Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Leveraging AI to Boost Inventory Management Efficiencyby@boxhero
    3,042 reads
    3,042 reads

    Leveraging AI to Boost Inventory Management Efficiency

    by BoxHeroAugust 21st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    AI technology can be used to boost efficiency and improve productivity in inventory management. AI can automatically analyze past sales data and inventory status to predict the periods of surging customer demand. Many companies leverage AI for monitoring inventory changes, cycle times, lead times, and reorder points in real time.
    featured image - Leveraging AI to Boost Inventory Management Efficiency
    BoxHero HackerNoon profile picture


    AI's popularity, sparked initially in part by 'AlphaGo', continues to sweep the industry with the emergence of ChatGPT. This generative AI, recognized for its limitless potential, is gaining popularity across various business domains. Moreover, AI technologies, constantly advancing, are actively being applied in diverse business areas.


    The recent trend has shown an increase in efforts to enhance efficiency using AI technology. More than 93% of employers and 86% of workers anticipate using GenAI to automate repetitive tasks and improve creativity and innovation within the next five years. As businesses increasingly turn to AI to streamline operations, one critical area where this technology is making a significant impact is inventory management.


    In this article, we’ll take a look at 5 different ways AI technology can be used to boost efficiency and improve productivity in inventory management.

    1. AI Enables Fast and Accurate Demand Forecasting

    To maintain optimal inventory levels, businesses predict demand and establish production and supply plans. Traditionally, this involved manually estimating and forecasting approximate demand based on historical data. However, this approach inevitably slows down operations and increases the likelihood of errors. With such rapid growth of e-commerce in recent years, the volume of data has become so vast that human analysis alone is no longer feasible.


    AI, capable of rapidly analyzing massive amounts of data in real time, facilitates easy demand prediction, enabling smooth development of production and supply plans. For instance, if products experience increased sales during specific periods, AI can automatically analyze past sales data and inventory status to predict, with relatively high accuracy, the periods of surging customer demand. This allows proactive preparation, mitigating stockouts, delivery issues that undermine customer trust, and the costly repercussions of excessive inventory.


    A graphic depicting big data


    2. Continuous Inventory Monitoring

    Real-time inventory visibility is crucial information that businesses must have to improve performance. However, despite recognizing the necessity of regular inventory audits, many fail to fully appreciate the value of real-time inventory. Even those aware of its importance often hesitate to invest significant time and resources into actively monitoring inventory status in real time.


    AI also enables effortless real-time inventory monitoring with its ability to analyze vast amounts of data around the clock. This allows businesses to promptly respond to sudden demand fluctuations. Many companies leverage AI for monitoring inventory changes, cycle times, lead times, and reorder points in real time, by utilizing chatbots as inventory management managers and customer service partners. Customers can inquire about estimated delivery times and current shipment locations from chatbots, while suppliers can directly obtain information about order statuses for specific products. Internal employees also benefit from chatbots, as they receive immediate responses based on extensive inventory data, thereby enhancing productivity.


    An entrepreneur managing company's data using AI and chatbot


    3. Improving the Procurement Process

    The procurement process is an essential business phase that manufacturing companies must go through. It involves identifying and contracting with suppliers to procure raw materials, goods, and services necessary for production. To initiate the procurement of raw materials, it is crucial to predict which materials will be depleted and determine the appropriate ordering timing that does not impact production and sales. Additionally, it is essential to accurately assess the timing for equipment replacement to avoid disrupting product manufacturing.


    Moreover, AI aids in streamlining the procurement process by identifying the required quantities of raw materials, optimal ordering timings, and equipment replacement cycles for product manufacturing. It analyzes expenditure involved in procurement and leverages market data to recommend better suppliers. It’s easy to see the role that AI plays in inventory management by swiftly detecting anomalies and issues in the procurement process, often before humans do.


    The female entrepreneur strategizing inventory procurement plans through data analysis


    4. Scan Inventory Status In Real-Time

    Are you aware of the significant loss of sales opportunities from having empty shelves? To improve business performance, it is crucial to manage inventory not only in the warehouse but also on store shelves. Unfortunately, even if store staff regularly manage the shelves, it can often be challenging to replenish items immediately when they are sold.


    To address this challenge, a new technology is now being developed by Google, to utilize cameras mounted on the ceiling to scan the shelves and identify inventory status using AI algorithms. If shelf restocking is needed, you can quickly receive notifications on your smartphone. By employing AI in this manner, the saved resources and costs can be redirected toward more critical tasks that enhance business performance.


    A pharmacist assessing the inventory status of medications using a tablet


    5. Develop Marketing Strategies

    Creating marketing strategies with the help of AI is one way to reduce inventory and increase sales. AI collects not only customer data but also a vast amount of information scattered throughout the sea of data, allowing us to understand which products and services are popular among target customers. This enables us to create marketing strategies that contribute to sales growth without relying on the assistance of marketing experts.


    AI can also be utilized to refine and optimize target audiences. By obtaining insights into the target audience with a high likelihood of purchasing our products or services, it becomes easier to achieve high conversion rates and marketing ROI (Return on Investment).


    A manager formulating marketing strategies through data analysis


    Final Thoughts

    Inventory management is undoubtedly a complex area that requires careful attention, and can directly impact business performance.


    We’re here to let you know that inventory management solutions like BoxHero, combined with AI technology, are driving innovation in inventory management and creating a better business environment. If you're seeking improvements in inventory management, make sure to keep an eye on the constantly evolving AI and user-friendly inventory management solutions. The adoption of suitable technology and solutions is a strategic choice to enhance business performance.

    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    BoxHero HackerNoon profile picture
    BoxHero@boxhero
    Inventory management software for small businesses to streamline and optimize their inventory operations.
    Read my storiesStart Free Trial

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai-technology #boxhero #inventory-management #forecasting-inventory #ai-strategy #procurement #ai-for-inventory-management #good-company

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-trTurkishhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanese

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    What Does It Take to Break Into the Global B2C eCommerce Market in 2024?
    by boxhero
    Jul 24, 2024
    #ecommerce-business
    Article Thumbnail
    Creating User-Centric Crypto Products: The Importance of Customer Feedback
    by kategrizik
    Aug 13, 2024
    #crypto-user-experience
    Article Thumbnail
    Your Complete Guide to Self-Hosting Umami Analytics with Vercel and Supabase
    by codesmith
    Aug 20, 2024
    #next.js
    Article Thumbnail
    What Role Can Time Series Analysis Play in Diabetes Management?
    by nishthakalra
    Aug 19, 2024
    #time-series-analysis
    Article Thumbnail
    How Separation of Concerns Elevates Your AI Strategy
    by sumant
    Oct 06, 2023
    #ai-strategy
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas