Crypto Cards na Nagtatrabaho Sa Kanyang Karaniwang Gawa sa 2025

Gemini Credit Card

Noong 2025, ang mga crypto card ay bumuo nang malaki, maging mga praktikal na mga tool na nagbibigay-daan sa mga gumagamit upang i-spend cryptocurrencies malaki sa kanilang araw-araw na buhay. Ang mga cards na ito ay i-convert cryptocurrency sa fiat currency sa real-time, nag-aalok ng iba't-ibang mga rewards, at tinanggap sa buong mundo sa pamamagitan ng mga pangunahing network ng pagbabayad, kabilang ang Visa at Mastercard.

Paano gumagana ang Crypto Cards

Crypto cards function by linking directly to your digital wallet or exchange account. Kapag gumawa ka ng isang transaksyon, ang card converts ang iyong crypto assets - tulad ng Bitcoin, Ethereum, o stablecoins - sa local fiat currency, na nagbibigay-daan sa iyo upang i-spend crypto sa milyong mga negosyante sa buong mundo. Karamihan ng mga card ay dumating sa debit o credit-style (karamihan na sumusuporta sa pamamagitan ng crypto collateral) mga format, na nagbibigay sa mga gumagamit ng flexibility depending sa kanilang risk appetite at asset management strategy. Ang ilang mas madalas na tagapagpahiwatig, tulad ng UPay, ay nagtatrabaho ng mga hybrid modelo na sumusunod PayFi-like convenience sa flexible savings-uportahan ng mga gumagamit upang

Disclaimer: Ang artikulong ito ay tinatawag na kumpanya (s) sa kung saan ang author ay may isang pangunahing interes. tulad ng karaniwang, mangyaring gawin ang iyong sarili na pananaliksik (DYOR) at konsulto sa isang licensed financial advisor bago gumawa ng anumang investment o produkto-related decision.

Disclaimer: Ang artikulong ito ay tinatawag na kumpanya (s) sa kung saan ang author ay may isang pangunahing interes. tulad ng karaniwang, mangyaring gawin ang iyong sarili na pananaliksik (DYOR) at konsulto sa isang licensed financial advisor bago gumawa ng anumang investment o produkto-related decision.

Top Crypto Cards in 2025 Compared

Narito ang isang mabilis na paghahambing ng ilang ng mga nangungunang crypto cards na dominate sa merkado sa taon na ito:

1. UPay Debit

Mga pahinang tumuturo sa Debit Card

Supported Crypto: Currently supports USDT. More coins will be added for conversion to USDT for spending in the future. The UPay wallet also supports BTC, ETH, and USDC, which can likely be converted to USDT for spending on the card.

Rewards and Perks: Transaction fees (up to 0.5% waived). Up to 4% APR with flexible crypto savings. Earn 5 USDT when friends open a card. Boost savings with up to 0.36% monthly APR on deposits. VIP tiers for premium benefits.

Fees and Availability: No monthly fees. No inactivity fees. No foreign transaction fees. Accepted worldwide at millions of merchants and ATMs. Available through the UPay app.

Unique Features: Apple Pay & Google Pay compatibility. Zero foreign transaction fees - spend globally, fee-free. Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at a preferred rate. User-friendly app for tracking and managing spending and assets. Uses digital assets as collateral for spending limits. Ability to withdraw cash from domestic or overseas ATMs. Remittance services for transferring funds. One-stop solution integrating wallet, card services, loans, savings, and remittances. Built on secure and scalable blockchain technologies.



2. Crypto.com Visa Card

Tip: ang debit

Paggamit ng Crypto: 100+

Rewards and Perks: Up to 8% CRO cashback Travel rebates Spotify/Netflix subscriptions Airport lounge access

Fees and Availability: No annual fees Tiered staking required Free ATM withdrawals Accepted at 90m+ merchants worldwide

Unique Features: Multiple tiers with increasing benefits.



3. Nexo Card

Tip: Debit / Kredito (Dual Mode)

Supported Crypto: Multiple (Card ay nagbibigay-daan sa iyo upang i-expensate sa pamamagitan ng pag-convert ng suportahan ng crypto assets sa fiat)

Rewards at Perks: Up to 2% cashback sa NEXO tokens o BTC

Fees and Availability: No annual fees Credit check required (for the credit line feature) 5 free ATM withdrawals/month (limits apply based on loyalty tier)

Unique Features: Crypto-backed credit line (spend without selling your crypto) Toggle between credit and debit modes. Spend your crypto that is earning interest.



4. Bybit Debit Card

Tip: ang debit

Supported Crypto: 8 cryptocurrencies, kabilang ang BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, at BNB

Rewards and Perks: Crypto rewards for spending Up to 8% cashback

Fees and Availability: No annual or monthly fees Free card delivery Google Pay compatibility Monthly spending limits apply

Unique Features: Integrated with Bybit exchange for seamless crypto use. Features monthly spending limits. Unique monthly bonus cashback categories.



5. Gemini Credit Card

Mga Tip: Kredito

Supported Crypto: 50+, kabilang ang BTC, ETH, XRP

Rewards and Perks: 3-4% cashback in Bitcoin or other crypto Instant rewards deposits

Fees and Availability: No annual fee No foreign transaction fees

Unique Features: Offers exclusive Mastercard benefits Includes access to the Priceless Experiences program and various merchant offers



6. Coinbase Card

Tip: ang debit

Paggamit ng mga Crypto: 160+

Rewards at Perks: Up to 4% cashback sa iba't ibang cryptocurrencies

Fees and Availability: No annual fees Application waitlist

Unique Features: Supports PayPal/bank funding. Zero crypto spending fees. Accepted at 40M+ merchants.



7. Wirex

Tip: ang debit

Suporta ng Crypto: 150+ fiat at crypto

Rewards and Perks: Cryptoback rewards Multicurrency wallet

Fees and Availability: Competitive fees Global ATM access

Unique Features: Ideal for travelers. Supports multiple assets. Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion



8. KuCard By KuCoin

Tip: ang debit

Supported Crypto: 52 crypto kabilang ang USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, KCS, at euro fiat currency.

Rewards and Perks: Up to 8% cashback on select categories and promotional periods. Staking bonuses. Welcome rewards.

Fees and Availability: Available in the European Economic Area (EEA) only. Issuance fee (applies). Annual fee (applies). Fee outside Europe (applies). ATM fees apply.

Unique Features: Strong security features, including transaction alerts. Integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay enhances payment convenience and security.







Factors Driving Crypto Demand in 2025





mabilis na pagbuo ng market

Ang Crypto Card Market ay Proyected upang Makatanggap $ 3.58 bilyon sa 2029 Ang pagbabago na ito ay inilagay sa pag-unlad ng cryptocurrency at demand para sa cashless, borderless payments, na itinatag sa pamamagitan ng mobile apps at wallets na nagbibigay-daan ng madaling pamamahala at kontrol sa gastos, pati na rin ang mga pag-unlad sa blockchain security.





Integrasyon sa mga tradisyonal na finance

Ang Crypto cards ay higit pa na integrated sa mga tradisyonal na mga sistema ng banking at mga network ng pagbabayad tulad ng Visa at Mastercard. Ang integration na ito ay nagbibigay-daan para sa malusog na real-time crypto-to-fiat conversions at mas mataas na pag-acceptation ng mga negosyante, na nagbibigay ng cryptocurrency gastos na mas praktikal para sa araw-araw na paggamit.





Pagbabago ng mga Rewards at Cashback Program

Ang mga bagong at existing crypto cards ay nag-innovate na may mga bagong reward structures, kabilang ang mas mataas na rate ng cashback na ibinigay sa cryptocurrencies na karaniwang mula sa 1% hanggang 8%, subscription discount, at travel-related perks.





Ang mga progreso sa seguridad at pag-detection ng fraud

Improved blockchain security measures at sophisticated fraud detection technologies ay na-integrado sa crypto card platforms upang mapabuti ang trust at seguridad ng mga gumagamit, na tumutulong sa isa sa mga pangunahing pangangailangan na may limitasyon sa mas mababang adoption. ang upay nagtatag ng mga lisensya sa Hong Kong, US, Canada, at UAE, na nag-posisyon ng kanyang sarili upang magtatagumpay sa seguridad sa parehong mga emerging at maturing mga merkado.





Integration ng AI at Blockchain para sa Security Automation

Ang AI ay pinagsasama sa teknolohiya ng blockchain upang automatize smart contract auditing, optimize transaction monitoring, at magbigay ng adaptive scaling solutions na matatagpuan ang seguridad sa panahon ng mataas na demand ng network.





Multi-currency at multi-asset suporta

Ang Crypto cards ngayon ay sumusuporta sa isang mas mataas na bilang ng mga cryptocurrencies (karaniwang higit sa 100 uri) at stablecoins, pati na rin ang ilang fiat currencies, na nagbibigay-daan sa mga gumagamit upang magtatrabaho at i-spend diversified assets flexibly.





Expansion sa Emerging Markets at Asia-Pacific

Ang Asia-Pacific na rehiyon ay isa sa mga pinakamataas na bumuo ng mga merkado para sa crypto cards, na inilagay sa pamamagitan ng mas mataas na penetration ng smartphone, digital payment adoption, at favorable government initiatives.

Final Thoughts: Ang Buhay ng Finance ay Sa Iyong Wallet

Ang Crypto cards ay hindi higit pa eksperimental - ang mga ito ay pangunahing. Kung ikaw ay isang matinding crypto user na optimize ang pagganap o isang newcomer na nag-eksplorate ang ecosystem, mayroong isang solusyon na matatagpuan sa iyong mga pangangailangan.

Para sa mga gumagamit na naghahanap upang i-conservate ang kanilang holdings habang nag-access ang liquidity, mga platform na nag-aalok ng collateralized crypto spending, built-in yield, at real-time mobile payments - tulad ng: ang upay Ito ay ang pangunahing bahagi ng transformation na ito.

Sa panahon ng PayFi, ang linya sa pagitan ng pagbibigay, pag-save, at pag-invest ay mabilis na mabuti. At sa iyong pocket - o digital wallet - maaari kang mag-host ang kalayaan ng kalayaan.



