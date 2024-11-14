ReadWrite
paint-brush
From Agronomist to Data Scientist: My Journey into the World of AI and Data Scienceby@mcandrea
162 reads

From Agronomist to Data Scientist: My Journey into the World of AI and Data Science

by mcarolNovember 14th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Jumped into data science, now crunching agricultural data and loving the mix of deep research and practical tech solutions in Brazil's agribusiness scene.
featured image - From Agronomist to Data Scientist: My Journey into the World of AI and Data Science
mcarol HackerNoon profile picture
0-item


Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.

Please tell us your name, what you currently do, and where you work:

My name is Maria Carolina. I'm a data scientist with 4.5 years of experience, currently working at a tech company in Brazil.

How did you get into Data Science?

My journey to data science is unique, I guess. I began my career as an agronomist, completing advanced degrees including a master's and doctorate, and worked as both a postdoctoral researcher and university professor (did not like teaching undergrad very much though).


When I first learned about data science through international websites and blogs, it was still an emerging field in Brazil, with very few local job opportunities. So that seemed pretty impossible to me. But somehow, despite living far from the country's major financial centers where most tech jobs were concentrated (and I could not move out of state for a job), I managed to break into the field. My agricultural background was the main reason, I joined a company focused on agribusiness.

What does your day-to-day role involve?

My role varies depending on current projects, but research is a constant and significant component. Some tasks require several days of research before any coding begins (which I really enjoy).

What technology or programming languages do you frequently use to get your work done?

I primarily use Python, which is standard across our team. Given our focus on agribusiness, I also work extensively with GIS software, particularly QGIS (a big fan of this tool), and SQL.

What do you like the most about your job?

The research-intensive nature of my work is what I enjoy most. It feels like an extension of my academic research background but with the added satisfaction of developing practical products. I have to stay current with the latest research, state-of-the-art developments in the field, statistical analysis, machine learning techniques, and efficient programming practices.

What is something you think people do not know about data science or data scientists?

I understand that there is a wide variety of data roles. Even though data scientist is just one of them, there are many different profiles that a data scientist can embody, depending on the company, client, and projects. I don't know if everyone realizes the diversity of possibilities that this role provides - and of course, how much it evolves and seems to change by the year. But I believe that any data scientist should be very interested in research and learning, and I say this in addition to knowing how to run models for example (which of course also requires a lot of study).


While technical skills are crucial, a fundamental curiosity and passion for research and continuous learning are essential traits for any data scientist.

I'm particularly excited about AI's evolving role in data science (although at the same time, I feel the need (daily) to continue learning much more about what we already call "traditional"). While it began by streamlining basic tasks, I believe we're moving toward more sophisticated and complex applications of AI.

If you weren't a Data Scientist, what would you be doing?

I would probably be in a research position (if I managed to, of course), as I'm deeply passionate about the scientific process - forming hypotheses, developing methodologies, testing assumptions, and documenting findings.

What are 3 quick ways for someone to get into Data Science and land a job within a year?

For aspiring data scientists, my advice is to:

  1. Develop a genuine interest in continuous learning and problem-solving (NEVER ends….and maybe that's very good)
  2. Focus on understanding underlying concepts and their connections (understanding the reasons behind the things!)
  3. Balance your studies between statistics, programming, and business domains (no one knows all…)


Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

mcarol HackerNoon profile picture
mcarol@mcandrea
Interested in data, science, GIS, agriculture and technoogy.
Read my storiesAbout @mcandrea

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories #data-science-careers #tech-careers #writing-prompts #data-science-prompt #data-research #career-advice #data-science-skills #breaking-into-data-science

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
How to Get Started with Free Satellite Imagery: Sentinel, Landsat, CBERS, and More
by mcandrea
Nov 22, 2024
#science
Article Thumbnail
What No One Told Me About Being a Product Manager at an Early Stage Startup
by bastiane
Oct 31, 2019
#startup
Article Thumbnail
10x10: Ten Life Lessons from a Developer After Ten Years in the Industry
by laka
Jan 24, 2021
#software-development
Article Thumbnail
10 Things Every New Developer Should Know
by ruchikamourya
Dec 07, 2022
#programming
Article Thumbnail
10 Steps for Landing a Job at a Startup
by manas_saloi
Aug 09, 2017
#startup
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas