如何用自然语言构建视觉模型和查询的现场图像搜索

在本博客中,我们将构建实时图像搜索,并用自然语言查询它,例如,您可以搜索“大象”或“可爱的动物”作为输入的图像列表。
我们将使用多式嵌入模型来理解和嵌入图像,并构建一个矢量索引,以便有效检索。我们将使用CocoIndex来构建索引流程,这是一个超高性能的实时数据转换框架。
技术
/ 14它是一个强大的视觉语言模型,可以理解图像和文本,它被训练在共享嵌入空间中对视觉和文本表示进行对齐,使其完美适合我们的图像搜索用例。
在我们的项目中,我们使用Clip来:
- 直接生成图像嵌入式
- 将自然语言搜索查询转换为相同的嵌入空间
- 通过比较查询嵌入与标题嵌入来启用语义搜索
快速
快速是基于标准Python类型提示的现代,快速(高性能)的Web框架,用于构建Python 3.7+的API。
前提条件
- 安装 Postgres. CocoIndex 使用 Postgres 来跟踪数据线程以进行增量处理。
- 安装Qdrant。
定义索引流量
流程设计
流程图说明了我们将如何处理我们的代码库:
- 从本地文件系统读取图像文件
- 使用 CLIP 来理解和嵌入图像
- 将嵌入式存储在矢量数据库中以进行检索
1、插入图像。
@cocoindex.flow_def(name="ImageObjectEmbedding")
def image_object_embedding_flow(flow_builder: cocoindex.FlowBuilder, data_scope: cocoindex.DataScope):
data_scope["images"] = flow_builder.add_source(
cocoindex.sources.LocalFile(path="img", included_patterns=["*.jpg", "*.jpeg", "*.png"], binary=True),
refresh_interval=datetime.timedelta(minutes=1) # Poll for changes every 1 minute
)
img_embeddings = data_scope.add_collector()
flow_builder.add_source将创建一个带子字段的表(
filename,
content) ,我们可以提到文档为了更多细节。
2、处理每个图像并收集信息。
2.1 使用 CLIP 插入图像
@functools.cache
def get_clip_model() -> tuple[CLIPModel, CLIPProcessor]:
model = CLIPModel.from_pretrained(CLIP_MODEL_NAME)
processor = CLIPProcessor.from_pretrained(CLIP_MODEL_NAME)
return model, processor
该
@functools.cache在这种情况下,它确保我们只加载 CLIP 模型和处理器一次。
@cocoindex.op.function(cache=True, behavior_version=1, gpu=True)
def embed_image(img_bytes: bytes) -> cocoindex.Vector[cocoindex.Float32, Literal[384]]:
"""
Convert image to embedding using CLIP model.
"""
model, processor = get_clip_model()
image = Image.open(io.BytesIO(img_bytes)).convert("RGB")
inputs = processor(images=image, return_tensors="pt")
with torch.no_grad():
features = model.get_image_features(**inputs)
return features[0].tolist()
embed_image是一个自定义函数,使用CLIP模型将图像转换为矢量嵌入式,它接受字节格式的图像数据,并返回代表图像嵌入的浮点数列表。
该功能支持通过
cache参数. 当启用时,执行器将存储函数的结果,以便在重新处理过程中重复使用,这对于计算密集型操作尤其有用。文档.
然后我们将处理每个图像并收集信息。
with data_scope["images"].row() as img:
img["embedding"] = img["content"].transform(embed_image)
img_embeddings.collect(
id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID,
filename=img["filename"],
embedding=img["embedding"],
)
2.3 收集嵌入式
将嵌入式导出到Qdrant中的表格。
img_embeddings.export(
"img_embeddings",
cocoindex.storages.Qdrant(
collection_name="image_search",
grpc_url=QDRANT_GRPC_URL,
),
primary_key_fields=["id"],
setup_by_user=True,
)
3、要索引
使用 CLIP 嵌入查询,该查询将文本和图像映射到相同的嵌入空间中,允许跨模式相似性搜索。
def embed_query(text: str) -> list[float]:
model, processor = get_clip_model()
inputs = processor(text=[text], return_tensors="pt", padding=True)
with torch.no_grad():
features = model.get_text_features(**inputs)
return features[0].tolist()
定义 FastAPI 终端
/search它执行了语义图像搜索。
@app.get("/search")
def search(q: str = Query(..., description="Search query"), limit: int = Query(5, description="Number of results")):
# Get the embedding for the query
query_embedding = embed_query(q)
# Search in Qdrant
search_results = app.state.qdrant_client.search(
collection_name="image_search",
query_vector=("embedding", query_embedding),
limit=limit
)
这会搜索Qdrant矢量数据库以获取类似的嵌入。
limit结果
# Format results
out = []
for result in search_results:
out.append({
"filename": result.payload["filename"],
"score": result.score
})
return {"results": out}
这个终端允许语义图像搜索,用户可以通过用自然语言描述图像,而不是使用准确的关键字匹配来找到图像。
应用
快速火
app = FastAPI()
app.add_middleware(
CORSMiddleware,
allow_origins=["*"],
allow_credentials=True,
allow_methods=["*"],
allow_headers=["*"],
)
# Serve images from the 'img' directory at /img
app.mount("/img", StaticFiles(directory="img"), name="img")
FastAPI 应用程序设置与 CORS 中间软件和静态文件服务 应用程序配置为:
- 允许来自任何来源的交叉请求
- 从“img”目录中服务静态图像文件
- 处理图像搜索功能的 API 终端
@app.on_event("startup")
def startup_event():
load_dotenv()
cocoindex.init()
# Initialize Qdrant client
app.state.qdrant_client = QdrantClient(
url=QDRANT_GRPC_URL,
prefer_grpc=True
)
app.state.live_updater = cocoindex.FlowLiveUpdater(image_object_embedding_flow)
app.state.live_updater.start()
启动事件处理器在首次启动时启动应用程序. 以下是每个部分的功能:
- load_dotenv():从 .env 文件中加载环境变量,可用于配置,例如 API 密钥和 URL
- cocoindex.init():初始化CocoIndex框架,设置必要的组件和配置
- Qdrant Client Setup:
- Creates a new
QdrantClientinstance
- Configures it to use the gRPC URL specified in environment variables
- Enables gRPC preference for better performance
- Stores the client in the FastAPI app state for access across requests
- Creates a new
- Live Updater Setup:
- Creates a
FlowLiveUpdaterinstance for the
image_object_embedding_flow
- This enables real-time updates to the image search index
- Starts the live updater to begin monitoring for changes
- Creates a
这种初始化确保所有必要的组件在应用程序启动时正确配置和运行。
前线
你可以检查前端代码。这里我们故意保持专注于图像搜索功能的简单和简洁。
时间玩得开心!
Create a collection in Qdrant
curl -X PUT 'http://localhost:6333/collections/image_search' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "vectors": { "embedding": { "size": 768, "distance": "Cosine" } } }'
-
Setup indexing flow
cocoindex setup main.py
It is setup with a live updater, so you can add new files to the folder and it will be indexed within a minute.
-
Run backend
uvicorn main:app --reload --host 0.0.0.0 --port 8000
-
Run frontend
cd frontend npm install npm run dev
去吧http://localhost:5174二 搜索
现在将另一个图像添加到
img举个例子,这个可爱的蜘蛛,或您喜欢的任何图像. 等待一分钟,以便新图像进行处理和索引。
如果你想监控索引进度,你可以在CocoInsight中查看它。
cocoindex server -ci main.py .
cocoindex server -ci main.py .