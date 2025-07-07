2025 இல் உண்மையில் வேலை செய்பவை Crypto Cards that Actually Work in 2025

Gemini Credit CardGemini கடன் அட்டை
எப்படி Crypto Cards வேலை
Top Crypto Cards in 2025 ComparedTop Crypto Cards in 2025 இல் ஒப்பிடும்
இதோ இந்த வருடத்தில் விற்பனைக்கு தலைமையிலான சில கிரிப்டோ கார்டுகளின் விரைவான ஒப்பிடுப்பு:
1. UPay Debit1 - கடன் வாங்குதல்
- வகை: Debit Card
- Supported Crypto:
- Currently supports USDT.
- More coins will be added for conversion to USDT for spending in the future.
- The UPay wallet also supports BTC, ETH, and USDC, which can likely be converted to USDT for spending on the card.
- Rewards and Perks:
- Transaction fees (up to 0.5% waived).
- Up to 4% APR with flexible crypto savings.
- Earn 5 USDT when friends open a card.
- Boost savings with up to 0.36% monthly APR on deposits.
- VIP tiers for premium benefits.
- Fees and Availability:
- No monthly fees.
- No inactivity fees.
- No foreign transaction fees.
- Accepted worldwide at millions of merchants and ATMs.
- Available through the UPay app.
- Unique Features:
- Apple Pay & Google Pay compatibility.
- Zero foreign transaction fees - spend globally, fee-free.
- Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at a preferred rate.
- User-friendly app for tracking and managing spending and assets.
- Uses digital assets as collateral for spending limits.
- Ability to withdraw cash from domestic or overseas ATMs.
- Remittance services for transferring funds.
- One-stop solution integrating wallet, card services, loans, savings, and remittances.
- Built on secure and scalable blockchain technologies.
2. Crypto.com Visa CardCrypto.com விசா அட்டை
- வகை : Debit
- Crypto ஆதரவு: 100 +
- Rewards and Perks:
- Up to 8% CRO cashback
- Travel rebates
- Spotify/Netflix subscriptions
- Airport lounge access
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fees
- Tiered staking required
- Free ATM withdrawals
- Accepted at 90m+ merchants worldwide
- Unique Features:
- Multiple tiers with increasing benefits.
3. Nexo Card3.தொடர்பு அட்டை
- வடிவமைப்பு: Debit / Credit (Dual Mode)
- Supported Crypto: Multiple (கண்கள் நீங்கள் ஆதரித்த Crypto assets fiat மாற்ற மூலம் செலவழிக்க அனுமதிக்கிறது)
- Rewards and Perks: NEXO Tokens அல்லது BTC இல் 2% வரை Cashback
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fees
- Credit check required (for the credit line feature)
- 5 free ATM withdrawals/month (limits apply based on loyalty tier)
- Unique Features:
- Crypto-backed credit line (spend without selling your crypto)
- Toggle between credit and debit modes.
- Spend your crypto that is earning interest.
4. Bybit Debit Card4.Bibit Debit Card ஒப்பந்தம்
- வகை : Debit
- உதவியுள்ள Crypto: 8 Cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, மற்றும் BNB ஆகியவை
- Rewards and Perks:
- Crypto rewards for spending
- Up to 8% cashback
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual or monthly fees
- Free card delivery
- Google Pay compatibility
- Monthly spending limits apply
- Unique Features:
- Integrated with Bybit exchange for seamless crypto use.
- Features monthly spending limits.
- Unique monthly bonus cashback categories.
5. Gemini Credit Card5.GEMINI CREDIT CARD விவரங்கள்
- வகை : Credit
- ஆதரித்த Crypto: 50+, BTC, ETH, XRP சேர்க்க
- Rewards and Perks:
- 3-4% cashback in Bitcoin or other crypto
- Instant rewards deposits
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Unique Features:
- Offers exclusive Mastercard benefits
- Includes access to the Priceless Experiences program and various merchant offers
6. Coinbase CardCoinbase அட்டை
- வகை : Debit
- Crypto ஆதரவு: 160+
- Rewards and Perks: 4% க்கும் மேற்பட்ட CASHBACK
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fees
- Application waitlist
- Unique Features:
- Supports PayPal/bank funding.
- Zero crypto spending fees.
- Accepted at 40M+ merchants.
7. Wirex7 Wirex
- வகை : Debit
- ஆதரித்த Crypto: 150+ fiat மற்றும் crypto
- Rewards and Perks:
- Cryptoback rewards
- Multicurrency wallet
- Fees and Availability:
- Competitive fees
- Global ATM access
- Unique Features:
- Ideal for travelers.
- Supports multiple assets.
- Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion
8. KuCard By KuCoinKuCard by KuCoin இல்
- வகை : Debit
- Supported Crypto: USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, KCS, மற்றும் Euro fiat currency உள்ளிட்ட 52 குறள்.
- Rewards and Perks:
- Up to 8% cashback on select categories and promotional periods.
- Staking bonuses.
- Welcome rewards.
- Fees and Availability:
- Available in the European Economic Area (EEA) only.
- Issuance fee (applies).
- Annual fee (applies).
- Fee outside Europe (applies).
- ATM fees apply.
- Unique Features:
- Strong security features, including transaction alerts.
- Integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay enhances payment convenience and security.
Factors Driving Crypto Demand in 20252025 ஆம் ஆண்டில் Crypto demand க்கான காரியங்கள்
- விரைவான Market Growth
Crypto Card Market க்கு வரவேற்பு
- Traditional Finance இன் இணைப்பு
Crypto cards are increasingly integrated with traditional banking systems and payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard.This integration facilitates seamless real-time crypto-to-fiat conversions and broader merchant acceptance, making cryptocurrency spending more practical for everyday use.
- Advanced Rewards மற்றும் Cashback திட்டங்கள்
புதிய மற்றும் உள்ளடக்கமான Crypto cards are innovating with novel rewards structures, including higher cashback rates paid in cryptocurrencies typically ranging from 1% to 8%, subscription discounts, and travel-related perks.
- பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் fraud detection
- Blockchain மற்றும் Security Automation இன் இணைப்பு
- Multi-Asset மற்றும் Multi-Currency ஆதரவு
- Expansion in emerging markets and Asia-Pacific இல்
Crypto cards are no longer experimental – they are essential.Whether you are an experienced crypto user optimizing yield or a newcomer exploring the ecosystem, there is a solution tailored to your needs.
தங்கள் பங்குகளை பாதுகாக்க விரும்பும் வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்காக, இன்னும் விலையை அணுகும்போது, பாதுகாப்பான Crypto spending, built-in yield, and real-time mobile payments – such as:
