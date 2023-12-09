93 Stories To Learn About Videogames

Let's learn about via these 93 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Videogames /Learn Repo Need a break from playing video games? Why don't you READ about video games instead? 1. How Does Gaming Affect Mental Health? There may be no significant detrimental impacts on mental health from playing video games in moderation. 2. The 5 Best Mortal Kombat Guest Characters There are quite a few Mortal Kombat guest characters, some are better than others. Here are the best ones. 3. Elite Dangerous Deep-Space Explorer's Guide: Ships Ready to head out "into the black" on a new adventure in Elite Dangerous? Read this quick guide on how to build the best ship for your specific use. 4. Will Google Stadia Kill Traditional Gaming Consoles? On March 19, 2019, Google announced their first gaming product and it took the Esports community by storm. Their product was first to make good on the promise of cloud gaming and like most other Google products, it made lofty claims. This captured the attention of the gaming community and put Google under the spotlight. It became patient zero for a case study on cloud gaming. 5. The 5 Best Ace Attorney Cases from the Original Trilogy The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney trilogy has no bad cases. But that doesn't mean that some aren't better than others. Here are the 5 best Ace Attorney cases. 6. Steam Deck Overheating: What You Need to Know If your Steam Deck is overheating, there are a few things you can do to fix the problem. Check out this article to learn more. 7. 5 Best Minecraft PvP Texture Packs A list filled with the best Texture Packs to improve your PvP in Minecraft Java Edition 8. How the Pandemic is Transforming the Gaming Industry The Coronavirus has shed light on innumerable industrial and sociopolitical problems: our fractured healthcare system, racial disparity in access to emergency services, the crushing failures of capitalism more generally. 9. The Wild at Heart Game Review (Nintendo Switch) Despite the minor drawbacks and sometimes tedious puzzles, The Wild at Heart is the perfect game to escape reality and relax on a cold winter evening. 10. How Gamers Decide Tomorrow’s Technology What do Apple, Google, and Amazon all have in common? Well, plenty of things if we’re being honest. It’s easier to list the things that they don’t share. But one thing that people don’t usually associate with any of these big tech companies is how deeply involved they are with an increasingly relevant sector in technology: video gaming. 11. The Difference Between Casual Gamers and Hardcore Gamers I think the difference between the two all boils down on passion. 12. The 5 Best Batman Arkham Knight Side Missions Batman: Arkham Knight has great side missions, In From the Cold and Creature of the Night are some that immediately come to mind. 13. Cloud Gaming: Will we Soon See a "Netflix" for Video Games? Cloud gaming is a very exciting prospect within the gaming industry. While we've seen the lukewarm reception of Google Stadia, the idea itself is relatively new. Just like Netflix was rejected at first, perhaps cloud gaming is the future of the game industry as a whole. 14. Security Threats Behind Gaming It is not all just fun and games. 15. The Rise Of The Multiverse Economies And Social Interactions In Video Games Now ANYONE can build a business inside of a game. 16. The Over-justification Effect of Games as a Service A goal that you set yourself is more powerful than a goal that is set for you. Over this current and passing generation of gaming consoles, we've witnessed the rise of the almighty live service game. What I like to think of as the AAA adaptation of mobile gaming mechanics and MMO hits like World of Warcraft, wrapped in a blockbuster console game setting. Player retention, daily logins, battle passes - buzzwords that are part and parcel with the Games as a Service business model permeate throughout these titles that vie for our hard-earned time and money. To quote a good friend - the "ecosystem" has become the dirtiest word in the industry, with developers and publishers alike looking for ways to keep players engaged long-term. What started with the odd PC only expansion model in the 90's, blossomed into DLC, Season Passes and now Games as a Service. A system that consists of some sort of persistent online world, a gameplay loop designed to be engaging (usually) with constant daily events, new loot and bigger content drops that add new wrinkles every so often. All with the intent of keeping players engaged for years. 17. Steal This Idea and Make a Billion Dollars: AI Video Game Accelerator Cards AI is on the rise. In some ways it was always inevitable. But ask any researcher who suffered through the 1990s in AI research and they might not agree. AI and neural networks in particular were considered a backwater for researchers for decades. If you wanted a dead end career go into neural nets. In the 1990s, one of the leading thinkers behind neural networks, Geoffrey Hinton, could barely get funding. Nobody came to his classes. He worked on his ideas in isolation. 18. The Future of Gaming Looks More Immersive Than Ever What is the future of gaming? What trends can bring us to the new era of gaming? 19. The 5 Worst Mortal Kombat Characters Ever Mortal Kombat has so many great characters, but what about the bad ones? Here are the 5 worst Mortal Kombat characters ever. 20. Indie Games: The Future Of Esports? While I enjoy esports, I’m most excited for indie games, and the incredible potential both have to help each other grow. More than 75% of all PC games are created by independent game developers. 21. A Quick Primer on Play-to-Earn Gaming/NFTs/Metaverses A look at some platforms that have the potential for creating vibrant experiences and communities in the play-to-earn and metaverse gaming space. 22. Bitcoin Ultimatum – The Next Generation Bitcoin by Nikolay Udianskyi Cryptocurrencies have proven to be the most innovative technology to be developed in a while. From making payments and settling remittances to serving as a hedge for investments and helping to transfer assets over a secure and anonymous network, there are various uses of cryptocurrencies- and each of them continued to get developed almost as the days go by. 23. Blockchain Tech In the Gaming Industry: Major Players To Spark Mass Adoption? If Glitch Tech is Any Indication, the Nickelodeon and Netflix Partnership is a Winning Deal (Photo used with permission from Eric Robles and Dan Milano) 27. If Glitch Techs is Any Indication, the Nickelodeon and Netflix Partnership is a Winning Deal (Photo used with permission from Eric Robles and Dan Milano) 28. On the Rise of Esports: What Do the Scholars Say? Esports has been a global entertainment and technology phenomenon. The rate of its growth has seen it expand into several areas of businesses. 29. Write About Your Love for All Things Gaming! Gaming is one of those unique things in this world that connect us all together in one way or another. 30. Recognized and Accepted: The Inevitable Rise of the Gaming World Gaming fosters the mindset that allows creativity to grow. Now that gaming has been slowly recognized, will it continue to rise against all odds? 31. Tell Us About Your Gaming Experiences [Gaming Writing Prompt] 32. Craig Williams is a Comedian and the Curator of Your Wasted Time I'm Craig Williams and this is my article. I wrote it with my old man and my son, Big Hoss. Everything in it has a story and words. I've learned nothing. 33. Oculus Quest 2 "Accidentally" Leaked by Facebook In a surprise development, the specs and information of the much anticipated Oculus Quest 2 was reportedly "accidentally leaked" by Facebook. Luckily, the leaked promo videos were saved and uploaded immediately by numerous journalists and Youtubers, before Facebook took them down. Here, we will list the most important features and everything we know about the Oculus Quest 2. 34. Sons of the Forest Walkthrough Guide: Beginner Tips Surviving your first night in Sons of the Forest is no easy task and this walkthrough guide will help you succeed as a beginner against the mutants. 35. Sons of the Forest Armor Guide: How to Make All Armor Types Armor is essential in Sons of the Forest to survive mutant attacks and progress in the story. In this guide, we'll examine the best armor sets in the game. 36. The Ultimate Elden Ring Bosses Guide: Hardest Bosses Ranked Elden Ring is renowned for its high difficulty and unique bosses. In this guide, I will list the five hardest bosses and explain how to beat them. 37. Minecraft: How to Make an Invisibility Potion Add a golden carrot and a fermented spider eye to an awkward potion to make invisibility potions in Minecraft. Then, use these potions to sneak up on others. 38. PlayStation 5 Review: My Initial Thoughts on Sony's New System When Sony announced that the PS5 would launch in November, I decided that it was time to say goodbye to my old Xbox 360. I read a lot about preorder fiascos with previous launches, and even more about the risks of being an early adopter of a next-gen console, but I didn’t let any reading discourage me 39. Hogwarts Legacy: All Spells and How to Unlock Them Spells are the main feature in Hogwarts Legacy both for combat and exploration and unlocking all of them should be each wizard's top priority. 40. Call of Duty Warzone Update Adds Rambo and John McClane Call of Duty Warzone update adds iconic action stars, Rambo and John McClane. Here's everything you need to know about the details of their bundles. 41. 5 Best Ways to Get Gold in Lost Ark Gold is a currency in Lost Ark used for upgrading gear, buying accessories, and progressing in the game. Here are the five best ways to get gold in Lost Ark. 42. What the Acquisition of Bethesda Means for Xbox Xbox acquired Bethesda to either make the developer's games first-party exclusive or to publish titles as a third party. 43. What's the Most Exciting Video Game Launch this Year? What's the most exciting video game launch this year? Looking forward to Elder Scrolls 6, After the Fall, and more. 44. Smart TV Games to Keep the Whole Family Busy Many families gather in the evenings in front of the TV to spend time together. But if you want a more interactive family bonding, try playing CTV games. 45. Octopath Traveler 2 Switch Review: An Improvement Over the Previous Game Octopath Traveler 2 maintains the high-quality aspects of the previous game while fixing any setbacks it had. Overall, it's a must-play for JRPG fans. 46. 5 Best Pokémon Fan Games You Can Play for Free in 2021 The best Pokémon fan games available for free in 2021 are Pokémon Showdown, Insurgence, Planet, Uranium, and Vortex. 47. Video Game Development is not a Game [Mythbusting] Video Games have slithered into the modern culture without anyone really noticing, to be honest. Once they were considered as revolutionary pieces of software, and nowadays they have become such a common sight that people still believe they’re as easy to develop as Pac Man was at the time. 48. 3 Ways To Get Free Robux in Roblox The most efficient and legal way to get free Robux is via the affiliate program, monthly stipend, and by building your own game. 49. KFC Partners with Cooler Master to Launch Gaming Console with Chicken Warmer A new collaboration between fast-food chain giant KFC, Intel, and Cooler Master has birthed the perfect gaming console for the chicken lover. 50. The 5 Best Mystery Games on Xbox Some of the best mystery games on Xbox include Danganronpa and Oxenfree. Find out why, and learn more about other great mystery games. 51. 3 Highly-Anticipated Games That Have Been Delayed to 2023 Games being delayed is understandable. You don't want to ship out a mess, however, it's still disappointing. These are 3 games that have been pushed to 2023. 52. 2021 Will Bring a Blockchain Gaming Revolution Blockchain gaming technology can bring countless benefits to the table when it comes to gaming functionality and utility. 53. I'm 16 and I Built CovidInvaders to Help Promote the Coronavirus Vaccine I've spent the last 2 months building a game, CovidInvaders to help spread awareness about the new Coronavirus vaccine. Here's how I did it. 54. 5 Games That Should be Ported to Modern Consoles Sometimes it feels like a lot of classic video games are stuck in the past. That's why it's nice to see older games like these get ported to modern consoles. 55. My Journey into Understanding NFTs by Playing a Blockchain Card Game I started playing Gods Unchained on 4/8/2020. It's that specific because that's when I purchased my first card for that game, as verified by Etherscan. 56. How to Become an Indie Game Developer: Tips from Insular Games Hello Hacker Noon Community! 57. The Best PUBG Skins of All Time Today you will find all the famous streamers loaded with outfits and skins that give a next-level appearance to their avatars. 58. If you could pick one video game to turn into a movie, what would it be? The Hacker Noon community discusses what video games we would want to be turned into a movie! 59. Turbo Chopper Simulator (Amstrad CPC) Review An arcade action helicopter hit that deserves far more than its cult status warrants - a CPC classic for all ages. 60. 5 Video Games that Desperately Deserve a Sequel Games come and go, but there are titles that are so good that we need more of it. Here are games that should have a sequel. 61. Top 5 Weirdest and Wackiest Japanese Video Games Available in English Japan is home to many things, but perhaps its most unique element is its unparalleled otaku (nerd) culture. 62. The Importance of Music in Video Games Think back to the year of 1986. You are an excited child sprinting through the arcade so you can be the first to get to the amazing new game, ”Outrun”. What was it that was so special about this game? The cars? The quirky characters? The endless crashing into things? Probably. But I recently played it for the first time, and the one thing that stood out to me was the music. 63. Tony Hawk Nintendo Switch: Pro Skater 1+2 Arriving June A Tony Hawk Nintendo Switch port is on its way, so here's everything you need to know about the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 coming on the Switch. 64. Lessons Learned Making an MMORPG In 2016 Casey McGeever, an ex-coworker and friend asked me to have lunch with him and his wife Jocelyne. He had a proposal to make — he was developing a game, and he wanted me to join the dev team (as the only non-developing dev on the team) to help promote the game through its creation. 65. What Era of History Should Assassin's Creed Tackle Next? The Hacker Noon Community discusses the era of history we want the Assassins creed franchise to visit next and the perfect entry point. 66. Street Fighter V Season 5 Kicks Off: Dan & Rose Join the Fight Capcom recently revealed that the upcoming Season 5 Winter Update for Street Fighter V will bring new fighters and features to the game. 67. Wanna Get Great At Making Indie Games? Make Lots Of Them It's simple, really: ff you want to become a good game developer, you need to make lots of games. Let’s first start with why you need to be productive: the more games you make the better and faster you become at making games. Every new game you make is a new addition to your portfolio. Publish your games on different portals to see what the players think about your game, see what works, and what kind of ideas don’t. 68. The Xbox 360 Games Store Still Works in 2020 I bought my first gaming console in 2010, when Microsoft introduced a redesigned Xbox 360. Even though the original Xbox 360 launched 15 years ago, in November 2005, Microsoft decided 5 years later to produce a slimmer model. It also included big improvements like built-in N-wireless connectivity, a 45nm CPU and GPU, and a built-in port for Kinect —a motion-sensing system that was released ahead of its time. 69. Unpacking (Indie Game Review): A Meditative Stress Buster Unpacking is a meditative puzzle that allows you to find something exciting and emotional in the familiar. 