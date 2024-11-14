From Agronomist to Data Scientist: My Journey into the World of AI and Data Science

Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.
My name is Maria Carolina. I'm a data scientist with 4.5 years of experience, currently working at a tech company in Brazil.
My journey to data science is unique, I guess. I began my career as an agronomist, completing advanced degrees including a master's and doctorate, and worked as both a postdoctoral researcher and university professor (did not like teaching undergrad very much though).
When I first learned about data science through international websites and blogs, it was still an emerging field in Brazil, with very few local job opportunities. So that seemed pretty impossible to me. But somehow, despite living far from the country's major financial centers where most tech jobs were concentrated (and I could not move out of state for a job), I managed to break into the field. My agricultural background was the main reason, I joined a company focused on agribusiness.
My role varies depending on current projects, but research is a constant and significant component. Some tasks require several days of research before any coding begins (which I really enjoy).
I primarily use Python, which is standard across our team. Given our focus on agribusiness, I also work extensively with GIS software, particularly QGIS (a big fan of this tool), and SQL.
The research-intensive nature of my work is what I enjoy most. It feels like an extension of my academic research background but with the added satisfaction of developing practical products. I have to stay current with the latest research, state-of-the-art developments in the field, statistical analysis, machine learning techniques, and efficient programming practices.
I understand that there is a wide variety of data roles. Even though data scientist is just one of them, there are many different profiles that a data scientist can embody, depending on the company, client, and projects. I don't know if everyone realizes the diversity of possibilities that this role provides - and of course, how much it evolves and seems to change by the year. But I believe that any data scientist should be very interested in research and learning, and I say this in addition to knowing how to run models for example (which of course also requires a lot of study).
While technical skills are crucial, a fundamental curiosity and passion for research and continuous learning are essential traits for any data scientist.
I'm particularly excited about AI's evolving role in data science (although at the same time, I feel the need (daily) to continue learning much more about what we already call "traditional"). While it began by streamlining basic tasks, I believe we're moving toward more sophisticated and complex applications of AI.
I would probably be in a research position (if I managed to, of course), as I'm deeply passionate about the scientific process - forming hypotheses, developing methodologies, testing assumptions, and documenting findings.
For aspiring data scientists, my advice is to: