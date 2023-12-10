178 Stories To Learn About Entrepreneurship

Let's learn about via these 178 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Entrepreneurship /Learn Repo Entrepreneurs are not born. They're forged. Hit the forge here. 1. For the love of God, please tell me what your company does Meltwater is a <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/company" target="_blank">company</a> with a simple product: A database of media contacts. These contacts are otherwise hard to find, as most reporters don’t want every “disruptive” startup out there calling them to beg for a story. Yet for a few thousand dollars a year, Meltwater will give you reporters’ emails and phone numbers — placing you one step closer to that elusive “Featured On:” banner. 2. Stripe Atlas Review: Our Experience with the Service Now that we are fully incorporated and started to receive some money on our bank account, it’s time to debrief and review the experience we had incorporating our company with Stripe Atlas. 3. The Da Vinci Schedule — How to Organize Your Day and Week for Peak Performance At the moment, I am working on multiple projects and I identified that structure and proper evaluation of psychological and physiological parameters is the key to ensuring a productive schedule. 4. The Secret Hacker Code Four principles that differentiate ordinary computer programmers from hackers. 5. Building a Twitter Bot to Automate Posting Cryptocurrency News with Python [A Step-by-Step Guide] Be kind. 6. If your goal is to be a software engineer, you've set the bar too low When I started coding, it was partially because I thought it’d be cool to make a computer do my bidding. 7. 3 Ways To Make Sure Your Startup Isn’t Successful Startups that focus on the wrong priorities are likely to fail. 8. Four Years From ‘Zero to IPO’ : A Chat About Pivots And Productivity I remote chat this afternoon with Joost Boer, a Dutch entrepreneur, company builder and product strategist who has extensive international experience gained through living in 5 different countries in Asia-Pacific over the past decade. He describes himself as having a beginner's mindset, happiest when creating something, a voracious reader. He is currently based in the Netherlands. 9. "In the US, Customer is King. In Japan, Customer is God": An Interview with Joel Edgerton It is fun to speculate on the price of Bitcoin or whatever your favorite asset is, but the real question for our industry is what value are we delivering to our customers. How are we making their lives better, saving them time or money? If a crypto exchange needs a major bull run in Bitcoin to survive, then they have the wrong business model. 10. 11 Non-Technical Startup Founders Who Built Great Tech Products It might be surprising to some, but even non-technical startup founders have been behind great tech products like Tinder and AirBnB without the usual background 11. The Notion Dashboard that "Gets Things Done" and How I Built it Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 12. Painkillers, Vitamins and Misunderstood Startup Lessons If you’re a startup founder, you may be short of many things : funding, sleep, the will to live. 13. How We Built 10 Products In 12 Months Brenden Mulligan, after selling his startup "LaunchKit" to Google, went all-in on his love for building products. He built ten products in 12 months.Just imagine, you have just successfully sold your startup that you worked on for years to a company like Google. What would you do next? 14. The Cryptocurrency Trading Bible So you want to trade cryptocurrency? 15. "Assume You Don’t Know and Test Everything" As entrepreneurs, much of our decision making is grounded in empirical data, and that makes sense. There’s too much at stake to risk it all purely on guesswork. 16. Meta & Africa: A True Love Story or an Attempt at Monopoly? A blend of curated thoughts, and experiences on Meta’s (Facebook) Influence, dominance, and contributions to the growth of Africa's tech ecosystem. 17. This 2-Year-Old Artist Has Her Own NFTs Two-year-old Xenia Rose has already started working towards her dream of being a professional artist, with the launch of her first collection of NFTs. 18. How Mobile App Developers Can Save Millions on App Store Fees Mobile app developers can now save millions on app store fees by using alternative payment channels. 19. 5 Quick Productivity Tips for Busy Solopreneurs Not only do these productivity tips work, they also rhyme for easy recall. 20. Imposter Syndrome Is a Luxury Tax You Can No Longer Afford Because of ChatGPT AI will effectively replace many of the skilled jobs we have today. That means, your job is in jeopardy. 21. Are People Willing to Pay for Your Product? Here's How to Find Out The first step in validating a product idea is not to build a MVP. 22. Fintech Is Dead: All Hail Insurtech Wall Street. Tokyo. London. Shanghai. Hong Kong. 23. How to Earn Revenue with Web3 Gaming There are ways to make a living in Web3 gaming - but the industry is in need of analytics and has to mature further for maximum viability. 24. Mistakes I Made While Building an EdTech Startup With 400K Active Users Back in 2017, I became a CEO of an EdTech startup. With no prior experience, I made mistakes almost from the very beginning. 25. I'm Failing at Building a Startup and Here's Why - Part 1: The Problem The problems faced and the lessons learned working on a startup and launching an app. 26. Why Your Startup Needs to Spend Money to Make Money Often in the startup world, you need to spend money to make money. My business partner, Roz Lemieux, and I raised our second round of funding, Series A, on the strength of our belief that we could expand the appeal of our product, Attentive.ly, to the private sector. 27. How To Say "No" At Work Without Sounding Like A Jerk “No” is often equated with being mean but “no” isn’t about shutting projects and people down. Here's how to say no in a corporate setting without sounding rude. 28. How the Founder of “SaaS for Daycare” Raised a $4.2 For parents of toddlers and babies, finding the right daycare can be a huge challenge. Jessica Chang saw this as an opportunity. 29. Should You Incorporate Your LLC in Delaware or Wyoming? [Deep Dive] So you’ve decided that a limited liability company (LLC) is the best structure for your new venture. The next biggest challenge is choosing the best state to form your LLC. 30. The Fastest-Growing Service-Based Industries in 2021 Industry trends are constantly changing. The service-based industry has seen some interesting changes in the past few years that will continue to shape the now 31. Easy to Start Online Business Ideas: Post COVID-19 Business Opportunities Covid-19 has affected businesses and economies all over the world. A few industries have experienced an economic downturn and will take time to recover. But, fortunately, there are a few sectors that are experiencing a boom during COVID and have the potential to go from strength to strength. 32. Startup Interview with Blair Silverberg, Hum Capital CEO and Founder Hum Capital offers a single destination where companies can understand all of their financing options and be matched with pre-qualified investors. 33. The Novice's Guide To Side-Hustles I don’t know about you but in my view, work culture seems to have taken a 360- degree turn since the time I got into the workforce in 2012. For years before that, I saw people stay in the same job for years. 34. The Top 4 Startup Accelerators: Is Y Combinator Still the Best? Where is the next Facebook, Google or Postmates coming from and why you shouldn’t choose Y Combinator? A comparison of the world’s top 4 startup accelerators 35. How I started my IoT Company A biological marvel, the human itself known as homo sapiens. In the Latin language, it stands for a wise man. A wise man that survived about 200,000 years of evolution and extinction. There are many perspectives towards its survival and today I would like to share my perspective, slightly vague but different. There is a concept of what drives you that has become popular within the last decade. Certain presumptions about the driving force are based upon raw emotional aspects such as passion and rage. I find to myself that these aspects are reactions to our stubbornness to keep on going on but the negative aspect is that these reactions are short-lived and eventually man settles with peace. I would like to share a certain experience in a short period of my life that has produced results beyond my expectations. It is a small story of how I created my IoT Device converted into a product and made a company out of it. 36. 20 Quotes to Inspire Entrepreneurs on the More Difficult Days No matter how positive a person you are, you are not a robot. It is easy to get the wind Knocked out of you when the obstacles of modern life get in your way. So if you’re in need of a confidence boost, some inspiring advice.\nHere are my top 20 inspirational quotes of all time, for entrepreneurs especially. 37. HustleGPT: One Man's Quest to Let GPT-4 Run His Business In an interview with Jackson Greathouse Fall, we learn more about the man behind the viral experiment, the story of how it started, and AI's impact on humanity. 38. How To Hire A Developer For Your MVP In 2020 You have an exciting new app idea, so let's make it happen! Hiring a developer can be a difficult task for someone with a non-technical background, especially if they have no plan with which to form their ideas into reality. 39. What Makes A Venture Studio So Successful at Building Startups? As an increasing number of venture studios break into the entrepreneurial scene, it’s time to analyze what makes this model so competitive. 40. The Notion Template I Built for Optimal Personal Productivity As a product builder↗️, I build micro tools to solve my own problems. For example article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, Notion portfolio, and habit tracker. 41. So You Want to Start Your Own Business? — 10 Invaluable Things People Never Tell You They say that the only way to self-mastery is by assuming absolute control over your life processes. Entrepreneurship is one of the activities that can have a massive impact in that respect. It is an activity that will not only allow you to take matters into your own hands but also reveal the essence of the words responsibility, discipline, and productivity in all its glory. 42. Everything About Product-Market Fit: And Why You're Probably Confused About It Many people talk about product-market fit, and how important it is in the early days of a startup. Actually, most people agree that product-market fit is fundamental to a startup’s trajectory. 43. How We Applied Twice for the Same YCombinator Batch Back in September, we were iterating on many ideas. We had come up with a 2-day invalidation process to make sure that we were not wasting too much time on bad ideas. 44. How I built Pushstart, one of the most active startup communities of India PushInterview 01: 45. Debunking Coca-Cola's Most Popular Business Motivation Myth Here's one of the most heavily "exploited," and therefore, the most popular business motivational story that's not entirely true. 46. From Playing Music in the Street, to Creating Two Companies: Spanish Academy and a Marketing Company My story begins when I was 16. I've always considered myself an ambitious person, always wanting to do things differently and be financially self-sufficient. At that time, I lived with my parents. I was still studying and the weekly money that my parents gave me was not enough to cover my weekend expenses. 47. 10 Lessons Learned From Being An Entrepreneur Today more than ever, I strongly believe it's time for everybody to have a side hustle. 48. Networking is Not Working Let’s face it, networking is hyper-popular. Just open Eventbrite and you will see thousands of business events until the end of 2020. Even now, in the time of pandemic, nobody stopped attending NETWORKING events. Instead, we gladly filled our calendars with online events, webinars, business breakfasts via Zoom not to miss the precious chance to meet a (yet another) new person. Networking promises to bring endless opportunities, partnerships, and a lot of fun, but in fact it often results in nothing except for the senseless waste of time. 49. 7 Giant Businesses That Started in Garages and Basements When we think of the world's most successful companies, we think about large offices and employees that were there from the very beginning. In fact, many companies started their business in the founder's bedroom or garage. 50. No, No-Code Will NOT Kill Code, Ever. Period. In this article, I'm going to share my experience in creating healthy online businesses using no-code tools. If you consider using no-code as a part of your company tech stack, this article is for you. 51. I Built a Tool to Help You Sketch Out an MVP Proposal in Minutes How would you go from an idea to a potential product? 52. The Ultimate Startup Conflict: Can You Chase Growth and Profitability at the Same Time? Bill Boebel is good at seeing things from different angles. 53. Have You Ever Been Told Your Business Idea Sucks? How to know which feedback to listen to for your startup. 54. The Winner Loser Continuum; and 3 More Lessons from Jordan B. Peterson Jordan B. Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist and psychology professor at the University of Toronto who became a controversial figure in late-2016 for his critiques of political correctness. Peterson’s most recent book, 12 Rules for Life, has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Most recently, Peterson has suffered from health issues that necessitated a year-long reprieve from the public eye. 55. Lessons Straight From the Amazon Playbook Amazon: From an online bookstore to a trillion-dollar e-commerce giant. 56. How Dropbox Grew 3900% Using Referral Marketing Dropbox’s referral marketing campaign is infamous. The company grew 3900% in 15 months between 2008 and 2010. How did they do it? Learn how in this Dropbox case study – and what you can learn from their example. 57. Open Source Myths and Half-Truths: Part 1 Back in 2001 an ideological battle was raging: Linux and open source against Microsoft and proprietary enterprise software (the then-standard model). At the peak of the battle Microsoft’s then-CEO Steve Ballmer called Linux and its open source philosophy a ‘cancer’. 58. What Are The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Startup Lessons From Netflix’s Movie “The White Tiger”? What is “The White Tiger?" If you’re asking startup founders, the answer is - not just another Netflix movie, but a unique collection of great business lessons. 59. Why CBD and Cryptocurrency Convergence Continues to Generate Interests Globally Other than the Internet of Things, the CBD and cryptocurrency sectors are the fastest growing industries in the world today. In the United States, the cannabis market value is projected to hit the $50 billion mark by 2026. The same projection is expected for the cryptocurrency industry. Now, it appears like the two sectors are converging. 60. Invert, Always Invert: Why a Problem Reversed is a Problem Solved "All I want to know is where I'm going to die so I'll never go there." - Charlie Munger 61. Notion CRM template: How I use it to Grow My Career How to build a CRM tool to grow professional relationships and your career 62. Revue Definitely Isn't the Only Dutch Startup Worth an Undisclosed Sum Twitter's acquisition of Revue—basically Dutch Substack; founded two years earlier—got me Googling what else is being built in the Netherlands right now. 63. Jason Calacanis Publicly Shot Down Andrew Farah’s Pitch — And It Helped Get His Startup $16 Million The premise of Andrew Farah’s startup is pretty simple. [64. Will Covid-19 Spur Innovation: 4 Insights for Entrepreneurs](https://hackernoon.com/will-covid-19-spur-innovation-4-insights-for-entrepreneurs-us8j3yj5) The coronavirus pandemic has been life changing for all of us. National lockdowns, quarantines, the #stayathome campaign, remote work, interrupted travel plans, as well as struggling businesses and economies have accounted for a disruptive start to 2020. One industry that has been put to the test in the time of pandemic is healthcare. 