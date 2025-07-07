Gemini Credit Card

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

எப்படி Crypto Cards வேலை

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

ஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.ஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.

Disclaimer: ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Top Crypto Cards in 2025 Compared

இதோ இந்த வருடத்தில் விற்பனைக்கு தலைமையிலான சில கிரிப்டோ கார்டுகளின் விரைவான ஒப்பிடுப்பு:

1. UPay Debit

வகை: Debit Card

Supported Crypto: Currently supports USDT. More coins will be added for conversion to USDT for spending in the future. The UPay wallet also supports BTC, ETH, and USDC, which can likely be converted to USDT for spending on the card.

Rewards and Perks: Transaction fees (up to 0.5% waived). Up to 4% APR with flexible crypto savings. Earn 5 USDT when friends open a card. Boost savings with up to 0.36% monthly APR on deposits. VIP tiers for premium benefits.

Fees and Availability: No monthly fees. No inactivity fees. No foreign transaction fees. Accepted worldwide at millions of merchants and ATMs. Available through the UPay app.

Unique Features: Apple Pay & Google Pay compatibility. Zero foreign transaction fees - spend globally, fee-free. Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at a preferred rate. User-friendly app for tracking and managing spending and assets. Uses digital assets as collateral for spending limits. Ability to withdraw cash from domestic or overseas ATMs. Remittance services for transferring funds. One-stop solution integrating wallet, card services, loans, savings, and remittances. Built on secure and scalable blockchain technologies.



2. Crypto.com Visa Card

வகை : Debit

Crypto ஆதரவு: 100 +

Rewards and Perks: Up to 8% CRO cashback Travel rebates Spotify/Netflix subscriptions Airport lounge access

Fees and Availability: No annual fees Tiered staking required Free ATM withdrawals Accepted at 90m+ merchants worldwide

Unique Features: Multiple tiers with increasing benefits.



3. Nexo Card

வடிவமைப்பு: Debit / Credit (Dual Mode)

Supported Crypto: Multiple (கண்கள் நீங்கள் ஆதரித்த Crypto assets fiat மாற்ற மூலம் செலவழிக்க அனுமதிக்கிறது)

Rewards and Perks: NEXO Tokens அல்லது BTC இல் 2% வரை Cashback

Fees and Availability: No annual fees Credit check required (for the credit line feature) 5 free ATM withdrawals/month (limits apply based on loyalty tier)

Unique Features: Crypto-backed credit line (spend without selling your crypto) Toggle between credit and debit modes. Spend your crypto that is earning interest.



4. Bybit Debit Card

வகை : Debit

உதவியுள்ள Crypto: 8 Cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, மற்றும் BNB ஆகியவை

Rewards and Perks: Crypto rewards for spending Up to 8% cashback

Fees and Availability: No annual or monthly fees Free card delivery Google Pay compatibility Monthly spending limits apply

Unique Features: Integrated with Bybit exchange for seamless crypto use. Features monthly spending limits. Unique monthly bonus cashback categories.



5. Gemini Credit Card

வகை : Credit

ஆதரித்த Crypto: 50+, BTC, ETH, XRP சேர்க்க

Rewards and Perks: 3-4% cashback in Bitcoin or other crypto Instant rewards deposits

Fees and Availability: No annual fee No foreign transaction fees

Unique Features: Offers exclusive Mastercard benefits Includes access to the Priceless Experiences program and various merchant offers



6. Coinbase Card

வகை : Debit

Crypto ஆதரவு: 160+

Rewards and Perks: 4% க்கும் மேற்பட்ட CASHBACK

Fees and Availability: No annual fees Application waitlist

Unique Features: Supports PayPal/bank funding. Zero crypto spending fees. Accepted at 40M+ merchants.



7. Wirex

வகை : Debit

ஆதரித்த Crypto: 150+ fiat மற்றும் crypto

Rewards and Perks: Cryptoback rewards Multicurrency wallet

Fees and Availability: Competitive fees Global ATM access

Unique Features: Ideal for travelers. Supports multiple assets. Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion



8. KuCard By KuCoin

வகை : Debit

Supported Crypto: USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, KCS, மற்றும் Euro fiat currency உள்ளிட்ட 52 குறள்.

Rewards and Perks: Up to 8% cashback on select categories and promotional periods. Staking bonuses. Welcome rewards.

Fees and Availability: Available in the European Economic Area (EEA) only. Issuance fee (applies). Annual fee (applies). Fee outside Europe (applies). ATM fees apply.

Unique Features: Strong security features, including transaction alerts. Integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay enhances payment convenience and security.







Factors Driving Crypto Demand in 2025





விரைவான Market Growth

Crypto Card Market க்கு வரவேற்பு 2029 வரை 3.58 பில்லியன் டாலர்கள் ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]





Traditional Finance இன் இணைப்பு

Crypto cards are increasingly integrated with traditional banking systems and payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard.This integration facilitates seamless real-time crypto-to-fiat conversions and broader merchant acceptance, making cryptocurrency spending more practical for everyday use.





Advanced Rewards மற்றும் Cashback திட்டங்கள்

புதிய மற்றும் உள்ளடக்கமான Crypto cards are innovating with novel rewards structures, including higher cashback rates paid in cryptocurrencies typically ranging from 1% to 8%, subscription discounts, and travel-related perks.





பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் fraud detection

இந்த மாதிரி think different type விளம்பரங்கள் தான் add industriesla இப்போ Hot... பால் Hong Kong, USA, Canada, and the UAE இல் விற்பனை உரிமைகள் உள்ளடக்கியது, புதிய மற்றும் வயதான விற்பனைகளில் பாதுகாப்பாக செயல்படுகிறது.





Blockchain மற்றும் Security Automation இன் இணைப்பு

கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.





Multi-Asset மற்றும் Multi-Currency ஆதரவு

கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.





Expansion in emerging markets and Asia-Pacific இல்

கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.

Next Topic: கதுவா: ஒரு குரூரமான குற்றம் எவ்வாறு அரசியல் மற்றும் மத சாயம் பூசப்பட்டு ஒற்றை பரிமாணமாக்கப்பட்டது

Crypto cards are no longer experimental – they are essential.Whether you are an experienced crypto user optimizing yield or a newcomer exploring the ecosystem, there is a solution tailored to your needs.

தங்கள் பங்குகளை பாதுகாக்க விரும்பும் வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்காக, இன்னும் விலையை அணுகும்போது, பாதுகாப்பான Crypto spending, built-in yield, and real-time mobile payments – such as: பால் இந்த மாற்றத்திற்கான முன்மொழியில்

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]