70. Bosconian (MSX1) Retro Game Review "Bosconian" is an obscure 1981 arcade game by Namco, best known for the classic shoot-em-ups Galaxian (1978) and Galaga (1981). 71. How to Implement Doom UI Streaming in Docker Docker is all the rage these days, with its simple and elegant way to package applications and even entire systems into something that can be ran on any Linux host with Docker installed. But what if Docker could be extended to desktop applications? 72. Gay Weddings for Russia: The Sims Edition In this slogging thread, our community discusses the gaming representation of marginalized communities and how games can bring awareness to such groups. 73. The GPD Win 3: A New Alternative for the Nintendo Switch The new Windows running handheld looks like a mixture of a Nintendo Switch and Dell's UFO console, but its foldable 5.5-inch 720p screen. 74. What are the Best Video Game Controllers of all Time? The HackerNoon community discusses what our favourite video game controllers are and how third-party controllers compare. 75. Hacker Noon: 10 PSN Games and DLC to Buy Before The Store Shuts Down Forever This is a list of the 10 things I feel you should get before the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita Stores close down on PS Vita, PSP, and PS3 on July 2nd. 76. AI is Fostering in a New Era of Video Game Development With Fortnite, developer Epic Games didn’t just create an internationally acclaimed game; they built a new virtual space for socializing. With the PlayStation VR, Sony released the first mass-market console that allowed us to experience high-definition virtual reality in the comfort of our own living rooms. 77. What was your favorite childhood video game? This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Katarina Andrejević, Limarc Ambalina, Zaeem Shoaib, Blake Cram, Jack Boreham and Connor C occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 78. From Fortnite to Fashion: How Travis Scott Creates Cultural Relevance When hip-hip artist Travis Scott appeared on Fortnite for a 10-minute virtual concert in April, he created one of the culturally defining moments of 2020. At a time when a global pandemic has put a halt to the concert industry, Scott managed to attract an audience of millions without even technically showing up for a live show. 79. How to Find the Monster Hunter World (MHW) Wyvern Gem and How to Use It You can obtain the Monster Hunter World (MHW) wyvern gem from capturing or defeating high-rank monsters or melding items at the Elder Melder 80. Celebrating Video Games and Video Game Writers With #Noonies2022 The Noonies are upon us, so you know what that means. It's time to celebrate all of the corners of the internet. 81. 9 Games We Love on Mobile: From Angry Birds to Occidental Heroes The rise of mobile games converted many non-gamers into gamers, within the past decade. 82. 5 Underrated Video Games Everyone Should Try What game do you consider underrated and why? We discuss the most underrated video games in gaming. 83. A Beginner's Guide to Visual Novel Video Games In North America and Europe, critics, journalists, and gamers have pronounced that the PS Vita (PlayStation’s handheld console) is dead. For gamers in Japan, however, the PS Vita is very much alive and kicking for one major reason: the incredible popularity of the ビジュアルノベル, or Japanese visual novel. 84. 9 Amazing Games like Hollow Knight Axiom Verge, Dark Souls and Salt and Sanctuary are some of the amazing games like Hollow Knight that’ll make you feel at home. 85. Effects Of Video Game Piracy What Exactly Is The Meaning Of Video Game Piracy? 86. 10 Best Mobile Games to Play with Friends in 2021 Minecraft, Scrabble GO, and Call of Duty Mobile are some of the best mobile games that have multiplayer options to play with friends online. 87. 6 Games That Everyone Should Play at Least Once There are some games that everyone should experience at least once. We discuss which games those should be and our reason why. 88. AI in Gaming: 5 Ways Machine Learning Will Change the Industry With rampant developments in computer vision technology, there are many ways that machine learning is being used in the video game industry, especially in virtual reality. Developments in VR games are quickly changing the way we game and the way we socialize. It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to say that VR is the future of gaming. 89. Keyboard vs. Controller: The Great Debate We asked the question that has kept us up at night about gaming. In this slogging thread, we discussed which device is better for gaming: keyboard or controller 90. 5 Best Cloud Games Currently Available on Nintendo Switch Today, I'm gonna cover something that most people are not excited by: Cloud Gaming on Nintendo Switch. 91. Demographics of the Gaming Industry: Reading Between the Lines An overview of recent developments in the gaming industry and what they mean for publishers and developers. 92. Will Video Games Replace Film and TV? This Slack discussion by Patrick Lee, David, richard-kubina, Dane, Linh, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel. 93. 5 Best Budget Gaming Laptops Under $500 Lenovo, Asus, and Acer produce some of the best budget gaming laptops under 500 USD. The extensive features and a multitude of uses has led to gaming laptops being preferred over consoles in today's gaming world. But as the demand for gaming laptops rose, so did their prices.