116 Stories To Learn About Art

Let's learn about via these 116 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Art /Learn Repo Art is whatever you want it to be. 1. NFT: The Treachery of Digital Images NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception. 2. Imagining NFTs Imagine a NFT that looks like a NFT but is not the same as a NFT: it is a NFT, it can be art, and it can carry a right for someone to do something. 3. Introducing a New NFT Project Based on Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik' 4. Why Your Dev Team Needs a Technical Artist Technical artists - who art they? Check out our article of this new concept and role in the IT industry. 5. What if Bob Ross Had Minted NFTs? If Bob Ross had been alive during the NFT craze, he’d probably be a billionaire. 6. Introducing Dragos: What it Means to be a Fully On-Chain NFT 2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth throughout the world. 7. Exploring the Intersection Between Art & Technology In this piece, we’ll be discussing the various technological\nrevolutions that have directly impacted the world of art. 8. 5 New NFT Projects On The Rise We selected some of the hottest trends on the NFT market, showing that innovation happens fast to create value. 9. This 2-Year-Old Artist Has Her Own NFTs Two-year-old Xenia Rose has already started working towards her dream of being a professional artist, with the launch of her first collection of NFTs. 10. 6 Software Tools I Use to Make Game Art Without Being an Artist Being a programmer doesn't stop me from making game art assets. If you go for a minimalism style and use good colors that fit well together you can make a game look good. I will show you the programs I use and the games I used it for. 11. The Canine Cartel: How Much Is That Tattooed Dog NFT In The Window? Mutts - gather round. The Canine Cartel rules the streets of the blockchain, got it? 12. How To Create A Custom Digital Cartoon Character Drawing What can you do with your digitized art? 13. Conversation with an NFT Artist An interview with Pierre Bourque, NFT artist and founded of Blockchain Radio. 14. Blurring The Lines of Realism: Vancouver's First Outdoor Augmented Reality Art Gallery VMF connected artists with technical minds who transferred the artists' graphics into Spark AR. They curated Vancouver's first open-air AR Art Gallery. 15. Is It Too Late to Jump Into the NFT Space? The story introduces different perspectives, acknowledges the state of the growing NFT ecosystem and the way artists see it and the challenges they face. 16. Is MangaDex Getting Shut Down After Being Targeted by The DMCA Subpoena? Sites offering manga comics, like MangaDex, allow users to access Manga without paying. This, of course, interferes with the business plans of Manga creators. 17. Decentraland Tech Rave Meets NFT Art Drop by Bjarne Melgaard Bjarne Melgaard takes the NFT world by the balls with an Industrial Tech Sandbox Rave and NFT Drop. 18. How Artificial Intelligence Is Redefining Art Art has long been considered the exclusive domain of human creativity. But turns out machines can do a lot more in the creative realm than we humans can imagine. In October 2018, Christie’s sold first AI-generated painting for $432,500. Titled Edmond de Belamy, the artwork was expected to sell for $10,000. Obvious art created this masterpiece using Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) algorithm by feeding the system with 15,000 portraits created between the 14th and 20th century. While images created using AI have been floating around on the internet for a while now, Edmond de Belamy proved that machines can bring a new genre of art. 19. I Bought This Image For $1,500 (and I sold it for +50% in two weeks) Using NFTs NFTs are the newest hype. Millions of dollars in transactions and to tell you the truth, I love how they disrupted the art gallery space. 20. NFTs are Democratizing the Art Industry for Everyone This interview talks about NFTs and why it democratises the art industry by bringing digital art to the masses. 21. What is dApp and is it hard to make it? The concept of a decentralized application was born in the era of the blockchain hype, when all the necessary tools for implementing logic appeared. And the most popular blocking with the necessary tools was Ethereum. Then there were a lot of examples of smart-contracts and examples of decentralized applications. The authors of these applications tried to shift all logic and storage of information on the blockchain. Where it was needed and where it was completely unnecessary. As a result, at it's best, all the logic was implemented using the blockchain and the UI interacted directly. Such applications were quite slow and extremely uncomfortable. 22. These NFTs Might Help Save the Koalas, a Species in Danger KRebels is the first project to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) issued through blockchain technology to raise awareness of the dangers inherent in climate change 23. NFTs - $69 million & still undervalued NFT 24. How to Create Digital Generative Art With Python We create Generative Art with Python. No paintbrush required! In this tutorial, we're going to be using four pieces of code - painter, utils, numpy, and more. 25. But Is It Art?—AI and the Algorithms vs. Artists Debate There is a common belief among techies these days that with the arrival of AI and algorithms, professions such as those that of artists are becoming extinct. This is a misconception. 26. How Museums are Using NFTs to Monetize and Preserve Art As more and more artists and collectors turn to NFTs - museums are starting to take notice. 27. ATTENTION NFT Artists: Now is The Time to Buckle Down and Build The markets are down and crypto has been falling — so it’s the perfect time for artists to get to work on their next creation. 28. All Your DAOs Are Belong to Us – The DisCO CAT Speaks Look what the DisCO CAT dragged in! 29. Hiding Secrets: Steganography in Digital Arts and NFTs The Da Vinci code for the NFT art generation is called steganography. Artists must use new techniques for hiding their secrets inside their artworks. 30. The Evolution of VR Technologies in the Art Market: from the Victorian Era to the Present Day Virtual Reality (VR) technologies have been around for longer than many of us might think. The pioneers of VR technologies can be traced back as far as the Victorian era. In recent times, VR advocates most often cite gaming as the sector they believe is most applicable to these exciting technologies and the sector they expect to attract the most VR-related investment, according to the Perkins Cole Augmented and Virtual Reality survey results for both 2018 and 2019. 31. Actor Jordi Molla Plans Genesis NFT Drop with Krew Studios and Raini Krew Studios and Raini to launch Jordi Molla's inaugural NFT drop with a star-studded collaboration to accompany their highly anticipated new NFT release. 32. Commercial and Business Opportunities for Artists in Web3 Artistic autonomy has probably been a fraught issue since the dawn of time. 33. Art Collecting Launches NFT Platform on Tezos Blockchain Domain The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new\nNFT platform. 34. Learn to Think: a (very real) fictional Interview with Mr Freeman Mr Freeman is a controversial icon with an army of followers. In his first full-length English interview, we talk crypto, society, and MFcoin's merge with FreeT 35. Creative Applications for Artists: Let's Build More of Them I’ve been in a creative slump lately. I think this is a common but rarely discussed problem for people who transition from arts careers into programming. On one hand, having a well paying remote job means you don’t have to worry about being a starving artist and probably still have some free time to make art. On the other hand, there can be periods of time where work takes up all your time and you don’t have the energy at the end of the day to make art. 36. Software Development still seems a craft, but beautiful coding makes it an art. Although a lot of subjects in the field of software development reached a common understanding, one continues to be a matter of controversy: software development, is it craft or science? 37. Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve Publishing is in desperate need of new tools. Can AI help? Maybe, but there's a catch... 38. Introduction to My Computer Vision Project: ArtLine ArtLine is based on Deep-Learning algorithms that will take your image input and transform it into a line art. I started this project as fun project but was excited to see how it turned out. The results from this model are so good that it is almost equal to the line art by an artist. 39. 37xDubai Raises $5 Million from Morningstar Ventures to Build NFT Art Gallery for the Future 37x Dubai Raises $5 Million to Create NFT Art Gallery in Dubai. 40. ChatGPT Has Proven that AI Mass Adoption is Inevitable Here are three predictions on what hype surrounding ChatGPT signals for the future. 41. The Metaverse isn't New - So Why is Big Tech Acting Like it is? We already had the tech for a VR renaissance in the mid-aughts. What's The Metaverse and why the renewed interest? One word: Money. 42. YellowHeart NFT Ticketing and Music Marketplace Aims to Revolutionize the Music Industry YellowHeart uses the blockchain's potential to bulldoze the conventions of selling tickets and art. 43. A Designer and a Nordic Guy Walk into a Hall The Divine Alchemy of Mastery in Digital Design 44. Curators Will Play a Major Role in Fostering Art NFTs — Here’s Why Why Curators will have a role to play in fostering art NFTs just as they do in the real-world's art galleries and art industry by helping both collectors. 45. A.I. Art is Not Real Art, Sorry Tech people making A.I. art and arguing their art is "just as good" is disrespectful and detached from the art world. 46. Why Pixel Art May Be Greater Than Photoshop What is pixel art 47. It is Not a Crime Not to Love Literature How to Live on 24 Hours a Day, by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Chapter IX: Interest in the Arts 48. 5 Best Practices For Artists Creating NFTs The NFT community is growing stronger and more dynamic by the day. This article covers the top challenges and five best practices using artist data. 49. Can NFTs Truly Impact The Art Market? (Part I) 50. Here’s How My Experience with Stable Diffusion Went… I compare HackerNoon's new AI image generation integration tool to deepdreamgenerator.com 51. Music NFT Buyer’s Guide: Looking Into Types, Values, and Goals This story will help you plan your music NFT purchase by going over the types of music NFTs, the goals of music NFTs, and how to determine the value. 52. How to Become an NFT Artist: a Step-by-step Breakdown of an NFT Plan Looking to become an NFT artist? Here is how you can become an NFT artist and fulfil your dreams to live a good life! 53. Assessing the Impact of AI on Fine Art: Threat or Opportunity Last October was something of a watershed moment for contemporary generative art with the first sale by auction of a portrait generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) for $432,500, titled “Portrait of Edmond Belamy”. The event garnered a huge level of public interest, and received widespread media coverage across several major outlets, including the NY Times, the Washington Post and the Miami Herald, and from leading online Art news platforms Artsy and Artnet, among others. Aside from the final sale price greatly exceeding the original estimated sale price of $10,000, one of the most interesting aspects of this episode was how it was characterized by the media at large. 54. Getting Started With MidJourney AI Art MidJourney is a powerful AI image generator -- here's how to get started making unique images of your own. 55. The Permanence of NFTs: Building an NFT Platform That Would Stand the Test of Time How do we ensure that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are reliably stored to last? More on the current issues of storing NFTs and how we're changing the industry. 56. 5 NFT Projects For NFT Enthusiasts in 2022 As the demand for NFTs increases, so does the need for investors to understand how these tokens work. These five stories demonstrate that fact about them. 57. ART + AI The idea that AI can infiltrate the field of art is frightening and rightfully so. While it has been no secret that AI can definitely replace blue-collar jobs and possibly threaten white-collar jobs, the idea that it can impact the livelihood of artists isn’t one that the media has foretold, nor have dystopian movies explored. However, we can see early traces of AI in art. It has slowly seeped into written literature, journalism, paintings and even music. 58. Niftables is Changing NFTs Experience with AR and VR Features That Make Metaverse Feel Real Niftables is introducing a while-label NFT solution for brands and creators that allows for the development of NFT platforms without any struggle. 59. CryptoArt: The Future of Fine Art is Digital The way the world interacts with visual art is changing. As we move towards a more digital state, it is no surprise the way we create, consume and collect art has followed suit. 60. What Are the Uses of Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality in Museums? More and more museums are implementing artificial intelligence and virtual reality to give their visitors a better experience. 61. Understanding 3D Modeling as a Game Designer 3D Modelling in the games industry has its own requirements, unique from most forms of 3D modelling in the rest of the world, because of the interactivity. 62. DreamFusion: An AI that Generates 3D Models from Text Here’s DreamFusion, a new Google Research model that can understand a sentence enough to generate a 3D model of it. 63. Code-named Zeus: A Poem Doubling neural-networks-in-a-box, that recompilation per rack and neutral box for micro-cells per watt gain-thought through throughputs as third-parties. 64. HBAL703: A Poem A day near Loon's noon would never end without Fête de Nuit's annetna, longitudinal ones seemed—deemed more minimum from a helium point. 65. How Blockchain Could Deliver Artists to the Promised Land Blockchain gave investors an alternative to mainstream finance with DeFi, and it can grant artists the control and financial viability they've always wanted. 66. From Warhol to NFTs: The Evolution of Digital Art Digital art conjures up an image of something seemingly unrelated and totally extraneous to art: cryptocurrencies. 67. How to explain NFTs to a Boomer I faced this issue recently. I had to explain what NFTs are to my Dad who is a Boomer. This is a summary of how I went about it. It will help you one day. 68. The 4 Building Blocks Of NFT Value With a market cap of $43bn & a trading volume of $3.6bn as of last month, the NFT craze has hit an all–time high. But what really gives value to NFTs? 69. Music-Specific NFTs Have Massive Adoption Rates So Far The year was 2000, and most people were worried about computer Y2K deficiencies disrupting their business, meanwhile on the radio, "NSync" was blaring worldwide. NSync's album, "No Strings Attached" sold 2.4 million copies in it's first week of release and almost 10 milion units by the end of the year. It's also the year compact discs (CDs) were starting to get phased out for Napster-styled streaming downloads. 70. Art is Dead Dude: AI-Generated Image Wins State Art Fair In this Sloggin thread, our community discusses the role of AI in art and how it influences human creation and jobs. 71. 10 Tools to Create Illustration in 2020 for Graphic Designers & Art Lovers Illustration by Nahuel Bardi 72. Technology and the 21st Century Artist: The Search for a New Aesthetic This article discusses how advancements in technology can influence art aesthetics. 73. How Will We Decorate Our Virtual Homes in the Metaverse? How will we decorate our homes in the metaverse? Our virtual homes have endless potential. 74. Decrypt the NFT Market: Connection Drives Economic Demand - A Meta-Analysis and Reflection The hunger for connection is one of the psychically chthonic forces that can drive demand for NFTs. 75. How Technology Enables Visual Artists to Create and Monetize Digital Art What are hottest NFT trends and what to expect in the field of digital art? 76. Artistic Design Going From the Physical World to the Cyber Realm (Image by Patty Talavera from Pixabay) While we in the tech world we are often focused on cutting edge innovation, just as important as innovation itself is the manner in which the innovation is presented. People are drawn to an item be it a car, a computer, or a website not simply if it provides utility to the end-user, but if it is pleasant to look at. Therefore, we should look to design to gain a more complete understanding as to how innovation can be delivered in a manner that is palatable to end-users. Product designers who specialize in combining functionality with design must be multi-disciplinary, having both the ability to be methodical while also designing products that are aesthetic. 77. AI Nightbirds Analysis The amazing artwork of AI Nightbirds needs to be explained, this is where I come in. I will break down the main points of AI Nightbirds and my thoughts overall. 78. Your Job Through the Lens of Artificial Intelligence Over the past few months, journalists have been raving about AI-generated art. 79. NFTs Are Bigger Than The Sum Of Their Individual Parts There has been an explosion of interest surrounding NFTs in the past few months. Whether it’s Nyan Cat (you know, that cat gif from a decade ago) being sold, or Grimes selling $6 million dollars’ worth of digital art earlier this year, the mainstream has woken up to NFTs. Although many won’t be fully conscious of what they are, this increase in awareness looks like a good thing for this asset class. 80. NFT Creators: Finding Fans and Making Money NFT creators find themselves in the same position that many craftsmen do. They need to find fans and supporters to make the money needed to continue creating. 81. How Pastel’s Cascade Stores NFT Data Securely Cascade is a protocol that enables the storage of NFT data and metadata permanently within a highly redundant, distributed fashion with a single upfront fee. 82. Will AI Tools Help Professional Designers? Or Render Them Obsolete? Designers are the rockstars of the digital industry. 83. Putting the Art in Artificial Intelligence There are plenty of detractors who dislike the idea of AI-generated art, decrying it for its immediacy or availability to the masses. Others, see such tools as 84. Are NFT Artworks Any Good? Artist and provocateur Brad Troemel recently stated in an Instagram slideshow post that the present state of NFT art is best defined as "visual dogshit." 85. COP27 - Action Not Words As we fast approach COP27 it is good to find out more about the people committed to climate change. One such individual is Miroslav Polzer who is actively working with technology, in particular Unique Network, to raise awareness. 86. How NFTs Are Overhauling the Creator Economy Creators generate an enormous volume of content. Here, I discuss the detrimental effects of centralization and how an NFT-enabled creator economy can help. 87. Ayesha Mubarak Ali: A Pakistani Digital Artist Setting New Horizons with Her Unique Work Today’s rapidly evolving technological advancements and inventions have given a new meaning to the field of arts. 88. Humans Versus Machines: How Our Relationship With Technology Will Pan Out March 30, 1853. Vincent van Gogh was born. He is one of the most recognizable and influential painters of all time. But, what’s the link with human and machine, self-awareness and self-isolation? Well, something happened last week that made me question the way I think about our relationship with technology. And this started with Van Gogh. 89. Next Steps in NFTs: Which Innovations Stand Behind Dynamic NFTs? Dynamic NFTs are a new trend in web3. In five questions and answers, we explain what kind of technology it is and why it is the next big step in web3. 90. What is Art? - Can This AI Algorithm Answer the Age-Old Question Art is the flight of a soul, it addresses issues, unleashes the inner world of a person and aims to convey an either subtle, or heavily metaphorical sense. 91. Putting Real-world Assets on a Blockchain With the recent surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the digital representation of real-world assets in the form of tokens has started to capture the interest of many. Tokenization allows an individual or entity to convert a real-world asset into a cryptographic token stored on a blockchain. While the stock market has already given the world a glimpse into its effectiveness, blockchain-based tokenization offers several noteworthy advantages, including security, lower overhead, and ease of use for individuals. 92. Was the Mona Lisa the Result of a Fad? A picture is worth a thousand words. Throughout history, art has gone through many phases like Romanticism, Classicism and many other types of -isms. These are regarded as styles of painting of those periods. However if you think about it, from a modern perspective, these phases can be considered fads, although the more precise term would be trends, due to their longevity. 93. Brutal Facts: Most Artists Can't Draw Roy Simmons coined that phrase and I like it a lot. “Most artists can’t draw.” 94. Hacking the Art World with Thomas Webb About #CrazyTechStories 95. Meet NORN: The AI-Powered Robot Who Can Paint Masterpieces NORN uses paints, canvases, and brushes, just like the rest of us, to create his works of art. This talented robot was the invention of two data scientists from Moscow and Altai, Russia. 96. Building a Whole New World for the Fine Art Community ArtMeta is a metaverse designed to serve as a meeting place for artists and connoisseurs of fine art from all around the world. 97. A Russian Painting was Vandalized by Bored Museum Security Guard In this slogging thread, our random channel had the opportunity to discuss the latest news about vandalism in an art gallery. 98. Incorporating Art into Engineering by Introducing the STEAM Approach There is a perception that science, technology, and the arts are separate vocations. The STEAM approach incorporates the arts and sciences. 99. A Look at Artfi: The Fine Art Investing Platform A look at Artfi and how the platform works 100. How Pytch Is Helping Creatives Tell Their Story The growth of social media has made the marketing world for creatives a much more competitive industry. With social media outlets such as Dribbble, Soundcloud, Bandcamp, Ello, Spotify, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Vevo, Pandora, mobile applications and email marketing tools, thousands of new creatives are battling to be heard on a daily basis, demanding for attention with hopes to cut through the noise. One of the traditional but most effective ways to cut through the noise is through press attention with write-ups on blogs, magazines, or newspapers that build brand awareness and boost credibility. 101. "The Monetary System Is Completely Screwed Up", Interview with Vesa Kivinen The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 102. The Risks of Platforms For Investing in Commodities and Art New tech platforms let you invest in everything from whiskey to watches - but beware of these risks. 103. How To Protect Online Art Platforms From Cyber Attacks The potential cybersecurity threats that can thwart the long-awaited momentum of the online art market and how to avoid these risks. 104. The Past Cannot be Changed: Interview with Noonies Nominee MAstilleroF Escapes from "bureaucratic thinking", a (very) harmful way of thinking. 105. The NFT Art Boom is Not About Art (But There's Nothing Wrong with That) NFT art isn't about art, but that's okay. Just because I can't wrap my head around spending hard-earned money on virtual bits doesn't mean anyone else can't. 106. Art for good, but are NFTs the answer or part of the problem? Artists are taking to NFT platforms, but that causes a sustainability dilemma. Could a better mix of technology and circular economy be a better fit? 107. Amsterdam's Online Corona Exhibition is a Crowdsourced Covid-19 Time Capsule "An Online Exhibition About Amsterdam in the Age of Corona: In the digital exhibition Corona in the City, the Amsterdam Museum – with many partners – shows the impact of the corona virus on the city of Amsterdam and its inhabitants. Hundreds of Amsterdammers and Amsterdam organisations share their photos, videos, texts and audio fragments about this period in this exhibition. From moving reports of distant visits to loved ones to still photographs of the empty city; from poignant messages from the vital sectors to creative imaginations of life in quarantine." 108. 3 Digital Art Galleries Inspiring a New Era of Art Trade and Ownership The NFT boom is gradually rippling through every industry and market. Recently, it has impacted the art world, which now experiences a sort of “renaissance”. 109. Generative AI Helps Artists Expand the Boundaries of Their Imagination Artists in fields ranging from writing and painting to music and interior design are using new AI tools to redefine the whole notion of creativity 110. How to Host a Virtual Art Exhibition in 7 Steps Just like other events and exhibitions, it is also a great idea to host a virtual art exhibition. However, planning and executing a virtual art exhibition can be confusing. But don't worry! This article covers everything you must know before hosting an art exhibition virtually. 111. Is Technology the Future of Art? In this slogging thread, our technology channel discussed the latest news about artists who were challenged to create an immersive exhibition. 112. Designer Spotlight: Harikrishnans Inflatable Pants are Catching Everyone by Surprise Young designers like Harikrishans are taking the industry by a storm. His breakthrough piece were inflatable pants inspired by art. 113. Technology has Brought New Innovations to How Art is Made, Displayed, and Sold The pandemic with its subsequent lockdowns is forcing artists to search for innovative ways to display and sell their work. And while many people welcome technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of things (IoT) in art distribution, they are skeptical about its ability to generate art. They think such pieces will lack creativity and will generally be out of place. Here is one example to challenge this belief. 114. Art + Science + Scripture = Bible Math This science/scripture/art article known as Bible Math came about in a most-riveting, creative, and spiritual way. For over two decades, I have been leading weekly Bible Discussion Groups and studying the Bible with people on an individual mentoring level. In the course of these spiritual adventures, as part of the City of Angels International Christian Church, I am typically delighted to share the gospel with all who are willing to listen and put the word of God into practice. Such delight is especially true of the following mathematics-focused Bible study. 115. The eCommerce Turn of The Art Market: Trust, Transparency, And Trustworthiness Now that the online art marketplaces are finally going mainstream, how can the experience be matched to other online marketplaces? Data might be the key. 116. Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. Thank you for checking out the 116 most read stories about Art on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo