I-Crypto Cards Yenza Ukusebenza Kwangathi Ngo-2025

I-cryptocards iyatholakala ngo-2025, inikeza izindleko ezingenalutho ze-crypto-to-fiat, ukusetshenziswa emhlabeni wonke ngokusebenzisa i-Visa / Mastercard, kanye ne-8% cashback. Le nqaku lihlanganisa abadlali amakhulu ezifana ne-UPay, i-Crypto.com, i-Nexo, nokuningi-ukukhuthaza izici, izindleko, izinzuzo, kanye nezimo ezivela ezifana nokukhuthazwa kwe-AI-powered, ukweseka kwe-multi-asset, kanye nokukhuthaza e-Asia-Pacific.
Gemini Credit Card

Ikheli yekhredithi Gemini

Ngo-2025, amakhadi ye-crypto zihlanganisa kakhulu, kwenziwa izixhobo ezisebenzayo ezivumela abasebenzisi ukuchitha i-cryptocurrencies ngokushesha emzimbeni zabo zokusebenza. Lezi amakhadi zihlanganisa i-cryptocurrency ku-fiat-currency emzimbeni ngokushesha, zinikeza izinzuzo ezihlukahlukene, futhi zihlanganiswa emhlabeni wonke ngokusebenzisa amanethiwekhi ze-payment eziphambili, kuhlanganise i-Visa ne-Mastercard. Umthengisi ihlukanisa ngokushesha, nge izici ezintsha, izindleko ezingaphakeme, futhi ukusetshenziswa okwengeziwe kunazo.

Indlela Crypto Cards ukusebenza

I-cryptocards isebenza ngokuvumelana ngqo kumadokhumenti yakho ye-digital noma i-exchange account. Uma uthathe i-transaction, i-cryptocards ivumela i-assets yakho ye-crypto – ezifana ne-Bitcoin, i-Ethereum, noma i-stablecoins – ku-fiat ye-currency yendawo, okuvumela ukuba uthatha i-crypto ku-millions of traders ehlabathini lonke. I-cards ezininzi zitholakala emakhasini ye-debit noma ye-credit (ngokuthi isekelwe yi-crypto collateral), okunikezela abasebenzisi ukunambitheka ngokuvumelana ne-risk appetite kanye ne-asset management strategy. Ezinye ama-entryers ezintsha, njenge-UPay, zihlanganisa

Disclaimer: Le nqakraza ibonisa inkampani(s) lapho umbhali unemibuzo. Njengoba njalo, sicela ukwenza uphando yakho (DYOR) futhi ubhalisele umbhali we-financial ngaphambi kokwenza noma iyiphi imiphumela noma imikhiqizo-related imiphumela.

Top Crypto Cards in 2025 Compared

I-Top Crypto Cards ngo-2025 Ngokuhambisana

Ngiyaxolisa ngokushesha ezinye amakhadi encryption eziphambili ezimbonini ezikhishwe emakethe ngonyaka:

1. UPay Debit

1. I-UPay Debit
  • Uhlobo: Debit Card
  • Supported Crypto:
    • Currently supports USDT.
    • More coins will be added for conversion to USDT for spending in the future.
    • The UPay wallet also supports BTC, ETH, and USDC, which can likely be converted to USDT for spending on the card.
  • Rewards and Perks:
    • Transaction fees (up to 0.5% waived).
    • Up to 4% APR with flexible crypto savings.
    • Earn 5 USDT when friends open a card.
    • Boost savings with up to 0.36% monthly APR on deposits.
    • VIP tiers for premium benefits.
  • Fees and Availability:
    • No monthly fees.
    • No inactivity fees.
    • No foreign transaction fees.
    • Accepted worldwide at millions of merchants and ATMs.
    • Available through the UPay app.
  • Unique Features:
    • Apple Pay & Google Pay compatibility.
    • Zero foreign transaction fees - spend globally, fee-free.
    • Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at a preferred rate.
    • User-friendly app for tracking and managing spending and assets.
    • Uses digital assets as collateral for spending limits.
    • Ability to withdraw cash from domestic or overseas ATMs.
    • Remittance services for transferring funds.
    • One-stop solution integrating wallet, card services, loans, savings, and remittances.
    • Built on secure and scalable blockchain technologies.

2. Crypto.com Visa Card

2. I-Crypto.com I-Visa Card
  • Uhlobo: Debit
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: 100+
  • Rewards and Perks:
    • Up to 8% CRO cashback
    • Travel rebates
    • Spotify/Netflix subscriptions
    • Airport lounge access
  • Fees and Availability:
    • No annual fees
    • Tiered staking required
    • Free ATM withdrawals
    • Accepted at 90m+ merchants worldwide
  • Unique Features:
    • Multiple tiers with increasing benefits.

3. Nexo Card

3. I-Nexo Card
  • Uhlobo: Debit / I-Credit (I-Dual Mode)
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: I-Multiple (I-Card ivumela ukuba uthatha ngokuguqulwa kwe-crypto assets e-fiat)
  • Izinzuzo nezinzuzo: Up to 2% cashback ku-NEXO tokens noma BTC
  • Fees and Availability:
    • No annual fees
    • Credit check required (for the credit line feature)
    • 5 free ATM withdrawals/month (limits apply based on loyalty tier)
  • Unique Features:
    • Crypto-backed credit line (spend without selling your crypto)
    • Toggle between credit and debit modes.
    • Spend your crypto that is earning interest.

4. Bybit Debit Card

I-Bibit Debit Card
  • Uhlobo: Debit
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: I-cryptocurrencies ye-8, kuhlanganise ne-BTC, i-ETH, i-XRP, i-USDT, ne-BNB
  • Rewards and Perks:
    • Crypto rewards for spending
    • Up to 8% cashback
  • Fees and Availability:
    • No annual or monthly fees
    • Free card delivery
    • Google Pay compatibility
    • Monthly spending limits apply
  • Unique Features:
    • Integrated with Bybit exchange for seamless crypto use.
    • Features monthly spending limits.
    • Unique monthly bonus cashback categories.

5. Gemini Credit Card

5. Gemini ikhadi lokudluliselwa
  • Uhlobo: Credit
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: 50+, kuhlanganise i-BTC, i-ETH, i-XRP
  • Rewards and Perks:
    • 3-4% cashback in Bitcoin or other crypto
    • Instant rewards deposits
  • Fees and Availability:
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fees
  • Unique Features:
    • Offers exclusive Mastercard benefits
    • Includes access to the Priceless Experiences program and various merchant offers

6. Coinbase Card

6. I-Coinbase Card
  • Uhlobo: Debit
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: 160+
  • Izinzuzo kanye nezinzuzo: Up to 4% cashback ku-cryptos ezahlukene
  • Fees and Availability:
    • No annual fees
    • Application waitlist
  • Unique Features:
    • Supports PayPal/bank funding.
    • Zero crypto spending fees.
    • Accepted at 40M+ merchants.

7. Wirex

7. I-Wirex
  • Uhlobo: Debit
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: 150+ i-fiat ne-crypto
  • Rewards and Perks:
    • Cryptoback rewards
    • Multicurrency wallet
  • Fees and Availability:
    • Competitive fees
    • Global ATM access
  • Unique Features:
    • Ideal for travelers.
    • Supports multiple assets.
    • Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion

8. KuCard By KuCoin

8. KuCard by KuCoin
  • Uhlobo: Debit
  • Ukusekela I-Crypto: 52 i-crypto kuhlanganise i-USDT, i-USDC, i-BTC, i-ETH, i-XRP, i-KCS, ne-Euro i-fiat currency.
  • Rewards and Perks:
    • Up to 8% cashback on select categories and promotional periods.
    • Staking bonuses.
    • Welcome rewards.
  • Fees and Availability:
    • Available in the European Economic Area (EEA) only.
    • Issuance fee (applies).
    • Annual fee (applies).
    • Fee outside Europe (applies).
    • ATM fees apply.
  • Unique Features:
    • Strong security features, including transaction alerts.
    • Integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay enhances payment convenience and security.


Factors Driving Crypto Demand in 2025

Factors Driving Imininingwane ye-Crypto ku-2025


  1. Ukukhula okusheshayo kwimarike

I-crypto card market is a project to reach$3.58 billion ku-2029Ukukhula nge-compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. Lesi ukucindezeleka kubaluleke ukukhula kwe-cryptocurrency ne-demand for cashless, borderless payments, eyenziwe nge-apps mobile kanye ne-wallet enikezela ukulawula kanye nokulawula kwezimali, kanye nokukhula kwebhizinisi ye-blockchain.

$3.58 billion ku-2029


  1. Ukuhlanganiswa nge-finance ezivamile

I-cryptocards iyatholakala ngokushesha nezinhlelo zebhanki ezivamile nezinkampani zokudluliselwa ezifana neVisa ne-Mastercard. Lokhu ukuhlanganiswa kusiza ukuhanjiswa kwe-crypto-to-fiat ngokushesha okuqhubekayo kanye nokuthumela okwengeziwe kumakhasimende, okwenza ukuchitha kwe-cryptocurrency kakhulu ekusebenzisweni kwezinsuku.


  1. Izinzuzo ezintsha kanye neCashback Programs

I-cryptocards ezintsha kanye nama-cryptocards ezintsha nge-reward structures ezintsha, kuhlanganise izinga okusezingeni eliphezulu zebhizinisi e-cryptocurrencies ngokuvamile ezingu-1% kuya ku-8%, i-subscription discount, kanye ne-travel-related perks. Lezi zimpendulo zenzelwe ukujabulela ama-crypto enthusiasts kanye nama-mainstream abasebenzisi.


  1. Izinzuzo ze-Security and Fraud Detection

Ukuphucula izindlela zokhuseleko ze-blockchain kanye nezinhlelo zokuthintela zokuthintela zokuthintela zangaphakathi zihlanganisa ezisebenzisweni ze-crypto card ukuze ukwandise ukucindezeleka kwamakhasimende kanye nokhuseleko, ukuhlangabezana neyiphi na ingxaki yokuqala eyenziwe ngokuvamile. Ngokwesibonelo,Ngena ngemvumeI-Hong Kong, i-United States, i-Canada, ne-UAE inikeza ukuthi isebenza ngokuphephile emakethe emangalisayo futhi emangalisayo.

Ngena ngemvume


  1. Ukuhlanganiswa kwe-AI ne-Blockchain ye-Security Automation

I-AI iyahlukaniswa ne-blockchain technology ukuze i-automatize i-smart contract audit, i-transaction monitoring, futhi inikeze izixazululo ze-adaptive scaling ezinikezele ukhuseleko ngesikhathi lokuhweba okuphakeme kwebhizinisi. Le duo iyahambisana ukucubungula ama-transactions ezingenalutho futhi ukunciphisa izinga lokuphakanyiswa kwezinkampani ze-decentralized finance (DeFi) ezihambisana ne-cryptocards.


  1. Ukusekela Multi-Currency kanye Multi-Asset

I-cryptocards manje inikeza inani elikhulu le-cryptocurrencies (ngaphezulu kwe-100 izinhlobo) kanye ne-stablecoins, kanye ne-multi-fiat currencies, okuvumela abasebenzisi ukugcina kanye nokuthumela izindawo ezihlukahlukene ngokufanelekileyo. Lezi zokusebenza ze-multi-asset ziye kwenziwa isakhiwo se-standard.


  1. Ukukhula emakethe emisha kanye Asia-Pacific

I-Asia-Pacific i-Asia-Pacific kuyinto emakethe eyenza ngokushesha kwe-cryptocards, eyenziwe nge-inthanethi yokunyuka kwe-smartphone, ukusetshenziswa kwe-digital payments, kanye nezinhlelo zomthetho ezinhle. Izinkampani ze-card zihlanganisa ukuthuthukiswa kwe-accessibility kanye nezinhlelo zokusebenza ezilinganiselwe kumazwe.

Imininingwane Okugcwele: I-Future of Finance I-Wallet Yayo

I-cryptocards ayizange zihlanganisa - zihlanganisa. Noma unomdlavuza we-crypto user enikezela ukufinyelela noma umdlali wahlola i-ecosystem, kukhona isixazululo esilinganiselwe nezidingo zakho.

Ukuze abasebenzisi ufuna ukugcina amazwana zabo nangokufika i-liquidity, i-platform enikeza izindleko ze-cryptos, izindleko ze-in-built-in, kanye nezimali ze-mobile e-real-time - njenge-Ngena ngemvume—izindawo ezijolisweni le-transformation.

Ngena ngemvume

Ngo-era ye-PayFi, umugqa phakathi kokudluliselwa, ukugcina kanye nokuthuthukiswa kubaluleke ngokushesha. Futhi e-pocket yakho - noma i-wallet ye-digital - ungayifaka ku-future ye-finance.


