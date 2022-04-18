How to Solve Quickbooks Error 1311- Source File Not Found

QuickBooks Error code 1311 is a very common error found in QuickBooks software. This error occurs when QuickBooks is trying to access a company file, but the path to that file is invalid. There can be several reasons for this error, such as the QuickBooks installation being damaged, the QuickBooks desktop file being damaged, or the Microsoft .NET Framework not being installed properly.
By learning about these early signs of the error, you can prepare in advance for this issue. It will easily help fix the bug.
From the introduction, we learned that there are multiple reasons why this error occurs. Hence, it is also obvious that there are many ways to resolve the QuickBooks Error Code 1311.
In this method, the admin user changes the accessibility of CD-ROM and authorizes limited users as per their wish.
Redo this step and reboot the computer to check if the QuickBooks Error 1311 is resolved or not.
Here, by changing the destination of files from the local system to the hard drive, we will resolve the Quickbooks Error 1311.
Firstly, insert the CD in your CD Rom Drive and click start from the options. After that, click the explore button.
In the left pane, click the desktop. Click the option to create a new folder on the desktop.
Create the new folder, and click the file menu from the toolbar.
Rename the newly made folder as QuickBooks to easily locate the folder.
Copy the setup .exe, third party, and QuickBooks files in this folder.
At last, manually install the QuickBooks Updates and check if the issue is resolved or not.