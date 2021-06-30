Destiny 2's Witch Queen Lives Amongst Us

Image Credit: gameinformer

Last week, Bungie released an update to the Season of Splicer. In this update, guardians got a brand new mission from the Vanguard. The update added another Expunge mission and reintroduced the vault of glass for players to enjoy.

Each Expunge mission introduced by Bungie has been gradually building on the Season of The Splicer story, which should lead nicely into Destiny’s next significant expansion, coming early next year, the Witch Queen.

As highlighted by the rather spooky title, the next expansion will feature the Witch Queen, the subsequent main villain in the series. That being Savathun Witch Queen of the Hive.

Who is the Witch Queen?

Savathun is the queen of the evil alien species known as the Hive and the sister of Oryx the Taken King, the king of the Hive slain in Destiny 1's Taken King expansion. Savthun, much like her brother, is a Hive god and one of the most powerful Hive alive. After we defeated her brother, the Witch Queen assumed the role of Hive leader, filling the power vacuum left by her sibling.

However, unlike Oryx, she is not as foolhardy, preferring to act from the shadows rather than through direct assault, making her potentially more dangerous. Savathun is a significant threat to us guardians, with the Hive Queen playing her part in several major events throughout the Destiny franchise.

For some time now, Savathun has been pulling strings in the Destiny franchise. Savathun was the main villain behind the Forsaken expansion and has had her finger in guardian affairs for some time now.

It was also made clear with the latest update that Savathun has been the main perpetrator behind the events taking place during the Season of the Splicer. However, what is more interesting is that the evil Witch Queen may be influencing these events from within the Tower itself.

A Queen in Disguise?

According to recently released lore books by Bungie as part of the latest update, Savathun could be in the Tower in disguise. In the lore book Ripe and Taken from Beneath the Endless Night, several pages speak of the Witch Queen possessing a distinctly new form and how people have granted her "many new affordances". Implying the trickster,Savathun, may be walking amongst us guardians in the Tower as a human.

The Destiny fan community has been speculating what this may mean for the franchise's future, with many suspecting the Witch Queen may have possessed one of the game’s main characters. The question is who?

An Old Friend Becomes a Foe

The evidence points towards Osirus, the crazy Warlock initially banned from guardian activities and later nearly killed during the Curse of Osiris DLC. Osirus is obsessed with the Vex and is mortal due to the loss of his beloved Ghost Sagira, making him the perfect vassal for the Witch Queen.

Other evidence points towards the future Warcult leader Lakisma due to her lack of patience with the Fallen House of Light, which has taken refuge in the Tower. Signs also point towards Ikora, the warlock Vanguard who advocates embracing the darkness. Likewise, the Witch Queen may have possessed titan Vanguard Zavala who has been quiet recently.

Savuthan, the Witch Queen, could have possessed any one of these characters or perhaps a multiple of them. The Queen is known for her trickery and has seemingly made her way into the Tower. As of late, if you listen closely, you can hear the residence of the Tower sing Savuthan's song and even murmurs of taking over the Vanguard. The Queen, as a result, is influencing the Tower significantly.

Likewise, the Taken have also started to appear within the central Destiny hub as well. Savuthan predominantly controls the Taken after attaining leadership following the death of her brother Oryx. Thus, the Witch Queen’s growing impact within the Tower is clear to see.

Final Thoughts

Now, of course, this is all speculation, but what is clear is that you might be rubbing shoulders with Destiny's next main villain. In the coming months, the Destiny franchise will change rapidly, introducing new challenges and threats.

So make sure to watch your back when you are picking up your Spicy Ramen.

