237 Stories To Learn About Innovation

1. Before and After the Internet 2. Top Ten Startup Ecosystems in the World 2019: Flat Earth Ahead We skipped last year, but this year SparkLabs Group is back with our fourth
rankings and report of the Top Ten Startup Ecosystems in the World. 3. How Upgradable NFTs Will Change Collector Engagement Upgradable NFTs will uprise as the next innovation in the non-fungible token marketplace. It will allow collectors to engage & have utility for their NFTs. 4. The State of Blockchain Interoperability in 2021 After nearly 9 months of work, version 3 of "A Survey on Blockchain Interoperability: Past, Present, and Future Trends" is out. This survey depicts the state of blockchain interoperability as of March 2021, by collecting and analyzing 404 documents. 5. When Burning Man Gets Boring, Silicon Valley Should Worry Burning Man 2002. Photo: Phil Gyford 6. Renato Preti, Innvo Digital CEO, On How Fulfilled Teams Drive Business Growth Our main success metric is the satisfaction of our team. If our team is doing well and happy, the customers will be too and the company will continue to grow. 7. Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Nike are All Facing the Internal Innovation Chasm While serious resources can be spent on creative vision, rarely is anyone given the tools to properly test an idea in-market quickly at high fidelity. 8. Build a Startup from Scratch with No-Code Tools How to build a startup without learning to code 9. Make Greater Gains in Crypto With Less Stress - Good Company Interview Learn how to invest into crypto safely. The world's first diversified crypto fund. Investor tips. Business tips. 10. Connecting The Dots Between Blockchain and Sustainability Growing up in South Africa, the team at Wildcards witnessed first-hand the impact of poaching, pollution, poisoning and other forms of destructive human behavior leading to the extinction and endangerment of hundreds of animal species. 11. Can Piracy Trigger Innovation? Piracy motivates software companies to spend resources on research. 12. "I can’t imagine myself doing something else", says Mario Ribeiro Alves, TAIKAI CEO & co-founder TAIKAI, a Startup of the Year nominee, helps organizations run their hackathons and innovation challenges, acting as an online management tool. 13. The Future of AI is Promising yet Turbulent AI has been making headlines quite frequently nowadays. There is a hype and new leap in technology, so let's evaluate it to see what can we expect in 2023. 14. Is the App Shell Model an Innovation in Web Development? A few days ago I somehow ended up on Google's web.dev platform, which I'm assuming is rather new. There is of course the possibility that I have been–or still am–living under a rock, when it comes to new web technologies. 15. Israel's Innovation Ethics Played A Huge Role In The Middle East Peace Movement - An Overview How innovation and development became the glue for Middle East peace. 16. Joey Poareo Explains How Blockchain Can Revolutionize and Speed Up Scientific Innovation Interview with Joey Poareo, co-founder at InuYasha, a decentralized incubator accelerator fund that uses uses DAO governance to speed up crypto projects. 17. "Any discussion on geospatial analytics will remain incomplete without Google Earth Engine" Satellite imagery is not new. It has been around since 1960. What has changed is the way we process those images. 18. Introducing Stark Drones: Propelling into the Future The purpose of this article isn't investment advice. It isn't to sell a product. However, it is to sell a vision. I am writing about my startup known as Stark Drones that is working on some quite innovative technologies. In the age of copycat products and the whole Silicon Valley bugs, comes some startups wanting to build truly disruptive technologies. 19. Will CBDC Powered Offline Payment Systems Complement or Compete With Cryptocurrencies? Comparatively to traditional cryptocurrencies, a CBDC is centralized, and thus it is regulated by the issuing organization or country. 20. In the Digital Economy, the HOW is More Important Than the WHY A clearly articulated purpose is only effective when accompanied with an authentic process. 21. How to Hack the Product Adoption Process Last Thursday, I was lucky to interview Warren Schirtzinger during a live webinar, one of the co-creators of the “Chasm” framework in the 80s, later polished and popularized by Geoffrey Moore in the book “Crossing the Chasm”. 22. Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving Technology is the application of scientific knowledge to the practical aims of human life. 23. 5 Strategies To Increase Blockchain Adoption Among Women The blockchain space is primarily occupied by men, but here are some ways to increase blockchain use among women and level the numbers a bit. 24. Enabling Editability in Social Media On Decentralized Networks with Cherish: An Overview How crypto projects can finally combat legacy social media platforms with the help of data innovation on the blockchain. 25. Edge Computing is So Fun Part 5. CDN Is The Magic Inside Disney’s Streaming Services Without the CDN infrastructure, Disney+'s 100 million subscribers will not be able to enjoy the movies at home during the pandemic. 26. Blockchain's Disruptive Potential in Academia is Massive How blockchain implementation in academia would have profound downstream effects in society. 27. Former SpaceX Employee Starts Company to End Sore Feet Take your worries away thesis couture is here to save the day. A Stiletto made by several professionals and engineers to lessen the pain of women's footwear. 28. Lowering the Barrier of Entry to Zero Knowledge Proofs Next Generation Semiconductors: Designing accelerators for advanced cryptography 29. Why You Should Source Your Software Under the Open Innovation License Many people wonder what the point of open source is? For those who don't get it, they think it is giving stuff out for free. They don't understand how BeagleBone exploded the way they did. More importantly, they don't seem to understand that the internet as we know it, or many innovations in terms of the modern world, wouldn't exist or be the same if it wasn't for open source. Even when you look at proprietary tech companies like Apple, one can argue figures such as Steve Wozniak were greatly inspired by the open hardware movement many decades ago. 30. Here Comes a New Wave of Mainstream Bitcoin Adopters In the classic “diffusion of innovations” theory, new technology has to progress from innovators to early adopters before it can go mainstream. 31. Smell Detection: Does Digital Scent Technology Pass the “Smell” Test? It’s really exciting how the technology we use to do our work and make our lives easier just keeps getting better. I’m pleased that Siri and Alexa know me on a first-name basis. Amazon can often predict what program I want to watch, a book I’d like to read, or clothes I’d like to buy. Roomba has figured out just the right places to vacuum, and I simply have to pick up my iPhone and it can recognize me automatically. Now that’s great service! 32. Why is the Startup Culture Dominated by Tech? Pursuing bold ideas at the right time and in the right place is the key to success in the world of entrepreneurship. 33. Engineering Purpose Engineers are good at solutions. We're even fairly good at problems. Give us a client, and we will interview for the pain points, carefully describe the key problems, and design the most effective, doable solutions. And we'll do them, breaking them into actionable steps until the solution is realized. 34. Reminder: Not All Virtual Currencies Are Crypto Hola! Örvendek! Gutentag! Kayfak? In my neverending search to connect with other humans, I’ve always been fond of learning new languages... 35. Why Amazon's Working Backwards Framework Works — But Not at Your Company Amazon's Working Backwards process is well documented across the internet. But why don't more companies use this for their innovation? 36. An Intelligent Tool That Attends Your Meetings For You Ever been to meetings you didn't want to be a part of? Meetings you could do better without but, you had to go through thoroughly because you didn't know when your name can be announced and you knew you'd have to respond then. Yeah, we have all been there. That's where "MSorryWhat!?" - my weekend project comes into play. It's a simple speech-recognition which comes with hot word detection which a user can set, upon complete configuration (which doesn't take more than 5 minutes), MSorryWhat listens to your meeting while you do whatever else it is that you want to do and it notifies you whenever your selected hot word is detected! It is a simple javascript based application living here. It leverages the Webhooks and Notifications services of IFTTT (If this then that) app, to notify you when your name is announced, on the backend it leverages chrome's speech recognition engine. I spent 10 minutes to create a demo for the tool which can be viewed here: 37. How Technology Is Making Pensions More Attractive Here is how technology is making pensions more attractive to younger generations. 38. Explaining Technological Bottlenecks With The Tether Theory In the 20th century, scientists and thinkers predicted that technology would change our lives fundamentally. Despite our technological achievements, these changes have not materialized. 39. Startup 101: From Idea to Business Model We all from time to time come across an idea for a Startup. A company that can be a million or billion or maybe trillion-dollar worth. A company that can be next Tesla or Amazon, but sadly, 99.99999% of us don’t take the next step. That idea remains just a fragment of our memory. 40. "Insurers Miss Out On Millions Of Dollars In Business", Manuel San Miguel, Ignatica CEO Ignatica CEO and Co-Founder Manuel San Miguel discusses why he founded the company, AI and Machine Learning and why he should have gone to Japan sooner. 41. The World's First 'Idea Currency' by UCROWDME UCROWDME is the world’s first idea currency and global ideas marketplace where people can sell their ideas to businesses, protected on the blockchain. 42. I Give Up on Foldable Phones I feel disappointed; I truly tried to make it work, but the issues I found one month after buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 eventually became a dealbreaker. 43. The Crucial Role of the Metaverse in the Long-term Success of NFTs Increasingly sophisticated NFTs are giving rise to a new information dimension with concrete roots in the physical world. 44. Are NFT Artworks Any Good? Artist and provocateur Brad Troemel recently stated in an Instagram slideshow post that the present state of NFT art is best defined as "visual dogshit." 45. On The Issues of Grant Process In 2019, the value of U.S. venture capital investments was $108 billion. In the same year, the federal government spent $131 billion on research and development. 46. New Restaurant Tech Creates Touch Free Take Out, Reopens Entire Mall Marketplace Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. With massive closures and layoffs around the world, it's been a tough road for hospitality these past few weeks. It can be extremely overwhelming to look at the big picture, but luckily, there are restaurant tech innovators stepping up to the plate. 47. Technology is Just a Tool "If you say 'I told you so', you are the one who has failed. Because you knew, but did not manage to stop the train wreck." - Engineer Robert C. Martin 48. Unmet Customer Needs Fuel Innovation: Here’s How to Identify Them Innovation comes from identifying customer needs and meeting them. It is easy to understand but hard to do. When you start building a new product, you need to m 49. The Noonification: Innovation Is Slowing Down (10/19/2022) 10/19/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 50. Ethereum killers: Does Their Fame Match Their Claims? ‘Ethereum killers’ are largely a media narrative - with Solana, Polygon, and Harmony as the only outperformers 51. What is a Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger? Imagine if any kind of blockchain you are currently looking at is a 2D point of view of a 3D shaped blockchain. If you want to discover more read my story ! 52. The Future of Email Working in Sales for the past 5 years means the browser tab I most consistently have open is my email. It's also one of the very few active app notifications I have on my phone. 53. 3 Important Ways AI and Blockchain Can Help Build a Better World The same tech that can built dystopian futures can help support humans in real growth, education, equality, sense-making and wise decision making. 54. #ForTheLastTime Blockchain is More Than Just Crypto In this story, we will explain the true potential of blockchain and why it's a lot more interesting to use this technology outside of cryptocurrency. 55. How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation Despite the recent market shocks, blockchain is bet upon by many to bring innovation to finance, tech, and science. 56. The 10 Principles of Good Business Design how to design a winning new business / venture / product / service, rather than merely ticking off tasks on a to-do list. 57. The New Motto For Businesses is 'Die or AI' Artificial Intelligence (AI) is radically transforming businesses across the world.\nBusinesses and people must adapt quickly or risk becoming irrelevant. 58. FOSS is the big boy LEGO of the Innovative World FOSS is the big boy LEGO of the Innovative World 59. Disney's Happiest Place on Earth Is in the Metaverse Disney is transforming its theme parks from a physical experience into a theme park Metaverse in a union of in-person and virtual entertainment. 60. 4 Industries to Watch for Technology Innovation in 2020 Technology trends are evolving faster than ever. From cryptocurrency to autonomous vehicles, new possibilities for what computers can do for both businesses and consumers are emerging. Some of these trends are well-covered, like artificial intelligence emerging as a way to sift through massive amounts of data to find trends for use across a wide range of industries. 61. Nanotechnology in Clothing A new kind of fashion has hit the fashion industry called nanotechnology. From active membranes to heat protection, you don't want to miss out on these pieces. 62. Why the Southeast Is a Great Place to Launch a Startup When considering where to launch their startup, many entrepreneurs naturally think of the “Innovation Hubs” of Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and New York City. After all, that is where the deals are, right? Well, they’re not the only places where companies are being launched and receiving game-changing investments. 63. Solar Home Systems: The Changing Paradigms of Electric Power From electric cars to recyclable plastics; there have been several moral responses to the earth's clarion call to caution, many have become a mainstream tech. The development of alternative energy is also bridging the gap between being a moral responsibility and being a much-needed technology that is clean and cost-effective. One of these much-needed technologies is the solar home system. 64. The State of Startups in the Southeast Fourth annual report reveals continued market maturation; $34.5 billion invested in southeastern startups since 2015 65. Startups: As You Grow, Don’t Forget the R in R&D Do research, identify a market gap and create a product to fill it: the classic entrepreneur’s journey. 66. Introducing the "Future Web Standards", a new Covenant for Developers This is part of the reason that I launched the Open Innovation License prior. However, I felt like the OIN isn't enough. I felt like more needed to be done for the open source community and even the outside world that wants to establish a certain standard. 67. 5 Billion-Dollar Industries Primed for Tech Disruption The current lockdown has given many people time to think about personal and professional improvements they want to pursue. We are currently watching industries being re-calibrated and some come close to the point of failure. Now is a good reminder to always keep in mind innovation and digital transformation. The risk of not doing so leaves companies and full industries at risk of massive failure. 68. Smart Toilet: Artificial Intelligence In Your Bathroom According to Sameer Berry, “Everything these days is connected and smart, but I feel like the bathroom is a very untapped area,” 69. Co-Working In A Post-WeWork Era The past few months of COVID-19 has all but certainly put the nail in the coffin for WeWork. In addition to the stress placed on the U.S. 70. Can Lady Luck, Innovation and Risk Management Grow a Brand? Connor Crook, CEO of Diamondback Toolbelts, does give the impression that the destiny of your business is squarely in the hands of fate. However ... 71. Can Video Games Replace Cramming? Can we learn through video games? Can eLearning games completely replace textbooks? What makes us have fun? 72. Antitrust or Innovation? Dealer's choice. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt” Dealer’s choice” 73. Business Model Innovation And The Future Of Crypto In his essay, Fred Wilson wrote in AVC blog about technical innovation, business model innovation, and the last two big waves we had in the tech industry: 74. Everything is Impossible Before Someone Does It During the 1930s, there was a frenzy for mountain climbing in Europe, driven by some advances in technology, and a modernist zeal. Pre-eminent among these grand challenges, was the lust to climb the North Face of the Eiger, a mile-high sheer face of rock, the largest in the Alps, perpetually in shadow, and shrouded near the top by the dreaded “White Spider” ice field. 75. 5 Ways To Conquer The Content Game As a SaaS Startup As a Software-as-a-Service business, building awareness is imperative for your endeavour. Content marketing has established itself as one of the most powerful tools a SaaS company can use to attract, educate and convert customers. 76. 3 Habits that Stifle Product Execution According to a Product Expert Mirav Vyas has advised a multitude of product and innovation teams across the UK, US and Africa over the last 8+ years. 77. The Blockchain Stands as the Knight Against Fire-Breathing Monopolies Monopoly is a word you hear probably once a month or so, maybe once a week if you’re a big board games fan. The word itself has stopped being associated with terrible business practices and is now considered more as honest fun with your friends. 78. Bernard Moon, 3x Noonies Nominee, Co-Founder of SparkLabs group AMA Bernard Moon is Venture Capitalist, Co-Founder of SparkLabs group and 3x Noonies nominee. 79. After Analyzing Over 8k Companies Worldwide, We Learned that Startup Failure is a Feature, Not a Bug Especially when over 85% of startups won't survive up to 10 years. 80. Technological Singularity: Is It Happening? Human civilization is fast approaching the Post Human Era or Transhuman Era where machines start to become more powerful than us. I’d say 2020 was just a taste of the overwhelming power of digital technologies such as social networks, smartphones, ubiquitous connectivity, etc. This is extraordinarily overwhelming, disastrous, scary, crazy, beautiful and awe inspiring at the same time. You feel every emotion possible to know that we are living in the future. 81. A Short Story About the Innovation Hype: Should We Care About Being Innovative? When was the last time you saw or heard the adjective innovative? Was it some innovative idea in your work? Innovative product advertised on TV or radio on your way to work? In the news? 82. How Netflix Transitioned From DVDs to Video Streaming The story of Netflix as a company is the story of a business that knows how to innovate, takes chances, and takes risks that even compromise its business model 83. Getting Traction: Solid Guide To Quickly Build A Brand Every startup in its early stages is going to think about building brand awareness, why? Well, brand awareness is an essential tool that is going to let the world know about your brand and the work you do. Sometimes this is all that you need when you are working on your startup because having a proper brand is going to mean that you get recognized easily and you get more revenue. 84. Artificial Intelligence talks with Daniel Jeffries, AMA on August 25th, 10 am EST Daniel Jeffries is Chief Technology Evangelist at Pachyderm, author, engineer, futurist and pro blogger. 85. Will the World Be Able To Limp Back to Normalcy After The Coronavirus Scare? This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops. Sounds dramatic, right? 86. Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe Blockchain technology is disrupting every business industry from finance to music. 87. How To Convince Your Employer to Host An Internal Hackathon Tech Companies are running internal hackathons to design new features, build new products, and increase employee and talent engagement. 88. When (and why) to go 'Serverless' Serverless doesn’t mean operating an application without a server, it means that you can operate the app without having to manage a server. 89. How to Tailor Your Innovation Efforts to Work in an IT Work Environment Information technology has had a high growth rate for years and there is a reason for that: a constant flow of innovations in technology, but also in business processes, as growing competition on the market has made innovation a must for every organisation. On the other side, the top skills missing among job applicants in the current world are problem solving, critical thinking, innovation and creativity. 90. The New and Upcoming Innovations Happening on Crypto Exchanges Right Now Crypto exchanges — a critical part of crypto infrastructure and much talked about in this space. Whether it’s about the huge profits being made on the big exchanges, or the hacks that happen with alarming frequency or the manner in which these exchanges are imitating, adapting and innovating upon the kinds of financial services available on Wall Street. 91. Significance of Legal Technology in Legal Matters The effect of innovation on law is pushing ahead with all the nuance of a charging rhinoceros, changing conventional practice and generating new types of "legal help" conveyance. Shockingly, many expect that the twirling occasions will simply upgrade the current framework, leaving it basically flawless, however with specific procedures improved. In the event that the experience of different fields experiencing the impacts of mechanical development fills in as a guide, notwithstanding, foundation change is around the bend. 92. Growing Business In Crisis: Automate to Accelerate After an eleven year run of economic growth, the events of the past three months have triggered a period of monumental uncertainty, simultaneously forcing paralysis in businesses across the globe. 93. How Digital Currencies Are (and Will Continue) to Bring About Global Innovation If you haven’t been paying attention to digital currencies, now is the time to start. 94. Why We Must (Dare to) Change Higher Education Now My experience from speaking at a career event for Millennials. 95. Fostering Innovation in Modern Security Teams Organizations of all sizes treat data security and regulatory compliance like a roadblock instead of a design consideration. Over the last ten years, I have worked with scores of organizations to modernize and improve their software and data practices. Information security is a challenging position, as it is the job of security professionals to prevent companies from making changes that could seriously damage reputation and revenue or breach compliance and incur significant penalties. There are two general archetypes of security teams that I have interfaced with: 96. Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech? Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy, having an immense contribution to economic growth. 97. How Augmented Reality Improves Customer Experience Augmented Reality technology can improve customer experience, thus creating an environment of interaction between agents and clients. 98. How the Future of Automation Will Drive Innovation Automation is an exciting prospect. Who doesn’t like the idea of having menial tasks completed quicker and more effectively than they could have been by a human? 99. 4 Ways to Use the Cloud During this Crisis Period Businesses around the world have been forced to scramble a response to the current worldwide pandemic. Boardrooms have become (virtual) war rooms as organizations hunker down and try and devise strategies that will enable them to prosper or, in many cases, simply survive. 100. 7 Practical Ways to Promote Creativity in Startups Creativity goes hand-in-hand with innovation, and it’s hardly possible to imagine a startup without a spark of creative thought. But what if there are processes that are stifling your team’s full creative potential, making it harder to work, develop, and stay ahead of the competition? What are the key elements that inspire creativity within a team, and how can team leaders help? This practical guide summarizes the most effective methods, as well as mistakes to watch out for. [101. Will Covid-19 Spur Innovation: 4 Insights for Entrepreneurs](https://hackernoon.com/will-covid-19-spur-innovation-4-insights-for-entrepreneurs-us8j3yj5) The coronavirus pandemic has been life changing for all of us. National lockdowns, quarantines, the #stayathome campaign, remote work, interrupted travel plans, as well as struggling businesses and economies have accounted for a disruptive start to 2020. One industry that has been put to the test in the time of pandemic is healthcare. 102. How Metcalfe's Law Influences Blockchain Adoption And Innovation The Metcalfe effect has a substantial impact on the blockchain industry, shaping the adoption and expansion of blockchain technology. 103. Why DevOps Is Important During the COVID-19 Pandemic Disruption is the name of the game these days, from current remote work settings due to COVID-19 to even more normal, every-day disruptions (like the process of moving and renovating a home, which I’m currently experiencing first-hand). As a habit-driven developer myself, I have come to the realization that the stable work environment I’ve come to rely on is no more. 104. The Future of Battery Technology: What’s Next? Lithium-ion batteries are the standard for electronics, electric vehicles and are also growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications. A prototype Li-ion battery was developed by Akira Yoshino in 1985, then a commercial Li-ion battery was developed by a Sony and Asahi Kasei team in 1991. Since then, there haven't really been any breakthroughs in rechargeable batteries, however, because Lithium is finite and not renewable, we will need to find different methods of making these batteries that almost all our electronic devices rely on. 105. Coronavirus and Other Crises that Force People to Reinvent Themselves If you think this is just like any other alarmist and opportunistic post regarding how the world is going to end with this current crisis, it is not… 106. Innovative Software Product Design and Development - 02 This article series tries to put forward General Concepts, Principles and Guidelines for Innovative Software Product Design and Development 107. Notes from Startup School Week 1 Videos For people who are busy. 108. Data Science Innovations: 5 Main Obstacles in the Implementation Process and How To Overcome Them Data science is a rapidly developing sector of study. Its main goal is to translate vast amounts of records into valuable business insights. Implementing data science-based tools into your company can be highly beneficial. AI software is more efficient and accurate than humans have ever been. 109. What to do when you hear about your idea: “That’s been done…” About twenty times in my career as a Computer Scientist and Public Inventor I have somehow informally presented an idea to someone or a group of people, only to hear them say, “That’s been done.” 110. Can You React Faster than a Self-Driving Car on 5G Networks? This article is about how self-driving cars and 5G will make roads safer for everyone. 111. Startup Disrupt: Positive Disruption of Society and the Commercial Sphere Startup Disrupt has become a part of the Czech startup world. This platform for startups aims to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs, startups, mentors, technology innovators as well as investors and corporations not only in the Czech Republic but also within the startup communities around the world. This initiative has been launched by Patrik Juránek who already built a chapters for global startup communities in past. 112. Innovation Management Software: The Key 8 Differentiators in 2021 There has been a huge influx of creativity in the innovation management software space. You must take a look at these differentiating features. 113. Tian Zhao Is Passionate About Design-Thinking, Exponential-Thinking Worlds “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. One such impressive human is Tian Zhao from Canada: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories. 114. Wonder Woman 1984 Could've Done Better If It Was Named For The Years 1994 or 2004 Would Wonder Woman 1984 have worked better as Wonder Woman 1994 or Wonder Woman 2004? 115. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots: The Vital Lifesaver WiFi Map shows you more than just public hotspots that are available nearby, but provides great time-saving help by also offering passwords for these hotspots. 116. This AI Performs Seamless Video Manipulation Without Deep Learning or Datasets New research by Niv Haim et al. allows us to perform infinite video manipulations without using deep learning or datasets. 117. Searching for Steady Gains via Crypto Margin Lending [Analysis] Margin trading magnifies the market’s every move. Leverage intensifies the trading experience and captivates our inner risk-taker. It’s either moon or gloom. We are lured in, naturally focusing on the upside potential. As volumes grow along with increasing crypto-optimism, demand for leveraged exposure is rising. 118. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Novi Milenkovic Talks Complexity Management and More I believe that anything we do needs to be grounded in theory, otherwise it’s just a game of numbers—us doing random things and hoping that something will stick. 119. How AR Smart Glasses Can Facilitate Businesses' Operating Processes The companies that choose to invest in AR smart glasses make it possible to have a long-term position in the market by leading the field in which they operate. 120. Fight COVID-19 with a Free, Fully-Managed Cloud Database A few weeks ago MariaDB launched their new database-as-a-service (DBaaS), SkySQL, amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. While they also offered a $500 credit to get started, as of last week, they announced a program to offer their fully-managed analytics (columnar based storage) service for free to help fight COVID-19. 121. What Is Passwordless Authentication and How Does It Work? The Magic of FIDO2 and U2F Standards Logging into a website or service using the traditional username and password combination isn’t the best or safest way of going about it anymore. 122. "Spend Less Time in Fear," says nBanks CEO Orlando Costa Learn more about Porto-based startup nBanks in this interview with nBanks CEO Orlando Costa. 123. Tech boom: How did London become one of the world's fastest growing tech hubs? London has always been a world leader in innovation. From the invention of the first mobile phone, to the creation of a ‘metro’ system that's now used worldwide, London has continually risen as an international tech hub. [124. Lean Innovation: How to Tackle Product Development in a Lean and Efficient Way](https://hackernoon.com/lean-innovation-how-to-tackle-product-development-in-a-lean-and-efficient-way-tx2b3wqu) Nowadays, it is especially important to keep the process of product development lean and efficient. Therefore it is helpful to determine the concrete goal of each phase. This makes it easier to keep the entire process goal-oriented, structured and efficient. 125. Innovative Software Product Design and Development - 01 This article series tries to put forward General Concepts, Principles and Guidelines for Innovative Software Product Design and Development 126. The Future of Protein Have you ever tasted a veggie burger? Are you a vegan? You have a vegan friend, should you turn vegan? Did you ever thought about stop eating meat? Are you aware of animal slaughtering? 127. How to Live Your Dream in a Crisis These dreams go on when I close my eyes\nEvery second of the night I live another life\nThese dreams that sleep when it’s cold outside\nEvery moment I’m awake the further I’m away 128. Tech Meets Talent: Takeaways from EMERGE 2019 On June 4–5, Minsk (Belarus) hosted EMERGE, the largest IT conference in Eastern Europe. Speakers from all over the world flocked to the capital of one of the fastest growing technological hubs in the region. There, they shared their valuable insights on what’s on the tech table today. Iflexion lucked out to visit the conference and share its key takeaways with the world. 129. What Makes a Smart Contract Platform “The Best”? The question of “what makes the best smart contract platform” really depends on who’s asking it as there are many variables which will taken into account or not depending on who is asking the question. An investor will usually only consider the value of the underlying token, which isn’t necessarily an indicator of “the best.” As we know by now, token prices can rise and fall in minutes off the back of rumors and speculation. Just look at the value of Tron each time Justin Sun ends up in the press. 130. 3 eCommerce Tech Trends to Keep an Eye On The B2C landscape is heavily affected by eCommerce and online shopping 131. The Future Of The Crypto World Lies In Partnerships Here's the latest on the growing integration of blockchain technology into the mainstream, showing cryptocurrencies' potential to become a new asset class.. 132. Innovation Validation Without a Product A Startup Model for Corporate Innovation 133. 2x Noonie Nominee David Deal is All About the Beats “In these unprecedented times…” People write unprecedentedly good Hacker Noon posts. One such writer is David Deal from the United States - double Noonie Nominee in the Back the Internet and Future Heroes Award Categories. Scroll down for David's take on tech today. 134. The Nascent Concept of Software Recycling I want to put forward the idea of software recycle. Software recycle is software reuse taken to a new level. 135. Never Stick To The Same Angle Why always looking for a twist or a difference makes all the difference when marketing your products and trying to grow your brand especially at the start. 136. Why Incentives Are Critical - Understanding The Evolution of Proof of Stake Ever since first contender blockchains emerged decade ago, the consensus debate has raged on. The overall concept of proof-of-work (PoW) pre-dates Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper by around 15 years. However, Satoshi was the trailblazer of using PoW in a decentralized peer-to-peer environment. He was the first to propose it as a means of economic incentive for preventing the double-spend problem. 137. The Classroom of the Future? A Total Disruption of Education For a long time, I have believed that we need to disrupt education. 138. How Conversational AI Tool Can Help You Attract Real Estate Buyers And Residents Step One: Prospecting 139. How These 4 Ecommerce Companies Creatively Tackle Content Marketing Many of us have heard the phrase "content is king" when discussing online marketing. Although the expression was originally coined back in 1996 by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, it has never been more relevant than it is today. The phrase is rooted in the idea that valuable, engaging, and exciting material is essential for success in the Ecommerce space. 140. Building Great Things Before They're Built Do It Before It's 'Cool' 141. Data Science in Finance: 5 Ways It Changed the Industry What’s the Role of Data Science in Finance? 142. Crypto Projects Are Racing to Crack the Interoperability Problem Interoperability is a big word with even bigger connotations for the cryptosphere. In Fact, apart from the burgeoning DeFi movement, no other industry vertical is attracting so much investment and interest. 143. Fintechs vs. Incumbents vs. COVID-19: Who Wins? Incumbent Banks and financial technology startups (Fintechs) face very different challenges as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Despite sharing customers and offering similar products, their business models, how they operate, their balance sheets and culture vary tremendously. Each one of these differences impacts how they will perform during and after the crisis. 144. Location Dictates Innovation: A Tale of My Neighbor Steven Jobsky A Story About Socialist Yugoslavia's DIY Computer Revolution in the 1980s. 145. Waiting for Government to Solve Our Problems… Unprecedented. 146. 51% of Business Leaders Believe They Will Be Left Behind If They Don't Innovate Learn what IT leaders are prioritizing one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, per new research on the adoption of microservices, open-source tech, and more. 147. "I experienced firsthand how painfully long and intricate working with a bank can be" #Noonies2021 Learn about the pursuit to solve one of the most severe and long-prevailing problems in fintech. 148. What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. 149. Why I'm Looking Forward to the 2027 iPhone Another year, another iPhone with minimal changes. Virtually identical to the 2017 design except for the flat edges, the iPhone 12 that Apple recently announced doesn’t surprise. It pleases, but it doesn’t dazzle. 5G and a series of back magnets, named MagSafe, complete the highlights of a device that will sell well, but that won’t do anything to push the envelope. 150. The 10 Technologies that Completely Changed How we See the World Remember great technological advances that changed the lives of thousands of people and the new bets of the future through information technology. 151. 10 FinTech Trends in 2021 [Part II] You can read the first part of this article here. For those who for some reason don’t like to follow the links, let me remind you briefly: in the first part, we made a retrospective of fintech trends in 2020 and delved into the first 5 trends in 2021. 152. History's Notes on Resisting Progress: From Airplanes & The Printing Press to Bitcoin Learn why the resistance we're seeing against Bitcoin today is nothing new. The same thing happened with refrigerators, airplanes, and tractors. 153. Here’s What CES 2020 Looked Like to the Experts at Digital Trends Photo by Ameer Basheer on Unsplash If you’ve been to CES, you know it’s like a sprawling, exhausting rumpus room for tech geeks. You probably saw things you didn’t even believe were possible. And you probably went home overstimulated and mind-blown. But how does the technology extravaganza look to someone who knows tech inside and out, someone who keeps up with each new product as they’re released and developed? 154. How to Determine the Relative Smartness Level of a City To determine the relative smartness level of a city, there are several indicators that have been defined to arrive as such a number. These indicators, among many others, are: 155. "Take Nothing for Granted. Risk is Subjective," Economist Mario Alves In the last couples years, Mario Ribeiro Alves created Portugal's Blockchain Center, founded TAIKAI, AND got nominated for a 2020 Noonie for considered contributions to the INNOVATION category here at Hacker Noon. 156. Startup CEOs: Here’s Good News You Can Include in Your 2020 Board Deck As you prepare for your board meetings, you might be struggling to find some good news to share with the board. Sure, it’s a mistake to go into a board meeting pretending everything is going well — board meetings are a valuable opportunity to share your startup’s challenges and get guidance from a panel of trusted advisors. 157. The Winner Loser Continuum; and 3 More Lessons from Jordan B. Peterson Jordan B. Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist and psychology professor at the University of Toronto who became a controversial figure in late-2016 for his critiques of political correctness. On the other side, the top skills missing among job applicants in the current world are problem solving, critical thinking, innovation and creativity. 90. The New and Upcoming Innovations Happening on Crypto Exchanges Right Now Crypto exchanges — a critical part of crypto infrastructure and much talked about in this space. Whether it's about the huge profits being made on the big exchanges, or the hacks that happen with alarming frequency or the manner in which these exchanges are imitating, adapting and innovating upon the kinds of financial services available on Wall Street. 91. Significance of Legal Technology in Legal Matters The effect of innovation on law is pushing ahead with all the nuance of a charging rhinoceros, changing conventional practice and generating new types of "legal help" conveyance. Shockingly, many expect that the twirling occasions will simply upgrade the current framework, leaving it basically flawless, however with specific procedures improved. You must take a look at these differentiating features. 163. New Weapon in the Fight Against COVID-19: Digital Health Passports *Note: This article first appeared in the Los Angeles Tribune by Hyro's Head of Marketing Aaron Bours 164. Metaphors are Water: The Hidden Power of Thinking in Metaphors In essence, metaphors are water. The container determines the metaphor’s shape. 165. Digital Transformation Strategy: Dinosaurs, Harpoons, Greek Myths and YOU! Digital transformation is not one single thing to implement, it is a core alignment with continuous investment in innovation and excellence. 166. "Hang On To What You Believe", Interview with Laurie Dunn “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. 167. Introducing the Library 2.0 Small and Rural Library Conference We're excited to announce a June Library 2.0 mini-conference that is being co-organized by TechSoup. It is "Small, Rural, and Independent Libraries," which will be held online (and for free) on Wednesday, June 17, from 12 to 3 p.m., U.S. Pacific time. Register for this free event here. 168. Humans Versus Machines: How Our Relationship With Technology Will Pan Out March 30, 1853. Vincent van Gogh was born. He is one of the most recognizable and influential painters of all time. But, what’s the link with human and machine, self-awareness and self-isolation? Well, something happened last week that made me question the way I think about our relationship with technology. And this started with Van Gogh. 169. Why There is No Digital Future Without Blockchain Blockchain will transform the internet and the way we use it. From digital freedom to data protection; the reasons are becoming more important every day. 170. Here's How Not to Hit a Brick Wall with Digital Innovation - Save Your Time, Save Your Money! What is it that's holding back retailers from riding on top of the digital disruption wave? The time it takes to integrate software is one of those things. 171. "In the US, Customer is King. In Japan, Customer is God": An Interview with Joel Edgerton It is fun to speculate on the price of Bitcoin or whatever your favorite asset is, but the real question for our industry is what value are we delivering to our customers. How are we making their lives better, saving them time or money? If a crypto exchange needs a major bull run in Bitcoin to survive, then they have the wrong business model. 172. Musk's Open-Source Hyperloop: Players in the Race to Create the First Originally conceived by Elon Musk in 2013, the Hyperloop has been touted as the fastest way to cross the surface of the Earth. Possibly one of the greatest leaps in transportation for generations, the concept promises to slash journey times between cities from several hours to a matter of minutes. On track to revolutionise our world, when can we expect the Hyperloop to become a reality and is it too good to be true? 173. Growing Geeks Into π-shaped R&D Engineers A Chief Innovation Officer shares tips for growing a new breed of R&D engineering talents that are skilled in more than just conventional code using π-matrix. 174. Social Impact Using Your Heart and Mind in Tech My generation has seen a world much less forgiving. We grew up understanding the fundamentals of climate change, and saw rising sea levels and record setting temperatures all over the world. 175. The Working from Home Puzzle Working from home — WFH in short — is one of the most debated topics these days. Recent events have compelled many organizations to close their offices and force their employees to work from home. All aspects of the working experience are now being done remotely. 176. Bringing Augmented Reality to the Tourism Industry with Social Bee Join us in our chat with Jason Labaw, the CEO and founder of Social Bee, an augmented reality platform that brings the tourism experience to the next level. 177. The Acceleration of Business Model Innovation in China Amidst an Ongoing Pandemic Throughout history, terrible crises have given us some of our greatest innovations. GPS, Drones, microwaves, atomic energy… the list goes on. The COVID-19 crisis is no different, and we are already seeing companies rise above their competition by asking themselves the key question at the heart of all corporate strategies : what can we do, right now, that is hard? [178. How to Capture Disruptive Ideas with Open Innovation Challenges](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-capture-disruptive-ideas-with-open-innovation-challenges-sn3c3355) Henry Chesbrough, a professor at the University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business, coined the term “open innovation” almost 2 decades ago. 179. Web Development With Web3 — Is this the Real Digital Revolution? Every tech gets its updation then why not web it also gets its update, there may be a delay for web3 but the wait is worth it. 180. The Zoom Boom's Impact on Innovation, Infrastructure, and Mental Health The corona virus has challenged all aspects of our lives. Healthcare not with standing, one of the biggest challenges has been in trying to keep as much of our lives as possible running as normal. Technology might already have altered the way we work, rest and play for good– but it’s been even more crucial during a period where people are working from home and avoiding large gatherings in the US and the rest of the world. In this post, we’ll look at how tech industry is rising to the corona virus challenge to keep the world moving. 181. Descriptive Analysis: Why Did These 500 Trending Startups Shut Down? Discovering meaningful patterns in business failures. 182. How to Create Realistic Slow Motion Videos With AI TimeLens can understand the movement of the particles in-between the frames of a video to reconstruct what really happened at a speed even our eyes cannot see. 183. Innovation Loop and Innovation Theory Through Bell Labs' History The innovation loop is a methodology/framework derived from the Bell Labs, which produced innovation at scale throughout the 19th century. They learned how to l 184. Neotechnocracy vs Democracy: Our Future Resource-Oriented Economy “Philosophers only explained the world in different ways; but the thing is to change it.” — Karl Marx 185. How the "Great Lockdown" is resetting business. “What are the greatest inventions of the past 1,000 years?” 186. An Effective Way To Write Executive Summaries For Your Concepts This article describes the ‘idea model’ and provides various examples of real ideas — explains how to write effective executive summaries for your concepts. 187. Here's Why You Should Take The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam In 2004, I was eager for a challenge. I embarked on an adventure of completing a Computer Science Bachelors degree. Fast forward to today and the adventure continues. I’ve been building products for 12 years for a variety of industries from finance to ecommerce, retail, real estate, hospitality and more. 188. Family Offices: The Secret Instrument to Keeping Your Wealth According to a study by American expert and businessman Russ Alan Prince, three quarters of surveyed wealthy people in the world (with assets of more than $30 million) prefer to use the services of multi-family offices (MFOs). At the same time, 85% of those participating in the study would like to organize their own family office — single-family office (SFO), if they could afford it. It is very unusual that such sentiments arise despite standardization and automation of financial services. Today, managing your own liquidity is no longer technologically complex, and the link to the bank, as an infrastructure, is weakening. 189. The Future of Augmented Investment Management Industry: Will Blockchain and Technological Innovation We are currently standing at the helm of the fourth revolution, where advances in computing power and lower costs of computing has enabled us to apply natural language processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks to seemingly mundane tasks. Though our previous generations were instrumental in developing efficiencies in established processes, technologies of today go much beyond – offering an opportunity to augment these in new ways, and not simply eradicate established methods of managing wealth. These opportunities for wealth management are genuinely path breaking. 190. Could Contact Lenses be the Ultimate Computer Screen? In this thread, our community discusses Mojo's new product - smart contact lenses - and its potential benefits and downsides. 191. What Holds Back Innovation? Many innovations need time to catch on because of our resistance and scepticism to a novel way to accomplish things. 192. Can You Trust ChatGPT? Is It the Future, or Is It Just a Good Gimmick? ChatGPT is all over the internet with people buzzing about its capabilities, but is it the future or just another gimmick? Let's find out! 193. Edge Computing Is So Fun - Part 1: Outdoor Edge Computing Cloud computing has been very boring for a long time. Everything is inside the data center and you don’t even see the systems that you are working on. 194. How Hackathons and Open-Source Software Can Help Drive Innovation Both open-source software and hackathons encourage collaboration between a number of skilled individuals, often rallying them around a single goal. 195. Why Hiring Hustlers and Differently-abled is Good for Innovation The article explores different cases of integrating "disruptive people" with software and creative teams and how it impacts search for innovation and business continuity. 196. How to Create Realistic Slow Motion Videos With AI TimeLens can understand the movement of the particles in-between the frames of a video to reconstruct what really happened at a speed even our eyes cannot see. 197. Enterprise IoT Could Open Up Worrisome Attack Vectors The days of “dumb” analog devices are at an end. These days, everything has to be “smart” and a part of the Internet-of-Things (IoT). 198. Innovation Is Slowing Down Innovation is a critical driver of economic growth and societal progress. But worryingly, tech innovation has been slowing for decades. 199. StyleCLIPDraw: Text-to-Drawing Synthesis with Artistic Control Have you ever dreamed of taking the style of a picture, like this cool TikTok drawing style on the left, and applying it to a new picture of your choice? Well, I did, and it has never been easier to do. In fact, you can even achieve that from only text and can try it right now with this new method and their Google Colab notebook available for everyone (see references). 200. Mindful Innovation in a New World Crises lead to behavioral change, both short-term and longer term. Today’s temporary response to a disruption can become tomorrow’s new norms or even habits. Those behavioral changes can cast a spotlight on technological solutions that help people cope with change. And we already know of many occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. 201. 4 Skills You Need to Become a Distinguished Developer Excellence in Software Engineering has never been a stationary destination where one can arrive sooner or later. It has always been a lifelong journey and learning process which demands consistency and commitment in order for someone to progress rapidly and to stay relevant over the next few years because of the ever-changing tech scenario. This element of uncertainty and demand for consistency has intrigued me since forever and hence compelled me to choose this a full-time career and what I’d like to do, at least for the foreseeable near future. 202. 6 Ground-Breaking Software Development Trends: 2020 Edition Artificial Intelligence is going to push development 203. Innovation Opportunities in Data, AI, AR, Robots, Biotech, More [Overview] Digital Technology is everywhere and it is redefining how we live, communicate, and work. Most importantly, it accelerates how we innovate. 204. Pleasure and Business Merge, Here Are 5 Industries Drone Tech Is Transforming It used to be that when someone heard the term “drone” the first thing they thought of was militaries flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over hostile territory to record valuable information or potentially even deploy weapons. With the advent of recreational drones, the focus has shifted, with many associating drones with fun, outdoor activities. 205. Introducing NVIDIA's EditGAN: Alter Images Instantly via Quick Sketches EditGAN allows you to control any feature from quick drafts, and it will only edit what you want keeping the rest of the image the same! 206. The Future of Innovation: How Will Entrepreneurs Adapt To This Decade? Futureproofing is at the forefront of every entrepreneur’s mind. But putting ideas into practice can be a different challenge altogether. 207. Can Technology Save the Oil and Gas Industry? Digital advances are here to aid the Oil and Gas companies in transcending the limitations of traditional techniques. 208. "Success means making a difference in the world", says Furqan Aziz, CEO of InvoZone We named our startup InvoZone (A zone full of innovative people). leading innovators in web and mobile development using AI, IoT, blockchain. 