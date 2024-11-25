ReadWrite
paint-brush
Introducing the Rootstock Hacktivator Programby@rootstock_io
13,230 reads
13,230 reads

Introducing the Rootstock Hacktivator Program

by RootstockNovember 25th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagESzh-flagZHfr-flagFRja-flagJAbe-flagBEiw-flagIWsr-flagSRzu-flagZUka-flagKAmn-flagMNso-flagSOsi-flagSI
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

The Rootstock Hacktivator Program invites developers and creators to contribute code or educational content to enhance the Rootstock ecosystem. Submissions are rewarded based on impact, quality, and innovation, with clear guidelines for compensation ranging from $50 to $1,000. Start building and make your mark on DeFi for Bitcoin.
featured image - Introducing the Rootstock Hacktivator Program
Rootstock HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item

The Rootstock Community is announcing the new Rootstock Hacktivator Program, allowing developers to evolve Rootstock by contributing code or creating educational content.


Whether you have an idea for code that would improve the Rootstock experience, or wish to produce educational guides to help developers get the most out of this sidechain, rewards are available based on the impact and value of your submission.


In this blog post, we explore how this program works.


Explore the Hacktivator Program in detail and submit your work today!

What is the Rootstock Hacktivator Program?

The Rootstock Hacktivator Program is designed for talented community members who want to make the ecosystem an even better place.


Your submissions have the potential to help the network evolve and grow, with competitive compensation on offer.


Contributions can be made at your own pace. All that’s required is that they are of high quality, original, directly relevant to the ecosystem, and accurate.

Who can contribute?

Anyone with knowledge and expertise that can benefit the Rootstock community is encouraged to get involved.


Submissions will be judged based on a clear set of parameters, including

  • Technical accuracy
  • Relevance to the ecosystem
  • Practicality
  • Innovation


From a coding standpoint, higher scores will be awarded to contributions that encourage broader adoption of Rootstock, as well as those accompanied by complementary resources and troubleshooting sections.\

And with content, there will be greater recognition for pieces that include visual elements, high levels of clarity, excellent structure, and clear examples of real-world use cases.

What are the rewards for contributing?

Once a code submission becomes a Qualified Contribution, they will be eligible to receive rewards in one of the following tiers:


  • Contribution Option A → 50 - 300 USD
  • Contribution Option B & C → 300 - 700 USD
  • Contribution Option D, E, F & G → 700 - 1,000 USD


Clear guidelines have also been established on the desired length for written content and videos — reflecting the greater depth needed for advanced topics. For educational content, the rewards on offer are:


  • Blog Post Contribution: 50 - 250 USD
  • Written Guides or Tutorials Contribution: 250 - 500 USD
  • Technical Content Contribution: 500 - 700 USD
  • Video Guides or Tutorials Contribution: 700 - 1,000 USD

How can you get started?

As you begin to work on your contribution, take time to ensure it's polished and compliant with Rootstock's evaluation criteria.


Once you're ready, you can submit your contribution using this Google Form.


The team behind the program will also ask for your name or pseudonym, and country of residence, along with your email address, wallet address, and details of the contribution you're making. A brief description of the work — along with a link to the finished product — should also be provided.


Once the evaluation process by Rootstock community experts begins, you may be asked to make some revisions to the submission or provide additional context.


Rootstock has grown into a vibrant, bustling platform that's bringing DeFi on Bitcoin to the masses — and it's all thanks to people like you. The Rootstock Hacktivator Program is here to reward your efforts, and give you a greater role in the network's future.


Explore the Rootstock Hacktivator Program in detail here.


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Rootstock HackerNoon profile picture
Rootstock@rootstock_io
Smart Contract Platform On Top of Bitcoin
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3 #rootstock #rootstock-rewards #rootstock-developers #contribute-to-rootstock #blockchain-development #rootstock-hacktivator-program #rootstock-community-programs #good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Hackernoon
Threads

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
A Smart Contract Platform on Top of Bitcoin - Getting Started With RSK
by rootstock_io
Sep 06, 2020
#rsk
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Article Thumbnail
133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
by learn
Dec 25, 2023
#solidity
Article Thumbnail
287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas