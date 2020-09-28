5 Tips for Website Image Optimization

What is Image Optimization? Images are a vital part of any good website, as scrolling through text only is boring. In particular, when the topic of the text allows using some additional illustrations to prove the statements or to interact with a reader, pictures are always a good idea. However, it is known that the more images on the webpage, the more time required to load it. That is what image optimization is for – to reduce the time required for loading the page and to make it comfortable for the Internet user.

Image Optimization Essentials

In general, image optimization is not only about a faster loading of pictures. Profoundly, it is linked with the image SEO. Images that are used in the website are ranked on the Internet – in the search engines. In other words, users can find the website or article with the help of an image that they have found on the Internet. For instance, the user googles “autumn coat 2020” and finds images of fashionable coats. These pictures are linked and inserted into a definite website, which the user can visit and read more about the fashion on coats in autumn 2020.

Image CDN as a Key Tool for Image

Optimization

Security and safety are crucial for a good work of image optimization.

CDN helps to facilitate all steps on optimization and manage the global reach.

CDN image hosting enables convenient and easy website functioning due to its advantages. First of all, this network boosts the time required for loading the page and avoids situations when the customer has to wait for hours to get a response from support. Secondly, CDN is available and approved by many regions, as a result, you do not need to pay additional fees for international hosting. Moreover, CDN has a great customer support team that is always ready to help and answer any questions.

Manual Optimization: Tips for Image

Optimization

CDN is an example of how to optimize images with the help of a network. However, there are a lot of other ways of how to succeed in the optimization of one’s own. Here are 5 tips on how to optimize pictures manually.

1. Benefits of Layman’s Terms

There exists a lot of things that are similar to each other or which differ

profoundly. The option of image description serves to clarify and make it

easier to search for certain images.

The more clear and precise the description is, the higher the probability that image optimization is successful.

What should be included in a good image description? First and foremost, the name of an object and some definite features if available. It is also possible to add the color, shape, or size of the object if it is crucial for general knowledge.

Here is an example of a good description:

Caramel color women wool jacket 2020

And here is an example of ban description:

Caramel jacket for girls S34

The beginning of the second example is not so bad, however, there is no necessity to include the model of the cloth item or to use inappropriate conjunctions if they can be avoided.

2. Abridgment of File Size

File size influences the time required for an image to load. As a result, the

bigger the file is, the more time is needed to load the picture. According to research, if the image load takes more than a few seconds, the customer quits the website! The webpage dances away its customers due to the file sizing, which is related to the quality of the picture. It is important to choose apps that do not reduce the quality of the pictures altogether with its sizing.

3. Alt Attributes

The inner name of the picture is called alt attributes. They are loaded if the description of the picture or its verbal name is not loaded.

They utilize the accessibility of the webpage and to increase the SEO functions of the page.

Moreover, the usage of alt attributes aids images to be ranked in the search engines. Alt attributes owe a certain principle of work:

The simple language used to compile alt attributes;

Include peculiar features to name alt attributes (model numbers);

Be brief and precise.

4. Correct File Type

There are three most used file types for the images JPЕG, GІF, and PNG. Depending on the type of website, they impact the visual part of the picture. The first type of file is an old one and is widely used all over the Internet. After the reduction of image size in this format, the quality of the picture may be harmed.

5. Manage Thumbnails

Thumbnails are small pictures that arise as a showcase on the websites. They are cute and seem quite beneficial. However, thumbnails are, as a rule, quite big in terms of sizing. This could be the reason for long page loads.

Summary

Image optimization is a crucial step toward the perfect webpage, and its correct implementation will allow to you benefit greatly. There are two main ways to utilize optimization: with the help of various networks, like CDN, or step by step on your own. Of course, having chosen the second option you may face a lot of issues and interesting ways to troubleshoot them. However, such basic but essential tips as correct naming, compiling of alt attributes, choosing the file type, the importance of file size reduction, and others will aid to get rid of small issues on the path to a great webpage. Even such a peculiar thing as thumbnails are no longer trouble, as they can increase the webpage attendance and do not require a lot of file sizing. In general, there is a lot of other crucial information about image optimization. These tips are basic ones, that can help you to avoid a headache during the first week of managing a webpage.























