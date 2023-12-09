151 Stories To Learn About Entrepreneur

Let's learn about via these 151 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Entrepreneur /Learn Repo All of the best stories and tips for becoming the great entrepreneur you were always meant to be. 1. Instagram Scraper: How to Scrape Data From Instagram [2022] Scrape Instagram followers, hashtags, comments, stories, posts, likes, emails, bio and other data with Python/Github. [2. What are the benefits of using Firebase for your Mobile App? Faster and Better As you start planing to develop your Mobile app, One of the question that arises in many peoples mind is that what to use for backend of App? or What to use to store the data of App like users data or any other type of data that app needs to function. 3. 5 Rising Women Leaders To Watch in Tech In the tech world, these women offer representation in emerging markets and pave the way for a more diverse tech industry. 4. 7 Essential Skills Every Entrepreneur Should Possess An entrepreneur is a proud name for people who have the courage and wit to kick off their business and cruise through the world of financial ups and downs. 5. People are What Matter Most When it Comes to Scaling Brian Scudamore | Scaling Secrets: It’s All About People 6. My Wish For a Gyroscopic Floating Table An invention I would like to create would be a gyroscopic floating table. 7. Who is Anndy Lian? How Does he Turn You Into an NFT Hero? Anndy Lian is a serial entrepreneur based in Singapore. He is always trying to work hard in the crypto and blockchain industry. He shares his story with me. 8. Ways to Use Images in Your Marketing Campaigns Images are critical to the success of your campaign due to their huge impact on emotions. 9. The Less Debt You Have, the More Risk You Can Assume. Think about the level of focus you can have without the stress of losing everything. 10. How to Think Like Elon Musk When a South African school boy bullied for “being too smart” becomes a trailblazer for billion dollar companies in future — the world wants to peep into his mind. 11. The Journey From A Failed Video Game To $26 Billion Dollars: The Slack Story How Slack Went From An Unsuccessful Video Game To A $26 Billion Dollar Company 12. Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Founder is Back, Retail Startup Wins Ignite 2022 Today’s news includes the foundation of Venture Studio, the 2022 Startup World Cup, as well as the latest on aerospace, cybersecurity, and crypto. 13. Meet the Writer: Entrepreneur Mathew Georghiou Mathew Georghiou — CEO, entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, writer. 14. Success Story + 1 = OnePlus OnePlus went from zero to hero in a matter of a year and became the fastest-growing Android device company. 15. Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, bo 16. How to Remain Resilient As an Entrepreneur During COVID-19 Pandemic These are weird and unsure times in which we live. And while the full effect on our health by the corona virus is not completely established or understood, it is now having significant stress on the economy,the businesses and our personal finances. 17. Of Man and Machine: How Tech Entrepreneurs Are Leading the Charge Tech is often termed as ‘the future’ and for a good reason; the developments within the tech sector often shape the future as we know it. Think of how the internet changed every part of human life and how social media has permanently altered how we communicate and connect. 18. Introductory Guide to Unit Economics and Financial Modeling for Early-Stage Tech Startups Introductory guide to the unit economy for aspiring tech startups founders. 19. 8 Legal Documents Every Business Startup Needs ‘Caution’ is not exactly a word we associate with budding entrepreneurs and founders. Many of whom thrive on passion, uncertainty, and taking calculated risks. But before you turn that spark of a great idea into a reality, it’s wise to pause and consider if you’ve covered all your legal bases. To set yourself up for optimal success, it’s critical that each new venture is built on a solid legal foundation so you’re ready and prepared for the challenges and curveballs. 20. The Enterprise Ecosystem and Blockchain: An Overview The cryptocurrency movement continues to show no signs of slowing down. With Bitcoin’s price trading ~$10,000 at the time of writing and more consumers being onboarded to the ecosystem, the numbers of cryptocurrency users are growing well into the millions. Much of the consumer adoption is thanks to user-friendly wallet applications and exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken, Exodus, BRD, and many others. 