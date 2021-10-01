How to Create a Cold Storage Crypto Wallet with a USB Memory Stick

2,730 reads

Cryptocurrency is not a phenomenon that is stored like physical money. The amount transferred from one account to the other account is recorded in the data structure. For this reason, crypto money cannot be stored in any hardware. The entire blockchain can be downloaded to disk by downloading the bitcoin core for bitcoin core. This is the safest method, but as of August 4, 2021, the chain size is 349.3 GB. The tails operating system is configured to be more of a portable system. The system can be "persistent" so that the files can be saved to the USB memory.