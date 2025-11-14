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RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 Into The Home For Global Markets, With RISE MarketCore And RISEx

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byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

November 14th, 2025
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