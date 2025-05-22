Indlela yokwakha ukubuyekeza imifanekiso Live nge-Vision Model kanye ne-Query ne-Natural Language

Kule blog, thina ukwakha ukubuyekeza ukubuyekeza ukubuyekeza ukubuyekeza ngokuvamile. Ngokwesibonelo, ungakwazi ukubuyekeza "i-elephant", noma "i-animal enhle" nge-list ye-images njenge-input.

Thina usebenzisa model embedding multimodal ukucacisa futhi ukucacisa umbhalo, futhi ukwakha index ye-vector yokufaka ngokushesha. Thina usebenzisa CocoIndex ukwakha flow indexing, kuyinto ultra ukusebenza real-time data transformation framework. Ngesikhathi esebenza, ungakwazi ukongeza amafayela amasha ifolda futhi kusebenza kuphela amafayela ezintsha futhi iyatholakala ku-indexed ngaphakathi imizuzu.

Imikhiqizo

I-CocoIndex

I-CocoIndexis a ultra-performance real-time data transformation framework for AI.

I-Clip ye-VIT-L/14

I-Clip ye-VIT-L/14is a powerful vision-language model that can understand both images and texts. It is trained to align visual and textual representations in a shared embedding space, okwenza it ephelele for yethu image search usage case.

Ngo-project yethu, sicela usebenzisa i-Clip ukuze:

Ukuguqulwa kwe-embeddings ze-images ngqo Ukuguqulwa kwe-natural language search requests ku-embedding space efanayo Ukuvumela ukubuyekeza kwe-semantic ngokuhlanganisa ukubuyekeza kwe-query ne-subtitle

Ngena ngemvume

Ngena ngemvumeis a high-performance vector database. Thina usebenzisa ukubheka futhi ukubheka imibhalo.

Ukuhlobisa

Ukuhlobisais a modern, fast (high-performance), web framework for building APIs with Python 3.7+ based on standard Python type hints. Thina usebenzisa ukuba ukwakha web API for image search.

Izinzuzo

Ngena Postgres. I-CocoIndex isetshenziselwa i-Postgres ukucubungula i-lineage yedatha ukuze kusetshenziswe ngokushesha.

Ukufaka Qdrant.

Ukubonisa Indexing Flow

Ukuhlobisa Flow

I-flow diagram ibonisa indlela yokusebenza kwe-codebase yethu:

Ukuhlola amafayela ze-image kusuka ku-local file system Ukusebenzisa i-Clip ukufumana nokufaka i-image Thola ama-embeddings ku-vector database yokufaka

1. Ingxubevange imifanekiso.

@cocoindex.flow_def(name="ImageObjectEmbedding") def image_object_embedding_flow(flow_builder: cocoindex.FlowBuilder, data_scope: cocoindex.DataScope): data_scope["images"] = flow_builder.add_source( cocoindex.sources.LocalFile(path="img", included_patterns=["*.jpg", "*.jpeg", "*.png"], binary=True), refresh_interval=datetime.timedelta(minutes=1) # Poll for changes every 1 minute ) img_embeddings = data_scope.add_collector()

flow_builder.add_source Yenza ithebula nge subfields ( filename Ngena ngemva content )

2. Ukusebenza zonke imifanekiso futhi ukuthatha ulwazi.

2.1 Ukukhishwa kwe-image nge-Clip

@functools.cache def get_clip_model() -> tuple[CLIPModel, CLIPProcessor]: model = CLIPModel.from_pretrained(CLIP_MODEL_NAME) processor = CLIPProcessor.from_pretrained(CLIP_MODEL_NAME) return model, processor

Waze @functools.cache I-decorator ibhokisi imiphumela ye-function call.

@cocoindex.op.function(cache=True, behavior_version=1, gpu=True) def embed_image(img_bytes: bytes) -> cocoindex.Vector[cocoindex.Float32, Literal[384]]: """ Convert image to embedding using CLIP model. """ model, processor = get_clip_model() image = Image.open(io.BytesIO(img_bytes)).convert("RGB") inputs = processor(images=image, return_tensors="pt") with torch.no_grad(): features = model.get_image_features(**inputs) return features[0].tolist()

embed_image is a custom function that uses the CLIP model to convert an image into a vector embedding. It akutholele idatha image in bytes format and returns a list of floating-point numbers representing the image's embedding.

Umsebenzi inikeza caching ngokusebenzisa cache I-parameter. Uma i-enabled, i-executor iyathayela imiphumela ye-function ukuze isetshenziswe ngemva kwe-reprocessing, okufanayo ikakhulukazi ngezinsizakalo ezinzima. Ukuze uthole okwengeziwe mayelana ne-parameter ye-function eyenziwe, bheka kuUmhlahlandlela.

Ngemuva kwalokho, siza kusetshenziswe zonke imifanekiso kanye nokufaka ulwazi.

with data_scope["images"].row() as img: img["embedding"] = img["content"].transform(embed_image) img_embeddings.collect( id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID, filename=img["filename"], embedding=img["embedding"], )









2.3 Ukukhuphela Izikhwama

I-Export ye-embeddings ku-table ku-Qdrant.

img_embeddings.export( "img_embeddings", cocoindex.storages.Qdrant( collection_name="image_search", grpc_url=QDRANT_GRPC_URL, ), primary_key_fields=["id"], setup_by_user=True, )

3. Qhubeka i-index

Incubate isibuyekezo nge-CLIP, okuyinto ibheka umbhalo kanye nezithombe kwelinye indawo yokubuyekeza, okuvumela ukubuyekeza kwezibuyekezo ze-cross-modal.

def embed_query(text: str) -> list[float]: model, processor = get_clip_model() inputs = processor(text=[text], return_tensors="pt", padding=True) with torch.no_grad(): features = model.get_text_features(**inputs) return features[0].tolist()

Ukubonisa FastAPI endpoint /search kusebenza ku-semantic image search.

@app.get("/search") def search(q: str = Query(..., description="Search query"), limit: int = Query(5, description="Number of results")): # Get the embedding for the query query_embedding = embed_query(q) # Search in Qdrant search_results = app.state.qdrant_client.search( collection_name="image_search", query_vector=("embedding", query_embedding), limit=limit )

Ukusuka ku-Qdrant database ye-vector for similar embeddings. Ukuguqulwa kwe-top limit imiphumela

# Format results out = [] for result in search_results: out.append({ "filename": result.payload["filename"], "score": result.score }) return {"results": out}

Kuyinto endpoint kuvumela ukubuyekeza imifanekiso semantic lapho abasebenzisi angakwazi ukufumana imifanekiso ngokuvamile, ngaphandle kokusebenzisa i-keyword matchings esifanele.

isicelo

isikhunta eside

app = FastAPI() app.add_middleware( CORSMiddleware, allow_origins=["*"], allow_credentials=True, allow_methods=["*"], allow_headers=["*"], ) # Serve images from the 'img' directory at /img app.mount("/img", StaticFiles(directory="img"), name="img")

Ukulungiswa kwe-application ye-FastAPI nge-middleware ye-CORS kanye ne-file ye-static enikezelwe ku:

Ukuvumela izicelo ze-cross-origin kusuka kumazwe eyodwa

Ukusebenza amafayela ze-image ye-static kusuka ku- 'img' directory

Hlola i-API endpoints for image search functionality

@app.on_event("startup") def startup_event(): load_dotenv() cocoindex.init() # Initialize Qdrant client app.state.qdrant_client = QdrantClient( url=QDRANT_GRPC_URL, prefer_grpc=True ) app.state.live_updater = cocoindex.FlowLiveUpdater(image_object_embedding_flow) app.state.live_updater.start()

Umshini we-start event utshintshe isicelo lapho kuqala kuqala. Ngiyazi ukuthi zonke izigaba zenza:

load_dotenv(): I-environment variables ifayilishwe kusuka ku-env ifayela, okuyinto ezisebenzayo ukubuyekeza njenge-API keys ne-URLs cocoindex.init(): I-CocoIndex framework ifumaneka, ukwakha izingxenye nezidingo kanye nezinhlangano Qdrant Client Setup: Creates a new QdrantClient instance

instance Configures it to use the gRPC URL specified in environment variables

Enables gRPC preference for better performance

Stores the client in the FastAPI app state for access across requests Live Updater Setup: Creates a FlowLiveUpdater instance for the image_object_embedding_flow

instance for the This enables real-time updates to the image search index

Starts the live updater to begin monitoring for changes

Ukulungiswa okuhlobene kuncike ukuthi zonke izingxenye ezidingekayo zihlanganiswa ngokufanelekileyo futhi zokusebenza lapho isicelo kuqala.

Ukubuyekezwa

ungakwazi ukuyifaka i-frontend code

isikhathi eside ukujabulela!

Create a collection in Qdrant curl -X PUT 'http://localhost:6333/collections/image_search' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "vectors": { "embedding": { "size": 768, "distance": "Cosine" } } }'

Setup indexing flow cocoindex setup main.py It is setup with a live updater, so you can add new files to the folder and it will be indexed within a minute.

Run backend uvicorn main:app --reload --host 0.0.0.0 --port 8000

Run frontend cd frontend npm install npm run dev

Tholahttp://localhost:5174













Ngiyaxolisa isithombe esilandelayo ku- img Folders, isibonelo, lokhuIzingubo ezinhle, noma umbhalo owaziwa.









Uma ufuna ukucubungula ukucubungula, ungakwazi ukucubungula ku-CocoInsight cocoindex server -ci main.py .









Finally - we are constantly improving, and more features and examples are coming soon. If you love this article, please give us a star ⭐ at GitHub to help us grow. Thanks for reading!