65. Learn The "Disagree and Commit" Exercise for Better Leadership What can make us incredibly valuable at work - our willingness to disagree openly and commit to helping others succeed or sticking to our arguments even when others have moved forward and a decision has been made. 66. Why You Should Chase Interesting Problems, Not Money Feeling dissatisfied with your career? We grow up with the lie that money makes everything right. And it doesn't. Here's why. 67. 10 Startup Ideas Spun Off Product Hunt's Business Model This time I have prepared a bunch of ideas (more ideas - less data) based on the same or similar business model as Product Hunt. Next week you will receive one idea that is bouncing in my head for you but I have to make more research on it, so stay tuned…. 68. How The Darknet Diaries Podcast Scaled from a Part-time Hobby to Eight Million Downloads By Pam Moore 69. Blockchain in a Post-Crisis Economy Economies are in freefall. People are losing their jobs. Companies, large and small, are going out of business. Pension funds are taking a big hit. Consumer confidence is disappearing. 70. Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, bo 71. 'Smart people with bad ideas can always pivot.' —LA MP Mark Tung This post is part of the Hacker Noon Shareholder Series, where we interview some of the super-investors who made the site you're on right now possible. 72. 5 Lessons from a Failed Startup Birthed Outside the Bay Area In 2015, we started Memoratic, an educational platform that aimed to solve a few of the complex problems of our educational system. By streamlining communication between educational institutions, teachers, parents, and students the platform tried to provide incentives to improve performance at the individual and organizational levels. 73. How To Turn Your Skills Into Money All of us have specific skills that separate us from the rest, even if we don't know it yet. We always try to go out and learn new things to become successful, and in the past that was needed. But with social media, blogging, YouTube and more, we no longer need to learn a new thing. We just need to advertise what we already know. Taking a skill that you already have and putting your own flair onto it is how you can create money. Interested? Let's take a deep dive how you can do this in 5 easy steps. 74. 10+ Reasons Why Outsourcing Software Development Fails As an entrepreneur, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to outsourcing software development. 75. Which is More Important: Confidence or Doubt?* *Doesn’t matter, either way, you’re probably not as great as you think you are (and neither am I), so let’s instead panic (just a bit) and keep going. 76. ‘Kill Your Darlings’ - Know When You Need to Pull the Proverbial Plug Basing our decision on what’s going to happen in the future and not what investments have been made in the past by treating every decision as a new one is indeed very difficult. It’s not a clear, straightforward choice. 77. How Carta is Capturing the Atomic Unit of the Entrepreneurial Stack When founders, limited partners, and investors ask us which companies exemplify Tribe’s culture, process, and decision-making towards successful outcomes, we point to three companies: Facebook, Slack, and Carta. These companies track our trajectory from operators to investors culminating in our partnership with Carta, where we’ve doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on our initial investment. This article explains why at Tribe we say, “We make N-of-1 companies.” 78. 3 Lessons That I Learned From my Failed Indie Hackers Project Earlier this year, I shamelessly ripped off an idea and built an app for making printable place cards thinking I too could generate some passive income. 79. The Era of Opinionated Productivity Software: Superhuman, Roam, What’s Next? Productivity software is indispensable for all of us. Dedicated tools for creating spreadsheets, writing down notes, managing our to-dos etc. ensure that we are productive in our professions. Incumbent vendors (e.g. Microsoft, Google) have dominated this space for many years — yet, there is a chance for new players to enter the stage. New challengers such as the E-Mail client Superhuman or the note-taking tool Roam Research can compete by developing highly opinionated products which deliberately omit flexibility. Instead, the software is stringently crafted around a very particular way of approaching a process, which is inherently seen as superior by the firm. 80. Introducing The Triple Layer Business Model Canvas The Business Model Canvas is a great tool for entrepreneurs, yet one that is not without flaws. 81. Interview with Chatroulette Founder Andrey Ternovskiy Topics Discussed: the “dick problem” // virtual reality for cats // the stupidity of going to mars // mathematical machines of evil // why being a god would be boring // creating your own country in the ocean 82. How Threads Raised A $10M+ Series A Led By Sequoia Capital Four fundraising tips from Rousseau Kazi of Threads.com 83. Technical vs. Non Technical Marketers: Why You Need Both In 2015, I had the chance to work closely with the CMO of a $100 million company. As CMO, this individual was an extreme “performance marketer”, leveraging SQL and database skills to drive metric-driven performance to clients and his company. If something wasn’t backed by data or metrics, it was dismissed. It was my first taste of technical digital marketing. 84. Crypto to Crypto Trading is Stuck in the Stone Age and Here Is How We Can Fix It There are over 20,000 markets for buying Bitcoin but only 506 Apple stores in the world. Add in third party resellers and the numbers somewhat even out. While buying an iPhone is a relatively similar customer experience across stores, the buying of Bitcoin is NOT. 85. The Story Behind Raising $59 Million For Pilot As a 3x founder, Waseem had multiple advantages when raising venture capital – yet it still wasn't easy. 86. Practice This Second Order Thinking Hack to Start Making Better Decisions While making decisions, how often do we optimise for long term gain at the cost of short term pain? A good process for making decisions requires second order thinking which unravels the implications of our decisions by thinking about its consequences in the future. It requires solving problems in a manner that avoids unintentional and unforeseen outcomes. 87. 6 Practical Ways Products Get Their First 100 Users Many product teams and startup founders buy into the theory of the Lean Startup, and want to “do lean” but don’t know where to start.\nIn this blog series, I will provide a practical guide on how to apply these principles. 88. You Need To Introduce Machine Learning to Your Business, Period. Neural networks are often generated to be larger than is strictly necessary for initialization and then pruned after training to a core group of nodes. Today, machine learning is now considered to be one of the biggest innovations used in a wide range of applications. 89. 5 Strategies to Overcome Confirmation Bias in Your Personal Narratives We gravitate towards people who are like us and will most likely believe what we believe. Doesn’t it feel good when others conform to our ideas? Who likes being told that they are not right or what they believe is far from reality? 90. When Game Meets Blockchain — On Blockchain Game Economics Blockchain gaming's in a nascent stage but poised for a massive Web3 gaming revolution. There are fundamental considerations involved when Game meets Chain. 91. Clubhouse Is Just LinkedIn Built Better LinkedIn may have been the center of business relations for the past decade, but Clubhouse is the Next Gen networking tool we've all been waiting for. 92. 22 Simple Ways to Learn Faster I know how it feels. 93. 10 Steps to Build a High-Value Startup with $44k Free Credits 10 steps to build a high value start up with $44k free credits and the best tools out there 94. Six Crucial Startup Lessons I Would Share With My Younger Self In hindsight, the first business I started had all the ingredients to succeed. I just didn’t realize it at the time. 95. Eight Business Quotes That Shaped Me As An Entrepreneur Behind every great business quote, there’s a book that could be written about the entrepreneur who said it. 96. No-Code Solutions for All: A Peek Into How Far We've Come low-code & no-code application platforms will account for 65 percent of all app development by 2024. 97. A Complete Guide To Build A Transport Business From Scratch Transportation is among the very few industries that are part of a multi-trillion dollar range. So, it is definitely a very promising industry to start your business in. 98. Uber Wants to be an Amazon Just like how Amazon is no longer about books, Uber is no longer about booking a car ride. 99. Your Instagram Guide To Finding and Communicating With Your Target Audience on Instagram Learn how to find your best target audience on Instagram and get a ton of new customers. Reach new or existing customers on Instagram. 100. How To Explain Bitcoin To People Without Boring Them To Death Bitcoin confuses a lot of people because they get lost in the jargon (decentralized, validator, etc.). 101. How did Grab Beat Uber as the Top Ride-sharing App in Southeast Asia In the last few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid increase in ride-sharing apps. One of these companies is Grab. 102. 9 Startup Metrics For Tech Founders To Track In this post, you will find nine essential metrics that you should know about and measure. Your KPIs can change as your startup grows. 103. Founders, ditch your long presentations. Here’s how to make a 5-slide pitch deck Investors spend less than 3 minutes on each deck. Use these tips to turn your 20-slide deck into a short 5-slide presentation. 104. The Outbreak: Detecting Fake Viral News, Automatically Two weeks ago i published this post about how we can detect fake viral news, using the Outbreak, a tool designed at automatically identify viral news, before they go viral. 105. What Will VC Investment Look Like in the Year Ahead? The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment. 106. The API-based Business Model Nothing beats the success story of a visionary leader who decides to take a bold course that sets the standard for how an industry operates. In the realm of technology, one of these stories is the infamous API mandate that Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, sent out in 2002. For many technologists, the mandate wasn’t just the regular email, but it was the moment that the digital platform as we know it today was born. What is often overlooked, however, is that the interface-mandate (i.e., API-mandate) not only revolutionized internet technology development but it also changed how new business models came to be and how a wealth of new value was created. 107. How to Launch Without a Product Or, the No-Product Framework 108. Venture Capital: What is the Price of Freedom? Entrepreneurs love being their own bosses. They want to build a company that fits the mission and vision that got them started in the first place. Following one’s passion is very satisfying and, if done right, can make a founder rich. But building a dream is demanding, with endless hours of work and no vacations. 109. Pitching VCs? Use This Reverse Psychology Trick To Get Funded You’re planning a big adventure — skydiving or swimming with the sharks, for example — you’ve probably got the details mapped out. 110. My Best Employees Keep Leaving and I Know I'm The Reason I keep losing my best employees. I know I'm the reason, but I refuse to change. So how do I screw up my best people? I challenge and provide them with feedback. 111. The Killer Framework to Generate SaaS Ideas for Martech When it comes to building SaaS products, every tool out there is a solution to a problem that an audience is facing. 112. I Quit My Job at the Age of 36 to Be Happy Hi! my name is O. I am the founder of Goodnight Journal, where people come to write their own private and public journals. In this blog article, I want to share my own story about quitting my job and working on the app that I’m passionate about while traveling. 113. Startup 101: From Idea to Business Model We all from time to time come across an idea for a Startup. A company that can be a million or billion or maybe trillion-dollar worth. A company that can be next Tesla or Amazon, but sadly, 99.99999% of us don’t take the next step. That idea remains just a fragment of our memory. 114. How a First Time CTO Can Choose the Right Techstack for Their Startup If you are a developer who is still in school or freshly (drop) out of the college or you just have a couple of years of corporate experience and have decided to take on the entrepreneurial journey as a tech-(co)founder / CTO of a startup, this series will help you understand various aspects and the role you will have to play as a technology leader for the success of your startup. 115. Steal This Idea and Make a Billion Dollars: AI Video Game Accelerator Cards AI is on the rise. In some ways it was always inevitable. But ask any researcher who suffered through the 1990s in AI research and they might not agree. AI and neural networks in particular were considered a backwater for researchers for decades. If you wanted a dead end career go into neural nets. In the 1990s, one of the leading thinkers behind neural networks, Geoffrey Hinton, could barely get funding. Nobody came to his classes. He worked on his ideas in isolation. 116. How to Become a Successful Digital Nomad Entrepreneur https://www.pexels.com/ 117. How Amazon Survived the Dotcom Bust - An Intro to Business Model-Market Fit 118. How to Hack Awareness for Your Startup — Without Content Marketing Startups usually focus on building their product first, and don’t even try to generate leads or interest until an MVP is ready. Some will just launch on ProductHunt hoping for some lead flow. But in the best case, they will get eyeballs for two days, and then no more leads come in. And building a lead flow is not that easy. 119. Subtle Culture Problems That Often Go Unnoticed When Peter Drucker said in 2006 that “Culture eats strategy for breakfast,” he did not mean that strategy is not important. Rather an effective strategy is crucial to organizational success. A good strategy is the key to successfully implementing the vision. But a strategy by itself cannot push any organization to achieve tremendous growth and success. What gives life to that strategy are its people. 120. 6 Solo Entrepreneurs That Have Changed Their Lives A Solo-Entrepreneur is a person who sets up a business venture and assumes full responsibility for the associated risk. Which traits will make one a good founder? 121. 5 Great Tools To Create an MVP Without Coding [Bonus Included] How to build a start-up or product MVP without coding 122. Innovation in The Yachting Industry: What to Build in a Not-So-Known Industry What's the main digitalization trends in the yachting industry and points to specific areas of improvement where AI-based solutions should be applied? 123. Substrata CEO Talks About the Subtle Art Of Dealmaking A successful dealmaker needs two things to push a sale forward: the right attitude and a reliable, cutting-edge tool. 124. 7 Steps to Start a Software Development Company To start a software company is pretty easy to compare to starting other businesses. For a software company, you do not need a place to store goods or you do not need to worry about the retailers, whole-sellers, or manufacturers. 125. Are provably fair games going to be the next big thing in the online gambling industry? [Interview] “I have a dream” that one day all forms of online gambling will be possible on the blockchain and users won’t need casinos or anyone else to withdraw, deposit and bet/win. 126. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Product Builders Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 127. I Built a Product with a No-Code Tool and Pitched it to VCs Don’t Let Coding Become a Necessary Evil 128. Why am I launching She-VC with ‘Women in VC’ global community? Venture capital is often called a ‘bro industry’ and the reasons are many. I was told that I may be the first female General Partner in a sports VC fund and I was shocked that we are still talking about firsts in 2018/2019. 129. Here's Why I Quit a 6-Figure GitHub Salary To Become a Solopreneur Last week I left GitHub. 130. STOP, Drop, and do NOT Sell Your NFTs Like a Noob Find out why you fail so hard at selling NFTs. 131. 5 Low/No-Code Tools For Freelance Mobile App Development in 2020 In the growing world of low-code and no-code, dozens of app building platforms claim to offer the best solution for building native mobile apps. 132. 10 Business Models, 10 Companies, 10 New Ways of Working In A Pandemic Covid-19 has revealed and keeps revealing holes in the economic and healthcare infrastructures worldwide as it spread and invades countries mercilessly. The gap between the rich and poor has become more obvious, especially in well-developed countries. The number of job losses in two weeks exceeded 10 million in the U.S. alone. 133. How We Got the First 100 Customers for Our Tech Startup It’s been said that getting your first ten customers is hard but getting your first 100 customers is the hardest. It’s also the milestone that many startups never get to because of the competition, their skillsets, and so many other factors. 134. Decentralization of the Internet: The Frontier of the Internet Developers and tech entrepreneurs have created a silent but consistent mission to try and decentralize the internet. The goal is to make it a safer place for people to transact and communicate. 135. Zoom's Nine Year Path to Overnight Success Zoom has been in news a lot lately. It has gone from being an enterprise solution to a household name pretty fast. 136. The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities Today, there are new companies that consolidate independent private label brands with decent revenue. They are the aggregators of e-commerce brands. 137. 10 Step Action Plan to Start an eCommerce Business Learning the ins and outs of an eCommerce business requires you to learn many of the same lessons that you’ll need to create a new business in general. Still, there are also some unique aspects of the eCommerce model that you’ll need to wrap your head around if you want your eCommerce store to be a success. 138. Artificial Intelligence in Mobile App Development in 2020 This is today's reality: Artificial intelligence has already made a lot of buzz in the mobile app development industry. More cheap and available screens, easy real-time access to the data robust analysis tools have become even more powerful - all of this is already a normal part of our daily routine in society. 139. How We Iterated on 10 Ideas in a Month After a discussion (that lasted 30 seconds, as it was an obvious decision for us), we decided to share our complete journey with our new startup, Dataline, with as much transparency as possible. Learnings should be shared! Anybody can leverage our journey, and it’s also a good way for us to take a step back and understand what we did right and what we could improve upon. So here is our first story: how we iterated and sorted through 10 ideas in our first month of working on a new startup. 140. Three Lessons We Can Learn from George Floyd’s Case and Its Impact. There is always a breaking point in anything that tests people’s limitations. Some take action to make a change. Others become tolerant. Still, some become wiser. We saw this happen in the face of the merciless pandemic (in this case COVID-19), which broke plans for billions and deprived millions of their family members, friends, relatives, and loved ones. 141. The Future of Web 3.0 for Creators, Travel Apps & Low-Code Tools 3 startup opportunities for your next venture. 142. Deep Dive into Validating Your Side-Project & Startup Ideas Thanks to Juan Betancourt you can read the article in Spanish as well now! 143. Introducing Notion to Entrepreneurs, Founders, and Startup Executives This long-form article is an informal introduction to Notion for entrepreneurs, founders and startup executives. It covers the basics and explains what makes this company truly special. It’s a 17 minute read full of film and pop culture references because why not. Also, this is my first blog post on the internet. 144. Building an E-Sports Empire: How John Fazio Took Nerd Street Gamers from Bootstrap to $25 Million John Fazio built Nerd Street Gamers into an in esports and gaming infrastructure by finding premier investors who align strongly with his vision. 145. How to Think Like Elon Musk When a South African school boy bullied for “being too smart” becomes a trailblazer for billion dollar companies in future — the world wants to peep into his mind. 146. The Secret Mindset of the successful Entrepreneurs Successful entrepreneurs learn to seize opportunities as they arise, avoid pitfalls along the way, and engage employees to achieve their business goals. 147. Decentralizing Financial Instruments with Programming: Interviewing Boris Povod of Dfinance We want to become the Robinhood of financial products, letting any regular person to experiment with our protocol or try to find profitable opportunities. One of the use cases would be a financial platform-oriented at mainstream users, that we are going to launch on top of dfinance. 148. Why am I Learning to Code at 31 after being Successful at Entrepreneurship Well... 149. The Unbundling of Excel: How SaaS Businesses Are Replacing Excel Weekly tech analysis, market deep-dive & strategy. Today’s post is about the future of SaaS. 150. Year in Review 2020: Profitable Side Project, Startup MVPs and more My process in building things that can invent opportunities for our business and career 151. How I Went from a Failed Facebook Interview to Founding A Profitable Business in Under 12 Months Here is the story behind the creation of Pixelixe.com, an online graphic creation tool I started creating in my free time 12 months ago after an interview failure at Facebook. The project quickly reached profitability, discover below how all started. 152. How I Designed And Launched A SaaS Product From Zero To The First 10 Customers Creating a successful software as a service (SaaS) product is the dream for many entrepreneurial-minded programmers. 153. How to build an effective MVP in 3 steps Building a startup! You have an epiphany and say to yourself: 154. 14 Small Productivity Principles You Can Start Practicing Today Early in my career, I placed a lot of focus on doing more in less time. I thought I was being productive. The reality was I was simply scrambling from one task to the next without clarity on whether my work was effective or how I could do better. I focused on the end goal, the result I wanted to achieve without really caring about the process to get there. 155. 13 Things You Should Know If You Are A Software Developer/Entrepreneur In 2020 13 different things that you can learn today if you want to be a tech entrepreneur or a better engineer to make an application and ship it to your customers! 156. How Should an Early Stage Startup Structure Agreements and Expectations with Advisors? “Startup advisors are crucial to the success of your business.” 157. What's your growth rate? Guys! During the YC Startup School I gradually started to implement different ideas to track primary metrics and I have involved my team to set OKR (Objectives and Key Results) and track their important metrics too. Eventually it has been structured on a dashboard using just google spreadsheets and formulas and charts. 158. You haven’t mastered the internet until you’ve also mastered traffic. This post is for the entrepreneurial engineers. 159. How I Started My Own Business at 19 Hi there. My name is Mandy, and I'm 24 this year. I don’t have many years of wisdom to preach about, but I do have something interesting to share for those who are afraid to take the leap of faith – the story of how I started my own business at 19. 160. Nine Lessons I Learnt Over Nine Years Running A Company I sent the following note to the Sift team today. I’m also sharing it here in case it’s useful to others. 161. Why We Must (Dare to) Change Higher Education Now My experience from speaking at a career event for Millennials. 162. 7 Essential Skills Every Entrepreneur Should Possess An entrepreneur is a proud name for people who have the courage and wit to kick off their business and cruise through the world of financial ups and downs. 163. Designing a Game from Scratch - How I Did It [Part I] Don't search too long for it, there is no silver bullet to build a great gaming experience. But if someone (even Blizzard or Riot) has found it, I will be grateful to get its recipe right now. 164. How Do You Build Software That Makes Money? Learn what systems really make the money. 165. Building Scalable Blockchain Solutions To Support Dapps of Tomorrow - An Interview Lower transaction fees and settlement time is crucial for the success of any decentralized application, and for that, you need to have a scalable blockchain framework 166. How We Taught Artificial Intelligence to Sell Introduction 167. Going From Idea to Client in 6 Weeks [Here's What We Did] In January 2020, we met with about 45 companies. This enabled us to refine our vision (3 pivots in that month), understand our go-to-market, and start to build a list of potential clients. Once we felt confident about the product, we entered into full implementation mode. 168. How Developers Can earn a Side Income by Online Courses and Coaching As a mentor and author of a programming blog, I often receive queries like should programmers and software engineers create an alternative source of income?, or should developer create their own blog or website? 169. AccuFit Founder Logan Koshenka is Making Personalized Workouts Free for Everybody Logan Koshenka is a software engineer who graduated from Ohio University in 2018 and founded AccuFit, a custom workout app. 170. 25 Startup Tips From 25 Venture Backed Founders A collection of insider tips from our "How I Raised It" podcast 171. Are You Ready to Start a Startup? Ask Yourself These Six Questions Fundings, Acquisitions, Success Stories. 172. 5 Ways We Can Work to Close the Gender Gap in Tech It’s really not as hard as it sounds 173. A GitHub vs Git Functionality Comparison Here you will find out the main differences between Git and Github by diving deep into their functionality and use. 174. Startup Stories: The 'Uber Success' of Uber How Uber became the world’s most valuable startup. 175. Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies for 2023 As the NFT sector expands, entrepreneurs have a choice to make. Especially if they plan to enter the NFT space. 176. Books to Billions: How Sachin and Binny Bansal Built Flipkart to 100+ Million Customers It is hard to imagine that one small company can completely transform the way we shop. But that is exactly what Flipkart has done. In 2007, e-commerce was still considered a niche business and most Indians did their shopping offline. Internet was taking over the world and Steve Jobs had just launched the world’s first iPhone in 2007 which was about to disrupt the entire smartphone industry in the years to come. 177. How I Build a Personal Website With Monetization (And Without Coding) These are 10 no-coding tools for building, marketing & monetizing a personal website. Here we discuss different business models, marketing strategies, and more. 178. Success Story + 1 = OnePlus OnePlus went from zero to hero in a matter of a year and became the fastest-growing Android device company.