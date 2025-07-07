2025年に実際に機能する暗号カード

Gemini Credit CardGeminiクレジットカード
2025年までに、暗号カードは大幅に進化し、ユーザーが日常生活でシームレスに暗号通貨を支出できる実用的なツールとなり、これらのカードはリアルタイムで暗号通貨をフィアット通貨に変換し、さまざまな報酬を提供し、VisaやMastercardを含む主要な支払いネットワークを通じて世界的に受け入れられています。
Crypto Cards はどのように機能するか
暗号カードは、デジタル財布または取引口座に直接リンクすることによって機能します。取引を行うとき、カードは、Bitcoin、Ethereum、またはstablecoinsなどの暗号資産を現地のフィアット通貨に変換し、世界中の数百万のマーケターで暗号通貨を支出することができます。ほとんどのカードは、デビットまたはクレジットスタイル(しばしば暗号保証によってサポートされる)形式で提供され、ユーザーにリスク食欲と資産管理戦略に応じて柔軟性を提供します。
この記事では、著者が関心を持っている会社(会社)を挙げています. いつものように、ご自身の研究(DYOR)を行い、投資や製品関連の決定を下す前にライセンスのある財務アドバイザーに相談してください。
Disclaimer: この記事では、著者が関心を持っている会社(企業)を挙げています。いつものように、投資や製品関連の決定をする前に、独自の研究(DYOR)を行い、ライセンスを受けた財務アドバイザーに相談してください。
Top Crypto Cards in 2025 Comparedトップ > トップ > Crypto Cards in 2025
以下は、今年市場を支配する主要な暗号カードのいくつかの迅速な比較です。
1. UPay Debit1. デビュー
- タイプ:デビットカード
- Supported Crypto:
- Currently supports USDT.
- More coins will be added for conversion to USDT for spending in the future.
- The UPay wallet also supports BTC, ETH, and USDC, which can likely be converted to USDT for spending on the card.
- Rewards and Perks:
- Transaction fees (up to 0.5% waived).
- Up to 4% APR with flexible crypto savings.
- Earn 5 USDT when friends open a card.
- Boost savings with up to 0.36% monthly APR on deposits.
- VIP tiers for premium benefits.
- Fees and Availability:
- No monthly fees.
- No inactivity fees.
- No foreign transaction fees.
- Accepted worldwide at millions of merchants and ATMs.
- Available through the UPay app.
- Unique Features:
- Apple Pay & Google Pay compatibility.
- Zero foreign transaction fees - spend globally, fee-free.
- Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at a preferred rate.
- User-friendly app for tracking and managing spending and assets.
- Uses digital assets as collateral for spending limits.
- Ability to withdraw cash from domestic or overseas ATMs.
- Remittance services for transferring funds.
- One-stop solution integrating wallet, card services, loans, savings, and remittances.
- Built on secure and scalable blockchain technologies.
2. Crypto.com Visa CardCrypto.com ビザカード
- タイプ:デビット
- サポートされるCrypto: 100+
- Rewards and Perks:
- Up to 8% CRO cashback
- Travel rebates
- Spotify/Netflix subscriptions
- Airport lounge access
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fees
- Tiered staking required
- Free ATM withdrawals
- Accepted at 90m+ merchants worldwide
- Unique Features:
- Multiple tiers with increasing benefits.
3. Nexo Card3. NEXOカード
- タイプ:デビット/クレジット(ダブルモード)
- サポートされた暗号化: 複数 (カードは、サポートされた暗号化資産をフィアットに変換して支出することを可能にします)
- 報酬と利点:NEXOトークンまたはBTCで最大2%のキャッシュバック
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fees
- Credit check required (for the credit line feature)
- 5 free ATM withdrawals/month (limits apply based on loyalty tier)
- Unique Features:
- Crypto-backed credit line (spend without selling your crypto)
- Toggle between credit and debit modes.
- Spend your crypto that is earning interest.
4. Bybit Debit Card第4章 デビットカード
- タイプ:デビット
- サポートされた仮想通貨:BTC、ETH、XRP、USDT、BNBを含む8つの仮想通貨
- Rewards and Perks:
- Crypto rewards for spending
- Up to 8% cashback
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual or monthly fees
- Free card delivery
- Google Pay compatibility
- Monthly spending limits apply
- Unique Features:
- Integrated with Bybit exchange for seamless crypto use.
- Features monthly spending limits.
- Unique monthly bonus cashback categories.
5. Gemini Credit Card5.GEMINIクレジットカード
- タイプ:クレジット
- サポートされる仮想通貨: 50+、BTC、ETH、XRPを含む
- Rewards and Perks:
- 3-4% cashback in Bitcoin or other crypto
- Instant rewards deposits
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Unique Features:
- Offers exclusive Mastercard benefits
- Includes access to the Priceless Experiences program and various merchant offers
6. Coinbase CardCoinbaseカード
- タイプ:デビット
- サポートされる仮想通貨: 160+
- Rewards and Perks: Up to 4% cashback in various cryptos (複数の暗号通貨で最大4%のキャッシュバック)
- Fees and Availability:
- No annual fees
- Application waitlist
- Unique Features:
- Supports PayPal/bank funding.
- Zero crypto spending fees.
- Accepted at 40M+ merchants.
7. Wirex7. Wirex
- タイプ:デビット
- サポートされる暗号化: 150+ フィアットと暗号化
- Rewards and Perks:
- Cryptoback rewards
- Multicurrency wallet
- Fees and Availability:
- Competitive fees
- Global ATM access
- Unique Features:
- Ideal for travelers.
- Supports multiple assets.
- Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion
8. KuCard By KuCoin8. KuCard by KuCoin
- タイプ:デビット
- サポートされた仮想通貨:USDT、USDC、BTC、ETH、XRP、KCS、およびユーロフィアット通貨を含む52の仮想通貨。
- Rewards and Perks:
- Up to 8% cashback on select categories and promotional periods.
- Staking bonuses.
- Welcome rewards.
- Fees and Availability:
- Available in the European Economic Area (EEA) only.
- Issuance fee (applies).
- Annual fee (applies).
- Fee outside Europe (applies).
- ATM fees apply.
- Unique Features:
- Strong security features, including transaction alerts.
- Integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay enhances payment convenience and security.
Factors Driving Crypto Demand in 20252025年に仮想通貨需要を推進する要因
- 市場の急速な成長
仮想通貨カード市場が到達する見通し
- 伝統的な金融との統合
仮想通貨カードは、VisaやMastercardのような伝統的な銀行システムや決済ネットワークとますます統合されています。この統合は、シームレスなリアルタイムの仮想通貨対フィアット変換とより幅広い商人の受け入れを容易にし、仮想通貨の支出を日常的な使用により実用的にします。
- 改善された報酬とキャッシュバックプログラム
新しい暗号カードと既存の暗号カードは、通常、1%から8%までの暗号通貨で支払われるより高いキャッシュバック率、および旅行関連の特典を含む新しい報酬構造で革新しています。
- セキュリティと詐欺検出の進歩
改良されたブロックチェーンセキュリティ対策と洗練された詐欺検出技術が暗号カードプラットフォームに統合され、ユーザーの信頼とセキュリティを向上させ、より広範囲に採用を制限した主要な懸念の1つに対処しています。
- セキュリティ自動化のためのAIとブロックチェーンの統合
AIはブロックチェーン技術と統合され、スマート契約監査を自動化し、トランザクション監視を最適化し、高ネットワーク需要時にセキュリティを維持する適応型スケーリングソリューションを提供しています。
- 多通貨および多資産のサポート
暗号カードは現在、ますます多くの暗号通貨(しばしば100種類を超える)とstablecoins、複数のフィアット通貨をサポートし、ユーザーが柔軟にさまざまな資産を保有し、支出することができます。
- 新興市場とアジア太平洋における拡大
アジア太平洋地域は、スマートフォン普及の増加、デジタル決済の採用、および有利な政府のイニシアチブによって推進され、暗号カードの最も急速に成長する市場の一つです。
最終的な考え方:金融の未来はあなたの財布にあります
あなたが収益を最適化する経験豊富な暗号ユーザーであろうと、生態系を探索する新人であろうと、あなたのニーズに合わせてソリューションがあります。
流動性にアクセスしながら持分を維持したいユーザーにとって、仮想通貨支出、組み込みの収益、リアルタイムのモバイル支払いを提供するプラットフォームなどは、
PayFiの時代では、支出、節約、投資の間の線は急速に曖昧になり、あなたのポケット(またはデジタル財布)にはすでに金融の未来が置かれているかもしれません。