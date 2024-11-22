How to Get Started with Free Satellite Imagery: Sentinel, Landsat, CBERS, and More

*Credit of image: Unsplash (
*Landsat, Sentinel, CBERS, and Amazonia satellites in the context of orbital-level multispectral imaging
Nowadays, there are plenty of ways to access and use satellite imagery—here's a rundown of some of the main options I use in my personal projects, all of which are free :-)
First off, let's talk about the satellites and sensors themselves. There are many options today, each with unique capabilities.
For agricultural and environmental analysis (what I do on a daily basis), two of the most commonly used satellite programs are Landsat and Sentinel. Each has been part of multiple missions with evolving sensors over the decades, offering increasingly rich data for various applications.
Sentinel-2, for example, is part of the European Copernicus program and specializes in multispectral imaging. As of now, there are three satellites in the Sentinel-2 series: Sentinel-2A, Sentinel-2B, and Sentinel-2C (the last one launched very recently, in September 2024, here). (Usually my first choice, as it can combine the best spatial, temporal and spectral resolutions).
Landsat, managed by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) under the National Land Imaging Program, has been active since the 1970s. Its most recent mission is Landsat-9, which, like its predecessors, provides multispectral imaging for a variety of uses.
With so many satellite programs, it's essential to choose based on your specific project needs. Some satellites focus on particular regions of the planet, while others have more global objectives, which leads me to also include other less conventional options here (on the international scene).
This Sino-Brazilian collaboration has launched several missions. The most recent, CBERS-4A, provides orbital-level multispectral imaging alongside earlier CBERS satellites with different sensors.
Launched in 2021, this is Brazil's first entirely locally-developed satellite. While it offers multispectral imaging like the others, its spatial resolution is relatively lower. Its main goal is to monitor vast forested areas like the Amazon (as the name suggests). Future missions include Amazonia-1B and Amazonia-2.
Of all the options above, I would say that the
Once you know your project's requirements and the sensors that meet them, there are several ways to access the data. Whether you need occasional imagery for reports or frequent data for large-scale analysis, here are the main platforms and acquisition methods:
Other options include GloVis, for example.
2. Cloud Platforms
For more technical users, APIs and Python libraries are powerful tools:
The satellite and sensor landscape offers an incredible variety of options, but navigating them, especially in the beginning, can feel overwhelming. The good news? Once you identify your needs and the right sensors (lots of work to be done here!), there are plenty of tools and platforms—most of them free—to access the data and put it to work for your project.