How to Solve Quickbooks Error 1311- Source File Not Found

QuickBooks Error code 1311 is a very common error found in QuickBooks software. This error occurs when QuickBooks is trying to access a company file, but the path to that file is invalid. There can be several reasons for this error, such as the QuickBooks installation being damaged, the QuickBooks desktop file being damaged, or the Microsoft .NET Framework not being installed properly.

Symptoms of QuickBooks Error Code 1311

By learning about these early signs of the error, you can prepare in advance for this issue. It will easily help fix the bug.

At first, the error message will pop up on the screen.

Whenever the user exports media, the QuickBooks stops working.

The user is unable to export files to Microsoft Excel.

Ways to Fix The 1311 Source File Not Found Issue

From the introduction, we learned that there are multiple reasons why this error occurs. Hence, it is also obvious that there are many ways to resolve the QuickBooks Error Code 1311.

Solution 1: Change the CD-ROM Access

In this method, the admin user changes the accessibility of CD-ROM and authorizes limited users as per their wish.

Firstly, the user has to go to the start menu. They can find it by pressing the Windows button on the keyboard or clicking the left side button of windows on the screen.

Now, go to the control panel and click the administrative tools option.

option. Finally, click the local security policy. This option will let the admin user make changes to the accessibility accordingly.

Lastly, open the local policies folder , and click the security option .

, and click the . You will get the option of restricting access to CD ROM. You have to restrict it to those who are currently logged into your local network.

Redo this step and reboot the computer to check if the QuickBooks Error 1311 is resolved or not.

Solution 2: Installing Files From The Hard Drive.

Here, by changing the destination of files from the local system to the hard drive, we will resolve the Quickbooks Error 1311.

Firstly, insert the CD in your CD Rom Drive and click start from the options. After that, click the explore button.

In the left pane, click the desktop . Click the option to create a new folder on the desktop .

Create the new folder, and click the file menu from the toolbar.

Rename the newly made folder as QuickBooks to easily locate the folder.

Copy the setup .exe, third party, and QuickBooks files in this folder.



At last, manually install the QuickBooks Updates and check if the issue is resolved or not.