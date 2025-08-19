Y Combinator最年轻的单身创始人说数字身份是互联网最大的基础设施

\n \n 互联网被打破了,并不能为每个人工作,这是一个悲伤的真理,这对大多数人来说还没有出现过。我们已经数字化了商业和通信,但在解决数字身份安全混乱的悖论时,我们甚至没有开始擦拭表面。 The internet is broken and doesn’t work for everybody. This is a sad truth that hasn’t dawned upon most people. We have digitized commerce and communication, but haven’t even begun to scratch the surface when it comes to solving the paradox of the digital identity security conundrum. It is a fundamental layer that enables trust between transacting parties and protects individuals online. 与这些网络入侵有关的损害预计到2025年底将达到每年105万亿美元,这使得非法市场成为世界第三大经济体,仅次于美国和中国,并引起重大关注。尖端的自动机器人农场现在占互联网流量的一半以上,使系统难以区分真实的人和这些自动机器。 数字身份盗窃 \n \n 为了探索这个至关重要的话题,我和技术领袖Kirill Avery坐在一起,他的消费者社交应用现在有1500万用户,他是技术初创加速器Y Combinator的最年轻的单身创始人。 为了探索这个至关重要的话题,我和技术领袖Kirill Avery坐在一起,他的消费者社交应用现在有1500万用户,他是技术初创加速器Y Combinator的最年轻的单身创始人。 Ade: Thank you for taking the time to sit with us. Can you introduce yourself to our audience and your educational/professional background? Ade:谢谢你花时间和我们坐在一起,能否向我们的观众和你的教育 / 专业背景介绍自己? 我的名字是Kirill Avery,我是中学毕业生,我11岁开始编码,对为我的朋友构建软件感到着迷,我记得当我构建了一个移动游戏并把它带到学校时,整个学校开始使用它。 Kirill: 我被邀请在VK工作,作为一个青少年,并是一个小型R&D团队的一部分,在那里我们建立了一个社交迷信应用程序,在9个月内病毒增长到1500万用户。我17岁时搬到美国,并很幸运地加入了Y Combinator与我的新的社交应用程序启动不久之后。 Ade: Digital Identity theft is a challenge that most people don’t think much about. They just click the login buttons and click accept on cookie requests and agreements without reading anything. What is the sheer scale of this core issue, and why isn’t the tech industry reaching out to the masses regarding it? Ade:数字身份盗窃是一个大多数人不太考虑的挑战,他们只需点击登录按钮,然后点击接受cookie请求和协议,而没有阅读任何内容。 当互联网第一次出现时,它被构建成一个可靠的,中立的,分散的协议. 几乎所有建立在其上面的一切都遵循了类似的论文。 Kirill: 在2000年代中期,公司意识到他们可以集中发现层并将其货币化。在桌面另一边,典型的消费者并不真正关心隐私或数据所有权,并且存在一个社会可取偏见。 Ade: When most users hear the words digital and identity, their mind immediately thinks about facial IDs, verification, and wallet signatures. Why is this level of thinking redundant and completely missing the point, as AI agents are starting to act on our behalf all over the internet? Ade:当大多数用户听到数字和身份的词语时,他们的头脑会立即想到面部识别、验证和钱包签名。 问题是,人们认为数字身份只是通过面部扫描,密码或签名证明你拥有帐户,但这完全缺乏更大的画面。 Kirill: 传统的身份验证只是一次性检查,但我们需要对每个行动背后的人格和真实的人类意图的持续证明。当人工智能代理人为我们购买、发布内容或社交互动时,我们需要能够区分真正的人为活动和机器人农场或恶意行为者之间的系统。 Ade: AI platforms are enjoying limitless access and control over information, just like social media networks like Facebook, Twitter (now X), and others did previously. What parallels can be drawn among them, and why should it be a cause of concern for individual users and their privacy? Ade:人工智能平台正在享受无限的信息访问和控制,就像Facebook、Twitter(现在X)等社交媒体网络以前一样。 