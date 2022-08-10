10 Female Video Game Characters You Need to Know

While there are more male characters in video games than female characters, the ladies have significantly impacted the gaming world. These strong and independent women have inspired gamers of all ages and genders, proving that anyone can save the world (or galaxy) no matter what their gender is. Here are ten of the most iconic female characters in video games.

List of the Best Female Video Game Characters

1. Samus Aran - Metroid series

Screenshot by the author

Debuting in 1986, Samus Aran is one of the original bad-ass female video game characters. She's a bounty hunter who is often sent on missions alone, and she's more than capable of taking down whatever (or whoever) crosses her path. Samus is also one of the few female characters in video games who is shown without her armor, and she's still just as tough and capable as she is with it on.

2. Princess Zelda - The Legend of Zelda series

Image credit: Zelda.com

Princess Zelda first appeared in the 1985 classic; The Legend of Zelda. She's often portrayed as a damsel in distress who needs to be rescued by the game's protagonist, Link. However, there have been instances where Zelda has taken on a more active role, such as in The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, where she sails the seas with Link and helps him fight off enemies. Regardless of her role, Zelda is always a brave and determined character who stands up for what she believes in.

3. Lara Croft - Tomb Raider series

Lara Croft made her debut in the 1996 original; Tomb Raider. She quickly became one of the most well-known female video game characters thanks to her daring exploits and attractive looks. Lara is an accomplished archaeologist who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty (or climb up a sheer cliff face) in the name of discovery. She's also an expert in combat, using her fists and firearms to take down anyone who gets in her way.

4. Commander Shepard - Mass Effect series

Commander Shepard is the main protagonist of the Mass Effect trilogy. Shepard is a human the military has recruited to fight against a race of super-powered aliens known as the Reapers. Shepard can be customized to be either male or female, but regardless of gender, they are always a fearless and determined leader. Shepard is also one of the few video game characters who can romance other characters, regardless of gender.

5. Bayonetta - Bayonetta series

Image credit: Steam

Bayonetta is the titular character of the Bayonetta series. She's a witch who uses magic and fighting skills to battle angels and demons. Bayonetta is known for her fashionable outfits, but make no mistake, she's a powerful fighter who isn't to be messed with.

6. Ellie - The Last of Us series

Ellie is the main protagonist of The Last of Us series. She's a 14-year-old girl immune to the zombie virus that decimated humanity. Ellie is incredibly brave and resourceful, able to take down human and infected enemies. She also closely bonds with the series' other main character, Joel. The two go through hell and back together, and their relationship is one of the most touching and heart-wrenching in all video games.

7. Chell - Portal series

Image credit: By Combine OverWiki, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31713780

Chell is the silent protagonist of the Portal series and one of the most known female video game characters. She's a test subject forced to complete a series of increasingly challenging tests by the diabolical A.I. known as GLaDOS. Chell is incredibly resourceful and can use the Portal Gun to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. She's also one of the few video game characters who can stand up to GLaDOS and ultimately defeat her.

8. Maxine Caulfield - Life is Strange

Image credit: By Meyerliane Posted in Max Caulfield

Maxine Caulfield, or Max for short, is the main protagonist of the Life is Strange series. She's a photography student who discovers she can rewind time. Max uses her power to help out her friends and solve puzzles. She also has to make tough choices along the way that will affect not only her own life but the lives of those around her.

9. Cortana - Halo series

Image credit: Steam

Cortana is an A.I. character in the Halo series. She's a close ally of the series' main character, Master Chief, and helps him fight against the alien race known as the Covenant. Cortana is incredibly smart and resourceful, able to hack into enemy systems and find weak points. She's also fiercely loyal to Master Chief and is willing to sacrifice herself for him on more than one occasion.

10. Tracer (Lena Oxton) - Overwatch

Tracer is a character in the popular online shooter Overwatch. She's a time-traveling adventurer who uses her speed and agility to defeat her enemies. Tracer is one of the most popular characters in Overwatch, thanks to her unique abilities and spunky personality. She's also one of the few openly gay characters in video games and is often seen as a positive representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Final Thoughts on Female Video Game Characters

Without a doubt, these are some of the most iconic, brave, and powerful characters ever created. They are all unique in their own way, and each of them has left a lasting impression on the gaming community. Here's hoping that we see even more strong and more inspiring female characters in video games in the future.

Do you have a favorite female video game character? Who is she? Let us know in the comments!

