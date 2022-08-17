10 Pieces of Sci-Fi Armor We All Wish Were Real

As a long-time fan of the sci-fi genre, I’ve always been fascinated by how the authors of the genre come up with mind-blowing ideas about the future. Biotech, AI, time travel, aliens, and space exploration are a few topics that blow our minds.

However, one of my favorite things about sci-fi is the range of gear that the protagonists of the genre sport during their adventures, specifically power suits and the like. These pieces of sci-fi armor allow you to do all sorts of crazy things–you can jump higher, enter dangerous environments, deflect enemies’ attacks, and move chunky objects without hurting your back.

And even if you’re not a big fan of sci-fi, you can still appreciate the beauty of these suits. They’re often designed with both form and function, and always look so damn cool (and maybe even scary).

So without further ado, here are ten pieces of power armor we all wish were real.

10 Best Pieces of Sci-Fi Armor

1. Halo MJOLNIR Powered Assault Armor

2. Half-Life HEV Suit

3. T-60 Power Armor, Fallout

4. Iron Man Suit

5. Power Loader, Aliens Colonial Marines

6. Samus’ Power Suit, Metroid

7. Borderlands’ Crimson Lance Armor

8. Mass Effect N7 Armor

9. Exo Mech, No Man’s Sky

10. Nanosuit, Crysis

1. Halo Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor

Image credit: Halowaypoint

This is the suit worn by the Master Chief in the Halo series, and it’s easily one of the most iconic suits of sci-fi armor out there. The MJOLNIR suit is so advanced that it integrates with the wearer’s nervous system, allowing them to move and react at superhuman speeds. In the latest game of the series, Halo Infinite, the suit gets even more upgrades compared to earlier titles, such as a grappling hook, which allows one to reach for distant objects and even climb structures!

2. Half-Life HEV Suit

Image credit: Combineoverwiki

The HEV suit from the Half-Life series is designed to protect the wearer from all hazards, including enemy attacks, radiation, and falling debris. Designed by the Black Mesa Research Facility, the HEV suit is also equipped with a heads-up display that gives the wearer all sorts of information about their surroundings. It is equipped with a Geiger counter and can even dispense med-kits when needed. Besides, the suit is incredibly stylish, and who doesn’t want to look like Gordon Freeman?

3. T-60 Power Armor, Fallout

Image credit: Bethesda

One of the most popular suits of armor in recent years comes from the Fallout series, specifically Fallout 4. The T-60 power armor is an advanced armor suit developed by the United States military before the Great War. It’s incredibly durable and increases the wearer’s strength, speed, and endurance. The outer shell is equipped with a jetpack for added mobility, and it can be further customized with various add-ons and upgrades. The only problem with the suit is that it’s too bulky and not too stylish. But hey, who said that sci-fi armor should be stylish?

4. Iron Man Suit

Who could forget about Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man suit? The original Mark I suit was designed by Stark to escape from captivity, and it has since been upgraded numerous times. The latest version of the suit, the Mark LXXXV, is equipped with all sorts of advanced features, including repulsor beams, flight capability, and enhanced strength. The suit is eye-candy and one of the most fabulous pieces of sci-fi armor.

5. Power Loader, Aliens Colonial Marines

The power loader from the Aliens series is a massive exoskeleton used to move heavy objects. It’s equipped with two hydraulic arms capable of lifting 1,000 pounds. The suit also has a built-in welder and an onboard computer system that helps the operator control the machine. The size of the suit makes it impossible to use in the city, but if the suit were real, it would be extremely helpful when working at a farm or a construction site. And to kill aliens, obviously.

6. Samus’ Power Suit, Metroid

Samus Aran’s power suit from the Metroid series is one of the most versatile armor suits in all of gaming. It’s equipped with various features that allow Samus to survive in any environment, including a built-in thermostat visor that enables her to see in the infrared spectrum.

The suit can also be upgraded with new weapons and abilities, making it even more powerful.

7. Borderlands’ Crimson Lance Armor

Image credit: Borderlands Fandom

The Crimson Lance armor from the Borderlands series is a set of sci-fi armor used by the game’s antagonists, the Crimson Lance. The suit is incredibly durable, giving the wearer increased strength and resistance to damage.

It’s also equipped with a jetpack for added mobility, and it can be further customized with various weapons and upgrades.

8. Mass Effect N7 Armor

The N7 armor from the Mass Effect series is a power armor used by the game’s protagonist, Commander Shepard. The armor is incredibly durable and has several features that make it perfect for combat.

One of the most notable features of the N7 armor is its kinetic barrier. This barrier protects the wearer from damage and can deflect incoming enemy fire.

In terms of design, the N7 armor is one of the most stylish and practical sets of power armor in any sci-fi universe.

9. Exo Mech, No Man’s Sky

Image credit: No Man's Sky

The Exo Mech is a piece of armor added in the No Man’s Sky Exo Mech update. This mech suit gives players enhanced strength and allows them to breathe in toxic atmospheres.

The Exo Mech also features a powerful jetpack, which allows players to travel great distances, and reach previously inaccessible areas. Besides, the exocraft is designed for combat and features several powerful weapons, including laser cannons.

The Minotaur Heavy Exocraft is one of the most influential pieces of sci-fi armor in No Man’s Sky and is perfect for taking on the game’s deadliest creatures.

10. Nanosuit, Crysis

Image credit: Steam

Nanosuit from Crysis is one of the most popular and famous examples of advanced armor in science fiction, and for a good reason. The suit gives the user superhuman strength, speed, durability, and the ability to become invisible.

However, one of the drawbacks of the nanosuit is that it requires a lot of energy to operate, meaning that the user can only stay invisible for a limited amount of time.

However, the suit's other abilities make up for this shortcoming. One of the most valuable features of the nanosuit is its ability to augment the user's strength, allowing them to lift weighty objects or punch through walls. The nanosuit also protects the user from all sorts of environmental hazards.

Final Thoughts on Sci-Fi Armor

Many different types of power armor would be great in real life. From the N7 armor in Mass Effect to Samus Aran's Power Suit in Metroid, many different designs would be practical and stylish.

Of course, not all suits would be easy to maintain or store in your garage, but who knows how the world will look like a hundred or a thousand years from now? Perhaps we will colonize new planets by then, and then some of the suits listed in this article will come in handy.

So… Which suit would you pick?