社交媒体公司开始提供免费、方便的服务,然后逐步集中了所有数据,并使其货币化,而没有用户真正了解他们放弃了什么。 Kirill: 公司可以在一夜之间改变他们的服务条款,并且没有真正的问责或透明度,关于一旦数据在他们的系统中发生了什么事情。我们以前见过这种情况,社交平台退出隐私承诺。我们担心的是,我们正在创建更强大的单点失败网关,他们可以访问一切 - 您的电子邮件,文件,对话。 Ade: Both the UK and the EU have rolled out age verification apps and extended ID checks for online users. Are these regulatory moves progressive, or do you think they are sidestepping the issue and wasting a lot of time? Ade:英国和欧盟都推出了年龄验证应用程序,并为在线用户扩展了身份验证。 从政府的角度来看,这是朝着更广泛的监控迈出的下一步。现在,政府本身会知道你只为他们而阅读,做和以可验证的方式思考的事情。这是允许CBDC的核心基础设施。唯一使其不同的方法是允许隐私保护身份,其中没有单一的数据库,少数人可以访问。作为用户,您应该能够向网站证明您的年龄而不透露您是谁,但来自英国或欧盟的身份检查不是为此而设计的。 Kirill: Ade: AI agents are now actively applying for jobs, making purchase decisions, negotiating contracts, and helping cut down corporate waste. For business owners trying to tell the difference between real users and bots, what are the pragmatic risks associated with their operations? Ade:AI代理人现在正在积极申请工作,做出购买决策,谈判合同,并帮助减少企业浪费。 我最近聘请了一个开发人员,他能够欺骗整个面试过程,我们团队中的每个人都说他们喜欢他。 Kirill: 我相信我们有一个有才华的,聪明的团队,而且只有2025年。 Ade: Privacy advocates like Edward Snowden have long argued that any identity-based system eventually becomes a surveillance overseer with time. How do you solve the bot problem without creating a privacy nightmare? Ade:像爱德华·斯诺登这样的隐私倡导者长期以来一直认为,任何基于身份的系统都会随着时间的推移成为监控监督者。 你可以使用加密,zk证据和许多其他工具来降低这种说法的风险,但整个世界正在朝着一个集中式的、基于身份的互联网前进,所以与这个故事竞争的唯一方法是建议一种替代方案。 Kirill: Ade: Over 50 countries around the world are looking to develop and deploy extensive Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) regimes. If we don’t fix the digital identity conundrum, where will this cashless trajectory lead us in the next 5 years? 阿迪:全世界50多个国家正在寻求开发和部署广泛的中央银行数字货币(CBDC)制度,如果我们不解决数字身份混乱,这种无现金轨迹将在未来5年带领我们去哪里? 随着人工智能平台更深入地融入互联网,政治家将看到确保“安全”的唯一方法是通过引入身份要求,但他们不知道技术是如何运作的,并将选择最简单的路径 - 英国和欧盟现在正在做的事情。 Kirill: Ade: You became the youngest solo founder to ever come out of Y Combinator’s successful program. What has this experience taught you, and will you be able to scale the adoption of your platform effectively? Ade:你是最年轻的单人创始人,从Y Combinator的成功计划中获得了成功,这个经验教给了你什么,你能有效地扩大你的平台的采用吗? 我想我不再是最年轻的哈哈哈:) Kirill: 我学到的是,了解每个人如何做的事情的规则有助于你弄清楚什么时候你可以破坏特定的规则,这就是当新颖,创新的想法出现时 - 当你看东西并认为它不是应该怎么做时,我将我的知识的多样性应用于不断增长的社交应用程序,构建伟大的界面,了解高度可扩展的分布式系统,以及我的移民背景,这些背景塑造了我的隐私和自由观点,我目前正在构建的东西。 \n \n 阿迪:谢谢你和我们坐在一起,把你的两分钱放在这个问题上,我祝你在你的努力中取得成功。 Ade: Thank you for sitting down with us and giving your two cents on the matter. I wish you success in your endeavours.