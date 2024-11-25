Introducing the Rootstock Hacktivator Program

The Rootstock Community is announcing the new Rootstock Hacktivator Program, allowing developers to evolve Rootstock by contributing code or creating educational content.





Whether you have an idea for code that would improve the Rootstock experience, or wish to produce educational guides to help developers get the most out of this sidechain, rewards are available based on the impact and value of your submission.





In this blog post, we explore how this program works.





What is the Rootstock Hacktivator Program?

The Rootstock Hacktivator Program is designed for talented community members who want to make the ecosystem an even better place.





Your submissions have the potential to help the network evolve and grow, with competitive compensation on offer.





Contributions can be made at your own pace. All that’s required is that they are of high quality, original, directly relevant to the ecosystem, and accurate.

Who can contribute?

Anyone with knowledge and expertise that can benefit the Rootstock community is encouraged to get involved.





Submissions will be judged based on a clear set of parameters, including

Technical accuracy

Relevance to the ecosystem

Practicality

Innovation





From a coding standpoint, higher scores will be awarded to contributions that encourage broader adoption of Rootstock, as well as those accompanied by complementary resources and troubleshooting sections.\

And with content, there will be greater recognition for pieces that include visual elements, high levels of clarity, excellent structure, and clear examples of real-world use cases.

What are the rewards for contributing?

Once a code submission becomes a Qualified Contribution, they will be eligible to receive rewards in one of the following tiers:





Contribution Option A → 50 - 300 USD

Contribution Option B & C → 300 - 700 USD

Contribution Option D, E, F & G → 700 - 1,000 USD





Clear guidelines have also been established on the desired length for written content and videos — reflecting the greater depth needed for advanced topics. For educational content, the rewards on offer are:





Blog Post Contribution: 50 - 250 USD

Written Guides or Tutorials Contribution: 250 - 500 USD

Technical Content Contribution: 500 - 700 USD

Video Guides or Tutorials Contribution: 700 - 1,000 USD

How can you get started?

As you begin to work on your contribution, take time to ensure it's polished and compliant with Rootstock's evaluation criteria.





Once you're ready, you can submit your contribution using this Google Form .





The team behind the program will also ask for your name or pseudonym, and country of residence, along with your email address, wallet address, and details of the contribution you're making. A brief description of the work — along with a link to the finished product — should also be provided.





Once the evaluation process by Rootstock community experts begins, you may be asked to make some revisions to the submission or provide additional context.





Rootstock has grown into a vibrant, bustling platform that's bringing DeFi on Bitcoin to the masses — and it's all thanks to people like you. The Rootstock Hacktivator Program is here to reward your efforts, and give you a greater role in the network's future.







