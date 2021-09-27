Search icon
A Complete Guide to Creating a Portable BSD

A Complete Guide to Creating a Portable BSD

nomadBSD is a portable "persistent" and low-size BSD distribution. It can be written to a USB stick using the dd tool on any operating system. 1.2 GHz CPU speed and 1 GB of RAM are recommended as basic requirements. The system uses Openbox as the window manager, the system is based on FreeBSD, the package manager is pkg. With this command the system can be updated, the desired package can be installed and removed. When you want to install a virtual machine on Oracle VirtualBox, there is a dedicated section in the NomadDS manual for this.
Nuh Y. Hacker Noon profile picture

@noaahhh
Nuh Y.

An computer scientist, tech enthusiast, a reader and writer for opensource

