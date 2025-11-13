Certora Partners With Cork And Hypernative to Set a New Standard For Web3 Security

Tel Aviv, Israel, November 13th, 2025/Chainwire/--Certora, the security assurance partner trusted by the most advanced teams in Web3, today announced a strategic partnership with Cork, a protocol pioneering risk-management infrastructure for DeFi, and Hypernative, a leader in real-time threat monitoring. Through this collaboration, Certora becomes Cork’s Security Partner of Record, embedding security at every layer of the protocol’s lifecycle, from design and verification to deployment, monitoring, and operations. Certora Certora Cork Cork Hypernative Hypernative This partnership brings together three leaders committed to advancing the security and integrity of Web3 systems. By combining Certora’s formal verification and end-to-end security framework with Hypernative’s advanced real-time monitoring, Cork users will benefit from institutional-grade safeguards and proactive risk mitigation designed for the next generation of onchain finance. “Business-as-usual security just doesn’t cut it in DeFi,” said Baptiste Florentin, Cork’s CTO. “We’re a focused team building critical market infrastructure, and the risks are real. We chose Certora to go beyond point-in-time audits and build a holistic, end-to-end security discipline that is deeply integrated with our codebase, change management, and production operations.” “Business-as-usual security just doesn’t cut it in DeFi,” said Baptiste Florentin, Cork’s CTO. “We’re a focused team building critical market infrastructure, and the risks are real. We chose Certora to go beyond point-in-time audits and build a holistic, end-to-end security discipline that is deeply integrated with our codebase, change management, and production operations.” As the Web3 ecosystem scales, the cost of weak security continues to rise. According to the FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) report, crypto-related fraud accounted for $9.3 billion in losses, a 66% increase from the previous year, with nearly 150,000 complaints involving digital assets. Partnerships like this aim to reverse that trend by elevating the industry’s baseline for security and risk standards. The current approach to DeFi audits is no longer enough, the industry now demands a more advanced and proactive security posture. FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Complaint Center FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Complaint Center Certora marks a new way forward in maturing our approach to security by working with the best in the business. Pioneering a new model that raises the standards for DeFi security, Certora and Cork are united in bringing this to market for the first time. “Certora was founded to bring the rigor of enterprise-grade assurance, used in industries like aeronautics and finance, to decentralized systems,” said Seth Hallem, CEO of Certora. “By partnering with Cork and Hypernative, we’re not just helping one protocol; we’re helping redefine how Web3 handles risk, transparency, and operational resilience.” “Certora was founded to bring the rigor of enterprise-grade assurance, used in industries like aeronautics and finance, to decentralized systems,” said Seth Hallem, CEO of Certora. “By partnering with Cork and Hypernative, we’re not just helping one protocol; we’re helping redefine how Web3 handles risk, transparency, and operational resilience.” “Web3 security is taking another leap today to filter out the bad actors in this industry,” added Gal Sagie, Co-Founder and CEO of Hypernative. “But I’m equally pleased that through this collaboration, we’re also finding ways to raise the risk standards for everyone operating in this space.” “Web3 security is taking another leap today to filter out the bad actors in this industry,” added Gal Sagie, Co-Founder and CEO of Hypernative. “But I’m equally pleased that through this collaboration, we’re also finding ways to raise the risk standards for everyone operating in this space.” Together, Cork, Certora, and Hypernative are building a model for how protocols can embed security by design, creating systems that are not only safer for users but also more robust and scalable for developers. For more in-depth information on what this partnership includes, please visit this blog. blog blog About Certora Certora is a blockchain security company that provides industry-leading formal verification tools and smart contract audits. Certora’s flagship security product, Prover, is helping protocols like Aave, Lido, and Maker integrate the power of formal verification into their development pipeline to catch even the rare & hard-to-find bugs. About Cork Cork introduces a new primitive for tokenized risk, serving as a programmable risk layer for onchain assets such as vault tokens, yield-bearing stablecoins, liquid (re)staking tokens, and RWAs. Cork’s core primitive enables asset managers and issuers to spin up custom swap markets that enhance redemption liquidity, risk transparency, and market confidence for their onchain assets. Backed by a16z crypto, OrangeDAO & Steakhouse Financial, Cork is building the risk infrastructure needed to bring institutional capital into onchain credit markets. About Hypernative Hypernative is a real-time monitoring, risk detection, and automated response solution that identifies threats with high accuracy, giving customers precious minutes to respond before exploits can cause damage. The platform tracks both onchain and offchain data sources. It uses battle-tested, sophisticated machine learning models, heuristics, simulations, and graph-based detections to identify over 300 risk types, from smart contract hacks and bridge security incidents to frontend compromises, market manipulations, and private key theft. For more information, visit hypernative.io. hypernative.io hypernative.io Contact Senior PR Manager Wahaj Khan Serotonin wahaj@serotonin.co This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program