209. Interview with AnavClouds Founders: How To Build a Million Dollar Company The founders of AnavClouds Software are both Salesforce professionals, doing well in their own spheres of work. They happened to meet through a common friend of theirs and started working together for some time. As the volumes grew they decided over a cup of steaming coffee that it was the right time to start a venture of their own, in 2016. 210. Why Apple Will Become More Powerful Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Apple will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as an even more powerful and important company. Indeed, COVID-19 may prove to be Apple’s finest hour. During the first 30 days of the pandemic’s escalation in the United States, Apple stepped up in significant ways, the most notable example being the formation of a relationship with Google to contain the virus with contact-tracing technology. In addition, Apple has, among other actions: 211. Nvidia Vs Amd Graphics Card: Where This Never-ending War Lead Us Photo by Uriel Soberanes on Unsplash 212. Why China Leaves No Space For Competition in Blockchain Attributing for one-fifth of the planet's population, China is undeniably an economic superpower that's empowered to become a global blockchain leader in terms of adoption, utility, and overall innovation. 213. Why Efficiency Drives Tech Innovation A slow load time on your devices down the borderline unacceptable in today’s society. The average consumer now expects everything to work instantly. 214. Agile Is Not Enough: Empowered On Innovation How do tech's top companies innovate at scale? It's not just Agile. According to Empowered, it's product discovery, a focus on problems, and coaching culture. [215. Edge Computing Is So Fun - Part 2: The Future Begins with The Road Side Unit](https://hackernoon.com/edge-computing-is-so-fun-part-2-the-future-begins-with-the-road-side-unit-4ls3wrp) This is the second in a series of articles on edge computing, delving into the infrastructure of outdoor edge computing, the emergence of the Roadside Unit as a common building block, a real-life example of the Roadside Unit, and the way forward. 216. How The 5th Wave Of Computing And IoT Are Changing Our Lives According to the World Economic Forum, in 2020 the entire digital universe has reached 44 Zetabytes of Data. 217. Tech Round Table: The Biggest Challenges in 2019 and Predictions for 2020 For the second year, members of our BIP Capital team came together in at the end of 2019 to discuss the year’s biggest technology and business trends, as well as what opportunities and barriers ahead as we move through 2020. The discussion also included leaders from a number of our portfolio companies so that they could offer their own unique perspectives, especially as they relate to the challenges of growing a successful business. 218. Translation Technology and Hallucinating Computers AI is taking on an increasingly important role in modern society, so it is critical that algorithms can understand and utilize many different languages. 219. How Big Data Can Bring Transformative Improvements to Medical Care In the healthcare landscape, providers and lawmakers alike are faced with the challenge of making the best possible decisions for patients and the industry as a whole. From choosing the best treatments to using resources in a responsible manner, medical leaders are making decisions on a daily basis that can significantly impact health outcomes and costs. 220. How to Create Realistic Slow Motion Videos With AI TimeLens can understand the movement of the particles in-between the frames of a video to reconstruct what really happened at a speed even our eyes cannot see. 221. High Quality 8x Upscaling with AI! Have you ever had an image you really liked and could only manage to find a small version of it that looked like this image above on the left? How cool would it be if you could take this image and make it twice look as good? It’s great, but what if you could make it even four or eight times more high definition? Now we’re talking, just look at that. 222. First Principles Thinking: Identify Assumptions, Breakdown Problems and Create New Solutions First principles thinking drives complex problem solving and workplace innovation through reverse engineering. Companies that employ first principles thinking are one step ahead as they plan and build for the future. 223. Post COVID-19: Are We Moving Into A Touchless World? Perhaps dating back to the beginning of humankind, we have reached out to touch someone. Not just one of the best advertising slogans of modern history, handshakes, hugs, and kisses are ways we touch someone to convey welcome, partnership, love, friendship, empathy, acceptance, and countless other emotions with acquaintances and loved ones. With the threat of virus transmissions now at the forefront of people’s minds, is there a place for the human touch in our future? 224. When Technological Innovation Meets Venture Capitalism “You have to debug your business model.” 225. Learn Idea Generation Using SCAMPER You need not be a natural at coming up with innovations; Use SCAMPER to generate ideas and innovate your product, service, business. 226. Bitcoin Doublethink. For some time now I’ve been making an unassailable and unchallenged argument that Bitcoin and Bitcoin services are no different to the monies and services found in video games. Now, thanks to my favourite gamer, we have one of the best examples yet of “Bitcoin Doublethink”, second only to the very cute Pigsby which uses a “Blockchain” for its database. 227. Pros and Cons of Facial Recognition Facial recognition is an upcoming feature. We see it in marketing and in our devices. In this slogging thread, we discussed the pros and cons of this feature. 228. 8 Lessons Product Managers Need to Learn From Clayton Christensen Clayton Christensen is one of the greatest business minds of our time. His recent passing caused me to reflect on all I learned from him. His life was dedicated to his family, his faith, and the theories he taught. He personified servant leadership. 229. How to Disrupt the Corporate Immune System The Corporate Immune System: How To Break Through 230. 7 Tech Trends Reshaping the Retail Industry What is the future of retail in the post-COVID-19 world? The 2021-reality trends show how technology and innovations help retailers face challenges. 231. An Open Letter to the Tech World: We Want Another "One More Thing..!" Remember when we mere mortals were able to cognitively perceive and understand the pace at which innovations were made? Me neither - that kind of linear development model sounds like something that might've held true during the Industrial Revolution. 232. Computer Vision Applications are Everywhere: Top Use cases in 2021 Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where the ability of computers to “see” what’s going on around them has not yet been leveraged. 233. The 9 Character Traits of Great Product Leaders What are the key leadership qualities that inspire teams to build amazing products? 234. 7 Startups Founded During the Pandemic These 7 Startup Founders used the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to propel them forward. From asynchronous communication apps to a self-sanitizin 235. The Retreat of Venture Funds and The Emergence of Venture Studios 236. How Technological Innovation and Automation Can be Beneficial in Times of Crisis How Universal Basic Income (UBI) provides food on the table and bills to be paid 237. 10 Features We Could Build to Improve Online Meeting & Collaboration Tools Video conferencing tools like Zoom, Skype, or WebEx along with Digital tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack are deeply embedded into the modern ways of working — even more during the lock-down era. And their role will only get more important. Thank you for checking out the 237 most read stories about Innovation on HackerNoon.