside in the state of Georgia, and “Out-of-State” represents companies that raised capital entirely from investors based outside of Georgia. 35. From ICO to DYCO: A Brief History of Crypto-Fundraising Potential use and the benefits of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies were quickly seen by dozens of entrepreneurial people worldwide. 36. Fundraising: No One is Going to Do It For You My "Tough Love" Talk To Founders Who Are Struggling To Raise Capital 37. Fundraising For Crypto: Discussing Financing Options With Steven Parker, CEO of Crypterium Crypterium has chosen to adopt alternative financing options and launched a fundraising campaign on Seedrs. Here is an interview with Steven Parker, the CEO. 38. "Don't Listen To Other People", Interview with Leia Ruseva Leia Ruseva from India has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 39. 'European Uber' Raises $109M · The UK Has No Chill · Libya is Waging a Proxy War The top 3 headlines from across the pond for Tuesday, May 26, 2020. 40. Inside Low Cap Raises: The New Wave of Token Investing Chances are the recent wave of decentralized finance speculation hasn’t passed you by. The yield farming gold rush has seen hundreds of millions of dollars locked up in unaudited smart contracts within hours. Promises of life-changing returns such a short space of time has resulted in the return of crypto-mania. 41. The Space Tech Startup Making Our Internet A Better Place With Lasers🖖 Greetings, humans. I remote chat this afternoon with Rohit Jha, the CEO & Co-Founder of Transcelestial Technologies, a startup building light speed communications infrastructure for the next 100 years. 42. Collecting Online Donations in 8 Easy Steps So, what’s the best way to collect donations online and encourage your donors to go digital? [43. Cryptocurrency and Philanthropy: The present! ✨👏❤️✨ 5 Reasons Why Nonprofits Love Cryptocurrency](https://hackernoon.com/cryptocurrency-and-philanthropy-the-present-5-reasons-why-nonprofits-love-cryptocurrency-do78j3110) I first of all would like to thank you for giving me trust. We have an opportunity to impact the world together. Im are glad to share an amazing article with some additions (my own). By Alex Wilson and Pat Duffy, co-founders of The Giving Block 44. Five Tips for Nailing Your Remote Startup Pitch During the Pandemic Now that almost everyone is working from home, startup founders looking to raise money from investors will need to do so remotely. In fact, in-person pitches may now be a thing of the past. 45. The Evolution of Crypto Fundraising: IDO as an Alternative? it's time to tell how IDO works, how it differs from both ICO and IEO. It is also worth pointing out the pros and cons of IDO 46. Courier Raised a $35M Series B to Make Notifications Delightful We’ve raised $35M to provide engineering teams with great notification infrastructure! The round was led by GV with participation from our existing investors. 47. Fundraising In A Falling Market Might Be A Good Opportunity For Startups And Investors Raising capital is crucial for any startup, regardless of overarching market conditions. 48. Unraveling The Budget Of A Crypto Startup: Behind The Secrecy In project management, there are several key success criteria for the possible implementation of any project: from building a plant, developing a software product, opening a new supermarket to something else. They are time, budget and quality. 49. 6 Crypto Experts Predict That STOs will Bounce Back in 2020 Some experts believe that the STO market will die soon, but in this article we’ll try to overlook the STO market and its trends from 2017 to 2020. But first, let’s define what an STO actually is. An STO (which stands for “Security Token Offering”) is a method of raising funds in a way similar to an ICO, but unlike the latter an STO is legally compliant with all regulations, making token issuers responsible for all their actions. I've asked 6 best STO experts on the market - one of them is Marvin Steinberg. 50. How Crowdfunding Impacts the Crypto Market Let's look at how crowdfunding and how it relates to the crypto market. 51. The Two Biggest Mistakes Founders Make While Trying to Raise Venture Capital First-time founders reach out to me via Twitter for general fundraising advice or for deck review, and over time I noticed a common pattern amongst those who have trouble raising money. The two biggest mistakes appear to be rooted in poor assumptions about raising venture funding in the first place: 52. Everything Changes and Nothing Does… In the past few months, I have met and spoken to many people from the blockchain space. Enthusiasts, professionals, enthusiasts who pretended to be experts, people who were predicting the future of the decentralization and those who were super excited to hear about it for the first time… Moon and Lambo guys, crypto traders, blockchain startup founders…. people from the traditional finance who were telling me to run away before it’s too late because all this is just a bubble… 53. VC Market Trends and Current Situation Explained by a Corporate Lawyer How does the VC market look like in late 2022, what jurisdiction do venture funds use now to establish their operations, and which laws affect their business? 54. Portal is Raising Capital on Republic Through Reg D Equity Offering Portal has announced its Reg D equity offering through Republic. Republic is a multi-asset investment platform. 55. 263 Meetings, 12 Months and $128,700 in Startup Funding Later Is traction enough to raise funding for a Startup or do you need more than that? Here's how we raised $128,700 at Alpe. 56. 5 Key Tips for Raising Funds in a Niche Industry 5 Tips for fundraising in a niche industry from personal experience building a dating app for Africans 57. How William the Conquerer Invented Humility Following is the never-before published introduction for The Humility Imperative, releasing June 30th, 2020. 58. Perfecting The Art Of Investor Updates: How-to Guide And A Template Our investor update guide includes a template and best practices, including why you should send updates before you even have investors. 59. Outtakes From The First Draft of Hacker Noon's Crowdfunding Campaign It's been over 14 months since we launched the Hacker Noon Equity Crowdfunding Campaign and almost a year since we successfully raised the max amount of $1.07M. 60. Valuable Insights About The Fundraising Process We Raised a $26M Series-A to Change How Data Is Moved with our open-source ELT solution. Here's how we did it, deck included 61. Three Non-Obvious Fundraising Tips from the Startup Veterans Behind Lovevery When friends Jessica Rolph and Rod Morris partnered to launch Lovevery in 2015, the two founders already had massive success stories under their belts. Jessica previously had a successful exit from organic baby food company Happy Family, which she founded. Rod helped take SaaS utility platform Opower public as part of the company’s leadership team. Despite their wealth of past experience, Jessica and Rod had plenty to learn when fundraising for Lovevery, a subscription business that puts sustainable, science-backed play kits into the hands of parents. As parents themselves, Jessica and Rod knew their idea had legs when they began working on it — but they still felt “very vulnerable” during the fundraising process, according to Jessica. “With the success we had in the raises, on the outside they [seemingly] came easily,” Jessica says. “But on the inside, getting to that place where you have momentum is hard.” As they grew Lovevery, they found fundraising successfully was all about the timing. On an episode of How I Raised It, Jessica and Rod shared the lessons that came from raising $32 million for Lovevery over three funding rounds. 62. The Agony of a First Time Founder First time founders build out of passion. They face a problem and try to solve for themselves, making assumptions that everyone has the same problem. 63. Lessons From the WeWork and Blue Apron Hype Startup founders' dreams are often filled with massive fundraising rounds, IPOs, and high valuations, and their nightmares with crashing stock prices and angry VCs. WeWork and Blue Apron have long been the type of company many founders look up to, but they seem to be facing their demise in 2019. How do companies with so much initial promise crash and burn so quickly? And how do we avoid the same fate? 64. Why Are Businesses Raising Equity with Crowdfunding? Equity crowdfunding was not the easiest choice to make, but it kept us true to our core values of trust, transparency, and user-centricity. 65. 5 Storytelling Tips That Improve Pitching for Startups A very concise article with 5 tips for storytelling when fundraising for a startup or pitching at a competition. 66. [Announcement] Wise Raises $12M To Accelerate Embedded Banking Partnerships Wise, the leading embedded banking FinTech, that offers business banking via partnerships, announced today that it has closed a $12M Series A. 67. Current Market Outlook: Insights for Seed Stage Founders This short briefing note is prepared for founders who are considering, or are in the process of raising seed capital. The last few weeks have seen a significant shift in terms of the fundraising atmosphere, and investors’ appetite for risk. 68. Understanding Term Sheets - Part 1: Liquidation Preferences Liquidation preferences determine how the proceeds are shared in a liquidity event such as the sale of the company or its assets. 69. Fundraising in the Crypto Sector 10 recent investments in the crypto market 70. Dear Entrepreneurs, Here's How to Love Fundraising If you are an Entrepreneur and have a pulse, fundraising is one of the worst things that you have to deal when you are running a Startup. 71. How to Launch a Tech Startup and Raise Financing in the U.S. Starting a tech business in the U.S. can be a challenge and a privilege. While the market is large, the competition is intense and consumer standards are high. 72. Networking at VC Events: How to Gain More Value? The pandemic and lockdowns have proven to the world the simple truth that we are social beings. 73. A Thorough Guide on How Wefunder Works What is Wefunder? How do you get starting crowdfunding your business? Read this in-depth guide to find out. 74. 3 Best Tips To Attract Investors Being An Outsider Unshackled Ventures founding partner Nitin Pachisia explains three ways he built a strong network during his fundraising journey. 75. Suhail Doshi Pivots MightyApp Startup Into PlaygroundAI We have about 50% of all money raised left. Enough to do another Mighty. And I’ll give it my all again because what else would I do anyway? 76. Here’s Why It Is Easier For Startups To Set Up Shop in Singapore and Hong Kong Hong Kong and Singapore have emerged as the epicenters for startups and tech in Asia and worldwide. Both locations have attractive tax regimes for foreign companies and have invested heavily in government-backed startup programs, fostering positive growth and support in the region. Southeast Asia’s internet economy has more than tripled its size over the last four years, soaring to a US$100 billion for the first time in 2019 with expectations to reach US$300 billion by 2025. 77. Smart VCs Look for Potential Monopolies Understand how VC investors think and evaluate how good your startup idea is for VC investments. 78. That Moment When You're Boarding a Flight Home, and Andreessen Horowitz Calls... Joseph Woodbury of Neighbor.com shares three pieces of advice on how to raise capital — from integrating yourself into the local ecosystem to being able to change your plans on a moment’s notice. 79. 5 Financial Lessons Learned While Launching a Startup Startups fail as they run out of cash or can't raise enough funding. Here are five critical financial lessons for founders. 