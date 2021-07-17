10 Best Pokémon ROM Hacks You Can Download for Free

Over the years, the Pokémon video game series has gradually expanded with the release of each new generation. As a result, the growth of the franchise has inspired fans of the series to create their own games and community members to create ROM hacks. Here are the10 best Pokémon ROM hacks you can download right now for free.

List of Pokémon ROM Hacks

Pokémon Turquoise Version The Last Fire Red Fire Red: Rocket Edition Pokémon Advanced Adventures Pokémon Shiny Gold Pokémon Unbound Pokémon Dreams Pokémon Adventure Red Chapter Pokémon Light Platinum Pokémon Clover

1.Pokémon Turquoise Version

Pokémon Turquoise version is one of the best Pokémon ROM hacks you can play for free in 2021. The popular hack lets you travel to a whole new region called Florem and discover new monsters such as Litscorp.

The game is popular amongst fans of the franchise due to the game using a mixture of assets from older games such as Pokémon Fire Red and mixing it with newer games like Pokémon White. Pokémon Turquoise version also dives into the background behind Team Rocket, adding mystery and lore to the game.

2.The Last Fire Red

Pokémon, the Last Fire Red, also makes this list. The game has the original story of Fire Red but adds a ton of new content that brings the game to life. Such content includes updated graphics, previously unobtainable Pokémon, new trainers, and in-game events.

The game is a love letter to the original Red and Fire Red games on the Gameboy series of handhelds. Thus, it deserves to be on this list as one of the best Pokémon ROM's in 2021.

3.Fire Red: Rocket Edition

Pokémon Fire Red Rocket Edition is a hugely successful Pokémon ROM hack that follows the journey of trainer Red as he discovers the true nature of the Kanto region, its criminal underworld and its inhabitants.

The game takes a unique but darker twist on the region of Kanto, giving you the ability to steal other Pokémon. Similarly, the game also includes a morality system and a range of sidequests. Furthermore, the game also has updated graphics and improved gameplay features.

4.Pokémon Advanced Adventures

Pokémon Advanced Adventures is an incredible hack that lets you the player defeat your villainous rival as he seeks to control a brand new region.

Instead of battling gym leaders for badges, you fight your opponent's cronies and their genetically modified Pocket Monsters. The game features a new area, story and end game content. The game also adds gen five monsters.

5.Pokémon Shiny Gold

Pokémon Shiny Gold is a remake of the original Pokémon Gold. Although not a complete remake, the game adds generation three monsters, more areas, improved music and quality of life features. Similarly, Pokémon Shiny Gold has enhanced graphics. The game is the perfect remake of the original games and should be played by any Pokémon Gold/Silver fans.

6.Pokémon Unbound

Unbound is one of the best Pokémon ROM hacks available in 2021. Unbound is set in a completely new region called Borrius. The game adds new lore to the Pokémon universe, adding difficulty levels, a mission system and a considerable post-game.

The game also has updated graphics and new HM's, all built on a new game engine that can rival games on the Nintendo Switch.

7.Pokémon Dreams

Pokémon Dreams is a brand new ROM hack based in a new region with a completely new story. The game takes a similar structure to the current Pokémon games, having you defeat gym leaders and the elite four in the hope of becoming the champion.

The game adds mega evolutions, fakeemon, and most if not all Pokémon available within the main series of games. Dreams also include new music and other features.

8.Pokémon Adventure Red Chapter

Although Pokémon Adventure Red Chapter is slightly older than some of the games on this list, it still stands out as one of the best Pokémon ROM Hacks. The game follows strictly the adventures manga based on trainer red, taking a unique twist on the Pokémon games.

The game features mega evolution, many regions, a day and night system, and an increased level cap/ improved graphics. This game is a must-have for those who love the Pokémon manga.

9.Pokémon Light Platinum

Pokémon Light Platinum is one of the most recognisable ROM's. The popular game has two brand new regions, all new gym leaders, elite four, and even new rivals.

The game is top-rated amongst the fan community and regarded as one of the best ROM Hacks available for download. For fans of the Gameboy Advance and DS-style games, this game is a must-have.

10.Pokémon Clover

Pokémon Clover is another popular hack that completely reimagines Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green.

The game has completely new regions, a ton of monsters, a custom soundtrack and an expansive world with a plethora of sidequests and other activities—the perfect match for any Pokémon fan.

Final Thoughts

Overall these are the best Pokémon ROM hacks available for free in 2021. For more Pokémon-related stories and hacks in general, subscribe to our newsletter below.