21. How did Grab Beat Uber as the Top Ride-sharing App in Southeast Asia In the last few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid increase in ride-sharing apps. One of these companies is Grab. 22. What Makes A Venture Studio So Successful at Building Startups? As an increasing number of venture studios break into the entrepreneurial scene, it’s time to analyze what makes this model so competitive. 23. Business Digitalization Introduces Additional Cyber Threats To Be Aware Of This new wave of business digitalization increased the number of cyber attacks - the so-called cyber pandemic began. 24. 4 Lessons From OnlyFans and its Founder, Tim Stokely In contrast to other live platforms, OnlyFans saw adult performers as assets, so instead of prohibiting them, the company empowered them. 25. Back on the Market: Could It Be Time to Sell Your Small Business? Read on as we evaluate the challenges of small business management post-pandemic and decide whether it could be time for you to say goodbye to your venture. 26. The Secret Mindset of the successful Entrepreneurs Successful entrepreneurs learn to seize opportunities as they arise, avoid pitfalls along the way, and engage employees to achieve their business goals. 27. The 8 Youngest and Most Accomplished Tech Entrepreneurs Tech startups, e-commerce stores and family businesses have all played a role in making some of the wealthiest tech based entrepreneurs of the decade. With the advancement of recent technology, there is now more young up and coming entrepreneurs today than any other point in our history. Forbes has ranked the youngest billionaire at just 22 years old, that being Alexandra Andressen, the young women who owns Ferd, the Norwegian investment company that runs hedge funds and actively invests in the Nordic Stock Exchange. 28. Interview with a German Serial Entrepreneur: Marvin Steinberg Marvin Steinberg is a renowned German serial entrepreneur who, after dominating the German energy startup sector, has made an entry into blockchain technology, with a goal at mainstreaming STO. Today, Marvin Steinberg will be sharing his thoughts on blockchain technology, startups, and security tokens, and offering advice to entrepreneurs interested in venturing into security tokens and STOs. 29. 3 Ways To Make Sure Your Startup Isn’t Successful Startups that focus on the wrong priorities are likely to fail. [30. Where Can Dreams Take You? The Art of Teaching Associative Thinking to Machines](https://hackernoon.com/where-can-dreams-take-you-the-art-of-teaching-associative-thinking-to-machines-by6r3yme) The idea of LensAI was born last year sometime in May. If you've missed Part I of my story, you can read it here -> How We Taught Artificial Intelligence to Sell. 31. How Netflix Thought Ahead, Future-Proofed, and Raised Its Share Price to $500+ Netflix started to future-proof their business by entering the video streaming market. By making this shift, they could better serve their subscribers. 32. Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death Zac invested in a small side-gig blog called OutKick and within a year, built it up to seven-figure-per-month revenue and sold it to Fox for a massive exit 33. Startup Disrupt: Positive Disruption of Society and the Commercial Sphere Startup Disrupt has become a part of the Czech startup world. This platform for startups aims to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs, startups, mentors, technology innovators as well as investors and corporations not only in the Czech Republic but also within the startup communities around the world. This initiative has been launched by Patrik Juránek who already built a chapters for global startup communities in past. 34. How Snowflake Grew Into a $70 Billion Dollar Company How Snowflake Became a $70 Billion Company with the Largest Software IPO in History 35. The Tech Entrepreneur Elon Musk is Making Advanced Pigs Elon Musk facilitated the live demo to show how Neuralink mind inserts can be carefully added to a live subject with no hindrance to their wellbeing. ‘They’re solid and glad, and undefined from an ordinary pig,’ he said. 36. As a builder of Wordpress websites, I need to speak my truth This is why Wordpress sucks and you should probably stop using it 37. Dear Young Entrepreneurs: Skip College, Do This When I see a stereotypical graduation ceremony photo, I think to myself: "I hope the 6 years and $100,000 of debt was worth it." 38. My Experience With Reworking the Codebase of Low Cost Developers In over 10 years, I’ve interacted with many digital product creators, around 100 or even more. I have worked with many of them on their products too. 39. Miki Agrawal and Tushy Record Impressive 2021 Market Growth Miki Agrawal and TUSHY Celebrated an impressive growth spurt in 2021 through experiential marketing, new bidet tech, and a focus on innovation. 40. A Productivity Hack that Changed my Life as a Developer and Solopreneur Do you find it hard to find motivation to finish your long-term goals or be self-motivated? This simple productivity hack will make 10x more productive! 41. Opening a Bank Account is Still A Hurdle for Crypto Startups If you’re a crypto startup dealing with stubborn institutions, you’re not alone! 42. How I Bounced Back from Failure: The Story of Zeke Pike You Can Bounce Back From Anything 43. Entrepreneurship Class Secrets: Safety Nets, Shortcuts, and The Five Finding success in entrepreneurship is hard. I would know. I have spent many years talking about, or being involved in, entrepreneurship. I started a UK-based fashion business six years ago, and that all-encompassing dumpster fire makes up most of what I know today about marketing, e-commerce, branding, and how no one will buy your stuff if you just do things the way they’ve always been done. 44. How to Disrupt the Corporate Immune System The Corporate Immune System: How To Break Through 45. Meet The CEO of 1MRobotics, Eyal Yair An interview with the co-founder and CEO of 1MRobotics, Eyal Yair. He runs a startup that specialises in robotics and shares his philosophy and strategy. 46. It’s Not About You: Finding Success Through Managing Ego and Focusing on End Users Alfonso spoke with me on an episode of the SaaS Origin Stories podcast about his victories and missteps over the years, and generously shares critical lessons 47. How I Used a Product Management Process to Start a Yoga Business [Part 1] The purpose of this article to share my process and journey launching Lund Yoga Community — Sweden’s first sustainable donation-based yoga studio. 48. The Strong Game of Developer To Entrepreneur The title of CEO/Founder seems cool but it's all about burning our hands and heads by Hustling. It's not like a general race where once you run quick and finish before anyone else and win the game. To be honest, entrepreneurship is like slowly moving with high efforts for success. 49. To Get the Outputs You Want, You Need to Build Systems There are two kinds of leaders: one that acts on a whim, and one that follows procedures to solve a problem. 50. 9 Underrated Startup Podcasts You Should Start Listening to in 2023 Tired of listening to the same 5 podcasts every day? Here's a list of my top 9 most underrated startup podcasts that will freshen up your playlist. 51. Woke Capitalism and The American Dream The Rise of Woke Capitalism 52. 7 Things Tech Entrepreneurs Should Know Before Starting a Business To start your own business or a startup you don’t need to have a degree in business specialization or business experience. All you need is to know how business works and do proper business planning. 53. How I Use Notion to Run Online Businesses as a Creator And Founder The secret to staying productive while running multiple online projects 54. 4 Must-Read Tips Before Designing Your Logo The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients. 55. Top Five Sites That Use a Personal Domain Name If you want to find a domain name these days, you have to come up with something as unique as a celebrity baby name. Many of us have been able to reserve our personal name domains, and some wonder how far they can push a site that uses their own personal name. 56. I Spent the Last 9 Months Building a Side Project, Here's How It Went I thought I'd try to my hand at this entrepreneurship thing. Here's how it went, the lessons I learned, and the progress I've made so far! 57. Entrepreneurship is an Act of Generosity For the world to exist as we know it, it was necessary for many people to have dedicated lives to something greater. 58. House of Gucci: Rewriting a Better Alternate Business Strategy and Timeline "Quality is remembered long after price is forgotten." Aldo Gucci's famous saying explains some entrepreneural lessons that House of Gucci teaches viewers. 59. Author Miki Agrawal to Drop a New Book by 2023 Miki Agrawal, best-selling author of "Do Cool Sh*t" and "Disrupt-Her" discusses her new book, an affirmations book meant to inspire readers. 60. An Interview With Ian Sanders: Entrepreneurship, Being a Leader, and More On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Ian Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Cape, a stealth startup in the field of healthcare analytics. 61. 3 Major Tax Deductions for Entrepreneurs If you’re an entrepreneur, you understand the importance of managing the administrative side of your business. You also know how much of a pain it is (and the time it consumes) to ensure that you stay on track. 62. "My first career was a horrible fit for me personality-wise" - An Interview With CEO, Saeid Fard Learn how Dimensional CEO Saeid Fard turned his career around from finance consulting to tech startups. 63. Becoming An Entrepreneur In 2021: Challenges And Strategy Let us examine the challenges that an entrepreneur might face in 2021, including what they can do to overcome them. 64. Starting a SaaS Business During Covid: My 5 Year Journey In September 2020, I went all in working for myself. The COVID Pandemic and my cushy engineering manager job made it a hard decision. However, it wasn't one I made overnight. In fact, It took me five years to wrap my head around it. I can divide that time into three entrepreneurial seasons of my life. Each season taught me essential lessons that provided enough insight into changing the course of my career. 65. The Art of Creating Valuable Podcasts We've made incredible leaps since the days of wireless radio. 66. Interview with Digilus Technologies LLC Founder and CEO, Saahil Kumar Chathrath Founder and CEO of tech company Digilus Technologies LLC, Saahil Kumar Chathrath shared few important tips for starting a successful startup. The Indian entrep 67. 6 Steps to Start Your Online Tutoring Business Gone are those days when tutoring was limited to offering private lessons to nearby students in the local region. Technology has completed changed the way tutoring was done, Covid-19 also had a major impact on the traditional form of tutoring. 68. Interview with Shivam Singh: It is Important to Focus on What We Know Shivam told his professional career focused on digital marketing. He runs TechGrits and Orient Digital Media. 69. Psychological Hurdles Entrepreneurs Face Before Reaching Success Starting your own business is an exciting proposition. 70. 6 Types of Clients to Avoid as a Freelancer When it comes to freelancing, not all clients are created equal. Learn how to recognize a bad freelance client and how to handle the tough conversations. 71. Software Engineer Remi Denoyer’s Curiosity Propelled His Career at Mentoring Platform Plato Remi Denoyer learned to code and built his first basic application at the age of 14. He was the perfect founding engineer for Plato, a mentorship platform. 72. How You Can Discover Your Unknown Knowns If you feel like you suffer from imposter syndrome, comprehension gaps or a decrease in personal growth, it may be time to hit the yellow brick road. 73. Entrepreneurs Are Not Robots: How to Prevent Burnout and Not Harm Your Business Entrepreneurs Are Not Robots, and in the fast speed of work, we tend to forget it. We have to work harder to succeed but it's vital to care about mental health. 74. What's Your Entrepreneur Persona? Want to know which type of entrepreneur you are? Check out this list of 7 personas! 75. Tech Start-up Insights From Turing Fest 2019 From growth leaders from Shopify, UnBounce, Yoast and Monzo. 76. How to Monetize Your Podcast & Make it a Sustainable Project Monetizing Your Podcast & Making It A Sustainable Project 77. How We're Helping Black Founders Succeed with Launch Like a Mogul Growing up and entering adulthood post-college, I always knew that I wanted to be in a position to help the Black community succeed and break barriers. 78. How Brazil’s Newly Elected Government Will Affect Its Bustling Startup Ecosystem With a new political wind blowing through Brazil, we need to ask: What impact might Lula's election have on the buzzing startup ecosystem? 79. Why it's Not a Good Idea to Quit Your Day Job Just Yet Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet) ft. Fiona Smith aka. The Millennial Money Woman 80. Entrepreneurs Don't Have it All Figured Out. They Learn on the Job. What Entrepreneurs Learn On the Job 81. 7-Step Checklist: How to Incorporate Your Startup This checklist covers the most important aspects of incorporating your business so you can move forward confidently. 