80. Building a Bulletproof Pitch: Interview With Victor Larionov While pitching investors might sound straightforward, there are some underlying technicalities most people fail to understand. Here's an explanation of them. 81. How We Closed Our First Pre-Seed Round in 2 Weeks We got accepted into YC on the 9th of December 2019. Originally, we wanted to raise a pre-seed round before starting YC on the 6th of January. But at the same time, we didn’t want to incorporate the company in 2019 so we wouldn’t have to deal with the taxes for 2019. Call us lazy! One would say lazy is not bad, as long as it’s smart lazy! 82. ICO/IDO & Funds: A Deep Dive There is always a simultaneous connection and conflict of interests between investors and founders. This is most evident in the project’s tokenomics. 83. An Introduction to Fundraising PR for Crypto Projects In the promotion of crypto projects, traditional advertising tools are indispensable. 84. A Primer to Fundraising Basics And How To Become Pitch Perfect Often one of the biggest obstacles to starting a business is finding the capital to get your idea off the ground. Those who cannot turn to their own personal savings or borrow funds from family members or friends must turn to investors, funding organizations, or bank loans to raise startup funds. 85. Raising Funds for Blockchain Projects is a Long and Winding Road Raising funding for blockchain projects presents many challenges. This article lists some of them. 86. 6 Fatal Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Should Stay Away From One quality that separates seasoned entrepreneurs from the newbies is their willingness and ability to take calculated risks. You will notice this tendency from the world’s best entrepreneurs including Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Jack Ma. Irrespective of the type and scale of the business, ranging from a remotely operating technology business to a multinational corporation, there are some financial mistakes that founders should avoid at all costs. 87. For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. 88. The Beginners' Guide to Gut Checking your Competition The beginners' guide to competitive analysis. Here are the best tools to see how your competition is doing. 89. Why My New Book is a Failed Attempt at Something I Can’t Put My Finger On On June 30th, 2020 my new book, The Humility Imperative — Effective Leadership in an Era of Arrogance — will be released. 90. How Technology is Helping Venture Capitalists Make Investment Decisions From stone tools to the invention of the wheel to steam engines to the internet, technology has come a long way, it has overtaken nearly all major aspects of our lives. Just take this article for example, you wouldn’t be reading it if it wasn’t for technology. 91. Are Exchanges Manipulating the Price on Initial Exchange Offerings? Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) are a relatively new method of distributing cryptocurrency tokens during the startup crowdfunding stage. As described in the article, IEOs are closely related to ICOs. However, IEOs use exchange(s) as part of the distribution model. 92. Knowing When to Hard Pivot Might Be This Year's Most Valuable Skill In mid-May, we were just closing our seed round after an 8-week-long fundraising process. Two weeks later, we started to have concerns over our product and vision. After a full month of interviews and explorations, we understood we needed to hard pivot. This article is about how we came to understand the shortcomings of our vision, and why we eventually decided to pivot. We talk about how we handled it with all the stakeholders (investors and team) in this article. 93. We Raised $450k For Omnisearch’s Pre-Seed Round: Here's What We Learned Eight key takeaways from raising Omnisearch's pre-seed round. 94. Raising Money? Prioritize Smart Money When raising capital, not all startups have options—they only receive one term sheet from one interested investor. And that should be celebrated. However, some startups are “hot” enough to attract multiple VCs. 95. All 14 Slides from the Deck We Used to Raise Seed with Accel in 13 Days Here's Airbyte deck for their Seed round with Accel in early 2021. This could be useful to startups in the open-source and dev worlds! 96. What An Investor Needs to Feel to Say Yes to Your Startup A Previous VC Reveals What Matters More Than Your Pitch Deck. 97. 6 Lessons Learned Fundraising for Our Startup in Africa After the announcement and news on raising our first external round of capital, several budding African entrepreneurs have reached out to me through various social media channels asking, "Tesh, please could you share some tips on how you did it?" Reflecting upon the same and the numerous congratulatory messages that came streaming in this past week made me think about the struggle of fundraising, and why it is indeed a great milestone for entrepreneurs. As much as the capital we have raised ($350k) for our startup, MarketForce 360, is very 'small' - compared to some counterparts across the globe - I have come to learn that less than 0.5% of startups globally get funded by either angel investors or VC's (venture capitalists). In Africa, the statistics are worse! 98. What are Venture Investments and How Do They Work? Venture capital is a financial instrument that allows you to earn on investments in high-risk technology companies. 99. Blockchain Grants in the EU - How To Get Some in 2020 First I want to draw your attention to the fact that Horizon 2020 does not only turn around the blockchain. This is not true! The main motto “Science closer to society’’! 100. How Does The SEC Handle Complaints? Even public companies with a strong code of conduct, an exemplary tone at the top, robust internal controls, and a culture of compliance may face allegations of misconduct that can lead to an investigation by the Division of Enforcement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC or the Commission). 101. Raising Capital For Your Business: First Steps To a Great Deal Money, or lack of it, can make or break a startup. Period. 102. How to Deliver a Mind-Blowing Startup Pitch to an Investor Did you know that running out of capital means the end of the road for around 29% of startups?