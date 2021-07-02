Destiny 2 has been out for some time now. The popular sci-fi shooter has had many different iterations and in-game seasons over the years. With every season comes new challenges, gear and light levels.\n\n\\\nDestiny 2 relies on a level system based on what is known as light. Essentially the higher your light, the more powerful your guardian. To reach high light levels, you need to use upgrade modules to upgrade your power level. Here's how to get the Destiny 2 upgrade module. \n\n\\\n**==The article contains the following content:==**\n\n\\\n1. What is the Destiny 2 upgrade module? \n2. Where to find the Destiny 2 Upgrade Module \n3. Why is the Upgrade Module Important?\n\n\\\n## What is the Destiny 2 upgrade module?\n\n\\\nAn upgrade module is a consumable item used in Destiny 2 that allows you to upgrade your armour and gear to increase its power. Upgrade modules work by using high-powered equipment to power up gear.\n\n\\\nIt effectively allows you to use high-level but more common equipment to increase the power level of rarer armour/weapons. For example, say if you have a common shotgun at power level 1200, that is more powerful than your rarer 1180 legendary purple shotgun. You can use an upgrade module to upgrade your legendary shotgun to power level 1200 through the blue shotgun.\n\n## ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/AKsNRMQ5sghpqx7EhVDK3vl0AZJ2-ve2d35ot.jpeg)\n\n## Where to find the Destiny 2 Upgrade Module\n\n\\\nYou can find the item in several places. Firstly, you can find upgrade modules by talking to Banshee-44. Banshee-44 is located in the Tower, and upon interaction with him, you can find the item. You can buy the item for one enhancement core, ten legendary shards, 5000 glimmer and 25 planetary materials that rotate every week. Banshee-44 is a known supplier of the item, and you can regularly buy them from the vendor.\n\n\\\nSecondly, you can get the module from your season pass. By conducting basic gameplay or completing seasonal challenges, you can level up your season pass, allowing you to get upgrade module rewards. You can unlock upgrade modules both on the free side of the pass and the paid. Thus, playing the game generally through completing challenges and carrying out guardian activities will allow you to obtain modules.\n\n\\\nSimilarly, you can also obtain upgrade modules by playing the vanguard playlist through strikes and weekly nightfalls. When doing this, it is advised that you purchase what is known as a concentrated mattergem from the Eververse store. A concentrated mattergem increases the chance of a boss dropping an upgrade module. The item can be purchased through the store using bright dust.\n\n\\\nFinally, you can also obtain upgrade modules in the crucible by reaching at least rank 4 in valor and infamy. To do this, you need to partake in many PVP matches in the crucible to get to rank 4. Doing so will grant you three upgrade modules, which resets each week. Lastly, you can increase the chances of the item dropping through activities by equipping modularity mods to your ghost shell.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/AKsNRMQ5sghpqx7EhVDK3vl0AZJ2-bx5h35je.jpeg)\n\n## Why is the Upgrade Module Important?\n\nAs highlighted, the Destiny 2 upgrade module is used to upgrade your weapons and armour to the highest level. The module allows you to upgrade the power level of your best gear while also allowing you to discard your old equipment.\n\n\\\nIncreasing your power level also means your light level will increase. A high light level is needed to take on the game’s distinguished challenges such as raids, dungeons and strikes.\n\n\\\nLikewise, it would help if you had a high level when competing against the game’s very best in the crucible. Thus, the upgrade module is an essential item needed to increase your guardian's power and light level to compete at the highest level in the game.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-m86k352x.png)\n\n## Final Thoughts\n\nOverall, the Destiny 2 upgrade module is an essential item needed to become the best Destiny player. It can elevate your game, allowing you to equip your most prized and powerful gear in the fight against the encroaching darkness.\n\n\\\nIt is an exciting time for Destiny players as the game enters the second half of the Season of the Splicer and the next central DLC expansion, the Witch Queen. As always, Hacker Noon will cover it all.