82. Negative Self-Talk - What's the Cure? The Antidote for Negative Self-Talk 83. Why You Should Think Like A Child The Benefits of Thinking Like A Child 84. It's Important to Plan for the Future, But Don’t Prescribe It Plan For the Future – But Don’t Prescribe It 85. What They Won't Tell You About Making Money Online How to Get People's Attention and Keep Them Interested using comedy to make people pay attention to you on the internet to grow your brand and make money. 86. Is a Business Coach Necessary? Do You Need A Business Coach? 87. How To Catch A Whale Why looking for whales is the perfect method for salespeople and how you can go about catching a whale for yourself to get your own sales career started. 88. Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Strategy Companies of all sizes and industries increasingly prioritize technological development in their business strategies. 89. Success or Flying into the Sun: Discussing Emotions and Modern Business Grant Cardone | Success or Icarus: Hardships, Ego and Humility Within Modern Business 90. John Climaco Talks About Defining Your Legacy As An Entrepreneur John Climaco | Defining Your Legacy As An Entrepreneur 91. Occam's, Hanlon's, Grice's: How to Level Up Your Life With The Power of Cognitive Razors Cognitive Razors are mental Swiss Army knives that philosophers and big-brained folks use to make sense of this crazy world. 92. Take The Lead's President Gloria Feldt Says Empthy is the Most Important Skill You’re Not Developing Gloria Feldt, President Of Take The Lead | The Most Important Skill That You’re Not Developing - Emp 93. Attracting Customers to Your Business | Foot Traffic Formula Founder Stacy Shares Her Insights In my recent conversation with Stacy Tuschi, we talked a ton about the entrepreneurial journey, how to get started, and how to scale as you grow. 94. Leadership Defined: Deconstructing the Buzzword Leadership Defined: Deconstructing the Buzzword 95. The First Crucial Steps for an Entrepreneur An Entrepreneur's First Crucial Steps 96. How to Be a Vulnerable Entrepreneur: Kara Goldin's Success Story On the Success Story podcast last month, I was fortunate enough to share an enlightening conversation with the delightful Kara Goldin. 97. Company Culture: Future-Proofing Your Startup Venture Company Culture: Future-Proofing Your Startup Venture 98. How and When to Find Your Dream Team How and When To Find Your Dream Team 99. Never Stick To The Same Angle Why always looking for a twist or a difference makes all the difference when marketing your products and trying to grow your brand especially at the start. 100. Tips and Tricks to Manage Your Exit Wealth Timothy Daniels | Managing Your Exit Wealth 101. Deloitte's Adam Weissenberg Talks About Planning for the Future as an Entrepreneur Adam Weissenberg - Vice Chair, Deloitte | How To Plan for the Future as an Entrepreneur 102. Interview with Ideaology Founder and CEO, Khaled Alkalbani Challenges and opportunities in the current global economy are as numerous and as full of potential as they haven’t been in a long time. We are venturing into the unknown in regards to the future socio-economic situation. 103. Top Management Tips for Startup Founders Here are some top dos and don'ts for startup founders, alongside some management tips for startup founders from successful entrepreneurs. 104. How to Become an Entrepreneur in 2021 Want to know how to become an entrepreneur in 2021? Business has changed, it’s important to learn to stay ahead. This guide will give you everything you need 105. Talking With Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase - Using Intuition To Succeed In Business Jager McConnell - CEO of Crunchbase | How To Use Intuition To Succeed In Business 106. How to Protect Your Business in Times of Crisis Protecting Your Business in Times of Crisis 107. The Risky Business of Breaking New Ground in Your Industry Risky Business: Breaking New Ground in Your Industry 108. Raising Money? Prioritize Smart Money When raising capital, not all startups have options—they only receive one term sheet from one interested investor. And that should be celebrated. However, some startups are “hot” enough to attract multiple VCs. 109. How to Build a Winning Team: Advice from Experienced Crypto Entrepreneurs for Newbies The launch of any project begins with three stages - market research, business plan development and team building. Building a team is the most challenging work for a founder as it deals with the most vulnerable material – human resources. For any project, an efficient and strong team is the key to success. Here are the main tips already successful entrepreneurs recommend to keep in mind when finding the right people to form the team. 110. Betting On Yourself: How to Do It and Why It's Important Why We Don't Bet On Ourselves (And Why We Should) 111. Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO: A Deep-Dive Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO 112. How to Fix Entrepreneurship in Europe I Studied Entrepreneurship in 4 Countries. Here's How To Fix it in Europe. 113. How to Build a Technical Blogging Platform with David Smooke and Clever Programming In this video, Naz will be interviewing the CEO of Hackernoon, David Smooke. Tune in for some insights! 114. It’s Time to Reap the Rewards for Reading in Web3 It's time for deep reading in Web3 115. 5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Fail and How to Turn Things Around The first step to start something new takes a lot of courage and determination. And being an entrepreneur is one of the most challenging roles or tasks. Entrepreneurship is one of the best adventures you will ever have. From now on, every decision you make will have an impact on your company and your personal life. That's why it's very important to surround yourself with a professional team to share ideas. 116. Who is An Intrapreneur Not the poor cousin, rather the cautious adventurer striving for nirvana within. 117. "We Are Rich Because We Are Free." - How Society Creates Entrepreneurs An economic perspective on how society allows a social contract to build entrepreneurs. 118. Create a Business Model Canvas for Your Business The business model canvas is the CONCLUSION of a long and fruitful process, which will ultimately inform a company’s entire strategy. 119. How Outsourcing Company Can Be Your Startup’s Best Friend As a founder, you are a specialist in your industry. You’ve had your “lightbulb moment”, the idea that will disrupt your industry with the use of technology. 120. Tech Round Table: The Biggest Challenges in 2019 and Predictions for 2020 For the second year, members of our BIP Capital team came together in at the end of 2019 to discuss the year’s biggest technology and business trends, as well as what opportunities and barriers ahead as we move through 2020. The discussion also included leaders from a number of our portfolio companies so that they could offer their own unique perspectives, especially as they relate to the challenges of growing a successful business. 121. Refocusing Your Business: From Profit to People Rethinking The Bottom Line: From Profit to People 122. 🎓 How I am Learning Sales as a Technical Founder As a first time founder embarking on my (intended to be a VC-backed) startup journey 🚀, I quickly realized there are a lot of skills that I need as a founder that I didn’t have. I was comfortable with talking to customers & product development due to my engineering background but I massively struggle with copywriting, marketing, and the most important one — Sales 💸. 123. Online Marketing vs Experiential Marketing: Key Differences Usually, people get it mixed up thinking of digital marketing and experiential marketing as two separate entities. Truth be told, for a brand to create a diverse multiple channel strategy to connect their brand to customers — they need to leverage on both digital (online) and physical (offline) marketing. 124. Why Entrepreneurs Need To Set Boundaries To Avoid Burnout Setting Boundaries To Avoid Burnout is hugely important for everyone, including entrepreneurs that spend every waking moment thinking about their business. 125. Are You Settling, Or Doing Your Best? Are You Settling, Or Doing Your Best? It's important to recognise when you are making decisions to be stable or if you're pushing yourself to reach your dreams. 126. What's Wrong with the Business Model Canvas? - 6 Major Issues The Business Model Canvas (as shown above and improved based on this article’s recommendations) is famously the “ultimate” tool for business transformation, having been taught in business schools from the US to India for the past 15 years. 127. Remote Meetings Basics Everyone does remote meetings nowadays! The culture has changed from having a room with people, drinking coffee, typing at their laptops and guiding discussions through the multitude of subject matters that they have to cover and resolve to… them doing the same thing BUT through their screens. 128. How to Build a Thriving Community Community is about giving as much as you take, and it's important to remember that your members are not there to worship you. 129. Bootstrapping, Fundraising Or Both? How A Gritty Approach Helped Allie Magyar Raise Capital After years of running events for huge companies, Allie Magyar decided she was spending too much of her time hovering over a fax machine. 130. Do Away With Command and Control: How to Change Your Work Culture Despite articles and studies claiming it dead, command and control remain in around nine out of ten organizations. 131. Top 7 Promising SaaS Entrepreneurs in 2021 You Should Not Miss The article gives you an idea of how the top SaaS companies made progress and ranked themselves in the top list. 132. #MyStartInTech: An Interview With Audrea Cook, a Software Engineer .Tech Domains has launched #MyStartInTech, a campaign dedicated to drawing attention to the lack of diversity in Computer Science education in the US. 133. What is the Fear Response and How Does it Work? Fear Is Your Signal To Thrive 134. Meet Scott D. Clary: From Fortune 500s, to Early-Stage Startups, and Everything in Between Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Scott D. Clary, Host of the Success Story Podcast. 135. 6 Fatal Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Should Stay Away From One quality that separates seasoned entrepreneurs from the newbies is their willingness and ability to take calculated risks. You will notice this tendency from the world’s best entrepreneurs including Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Jack Ma. Irrespective of the type and scale of the business, ranging from a remotely operating technology business to a multinational corporation, there are some financial mistakes that founders should avoid at all costs. 136. Conquering Imposter Syndrome for Success Conquer Imposter Syndrome for Unbelievable Success 137. A Primer to Fundraising Basics And How To Become Pitch Perfect Often one of the biggest obstacles to starting a business is finding the capital to get your idea off the ground. Those who cannot turn to their own personal savings or borrow funds from family members or friends must turn to investors, funding organizations, or bank loans to raise startup funds. 138. How to Win at Business During Economic Uncertainty As business owners, we can't afford to bury our heads in the sand. 139. NASA Space Entrepreneur Releases Growth Hacking Secrets in New Book The new book Growth thinking — thinking, design growth hack is a blend of design thinking and modern modeling tools like business model canvas. 140. A Helpful Guide of How to Successfully Hire and Manage a Dedicated Software Development Team In a nutshell, the dedicated team model means using a software development company to build a technical team according to requirements of your project. 141. How to Start a Socially Responsible Business in 2022 The state of the world in 2022 certainly calls for a little TLC from the business community. 142. Decentralized Social Media and the Future of Content Creation The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible — and achieve it, generation after generation. — Pearl S. Buck 143. A Guide to Open Enrollment and the Health Insurance Marketplace Navigating the American Health Insurance system is a little tricky. Many countries have what is called a single payer healthcare system covered by taxpayer dollars. Those taxes cover the costs of essential healthcare for all residents and are paid out by the government. 144. How To Maintain Your Focus Whilst Running Multiple Businesses Focusing your energy whilst managing multiple businesses. 145. What Does it Take to Be an Entrepreneur? Many of us are obsessed with the idea of creating something cool and being our own boss though we often forget to ask ourselves the tough questions. 146. 15 Strategies to Navigate the Job Market in a Covid Economy You face a very tough job market now — but you can still thrive. Graduates nowadays face a very challenging labor market. Unfortunately, the corona class of 2020, as they are now called, are facing limited job prospects, reduced pay, and a higher risk of unemployment. 147. Consumer Perception Can Make Or Break Your Business Consumer Perception Can Make Or Break Your Business 148. Optimizing for Positivity: Niches and the Future of Social Media Spencer & Sophia Rascoff | Optimize for Positivity: The Next Evolution of Social Media 149. Raising Capital For Your Business: First Steps To a Great Deal Money, or lack of it, can make or break a startup. Period. 150. What Problem are You Trying to Solve With Your Startup? Many people kickstart their careers with a desire to start a business. 151. How to Succeed as a Young Female Entrepreneur Sophie Wyne (Co-Founder and CEO of ariglad), Luna Ito-Fisher, and Ambika Miglani (Co-founders of Decrypted By Us) join Amy on the podcast this week to chat about their entrepreneurship journey