Paano gamitin ang LlamaIndex.TS upang orchestrate ang MCP servers

Sa post na ito, i-demonstrate kung paano i-orchester ang mga server ng Model Context Protocol (MCP) gamit angMga pahinang tumuturosa isang real-world na application ng TypeScript. Kami ay gumagamit ngMga Mapagkukunan ng Azure TravelAng project ay ang aming base, na nag-focus sa mga pinakamahusay na mga kasanayan para sa safe, scalable, at malaman na orchestration. Pumunta sa repo upang makipag-ugnay sa mga pinakabagong mga pagbabago.





Kung interesado ka sa isang review ng proyekto ng Azure AI Travel Agents, tingnan mo ang aming blog na inihayag!

Bakit ang llamaindex.TS at MCP?

llamaindex.TS ay nagbibigay ng isang modular, composable framework para sa pagbuo ng LLM-powered application sa TypeScript.

Ang MCP ay nagbibigay ng tool interoperability at streaming, na gumagawa ng ito para sa orchestrating ng maraming mga serbisyo ng AI.

Structure ng Proyekto

Ang Llamaindex.TS orchestrator ay nakatira sa src/api/src/orchestrator/llamaindex , na may mga module ng provider para sa iba't ibang mga backend ng LLM at mga client ng MCP. Kami ngayon ay sumusuporta:

Maghanap ng OpenAI

Mga Modelo ng Docker

Mga pahinang tumuturo sa Azure

Mga Modelo ng GitHub

Ilang





Maging libre upang i-explore ang codebase atMaghanap ng higit pang mga provider.

I-configure ang MCP Client sa Streamable HTTP

Upang makipag-ugnayan sa mga server ng MCP, nang hindi gamitin ang Llamaindex.TS, maaari naming mag-script ng isang custom implementation gamit ang StreamableHTTPClientTransport para sa efficient, authenticated, at streaming komunikasyon.





// filepath: src/api/src/mcp/mcp-http-client.ts import EventEmitter from 'node:events'; import { Client } from '@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/client/index.js'; import { StreamableHTTPClientTransport } from '@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/client/streamableHttp.js'; export class MCPClient extends EventEmitter { private client: Client; private transport: StreamableHTTPClientTransport; constructor(serverName: string, serverUrl: string, accessToken?: string) { this.transport = new StreamableHTTPClientTransport({ url: serverUrl, headers: accessToken ? { Authorization: `Bearer ${accessToken}` } : {}, }); this.client = new Client(serverName, this.transport); } async connect() { await this.client.initialize(); } async listTools() { return this.client.listTools(); } async callTool(name: string, toolArgs: any) { return this.client.callTool(name, toolArgs); } async close() { await this.client.closeGracefully(); } }

Best Practice:Always pass ang Authorization ang header para sa secure access, tulad ng ipinapakita sa itaas.

I-call ang isang MCP tool manually

Kailangan mong makakuha ng mga rekomendasyon ng destinasyon mula sa MCP server:

import { MCPClient } from '../../mcp/mcp-http-client'; const DESTINATION_SERVER_URL = process.env.MCP_DESTINATION_RECOMMENDATION_URL!; const ACCESS_TOKEN = process.env.MCP_DESTINATION_RECOMMENDATION_ACCESS_TOKEN; const mcpClient = new MCPClient('destination-recommendation', DESTINATION_SERVER_URL, ACCESS_TOKEN); await mcpClient.connect(); const tools = await mcpClient.listTools(); console.log('Available tools:', tools); const result = await mcpClient.callTool('getDestinationsByPreferences', { activity: 'CULTURAL', budget: 'MODERATE', season: 'SUMMER', familyFriendly: true, }); console.log('Recommended destinations:', result); await mcpClient.close();

Tip:Always close ang MCP client gracefully upang i-release ang mga resource.

ang mcp Customer sa @llamaindex/tools ay madaling i-connect sa mga server ng MCP at i-recover ang mga definisyon ng tool dinamis. Ang ibaba ay isang sample mula sa proyekto ng orchestrator setup, na nagpapakita kung paano gamitin ang mcp upang makakuha ng mga tool at lumikha ng mga agent para sa bawat server ng MCP.





Narito ang isang halimbawa ng isang mcpServerConfig Ang object ay maaaring maging:

const mcpServerConfig = { url: "http://localhost:5007", // MCP server endpoint accessToken: process.env.MCP_ECHO_PING_ACCESS_TOKEN, // Secure token from env name: "echo-ping", // Logical name for the server };





Pagkatapos ay maaari mong gamitin ang config na ito mcp ang client:

import { mcp } from "@llamaindex/tools"; import { agent, multiAgent, ToolCallLLM } from "llamaindex"; // ...existing code... const mcpServerConfig = mcpToolsConfig["echo-ping"].config; const tools = await mcp(mcpServerConfig).tools(); const echoAgent = agent({ name: "EchoAgent", systemPrompt: "Echo back the received input. Do not respond with anything else. Always call the tools.", tools, llm, verbose, }); agentsList.push(echoAgent); handoffTargets.push(echoAgent); toolsList.push(...tools); // ...other code... const travelAgent = agent({ name: "TravelAgent", systemPrompt: "Acts as a triage agent to determine the best course of action for the user's query. If you cannot handle the query, please pass it to the next agent. If you can handle the query, please do so.", tools: [...toolsList], canHandoffTo: handoffTargets .map((target) => target.getAgents().map((agent) => agent.name)) .flat(), llm, verbose, }); agentsList.push(travelAgent); // Create the multi-agent workflow return multiAgent({ agents: agentsList, rootAgent: travelAgent, verbose, });

Maaari mong i-repeat ang pattern na ito upang lumikha ng isang workflow ng multi-agent na kung saan ang bawat agent ay na-powered sa pamamagitan ng mga tool na natagpuan sa runtime mula sa server ng MCP.isang full example.





Pagkatapos ay maaari mong gamitin ang instance ng LLM na ito upang i-orchestrate ang mga call sa mga tool ng MCP, tulad ng itinerary planning o destination recommendation.

Security Considerations ang

Always gamitin ang access tokens at safe headers.

Huwag i-hardcode secrets; gamitin ang mga environment variables at secret managers.

Konklusyon

Sa pamamagitan ng paghahambing ng llamaindex.TS sa MCP's Streamable HTTP transportation, maaari mong orchestrating malakas, malakas at scalable AI workflows sa TypeScript. Ang proyekto ng Azure AI Travel Agents ay nagbibigay ng isang malakas na template para sa pagbuo ng iyong sarili na orchestrator.





Mga Mapagkukunan ng Azure Travel Agent




