28 Creative 404 Pages for Your Inspiration

Fill HackerEarth Developer Survey 2021 & win Amazon gift vouchers
Visit HackerEarth https://bit.ly/3b8DfWrpromoted
Software Developer and Technical Writer
Landing on a default, un-styled ‘page not found’ with no further info and links can be really annoying. A creative and clever error page goes a long way in turning your visitor’s frown into a smile. 😉
Here I have compiled a list of some of my favorites. 😎
Writing has always been my passion and it gives me pleasure to help people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!
Connect with me on Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub and Dev.to!
Subscribe to my blog for more articles.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.