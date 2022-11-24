How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that gives you access to a growing library of Xbox, PC, and cloud games. With so many games to choose from and a multitude of day-one exclusives, Xbox Game Pass is arguably the best value for video game enthusiasts.
For a long time, Apple users haven’t been able to join in the fun (at least, not without cumbersome workarounds)–until recently. The good news is it is now possible to seamlessly play Xbox Game Pass games on Mac, largely thanks to the cloud streaming technology offered by Microsoft.
However, cloud gaming is not the only way to enjoy Xbox games on a MacBook. Another option is to use Parallels Desktop, a virtual machine program that allows you to run Windows and hence, plenty of PC games on your MacBook.
In this article, we will look into these two options for playing Xbox Game Pass games on MacBook: cloud gaming and Parallels Desktop. Each option has its pros, cons, and technical considerations, which we'll cover in the upcoming sections.
Playing Xbox Game Pass on Mac with Cloud Gaming
Playing Xbox Game Pass on Mac with Parallels
Final Thoughts on Using Xbox Game Pass on Mac
Cloud gaming is the simplest way to enjoy Xbox Game Pass on Mac and the one that requires a minimal setup.
To access Xbox Game Pass via cloud gaming, you will need a
Yes, you will need a game controller. Most Xbox cloud library games require a dedicated controller, which you may connect to your MacBook via Bluetooth. Although there are plenty of controllers on the market, the best way to enjoy Xbox games is by using an Xbox Wireless Controller.
To pair a wireless controller with your MacBook:
Once the subscription is settled, do the following:
On your MacBook, open Google Chrome (see the
You will then be taken to the Home page of Cloud Gaming, which looks similar to the one below.
Feel free to scroll around the page to check the cloud library. As you will see, the number of games is enormous and almost wholly matches the offering on the console.
That’s practically it! You can now enjoy the game as if you were playing on your console or a PC.
To exit the game, click the Menu icon in the left upper corner of the screen and then the three dots where the Quit Game is located.
This is also where you can mute/unmute yourself if you’re playing with friends.
One of the most significant advantages of Xbox Cloud Gaming is that it can be played not only from Xbox or PC but practically from any device with a browser and Internet, including a MacBook. And this comes without sacrificing the quality of the offering, as the cloud game library is constantly growing, so you don’t have to worry that you will run out of titles to stream.
At the same time, as with any streaming service, cloud gaming heavily relies on your Internet connection, and high-speed Internet is not a given for everybody. This also limits the possibility of playing Xbox Game Pass games on Mac in places with public Wi-Fi (hotels, airport lounges, etc.), as the Internet speed in such areas is often not optimal for cloud gaming.
Finally, although most of the processing happens on Microsoft servers, cloud gaming still consumes the resources of your Mac, especially RAM. Therefore, if you are playing cloud games from a base-model Mac, close unnecessary tabs in your browser to free up some of the memory.
Parallels Desktop is a virtualization software that allows macOS users to run Windows OS and PC software on their Macs.
One of the biggest advantages of Parallels compared to other virtualization tools is its unparalleled (pun intended) ability to run Windows applications on a Mac efficiently. This means you can enjoy Xbox Game Pass on Mac without relying on the Internet speed (as with Xbox Cloud Gaming).
However, there are some considerations and limitations, too, so read this section before you rush to buy your Parallels license.
Quality comes with a price, and, as you might have expected, Parallels is not free software. The price depends on the edition you buy (you can choose between standard, pro, and business) and varies between $99 and $149 a year (the prices can vary depending on your country).
However, this price only covers the subscription to the software itself and does not cover costs associated with a Windows license! To use Windows along with your Parallels subscription, you’ll either need an activation key from Microsoft or buy one using the Parallels Desktop interface.
And, of course, you will still need an Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, in this case, you can use a cheaper PC Game Pass that allows you to play games on a PC only.
You can follow the
You don’t need a controller to play Xbox Game Pass on Mac via Parallels Desktop, as you can play with a keyboard and a mouse. However, if you prefer playing with a controller, you can still use one by connecting it to your Windows virtual machine.
To set up the controller:
Once the necessary setup is finished, select Search on your Windows taskbar and type Xbox. If it is not installed,
Once installed, start the app and sign in with your Microsoft credentials associated with a Game Pass subscription.
The process of playing Xbox Game Pass on Mac using Parallels Desktop is straightforward and no different from playing games on a PC.
With the introduction of the new M1 chip-equipped Macs, there are questions about whether you can use Xbox Game Pass on these devices. The short question is yes, but there are some limitations.
Because M1 chips do not support DirectX, some games will not run on your Windows virtual machine!
This limitation applies to all PC games that require DirectX. So if you’re planning to run Parallels on your M1 Mac in hopes of playing Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, then be aware that you’re about to get disappointed and waste your time and money.
A significant advantage of Parallels Desktop is that it allows you to run many PC games without heavy reliance on the Internet speed, compared to cloud gaming. Besides, because with a Windows virtual machine, you get a native-like experience of running a PC, you don’t have to use a game controller, as most games on a PC can be played with a mouse and a keyboard.
However, if you’re using an M1-based Mac, you will face compatibility issues, as the M1 chip is not compatible with DirectX, which many video games require. So beware of that before your invest your money and time in setting up the Parallels Windows virtual machine. You can also check the list of Parallels M1-compatible games
Finally, the subscription cost required to run Windows with Parallels adds to the overall costs, making this option significantly more expensive than cloud gaming.
This article covered two main ways to use Xbox Game Pass on your Mac. One using the Xbox Cloud Gaming and another via a Parallels virtual machine.
Both ways have pros and cons, and hopefully, this review helped you decide which option is better for you. If you have additional questions after reading this article, feel free to comment!