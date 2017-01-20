Encrypted Instant Messaging Recommendations January 2017

Research Assistant
tl;dr: Encrypt all your online (IM) communication, there is no good reason anymore to not do it. Use a XMPP+Omemo client (Conversations on Android, ChatSecure on iOS and Gajim for Windows/Mac/Linux). Don’t be fooled by companies who use security as a marketing buzzword (especially don’t use WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram).
In this post I focus on a small subset of security: Encrypted Instant Messaging. I’ll talk about other important issues in other posts. It’s important to me because I see a huge gap between what people do, what they care about and what they are not aware of. It’s just the biggest potential I see for people, where they can have the easiest the most impact.
Why should you care about protecting your communication and generally your data?
“Arguing that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.” — Edward Snowden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nothing_to_hide_argument
The right to privacy is the right to self. You “own” you. You decide when you want to share you and when you don’t.
Here’s a long list of arguments, unfortuantely in German, if you have a similar list in English, please let me know in the comments: https://wiki.piratenpartei.de/Ich_habe_nichts_zu_verbergen!
Or to make it less abstract: Would you mind giving me your email password? No? Why not? I thought you have nothing to hide?
Why is it more important to you that I can’t read all your emails than Merkel, Trump and Zuckerberg?
Why do you trust Trump more than me?
And yes, this is real, computers are actually reading your unencrypted communication (email and chat). And then when there are “investigations” many humans, police, politicians, security agencies can drill down and read every single of your email just because you wrote an email with someone 10 years ago who was potentially involved in a crime now. That is exactly what a lot of the fuzz with Snowden was about. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRISM_(surveillance_program)
I hope until now you are conviced that you want to encrypt your communication. Don’t fear, the great thing is, that since 2016 it is significantly easier than it was before. It is actually now so easy that anybody can do it. Yes, my mom is sending me encrypted messages.
The great news is that this does not mean any overhead in your communication, you only need to install a new app. I will compare different possibilities and will rank them by justified reasons for the ranking.
What you should be aware of is that you make two choices at the same time, when you pick an IM client: One the one hand the client itself, on the other hand the protocol which this client uses. That means you will only be able to communicate with people that use a client that speaks the same protocol as your client.
I thought how to present that decision the best and decided that often protocols and applications are still coupled and that for now the best is to have one list and not split it up into two lists. So next I will give you a list of important characteristics of protocols and applications, by which you can determine if a protocol/application is good or not a list of protocol recommendations and the characteristics you could (and maybe should ;)) care about when deciding for a protocol.
Protocol rating follows this rating scheme: Supports federation/decentralization, group chat, multi-device, offline messages, forward secrecy, anonymity and is audited. The rating is 5 minus number of missing attributes, this rating gets double the weight. Yes, technically not all attributes are really protocol attributes, but it’s part of the package you get, so that’s why I include it in this rating and not to overcomplicate things.
XMPP+Omemo (Conversations, ChatSecure, Gajim): My recommendation (as of January 2017). XMPP has a long success history and is extremely well standardized and supported, unfortuantely so far not that many clients picked up on Omemo (status page). And the only desktop client (Gajim) only has a very mediocre usability. Also Gajim is difficult to set-up, and while Conversations is amazing it costs either 3€ in the Android store or one has to install it via F-Droid, which is then also a hassle to set-up. So even my current recommendation is by far not perfect. But it’s the best you currently get and it is by far better than what was available in 2015.
Signal: Until November 2016 this has been my recommendation because Riot didn’t support Olm e2e encryption until then and there was no XMPP+Omemo client for iOS until January 2017. As of January 2017 I don’t recommend Signal anymore, because XMPP+Omemo and Riot are better alternatives. Also it has a bunch of glitches/bugs with notifications and duplicate messages.
because they are closed source:
Whatsapp, Facebook, Skype, Google Hangouts, Google Allo, Facetime, QQ Mobile, WeChat, Viber, LINE, Blackberry Messenger, Threema, TrustCase, whistle.im
because there is no security audit:
Wire, RetroShare, Tox, Surespot
because the protocol is crap (doesn’t support either group chat, multi-device or offline messages):
OTR, Telegram*, Silent Phone, Tox, Ricochet, Surespot
* yes, believe it or not, Telegram does not provide encrypted group chat and multi-device. They are actually one of the apps/companies for which the warning “don’t be fooled” holds very much true: Yes, they provide e2e encryption, but only if you explicitely start it and then only between exactly two mobile devices (no, desktop and browser not supported). Also they are a good example why it’s generally a bad idea to invent your own cryptography: http://www.cryptofails.com/post/70546720222/telegrams-cryptanalysis-contest
I invested a considerable amount of time collecting the information presented in this article from various resources. This reflects my current state of knowledge. I open up everything I wrote here to debate, and I am more than happy to update my knowledge, believes and this article when presented with new, reasonable information. This being said I provide the following SLA: I will read every comment until May 2017 and will update the article if necessary.
References
I used a lot of information from (and also updated):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_instant_messaging_clients#Messengers_with_client-to-client_encryption
Security Audits
Omemo (used by Conversations, ChatSecure, Gaijm): https://conversations.im/omemo/audit.pdf
Olm (used by Riot): https://matrix.org/blog/2016/11/21/matrixs-olm-end-to-end-encryption-security-assessment-released-and-implemented-cross-platform-on-riot-at-last/
Signal: https://eprint.iacr.org/2016/1013.pdf
Cryptocat: https://leastauthority.com/static/publications/LeastAuthority-Cryptocat-audit-report.pdf
Ricochet: https://ricochet.im/files/ricochet-ncc-audit-2016-01.pdf
According to https://www.eff.org/de/node/82654 there has been a recent audit for: Signal, Silent Phone, Telegram, OTR (Pidgin) and ChatSecure.
Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising &sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.
If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!