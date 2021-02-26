5 Best Pokémon Games of All Time Ranked

Pokémon's 25th anniversary is this week. To celebrate its anniversary, here are the top 5 best Pokémon games of all time.

This list is entirely subjective, and my opinion. If you disagree and have a top 5 list of your own, leave it in the comments below.

1. Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver

The best Pokémon game of all time is Pokémon HeartGold and Soul Silver. HeartGold and SoulSilver are a set of games released in 2009 on the Nintendo DS, which are a remake of Pokémon Gold and Silver.

HeartGold and SoulSilver are the franchise’s very best games, featuring a stunning soundtrack, beautiful graphics, and tons of content.

The games stand out for their abundance of content, featuring not eight but sixteen gym badges for the player to collect across two regions.

The games also added a selection of new Pokémon not previously present in the original games and plenty of post-game content, including the Pokémon Battle frontier.

HeartGold and SoulSilver also added fun features such as the Pokeathlon Dome (Using the dreaded Pokewalker!) and post-game events.

HeartGold and SoulSilver are the best in the franchise; HeartGold and SoulSilver’s near-perfect execution makes them a masterpiece.

Overall, HeartGold and SoulSilver are the best Pokémon games of all time; they set the standard for what the games should be.





2. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is a sub-series of the main series games; it is a turn-based strategy game series involving an infinite number of dungeons.

It consists of the player traversing these dungeons to complete tasks such as saving a fellow Pokémon or finding long lost treasure.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky is considered the very best of this sub-series. Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky develops upon previous Mystery Dungeon games, adding a brand new story, dungeons and Pokémon.

It has excellent writing and an emotional tale that stands out as the franchises best.

The story is moving and captures what it means to be a fan. It is an emotional rollercoaster with surprising twists and turns worthy of theatre.

Story aside, Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky is full of post-game content and has a soundtrack that, in my view, is one of the best in video games.

Therefore, Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky comes in at a close second as the greatest Pokémon game of all time.

3. Pokémon Black and White 2

While Platinum helped Pokémon transition over to the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Black and White 2 defined it.

Black and White 2 were direct sequels to Pokémon Black and White.

Black and White were already great games in their own right, adding deep story and lore previously absent in the franchise.

Black and White 2 built upon its predecessors, adding additional story, characters and Pokémon.

Black and White 2 have the best narrative in the franchise and, to this day, set the storytelling standard for Pokémon games.

They pushed the franchise in a whole new direction through in-depth storytelling.

Thus, Black and White 2 deserve to be on this list as one of the best Pokémon games.

4. Pokémon Red and Blue

Pokémon Red and Blue are the original Pokémon games released on Game boy in 1996.

Red and Blue, called Pocket Monsters Red and Green in Japan, were the franchise's first games.

Red and Blue kickstarted the franchise and for that alone deserves to be on the list.

Although by no means perfect, Red and Blue set the foundations for what would be the franchise.

Red and Blue stand out as the epitome of RPGs and have defined the genre. Thus, no list would be complete without Red and Blue.

5. Pokémon Platinum

Pokémon Platinum was first released in 2008 and quickly became a fan favourite.

Pokémon Platinum was a sequel to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, which were the first main series games available on the Nintendo DS, leading the transition of Pokémon from the Game boy to the DS.

Platinum built upon these games, adding entirely new story and endgame content.

The game also improved its predecessor's limitations, such as adding more fire type Pokémon and improved Diamond and Pearl's pacing.

Platinum kept Diamond and Pearl's adventurous feel and built upon it. Although not perfect, Platinum deserves to be on this list as one of the best Pokémon games of all time.

Pokémon Platinum finished what Diamond and Pearl started—successfully transitioning the franchise over to the Nintendo DS.

Hopefully, this week The Pokémon Company unveils its next line up of games that match this standard.

For everything Pokémon related, keep it locked on Hacker Noon; we are sure to cover all the upcoming announcements.

This article was written by Jack Boreham, as part of our Video Game Blogging Fellowship.

