40 Stories To Learn About Product Hunt

1. 👀 From 0 to 81 Signups in a Day with Product Hunt As a developer I've always had a problem : Find new concepts to learn. 👨💻 2. Why You Should Always Build a MVP First Let's take a look at a classic example of a situation that I have observed numerous times. An enthusiastic maker has an idea for a great product and starts building right away without checking for competitors, creating a landing page first or getting some feedback from potential users. The maker sits down in front of his computer and starts building his product blindly. 3. Our Secret Recipe for Product Hunt 👀 Hey Folks, we recently launched on Product Hunt and are proud to announce that we won Product of the Day! 4. Developing Web Apps on Product Hunt with Nima Owji, 2021 Noonies Nominee Hey Everybody! I'm Nima Owji. I’m a web developer and app researcher. 5. Product Expert Sarath Kuruganty Highlights Importance of Community For Marketing Strategy Sarath Kuruganty is a product expert, community builder, and content creator. He is passionate about building communities around self-sustainable communities. 6. Reasons Why Everybody Loves The New GraphQL Editor 3.0 We’ve just launched GraphQL Editor 3.0 and I must say it’s nothing like a year ago as we released it. When we started our vision was to provide an alternative way of designing a GraphQL schema, but what we ended up with is a lot more. 7. Making a Side Project Yesterday I tweeted that I’d be making one more “big” app before the end of the year. I asked if people preferred if I document the process as I go, or do a recap post at the end of the project. 8. Meet a Simple API for PDF Docs PDF API, fill, generate and e-sign PDFs 9. The First Week of YourStack 2,281 days ago Product Hunt launched as a tiny newsletter. The early days were especially chaotic. I didn’t get much sleep, skipped the gym, and buried my head into work. While unsustainable (I'm not advocating overworking yourself!), it was sooo fun and energizing to build something brand new. It was also scary. New products – especially those driven by community – are incredibly fragile. 7 days ago we launched a beta of YourStack (with a grammatically incorrect, non-editable tweet – lol). Instantly those same nostalgic feelings from the early days of Product Hunt re-emerged. The response has been very encouraging. Alex was kind enough to write about it on BuzzFeed. Lucas followed with a story on TechCrunch. And a bunch of folks shared support on Twitter and Product Hunt. But the product is very early and our roadmap is deep. So far we've onboarded only ~4% of those that have signed up as we build tooling to scale (thanks for all your patience!). I wake up each morning nervous but excited to read your feedback and wild ideas as the team and I continue building. If you get a chance, create your account and start stacking. We're whitelisting new friendly folks each day. Feedback? I'd love to hear it at ryan@yourstack.com. Cheers,\nRyan Hoover (@rrhoover) 10. How Product Hunt helped us become #1 Product of the Day I will start with the result, last Friday my dream came true, after the first launch on Product Hunt in 2015, when I posted our product at an ungodly hour and each day looked on the homepage to see if we will get featured to the day that Hiten Shah hunted us and become #1 Product of the Day. 11. The Illusion of Productivity with Expensive Gadgets The curse of being a student is having a huge amount of educational fees unless you are sponsored by someone. Especially when you are having higher expenses on your educational essentials, you run short on money to manage your desk setup like the one you’ve seen on Youtube. But wait, it is really necessary to have a perfect setup? 12. How I Got 78 Criticisms on Show Hacker News for My Zoom Competitor Last month, I launched the app on Show HN. As a result, it got 82 points and 78 comments. Ranked in the toppest 10 of popular posts in a day also. Actually, we have pros and cons about it and people tend to criticize it more. Anyway, it felt so amazing that a lot of the people across the world visited my website and said hi to me. What an exciting moment! Today, I’d like to share how to develop and launch a landing page. 13. How we built an A.I Radio Presenter "Radio, we still love you." 14. How I Made My Side Project Going Viral on Hacker News In December 2019, I finally decided to kill my side project after 12 months of coding. It was a tough moment, I felt disappointed and angry. 15. 5 Non-Obvious Lessons We Learned From Launching ITEMSY On Product Hunt 16. How we built ToDoBot for Slack in 3 days Technically, it was four days, but we were working on it in between taking customer calls and fixing OneBar bugs so, let’s call it three ;) 17. How to Get Featured on Product Hunt Without a Hunter How to launch on Product Hunt and get to the top-5 products of the day? I share fresh tips and heads-up based on successful and failed 2021 ProductHunt launches 18. How We Released a Product And Got To #1 On Product Hunt With a combination of careful planning and – to be honest – a smidge of luck on the day, we made it a reality. Check out exactly how (and why) we did it below! 19. Don't Make These Common Mistakes When Launching Your Website On October 22 I've launched online my first website. I'd like to share with you my experience. 20. How to Achieve 'Product of the Day' on Product Hunt Using a Trello Board I recently discovered that you can earn the title of “Product of the Day” on Product Hunt with almost any product. You should try it out! 21. How I Got To #1 on Product Hunt as a Nobody I am a nobody on the internet; not an influencer, not a VC, and not a serial entrepreneur. I only had about 100 followers on Twitter prior to launching. But my product, One Profile, was recently awarded #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt (PH) and that has changed my life. 22. “Launch on Product Hunt” An Anthology of Resources Product Hunt, according to Wikipedia: 23. How to get featured on Product Hunt Everyone dreams of making it to the front page of Product Hunt. It’s a chance to show off your creation to thousands of tech enthusiasts. 24. I Built a Tool to Help You Sketch Out an MVP Proposal in Minutes How would you go from an idea to a potential product? 25. It’s never been easier to build digital products. The rise of support communities for makers. 26. We Screened Product Hunt Launches With 100+ Upvotes And Learned Things I was recently involved in launching Epiloge a community for students and professionals to connect with people in the same field of interest by sharing not just where you work or study, but by also sharing what you're working on. 27. We Got to #1 on Product Hunt in 2022 - Here's What Happened After Getting number one spot on Product Hunt gives your product unprecedented exposure and legitimizes your release as one worth watching. 28. Year in Review 2020: Profitable Side Project, Startup MVPs and more My process in building things that can invent opportunities for our business and career 29. Good Karma Roundabout When doing good, brings you good 30. How to Launch on ProductHunt ProductHunt is surely one of the places you want to consider for your project or startup. Below you'll find key information to get your work promoted on PH. 31. How We Made a Slack App in 11 Days Hey, everyone! We, the Indie Hackers SPB Community, organized a one-week Bootcamp: in our free time, we built a product from scratch and launched it on Product Hunt. We got the #3 Product of the Day badge and over 30 installs of our app in the Slack Workspaces. Now, I want to share our experience. At the end of this article, I will share our Notion checklist, that we found extremely helpful for the launch preparation :) 32. 8 Truth Bombs of Launching your Product on Product Hunt🚀 A guide on raw truths behind launching your product on Product Hunt from a company that made it into the top 10 on that platform thanks to their understanding. 33. 10 Startup Ideas Spun Off Product Hunt's Business Model This time I have prepared a bunch of ideas (more ideas - less data) based on the same or similar business model as Product Hunt. Next week you will receive one idea that is bouncing in my head for you but I have to make more research on it, so stay tuned…. 34. Keeping People Focused by Distracting Them In developing my Chrome Extension Serenity, I believe I have hit the perfect balance between keeping users focused on their task while also distracting them with what your app has to offer. 35. An Update from the Editorial Team at Hacker Noon A longer version of this post was originally published as an email to Hacker Noon's 12k+ writers. To get onto that list, create an account and submit your first tech story today! 36. Lessons Learned Building A Golden Kitty Award-Winning Product Here's the whole story of how I built One Word Domains from scratch, grew it to 50,000 users, and end up winning the coveted Golden Kitty Award. 37. Exploring Substack for Building Your Newsletter This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 38. How A Week-Long Project Took Me To #2 On Product Hunt and The Front Page of Hacker News The month of May has been a fairly crazy one. It started out like any other, with me trying to come up with a decent, catchy name for my latest side project that still had an available domain name associated with it. Since it was a tech-related startup, I was considering top-level domains (TLDs) like .ai, .io, .co, and .com. 39. We Live Streamed For 14 Hours From Bali For Our v2.0 ProductHunt Launch On Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 we officially launched Leave Me Alone v2.0. To celebrate we hosted an event that included interviews with entrepreneurs from around the world, and live streamed the whole day from Bali. This post is the breakdown of everything that went into the most crazy, incredible, and exhausting 14 hours of our lives! 40. Hacking Your Product Hunt Launch [A How-To Guide] If you still don’t know what Product Hunt is and why you should do your launch on this platform, I suggest you read this article, this is the official Product Hunt post, a must read. Thank you for checking out the 40 most read stories about Product Hunt on HackerNoon.