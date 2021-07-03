13 of the Best Video Game Trailers of All Time

Game trailers hold a special place for us gamers. They set the tone for future games and get us hyped for their release. Here are the 13 best game trailers of all time.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, JeffreyHarris, Nicolas Ng and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

For everyone who watched this at e3 or via live stream, this is one of the greatest of all time. IT was JUST familiar enough to make people think, "haha, could by FF7 remake..." then, slower and slower, we saw more hints: Aerith's flower, Midgar-like buildings, DIRECTOR TETSUYO NOMURA...then BOOM.

We see Barrett's gun, Cloud's back, the buster sword, then "at last...the promise has been made. REMAKE," and then every FF7 fan around the world burst into tears. This was one of the greatest and most memorable moments in gaming for me





I mean, it's embarrassing, but I still get goosebumps watching this trailer even now.

Similarly, I have to mention LOU Part 2 announcement trailer at the PlayStation Experience...You could feel the energy in the crowd as soon as you saw the firefly symbol. It was the announcement that LOU fans had been long waiting for.

With Studio Ghibli powering your animation and a deep story, you know NiNo Kuni's trailer is going to be one of the best. It feels like the trailer to the next anime film, but this time we can play the world Ghibli has created and not just watch it.

CG cinematic for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Interestingly enough, this is the payoff of events after you play through the whole game and the Blood & Wine DLC. Like, you have to play through the final DLC released almost a year after this to understand what's going on here. Nonetheless, amazing and I love that it uses the "Lullaby of Woe" song.

I think that some of the best trailers ever made are Halo 3's live-action trailers.

The Believe campaign, though Landfall, had a much more significant impact on me. Having a live-action trailer filled with props from the game and an actual, working Warthog and tying it into Halo 3's first level was a genius move. Seeing the Marines and ODSTs fighting to see where the Chief would land was crazy and hyped up the game.

Final Fantasy XIV's latest trailer for the Endwalker expansion might be recency bias, but the song for this trailer will make it hard for me to forget. It's got a few new songs in there, but much of it is vocal remakes of Heavensward and Stormblood expansion. Pair that with the new classes making their appearances, and the entire thing becomes amazing.

This gets me every time simply because it's just listening to Imperium and Chaos commanders belting out classic lines while their flying cathedrals blow each other up. Simply glorious.

I love these picks. Here goes mine. One of my favourites is the destiny 2 cinematic trailer. It's so epic, giving us a flashback into past destiny lore and Zavala's backstory. It brought the hype for the release of Destiny 2 and is an absolute standout of a trailer.

The original Kotor trailer gives me goosebumps every time. Yes, I know it looks damn awful. But it did come out in 2003, to be fair!! It makes me emotional as a massive fan of Star Wars. It has the classic music and all the tropes you expect from a star wars trailer.

Finally, we can all agree, the breath of the wild reveal trailer was one of the all-time greats. From the music to the open-world gameplay that looked stunning, this trailer made me cry like a baby.

The Street Fighter x Tekken trailer had no right to being as good as it was. The music, the visuals, and seeing the different characters clash blew my mind.

Another fighting game trailer that blew my mind was the Marvel vs Capcom 3 trailer. Seeing Ryu against Wolverine and Dante vs Deadpool was exciting for young me (and still even old me)

I was also a big fan of Call of Duty trailers. Particularly the early Black Ops live-action trailers. They were over-the-top and fun.

I was blown away by how Hollywood that COD trailer was Jose Hernandez. What I don't like about them sometimes is they don't show much, if any, gameplay at all.

