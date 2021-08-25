10 Best GBA Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

546 reads The Gameboy Advance (GBA) is one of the most popular handheld consoles of all time. The popular device was first released in 2001 in Japan and quickly rose to become one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles, selling an estimated 81 million units worldwide. The best GBA games helped to sell the GBA console. Here are the best-sellers of the console, with games such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Super Mario Kart: Super Circuit.

As with most consoles, the games sell the hardware. The best GBA games helped to sell the console. Here are the best-selling GBA games of all time ranked by sales that have helped the console to reach these impressive numbers.

10.The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past - 2.82 million

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is one of the best GBA games of all time. The game is a direct port of the original Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past but includes new features such as adding multiplayer content known as Four Swords.

The game also adds several other quality of life features to the game improving upon the original. Overall, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past has sold around 2.82 million copies on the GBA, placing it just behind Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 on the list.

9.Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 - 2.83 million

Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 is one of the best GBA games and a remake of the original Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, released in 1995. The game added updated graphics, new gameplay features, such as the inclusion of secret levels.

The game is a love letter to the original Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island and one of the best games on the platform. In total, the game has sold 2.83 million units worldwide.

8.Namco Museum - 2.89 million

Namco Museum is a fan favourite GBA game first released in 2001 for the console and is a collection of classic Namco games. Namco Museum consists of five games: Ms. Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaxian Pole position, Galaga and Reception. The game is one of the best collections on the platform selling an incredible 2.89 million, rivaling games such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

7.Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 - 5.43 million

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 is one of the best GBA games and possibly the best Mario game available. Advance 4 is a direct remake of Super Mario Bro's 3 on the Nintendo Entertainment System released in 1988.

The game improved on much of Super Mario Bro's 3, adding new features, enhanced graphics and gameplay elements. The game also included an E-reader allowing players to scan in levels and items into the game. Overall, Super Mario Advance 4 sold 5.43 million copies accumulatively.

6.Super Mario Advance - 5.57 million

Super Mario Advance also ranks high on this list as of the best-selling GBA games. Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, Super Mario Advance is a direct remake of Super Mario Bros 2 on the original Gameboy.

The game includes new features such as the inclusion of a new enemy type known as Robirdo. The game also adds a new gameplay feature known as Yoshi's challenge. In total, Super Mario Advance has sold 5.57 million copies worldwide.

5.Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 - 5.62 million

One of the best GBA games is Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2. The popular platforming game is a remake of the original Super Mario World.

The game improved on the visual/gameplay elements of the original while removing features such as a two-player co-op whereby two players could control Mario and Luigi. It is estimated that Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 has sold around 5.62 million units.

4.Mario Kart: Super Circuit - 5.91 million

Mario Kart: Super Circuit ranks high on this list as the most sold games on the GBA. It is estimated that the games have sold 5.91 million units, making the game the most popular racer and Mario game on the GBA.

Mario Kart: Super Circuit is the third Mario Kart game in the franchise and was released in 2001. The game kept much of the features from the original Mario Kart games but added multiplayer through the GBA's link cable feature allowing cross-console play. For this reason, the game is regarded as one of the GBA's best games.

3.Pokémon Emerald - 7.06 million

Pokémon Emerald is also one of the best selling GBA games of all time. The popular Pokémon game was the last game released in generation three of the franchise, improving on Ruby and Sapphire in several ways.

Emerald kept much of the same features as Sapphire and Ruby but did introduce new features such as the battle frontier alongside the ability to capture the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza at level 70. In total, it is estimated Emerald has sold 7.06 million units across its lifecycle.

2.Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green - 12 million

Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green make number two on this list. Fire Red and Leaf Green are regarded as one of the best GBA games, and their sales prove this. Fire Red and Leaf Green are direct remakes of Pokémon Red and Green on the original Gameboy.

The games took old features from the original games. They freshened them up, adding new features such as the Sevii islands for players to explore and the ability to capture event Pokémon such as Deoxy's. Accumulatively, the games have sold 12 million units worldwide.

1.Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire - 16.22 million

Ruby and Sapphire are the best selling GBA game. The game successfully launched the Pokémon franchise into its third generation, adding new contests, a brand new story and criminal teams.

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire also introduced a brand new region known as the Hoenn region and legendary Pokémon for players to capture. The games are regarded as one of the best in the franchise by fans. The games have sold 16.22 million, making it one of the most sold handheld titles, surpassing others.

Final Thoughts

Overall the Gameboy Advance is one of the most popular handheld consoles due to its extensive portfolio of games. Some of the best GBA games, such as Pokémon and Mario, have helped the console shift units.

