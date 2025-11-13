kpk Launches Agent-Powered Vaults on Morpho

Panama City, Panama, November 13th, 2025/Chainwire/--kpk, the industry leader in non-custodial asset management, has announced the launch of its agent-powered vaults on Morpho, the universal lending network, expanding non-custodial asset management through automation and transparent policy execution. By building on Morpho, kpk’s vaults leverage Morpho's $10B+ network effect through integrations with the largest fintechs and banks worldwide to deliver managed yield strategies that operate autonomously. kpk kpk Morpho Morpho The agent-powered vaults operate through agents that manage liquidity, optimise performance, and act on predefined onchain policies to adjust exposure and protect liquidity under changing market conditions. Built on kpk’s non-custodial infrastructure, the same system that has powered large onchain treasuries such as Gnosis and ENS since 2020, they demonstrate how verifiable execution and structured risk control can coexist in open markets. Each transaction follows clear logic, embedding discipline and transparency in every interaction. “We’ve always believed that decentralised financial infrastructure should be open and equitable. With this release, we’re bringing the same professional-grade treasury systems that power DAOs to everyone onchain. It’s about democratising access,” says Marcelo Ruiz de Olano, Co-Founder of kpk, “Giving every user, regardless of size or technical expertise, the tools to manage their assets with the same confidence and efficiency as the largest organisations.” “We’ve always believed that decentralised financial infrastructure should be open and equitable. With this release, we’re bringing the same professional-grade treasury systems that power DAOs to everyone onchain. It’s about democratising access,” says Marcelo Ruiz de Olano, Co-Founder of kpk, “Giving every user, regardless of size or technical expertise, the tools to manage their assets with the same confidence and efficiency as the largest organisations.” Automation-Centred Design Automation-Centred Design At the core of every vault is kpk’s onchain policy layer. It defines the parameters, permissions, and safeguards that govern asset management. Automation builds on this foundation by enforcing policies continuously and predictably. Each agent operates within verifiable bounds, executing predefined actions without discretion. The Rebalancing Agent reallocates liquidity among approved markets to maintain optimal utilisation and yield, while the Exit Agent reacts to risk conditions such as oracle staleness, liquidity stress, or price divergence. It reallocates capital within seconds to prevent/limit illiquidity scenarios. These agents are not AI systems but logic-based programmes with limited, auditable permissions. They act strictly within the rules established by kpk’s framework, ensuring that all activity remains transparent and non-custodial. Vaults Overview The first series of agent-powered vaults introduces diversified strategies across stablecoins and ETH. All kpk vaults are fully automated, low-risk vaults designed for continuous operation. Allocations are rebalanced in real-time across liquid markets, with strict collateral filters in place to preserve liquidity and mitigate risk. kpk USDC: A multi-market vault allocating USDC across blue-chip collateral markets such as wstETH, BTC, and ETH+, with diversified tiers and strict caps, combining safety with efficient yield.\nkpk EURC: Targets EURC lending markets with defined tier-based exposure limits.\nkpk ETH: Deploys ETH across selected collateral markets to generate lending yield while maintaining real-time liquidity through automated rebalancing.\nkpk USDC Yield (Arbitrum): Extends the same policy and automation framework to the Arbitrum Layer 2. Allocations are dynamically rebalanced across incentive-rich markets on Arbitrum with strict caps in place to preserve liquidity and mitigate risk. kpk USDC: A multi-market vault allocating USDC across blue-chip collateral markets such as wstETH, BTC, and ETH+, with diversified tiers and strict caps, combining safety with efficient yield. kpk EURC: Targets EURC lending markets with defined tier-based exposure limits. kpk ETH: Deploys ETH across selected collateral markets to generate lending yield while maintaining real-time liquidity through automated rebalancing. kpk USDC Yield (Arbitrum): Extends the same policy and automation framework to the Arbitrum Layer 2. Allocations are dynamically rebalanced across incentive-rich markets on Arbitrum with strict caps in place to preserve liquidity and mitigate risk. All vaults are ERC-4626 compliant and fully transparent, with parameters, oracles, and allocations accessible through the kpk handbook and the Morpho interface. kpk handbook kpk handbook Morpho interface Morpho interface Measured Performance and Proven Resilience During the soft launch, EURC markets briefly exceeded their utilisation threshold, creating a liquidity crunch. Within seconds, the agent reallocated 20% of the vault’s liquidity, preserving full withdrawal access while manually managed vaults took hours to respond. The vault sustained higher net yields and uninterrupted liquidity throughout. In testing, weekly realised yields outperformed identical benchmarks up to 46%, demonstrating the efficiency of agent-driven execution. In this context, automation acts as operational discipline, executing policy instantly, without delay or discretion. Building the Next Layer of Onchain Asset Management The launch of agent-powered vaults on Morpho marks a new stage in how onchain asset management operates and scales. By embedding policy-defined logic directly into execution, kpk turns management into a rule-based process where allocation, risk control, and reporting occur transparently onchain, without manual bottlenecks. Automation does not replace management; it extends its reach, establishing the foundation for a more transparent and scalable financial system. Users can learn more about kpk’s approach to curation at kpk.io/curation. kpk.io/curation kpk.io/curation About kpk kpk (formerly karpatkey) is one of the industry’s leading onchain asset managers. The organisation has built a track record managing treasuries for top DeFi protocols with a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and onchain governance. Website: kpk.io\nX: https://x.com/kpk_io Website: kpk.io kpk.io kpk.io X: https://x.com/kpk_io https://x.com/kpk_io https://x.com/kpk_io Disclaimer Vaults curated by kpk are experimental, non-custodial smart contracts and may carry significant risks, including the possible loss of all assets. kpk does not provide investment, legal, or financial advice, does not custody your assets, and is not liable for any losses. Access to the vaults may be restricted in certain jurisdictions, and nothing herein constitutes an offer or solicitation where such activity is unlawful. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By using the vaults curated by kpk, users confirm that they are not a prohibited person and that they act in compliance with applicable laws. Users can read the full disclaimer here. here here Contact kpk kpk@cw8.co This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program