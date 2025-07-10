INE Security Launches Enhanced eMAPT Certification

Cary, North Carolina, July 10th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--
"The enhanced eMAPT certification delivers exactly what pentester professionals need in today's mobile security landscape," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "The certification training focuses on sophisticated analysis techniques, runtime protection bypasses, and effective communication with development teams. With the enhanced eMAPT, we've built a certification that
Mobile Security Skills Gap Threatens Organizations
Mobile applications handle financial transactions, healthcare data, and critical business operations, creating an exponentially expanded attack surface. Organizations need security professionals who can think like attackers while understanding the business context of their findings.
Dual-Exam Format Validates Real-World Skills
The enhanced eMAPT certification features an innovative dual-exam approach that validates both conceptual understanding and practical application. This comprehensive assessment ensures certified professionals have the theoretical knowledge and hands-on abilities to secure mobile applications effectively in professional environments.
The enhanced certification delivers:
- Comprehensive iOS and Android Coverage: Training now covers both major mobile platforms with equal depth and focus
- Hands-on, Lab-Based Training: Candidates gain practical experience through real-world mobile application testing scenarios
- Professional-Level Validation: Certification validates knowledge and skills required for professional mobile application penetration testing roles
- Advanced Technical Skills: Curriculum includes mobile application fuzzing, reverse engineering, and malware analysis
- Industry Framework Integration: Assessments map to OWASP MASVS, MTTG, and PTES methodologies
- Business-Ready Communication: Training emphasizes vulnerability documentation and stakeholder reporting
Seven Critical Domains Target Real Security Challenges
The enhanced eMAPT certification covers seven essential knowledge domains that reflect actual penetration testing workflows:
- Mobile Application Security Foundations (10%) - Core principles and architectural security concepts
- Threat Modeling and Attacker Mindset (10%) - Structured assessment methodologies and threat analysis
- Reconnaissance and Static Analysis (20%) - Advanced binary analysis and code inspection techniques
- Dynamic Testing and Runtime Manipulation (20%) - Live app testing and security bypass methods
- API and Backend Security Testing (15%) - Authentication, authorization, and API vulnerability assessment
- Reverse Engineering & Code Deobfuscation (10%) - Binary analysis and custom tool development
- Mobile Malware Analysis (10%) - APT campaigns and evasion technique analysis
- Reporting and Communication (5%) - Documentation and stakeholder engagement
Target Audience Spans Multiple Security Disciplines
The enhanced eMAPT certification targets intermediate-level cybersecurity professionals across multiple specializations. Pentester professionals gain mobile-specific expertise to expand service offerings. Mobile application security analysts learn to recognize attack patterns and improve incident response. Developers building secure apps gain attacker perspectives to identify flaws during development. Red team operators master mobile attack vectors for comprehensive adversary simulation. Cybersecurity consultants develop hands-on skills for client guidance. Malware analysts acquire mobile-specific reverse engineering capabilities.
“The eMAPT establishes the gold standard for mobile application penetration testing certification,” said Warn. “While other mobile web application certifications cover some aspects, eMAPT addresses the specific needs of mobile application penetration testing with unmatched depth and practical focus. The certification covers advanced techniques like mobile malware analysis and custom deobfuscation tool development – skills that become increasingly valuable as mobile threats grow more sophisticated.”
Immediate Availability with Launch Promotion
The enhanced eMAPT certification is available immediately at
