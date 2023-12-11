60 Stories To Learn About Makers

Let's learn about via these 60 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Makers /Learn Repo 1. Open Source Series: Starting a Project or how to open your project to the world 2. Build Data-Driven Web App Without Backend During the last couple of decades websites' functionally has increased dramatically - from simple landing pages serving simple static ads to complex progressive web apps whose functionality close to native applications including user authorization, location tracking, bluetooth handling, and offline mode. 3. Complaint About BitMex’s WebSocket API, and Update On Profitable Market Makers 4. Open Source Ventilator Projects: Status, Challenges, How You Can Help At this moment, there are thousands of intelligent, diligent, well-meaning engineers trying to help the design of open source ventilators to address a possibly imminent life-threatening shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This wealth of creative technical energy is currently disorganized, scattered, and unfocused. Rather than being a tremendous force for saving lives that it may become, energy and time is currently being wasted on oversimplifications of the problem and the belief that the projects are closer to deployable than they really are. 5. Bye Bye Google: How I Botched My Company's Launch After Leaving I like to analyze my past work through the prism of evaluating my mistakes (I’m sure my therapist would have a field day with that one). I launched my first publicly available engineering project in early December and as George W. Bush once said, “Mistakes were made”. 6. 3 Lessons That I Learned From my Failed Indie Hackers Project Earlier this year, I shamelessly ripped off an idea and built an app for making printable place cards thinking I too could generate some passive income. 7. Build an eCommerce Mobile App using Google Sheets, Stripe And Glide Last week, one of my Product2kit customers who bought a no-code template asked if I can create a template for eCommerce use cases. I took his idea and came up with this online sneaker store. Here’s my app building process: 8. How To Track All Your Side Projects in 1 Notion Template Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 9. Top 3 Online Mentoring Platforms For Startups Stop passive learning and hack your growth with a mentor 10. Mozilla Summer Startup Studio and MVP Lab TLDR: See mozilla.org/builders for more details regarding our summer programs! 11. Our Secret Recipe for Product Hunt 👀 Hey Folks, we recently launched on Product Hunt and are proud to announce that we won Product of the Day! 12. The Best Way to Learn Arduino for Beginners Are you interested in Arduino, but don't know where to start? Here are 5 resources to help! 13. Finding Market Fit Modern startup advice is to launch and grow revenue as quickly as possible, as aggressively as possible. 14. How No Code ML Can Create an Impact on Businesses There’s a process for solving business problems via machine learning. If you Google “learn machine learning,” you’ll find a bunch of guides, online courses, and such that walk you through the coding languages of ML and the processes it takes to solve data predictions. You conclude it takes a lot of time to learn technical machine learning. 15. An insight into Asia's Tech Startup Scene With the boom in technology, tech startups are booming all over the world, especially in the Asian region. In recent years, it has been noticed that startups are growing the track record of success stories in the business world. 16. Top Management Tips for Startup Founders Here are some top dos and don'ts for startup founders, alongside some management tips for startup founders from successful entrepreneurs. 17. A Year in Review of My Developer-Focused SAAS This is the first annual review of Snipline. The shell command bookmarker app. [18. Building End-to-End Digital Onboarding Workflows Using Low-code](https://hackernoon.com/building-end-to-end-digital-onboarding-workflows-with-low-code-solution-2nak3y9x) On average, organizations admit they have identified around three major time wasters inside their companies: 19. Keeping People Focused by Distracting Them In developing my Chrome Extension Serenity, I believe I have hit the perfect balance between keeping users focused on their task while also distracting them with what your app has to offer. 20. Open Source Series: Intro or where the journey begins 21. How we built ToDoBot for Slack in 3 days Technically, it was four days, but we were working on it in between taking customer calls and fixing OneBar bugs so, let’s call it three ;) 22. Why You Should Always Build a MVP First Let’s take a look at a classic example of a situation that I have observed numerous times. An enthusiastic maker has an idea for a great product and starts building right away without checking for competitors, creating a landing page first or getting some feedback from potential users. The maker sits down in front of his computer and starts building his product blindly. 23. 5 Important Books For Indie Hackers: 2020 Edition In this post, I’ve listed five books that helped me to shape my mindset and that help with creating and marketing a viable product 24. My First Pitch to Investor: From Outsourcing to Product Hi community! My name is Sergii, I'm a CEO at WellSpeak from Kyiv Ukraine. We build a mobile app for practicing English speaking skills. 25. How We Iterated on 10 Ideas in a Month After a discussion (that lasted 30 seconds, as it was an obvious decision for us), we decided to share our complete journey with our new startup, Dataline, with as much transparency as possible. Learnings should be shared! Anybody can leverage our journey, and it’s also a good way for us to take a step back and understand what we did right and what we could improve upon. So here is our first story: how we iterated and sorted through 10 ideas in our first month of working on a new startup. 26. What to do when you hear about your idea: “That’s been done…” About twenty times in my career as a Computer Scientist and Public Inventor I have somehow informally presented an idea to someone or a group of people, only to hear them say, “That’s been done.” 27. Abstract + Flawless App Introduction Hello to all designers here! 28. Sergio Mattei: The Beautiful Humans Of Hacker Noon (Noonies Winner for Under 20ish Award, 2019) In Hacker Noon’s inaugural awards last year, we wanted to recognize the brightest and best, in tech, and the award category ‘2-or-3 under 20ish’, is for the ones who are super young, yet entrepreneurial and motivated. This is our sweet little Q&A with an awesome human named Sergio Mattei, who is the winner of the award. 29. Meet a Simple API for PDF Docs PDF API, fill, generate and e-sign PDFs 30. Creating a Free Feedback Platform From Scatch During Pandemic Hey there, sit back, relax, and enjoy the story about how namelss, an anonymous feedback platform was created all from scratch during the COVID pandemic. 31. Why We Need Open-Source Spirit We have gone through an era in which software and the Internet have devoured the world, and now we are all enjoying the convenience brought by software and the Internet. After returning for a few years, we can not imagine that express delivery is so convenient now, and takeaway is so convenient, everything is completely different from before. Even when we went out for tourism, a new model Airbnb or short-term rental appeared. In the old days, few people could imagine that there are so many people who rent out their free houses or even rooms for tourists. This was impossible to imagine before the prosperity of the Internet and software. 32. How To Code Faster with Hundreds of Shortcuts in TeaCode TeaCode is a time-saving app from Apptorium that gives you an enormous library of expendable code snippets for any programming language. Instead of typing the whole action, you can only put down the expander and it with unfold into a full section of code. Every time you use an expander, you save loads of efforts on hand-coding every line. Plus, you can create your own expanders in any language. 33. How I Made My Side Project Going Viral on Hacker News In December 2019, I finally decided to kill my side project after 12 months of coding. It was a tough moment, I felt disappointed and angry. 34. Bourbon Makers Face a Major Problem: Tariffs Kentucky distilleries are expected to pay more than $33 million in aging-barrel taxes in 2021 alone. That figure is 140% higher than it was 10 years ago. 35. Three Bs to Avoid That 2AM alert Solo founder, CTO for a small team, or side-hustler. The story is the same. When your app goes down, you’re on the hook. So, what can you do to reduce those dreaded 2AM page alerts? 36. The Unseen Areas Augur Your Future Failure It is 1943 and you are Head of the United States Eighth Air Force. Your mission is to destroy Germany's ability to wage war and free up the skies for the Allied Forces. The problem is that your Bombers are being zapped out of the sky like mosquitos drawn into the fire in a summery night. 37. How to Go About Planning a Hackathon? Hacks are novel creations or solutions to problems and the purpose of a Hackathon is to create them. The word “Hackathon” comes from combining the words ‘Hack’ and ‘Marathon’, and implies a long sprint to create something useful in a single event. 38. How to Build a Product in Public And Get Traction Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay An increasing number of indie makers decide to build in public. Some do it via their blog, on Twitter, on an open page or via communities. But it can be incredibly daunting to makers who are used to build their products in a more private fashion. 39. A Couple of Nomad Makers: finding friends and side project profits This article is the second in a three part series. If you want to read the first one you can do here. 40. AVC Room Booking System Introduction Service Overview 41. Do You Know How to Fail Fast With Your Next Idea? I am sharing all the knowledge I gathered during my research in four months of testing different business ideas. Before starting investing lots of time and building an MVP (minimum viable product) you can test ideas with adtotyping and get some metrics without writing a single line of code. This process shows a powerful way to validate ideas with the help of Facebook. 42. Coding Does Not Need to Be A Curse While having an ability to build things is definitely a blessing, sometimes, however, it can prove to be a curse as well. I realized it when I was building KnowyKnowy. 43. Using a Spreadsheet to Build a Mobile App (in 3 hours) As a product builder↗️, I built micro tools to solve my own problems. For example: article tool, portfolio tracker, SaaS tracker, habit tracker, and finance tracker 44. How to build an effective MVP in 3 steps Building a startup! You have an epiphany and say to yourself: 45. 10 Ideas to Create a Daily Writing Habit This writing discusses ways to reduce barriers to creating a daily writing habit. 46. Skip the SSL w/ Serverless Telegram Bot via Now.js Note: these directions come without much conversation, let the hacking begin! 47. Elimo Impetus: a tiny S3 OSHW, FOSS System-on-Module In case you missed our latest update, Elimo Engineering designed a small, powerful Linux System-on-Module, designed for low cost and fast system integration. It’s FOSS and OSHW and sports all of the following: 48. Divide et Impera: Tips On Content Creation From a Full-Stack Founder When I'm working on any single project, I'm becoming bored pretty quickly. I'm sure that a lot of people will empathize with this feeling. When a project is fresh and new everything is interesting about it. However, when the newness is gone, and you're actually doing the day-to-day routine of just hardcore work, it can become pretty dull. 49. Find The Right Sponsor for Your Open Source Project The ongoing maintenance and growth of open source projects are clearly in the best interest of the software companies using them. And yet, raising money for an open-source project is difficult, and many developers struggle with finding the right sponsors for their projects. What is the best way to get the resources open source developers need to keep developing? 50. Product Marketing Tech Stack Options Under $100/Month User acquisition is one of the biggest struggles growing SaaS and app companies face. The right product marketing tech stack will push the number of new and active users up and decrease customer acquisition costs at the same time – the perfect recipe for a growing product. But marketing tools cost money, and growing businesses have tight budgets to keep. Use these tools to build a killer product marketing strategy at a total cost of less than $100 per month. 51. My Journey Of Going Viral With A Humble Github Project 🚀 I made a simple project which got spread in various tech communities and social media. Github featured it in 'Trending repositories of day' section. 52. Don't Make These Common Mistakes When Launching Your Website On October 22 I've launched online my first website. I'd like to share with you my experience. 53. Top 5 Challenges For Indie Hackers It's a tough lifestyle being a solo indie hacker. Here are some of the hardest parts. 54. A Beginners Guide to Developing, Recording and Releasing your Podcast This is how I developed and launched my first podcast, The Brave, in under 2 months 55. What if I got Hit by a Bus? – Taking Care of the Code You Created You, and you alone managed to birth your solution, despite the ambitious deadlines and resource constraints. The solution works - it’s standing tall on its own, but you know that it is but a gentle gust of wind away from needing your delicate and nuanced maintenance. 56. Top Articles This Week In Tech: WN 14 We hope you did have an awesome week! Here is your dose of the best\narticles that came up over the last week. Have fun reading them! 57. Pet Projects are Fun I love pet projects, they are great excuse to use libraries and other technologies that you can’t use at work. Lately I’ve been working on a bigger pet project that needs to parse Go files, I’ve used ANTLR before to make this kind of things but unfortunately, ANTLR’s Go target has poor performance. So I began to search for alternatives written in pure Go and came across with this one, which took a different approach on creating parsers with Go, but before we’re going to understand how this library is different from others, let’s cover some basic concepts about parsing. 58. Our Nomad Makers Origin Story Our journey so far has comprised of one year in South East Asia, five months in Australia and New Zealand, two months in Berlin, two months in the UK, and one month in Eastern Europe. Now we’re working our way through South America, having explored Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia. At the time of writing we're actually on a bus to Peru, trying to type while bouncing around on the terrible roads out here! 59. How and Why Makers Should Set a Deadline They Can't Extend Hi, makers:) 60. How we built an A.I Radio Presenter "Radio, we still love you."