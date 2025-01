A riddle in time





Wisp of stardust

Galazy in the mind,

Stars lounging, strewn about

Couches of airy cannabis

A place of floatingness but I'm not floating.



And I'm falling....

But it's my lashes, doe-like,

graceful

It's my mind, hazy

The air is cold like winter snow

It is this, this now, that causes me to drift

Into the mist

The waves of heat disperse as bubbles

A ship crashing on a couch.









© Nov '23