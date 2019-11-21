IoT as Part of Evolution of Gaming Industry

614 reads

@ julia-beyers Julia Beyers Acquiring a wealth of experience in writing articles on trends and prospects for the development of

Before the internet assimilation into the gaming industry, mobile games were trivial — they had basic graphics, were feature-poor and generally bland. Game-boy games were the most popular forms of entertainment, and they were not any good in terms of playability.

Today, the gaming industry is at a different stage to that of two decades ago. Modern games feature fantastic graphics, run on robust processors, offer exceptional playability, and are scalable. With developers creating devices and applications dependent on the internet for enhanced performance, the Internet of Things has massively grown, and the gaming

industry has hugely benefited.

How Does IoT Affect the Gaming Industry

Modern-day mobile and console games help people to relax after a long day at work, and IoT is changing the way we play these games and take a break from the monotony of our office life.

The Internet of Things, popularly referred to as IoT, has revolutionized many modern industries and none more so than the gaming industry, just maybe cryptocurrency industry

The question is, how exactly does IoT affect the gaming industry?

Below are ways through which the vast connectivity of gaming devices and the technology ecosystem at large have affected the industry and

culminated in a better gaming experience.

IoT Catalyzed the Mushrooming of Mobile Games

Although mobile games are not new in the gaming industry, IoT has accelerated their development and growth in the market. Modern smartphones have advanced software and hardware capabilities which developers tap into to make gaming on these mobile devices seamless and enjoyable. From sensors, accelerometers to cameras — combining

these features with modern gaming software yields into exceptional mobile games.

Today, thanks to the internet, developers can create cross-platform mobile games and market them to the target audience. Consumers also have better and easier access to these games, and many of them are free of charge. Even the premium games don’t cost a fortune and are affordable to enthusiastic gamers willing to pay for them.

Before the internet, access to mobile video games was limited. Developers had no platform to market their new games either, and the industry was stagnant. Today, things are entirely different, and a look at the number of people that play mobile games worldwide paints a clear picture of how mobile games have grown in popularity over the years.

Developers are Creating Social-friendly Games

Thanks to IoT, developers are continually creating mobile games focused on a community rather than individual players. Today’s games have multiplayer modes. The players can connect different devices and interact with their friends’ consoles playing these games. Community-friendly games are spreading very quickly as the players themselves get the word out about the games to their friends and family.

Such games add sentimental value to mobile games and offer a real-time, more immersive experience to the players. Sentimental value makes it easy for developers to monetize these games through ads and earn revenue as players readily spend money on such social games. An excellent example of a social game that thrived and made developers lots of money is Fortnite, which created more than $400 million in revenue

in 2018.

Virtualization of Casino Games

IoT has tremendously impacted the casino industry and changed the way we play casino games today. Casino games, as a genre, are proliferating at lightning speed in the video gaming ecosystem. IoT has made it possible to virtualize and digitize brick-and-mortar casino games hence reaching a wider audience.

To get an all-round immersive casino experience, one doesn’t have to walk into a real casino. Be it poker, roulette, baccarat or slots, casino games are now available in smart devices, and they are excellent. Irrespective of the

platform one chooses, the graphics of the virtual casino games are fantastic, and the playability of the games is outstanding.

It is not surprising, therefore, that casinos are employing the best casino software providers to help revolutionize their services through the internet. Casinos that have embraced IoT are reporting increased revenues as well.

IoT Has Bridged the Gap Between Developers and Consumers

Before IoT, developers needed alpha and beta testing to get feedback on their mobile applications and games. There was no link between game developers and consumers to facilitate the flow of feedback to and from both parties.

With IOT, however, consumers can rate games, comment on the games’ flaws, and let the developers know of any glitches that need fixing. Developers can see the feedback in real time and act accordingly to fix the problems. Consumers can also be part of the development of the games through suggestions on features that developers can add or areas of the mobile games that need improvement.

With developers and consumers in constant communication, the quality of games steadily improves. The internet bridges the communication barrier, and the gaming industry becomes one happy community with both parties amicably co-existing.

The impact of IoT on the gaming industry can’t be stressed enough, and the impact cuts through all the facets of gaming. From console games, mobile games to desktop versions of games, IoT has shaken things up and raised the bar very high for stakeholders in the gaming industry. The trend shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

The future of gaming is dependent on the connectivity of the systems and humans. Every aspect of the game is increasingly becoming dependent on the internet, and players should embrace this evolution by investing in the best hardware and software to ensure that they enjoy the futuristic features of modern games.

Game developers should also be ready to incorporate more IoT-dependent aspects into their games to cash in on the new trend.

Share this story @ julia-beyers Julia Beyers Read my stories Acquiring a wealth of experience in writing articles on trends and prospects for the development of

Tags